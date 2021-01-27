Politics latest news: Boris Johnson to give Covid update as pressure mounts to reopen schools - watch live

Boris Johnson is to give a Covid update to Parliament today, as pressure mounts on him to say when schools will reopen.

Sources have told The Telegraph that the Prime Minister will set out the criteria for lifting lockdown next month. However, calls are mounting for a decision on whether schools will reopen on Feb 15, as promised.

Gavin Williamson had promised that teachers and parents would get two-weeks' notice, meaning an announcement is expected shortly.

Speaking last night as he confirmed the UK's death toll had passed 100,000, the Prime Minister said: "What I will be doing in the course of the next few days and weeks is setting out in more detail as soon as we can, when and how we want to reopen things again".

This morning Robert Jenrick confirmed Mr Johnson would set out a "road map" out of the lockdown, with reopening schools a priority.

The Communities Secretary told the Today programme: "You'll have to wait for the Prime Minister to announce that - he has said that he wants to set out in the coming days and weeks a road map out of the present lockdown to give people greater confidence and certainty."

Follow the latest updates below.

12:54 PM

Have your say: Is the Government to blame for the UK's high death toll?

Boris Johnson last night said he took "full responsibility" for the decisions taken during the pandemic - but insisted he did everything he could to "minimise suffering and the loss of life".

Labour has challenged those claims, listing failings like care homes and PPE shortages, and slow action on borders and lockdowns, among the reasons for the UK's death toll passing 100,000.

Story continues

But Robert Jenrick this morning insisted other factors - such as the demographics and population density - were at play, while stressing that evidence had "evolved" over time.

So is the Government to blame? Or have ministers been unlucky? Have your say in the poll below.

12:53 PM

Nicola Sturgeon 'concerned' at Boris Johnson's quarantine hotels plan

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a "comprehensive system of supervised quarantine" for travellers arriving in the UK, saying that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan "does not go far enough".

Priti Patel has not yet set out the quarantine hotels plan, although it it expected to be focused on "hotspot" areas rather than be a blanket policy.

Stressing she would not pre-empt the Prime Minister's announcement, Ms Sturgeon said: "I do have a duty at this point to say that I am concerned that the proposal does not go far enough and I've made that point very strongly in the four-nations discussions that we've just had today.

"So while the Scottish Government will initially emulate the UK Government's steps on enhancing quarantine arrangements, we will be seeking urgently to persuade them to go much further, and indeed to move to a comprehensive system of supervised quarantine.

"Given the obvious practical issues involved, we are very clear that our preference is to have consistent quarantine rules across the UK, but if there is no agreement to go further on a four-nations basis, we will be considering going further ourselves and we will set out any such additional measures next week."

12:42 PM

PMQs: Government investing 'hugely' in mental health after 'gruelling' period, says Boris Johnson

Paul Bristow, the Tory MP for Peterborough, says his constituents are increasingly concerned about their mental health.

He says he has recently spoken to schoolchildren about how it is affecting them.

Boris Johnson says he knows "the stress that people are under", not just children but also NHS workers.

"It has been really gruelling, the last few weeks and months," he says. The Government is investing "hugely" in mental health, he says.

12:39 PM

PMQs: Tory MP asks for help on fishing export red tape

Sally-Ann Hart, the Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye, asks about a local fisherman who is "burdened with red tape".

She asks what the PM is doing to make exports easier.

Boris Johnson says it has been an issue "in the last few weeks", saying there has "been too much red tape". This is why the £23m fund has been set up to help those affected "through no fault of their own".

But he stresses the longer term opportunities are great.

12:37 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson will set out 'broader roadmap' after schools announcement

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Tory MP for the Cotswolds, says parents need to know when children will go back to school.

He asks if the plan will "deal with how we lift every area out of their tiers, it will deal with the long-term that we are going to have to live with" and that changes "at 24 hours notice" will be avoided.

Boris Johnson says "later on this afternoon" he will set out in more detail "our approach to schools".

He says assuming "we don't find new variants of concern" he will set out "a broader roadmap".

12:34 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson challenged over whisky tariffs

Liberal Democrats MP Christine Jardin asks about the ongoing punitive tariffs imposed in the US, saying the Government has "failed" to get them removed.

