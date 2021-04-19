Politics latest news: Boris Johnson says it's not his call to put India on red list

The trip, which had already been scaled down from the original plans, would have been Boris Johnson's first major bilateral visit to another country - AFP

Boris Johnson has insisted it is not up to him whether to put India on the "red list", after he cancelled his long-awaited visit to the country amid concerns over a record-breaking surge in cases.

The trip, which had already been scaled down from four days to just one, was cancelled just moments after Indian officials announced that New Dehli will enter a week-long lockdown from Monday night.

During a visit to Gloucestershire, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "The red list is very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency - they will have to take that decision.

"But Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won't be able to go ahead with the trip. I do think it's only sensible to postpone, given what's happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there."

However this morning a Sage scientist said restricting travel to and from countries with concerning Covid outbreaks was a "political decision".

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of both Sage and Nervtag, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "My own preference is to err on side of caution and act sooner rather than later."

India recorded 273,810 infections on Monday - the fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 cases, with 25,500 new cases were reported in Delhi alone.

11:07 AM

EU hits out at plans for 'rich and powerful' Super League

The move by some of Europe's biggest clubs to set up a breakaway 'closed-shop' league has done the (almost) unthinkable and united Westminster with Brussels in condemnation of the plans.

With cross-party criticism from domestic politicians ranging from Boris Johnson to Sir Keir Starmer, the EU has also hit out against the elitist proposals.

European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said: "We must defend a values-driven European model of sport based on diversity and inclusion.

"There is no scope for reserving it for the few rich and powerful clubs who want to sever links with everything associations stand for."

10:59 AM

Russia 'taking advantage of Western weakness', says senior Tory

Tobias Ellwod has urged the West to come together to tackled Russia's "bolder, more confident" actions, after the two suspects in the 2018 Skripal case were linked to deadly explosions in 2014 in the Czech Republic.

The chair of the defence committee told Sky News: "Russia is taking advantage perhaps of our weakness, the lack of solidarity across the West."

The use of the same agents in Britain and the Czech Republic "does reflect a bolder, more confident Russia, willing to stand up to the West, which is pretty much divided on how to deal with Russia's energy and enthusiasm to expand its own influence".

The worst outcome would be "to push Russia into China's hands", he added, stressing that it was "Putin that is the challenge here, not the people themselves."

But France had an "ambiguous" position towards the Kremlin while Germany is "subservient to Russia" because ot its reliance on the Nordstream 2 pipeline. "We need a much more robust position," Mr Ellwood said.

10:42 AM

DCMS committee calls for football probe with 'real teeth'

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said a fan-led review with "real teeth" should investigate the way football is run.

Julian Knight, the Conservative MP for Solihull, said: "This is a dark day for football - a deal done behind closed doors apparently with no regard for supporters.

"Though this idea was mooted several months ago, what's shocking is the speed at which this breakaway league has been announced. What's needed is a fan-led review of football with real teeth and here we have more evidence to strengthen the case for it.

"Football needs a reset, but this is not the way to do it. The interests of community clubs must be put at the heart of any future plans.

"We, the committee, will be discussing this when we meet tomorrow in a private session."

10:40 AM

Boris Johnson not spoken to David Cameron 'recently'

Boris has not recently called Call Me Dave - Reuters

Boris Johnson has said he has not spoken to David Cameron "recently", as questions about the extent of the former prime minister's lobbying efforts continue.

Mr Cameron texted Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and met with Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, to discuss matters related to Greensill Capital, it has emerged.

But the Prime Minister has not yet confirmed when he last spoke with his former colleague and frenemy, telling a Labour MP last week he could not remember.

Asked again today if he had spoken to his former boss recently, Mr Johnson said: "The answer is no..."

Pressed on the same question, he told journalists: "It's a no on that one."

10:36 AM

In pictures: Boris the Builder (can he fix it?)

Boris Johnson is on his first proper visit since the mourning period for Prince Philip came to an end after the Duke's funeral at the weekend.

And the Prime Minister is throwing himself into the photo opp with his usual gusto. Hard hat - tick. High vis - tick. Soundbite-friendly pictures - tick.

