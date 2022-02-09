Politics latest news: Minister apologises for 'error of judgment' after attending a meeting when she had Covid

Gillian Keegan has disclosed that she stayed in a meeting after testing positive for Covid - Paul Grover

Gillian Keegan, the minister for care and mental health, has apologised for an "error of judgment" after she continued a meeting despite finding out she had coronavirus.

The minister insisted the group she was with were happy for her to stay as soon as they learned that her Covid test had come back positive.

She tweeted last night: "Ahead of a planned visit I took a precautionary [lateral flow device] test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine.

"When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide. I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.

"I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part. I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:00 AM

Crack down on economic crime to tackle Russia, urges Labour

Labour has urged the Government to crack down on economic crime or risk yielding to Russia in the face of the Ukrainian border crisis.

Speaking as part of a cross-party panel at the Royal United Services Institute Centre (RUSI), Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Treasury to the Secretary, said: "Economic crime is not just an issue of finance and taxation. It is also an issue of national security. And it should be treated as such.

"How can we crack down effectively on the finances of oligarchs when the UK has been such a welcome home to those oligarchs and their money over the years?

Story continues

"Boris Johnson has already spent two and a half years as Prime Minister not doing anything on the economic measures the UK needed to hit the pals of Putin where it hurts."

Mr McFadden called on the Government to enable tighter propriety checks by reforming Companies House, bring in a register of overseas entities bill as promised by the Conservatives in 2017, and update the public on what action will follow the Russia Report.

09:51 AM

Boris Johnson 'right to clarify' Jimmy Savile comments

Boris Johnson was right to clarify his comments about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile as "words have consequences", a minister has said ahead of today's Prime Minister's Questions.

Edward Argar, the health minister, indicated Mr Johnson would not apologise for his claim that Sir Keir "failed to prosecute" Savile while Director of Public Prosecutions, but welcomed Mr Johnson's comments that the Labour leader had no personal involvement in the decision.

Boris Johnson last week accused Sir Keir Starmer of "failing to prosecute" Jimmy Savile when responding to the Sue Gray report - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via Reuters

"I think you’re right to say words have consequences, that’s why I think it was right the Prime Minister clarified what he meant and was very clear in that clarification," he told Sky News.

"I think it was clear he was not suggesting any personal involvement by Sir Keir, I’m pleased he made that clarification. I think the Prime Minister has set out his position very clearly, he explained very clearly it wasn’t a personal reference and I think that that is an appropriate way for him to have moved things forward."

09:44 AM

The truth about the Keir Starmer video

One in five statements shouted at Sir Keir Starmer by protesters who surrounded him outside Parliament on Monday night related to Jimmy Savile, analysis of the footage by The Telegraph reveals.

Demonstrators made 14 references (19 per cent) to Savile and the slur that Sir Keir was "protecting paedophiles". It came after Boris Johnson had accused the Labour leader of "failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile" while Director of Public Prosecutions.

Forty-one per cent of the protesters' statements labelled Sir Keir a "traitor". Fifteen per cent accused him of "fake" or controlled opposition and seven per cent were about Julian Assange. The remainder of their comments focused on other topics.

Labour shadow ministers have called on Mr Johnson to apologise, and pointed to the fact Sir Keir had no personal involvement in not prosecuting Savile.

Telegraph analysis reveals wide-ranging attacks

09:38 AM

Smart meter overhaul to open gates for ‘surge pricing’

Smart meters are to automatically send energy suppliers half-hourly updates on their customers' power use in a revolutionary move that will allow "surge pricing" in millions of households' bills.

The energy regulator Ofgem will be granted legal powers in May allowing it to change the way smart meters operate, so that information about usage is sent to suppliers every 30 minutes by default.

Suppliers will be able to use the data to change consumer energy prices as much as 48 times per day, allowing them to charge more at peak times.

The plans are viewed by industry experts as a key stepping stone towards “time of use” tariffs, which would charge customers different rates for energy throughout the day depending on demand.

Matt Oliver has more here

09:24 AM

Sir John Major set to accuse Boris Johnson of harming trust in politics

Sir John Major is expected to accuse Boris Johnson of corroding trust in politics over the "partygate" saga in a bruising intervention to be delivered later today.

The former prime minister and Conservative leader will deliver a speech entitled "In democracy we trust?" at the Institute for Government think tank.

Sir John is set to call into question Downing Street's response to allegations of lockdown-breaking parties, which at first saw a blanket denial issued by Mr Johnson's press team.