She asks for him to take steps in the Budget to support the industry, and to commit to having the tariffs removed.

He says he won't pre-empt the Budget, but notes that Brexit will enable a free trade deal with the US "an obviate tariffs of the kind she mentions", which would not be the case if the Lib Dems had their way and took the UK back into the EU.

12:29 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson hints at new support for self-employed

Conservative MP Peter Aldous asks Boris Johnson to consider following the Northern Ireland's newly self-employed support scheme, which "guards against fraud" to support those who have been excluded.

The Prime Minister says there are some who have been "hard to support in the way we want",. but they are "fewer in number than is sometimes suggested".

But the Chancellor will be "taking up" the ideas he suggests,. who will say more on the Budget on March 3, he adds.

12:25 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson dodges question about pre-Budget 'financial certainty'

Ian Blackford continues on the same attack line, but asks for "financial certainty" ahead of March's Budget.

Boris Johnson says the British army is helping the Scottish Government to roll out the vaccine faster, which is "one f the benefits of the union and the UK".

In terms of financial support, he says no one could deny that the Government has given "unequaled" support and will "continue to put our arms around the people of the UK."

12:23 PM

PMQs: UK death toll affected by poor leadership, says Ian Blackford

Ian Blackford, SNP's Westminster leader, says the Government response has been "defined by a lack of leadership, last-minute U-turns, mixed messaging and devastating policies" SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has claimed.

He said it was "simply not true" that the PM did everything he could to avoid the 100,000 deaths.

He added: "PM since the start of this pandemic you've promised to always follow the advice of scientists. Well this morning scientists have said that this Government is responsible for a legacy of poor decisions during this pandemic. Does the PM still agree with the scientists?"

Boris Johnson replied: "We've throughout followed scientific advice and done everything we can to minimise disease and minimise suffering throughout the country... There are no easy solutions when you're facing dilemmas as tragic as the ones being confronted by countries around the world.

"But I think that everywhere in the UK... can be proud of the efforts that are being made by the NHS, by the Army, by volunteers, by pharmacists to roll out the fastest vaccination in Europe. That is something the Government must do, can do, is doing, and will do."

12:21 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson accuses Labour leader of trying to score 'political points'

Sir Keir Starmer then returns to the death toll, and the recession, saying his biggest concern is that the Prime Minister has not learned the lessons of last year.

He says he worries there will be "more grim milestones".

He adds that he will be speaking to bereaved families today. Last time he asked the PM what he would like to say to them, but "he replied with a prepared gag", which went down badly.

The Labour leader asks again.

Boris Johnson says he is grateful for meeting with families, noting he has done so too. The message is that he "deeply, personally regrets" their suffering and the loss of life, and says the best thing to do is "work together" to bring the virus down.

He says Sir Keir has "never failed" to try and "score political points".

12:18 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson's answers 'simply not good enough', says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says he is "none the wiser" as to what the Prime Minister thinks about vaccinating teachers.

But in the meantime he has a duty to ensure every child can learn from home, he says.

"The Prime Minister was challenged on this last summer, he was challenged on it last autumn, and here we are nearly at the end of January, the best part of a year into this pandemic, and a third of families say they don't have enough laptops or home computers - and over 400,000 children still can't get online at home."

"Does the Prime Minister realise how angry many families are that he still hasn't got to grips with this?"

Boris Johnson says he "fully understands" the frustration of parents having to home school, which is why a million laptops have been provided.

He says he will give a statement "in just a few minutes" about the next steps, and urges the Labour leader to say that schools are safe.

Sir Keir says "when 100,000 people have died, he should take the time to answer the questions".

His "answers are simply not good enough", he adds.

12:14 PM

PMQs: Keir Starmer calls for teachers to be vaccinated to open schools

Sir Ker Starmer says the Home Secretary is "busy telling anybody who will listen" that the Government acted too slowly on borders.

He then turns to schools, saying the "Prime Minister hasn't got a plan".

He asks if once the top four categories have been vaccinated, all teachers and school staff an be vaccinated "in the window" of the half-term.