Boris Johnson visits Barratt Homes Development to launch the government's Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, in Great Oldbury - Reuters

Boris Johnson visits a residential housing development in Stonehouse, southwest England - AFP

Boris Johnson helps to build a wall - PA

10:31 AM

Ministers should not resign for every breach of code, Boris Johnson told

Boris Johnson has a full inbox today - but dealing with the row over the plans for a "closed shop" football league is no doubt a welcome distraction.

Clearly the European Super League plans have caused genuine upset. But, with politicians across the spectrum lining up to give the big six clubs a kicking, it is also a convenient opportunity to point the finger away from Westminster for once. However the lobbying scandal continues to rumble away in the background.

Over the weekend, Lord Evans, the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life has written to Boris Johnson, asking the Prime Minister to ensure his new adviser on ministerial standards "be given authority to initiate investigations where, in their judgement, this is necessary in order to establish the facts surrounding allegations that the Ministerial Code had been breached".

The findings should be published, he added.

Lord Evans also recommends that the Prime Minister "retain the right to decide on any sanction following a breach of the Code", but notes that "the current expectation that any breach of the ministerial code should lead to resignation is disproportionate", and should only be used "where a serious breach has occurred".

The adviser should be appointed for a non-renewable five-year term, the committee adds. Sources last week suggested an announcement would be coming early this week - so we will be keeping an eye out.

10:13 AM

UK 'cannot miss this opportunity' to legislate on football ownership, says Labour MP

The UK "cannot miss this opportunity" to introduce better legislation governing football, Labour's shadow sports minister

Alison McGovern told Sky News that the European Super League would "lock out" competition, adding: "This fundamentally changes the terms of competition in the game."

She noted that for several years "MPs from all political parties have been saying 'this is not right, we need better legislation in football' and there is anger is that we haven't got there before now."

The Labour MP added: "We cannot miss this opportunity because people care deeply about football... it has got to be run well [so that] any team through sporting prowess can get to the top."

She said the opposition would be looking to hear what Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, would be saying in his statement at 5pm today.

Football clubs "are not like businesses like any other and we can't treat them in that way," she added.

10:03 AM

Government 'not learning lessons' on borders, says senior Labour MP

The Government is "not learning lessons" over its delay in adding India to the red list, a senior Labour MP has said.

Yvette Cooper, chair of the Home Affairs Committee - who has over the last year repeatedly challenged ministers including Boris Johnson and Priti Patel over border controls during the pandemic - noted that "evidence on India & Covid has been growing for weeks."

Evidence on India & Covid has been growing for weeks. Health Canada reported high Covid cases on flights from India since early March. New India variant cases rose sharply in UK thru March.

Yet UK repeatedly delayed updating red list. Not learning lessons https://t.co/ezzqTBPdRn — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) April 19, 2021

09:55 AM

Foreign Secretary to (finally) give evidence on international aid

The Foreign Secretary will finally appear before the international development committee, months after taking on responsibility for the remit.

Dominic Raab and the FCDO's permanent undersecretary Sir Philip Barton have not given evidence to the committee since the Department for International Development (Dfid) was scrapped and responsibilities rolled into the Foreign Office.

The pair will appear on Thursday morning.

Ms Champion, a Labour MP, said: "Cuts to aid is a real lesson in govt incompetence. A lack of transparency, conflicting info, no consultation nor proper strategy...the list goes on.

"We may get some answers but sadly the damage is already done."

Cuts to aid is a real lesson in govt incompetence. A lack of transparency, conflicting info, no consultation nor proper strategy...the list goes on. With Dominic Raab @CommonsIDC on Thurs we may get some answers but sadly the damage is already done.

09:44 AM

Boris Johnson defends 'fantastic' civil service over lobbyist row

Boris Johnson said the civil service hasn't got 'loads of people who are double-hatting' - AFP

Boris Johnson has defended the civil service and insisted it "just isn't true" that many working within it have a second job, amid criticism of the relationship between Whitehall and private sector lobbyists.

When asked about the upcoming review into the Greensill row during a visit to Gloucestershire, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "What we have done is got Nigel Boardman to look at the whole thing.

"I just want to stress one thing to people who are sort of vaguely tuning in to this.

"People should not, in my view, form the impression that the upper echelons of the British civil service have got loads of people who are double-hatting, as it were, doing two jobs - it just isn't true.

"We've got one of the best civil services in the world.

"They are fantastically hard working people, they have been doing an amazing job throughout this Covid pandemic, apart from anything else, and I just wouldn't want people to get that impression. It is simply not the case."

09:43 AM

Boris Johnson looking at 'everything we can do' over Super League row

Boris Johnson was speaking ahead of a Commons statement from the Culture Secretary - Shutterstock

Boris Johnson said football clubs were more than "great global brands", they needed to have a link with their fans and communities.

Asked if teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal joining the breakaway European Super League could be compelled to pay back state-backed coronavirus loans, Mr Johnson said: "We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed.

"I don't think that it's good news for fans, I don't think it's good news for football in this country."

Speaking to reporters during a campaign visit to Gloucestershire he said: "These clubs are not just great global brands - of course they're great global brands - they're also clubs that have originated historically from their towns, from their cities, from their local communities, they should have a link with those fans, and with the fan base in their community.

"So it is very, very important that that continues to be the case. I don't like the look of these proposals, and we'll be consulting about what we can do."

09:15 AM

Nick Timothy: The conduct of David Cameron is a case study in shamelessness

David Cameron should have asked questions, and had qualms, about his mission - Getty

Having set out to “detoxify” the Tories, and disassociate himself from the shame of many Conservatives in the 1990s, David Cameron increasingly exemplifies what he once sought to purge, writes Nick Timothy.

His recent conduct is a case study of the rapaciousness and shamelessness he used to condemn.The Greensill affair, and the controversies spinning out from it, is complex. But the theme that runs through each subplot is the abuse of the supposedly noble calling of public service.There remain many unanswered questions and much information we do not yet know, but the facts established tell a miserable story of public servants tempted by the prospect of private gain, and private interests masquerading as public service.

Read the rest of Nick's column here.

08:52 AM

Ministers in urgent talks over 'elite' European Super League

The Government is in urgent talks over plans to create an 'elite' European Super League, after six of England's biggest clubs announced they would be joining the new closed tournament.

Boris Johnson last night said the clubs involved - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - "must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps".

This morning Christopher Pincher, the housing minister, confirmed that conversations would be taking place with the Champions League, the FA, and "all the players involved, but urged against a "knee-jerk reaction" to the news which broke last night.

He told Sky News: "We are on the side of the fans... we will ensure the fans are properly represented. We don't want to see a footballing elite, which is by the elite, for the elite, of the elite."

The minister told LBC radio the Government was "going to look at all the options”.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, who condemned the "closed shop" tournament last night is expected to make a statement in the Commons later today.

08:48 AM

Boris Johnson cancels India trip amid surge in cases

The trip, which had already been scaled down from the original plans, would have been Bori Johnson's first major bilateral visit to another country - AFP

Boris Johnson has cancelled his trip to India, amid the rising surge in cases.

A spokesperson said: “In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week.

"Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”

08:39 AM

Indian capital announces lockdown - coinciding with Boris Johnson's visit

India's capital New Delhi will impose a week-long lockdown from Monday night - meaning restrictions will be in place for Boris Johnson's expected visit.

Businesses will be shut and movement around the northern city of 20 million limited to essential services after 25,500 newcases were reported in Delhi alone. India recorded 273,810 infections on Monday, officials confirmed - the fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 cases.

"Delhi's health system is at a tipping point. The Covid-19 situation is pretty critical," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address. "If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster. From tonight there will be a lockdown until next Monday."

"The lockdown doesn't end the pandemic but just slows it. We will use this week-long lockdown to improve our healthcare," he said.

08:35 AM

Russia responsible for Alexei Navalny's ill-health, says EU

Mr Navalny’s personal physician said he was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels - AFP

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc holds Russia "responsible" for the health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as fears grow over his condition.

"We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr Navalny," Borrell said ahead of a virtual meeting by EU foreign ministers, which he said would also discuss the "very dangerous" situation around Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border.

Allies of the jailed opposition leader have called for mass protests in response to medical warnings he could die "at any minute".

Read the latest on the situation here.

08:27 AM

What's on the agenda today?

As ever with Mondays, the day's business gets announced a little later - but the Commons has now confirmed that Oliver Dowden will be giving a statement on the European Super League this afternoon.

The Culture Secretary will be speaking from around 5pm, after Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock has given an update on Covid.

Later today the Health Secretary @MattHancock will make a statement updating MPs on Covid-19.

