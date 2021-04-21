Politics latest news: Boris Johnson 'front and centre' of lobbying row over James Dyson texts

Boris Johnson is 'front and centre' of the new lobbying claims - Reuters

Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure over a fresh lobbying row, after it emerged he told Sir James Dyson he would "fix it" so that staff would not have to pay extra tax while working in the UK during the pandemic.

Sir James, whose firm is now based in Singapore, sent a series of text messages in March 2020 to the Treasury and the Prime Minister, with Mr Johnson replying: "I will fix it."

According to the BBC, the PM later messaged Sir James saying: "Rishi [Sunak] says it is fixed!! We need you here."

Labour has seized on these revelations, saying: "Boris Johnson is now front and centre of the biggest lobbying scandal in a generation, and Tory sleaze has reached the heart of Downing Street."

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell told the Today programme it was "jaw-dropping".

"It stinks, really, that a billionaire businessman can text the Prime Minister and get an immediate response and apparently an immediate change in policy," she said.

But Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, defended the move, telling BBC Breakfast: "This was not normal times, this wasn't business as usual of a government in peace time - we were essentially at war with this virus and people rightly expected us to move rapidly."

He stressed the result was not "for personal gain" but to ensure the country had more ventilators, saving "many, many lives". MPs also had the opportunity to vote on the "temporary" change, he dded.

10:33 AM

Gloves are off: Scottish Tories unveil Nicola Sturgeon attack ad

Douglas Ross is taking his fight to Nicola Sturgeon, as the Scottish Tories leader launches an ad van campaign featuring the First Minister.

The Holyrood election on May 6 is critical, with the SNP saying that if they secure another majority it will act as a mandate for a second independence referendum.

That is why pro-union parties, led by Mr Ross' Tories, are fighting tooth and nail to stop her.

The Holyrood election is seen as a possible tipping point in the SNP's fight for indyref2 - PA

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is fighting against the SNP's calls for a second independence referendum - AFP

10:23 AM

PMQs lookahead: Lobbying and India likely to dominate

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer are set to go toe-to-toe in just over half an hour, in what could be another dramatic PMQs.

Last week saw the Labour leader dedicate everyone of his six questions to the Greensill scandal and related lobbying issues.

After this morning's revelations about yet another businessman texting the Prime Minister directly to ask him to act on taxes, that is likely to feature once again.

But, with several days to go until India's red list status comes into effect Sir Keir could also pick up on why the Government isn't doing more to protect the UK from the spiralling situation beyond our borders.

Yesteday India reached an unwelcome record of more than 2,000 deaths in a single day, amid a warning there could be hundreds of new variants circulating in the country.

10:15 AM

Tony Blair: World could be vaccinated this year 'if it gets its act together'

The world must 'get its act together' on vaccines - PA

Tony Blair has claimed the entire world could be vaccinated before the end of the year, if global leaders "got [their] act together".

The former prime minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will produce a report in the next few weeks showing how we could, if the world got its act together, vaccinate the entire world in 2021, really ambitious but it’s really necessary.”

He attacked the “crazy situation” where European regulators are limiting the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and also countries in Africa refusing the AZ jab “when it will have a huge beneficial impact on their people if they can get them vaccinated”.

Mr Blair said it was essential to publish data showing post-vaccination hospital and deaths rates, to give the AZ jab "credibility".

"AstraZeneca, along with Johnson and Johnson, the two big adenovirus vaccines, they are going to be the workhorse vaccines for vaccinating the world," he added.

10:05 AM

Labour sends Boris Johnson lookalike to Downing Street in lobbying stunt

Labour is holding a stunt in Downing Street today, as it seeks to pile on the pressure over lobbying.

Activists dressed as David Cameron, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock will be "brandishing large envelopes of taxpayers’ money" outside Number 10.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “Boris Johnson has ushered in a new era of Tory sleaze.

"This Government has become infected with sleaze to the point where ministers either no longer know or simply no longer care about the difference between their personal interests and the public interest.

"The public deserve answers to serious questions about billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money being handed out to Tory donors and cronies and dodgy lobbying for commercial gain. An urgent and thorough investigation is needed now to root out this sleaze."

10:02 AM

Youtube prankster leapfrogs Laurence Fox in London mayoral poll

A 23-year old Youtuber with more than three million followers is at five per cent in the latest poll for London mayor - putting him ahead of the likes of Laurence Fox and Ukip.