Boris Johnson says all vulnerable teachers will be vaccinated according to the JCVI priority list.

He adds that "no one has worked harder" than Gavin Williamson to keep schools open.

12:12 PM

PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of failing to learn lesson about slow acting

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of acting slowly repeatedly throughout the pandemic "and I fear he still hasn't learned that lesson".

The latest example is the delay on the borders, despite having known about new variants for many weeks.

"Surely the Prime Minster can see that what is required now s that everybody coming into the country... should be tested and put into a hotel".

Boris Johnson says Labour has repeatedly supported and then attacked Government measures, saying the UK has "one of the toughest" border controls in the world.

He adds: "The Home Secretary will be setting out later today ... even tougher measures for those red list countries where we are particularly concerned about new variants."

12:09 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson pledges exit plan in 'next few weeks'

Sir Keir Starmer sticks with the same line of attack, saying the Prime Minister is "going to have to answer that question eventually" and it should be today.

Boris Johnson says the new virus, and new variant, and "dilemmas as hard and heavy" as have been faced over the last year "there are no easy answers".

The Government will do "everything we can to roll-out the vaccine programme" and vaccinate the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

In the next few weeks he will "set out in much more detail" the exit plan, he adds.

12:07 PM

PMQs: Keir Starmer asks 'why' UK's death toll is so high

Sir Keir Starmer, who is appearing remotely as he isolates yet again, says he will be lighting a candle tonight as part of a ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

He says yesterday's "tragic milestone" of 100,000 Covid deaths is more than just a statistic, highlighting the grieving friends and family left behind.

"The question on everyone's lips is why," he adds, asking why the UK's death toll is the highest in Europe.

Boris Johnson says "I mourn every death" and that he and the Government "take full responsibility" for actions taken.

He says there will be a time to learn from those lessons but "I don think that moment is now". The public wants them to "come together and work to keep the virus under control".

12:04 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson pledges to open vaccine hub 'near' Gillingham MP's constituency

Rehman Chisti, Conseative MP for Gillingham and Rainham, angrily demands a vaccination hub in Kent, noting this is where the new variant emerged and led to rapid spread.

The Prime Minister stresses the high number of over-80s that have been vaccinated, and says they are looking at a centre "near him".

12:02 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Boris Johnson has marked Holocaust Memorial Day by urging all MPs to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who died, as well as the other victims.

He says his recent meeting with survivors should "inspire us all" never to forget the atrocities, or allow them to be repeated.

11:59 AM

Boris Johnson en route for PMQs

The Prime Minister will make two appearances in the Commons today - including an unscheduled one.

After his regular joust with Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister will return to give an update on Covid, amid growing pressure to set out the Government's plans for schools.

Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for PMQs - Getty

11:42 AM

AstraZeneca rejects claims it has pulled out of meeting with EU

AstraZeneca says it has not pulled out of vaccine talks with the European Union and plans to meet with EU officials later Wednesday in Brussels.

The comments came after EU officials said earlier (see 11:07am) that the company had pulled out of the meeting to discuss delayed vaccine commitments to the 27-nation bloc.

"We are meeting with the EU later today," a company spokesman said in a written statement.

Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober had told reporters that the company had postponed negotiations over a shortfall in vaccine deliveries until Thursday

The public dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU has raised concerns about vaccine nationalism, as countries desperate to end the pandemic and return to normalcy jockey to make sure to obtain as many of the precious vaccine shots as possible.

11:40 AM

Jeremy Warner: How dare they accuse AstraZeneca of deliberately dishonouring the EU

Perhaps inevitably, the promise of vaccine salvation is fast turning into a bad case of vaccine wars, with the European Commission threatening to withhold supplies of the Belgium-produced Pfizer/BioNTech jab in response to AstraZeneca’s apparent failure to meet its contractual obligations to the EU on supplies of the British-developed alternative.

The European Commission’s frustrations are understandable, yet its complaint against AstraZeneca is instructed more by the need to find scapegoats for its own failings than any legitimate grievance.

Allegations that AZ is deliberately prioritising UK and US markets are essentially just sour grapes, argues Jeremy Warner.

AZ is a global healthcare company which is not directly beholden to any country or government; it is as much Swedish as British, and ironically it is run by a French national, Pascal Soriot.

