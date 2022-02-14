Politics latest news: Boris Johnson should not 'volunteer culpability' over Downing Street parties, says minister

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference with Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki (not seen) in Warsaw, Poland on February 10, 2022 - Anadolu

Boris Johnson should not volunteer his culpability over "partygate", a minister said after Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister had received a questionnaire from police.

Mr Johnson faces being fined for breaching Covid laws after being approached by the Met, it emerged on Friday as The Telegraph revealed he is expected to argue he was working in the Downing Street flat on the night of the alleged "Abba party" in November 2020.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, told Sky News: "I certainly don’t think the Prime Minister should volunteer his culpability if his argument is [that] he’s not culpable. We should wait and see what the police come back with.

Asked about a photograph of Mr Johnson near an open bottle of champagne in Downing Street during Covid restrictions, Mr Heappey said he was instead worried about "photographs of Russian troop formations on the Ukrainian border".

"I don’t know whether the Prime Minister has walked into that room while the other two people in that photograph are engaged in something."

Mr Johnson will visit Scotland and then northern England this morning to discuss the Government's "levelling up" agenda as he looks to reset his premiership.

09:15 AM

Priti Patel's plan to process migrants offshore could cost at least four times more than in UK

Priti Patel’s plans to process migrants offshore could cost at least four times as much as keeping them in the UK, a new analysis suggests.

The research by a coalition of charities estimated measures in the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill will cost an extra £2.7 billion to reform the UK’s asylum system and crack down on illegal immigration and Channel migrants.

This includes £1.44 billion for offshore processing centres for migrants, where they would be taken within seven days of arriving illegally in the UK.

According to the analysis based on Australia - the only other country to have offshore processing - the annual cost of housing an asylum seeker was £230,000 when numbers were at their peak, and rose to £1.9 million as numbers dwindled. That compares to under £50,000 for the cost of keeping an inmate locked up for a year onshore.

Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor, has this report

09:00 AM

Stop playing politics and find the best person to lead Met, Sadiq Khan told

Sadiq Khan should put “political posturing aside” to help find the best replacement as Metropolitan Police Commissioner, sources close to the Home Secretary have said.

The Labour mayor of London signalled over the weekend that he could withhold his support over the appointment of Dame Cressida Dick’s successor if the Government attempted to make a decision without his involvement.

Sadiq Khan in happier times with Dame Cressida Dick upon her appointment as Met Commissioner - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The outgoing Met Police chief announced on Thursday evening that she was standing down after Mr Khan made it clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the service.

While Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, holds the power over the appointment of Dame Cressida’s successor, she must take the Labour mayor’s preference into account.

Lucy Fisher, our Deputy Political Editor, has this report

08:54 AM

Sir Keir Starmer had death threats after Savile row

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed he had received death threats in the wake of Boris Johnson's claims that he "failed to prosecute" Jimmy Savile while Director of Public Prosecutions.

There had been a "right-wing conspiracy theory for some time" on the topic, the Labour leader said, adding that Mr Johnson "knew exactly what he was doing" with his comments in the Commons - which were later clarified by the PM to stress Sir Keir had no personal involvement in the decision not to prosecute Savile.

"He fed into that [conspiracy], that has caused difficulty but my preference if I may is not to talk about that. Because as I say I've got young children and I don't particularly want them to hear too much about what may or may not be said about me."

Sir Keir confirmed he was undeterred by protesters who mobbed him outside Parliament last Monday and went on to play football the same evening.

"I'm an avid football player and football fan, and if I don't get my five-a-side in every week I lose a great deal of the week. So off I went to play five-a-side... still in midfield, still barking out orders, still in my head playing a good game."

08:42 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: No case for UK to rejoin EU

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted there is "no case" for the UK to rejoin the EU.

"We have exited the EU and we're not going back, and let me be very clear in the North East on that. There is no case for rejoining," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"What I want to see now is not just Brexit done in the sense that we're technically out the EU, I want to make it work. I want to make sure we take advantage of the opportunities and that we have a clear plan for Brexit."

Sir Keir was Labour's shadow Brexit secretary at the time of the 2019 general election - Peter Summers/Getty Images

He said he was visiting the north in the spirit of "listening" to voters, urging the Government to reform social care for the benefit of millions of Britons while sorting better terms and conditions for care workers.