A Savanta-ComRes poll has Labour's Sadiq Khan on a comfortable lead, with 41 per cent, with Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey on 28 per cent.

Niko Omilana is in fifth place after the Liberal Democrats, on eight per cent, and the Greens, on six per cent.

His Youtube channel is filled with undercover pranks including opening a fake McDonalds and a fake Starbucks and one where he attends an EDL march.

09:53 AM

Government urged to at on air pollution after death of nine-year-old girl

Ella, who lived lived 25 metres from the South Circular Road in Lewisham, was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as the cause of death - PA

The Government has been urged to set tougher legally binding pollution targets by the coroner in an inquest into a nine-year-old girl who died of a fatal asthma attack after being exposed to toxic air.

Philip Barlow ruled in a landmark second inquest last year that air pollution contributed to the death of Ella Kissi-Debrah. In a report to prevent future deaths, he called for legally binding targets for particulate matter in line with WHO guidelines.

Responding, Ella's mother Rosamund Kissi-Debrah said "children are dying unnecessarily because the Government is not doing enough to combat air pollution".

A Government spokesman said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Ella's family and friends... Through our landmark Environment Bill, we are also setting ambitious new air quality targets, with a focus on reducing public health impacts.

"We will carefully consider the recommendations in the report and respond in due course."

09:39 AM

UK inflation rises, but it's nothing to worry about - yet

The UK's rate of inflation accelerated in March, stoking analyst fears of spiking prices when the nation emerges from the pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) hit 0.7 per cent in March. Inflation had unexpectedly eased in February, in part because of the biggest annual fall in clothing and footwear costs since 2009.

Laith Khalaf, an analyst AJ Bell, said the spike in inflation "is nothing to worry about - yet".

"We always knew inflation was going to rise once we started lapping the beginning of the pandemic, in particular the steep falls in energy prices witnessed in the spring of last year," he added.

"The big question is whether the economic recovery, combined with fiscal and monetary stimulus, will start to foster a more sustained, inflationary trend that has the potential to get out of hand."

09:22 AM

Boris Johnson right to act on Dyson's tax requests 'in extraordinary times'

Boris Johnson told James Dyson: "I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic." - Reuters

A Government spokesman has said it was right to take action in "extraordinary times" to ensure the NHS had the equipment it needed, amid yet another lobbying row.

Boris Johnson personally promised Sir James Dyson he would "fix" an issue over the tax status of his employees after he was directly lobbied by the entrepreneur, the BBC reports this morning.

But while Labour has hit out at the "jaw-breaking" new allegations, which appear to be a breach of the ministerial code, Downing Street has insisted it was the right thing to do.

"At the height of the pandemic, there were genuine fears that we would quickly run out of ventilators, leaving the NHS unable to treat patients and putting many lives at risk," the spokesman said.

"As the public would expect, we did everything we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and get access to the right medical equipment."

09:07 AM

Summer Covid surge in UK 'clearly' anticipated, says JCVI member

Boris Johnson is right to warn that the UK will see a surge in Covid cases again this summer, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.

Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol told BBC Breakfast: "I'm afraid he is right yes.

"The models that we've seen on JCVI clearly point to a summer surge in cases as the lockdown is relaxed, because there are still many people in the adult population who've not been immunised and who will therefore start to transmit the infection between each other."

He added: "If people move too far forward with that too fast, we'll see things start to come up earlier. The sense that the problem is all over, I'm afraid.. is a flawed one, we're still in a vulnerable situation, and there are still significant numbers of people who potentially could be harmed by this infection if this happens."

Prof Finn added: "They may need to adjust back those [roadmap] dates in order to avoid the situation coming into effect."

09:04 AM

UK and Israel to become test cases for vaccine efficacy against variants

Israel and the UK will provide real-world data on whether the Covid vaccines work against new variants as they emerge, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.

Professor Adam Finn said experts will be "looking very hard to see if there are any cases occurring among people who've been immunised and whether these particular variants are more likely to show up in that context".

He told BBC Breakfast: "As we all gradually become immune, either from being infected or being vaccinated, then variants of the virus that can resist that immunity will predominate - they'll have an advantage over the old versions if you like."

He said he was "somewhere in between" on what would happen with vaccines and variants, adding: "I don't think that we're going to see a complete collapse and 'back to square one' situation.

"I think that the immunity that we've got already from infection and vaccines will continue to be useful, but it will get eroded and there will come a point where we need to reformulate vaccines to keep up with changes in the virus."

08:54 AM

Johnny Mercer replaced by Leo Docherty after veterans row

Johnny Mercer was pushed before he could jump over the treatment of NI veterans - Geoff Pugh

Leo Docherty has been confirmed as the new veterans minister following Johnny Mercer's exit from the Government.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "He will be taking up one of the most important roles, championing our veterans and service personnel.

"Leo comes with a wealth of experience both of the armed forces, having served in Afghanistan, and of politics. I know that he will do an excellent job."

Mr Mercer was sacked via text message last night, in a pre-emptive strike by Downing Street.

The MP for Plymouth Moor View said he was "relieved of his responsibilities" after expressing frustration at a lack of progress over legislation to protect British veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

08:50 AM

Have your say: Did normal rules apply during the pandemic?

Boris Johnson is coming under new pressure this morning, after it emerged that he had personally intervened to "fix" a tax policy for employees of Sir James Dyson.

The inventor had contacted the Prime Minister to ensure his employees would not pay additional taxes when building ventilators for the UK during last spring's peak.

Labour has claimed that this latest lobbying row is "jaw-dropping", noting that "billionaire businessmen" are able to secure a change in tax policy simply by virtue of the fact they have the right phone numbers.

However Oliver Dowden has insisted it was "not normal times" - a view even echoed by former Labour prime minister Tony Blair.

So is there a principle at stake in this latest row - or did the times sweep normal rules to one side?

08:38 AM

What next for Allegra Stratton?

Allegra Stratton will now become spokeswoman for COP26, the climate change conference - Heathcliff O'Malley

Allegra Stratton was at the heart of the Downing Street drama last autumn, when she moved from being Rishi Sunak's right-hand woman to Number 10 as Boris Johnson's press secretary.

Ms Stratton was said to be one of the key figures instrumental in the departure of Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings, alongside the Prime Minister's fiance Carrie Symonds.

But last night Downing Street revealed that plans for the new White House-style press conferences were being scrapped - after spending £2.6m on a shiny new room to host them.

So what next for Ms Stratton, who is paid a salary of around £125,000 a year?

She has been given the job of the government's spokeswoman for COP26 - a UN climate change conference due to take place in November in Glasgow, chaired by former business secretary Alok Sharma.

She said: "I am delighted to be starting this new role. The COP26 climate conference is a unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world and I'm looking forward to working with the prime minister and Alok Sharma to ensure it is a success."

08:22 AM

Exclusive: Only 32 people hospitalised with Covid after having vaccination

Just 32 vaccinated people were hospitalised with Covid-19 in recent months, according to “extraordinary” real world data showing the effectiveness of Britain’s jabs programme.

The figure represents a tiny fraction of the more than 74,000 people admitted to hospital with the virus during the time period examined in the study.

Scientists are preparing to hand findings to the Government’s advisers on Thursday, showing the dramatic impact of first doses on hospitalisations and deaths.

It comes after Boris Johnson was questioned at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday over why the Government does not publish statistics showing the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths among those who have been vaccinated.

The Prime Minister said “we simply don’t know that data”, but added that he “suspected the number was very small”.

08:11 AM

Tory MPs call on Boris Johnson to save summer events with new insurance scheme

More than 40 Conservative backbenchers have called on Boris Johnson to save the summer's live music events and festivals, after Boomtown cancelled its 7,000-person event.

The Covid Recovery Group, led by Mark Harper and Steve Baker, are pressing the case for a £250m insurance scheme for event organisers to “ensure that live music festivals can proceed with their plans to go ahead after 21 June”.

Reminding the Prime Minister of his promise of a "one-way road to freedom” by 21 June the MPs write that “this underwriting should not cost the taxpayer a penny."

They argue that the industry "does not require another lump sum" from Government, but instead requires "insurance against the political risk, however minimal, that the Government will impose restrictions on the industry and its customers after 21 June."

"Without this, most music festivals and live events will be cancelled this Summer with countless job losses and business closures," the MPs added.

08:07 AM

Labour hits out at 'fairness of access' amid latest lobbying row

Lucy Powell: It's about fairness of access - Heathcliff O'Malley

Labour has rejected the Government's defence over the latest row over access to ministers, amid reports that Sir James Dyson sent text messages to the Prime Minister seeking assurances over tax.

