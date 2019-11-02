'If you’re into politics, this is heaven': 2020 Democrats hone message to party faithful at iconic Iowa dinner

DES MOINES — Presidential candidates entertained and orated at the Iowa Democratic Party’s largest and most boisterous event of the year, basking in the glow of blinking LED lights, a swirling smoke machine and the adoring roar of their supporters.

The event was part presidential politics and part political theater. The theater, which included candidate hype videos plastered across a Jumbotron, light shows from candidates’ supporters in the stands and coordinated sign-waving, was part of the appeal for the gathered Democrats.

“Have a good night, enjoy the rest of the show,” Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand told the crowd midway through the night of 13 candidate speeches.

While some candidates stuck with their tried and true stump speeches, others unveiled new and more focused themes as they sprint toward the Iowa caucuses.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were among those who adhered closely to their standard campaign-trail rhetoric. But South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts unveiled some new material and made a more pointed, thematic case to Iowa caucusgoers.

Others, like former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, were fighting for their lives amid low polling and poor fundraising. That reality was thrown into sharp relief after former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas unexpectedly ended his campaign just hours before the speeches began, surprising even his campaign staffers and volunteers who had been chanting and rallying in the cold and rain since early Friday morning.

Still others, such as Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Cory Booker of New Jersey, were fighting for attention as the crowd thinned noticeably as the night wore on.

The 13,000 Democrats who filed into the Wells Fargo Event Center in downtown Des Moines soaked up the atmosphere.

“If you’re into politics, this is heaven,” said Grace Lybeck, a 19-year-old freshman at Drake University who was wearing a T-Shirt in support of Harris and plans to caucus for the California senator.

Stephanie Calease, a 33-year-old Buttigieg supporter from Webster City, Iowa, is a recent transplant to what she called the “rich political atmosphere” of Iowa.

“This is a dream to me,” she said as people began filing into their seats.

As the program began, Biden spoke about the fight for the moral soul of the nation and the need to defeat Republican President Donald Trump. Sanders highlighted the big, progressive ideas like “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal that have come to define his candidacy both in front of the arena crowd and in a 1,500-supporter rally in a nearby hall. And Yang’s dedicated “Yang Gang” of supporters shouted back answers to the rhetorical questions their candidate posed to the crowd.

Buttigieg’s supporters wore matching yellow and blue T-shirts and wore LED light bracelets that flashed in time to his walk-up music. In his speech, he drew parallels to President Barack Obama, who used this same dinner in 2007 to propel his campaign ahead of his rivals.

“If talking about hope and belonging sounds optimistic to you for a time like this, fine,” Buttigieg said. “Call it optimistic, but do not call it naïve. Because I believe these things — not based on my age, but based on my experience.”

The mayor also drew subtle contrasts with Warren, who has emphasized taking on the big fights she says others are too afraid to tackle.

“We will fight when we must fight. But I will never allow us to get so wrapped up in the fighting that we start to think fighting is the point,” Buttigieg said. “The point is what lies on the other side of the fight.”

Warren, though, leaned into her message that Democrats won’t get what they don’t fight for. She made the case that the federal government can be a force for good if it’s freed from corporate influence and the corruption of big money.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. More