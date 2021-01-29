Politics latest news: EU threatens to publish AstraZeneca amid claims UK has legal right to first supplies

Cat Neilan
Updated
Ursula von der Leyen&#39;s account contradicts that of AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot - EPA
Ursula von der Leyen's account contradicts that of AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot - EPA

The EU's contract with AstraZeneca contains "binding orders" for a set amount of Covid vaccine doses, Ursula von der Leyen has said, as she threatened to publish the documents today.

The pharma giant is at the centre of a growing row, amid claims that the UK agreed a legally-binding promise to be served first.

The European Commission boss this morning told German Radio a redacted version of the EU contract would be made public later today, saying there were "binding orders and the contract is crystal clear".

"AstraZeneca has also explicitly assured us in this contract that no other obligations would prevent the contract from being fulfilled," Ms von der Leyen added.

Earlier this week AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot said the EU contract was based on a "best-effort" clause and did not commit the company to a specific timetable for deliveries.

This morning the Spectator reports that when ministers saw a similar offer in the UK contract, Alok Sharma and Matt Hancock "insisted on a legally binding promise to serve Britain first", which they later received.

Follow the latest updates below.

09:39 AM

UK will help EU on vaccines 'where we can', says mnister

AstraZeneca's dispute with the European Union is a "commercial matter" but the UK will help neighbouring countries "where we can", a junior minister has said.

Asked about the ongoing row about supplies, Lucy Frazer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "That is a commercial matter between AstraZeneca and the EU.

"But we are confident that the supplies that we have put in place with AstraZeneca, which will help us to reach our target of vaccinating everybody by the autumn, we are confident that we will get the supplies for that."

Pressed on European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reportedly stating that in AstraZeneca's contract with the bloc it said two out of its four vaccine factories are in the UK, the prisons minister added: "We have done a great deal of work in the UK to help support the supply chain and the manufacturing base to ensure that we have sufficient supplies within this country.

"But, as I said, our priority is to ensure we vaccinate people in the UK, but of course, where we can help our friends and neighbours, we would do that."

09:31 AM

Novovax jab will improve 'resilience' against new variants, says Chris Whitty

The Novavax jab would increase the UK's "future resilience, including against the B.1.1.7 (Kent) variant," if it gets regulatory approval, England's chief medical officer has said.

Following the news of the breakthrough last night, Prof Chris Whitty tweeted that this was "a highly effective vaccine to add to the medical countermeasures against Covid-19".

Read more about the Novovax vaccine - which is 89.3 per cent effective - here.

09:21 AM

Minister unable to explain what 'security reasons' are for vaccine secrecy

The UK Government will not be publishing vaccine supply information for "security reasons", a minister has said - although was not able to explain what that means.

Lucy Frazer, the prisons minister, told BBC Breakfast: "The Government isn't hiding anything at all. My understanding is that is for security reasons.

"But I think we've been incredibly transparent throughout since March, since the beginning of this pandemic, about how the Government is dealing with every aspect of the coronavirus.

"I think we have been extremely transparent, where it is appropriate to do so, to inform the public about how we are managing the pandemic."

Pressed on what she meant by "security reason", the junior minister replied: "That is the information that I have received."

09:06 AM

China will 'no longer recognise' BNO passports in Hong Kong

China has said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as the UK prepares to open its doors to millions more residents of the former colony.

Yesterday the UK Government reaffirmed its commitment to all BNO passport holders and eligible family members, to live, study and work in the UK and apply for settlement and citizenship longer-term.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said it was in response to Beijing's move to impose a new National Security Law in Hong Kong, which "constitutes a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration contrary to international law".

The new visa will be open for applications from 31 January.

Responding, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters: "From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BNO passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions."

08:59 AM

Government won't publish vaccination data, despite Sturgeon's threats, minister says

The UK Government will not publish vaccination data, despite Nicola Sturgeon threatening to reveal how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week, as she seeks to counter claims that she is failing to rollout the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

Lucy Frazer, the prisons minister, told Radio 4's Today programme: "We have as a Government been extremely transparent about everything that it has been possible to be transparent about in this process.

"We have published how many people we are testing, capacity for testing, hospitalisations, our deaths, out plan inrelation to vaccines and how many people we are vaccinating and when.

"But to ensure we maintain necessary security and sensitivity we are not publishing anything further in relation to matters Nicola Sturgeon suggest we publish. Our priority is to ensure we get vaccinations in, and vaccinate the country."

08:54 AM

Wales could start reopening schools from mid-February, says First Minister

Wales could reopen schools to the youngest pupils after February half-term if rates of coronavirus continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

When asked why this was earlier than in England and Northern Ireland, Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "Because the context is different. Today we have 175 people in Wales for every 100,000 contracting coronavirus.

"In England a couple of days ago the average was 350, and our 170 figure is falling every day, so you can see the context is very different.