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell said the reports were "jaw-dropping", telling the oday programme: "It seems like the country only works for people who are rich enough or influential enough and, frankly, donors to the Tory Party, who have the personal mobile number of the Prime Minister and Chancellor."

When it was pointed out that the texts had been exchanged during a "desperate situation" at the start of the pandemic, Ms Powell said: "It's about fairness of access here.

"Government needs to work for everyone, not just for the privileged few and those who happen to have the phone number of the Prime Minister and who happen to sit next to him at some Tory glamour ball."

08:03 AM

Ofcom-style regulation of football and reform of ownership still on the cards

The Culture Secretary is still looking at appointing an Ofcom-style regulator to oversee football, despite the collapse of the European Super League.

Oliver Dowden said it is one of the issues that will be considered by the fan-led review of the game to be chaired by former sports minister Tracey Crouch.

"The fan-led review will look at this," he told LBC Radio. "Clearly we have got to get a balance. I want the Government to do as little as it has to do. The game is rightly self-governed, but I do think it is right that we look at governance questions like that, and that will not be off the table."

Mr Dowden said the review will also consider whether fans should be able to take a stake in their clubs in the way they German fans can, noting that no German clubs had been involved in the Super League proposal.

"I'm not saying we shouldn't have foreign investment, but I do think it is right that we look at how fans can have a stake in the game."

08:00 AM

Prime Minister's text messages to Dyson sent during 'war with Covid', says minister

Sir James Dyson was seeking assurances that staff would not be "disadvantaged" in coming to the UK to help with the ventilator drive during "not normal times", a minister has said.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, told BBC Breakfast: "The point here is this was not normal times, this was not business as usual as a Government in peace time.

"We were essentially at war with this virus, people expected us to move very rapidly, the Prime Minister moved rapidly, and the result of this was that it helped us to meet this ventilator challenge.

"It has to be viewed in this context."

He added: "I believe what happened in this case was that Dyson was seeking an assurance that people from his company that came to the UK to help were not disadvantaged."

When asked if the Prime Minister's text messages should be covered by transparency rules: "We have robust transparency rules."

07:26 AM

Boris Johnson 'proud' to serve Queen as she marks 95th birthday

Boris Johnson said he is "proud" to serve as the Queen's Prime Minister as the monarch marks her 95th birthday privately following the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

"I would like to send my warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on her 95th birthday," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter this morning.

"I am proud to serve as her Prime Minister."

Her birthday falls within the two-week period of royal mourning, which is being observed until Friday, so no photograph to mark the milestone is expected to be released.

07:24 AM

Prime Minister and James Dyson's texts 'not for personal gain', says minister

James Dyson sought reassurance that his employees would not pay extra tax while making ventilators in the UK - AFP

Oliver Dowden has defended Boris Johnson over a series of messages with Sir James Dyson about changing tax policy, saying it was not "for their own gain".

He also noted the policy had been signed off by MPs.

Mr Dowden said the discussion had been during the "absolute height of the Covid crisis", telling BBC Breakfast he felt 'comfortable' about the texts "for two reasons".

He explained: "First, we were in the middle of a national emergency and the Prime Minister was doing this not for his own gain, James Dyson was not doing it for his own gain, they were doing it in order to ensure that we got these ventilators rapidly, in order to ensure we dealt with the national emergency - and it was a temporary measure.

"Secondly, this measure went before Parliament in a proper transparent way."

07:20 AM

Scrapped £2.6m media room 'not wasted money', minister insists

The £2.6m media room was only unveiled a few weeks ago - Reuters

A Cabinet minister has insisted the £2.6m media room is "not wasted money", after Downing Street scrapped plans for televised journalist briefings last night.

The news was not hugely surprising - many journalists and advisers had noted that it could end up backfiring on the Government, a point that was hammered home last night when Boris Johnson was asked an awkward question about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri during his latest Covid press conference.

But the move has been attacked by critics across the political spectrum. John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, told PoliticsHome: "Without an urgent explanation, taxpayers will be furious that their funds were wasted on the government’s high-priced spin suite."

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the Government of having “wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a pointless vanity project”.

This morning Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, insisted the media room would be used "not just by this Government, but by future governments".

He told BBC Breakfast: "It is not wasted money in that sense."

07:11 AM

Minister welcomes George Floyd verdict and pledges to stamp out online abuse

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden welcomed the conviction in the United States of a white police officer for the killing of George Floyd, and stressed the UK Government will do more to stamp out online abuse.

