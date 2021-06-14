Politics latest news: Boris Johnson braced for backlash over expected June 21 delay

Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after his Monday morning run - Nigel Howard Media

Boris Johnson is on a collision course with his backbenchers today, as the Prime Minister prepares to delay his roadmap for a month.

The much-heralded ‘freedom day’ scheduled for June 21 is now due to be pushed back until July 19, with health minister Edward Argar telling the BBC this would allow authorities time to “close the gap” in the number of adults who have had their second jab.

Conservative MPs are pushing back strongly on this last-minute extension of the lockdown, with some threatening to rebel amid fears it is the thin end of the wedge.

Stephen Hammond said it was "extraordinary that we have more restrictions in place now than when we did not have the vaccine".

He called for a weekly assessment of delays based on hospitalisation rates and "a pledge to reconsider all travel restrictions" on June 28, with those who have been double vaccinated/clear test being allowed to travel.

"We are being told the vaccine is effective, anything but a short delay undermines our confidence in that message."

Caroline Nokes said clarity on the number of people double jabbed was "what has been lacking all along - what's the equation."

She added: "In my constituency, over 95 per cent of the top nine have had both jabs. We have protected the vulnerable so the NHS is at low risk of being overwhelmed by Covid patients. But treat us like grown ups, let us know what an ok level of risk is, because if it's zero, we will never get there."

Damian Green on Sunday night told the BBC any delay should be accompanied by “a break clause after two or maybe three weeks” based on hospital rates.

One former minister said there was "massive upset" about it, adding: "Freedom day seems to be like dance of the seven veils. Sadly Salome gets killed in the end."

08:33 AM

Wedding restrictions to be lifted, minister hints

England's restrictions on weddings are set to be eased, a health minister has suggested, as he said couples waiting to wed are "very much" in the mind of Boris Johnson at the moment.

"There will be a lot of couples who planned, hoped, to do it, put a line through it, done it again and rescheduled again," Edward Argar told Sky News.

"Not only does that cost money, but emotionally that is incredibly difficult for couples who want to have their special day and want to get married.

"Again, I'm not going to pre-empt what the Prime Minister will say later, but I know that weddings and people in that particular situation will be very much in his mind at the moment, it's one of the things he has been looking at."

08:24 AM

Boris Johnson 'well aware of incoherences' in Brexit deal, says Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron signalled he saw no room for manoeuvre - AFP

Emmanuel Macron has declared that Boris Johnson was “well aware” of “incoherences” in the Northern Ireland Protocol when he signed up to it, as the sausage trade row deepened on Sunday.

The French President told the Prime Minister to act “professionally” and respect the terms of the controversial mechanism, saying: “For a number of years after Brexit we’ve established certain rules and a protocol of agreement and commercial treaty for future relations. We just want them to be respected seriously, calmly, professionally – that’s all.”

Mr Macron added: “One mustn’t make the EU deal with certain incoherences that the UK was well aware of at the beginning.”

His intervention came after it emerged that he had suggested Northern Ireland was not an integral part of the United Kingdom during bilateral talks with Mr Johnson on Saturday morning.

08:17 AM

Test and Trace failure to blame for delay in roadmap, claims health expert

A senior health expert has said he is "quite angry" about the Government's "failure" to bolster Test and Trace, blaming the expected delay to the roadmap on the inability to get the system right.

Anthony Costello, professor of global health and sustainable development at University College London, told Sky News: "Our failure to do that three times in the past has led to three national lockdowns and 150,000 deaths.

"I'm quite angry about this. Where is the £38 billion going into Test and Trace for local public health? Why are the test results so slow? Why haven't we got (an) adequate army of contact tracers? We're in a war, we should have an army on the ground."

Prof Costello added that there has been a "failure to invest in isolation".

"I feel that, if we had the public health measures to compliment the vaccination programme, we would be in a much safer place, we would have our economy able to open now. and we wouldn't have all of these pressures on livelihoods."

08:10 AM

Roadmap should only be delayed if there is 'very clear danger to society', says Tory MP

A delay to so-called 'freedom day' should not happen "without really good reason" and that currently he "can't see the evidence why we should be postponing our freedom", Peter Bone has said.

Asked if he would vote against a delay if put to a vote in Parliament, the Tory MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What I would do is listen to what the Prime Minister says, listen to the arguments, and if I'm not convinced that these restrictions are necessary then I would of course vote against it and I hope every member of the House of Commons will listen to the argument and make their minds up.

