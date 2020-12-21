Politics latest news: Prime Minister hopes border chaos will be resolved 'in a few hours' after phone call with Emmanuel Macron

Boris Johnson has said he hopes border chaos will be sorted "in a few hours" after a phone call with Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister confirmed that he had an "excellent" discussion with the French President, after hauliers were banned from entering France from the UK.

He said: "It was an excellent conversation with the French president he said he was keen to sort it out in the next few hours.

"Our teams will be working on it flat out and if we can get a result then that will be great but we'll do it as fast as we can."

The closure of cross-channel routes until at least Wednesday has alarmed businesses in the lead-up to Christmas, with Sainsbury's warning that disruption could hit supplies of lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit.

It comes after Mr Macron told his Cabinet that he could enforce "systematic tests" as a condition for French nationals returning home from Britain for the holidays in order to bring an end to the travel ban.

The French President said that the "problematic virus mutation" identified in southern England caused the UK "to take exceptional decisions on Saturday and accelerate the measure of closures and constraint".

05:48 PM

Sir Patrick Vallance suggests restrictions will tighten across the country

When asked why the whole country is not in lockdown after amid fears over the mutant virus, the Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance suggested measures across the country will be tightened in the coming weeks.

He told a Downing Street briefing on coronavirus: "The evidence on this virus is that it spreads easily, it's more transmissible, we absolutely need to make sure we have the right level of restrictions in place.

"I think it is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced.

"I think it is the case that this will spread more."

05:40 PM

School trouble on the horizon?

Boris Johnson says schools will be reopened in a staggered way in January "if we possibly can".

The Prime Minister says: "We want, if we possibly, can to to get schools back in a staggered way at the beginning of January."

He says the common sense approach is to "follow path of the epidemic".

Earlier Nervtag's Professor Neil Ferguson suggested that the virus could be more infectious among children.

He said: "We will need to gather more data to see how it behaves going forward.

"There are other epidemiologically interesting trends with virus, there is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children ... but we haven't established any sort of causality on that, but we can see that in the data."

05:35 PM

Easter will be a 'very different world', PM vows

Boris Johnson once promised that things would be better by Christmas but he's now set a new deadline for the UK to see a turning point in the virus.

The Prime Minister says Easter is the time when things will return to normal, promising a "very different world" from then onwards.

He argues that this is a "totally realistic" timeframe.

05:26 PM

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron did not discuss Brexit

The Prime Minister confirms that the pair had to "stay off Brexit" because negotiations are yet to be concluded when they spoke about the travel ban this afternoon.

Mr Johnson reasserts that the UK will " prosper mightily" if it leaves on WTO terms on January 1.

He says it is "vital that everybody understands that the UK has got to be able to control its own its own laws completely and also that we've got to be able to control our own fisheries".

05:23 PM

Sir Patrick Vallance says 'stay local'

The scientific adviser says that local health authorities are doing a "fantastic job", after many imposed restrictions on those arriving from Tier 4.

He says: "The thing I want to reinforce is stay local. People shouldn't be travelling around the country at the moment - stay local."

It comes after health chiefs across the country urged anyone who travelled to regions from Tier 4 areas or Wales to self isolate, turn away Christmas Day visitors and "assume" they have the new Covid-19 variant.

On Monday afternoon, public health directors in the West Midlands and Greater Manchester asked people to self isolate for 10 days if they had travelled from London and areas of the South East, which entered Tier 4 at the weekend, or Wales, where tough new measures came into force on Sunday.

In Liverpool City Region, where a mass coronavirus testing pilot has been taking place, anyone who had travelled from London or the South East to the area was urged to get a coronavirus test.

05:16 PM

Lorries on M20 reduced from 500 to 170, Grant Shapps reveals

The Transport Secretary says there are a ""few more" HGVs in a holding area called TAP.

He says that Manston Airport in Kent will be opened tomorrow to help with traffic-management.

05:14 PM

500,000 have received vaccine

Boris Johnson says that half a million people have received their first shot of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister argues that the virus is being "steadily being defeated by an international response and an international response that is bringing vaccines to the entire world".

05:12 PM

Risks of transmission on freight 'very low', PM says

While he says he "fully understands the anxieties of our friends" across the world about the new variant, he argues that the risks of transmission by a "solitary driver sitting alone in the cab are really very low".

He says the Government "hope to make progress as fast as we possibly can".

05:10 PM

Downing Street press conference begins

Boris Johnson says that only 20 per cent of freight has been impacted by the French travel ban.