The idea that it would deliberately favour one country over another is preposterous.

11:32 AM

Boris Johnson meets Auschwitz survivor and veteran to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Boris Johnson has met with a Holocaust survivor and a Second World War veteran, as he marks Holocaust Memorial Day.

Renee Salt survived Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen, while Ian Forsyth was one of the first to arrive at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp as it was liberated.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s a great privilege to join Ian and Renee on Holocaust Memorial Day, a very important day in the life of our country.

“People get complacent about anti-Semitism. I think in the UK we can get complacent about it and we mustn’t.

“It’s so vital that you both have had the courage to continue to share with everybody, with me and the world, your memories of what took place. We can never forget it.

“Your personal memories have been perhaps the most powerful things I’ve ever heard. What you saw and experienced is horrifying and we must make sure nothing like that happens again.”

11:27 AM

Give councils ability to offer financial incentives for Covid tests, MPs told

Local councils should be able to offer financial incentives to get tested for coronavirus, and have the power to enforce isolation rules, a director of health has told MPs.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care from Staffordshire County Council told the Science and Technology Committee: "There has been quite a lot of speculation recently that going to have a test is not something people have an incentive to do. If you test positive you have to isolate which is disruptive to your life."

He said councils should have the ability to offer "financial inducement" to get tested, to "encourage people to come forward if they have symptoms, or even if they don't".

When it comes to enforcing isolation rules, health protection regulations are a "little clumsy and overbearing in terms of being useful", he added.

He said: "We are relying on the police to enforce them, and thinking about sustainability long term, I am not sure we should be tying up police resources in chasing down Covid non-isolators."

11:15 AM

NHS Test and Trace 'not as responsive as we would like', MPs told

NHS Test and Trace is "not as responsive" as hoped, a director of public health has told MPs.

Dr Richard Harling, from Staffordshire County Council, told the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee: "The relationship with NHS Test and Trace has improved over the last few months but they are still relatively remote. We don't have well-developed relationships with, for example, a local account manager, which would be someone we can turn to with issues or problems.

"Again if residents raise issues or queries with NHS Test and Trace there is quite a long chain of command for it to go all the way up and then for the answer to come all the way back down.

"It is perhaps not as responsive yet as we would like to see it."

11:07 AM

Vaccine row escalates as AstraZeneca pulls out of EU meeting

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has pulled out of a planned meeting with the EU on Covid-19 vaccine delay.

EU vaccines row has massively escalated after AstraZeneca pulled out of a meeting with EU officials scheduled for today — Gordon Rayner (@gordonrayner) January 27, 2021

The European Union has asked AstraZeneca to publish the contract, Reuters is reporting.

It comes after Pascal Soriot, chief executive of the pharma firm, gave an interview saying the EU contract was based on a best-effort clause and did not commit the company to a specific timetable for deliveries. He stressed the delay was because the bloc's orders had been placed three months after the UK's.

The EU official said on Wednesday that details revealed by Soriot on production capacity and best-effort clause were confidential.

"Best effort is a completely standard clause when you are signing a contract with a company for a product that does not yet exist," the official said. "Obviously you cannot put a completely legal obligation" under these conditions.

The official said that best effort meant that the company had to show an "overall" effort to develop and deliver vaccines.

10:54 AM

Have your say: Is the Government to blame for the UK's high death toll?

Boris Johnson last night said he took "full responsibility" for the decisions taken during the pandemic - but insisted he did everything he could to "minimise suffering and the loss of life".

Labour has challenged those claims, listing failings like care homes and PPE shortages, and slow action on borders and lockdowns, among the reasons for the UK's death toll passing 100,000.

But Robert Jenrick this morning insisted other factors - such as the demographics and population density - were at play, while stressing that evidence had "evolved" over time.

So is the Government to blame? Or have ministers been unlucky? Have your say in the poll below.

10:39 AM

MPs mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Members of Parliament are marking Holocaust Memorial Day ahead of the Commons opening this morning.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - who is still trying to rebuild bridges with the Jewish community - said: "As the Holocaust recedes from living memory, it is more important than ever that we remember on Holocaust Memorial Day."