"We want to take advantage of that. Our children and young people have had a torrid time over the last 12 months, they are missing out on education every week."

The Welsh Government was working with local education authorities, teaching unions and the Children's Commissioner to return young people to face-to-face learning "as soon as it is safe to do so".

"Provided the next three weeks see further falls, we think we can do that straight after half-term. That's what we'll be working on together," Mr Drakeford said.

08:50 AM

Former taskforce head urges governments 'not to consider' vaccine nationalism

Threatening to withhold Covid vaccines from other countries is "not something we should be considering", the former head of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce has said.

Kate Bingham said the UK's head-start was down to early production preparation, as much as it was down to signing a contract early on.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm not going to get into the details of the contacts but one of the things the CEO of AZ (AstraZeneca) did not mention is that we actually started scaling up manufacture of the Oxford vaccine from February.

"So, yes, we signed the contract, or agreed terms with AZ, in May, but actually the work to scale up the manufacturing started months before that, and it is that early work that was done by the industry - voluntarily, not based on contracts or requirements but a voluntary coalition of the different companies.

"That is what has ultimately made the difference as to why we are so far ahead on manufacturing."

Asked about AstraZeneca's dispute with the European Union, Ms Bingham said: "We are interdependent and I don't think that the idea that there are going to be trade barriers is something that we should be considering."

08:43 AM

European regulator to announce AstraZeneca decision at 2pm today

European regulators are expected to announce if they have approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today - but Germany’s vaccine authorities yesterday called for its rollout to be limited to those aged between 18 and 64.

The European Union's Amsterdam-based medical regulator is due to hold a press conference at 2pm UK time.

"Provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete," the experts committee could recommend authorisation on Friday, the European Medicines Agency said.

The approval would cover the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are part of the European Economic Area. The EMA has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Public Health England has defended the Oxford vaccine as safe and effective for older people, rejecting Germany’s claim that there is insufficient data about its impact on over-65s.

Read more on that here.

08:30 AM

Welsh Government asked not to publish vaccine supply data by UK Govt, says Mark Drakeford

The Welsh Government was asked not to publish data of the supplies of Covid-19 vaccines by the UK Government, Mark Drakeford has revealed.

Nicola Sturgeon has threatened to publish the data – which reveals how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week – to counter claims that she is failing to rollout the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

The Welsh First Minister told Sky News: "We were about to publish figures here in Wales - we publish more data than would be the case across our border in England.

"We were asked not to by the UK Government. There's a lot of sensitivity at the moment, as you know, across the whole of Europe about supplies of vaccine.

"While the UK Government tells us that it would not be sensible, we will take that advice seriously. We're not going to publish it at the moment. As soon as it's safe to do so and right to do so, we will put that information into the public domain."

08:28 AM

Resolve vaccine row to ensure rest of world can 'catch up with UK', says Mark Drakeford

The vaccine row should be resolved in a way that allows the rest of the world to "catch up with where we are in the United Kingdom", Wales' First Minister has said.

Asked about the prospect of the UK sharing some of its vaccine supplies with the European Union, Mark Drakeford said negotiation was required.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "The disputes across the European Union, they need to be resolved by careful talking and proper negotiation and in that way we can make sure we get the supplies we need and others will be able to catch up with where we are in the United Kingdom today."

08:17 AM

Nicola Sturgeon 'using EU as lever against the union', claims senior Tory

Nicola Sturgeon is using "the EU as a lever against the Union", a senior Tory has claimed.

The First Minister has threatened to publish confidential vaccine data despite warnings that the information could jeopardise the UK's supply, to counter claims that she is failing to rollout the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

This morning Sir John Redwood sad: "The EU attacks the Union of the U.K. by trying to disrupt trade between GB and Northern Ireland, whilst Nicola Sturgeon tries to use the EU as a lever against the Union. The PM needs to stand up to these challenges and to legislate a U.K. solution to trade and fish."

He added: "The EU’s bad conduct over vaccines is disruptive to the world effort against the pandemic. Astra Zeneca is part of the answer to the virus, not the problem."

08:02 AM

Sturgeon accused of siding with EU over vaccinations

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of siding with the EU in its battle with the UK over vaccine doses, with the Scottish First Minister pledging to publish confidential vaccine data despite warnings that the information could jeopardise the UK's supply.

Ms Sturgeon promised to publish the data – which reveals how many vaccine doses her nation expects each week – to counter claims that she is failing to roll out the vaccine in Scotland at speed.

It led to allegations that Ms Sturgeon was "showboating" and "attempting to curry favour" with the EU. Boris Johnson urged her to reconsider, warning that UK must "continue to have national security of supply".

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, argued it would be "deeply irresponsible" for Ms Sturgeon to put her politics ahead of the people of Scotland and them getting vaccinations.

The timing of her announcement came as the EU and UK were locked in battle over access to the vaccine.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple steps5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.

  • ‘Few lawsuits breathe more lies than this one’: Lawyers eviscerate Sidney Powell election lawsuit

    Sidney Powell, the attorney who was distanced from the US president’s legal team because she pushed election-related conspiracies, was said to have submitted a lawsuit that “breathed more lies” than most cases seen in court, after she challenged Michigan’s election results. Issuing a response to Ms Powell’s lawsuit on Thursday, lawyers for the City of Detroit said the lawsuit contained “warped logic”, and dismissed claims that vote machines had been tampered with, among other conspiracy theories. “Few lawsuits breathe more lies than this one,” said the 45-page court document, which was shared online.

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Mexico's COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world's third highest

    Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Mexico's health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 1,825,519 and deaths to 155,145. When adjusted for deaths per head of population, Mexico's toll is lower than those of several other countries, including the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Peru and Spain, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

  • China Warns Taiwan ‘Independence Means War’

    China ratcheted up its rhetoric towards Taiwan on Thursday, bluntly warning the island that “independence means war” after increased Chinese military activity was recorded near Taiwan over the weekend. “We warn Taiwan independence elements: those who play with fire will be burned. Taiwan independence means war,” warned Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian. China sent a total of 28 Chinese fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait and the island’s southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, just days after President Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. responded swiftly with a warning to China to back down from its intimidation tactics. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” the State Department said Saturday. The State Department reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid” and said Washington is concerned about China’s “pattern” of intimidation towards its neighbors, including Taiwan. Qian called Taiwan an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and said the the ramped up military activity near the island is a “solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces.” China is taking “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” Qian said. Taiwan’s defense ministry has not commented on China’s warning. The Chinese began flying military planes through the Taiwan Strait on a regular basis in March, 2019, but the presence near Taiwan over the weekend was the largest in several years.

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • ‘Dead on arrival’: Trump supporting senators celebrate vote that sets course for impeachment to fail

    ‘Just do the math’, said Susan Collins as colleagues hailed trial against Donald Trump being ‘over’ before it begun

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

    Britain is banning direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London. Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa. On its website, Emirates said it would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT, when the ban takes effect.

  • Privacy, Please: Air Force Wants to Add Toilet Curtain on B-52 Bomber

    The U.S. Air Force is looking to add privacy curtains to its B-52 Stratofortress bombers as more women join flight crews.

  • Biden kicks off inclusive LGBT agenda

    Visitors to the White House website can now choose gender neutral pronouns and titles such as Mx and "they".

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Asian Americans Out of Work Due to COVID-19 Stay Jobless Longer than Others, Study Finds

    Asian Americans are reportedly finding it harder than others in the United States to regain the jobs they lost in 2020 due to the pandemic. Out of work: A recent study has highlighted that an estimated 10 million Asian workers had a relatively low unemployment rate of 5.9% between October to December in 2020. Nearly half of the jobless in the group remained out of work for at least 27 weeks, Bloomberg reports.

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Nigeria repatriates hundreds of migrants from Saudi Arabia

    Nigeria evacuated hundreds of its citizens from Saudi Arabia on Thursday after they overstayed their visas and were left stranded, two Reuters witnesses said. High unemployment and two recessions in four years have pushed thousands of Nigerians to seek work overseas. A video circulating on social media in recent weeks had shown Nigerians who said they had been held in a camp in Saudi Arabia for more than three months while other countries had flown out their stranded citizens within two weeks or so.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    Cmdr. Frank Azzarello was removed from his post on the destroyer Forrest Sherman on Wednesday.

  • Analysis: China won't cooperate with Biden until US backs down on South China Sea and human rights

    Winter is well under way in both Washington and Beijing, where subzero temperatures match bilateral relations that are far from thawing. A week into the Biden presidency, the US and China have already indicated where each side expects to begin in terms of engagement. Perhaps unsurprisingly – after four years of less-than-fuzzy-feelings – neither nation agrees on exactly where to start. Both countries have indicated interest in cooperating on matters of global significance, such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. But the US has made clear that it won’t compromise on concerns, such as China’s human rights abuses, simply to entice Beijing to sit at the negotiating table. China, on the other hand, has said it won’t entertain the idea of engagement until the US agrees to drop those issues. Beijing has long denounced the US for “meddling in internal affairs.” Anthony Blinken, the new US secretary of state, for instance, has said the new administration agrees with a declaration made during Donald Trump’s last days as president, which determined that China had committed genocide by repressing Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. John Kerry, Biden’s new climate envoy, has also said the US won’t back down on its concerns over the theft of intellectual property or the South China Sea – a vast swath of international waters that Beijing claims as its territory.

  • Trump supporting priest ousted after performing exorcisms to try to rid Biden from White House

    ‘As exorcists will confirm, the demons are very good with electronic equipment,’ claims reverend John Zuhlsdorf

  • Three teens charged in Denver house fire that killed family of five

    The arrests of two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were announced Wednesday. The boys face a total of 28 charges in connection with the deadly blaze.