Oliver Dowden told Sky News: "Justice has been done. It is so important in situations like this, particularly when people feel the justice system has not served them in the past."

Highlighting his own work to address racism as part of the Online Harms Bill, he added: "What we need to ensure is that the sort of things that people wouldn't feel comfortable saying on the street, they don't feel they have a safe space to do it online.

"I found it extraordinary speaking to some of our leading black [football] players that first thing in the morning, last thing at night, they turn on their mobile phones, they have got this abuse coming and it is just not acceptable."

07:08 AM

'Stench of sleaze' in Downing Street getting stronger, says Labour

Labour has seized on the latest set of allegations about big business' access to Number 10 during the pandemic this morning, saying the "stench of sleaze" is getting stronger.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “These are jaw-dropping revelations. Boris Johnson is now front and centre of the biggest lobbying scandal in a generation, and Tory sleaze has reached the heart of Downing Street.

“The Prime Minister appears to have used the power of his office to personally hand public money to a billionaire friend in the form of tax breaks. If true, it is clearer than ever there is one rule for the Conservatives and their friends, another for everyone else.

“The stench of sleaze has been building up around this Conservative Government for months. Boris Johnson must now agree to a full, transparent and independent inquiry into lobbying - and end the scandal of Conservative politicians abusing taxpayer money.”

07:06 AM

Govt to stop NI veterans being 'hounded', promises minister

Oliver Dowden has insisted the Government is bringing forward legislation to ensure veterans who are not "hounded", following the departure of Johnny Mercer yesterday.

The veterans’ minister was sacked by text message as he accused Boris Johnson of lacking the “moral strength and courage” to protect ex-soldiers from prosecution in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mercer, a former captain in the Army, had told Number 10 of his intention to resign on Monday night but was fired 24 hours later in a pre-emptive strike.

He complained that Mr Johnson’s Government had “abandoned our people in a way I simply cannot reconcile” and added: “Whilst endless plans are promised… veterans are being sectioned, drinking themselves to death and dying well before their time – simply because the UK Government cannot find the moral strength or courage … to stop these appalling injustices.”

The Culture Secretary told Sky News: "I have a great deal of respect for Johnny, but I don't think he is entirely correct on this... ministers as we speak are signing off legislation to address that problem. The Prime Minister is absolutely determined to address this."

07:04 AM

Minister vows to press on with football reform as Boris Johnson hails 'right result for cherished game'

A minister has vowed to press on with reform of football governance as Boris Johnson hailed the "right result" for followers of the "cherished game" after plans for a European Super League crumbled.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, told Sky News it was "a victory for fans", but stressed: "This is not the end of the process.

"What this has highlighted is the need more than ever to look at the governance of football.

"That is why I appointed Tracey Crouch... to look at how we look at football governance, football finance and indeed the whole experience. We have been clear as a Government... we will not have our national game taken away from us for profit."

07:02 AM

Tony Blair gives Boris Johnson qualified defence over James Dyson row

Tony Blair has given a qualified defence of Boris Johnson over the latest row over access and lobbying.

The former prime minister noted that the texts were sent during the "middle of a pandemic", adding: "We were actually asking James Dyson to step forward and make ventilators. I find it hard to get worked up about it.

"There has to be a certain degree of understanding if you are in the middle of a huge crisis like this," he told the Today programme, although stressed he did not know the details of the story, which has only just broken.

Mr Blair also said he "never had a mobile phone" during his time as prime minister "something for which I am extremely grateful I may say now."

06:51 AM

Johnny Mercer sacked by text message after row over NI veterans

Johnny Mercer, the veterans’ minister, was sacked by text message on Tuesday as he accused Boris Johnson of lacking the “moral strength and courage” to protect ex-soldiers from prosecution in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mercer, a former captain in the Army, had told Number 10 of his intention to resign on Monday night but was fired 24 hours later in a pre-emptive strike.

Mr Merceron Tuesday night posted on Twitter a letter of resignation he had originally planned to make public on Wednesday in which he criticised the prime minister for continuing “to say all the right things” but failing “to match that with what we deliver”.

He complained that Mr Johnson’s Government had “abandoned our people in a way I simply cannot reconcile” and added: “Whilst endless plans are promised… veterans are being sectioned, drinking themselves to death and dying well before their time – simply because the UK Government cannot find the moral strength or courage … to stop these appalling injustices.”

Mr Mercer had become increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress and had clashed with Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary.