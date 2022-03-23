Politico taps Dafna Linzer as executive editor

Politico has tapped Dafna Linzer as the new executive editor, replacing former top editor Carrie Budoff Brown, who left for a senior role at NBC News in January, editor-in-chief Matthew Kaminski announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Linzer, formerly the managing editor of politics for NBC News & MSNBC, will report to Kaminski.

Budoff Brown had been with Politico since its earliest days in 2007. Her departure was seen as a major loss to the organization.

Other top editors, like Paul Volpe and Blake Hounshell, also left the organization last year.

Politico hired Goli Sheikholeslami as its new CEO earlier this year, replacing Patrick Steel.

Details: In her new role, Linzer will steer Politico’s daily report across the newsroom, per Kaminski's statement.

”I’ve also asked her to oversee the news, Washington and politics, states and enterprise teams,” he wrote.

”She’ll help all of us recruit aggressively, and be an indispensable partner to our colleagues on the business side.”

Puck first reported about Linzer’s hiring.

The big picture: Politico has grown significantly in the past few years, and has used that momentum to expand its business with key acquisitions and hires.

The company sold to German publishing giant Axel Springer earlier this year.

What’s next: Linzer starts April 25 and will be based in Washington D.C.