"There has to be a vote in the House of Commons. This can't be decided by a few ministers sitting behind closed doors. It has to be an open and transparent decision."

He said there should only be restrictions "if there is a very clear danger to society".

08:07 AM

Boris Johnson to 'address' furlough extension in roadmap announcement, says minister

Boris Johnson will extend support for businesses should the June 21 easing be delayed during a press conference today, health minister Edward Argar has said.

Asked if the furlough scheme would be extended, Mr Argar told Sky News: "I know that when he addresses his decision, sets out what he intends to do around the easing on the 21st, he will address those points as well.

"I think he is very mindful of the need for businesses and others to get the support they need if they continue to be locked down or unable to open.

"But I don't want to pre-empt what he will say, but I know he is very sensitive to those factors."

08:01 AM

Government targeting 81pc fully vaccinated, health minister hints

A health minister has hinted that the Government is targeting a higher threshold of second-dose protection before relaxing restrictions, suggesting he would be "more comfortable" with 81 per cent of the adult population being fully jabbed.

Edward Argar told Sky News: "We are seeing the numbers in hospital creeping up a bit, I think they were just over 1,000 at the weekend. But when you look back, it was something like 38,000 at the peak in January. So we are seeing that severing of the link between the disease and hospitalisations and death.

"I think that on that basis, everyone will recognise that there comes a point where we do have to live with this disease and recognise that you cannot go for a zero Covid approach, you have to live with it, and vaccination is the key to that.

"So I think once we have got those second doses in people's arms, once we have got that level of protection up to around that 81 per cent, then I think people will be more comfortable with it."

07:58 AM

Boris Johnson to announce June 21 decision at 6pm

Boris Johnson will announce the decision on the June 21 easing of restrictions at a press conference at 6pm on Monday evening, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

07:57 AM

Two Cities MP backs 'short delay' to June 21 roadmap

Nickie Aiken, MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, has said a "short delay" to the final stage of reopening is the right thing to do, as it will prevent any return of restrictions.

The MP, who is also vice chairman of the Conservative Party, told the Telegraph that despite representing one of the areas most affected by a delay to June 21, she was backing the move.

"I’ve see the infections data everyday and in Westminster it’s quadrupled in just a few weeks. The vaccine programme is obviously having a positive effect but we just can’t afford to be complacent at this stage," she said.

"Although I know full well how disappointing it is for the hospitality and leisure sectors, I do think having a short delay to full reopening to avoid a further major lockdown is a sensible approach.

"We must do all we can to avoid a repeat of the situation at the beginning of the year when the NHS in London become very close to falling over. Avoiding another big wave of Covid admissions also allows the NHS to begin to tackle the huge backlog of treatments for other illnesses."

07:50 AM

Delaying lockdown 'buys time' on second doses, says Sir Mark Walport

Delaying lockdown "buys time" to ensure more of the population has had their second dose, a former chief scientific adviser has said.

Professor Sir Mark Walport told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The more people we get vaccinated, the better chance we have of not having serious hospitalisations and deaths.

"The vaccine isn't perfectly effective and a lot of younger people, in whom the infection is very much milder but nevertheless occasionally it does put people in hospital... there are a lot of people still to vaccinate - 50% of the adult population hasn't had their second dose.

"So it buys time if we prolong the current state of social distancing."

He added: "Well, it is a race between the vaccination and virus, and another four weeks makes a significant difference, but I think it also will help us to really establish the extent to which the vaccination breaks or weakens the link between getting infection and getting the sort of serious effects of ending up in hospital, or potentially dying.

"Also, we'll get a lot more information - we'll see what's happening with hospital admissions, which, of course, lag infections."

07:49 AM

Delaying June 21 will 'close the gap' in double doses, says minister

Edward Argar said that if the June 21 lockdown easing were to be delayed for one month, another 10 million second coronavirus vaccine doses would go into arms in this time.

"Were there to be a delay, were that to be what the Prime Minister announces, we will see what he says and he will make a judgment if he were to delay it on how long by," he told BBC Breakfast.

"If we are going at a run rate of about 250,000 to 300,000 second jabs being done each day, a month gives you roughly that 10 million, which closes the gap... 10 million you have got to do to get from 29 million to 40 million, so that all 40 million have had their second jabs."