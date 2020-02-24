It's All Politics: The 1 Reason Bernie Sanders Loves the F-35 Stealth Fighter

Key Point: Sanders may otherwise be somewhat of a dove, but he knows that the F-35 brings jobs and money to his voters in Vermont. That's why Sanders will do what he can to keep the federal tax dollars flowing.

In a farewell ceremony on April 7, 2019, the Green Mountain state’s fighter pilots took their F-16 Fighting Falcon jets out for a last spin before the type’s retirement, as you can see in this video.

Since 1986, the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing has flown single-engine F-16C and D Fighting Falcon fighter jets out of Burlington International Airport. The “Green Mountain Boys” of the 158th have deployed on combat missions overseas several times, and were the first to provide air cover over New York City following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Arriving this September to replace them are the first of eighteen land-based F-35A stealth jets, plus two spares. Though marginally less agile than “Viper,” the F-35As are more survivable in most combat scenarios due to their reduced visibility on radar and powerful long-range sensors.

However, local Vermonters are concerned about one parameter in which the F-35 may be decidedly indiscrete: its Pratt & Whitney F135 turbofan engines may be noisier than the F-16’s—allegedly, by as much as a factor of four. The Air Force’s own study reported this would expose a thousand homes to noise levels exceeding 65 decibels, a noise level considered “unsuitable.”