The Commons will sit from 2.30pm, with housing, communities and local government questions,

08:21 AM

Just 10pc of Russian activities in Europe are known, says former MI6 boss

Two men using the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who have been linked to both the Salisbury poisoning and an explosion in the Czech Republic - Reuters

A former MI6 chief has estimated that only 10 per cent of Russian aggressive intelligence activities across Europe are known about after the Czech Republic levelled fresh allegations against the suspects in the Salisbury poisonings.

Sir John Sawers told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It shouldn't be a surprise that Russian intelligence are very active across Europe, and I think the Czechs have pieced this together really rather well...

"It all has the hallmarks of a Russian intelligence operation, and I think the Czechs have got these two people who tried to assassinate Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, I think they've got them bang to rights."

Sir John said many more operations are taking place without ever coming to light.

"We see the extent of Russian aggressive intelligence activities across Europe, we probably only know 10 per cent of what they're doing. There will be a great deal that intelligence services do that we're simply not aware of," he said.

07:59 AM

Boris Johnson not travelling to Scotland during election - despite cases falling since last trip

Boris Johnson is not "likely" to visit Scotland during the Holyrood election, the Scottish Tories leader has said, because of Covid restrictions around campaigning.

The Prime Minister has visited the nation when cases were much higher - and travel was restricted.

He is also travelling to India early next week, which is currently undergoing a massive spike in coronavirus cases.

Douglas Ross told the Today programme that the Prime Minister "has been very clear that when the country should be focused on the recovery we should not be distracted y another divisive independence referendum".

"Our priority must be recovery, rebuilding, protecting jobs investing in the NHS, recruiting more teachers," he added. "The SNP have said they would ignore that.. the have said they would go ahead with an illegal wildcat referendum."

07:52 AM

SNP will focus on referendum rather than recovery, claims Scots Tories leader

The Scots Tories leader has said the SNP would focus on campaigning for a second independence referendum "instead of protecting jobs and protecting businesses" during the recovery period.

"That is absolutely the wrong priority", Douglas Ross told the Today programme.

"When people are worried about their jobs, when they are worried about our health service and how it will be able to deal with the backlog of appointments and treatments that have been delayed, they just find it incredible that the the First Leader and the leader of the SNP thinks it should be a priority to focus on that referendum campaign, rather than rebuilding Scotland."

He stressed that people "had seen the strength of the union" throughout the pandemic.

07:46 AM

Got a question about the European Super League? Get in touch!

Do you have a question about the European Super League?

07:37 AM

Senior Tory calls for clubs to be expelled from Premier League over 'grubby' move

A senior Conservative has suggested teams who participate in the breakaway football tournament should be expelled from the Premier League for this year.

Huw Merriman, chair of the transport select committee told BBC Radio 4's The Westminster Hour it was a "grubby" move, saying he was "ashamed" that his team Arsenal was involved.

"We could nip it in the bud straight away: either those six clubs disassociate themselves from this idea or expel them immediately from the Premier League competition for this year," he added.

"They'll soon backtrack. It's grubby, it's absolutely disgraceful. It has no regard for the culture of our game ... It's outrageous. And my own club Arsenal are part of it: I'm absolutely ashamed."

07:35 AM

European Super League is 'greed personified', says Lib Dem leader

The creation of a closed-shop European Super League is "greed personified", the leader of the Liberal Democrats has claimed.

Sir Ed Davey said: "This is greed personified, ripping the heart out of the English game, leaving clubs up and down the country to suffer after an awful year.

"The consequences of these plans reach far and wide. The Government must step in to prevent a small number of greedy, rich owners destroying the game we all love."

07:28 AM

Time for 'meaningful change' on lobbying, says senior Tory

Tony Blair and David Cameron will be among those giving evidence to William Wragg's committee - PA

The Conservative MP overseeing an investigation into lobbying has said there is bipartisan support for "meaningful change" in the wake of the Greensill Capital controversy.

William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, is leading what is likely to be the most wide-ranging of the series of probes, as he hauls every living prime minister who has quit politics to give evidence.

"There's an understanding that something must be done, but as often in politics we have to translate that natural understanding into tangible proposals," Mr Wragg told the BBC.

"I think we can all approach this in a fairly consensual, cross-party way to make sure that we do have meaningful change," he added.