He is also likely to criticise the behaviour that led to accusations of hypocrisy being levelled at Number 10 officials who drank alcohol and socialised while the public was in lockdown.

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has the story

09:09 AM

Keir we go again

Sir Keir Starmer was pictured leaving his home this morning ahead of his weekly showdown with Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader has not commented on the events of Monday, which saw him rescued by police after he was surrounded by a mob who accused him of "protecting paedophiles".

Keir Starmer - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The group repeated an accusation made by Boris Johnson in the Commons last week, when he suggested Sir Keir was responsible for the "failure to prosecute" Jimmy Savile while Director of Public Prosecutions, a decision Sir Keir had no personal involvement in.

Last week at PMQs, Sir Keir said of the Conservative Party: "Our parties stood together as we defeated fascism in Europe. Now their leader stands in the House of Commons parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political points."

It will be interesting to see what gets said on the matter by either leader this week.

09:03 AM

Sajid Javid: NHS backlog a mission with social justice at its heart

As wave after wave of Covid has crashed against our defences during the last two years, the NHS has managed to stand its ground, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, writes for The Telegraph.

Nurses, doctors, cleaners and so many others have put everything on the line to care for patients and families up and down the country. Over this recent omicron wave, the heroism of those who work in the NHS has shone through once more.



But this has not come without cost. Staff have been stretched to their limits and we’ve seen a huge build-up in the Covid backlog of elective care. We know that up to 10 million people didn’t come forward for treatment during the pandemic and it is imperative that as many as possible come forward and get the care they need.

Sajid Javid - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

With 17 million cases of Covid-19 recorded, the pressures on the NHS cannot be underestimated and so neither can the scale of the task ahead. The hard truth is that with people returning to the NHS for scans, checks and procedures – and with many people already having waited so long – the total number of people on the waiting list will rise.



In the short term, there is no amount of investment or reform that could prevent that reality. But we must and will turn the tide and it is investment and reform that we need if we are to bring the waiting lists and waiting times down.

Sajid Javid: NHS crisis demands radicalism and we will deliver

08:55 AM

Why are Charing Cross officers still in a job, asks Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has questioned why nine out of 14 officers based at Charing Cross police station involved in vile social media exchanges are still serving with the Met.

One officer who joked about raping women at knifepoint was allowed to keep his job, it emerged last week, while two others sacked for sharing misogynistic, homophobic and racist messages were granted anonymity by the force.

"I think Londoners can't understand why nine of these 14 police officers are still serving," the Mayor told the Today programme. "I've asked that question."

Priti Patel said the "privilege" of being in the police had been "abused by these sickening officers" after the watchdog's Charing Cross revelations - Leon Neal/Getty Images

"And by the way, I only discovered last week that two of them have been promoted."

Mr Khan said the Met's plan to win back public trust was a matter of "days and weeks" after the force was implicated in a series of scandals.

08:46 AM

Move on from the Jimmy Savile row, urges Labour minister

A shadow minister said he does not want to "continue the debate" over Boris Johnson's comments about Jimmy Savile and Sir Keir Starmer.

"The truth is, the longer you and I are talking about this, in a way that's what Boris Johnson wants," Pat McFadden told Sky News.

"Because I think he wants to continue this debate, I think he's quite happy with this scurrilous rumour being spread around.

"And actually, what I'd rather be talking about - of course, you can ask whatever you want - but there's a lot going on in the world.

"We've got high energy prices, we've got the story on NHS waiting lists that was announced yesterday where people are waiting much longer for treatment, we've got major issues with fraud and crime that we are talking about today."

08:32 AM

Minister apologises for attending meeting with Covid

The care and mental health minister has apologised for continuing to attend a meeting after being told she had coronavirus.

"Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precautionary [lateral flow device] test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine," Gillian Keegan wrote on social media last night.

"When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide. I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.

"I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part. I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made."

08:30 AM

Sadiq Khan's support for Cressida Dick 'contingent on response'

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of Dame Cressida Dick's leadership of the Metropolitan Police from Sadiq Khan this morning.

After it emerged he had put Dame Cressida "on notice", Mr Khan told Radio 4: "I think it's possible on the one hand to recognise the brave officers we have, the excellent officers we have but also say what we have seen too often are examples of racism, misogyny, sexism, discrimination and the like.

Sadiq Khan has said his confidence in Dame Cressida Dick is "contingent" on her response to the current crises facing the Met - Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

"I've been quite clear to the Commissioner. My expectation is the next time I see her I want to see what her response is to the examples of not one officer, but 14 officers, being involved in racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, antisemitic, Islamophobic and the like behaviour - none of whom are still serving - and secondly what her plans are to win back the trust and confidence that's been both knocked and shattered as a consequence of these cases."

On whether Dame Cressida still has his confidence, Mr Khan said: "That'll be contingent on the response from the commissioner the next time I see her. If I believe the commissioner can't win back the trust and confidence of Londoners..."

08:25 AM

Mark Spencer was 'highly effective' Chief Whip, says minister

Edward Argar praised Mark Spencer as a "highly effective" Chief Whip as he refused to comment on the ongoing investigation after allegations of Islamophobia made by Nusrat Ghani.

Mr Spencer was replaced by Chris Heaton-Harris and made Leader of the House of Commons in yesterday's reshuffle, while Jacob Rees-Mogg became the Minister for Brexit Opportunities.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Mark Spencer were both given new roles in yesterday's reshuffle - Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

"There is an investigation going on into those specific allegations that were made, so it wouldn't be right for me to comment while that process is going on," Mr Argar told Times Radio.

"Speaking on the basis of my working relationships, and as a colleague, I've always found Mark to be an incredibly decent, forthright and genuine person and I found him to be a highly effective chief whip.

"And from my perspective as a minister taking legislation through the House of Commons... indeed at the moment, I rate Mark's skills very highly and I look forward to working with him as Leader of the House in helping to get my legislation through, as well as every other piece of legislation."

08:21 AM

Former adviser to Gordon Brown backs windfall tax

A former adviser to Gordon Brown has backed a one-off windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies.

Professor Michael Jacobs pointed to Margaret Thatcher instigating a windfall tax on the banks in 1981 and Labour's windfall tax on privatised utilities in 1997.

"In the end they weren’t taken to court or challenged by the companies because in the court of public opinion, both of those occasions everybody thought 'those companies have not earned those profits'," he told the Today programme.

"A windfall tax is a good thing because it doesn't affect their behaviour."

08:11 AM

'What about a sense of personal responsibility?'

Boris Johnson's leadership is "past the point of no return", according to a billionaire hedge fund manager who has donated more than £3million to the Tory Party.

John Armitage, who has donated more than £500,000 to the Conservatives since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in 2009 but last year donated £12,500 to Labour, told BBC Breakfast he felt the PM had now lost "moral authority".

A conservative party donor says Boris Johnson's leadership is "past the point of no return"



John Armitage says he finds the lack of honour in modern politics "incredibly distressing" on #BBCBreakfast ⤵️



More: https://t.co/I4VRnutiIq pic.twitter.com/i3xNt9IIGv — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 9, 2022

"If you do things which the average person, your mother, someone who you admire, if you do something or say something which on the front page of the Sunday Times looks terrible, and you do that consistently, and you betray a sense of not really caring, I think you should leave.

"I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing... 'I'm going to change my advisers' - God above, what about a sense of personal responsibility?"

08:07 AM

NHS targets 'ambitious but realistic', says minister as one in nine on waiting lists

The health minister said new targets for tackling the NHS backlog are "ambitious but realistic".

Mr Argar corrected Sky News's Kay Burley when she said one in 10 Britons were on a waiting list, saying: "It's around one in nine... That's a huge figure and every one of those people will understandably be concerned. They'll either be in pain or understandably anxious.

"We’ve got to be realistic and honest with people about the scale of that challenge and the impact that will have both on workload and on workforce so what we’ve set is what we think is ambitious but realistic as a way to bring that waiting list."

Mr Argar echoed comments made by Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, on Monday, as he warned the waiting list "will go up before it goes down".

08:05 AM

Boris Johnson won't apologise to Keir Starmer, suggests minister

The health minister has suggested that Boris Johnson will not apologise for his comments about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile at the despatch box later today.

"The Prime Minister has been very clear, he’s clarified what he was talking about," Edward Argar told Sky.

"He’s clarified that he was talking about Sir Keir in the context of his leadership role at the CPS, just as quite rightly Sir Keir holds him to account for his leadership role over the Government.

"That doesn’t mean personal responsibility for individual decisions and to be honest with you I suspect that’s what you’ll hear from the Prime Minister today.

"All politicians, all of us in the public eye - media, politicians, individuals on things like Twitter - need to think carefully about the words they use."

08:04 AM

Good morning

Boris Johnson was right to clarify his comments about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile as "words have consequences", a minister has said ahead of Prime Minister's Questions.

Here's the front page of your Daily Telegraph today: