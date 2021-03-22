Politics latest news: Angela Merkel backs EU threat of vaccine ban as Britain scrambles to secure doses

Angela Merkel has said the EU will "decide responsibility" - Reuters

Angela Merkel has given EU chief Ursula von der Leyen her explicit backing over threats to block AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the bloc from being exported, ahead of a crunch EU summit on the escalating row.

The German Chancellor has been forced to extended her country's lockdown until April 18 to try to break a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which she blamed on the rapid spread of the UK variant.

"I support Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Mrs Merkel said.

"We have a problem with AstraZeneca," she added. "We will decide responsibly."

European officials are furious that AstraZeneca has been able to deliver its UK contract in full while falling short on its supplies to the EU. Both Ms Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron had spoken with Boris Johnson on the issue, which will be discussed at the summit on Thursday.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, this morning said: "The question of vaccine development… is obviously something we are talking to our colleagues in the EU about.

"It is ultimately an international system... and we are working with colleagues in America, on the Continent, in India to try to develop as many of those vaccines as possible."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:56 AM

Hamilton report ends 'months of smear and innuendo', says Nicola Sturgeon ally

Scotland's deputy first minister has said Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of "any wrongdoing", after the independent Hamilton report concluded she did not mislead Parliament.

Story continues

John Swinney said that the report carried out by James Hamilton - which is distinct to the Holyrood probe, which found that she may have misled MSPs - had exonerated his boss.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Laura Maxwell said: "James Hamilton said that the First Minister gave an incomplete narrative of events. It's hardly a ringing endorsement of her recollection of events."

But Mr Swinney said the report showed Mr Hamilton had cleared the First Minister of any wrongdoing, adding: "His report shows very clearly that the First Minister did not break the Ministerial Code.

"That is the fundamental conclusion of his inquiry and puts to rest months and months of smear and innuendo towards the First Minister."

08:48 AM

Traffic lights system already in place for international travel, says Matt Hancock

Travel corridors are likely to be replaced with a traffic light system for this summer, with Matt Hancock confirming that red and amber markings are already in place.

April 12 will be the earliest point at which any green lights might be turned on, he suggested.

The Health Secretary said the current system was keeping the UK safe from the third wave being seen on the Continent, but "the question is whether we'll be able to release any of these measures over the summer".

He told BBC Breakfast: "The earliest that will take any steps will be May 17 but, obviously, we're taking a cautious approach because we want any openings that we make to be irreversible...

"We'll only make steps that we think are safe but, on the other hand, we do understand, of course I understand, how people want to be able to get away in the summer, especially after the last year that we've all had."

Continent lags behind UK in rollout

08:38 AM

Last year has been 'hardest in a generation', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the last year has been "the hardest year in a generation" as he reflects on the anniversary of the first lockdown.

The Health Secretary, who lost a family member himself, told BBC Breakfast: "This crisis has touched everybody. My first thoughts go to those who've lost loved ones. The impact of that is permanent, I know that from my family.

He said he was at home when he heard of the first death, adding: "I remember sitting down and you know it really hit me."

He added: "That was the first death and there have been many more since then, and it's touched many, many families in this terrible way, and it's just made me more determined to get us out of this.

"You can see now that the number of people going to hospital, thankfully, is really falling sharply and the number of people who are dying ... these can just be statistics but they really mean something. It's very good news because fewer families are having to go through what so many families have been through."

The UK ranks highly on total deaths - but lower on excess deaths

08:34 AM

Matt Hancock rejects criticism of Boris Johnson's pandemic 'boosterism'

The UK's vaccination programme will be "a model of how governments can make things happen and move fast for years and years to come", Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary defended some of the "parts of the response" to the pandemic, noting that some responses have changed because "we admitted they weren't right".

Challenged about comments Boris Johnson made early on in the crisis, such as shaking hand, he pointed the lack of understanding about asymptomatic transmission as one example, saying "we have learned as leaders how best to respond".

But pressed on whether the Prime Minister's "boosterism" was dangerous, he said: "That is a sweeping statement. I have been trying to be completely frank and honest abut the fact there are some areas where we have learned and strengthened the response over time. There are other areas where the team has it the ball out of the park".

He added: "There will be a time for everybody to reflect and an inquiry to look back over the whole, but we have been doing that all along, trying to be honest about what has gone well and what has not."

08:26 AM

No plans to red list Europe, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said there are no plans to "red list" all the countries in Europe over the summer, despite concerns about the third wave.

The Health Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "At the moment, the measures at the border are proving very successful in keeping this country safe. The numbers of new variants here are incredibly low, that is very important and we are working to keep it that way."

The roadmap "domestically" was working, he added, pointing to the sharp fall in cases and deaths.

"That in large part is due to the vaccine programme and people following the rules."

The global travel taskforce would set out "how we can have safe international travel, and when that might be possible" on April 12, he added.

08:21 AM

Risk of third wave variants 'out of our hands', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the risk of a third wave creating vaccine-evading variants is "out of our hands".

The Health Secretary said the vaccine meant there was "hope on the horizon, we can see our way out, the roadmap guides us on the way out, and we will be following the data all the way through".

But he told Radio 4's Today programme there were two concerns.

"Firstly, the sheer number of cases if international travel brings home more cases and the second is a risk of a new variant that the vaccine can't deal with as effectively.

"Both of those are unknowns and how they progress on the Continent and elsewhere will be determined by actions that are out of our hands.

"Therefore it is reasonable for us to take a precautionary, careful approach which is what we are doing at the borders."

08:17 AM

Europe's third wave could hit Britain in July and August, warns Sage member

Europe's third wave could "generate new variants" that might hit Britain in July and August, a member of the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said.

Professor Calum Semple told Sky News: "The concern at present is that in countries where there's less vaccination and a very strong third wave, that's the perfect breeding ground for further variants of concern.

"So, at this point, Britain has got its act together, the concern is as this third wave is going on elsewhere, that will generate new variations.

"Even within Britain there is a likelihood of a third wave in potentially July and August time when we do unlock society. That third wave we would expect to occur in people that are less susceptible to very severe disease.

"It's inevitable as we unlock there will be an rise in cases, the key here is have we won the race to vaccinate the most vulnerable members of society so we can keep society open this time."

Europes Third Wave — Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths

08:14 AM

Nicola Sturgeon did mislead Parliament, second probe concludes

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled a Scottish Parliament committee, an investigation into the Scottish Government's unlawful handling of harassment allegations against Alex Salmond has concluded.

The findings are separate from those of James Hamilton QC, who reported on Monday that there had been no breach of the ministerial code by Nicola Sturgeon over her role in the saga.

The cross-party inquiry was set up after a successful judicial review by Mr Salmond resulted in the Scottish Government's investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias" in 2019.

Nicola Sturgeon faces a vote of no confidence in Parliament - AFP

08:11 AM

Risk of future pandemics 'just a fact of life', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the risk of future pandemics is "just a fact of life" and we must be "permanently prepared" them.

Amid renewed calls for a public inquiry on the anniversary of the first lockdown, the Health Secretarey refused to comment on why the UK's mortality rates are so high, saying his focus was on dealing with the immediate issues.

He told Sky News: "Central to that task is contastlnyl to learn what we have done well and what we need to do better.

"We need to be permanently prepared for pandemic, permanently - that is just a fact of life."

08:10 AM

Mandatory Covid vaccines have 'clear precedent' in other areas, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock confirmed that mandatory Covid vaccines are being considered for care home and certain frontline staff, saying there was a "clear precedent" for such requirements already.

The Telegraph revealed the plan this morning.

Pointing to the obligation for doctors to have a Hepatitis B jab, the Health Secretary told Sky News:"This is something that happens already."

He added: "It is something that some care homes have called for [and] I entirely understand why some care homes, wanting to take that duty of care for the residents, are keen for us to be able to take this step so they can require people who could otherwise pass on the virus to take the vaccine."

Asked about human rights issues, he told BBC Breakfast: "You have to consider the human rights of elderly residents of care homes not to be infected with coronavirus."

08:09 AM

Third wave in Europe could derail holiday hopes, Matt Hancock admits

Matt Hancock has admitted the third wave could derail hopes for international summer holidays, saying the UK must "protect the progresswe have made" with the vaccine rollout.

He told Sky News that there was no change to the timeline for decisions, with the global taskforce due to report to the PM on April 12, and the earliest point that travel could begin still May 17.

But he added: "We are seeing this third wave rise in some parts of Europe, and new variants, and it is very important we protect the progress we have made.

"It shows what an international challenge this is, and what we have to do is all work as much as we can together, but it also shows why we are being cautious on international travel."

08:00 AM

Nicola Sturgeon cleared of ministerial code breach

Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that she is "not free and clear" of the Alex Salmond affair despite being narrowly cleared of breaching the ministerial code.

Former Irish prosecutor James Hamilton said the First Minister had not misled parliament over her role or violated the code by failing to immediately record with her civil service a series of secret discussions with Mr Salmond.

Neither did he find that she had attempted to influence her government's investigation into Mr Salmond, nor that she had breached the code by continuing a legal fight against him in the face of legal advice that he would be likely to win.

But Mr Hamilton said Ms Sturgeon gave MSPs an "incomplete narrative of events" by failing to tell them about a key meeting, and it was only because he deemed it "a genuine failure of recollection" and "not deliberate" that it did not amount to a breach of the code.