Read more: William Wragg writes for the Telegraph on the need for safeguards

07:22 AM

Boris Johnson attacks 'very damaging' closed-shop European Super League

Football clubs who have agreed to join a European Super League "must answer to their fans" before going ahead with the "very damaging" change, the Prime Minister has said.

Boris Johnson last night publicly criticised the move by six English clubs to join a breakaway closed-shop, from which they can not be relegated.

Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.



They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021

"Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action," said Mr Johnson. "They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country."

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, also attacked the plans, saying: "Sustainability, integrity and fair competition are absolutely paramount and anything that undermines this is deeply troubling and damaging for football. "

Football supporters are the heartbeat of our national sport and any major decisions made should have their backing.

07:18 AM

Indian variant 'not top tier of concerns', says genomics expert

The Indian variant should be "watched carefully" but it is "probably not at the top tier of mutations that generate the most concern", a genomics expert has said.

Dr Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that the first cases of the variant were identified late last year.

"This variant has a couple of mutations that are among those that we think are important that should be watched carefully, but they're actually probably not at the very kind of top tier of mutations, for example in the B117 - or Kent variant - or the South African variant, that generate the most concern.

"And in terms of spread, clearly this variant has increased in frequency in India around the same time as their very large and tragic recent wave, but I just don't think we know yet whether there's a cause and effect relationship - is this variant driving that spread? Or is it happening at the same time perhaps due to a coincidence?"

He added: "And one thing to note is that there were some sequences of this variant B1.617 seen late last year. And so in some sense, if it really is driving this wave, the fuse has been burning for quite a long time, which would make it look, probably less transmissible than B117."

07:15 AM

Government must 'act sooner rather than later' on India, says expert

India has registered a record high of 234,692 daily cases of Covid during its latest surge - Shutterstock

A Government scientist has said minsters should "act sooner rather than later" to impose travel restrictions on India, where "a number of variants" have caused a surge in Covid.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of both Sage and Nervtag, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there were "a number of concerning features" about the situation in India, although noted that evidence was still being gathered to determine how serious the new variant was.

But he added: "Some countries have taken the view that is enough for them to be concerned - Hong Kong have put on a two week travel ban, which will allow them to find out a little bit more.

"This is a balance of harms and benefits, and the challenge of that is the level of harm is quite high - India is a country that we are highly connected with... but on the other hand what we have is an unknown level of risk.

Asked if the Government should put India on the red list, he replied: "My own preference is to err on side of caution and act sooner rather than later."

07:05 AM

Indian mutation likely to be named 'variant of concern' soon, says expert

The Indian mutation will soon be determined a "variant of concern", putting the country on the Government's "red list" of hotel quarantine countries, an expert has said.

So far the new strain has only been named a "variant under investigation".

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told Good Morning Britain that some people in the population are still vulnerable who can "still be caught out by variants like this".

Prof Altmann added: "At the moment, this particular variant (from India) is called a variant under investigation, not a variant of concern because it hasn't been escalated to that level yet.

"My assumption from everything I've seen is that it will become a variant of concern. When it becomes a variant of concern, I'd be quite surprised if India wasn't on the red list."

Boris Johnson is due to travel to India a week today (Monday 26 April).

07:02 AM

Scots Tories leader blasts 'deeply regrettable' European Super League

The leader of the Scottish Tories has said he has "serious, serious reservations" about the new European Super League announced late last night.

The move, which represents a seismic challenge to the Premier League, the Football Association and Uefa, paves the way for the biggest shake-up of club football in a generation. It would create highly selective and largely closed tournament that would effectively replace the Champions League.

Douglas Ross, who is an assistant referee, told BBC Breakfast it was "a deeply regrettable move".

"It would have a massive effect on football, and the danger is that fans would be left with something poorer for this," he added.

06:42 AM

Prime Minister takes on football giants over new super league plan

Boris Johnson attacked England’s biggest football clubs on Sunday night for planning a breakaway European Super League that would “strike at the heart of the domestic game”.

The Prime Minister joined the Premier League and Uefa in condemning the proposal, warning that the clubs involved “must answer to their fans” and the wider footballing community before taking further steps.

His intervention came after Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur joined as “founding clubs” to a breakaway super league.

Mr Johnson said: “Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.”

Labour called on the clubs to rethink and on ministers to start a fan-led review of football governance.