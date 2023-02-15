Politics latest news: Ben Wallace faces 'uphill battle' with Jeremy Hunt over defence budget

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is pictured at a press conference in Rome, Italy, on February 9 - Antonio Masiello /Getty Images Europe

Ben Wallace said he is facing an "uphill battle" with Jeremy Hunt as he tries to secure extra funding at the Budget next month to "insulate" the Ministry of Defence from soaring inflation.

The Defence Secretary said he will have "lots of meetings with the Chancellor" between now and March 15 and that he has not "hidden the fact that we suffer from inflation pressures" at a time of rising global threat.

Asked how much money the MOD needs to "standstill", Mr Wallace told Sky News: "I have been in this game long enough, I think I have been a minister for god knows how many years, but it is always an uphill battle with the Treasury no matter what department you’re in.

"It’s the right thing that a secretary of state will argue for an increase to meet their priorities and of course between now and the Budget I have lots of time and lots of meetings with the Chancellor to make sure that we try and come to a deal on it.

"I haven’t hidden the fact that we suffer from inflation pressures, as does departments with big capital spending, that’s that spending on hardware and infrastructure because of course that is where inflation goes to.

"But we’ll see. I am not going to conduct the negotiations in public but obviously we are going to try and make our way through this so that between now and the next spending review which is in two years’ time we can insulate defence from many of those pressures."

'The door is open and you can leave'

Sir Keir Starmer said the Labour Party "has changed" as he issued a warning to to the people in the party who "don't like the changes that we have made".

He said: "Not because it was convenient to do so, not by fiddling around the edges, not just until the next person to lead the party comes along, but permanently, fundamentally, irrevocably.

"We have changed from a party that looked inward to a party that meets the public gaze. From a party of dogma to a party of patriotism. From a party of protest to a party of public service."

He added: "The Labour party is unrecognisable from 2019 and it will never go back. It will never again be a party captured by narrow interest. It will never again lose sight of its purpose or its morals and it will never again be brought to its knees by racism or bigotry.

"If you don't like that, if you don't like the chanages that we have made, I say the door is open and you can leave."

Sir Keir Starmer: 'Anti-Semitism is an evil and no political party that cultivates it deserves to hold power'

Sir Keir Starmer is now speaking in east London as he responds to the Equality and Human Rights Commission ending its work on Labour anti-Semitism after the party made the reforms it was told to.

Sir Keir said that "today is an important moment in the history of the Labour Party" and it took "many, many months of hard work and humility to get here".

He said that "anti-Semitism is an evil and no political party that cultivates it deserves to hold power".

"Let me be very clear: Those who seek to blame others or downplay what happened in our party are themselves part of the problem and we will have zero patience of tolerance of that," he said.

Ben Wallace does not rule out running to be next Nato secretary general

Ben Wallace has not ruled himself out of trying to be the next Nato secretary general.

Jens Stoltenberg is due to stand down from the role later this year and there have been rumours that Mr Wallace could be in the frame to be his successor.

Asked the question this morning during an interview on Times Radio, Mr Wallace said: "I love the job of being Secretary of State for Defence, I think I've now become the longest serving Conservative defence secretary, as of a few days ago, that obviously takes its toll on your hairline and everything else.

"But fundamentally, it's a great job. But of course, Nato is a great job as well. And the secretary general of Nato this year has announced this weekend that he won't renew his mandate at the end of this year. And of course, we'll see what happens."

'I don't see any signs of ET'

Ben Wallace said he does not see "any signs of ET" when asked about objects shot down by fighter jets over North America in the past week.

The Defence Secretary told Times Radio: "I’ve asked for a look at all the intelligence and an analysis of what’s going on, above us in our airspace in the United Kingdom, but also sharing information with our allies.

"And we’ll be talking to the Canadians, the United States, about what they’ve discovered. And then the question will be: how much of the sky have we looked at? Now I do know, and not to alarm your listeners that, contrary to, you know, like you, I listened to the first report and thought: wow, these things are floating around, we’ve never known about it.

"Apparently, our skies have quite a lot of balloons in them, quite a lot of times of the year. And it just, you know, especially in very high altitudes, weather, and all sorts of other things floating around. It’s a bit like sort of space debris, but it’s in our atmosphere. So, I think we’ll just need to get the details and I’ll share whatever I can publicly, but I don’t see any signs of ET."

Sir Keir Starmer to make statement after equalities watchdog ends Labour work on anti-Semitism

Labour is no longer being monitored by the equalities watchdog after making the changes demanded over its law-breaking handling of anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Corbyn’s successor as party leader, said the judgment made by the Equality and Human Rights Commission that the necessary reforms have been made was an "important moment in the history of the Labour Party".

Sir Keir is due to make a public statement and take questions on the issue at 9am this morning.

He will call on the hard-left of the Labour Party to either support his leadership or leave.

Ben Wallace rejects claim Nato asked Germany to stay in charge of rapid response unit

Ben Wallace said reports in the German media about Nato chiefs asking Germany to stay in charge of the organisation’s rapid reaction force are "just b------s".

The UK will be taking over the leadership of the Nato Response Force (NRF) from Germany at the end of the year. However, reports in the German media claim that Nato has asked Berlin to remain in charge for an extra year because of the depleting British reserves.

The Defence Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "The story in Germany, it’s just b------s, right? I mean, to be honest, the simple reality is Nato leadership did not approach anybody. We are taking over the VGTF (Very High Readiness Joint Task Force) as scheduled and it’s interesting that story is based on a source on a German website you and I have never heard of."

Defence Secretary rubbishes reports he could quit if MOD does not get enough extra funding

Ben Wallace has dismissed reports he would resign as Defence Secretary if he does not get enough money for the Ministry of Defence in the spring Budget next month.

When asked the question during an interview on Sky News, the Defence Secretary said: "No, no. Let’s just go to the Budget, okay?

"I think first and foremost, most important thing is that I present a good case to the Chancellor, a good case to the Prime Minister…"

When pressed again, Mr Wallace noted "at this moment, I have to tell you, there’s an awful lot of speculation in the newspapers, most of it seems to be untrue".

Ben Wallace: Inflation heading in the 'right direction'

Inflation is heading in the "right direction" but there is still a "long way to go", the Defence Secretary said this morning.

Asked about inflation falling for the third month in a row (see the post below at 08.14), Ben Wallace told Sky News: "It’s the right direction. It’s positive. I think it shows that the Government’s efforts alongside others to try and make sure that we deal with inflation, because inflation really is the number one enemy to (ensuring) the economy is in the right direction.

"But you know, we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll have to keep working on it. And, you know, I think, as your commentator said, the Bank of England’s target is two per cent and we are at 10 per cent.

"And no one likes to be living in a place of high inflation but I really welcome the direction of travel, and we must keep working at it."

Labour: 'Inflation still close to a 40 year high'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said inflation is "still close to a 40 year high" and families will not be feeling "better off" after 13 years of Tory government.

She said: "With inflation still close to a 40 year high, people will be asking if 13 years of Tory government has left them and their family feeling better off? The answer will be no.

"Despite Britain’s enormous potential, in April households will be hit by another economic blow when energy prices go up. Labour would be bringing in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants now to stop energy bills going up in April.

"Our long-term plan to sprint to clean power and insulate 19 million homes will keep bills low for the future too, and get our economy growing."

Chancellor: Fight against inflation 'far from over'

Jeremy Hunt said the fight against inflation is "far from over" after the UK saw prices fall for the third month in a row (see the post below at 08.14).

The Chancellor said in a statement issued by the Treasury: "While any fall in inflation is welcome, the fight is far from over.

"High inflation strangles growth and causes pain for families and businesses - that's why we must stick to the plan halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy."

Inflation falls for third month in a row - but still in double digits

Inflation has now fallen for three months in a row - but it is still in double digits.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed that the Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to January.

That is down from the 10.5 per cent recorded in December and the 10.7 per cent recorded in November.

Inflation in the UK peaked in at October when it hit 11.1 per cent.

Ben Wallace urges households to avoid 'cheap knock off' CCTV cameras to reduce hacking risk

Ben Wallace has urged government, businesses and households to avoid buying "cheap knock off" surveillance equipment because it can leave people "more vulnerable" to hacking.

The Defence Secretary was asked this morning if China is hacking the UK's CCTV cameras amid heightened scrutiny of the use of Chinese technology.

Mr Wallace told Sky News: "Well, hopefully, I don’t think they are hacking our sensitive CCTV cameras and we take every effort to protect areas that are sensitive from anybody hacking it, whether it is China or whether it is another nation and there are two parts to protecting our infrastructure.

"One is to make sure that the quality of the equipment we buy is protected from being hacked, and that doesn’t really matter who makes it, it is making sure that if we buy cheap knock offs you are going to be in a position where you are going to be more vulnerable and whether you are buying for your home equipment or whether you are buying for a government organisation or a local council or a business you should always make sure you are buying good quality as a way to protect yourself.

"And then the second one is, as you point out, whether or not we think there are particular vulnerabilities in products sourced from certain countries such as China and you’ll remember the Huawei debate where the government took a decision that it would rid its sensitive networks of anything to do with Huawei and that is the direction of travel we are going in."

'Raiding' of UK's defence budget went on for 'far too many decades'

The "raiding" of the UK's defence budget after the Cold War to pay for other things went on for "far too many decades" and the funding situation has only recently "turned the corner", Ben Wallace said this morning.

Speaking from a Nato summit in Brussels, the Defence Secretary told Sky News: "What we have seen since 1991, since the end of the Cold War, is a consistent effectively raiding of the defence budget over time and maybe a peace dividend was appropriate straight after the Cold War.

"We had huge armies in Europe, the Cold War finished and it was right that the taxpayer who had invested in defence got a return on that.

"The problem is that continued and has continued for far too many decades as the threat has increased and I have been very open here that the threat has increased and just like other parts of government when demand, threat increases we should reconsider how much we fund it which is why Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor gave us £16billion extra back in 2020, it was the first real turning of the corner with real money rather than fantasy efficiency savings which were supposedly the way they used to fund that increase and that has allowed us to start modernising our armed forces which has been desperately needed, but genuinely start to modernise our armed forces."

