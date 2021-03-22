Politics latest news: Angela Merkel backs EU threat of vaccine ban as Britain scrambles to secure doses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cat Neilan
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angela Merkel has said the EU will &quot;decide responsibility&quot; - Reuters
Angela Merkel has said the EU will "decide responsibility" - Reuters

Angela Merkel has given EU chief Ursula von der Leyen her explicit backing over threats to block AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the bloc from being exported, ahead of a crunch EU summit on the escalating row.

The German Chancellor has been forced to extended her country's lockdown until April 18 to try to break a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which she blamed on the rapid spread of the UK variant.

"I support Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Mrs Merkel said.

"We have a problem with AstraZeneca," she added. "We will decide responsibly."

European officials are furious that AstraZeneca has been able to deliver its UK contract in full while falling short on its supplies to the EU. Both Ms Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron had spoken with Boris Johnson on the issue, which will be discussed at the summit on Thursday.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, this morning said: "The question of vaccine development… is obviously something we are talking to our colleagues in the EU about.

"It is ultimately an international system... and we are working with colleagues in America, on the Continent, in India to try to develop as many of those vaccines as possible."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:56 AM

Hamilton report ends 'months of smear and innuendo', says Nicola Sturgeon ally

Scotland's deputy first minister has said Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of "any wrongdoing", after the independent Hamilton report concluded she did not mislead Parliament.

John Swinney said that the report carried out by James Hamilton - which is distinct to the Holyrood probe, which found that she may have misled MSPs - had exonerated his boss.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Laura Maxwell said: "James Hamilton said that the First Minister gave an incomplete narrative of events. It's hardly a ringing endorsement of her recollection of events."

But Mr Swinney said the report showed Mr Hamilton had cleared the First Minister of any wrongdoing, adding: "His report shows very clearly that the First Minister did not break the Ministerial Code.

"That is the fundamental conclusion of his inquiry and puts to rest months and months of smear and innuendo towards the First Minister."

08:48 AM

Traffic lights system already in place for international travel, says Matt Hancock

Travel corridors are likely to be replaced with a traffic light system for this summer, with Matt Hancock confirming that red and amber markings are already in place.

April 12 will be the earliest point at which any green lights might be turned on, he suggested.

The Health Secretary said the current system was keeping the UK safe from the third wave being seen on the Continent, but "the question is whether we'll be able to release any of these measures over the summer".

He told BBC Breakfast: "The earliest that will take any steps will be May 17 but, obviously, we're taking a cautious approach because we want any openings that we make to be irreversible...

"We'll only make steps that we think are safe but, on the other hand, we do understand, of course I understand, how people want to be able to get away in the summer, especially after the last year that we've all had."

Continent lags behind UK in rollout
Continent lags behind UK in rollout

08:38 AM

Last year has been 'hardest in a generation', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the last year has been "the hardest year in a generation" as he reflects on the anniversary of the first lockdown.

The Health Secretary, who lost a family member himself, told BBC Breakfast: "This crisis has touched everybody. My first thoughts go to those who've lost loved ones. The impact of that is permanent, I know that from my family.

He said he was at home when he heard of the first death, adding: "I remember sitting down and you know it really hit me."

He added: "That was the first death and there have been many more since then, and it's touched many, many families in this terrible way, and it's just made me more determined to get us out of this.

"You can see now that the number of people going to hospital, thankfully, is really falling sharply and the number of people who are dying ... these can just be statistics but they really mean something. It's very good news because fewer families are having to go through what so many families have been through."

The UK ranks highly on total deaths - but lower on excess deaths
The UK ranks highly on total deaths - but lower on excess deaths

08:34 AM

Matt Hancock rejects criticism of Boris Johnson's pandemic 'boosterism'

The UK's vaccination programme will be "a model of how governments can make things happen and move fast for years and years to come", Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary defended some of the "parts of the response" to the pandemic, noting that some responses have changed because "we admitted they weren't right".

Challenged about comments Boris Johnson made early on in the crisis, such as shaking hand, he pointed the lack of understanding about asymptomatic transmission as one example, saying "we have learned as leaders how best to respond".

But pressed on whether the Prime Minister's "boosterism" was dangerous, he said: "That is a sweeping statement. I have been trying to be completely frank and honest abut the fact there are some areas where we have learned and strengthened the response over time. There are other areas where the team has it the ball out of the park".

He added: "There will be a time for everybody to reflect and an inquiry to look back over the whole, but we have been doing that all along, trying to be honest about what has gone well and what has not."

08:26 AM

No plans to red list Europe, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said there are no plans to "red list" all the countries in Europe over the summer, despite concerns about the third wave.

The Health Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "At the moment, the measures at the border are proving very successful in keeping this country safe. The numbers of new variants here are incredibly low, that is very important and we are working to keep it that way."

The roadmap "domestically" was working, he added, pointing to the sharp fall in cases and deaths.

"That in large part is due to the vaccine programme and people following the rules."

The global travel taskforce would set out "how we can have safe international travel, and when that might be possible" on April 12, he added.

08:21 AM

Risk of third wave variants 'out of our hands', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the risk of a third wave creating vaccine-evading variants is "out of our hands".

The Health Secretary said the vaccine meant there was "hope on the horizon, we can see our way out, the roadmap guides us on the way out, and we will be following the data all the way through".

But he told Radio 4's Today programme there were two concerns.

"Firstly, the sheer number of cases if international travel brings home more cases and the second is a risk of a new variant that the vaccine can't deal with as effectively.

"Both of those are unknowns and how they progress on the Continent and elsewhere will be determined by actions that are out of our hands.

"Therefore it is reasonable for us to take a precautionary, careful approach which is what we are doing at the borders."

08:17 AM

Europe's third wave could hit Britain in July and August, warns Sage member

Europe's third wave could "generate new variants" that might hit Britain in July and August, a member of the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said.

Professor Calum Semple told Sky News: "The concern at present is that in countries where there's less vaccination and a very strong third wave, that's the perfect breeding ground for further variants of concern.

"So, at this point, Britain has got its act together, the concern is as this third wave is going on elsewhere, that will generate new variations.

"Even within Britain there is a likelihood of a third wave in potentially July and August time when we do unlock society. That third wave we would expect to occur in people that are less susceptible to very severe disease.

"It's inevitable as we unlock there will be an rise in cases, the key here is have we won the race to vaccinate the most vulnerable members of society so we can keep society open this time."

Europes Third Wave &#x002014; Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Europes Third Wave — Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths

08:14 AM

Nicola Sturgeon did mislead Parliament, second probe concludes

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled a Scottish Parliament committee, an investigation into the Scottish Government's unlawful handling of harassment allegations against Alex Salmond has concluded.

The findings are separate from those of James Hamilton QC, who reported on Monday that there had been no breach of the ministerial code by Nicola Sturgeon over her role in the saga.

The cross-party inquiry was set up after a successful judicial review by Mr Salmond resulted in the Scottish Government's investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias" in 2019.

Nicola Sturgeon faces a vote of no confidence in Parliament - AFP
Nicola Sturgeon faces a vote of no confidence in Parliament - AFP

08:11 AM

Risk of future pandemics 'just a fact of life', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the risk of future pandemics is "just a fact of life" and we must be "permanently prepared" them.

Amid renewed calls for a public inquiry on the anniversary of the first lockdown, the Health Secretarey refused to comment on why the UK's mortality rates are so high, saying his focus was on dealing with the immediate issues.

He told Sky News: "Central to that task is contastlnyl to learn what we have done well and what we need to do better.

"We need to be permanently prepared for pandemic, permanently - that is just a fact of life."

08:10 AM

Mandatory Covid vaccines have 'clear precedent' in other areas, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock confirmed that mandatory Covid vaccines are being considered for care home and certain frontline staff, saying there was a "clear precedent" for such requirements already.

The Telegraph revealed the plan this morning.

Pointing to the obligation for doctors to have a Hepatitis B jab, the Health Secretary told Sky News:"This is something that happens already."

He added: "It is something that some care homes have called for [and] I entirely understand why some care homes, wanting to take that duty of care for the residents, are keen for us to be able to take this step so they can require people who could otherwise pass on the virus to take the vaccine."

Asked about human rights issues, he told BBC Breakfast: "You have to consider the human rights of elderly residents of care homes not to be infected with coronavirus."

08:09 AM

Third wave in Europe could derail holiday hopes, Matt Hancock admits

Matt Hancock has admitted the third wave could derail hopes for international summer holidays, saying the UK must "protect the progresswe have made" with the vaccine rollout.

He told Sky News that there was no change to the timeline for decisions, with the global taskforce due to report to the PM on April 12, and the earliest point that travel could begin still May 17.

But he added: "We are seeing this third wave rise in some parts of Europe, and new variants, and it is very important we protect the progress we have made.

"It shows what an international challenge this is, and what we have to do is all work as much as we can together, but it also shows why we are being cautious on international travel."

08:00 AM

Nicola Sturgeon cleared of ministerial code breach

Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that she is "not free and clear" of the Alex Salmond affair despite being narrowly cleared of breaching the ministerial code.

Former Irish prosecutor James Hamilton said the First Minister had not misled parliament over her role or violated the code by failing to immediately record with her civil service a series of secret discussions with Mr Salmond.

Neither did he find that she had attempted to influence her government's investigation into Mr Salmond, nor that she had breached the code by continuing a legal fight against him in the face of legal advice that he would be likely to win.

But Mr Hamilton said Ms Sturgeon gave MSPs an "incomplete narrative of events" by failing to tell them about a key meeting, and it was only because he deemed it "a genuine failure of recollection" and "not deliberate" that it did not amount to a breach of the code.

Recommended Stories

  • Rohingya refugees flee huge blaze at camp in Bangladesh

    A video captured by a member of a local NGO shows Rohingya refugees fleeing from a camp in southeastern Bangladesh as thick columns of smoke rise above shanty homes. It is the third fire in four days to hit the settlements in the Cox's Bazar district, that houses nearly one million of the Muslim minority from Myanmar.

  • Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. The fire at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district broke out in the late afternoon and spread quickly through at least four blocks, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission. Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in an email that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • U.S. health officials say AstraZeneca may have skewed vaccine 'efficacy data' with 'outdated information'

    In an unusual statement issued after midnight on Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an independent monitoring board overseeing AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial told the NIAID and the drugmaker late Monday "it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial." The NIAID, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser. AstraZeneca reported early Monday that its vaccine had proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a large U.S. trial, 100 percent effective against serious illness or hospitalization, and carried no increased risk of blood clots. The results were seen as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered vaccine. But the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ultimately conduct a thorough review of the data before approving AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in the U.S., the agency said, but AstraZeneca should "work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible." The DSMB's analysis of AstraZeneca's U.S.-based trial was "delayed several times because the board had to ask AstraZeneca for revised reports from those handling trial data on behalf of the company," The New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. Friction between a safety monitoring board and a study sponsor is "highly irregular," and the NIAID's post-midnight statement is "so, so troubling," clinical trials expert Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "I've never seen anything like this." AstraZeneca had yet to respond to the statement early Tuesday. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSidney Powell seeks to dismiss Dominion lawsuit, argues 'no reasonable person' would mistake her claims for 'fact'What the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion had secret ties to Venezuala and rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

    The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China.

  • Russia and China push for U.N summit, lash out at West

    MOSCOW/BEIJING (Reuters) -Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a U.N. summit in a joint statement after talks between the two countries' foreign ministers. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," the statement, published on the Russian foreign ministry's website, said.

  • Space debris removal demonstration launches

    A mission will aim to showcase methods for keeping space activity sustainable.

  • EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.It's the bloc's first sanctions against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown, which is still in place.Those targeted with these sanctions include Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief."China blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities on Monday in response to the sanctions.Saying that they were among those who "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang.The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilizations. China denies any human rights abuses and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.The sanctions are mainly symbolic, but they mark a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China.China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States. Brussels has long regarded it as a benign trading partner. But now views it as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms and is deeply worried about the fate of the Uighurs. Britain, Canada, and the United States have also expressed serious concerns.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Sinovac: CoronaVac vaccine effective in children

    Sinovac said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17. The results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects, said Geng Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, at a press conference. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine has been given worldwide, including in China.

  • Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as downpours worsen

    A severe warning is extended to the whole New South Wales coast, in the worst flooding in decades.

  • Airlines axe summer flights as minister says European countries may face 'red list' ban

    British Airways and other airlines are axing summer holiday flights as a health minister raised the prospect that European countries could face a "red list" travel ban. On Monday, BA confirmed that, in the past week, it has cancelled summer flights across Europe and on UK domestic routes, including in July and August, amid fears there may be only be a handful of countries on the "green list" when foreign travel is due to resume from May 17. Lord Bethell, a health minister, told the Lords that surging Covid rates in European states, with up to 10 per cent linked to new variants, could require drastic measures. "We are all aware that the possibility lies that we will have to 'red list' all of our European neighbours," he said. "But that would be done with huge regret, because we are a trading nation, we do work in partnership with other countries. We depend on other countries for essential supplies, not only medicines, but food and others." It came as millions were wiped off the share price of airlines and travel firms following Ben Wallace's warning that it was "premature" and "risky" for people to book summer holidays now as the Defence Secretary refused to rule out a possible extension of the travel ban.

  • ‘Kraken’ Trump lawyer tells court no reasonable person would listen to her in bid to get billion-dollar Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.