08:38 AM

Britain's politicians are united on Ukraine, Starmer tells Putin

There is nothing Russia "wants more" than to divide the West, Sir Keir Starmer has told a 'Call Keir' phone-in on BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I was out at Nato in Brussels last Thursday to make it clear that the Labour Party unshakably supports Nato and our allies in relation to Ukraine," he said.

"We may argue with him over 'partygate', argue with him over what he's not done on the cost-of-living crisis... but I've been very clear we stand with the Government on this. It's very important that we send this message back to Putin that we stand together in the United Kingdom."

Sir Keir noted the power to take Russian money in the UK and urged ministers to "absolutely crack down" on the issue.

On Jeremy Corbyn's scepticism around Nato, he added: "We're a very different party under a very different leadership. My job after 2019, when we were rejected by the country and particularly in the North East, is not do what the Labour party often does and say it must be something to do with the voters, but it's something to do with us."

08:33 AM

Going up to level up

Boris Johnson heads north this morning as he visits Scotland then northern England as part of a "levelling up tour".

After the White Paper unveiled a couple of weeks ago by Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, Mr Johnson is to renew his focus on the Government's aim to reduce regional inequalities as he looks to move his premiership on from the "partygate" scandal that has dogged it in recent weeks.

Boris Johnson in action on a trip to Hopwood Hall College in Greater Manchester earlier this month - Jason Cairnduff/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It is unlikely that the Prime Minister and Douglas Ross will be in any great rush to meet each other after Mr Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, last month called on him to tender his resignation.

We can expect to hear from Mr Johnson in the form of a pooled broadcast clip this afternoon.

08:29 AM

Everything in place for Ukraine invasion with 'no notice'

Britons should leave Ukraine while they can as everything is in place for Russia to invade with "no notice", James Heappey warned.

"Russia has concentrated artillery missile systems and combat air in the area and perhaps more ominously although it grabs less headlines all of the combat enablers - the logistics, the fuel, the medical supplies, the bridging assets - are also now in place.

"So the reason that the travel advice changed on Friday and the urgency of the messaging since is [that] the attack could now effectively happen with no notice.

"I’m being very clear that they should leave Ukraine now while there are the commercial means to do so and whilst the motorways are available for them to drive out over the border. This is a warning because minutes after Putin gives the order, missiles and bombs could be landing on Ukrainian cities and this means British citizens should leave now while they have the opportunity to do so."

08:22 AM

Ben Wallace's Munich comments caused by frustration over 'futile' negotiations

Ben Wallace was not making "direct comparisons" between any individuals when he said there was a "whiff of Munich in the air" yesterday, the armed forces minister insisted.

"Ben was expressing his frustration at the apparent futility of the diplomatic process," James Heappey insisted. " He was in Moscow on Friday for a very exacting meeting with Minister Shoygu in which I thought he did very well.

"But I know both privately and as you’ve seen publicly he’s deeply concerned that all of this is futile and I can understand why he’s so frustrated. I am certain they will know exactly what he meant and they certainly know that he doesn’t mean any insult or injury whatsoever, in fact quite the reverse.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, said it risked offending Nato allies by raising the spectre of the annexation of the Sudetenland in 1938, but Mr Heappey highlighted Mr Prystaiko "went out to clarify know that Ben Wallace is one of their very best friends in the world".

08:16 AM

My focus is pictures of Russian troops - not No 10 parties, insists minister

James Heappey pulled no punches when asked about the latest "partygate" revelations during this morning's broadcast round.

On whether Boris Johnson should just pay any fines he owes after he was contacted by the police on Friday, Mr Heappey said: "He needs, I think, to be found guilty by an investigation by the police first, doesn’t he? I certainly don’t think the Prime Minister should volunteer his culpability if his argument is that he's not culpable.

"We should wait and see what the police come back with."

James Heappey - Sky News

And asked about a picture showing Mr Johnson near an open bottle of Prosecco with two other people, he added: "You’re asking me to offer an analysis of a photograph, I don’t know the context of that photograph. If there are photographs that I’m going to spend time worrying about today, it’s the photographs of Russian troop formations on the Ukrainian border.

"That’s what’s fixating me, that’s what's taking up my time. I make no apology for that, this is a moment of acute geopolitical crisis and all of us in government have got a job to do."

08:12 AM