He added: "It takes more than words for good to triumph over evil, knowledge over ignorance and love over hate: it takes action. This year should give us hope."

Never again.



That was the promise the world made after the horror of the Holocaust was unveiled.



The promise we would not let the appalling suffering experienced by Jewish people be repeated.#HolocaustMemorialDay — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 27, 2021

It’s #HolocaustMemorialDay and to mark this solemn occasion, Mr Speaker @LindsayHoyle_MP held a commemoration in @UKParliament’s Portcullis House. As @HMD_UK asks, “Together, we must stand against prejudice and hatred in the UK and around the world.” #LightTheDarkness pic.twitter.com/T3HcUZZupI — Dame Eleanor Laing 🤲😷↔️ (@eleanor4epping) January 27, 2021

Deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing and her colleagues have also marked the occasion, noting: "Together, we must stand against prejudice and hatred in the UK and around the world."

10:30 AM

Boris Johnson to give Covid update as pressure builds on Gavin Williamson to set out schools plan

Gavin Williamson might have avoided the Commons yesterday - for reasons that still remain unclear - but he has been spotted back at work again today.

The Education Secretary is under pressure to get schools reopened, and having promised that teachers and parents would get two-weeks' notice, an announcement is expected shortly.

Earlier this week ministers suggested primary schools would go first, but Boris Johnson last night rejected suggestions there would be a regional reopening, saying he was looking at "a national picture".

Mr Johnson will now make a Commons statement on Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon, replacing one scheduled to have been made by Health Secretary Matt Hancock at around 1.15pm.

Gavin Williamson: A schools decision is expected to come soon - Shutterstock

10:12 AM

Judith Woods: The victims of Covid suffered and died alone. They deserve to be remembered

n pain and fear, they perished. Sedated and ventilated, they slipped away. Gasping, lungs failing, many drew their last breath without a hand to hold or a prayer to console.

The victims of Covid-19 suffered alone. They died alone. And we grieved alone. On a national scale.

The grim new tally of 100,000 deaths from coronavirus is less a milestone to be marked than a tombstone to be mourned.

Like every other country on earth ravaged by coronavirus, here in Britain too many precious lives have been snuffed out and livelihoods destroyed.

But something else, something less tangible has been lost, too, writes Judith Woods. Lockdown has left us feeling isolated, dislocated and in some cases alienated from the communities we live in, the people around us.

09:53 AM

HS2 protesters set up makeshift camp in London

HS2 protestors have set up a makeshift camp in a central London park - despite Priti Patel having warned about tougher action being taken against demonstrations during the lockdown.

A handful of campaigners are on wooden platforms in the trees in Euston Square Gardens, while about a dozen enforcement agents from the National Eviction Team monitor the area from the ground.

The HS2 Rebellion group, which is campaigning against the high-speed railway, said they had dug a 100ft tunnel network in the park, but it cannot be seen as a large wooden structure sits above it.

At least four tents, sitting on wooden platforms, have been erected high up in trees in the park.

Extinction Rebellion activists gesture next to signs at a makeshift camp as part of an HS2 protest - Reuters

09:47 AM

Hospitals told it is 'absolutely essential' to vaccinate vulnerable inpatients

Hospitals should be vaccinating elderly and vulnerable inpatients, a Government immunisation adviser has said, after some NHS trusts refused to administer the Covid-19 jab.

Professor Anthony Harnden, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was "absolutely essential" that hospital trusts vaccinated those most at risk of Covid-19 in their care.

A Sky News investigation found evidence of hospitals telling the families of elderly non-Covid patients that they are only vaccinating outpatients, and not those staying overnight.

But Prof Harnden told Sky News: "Clearly, if people are going into hospital they are at increased risk of exposure, so it seems absolutely essential that they're immunised if they're in those groups before they go into hospital, and if they're in hospital that the NHS and that hospital trust make every possible opportunity that they can to immunise them when they're in."

Yesterday vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said there was "no policy from NHS England" to exclude eligible hospital inpatients from getting the vaccine.

09:41 AM

What's on the agenda today?

