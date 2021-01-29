Politics latest news: EU threatens to publish AstraZeneca amid claims UK has legal right to first supplies

Ursula von der Leyen's account contradicts that of AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot - EPA

The EU's contract with AstraZeneca contains "binding orders" for a set amount of Covid vaccine doses, Ursula von der Leyen has said, as she threatened to publish the documents today.

The pharma giant is at the centre of a growing row, amid claims that the UK agreed a legally-binding promise to be served first.

The European Commission boss this morning told German Radio a redacted version of the EU contract would be made public later today, saying there were "binding orders and the contract is crystal clear".

"AstraZeneca has also explicitly assured us in this contract that no other obligations would prevent the contract from being fulfilled," Ms von der Leyen added.

Earlier this week AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot said the EU contract was based on a "best-effort" clause and did not commit the company to a specific timetable for deliveries.

This morning the Spectator reports that when ministers saw a similar offer in the UK contract, Alok Sharma and Matt Hancock "insisted on a legally binding promise to serve Britain first", which they later received.

09:39 AM

UK will help EU on vaccines 'where we can', says mnister

AstraZeneca's dispute with the European Union is a "commercial matter" but the UK will help neighbouring countries "where we can", a junior minister has said.

Asked about the ongoing row about supplies, Lucy Frazer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "That is a commercial matter between AstraZeneca and the EU.

"But we are confident that the supplies that we have put in place with AstraZeneca, which will help us to reach our target of vaccinating everybody by the autumn, we are confident that we will get the supplies for that."

Pressed on European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reportedly stating that in AstraZeneca's contract with the bloc it said two out of its four vaccine factories are in the UK, the prisons minister added: "We have done a great deal of work in the UK to help support the supply chain and the manufacturing base to ensure that we have sufficient supplies within this country.

"But, as I said, our priority is to ensure we vaccinate people in the UK, but of course, where we can help our friends and neighbours, we would do that."

09:31 AM

Novovax jab will improve 'resilience' against new variants, says Chris Whitty

The Novavax jab would increase the UK's "future resilience, including against the B.1.1.7 (Kent) variant," if it gets regulatory approval, England's chief medical officer has said.

Following the news of the breakthrough last night, Prof Chris Whitty tweeted that this was "a highly effective vaccine to add to the medical countermeasures against Covid-19".

A highly effective vaccine to add to the medical countermeasures against COVID-19 trialed in the UK. If it gets MHRA approval this increases our future resilience, including against the B.1.1.7 variant. Many thanks to all trial volunteers and those who conducted the research. https://t.co/JIqtu9UglA — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) January 29, 2021

09:21 AM

Minister unable to explain what 'security reasons' are for vaccine secrecy

The UK Government will not be publishing vaccine supply information for "security reasons", a minister has said - although was not able to explain what that means.

Lucy Frazer, the prisons minister, told BBC Breakfast: "The Government isn't hiding anything at all. My understanding is that is for security reasons.

"But I think we've been incredibly transparent throughout since March, since the beginning of this pandemic, about how the Government is dealing with every aspect of the coronavirus.

"I think we have been extremely transparent, where it is appropriate to do so, to inform the public about how we are managing the pandemic."

Pressed on what she meant by "security reason", the junior minister replied: "That is the information that I have received."

09:06 AM

China will 'no longer recognise' BNO passports in Hong Kong

China has said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as the UK prepares to open its doors to millions more residents of the former colony.

Yesterday the UK Government reaffirmed its commitment to all BNO passport holders and eligible family members, to live, study and work in the UK and apply for settlement and citizenship longer-term.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said it was in response to Beijing's move to impose a new National Security Law in Hong Kong, which "constitutes a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration contrary to international law".

The new visa will be open for applications from 31 January.

Responding, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters: "From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BNO passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions."

08:59 AM

Government won't publish vaccination data, despite Sturgeon's threats, minister says

The UK Government will not publish vaccination data, despite Nicola Sturgeon threatening to reveal how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week, as she seeks to counter claims that she is failing to rollout the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

Lucy Frazer, the prisons minister, told Radio 4's Today programme: "We have as a Government been extremely transparent about everything that it has been possible to be transparent about in this process.

"We have published how many people we are testing, capacity for testing, hospitalisations, our deaths, out plan inrelation to vaccines and how many people we are vaccinating and when.

"But to ensure we maintain necessary security and sensitivity we are not publishing anything further in relation to matters Nicola Sturgeon suggest we publish. Our priority is to ensure we get vaccinations in, and vaccinate the country."

08:54 AM

Wales could start reopening schools from mid-February, says First Minister

Wales could reopen schools to the youngest pupils after February half-term if rates of coronavirus continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

When asked why this was earlier than in England and Northern Ireland, Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "Because the context is different. Today we have 175 people in Wales for every 100,000 contracting coronavirus.

"In England a couple of days ago the average was 350, and our 170 figure is falling every day, so you can see the context is very different.

"We want to take advantage of that. Our children and young people have had a torrid time over the last 12 months, they are missing out on education every week."

The Welsh Government was working with local education authorities, teaching unions and the Children's Commissioner to return young people to face-to-face learning "as soon as it is safe to do so".

"Provided the next three weeks see further falls, we think we can do that straight after half-term. That's what we'll be working on together," Mr Drakeford said.

08:50 AM

Former taskforce head urges governments 'not to consider' vaccine nationalism

Threatening to withhold Covid vaccines from other countries is "not something we should be considering", the former head of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce has said.

Kate Bingham said the UK's head-start was down to early production preparation, as much as it was down to signing a contract early on.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm not going to get into the details of the contacts but one of the things the CEO of AZ (AstraZeneca) did not mention is that we actually started scaling up manufacture of the Oxford vaccine from February.

"So, yes, we signed the contract, or agreed terms with AZ, in May, but actually the work to scale up the manufacturing started months before that, and it is that early work that was done by the industry - voluntarily, not based on contracts or requirements but a voluntary coalition of the different companies.

"That is what has ultimately made the difference as to why we are so far ahead on manufacturing."

Asked about AstraZeneca's dispute with the European Union, Ms Bingham said: "We are interdependent and I don't think that the idea that there are going to be trade barriers is something that we should be considering."

08:43 AM

European regulator to announce AstraZeneca decision at 2pm today

European regulators are expected to announce if they have approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today - but Germany’s vaccine authorities yesterday called for its rollout to be limited to those aged between 18 and 64.

The European Union's Amsterdam-based medical regulator is due to hold a press conference at 2pm UK time.

"Provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete," the experts committee could recommend authorisation on Friday, the European Medicines Agency said.

The approval would cover the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are part of the European Economic Area. The EMA has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Public Health England has defended the Oxford vaccine as safe and effective for older people, rejecting Germany’s claim that there is insufficient data about its impact on over-65s.

08:30 AM

Welsh Government asked not to publish vaccine supply data by UK Govt, says Mark Drakeford

The Welsh Government was asked not to publish data of the supplies of Covid-19 vaccines by the UK Government, Mark Drakeford has revealed.

Nicola Sturgeon has threatened to publish the data – which reveals how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week – to counter claims that she is failing to rollout the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

The Welsh First Minister told Sky News: "We were about to publish figures here in Wales - we publish more data than would be the case across our border in England.

"We were asked not to by the UK Government. There's a lot of sensitivity at the moment, as you know, across the whole of Europe about supplies of vaccine.

"While the UK Government tells us that it would not be sensible, we will take that advice seriously. We're not going to publish it at the moment. As soon as it's safe to do so and right to do so, we will put that information into the public domain."

08:28 AM

Resolve vaccine row to ensure rest of world can 'catch up with UK', says Mark Drakeford

The vaccine row should be resolved in a way that allows the rest of the world to "catch up with where we are in the United Kingdom", Wales' First Minister has said.

Asked about the prospect of the UK sharing some of its vaccine supplies with the European Union, Mark Drakeford said negotiation was required.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "The disputes across the European Union, they need to be resolved by careful talking and proper negotiation and in that way we can make sure we get the supplies we need and others will be able to catch up with where we are in the United Kingdom today."

08:17 AM

Nicola Sturgeon 'using EU as lever against the union', claims senior Tory

Nicola Sturgeon is using "the EU as a lever against the Union", a senior Tory has claimed.

The First Minister has threatened to publish confidential vaccine data despite warnings that the information could jeopardise the UK's supply, to counter claims that she is failing to rollout the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

This morning Sir John Redwood sad: "The EU attacks the Union of the U.K. by trying to disrupt trade between GB and Northern Ireland, whilst Nicola Sturgeon tries to use the EU as a lever against the Union. The PM needs to stand up to these challenges and to legislate a U.K. solution to trade and fish."

He added: "The EU’s bad conduct over vaccines is disruptive to the world effort against the pandemic. Astra Zeneca is part of the answer to the virus, not the problem."

The EU attacks the Union of the U.K. by trying to disrupt trade between GB and Northern Ireland, whilst Nicola Sturgeon tries to use the EU as a lever against the Union. The PM needs to stand up to these challenges and to legislate a U.K. solution to trade and fish. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) January 29, 2021

08:02 AM

Sturgeon accused of siding with EU over vaccinations

​Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of siding with the EU in its battle with the UK over vaccine doses, with the Scottish First Minister pledging to publish confidential vaccine data despite warnings that the information could jeopardise the UK's supply.

Ms Sturgeon promised to publish the data – which reveals how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week – to counter claims that she is failing to roll out the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

It led to allegations that Ms Sturgeon was "showboating" and "attempting to curry favour" with the EU. Boris Johnson urged her to reconsider, warning that UK must "continue to have national security of supply".

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, argued it would be "deeply irresponsible" for Ms Sturgeon to put her politics ahead of the people of Scotland and them getting vaccinations.

The timing of her announcement came as the EU and UK were locked in battle over access to the vaccine.