It's shaping up to be a busy day - here is what is on the agenda:

12pm: Prime Minister's Questions

12:15pm: Nicola Sturgeon and the Welsh government hold their regular coronavirus briefings.

12:40pm: Tory MP Sir Roger Gale has am urgent question on what further sanctions will be imposed on Russia following the arrest of Alexei Navalny

1:20pm: A statement from Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Covid-19

2:25pm: A statement from Home Secretary Priti Patel on new quarantine hotels

Brace for Boris: PMQs will take place from midday - AFP

09:31 AM

Government has taken pandemic 'extremely seriously', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick insisted the Government has taken coronavirus "extremely seriously" throughout the pandemic this morning, after the UK's death toll passed 100,000.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "The Prime Minister that I have watched throughout this crisis has approached this with huge seriousness.

"He is someone who himself came close to death as a result of the virus and that had a huge and lasting impact on him and his family, as you would expect."

Presenter Piers Morgan told Mr Jenrick "some of your colleagues... they're useless" and "completely out of their depth".

The Cabinet minister replied: "We are all working under immense strain, but that is no excuse, we all have to make sure that we are making the best possible decisions that we can with the information that is available to us."

09:22 AM

UK 'head start' on EU means over-50s will be vaccinated by March, AstraZeneca chief says

The UK's "head start" in rolling out vaccines before the European Union means nearly everyone aged over 50 will be inoculated by March, the AstraZeneca chief executive has said.

Pascal Soriot said he believed the UK was on course to administer doses to "maybe 28 or 30 million people" within weeks – nearly half the total population – and would comfortably hit the target of vaccinating the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

It came amid rising international tension after the EU threatened to block vaccine doses from leaving the Continent without prior approval, leading Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, to accuse Brussels of "protectionism and narrow nationalism".

Read the full story here.

09:17 AM

Tory MP to mark Holocaust Memorial Day through Navalny question

A senior Tory MP is planning to mark international Holocaust Memorial Day by raising questions about Alexei Navalny's imprisonment in the Commons.

The Kremlin critic was arrested last weekend as he returned to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned five months ago.

Sir Roger Gale, who has an urgent question on the matter after PMQs, said: "In spite of the pandemic we need to remember that there are other matters that deserve our urgent attention."

The Imprisonment of Alexei Navalny



Today which is national Holocaust remembrance day, I shall raise the issue of the imprisonments of Alexei.



Navalny, his wife and hundreds of his supporters, by the Russian Federation on the floor of the House of Commons. 1/2 — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) January 27, 2021

All over the world in China, in Azerbaijan, in Turkey, Belarus & in many other countries people are imprisoned because of their faiths or their political beliefs. In spite of the pandemic we need to remember that there are other matters that deserve our urgent attention. 2/2 — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) January 27, 2021

09:03 AM

Boris Johnson to set out lockdown 'roadmap', Robert Jenrick confirms

Boris Johnson will set out a "road map" out of the lockdown, with reopening schools a priority, in the "coming days and weeks", Robert Jenrick has confirmed.

Asked what the plan was, the Communities Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "You'll have to wait for the Prime Minister to announce that - he has said that he wants to set out in the coming days and weeks a road map out of the present lockdown to give people greater confidence and certainty."

He added that "education will continue to be our priority".

"Throughout the pandemic we've done everything we can to keep schools open, I continue to think that was the right call."

A return to tiered arrangements would help address the variation in cases across the country as "it's sensible that we target restrictions on those places where the virus is most prevalent".

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson said he would be "looking at the potential of relaxing some measures" before mid-February.

08:49 AM

Watch: 'We didn't have to be in this situation', says shadow home secretary

Labour frontbencher Jon Ashworth has described the UK reaching 100,000 deaths from coronavirus as "horrific" and "horrendous".

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said "we didn't have to be in this situation today".

Care home residents and frontline staff were "left exposed and vulnerable" because of Government decisions, he said.

"I just don't believe that we, the Government - the Prime Minister - did do everything we could."

08:44 AM

'There wasn't a textbook': Minister defends Government's handling of pandemic

Robert Jenrick has insisted the Government did "all we possibly could to shield people and to help the country through this period" as he was challenged over the UK's high death toll.

Asked whether some of the deaths were avoidable, Mr Jenrick told Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm sure that we could or would have done some things differently with the benefit of hindsight, almost certainly.

"But there wasn't a textbook. I was in many of those meetings with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary and members of the Cabinet and I can give you this assurance, that on each occasion they took the best possible scientific and medical advice, they took their responsibilities extremely seriously.

"We tried to marshal all the resources of the country, the magnificent effort of the NHS, those working in social care, local councils - which are my responsibility - the armed forces and, of course, British science and ingenuity which has come to the rescue so incredibly in the last few weeks and months with the vaccine programme."

08:42 AM

Government's border control reluctance 'ironic' after Brexit, says Labour MP

The Government's reluctance to impose tougher travel restrictions during the pandemic is "ironic" given the Brexit rhetoric about "taking back control of our borders", a Labour frontbencher has said.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the Government's "response (to the pandemic) was appalling", adding: "I don't accept they did everything they could."

Speaking on Sky News, he urged the Government to "fix the fundamentals", including sick pay, isolation support, test and trace, and a "comprehensive quarantine approach" to border controls.

08:39 AM

High-risk quarantine hotels risks repeating mistakes from March, warns Labour

Imposing quarantine hotels just on the 30 most at-risk countries risks repeating the mistakes made at the start of the pandemic, which allowed the virus to be "seeded" throughout the UK from Europe, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said.

The Labour frontbencher told the Today programme it was "probably a mistake" and that "wider controls" were needed.

He added: "What we now know is 12 months ago, when the Government for a few weeks quarantined people returning from Wuhan and had restrictions in place for one or two other countries, we actually seeded the virus in this country from a number of European nations where we hadn't put any controls in place and that was why we had such a poor response as a nation because of the failure to put in these border controls 12 months ago."

Priti Patel will be setting out the plans from around 2:25pm - you can watch live here.

08:32 AM

UK's death toll a 'legacy of poor decisions', claims public health professor

The UK's high death toll and current case rate are the "legacy of poor decisions" around easing restrictions and travel, coupled with the new variant, a professor of public health has said.

Linda Bauld, a University of Edinburgh professor told BBC Breakfast that the high daily death toll would "remain for a while at a really high rate".

She added: "Where we are now is a legacy of poor decisions that were taken when we eased restrictions earlier in the year particularly around travel etc and then of course the variant has created extra pressure."

Asked if the lack of better border restrictions had contributed to the current situation, she said: "I think it was a major factor."

But "adopting a model a bit like south-east Asian countries, Australia or New Zealand" - with mandatory quarantine hotels - would help.

"I can see that the UK Government may decide to start with countries where variants are a real concern, but I think going forward we're going to have to apply that more comprehensively," she added.

08:27 AM

UK cannot be 'hermetically sealed', says minister as he defends border controls

The UK cannot be "hermetically sealed", a minister has said as he defends the Government's action on border controls so far.

Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: "We do want to take further action with respect to borders, and the Home Secretary [Priti Patel] will be making statement to commons later today. But we have taken action throughout.

"In the early days of the pandemic we had quarantine and air corridors, and now we are taking further steps which will tighten that."

The reason for acting now - far later than some suggest - is "primarily the emergence of other variants around the world and the success of our vaccine rollout".

He added: "We are not a country that can be hermetically sealed. We are a country that relies on goods flowing in."

08:23 AM

International comparisons 'difficult at present time', claims minister as UK tops per capita deaths

Robert Jenrick has shied away from international comparisons when asked about the UK having the highest per capita death rate, and being fifth in the world in total deaths and cases.

"I think these comparisons are difficult to make at the present time," he told Sky News.

"There will come a time when we can reflect on what has happened, when we can and should learn lessons, but I think it is difficult to do so at this distance."

But he admitted: "No doubt there will be some things that we could have done differently with the benefit of hindsight."

The Cabinet minister also said there were "no easy answers to any of the questions" when asked about the Government's approach to care homes. "We tried to make the best decisions at the time," Mr Jenrick said.

08:21 AM

UK's death doll because Government made 'monumental mistakes', claims Labour

The Government has made "monumental mistakes" in its handling of the pandemic, a Labour frontbencher has claimed.

Jon Ashworth, shadow health secretary, told Radio 4's Today programme the UK's death toll "is horrendous", adding: "We talk about statistics but every individual would have had families, friends, who are grieving and will be grieving particularly today I suspect, and of course within that cohort of people we've lost thousands who were in care homes and I'm afraid were left exposed and unprotected."

He added: "It's just horrendous on every front... I'm sorry, I'm really sorry, I just do not believe that Boris Johnson did everything he could, I just can't accept that.

"We all accept these are challenging times for any government, this is a virus which has swept across the world with speed and severity and it continues to spread ferociously... But monumental mistakes have been made, we have had a litany of errors in the last 12 months, and he didn't have to make these mistakes."

Read more: How we know so much more than when UK's first victim perished

08:18 AM

Criticism of Government over UK's 100,000 death toll "extremely unfair", says minister

Criticism levelled at the Government over the UK's death toll is "extremely unfair", Robert Jenrick has said.

During an interview with Sky News, the minister was given a list of areas where the Government had acted slowly, including on PPE, advising the use of face masks, allowing hospital patients to be discharged to care homes, not shutting borders and acting slowly on lockdowns.

But the Communities Secretary insisted that in some areas, such as wearing face masks, "evidence has changed, opinion has changed, scientific opinion evolves and is refined".

He also stressed that the UK's high death toll was a function of the "particular characteristics of the UK - our population, the population density, our openness, our economy", although he conceded some factors were "how we responded to particular challenges. "

Mr Jenrick added: "I suspect there will be things people will say we did extremely well at."

Asked if he had any regrets, he said: "Of course there are thing which we could have done differently, with the benefit of hindsight."

08:14 AM

Government took 'right decisions at the right time', says ministers

A Cabinet minister has defended the Government for taking the "right decisions at the right time" throughout the pandemic, after the UK's official death toll passed 100,000 yesterday.

Robert Jenrick told Sky News: "We took the decisions that we could at the time on the basis of the information that was available to us.

"And we did everything that we could to protect people's lives and help to weather the storm, and take the country through this very challenging period.

"There is no textbook as to how to respond to a pandemic like this, but we do believe that we took the right decisions at the right time.

"And now our focus is on continuing to help the country through the remaining stages of the pandemic and focus on the vaccine rollout."

08:02 AM

Hotel quarantine for 'hotspots' a mistake, warns Labour

Labour has attacked the Government for focusing hotel quarantines on "hotspots" rather than imposing a blanket restriction.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, will set out further steps to the Commons this afternoon to ensure there is "less flow of individuals" into England to control new strains of coronavirus, her Cabinet colleague Robert Jenrick told Sky News. Rather than a requirement for quarantine hotels on all international arrivals, it is thought it will focus on the 30 “high risk” countries currently covered by a travel ban for foreigners.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told BBC Breakfast: "We should have had comprehensive border controls in for the past year

"Priti Patel and Boris Johnson, they tell us they want to take control of their borders, but the one time it actually mattered, and they needed to take control of our borders to protect us, they failed.

"I would urge the Government to look at a comprehensive policy, not just the hotspots, because remember, there will be areas or countries across the world where there are mutations which haven't been identified yet because they don't have the same level of scientific ability."

His colleague Nick Thomas Symes said the plan was "leaving gaping holes in our nation’s defences".

The shadow home secretary added: ""The proposals are half-baked, slow at being implemented and risk being ineffective at this crucial moment in our race to get Britain vaccinated."

07:39 AM

Rishi Sunak says more Covid support on way - but raises warning over cost

Rishi Sunak has warned Tory MPs that the cost of new coronavirus bailouts they are demanding could reach £30 billion, but insisted some further economic support is on the way.

On Tuesday, the Chancellor urged patience among backbenchers and said the extra help will be unveiled at the Budget on March 3.

Speaking during Treasury Questions in the Commons, he faced calls to approve a variety of fresh measures and extensions to existing schemes to support families and businesses.

Jason McCartney, Conservative MP for Colne Valley, said lockdown restrictions were set to stretch “well into the spring” and encouraged Mr Sunak to offer “certainty” to struggling individuals and firms.