The Prime Minister says he has just spoken to Emmanuel Macron and confirms both leaders want to "resolve these issues as fast as possible".

05:05 PM

Police anticipate lockdown rules to last until spring

Police leaders believe it will be spring before any "dramatic" changes are made to lockdown rules.

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council Martin Hewitt told the PA news agency officers are "realistic" about the continuing demands of the pandemic.

He said: "We are all very realistic that this is not going to finish any time soon.

"As has been made fairly clear by the Prime Minister really we're talking to spring time before we can really see things dramatically changing."

04:57 PM

Those arriving in Manchester from Tier 4 must isolate for 10 days, Andy Burnham announces

The Mayor of Greater Manchester confirms that anyone arriving in the city region from any Tier 4 area or Wales must self-isolate for at least ten days when they arrive.

"Everyone should be taking extreme care," he warns.

04:29 PM

Mark Drakeford wishes he could have given people 'more notice' on Christmas

The Welsh First Minister has said he wished he could have given "more notice" before bringing forward the country's lockdown and further cutting back plans to allow families to mix over Christmas.

Mr Drakeford said the decision to impose Wales's highest level of restrictions, announced just seven hours before they came into force, was "unavoidable" due to how widespread the new strain of coronavirus was across the country.

Mr Drakeford said an urgent meeting with the Scottish and Irish first ministers and UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove on Saturday heard "new and worrying information" about how quickly the new strain was being transmitted.

He said: "During Saturday afternoon the Welsh cabinet met and received further information about the spread of the new variant strain here in Wales, and about the significant pressure it is causing in all parts of the NHS.

"As a result, we took unavoidable and immediate action to bring forward alert level four restrictions and to change the Christmas arrangements because of this incredibly serious turn that the pandemic has taken here in Wales.

"Of course I wish that we had been able to give everyone more notice of these changes. But in light of the information we had in front of us, it was imperative to take swift action to prevent further harm and to save lives."

04:06 PM

Boris Johnson to be joined by Grant Shapps at 5pm

The Transport Secretary will join the Prime Minister at this evening's press conference which has been scheduled for 5pm.

The pair are expected to address the ongoing travel ban, after numerous countries closed their borders to the UK.

03:57 PM

Britain will 'remain as safe' in event of no-deal, minister insists

The UK "will remain as safe" in the event of a no-deal Brexit despite a "mutual loss" of crime fighting capability, security minister James Brokenshire has said.

Senior police have expressed concerns over the effect leaving the European Union without an agreement would have on policing and security.

Law enforcement agencies will lose access to a number of systems and databases, with fears investigations will take longer and serious criminals will not be brought to justice as quickly.

Last month, the country's most senior counter-terrorism officer, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, warned a no-deal outcome in the trade talks would make the UK "less safe".

Mr Brokenshire on Monday admitted there will be a "mutual loss in capability" between the UK and the EU after December 31 but insisted the country would remain just as safe.

03:47 PM

New variant could have 'higher propensity to infect children', Nervtag member suggests

There is an indication that the new variant of coronavirus infected more children, a scientist on the Government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats advisory group (Nervtag) has said.

Speaking at the NervTag Q&A briefing on the new variant, hosted by Science Media Centre, Professor Neil Ferguson said there was strong evidence the new mutant strain is 50 per cent more transmissible than the previous virus.

He added: "We will need to gather more data to see how it behaves going forward.

"There are other epidemiologically interesting trends with virus, there is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children ... but we haven't established any sort of causality on that, but we can see that in the data."

03:35 PM

Kent MP calls on Macron to reopen the border after 'unnecessary' ban

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke condemned the French decision to halt travel and urged Emmanuel Macron's Government to reopen the border.

She said: "The French government's decision to close the border at no notice was unnecessary, unhelpful and irresponsible.

"It has caused serious traffic congestion at a time when traffic flows were already high, with Christmas and over-stocking causing congestion at a number of ports ahead of the end of the transition period.

"The longer that this goes on, the longer it will take to unwind, meaning that there could be queues past Christmas unless the French reopen the border soon."

She said there was "simply no need to close the border, a simple conversation about virus management would have been the right way forward".

03:18 PM

Neil Ferguson remained as Government science adviser after breaking Covid-19 rules

Professor Neil Ferguson continued to act as a Government science adviser after being caught breaking Covid-19 social distancing rules to meet his married lover.

The man known as "professor lockdown" sat on the government's SPI-M committee, a part of SAGE which provides advice to ministers on their response to the pandemic. He also sat on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag).

In May Downing Street said he had stepped down from both SAGE and Nervtag after it was revealed he had broken the rules.

Neil Ferguson has been sitting on Nervtag

02:56 PM

Lobby latest: Will PM apologise?

The Prime Minister's official spokesman is asked if Boris Johnson feels he owes the country an apology for dashing Christmas hopes.

The spokesman says: "The PM's view, given how tough a year it has been for many people up and down the country, is well known and he said that many times and, as I say, he had to take this decision with a heavy heart, and he knew how disappointing it would be for everyone.

"The important thing is for the public to follow the guidance and rules in order to try and drive down the prevalence of the virus."

02:46 PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg announces big extension of Commons virtual participation

The Commons Leader writes to Tory MP Karen Bradly, confirming that the Government will "extend remote participation to substantive proceedings" because of new Tier 4 restrictions.

He says that a new motion will allow "any member who wishes to participate in debates remotely to do so".

02:39 PM

Social distancing will be in place until 50% of UK is vaccinated, expert warns

Vaccination alone will not be enough to bring coronavirus in the community down to "very low levels", and social restrictions may have to continue until around 50% of the population has been vaccinated, an expert has said.

Many people have been hoping for a return to normal once the elderly and those most at risk from Covid-19 have received the jab.But scientists say this might not be enough to see an end to measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

They suggest restrictions may be needed until at least half of the UK's population has been vaccinated.

Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said vaccination alone will not be enough to bring the virus circulating in the community to "very low levels".

Speaking at a Science and Media Centre press briefing, he said: "We actually need to have the absolute amount of virus circulating to be very low.

"And we won't do that by vaccination alone until we're getting 50% of the population vaccinated or more, and that's going to be quite a bit of a long way off yet.

"So I fear that the sort of restrictions we have, the non-medical interventions, are going to need to be carried on."

02:15 PM

Plans for Commons to sit on Dec 30, reports suggest

There are plans for the Commons to sit, if necessary, on Wednesday December 30 to debate any Brexit deal, Sky News reports.

The plans are said to provisionally allow for one day of debate but there is the potential to extend to two days if required.

01:46 PM

Lobby latest: Brexit talks continue but 'significant differences' remain

Downing Street said talks on a post-Brexit trade deal were continuing in Brussels but said that they "remain difficult" with "significant differences" in key areas.

"We continue to explore every route to a deal that is in line with our principles," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

The spokesman stressed that the transition period will end on December 31, rejecting calls for it to be extended due to the coronavirus crisis and the prospect of a no-deal outcome.

01:24 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street urges public against panic buying

The Prime Minister's official spokesman warns the public against panic buying, insisting that the UK has "resilient" supply chains.

"It remains the position that people should shop normally and continue to be considerate in the way they shop," the spokesman says.

Downing Street claims that UK has "sufficient doses" of Pfizer vaccine already in country to carry on with the vaccination programme.

01:19 PM

Boris Johnson to hold press conference this evening

After today's Cobra meeting the Prime Minister will hold a press conference from Downing Street.

He is expected to outline response to the UK being cut off from countries around the world due to fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

Downing Street says the Government is working "urgently" to minimise disruption caused by travel bans.

01:10 PM

Growing calls to recall Parliament

There are growing calls from MPs to recall Parliament in order to "hold ministers to account" for the Government's decision to bolster Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Former Conservative chief whip - and chairman of the Covid Recovery Group - Mark Harper has led the calls for a recall, while Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne has accused the Government of being "frightened" of such scrutiny.

However, a trade union which represents parliamentary staff has said MPs should sit virtually if Parliament is recalled in order to protect workers.

In a tweet, Mr Harper said: "The developing serious situation arising from the Government's announcement yesterday reinforces why Parliament should be recalled to debate these matters and hold ministers to account on behalf of our constituents."

Sir Desmond said this morning: "How convenient when Parliament went into recess on Thursday suddenly they were then able to produce this revelation.

"Let's see the evidence then, let's have Parliament back and show us and convince us, come clean."

12:53 PM

Extremely vulnerable in Tier 4 should not go to work

Clinically extremely vulnerable people in Tier 4 areas are being told not to go to work even if they are unable to work from home in new guidance published on shielding.

People across London, the South East and the East of England received further guidance online on Monday after the areas moved into Tier 4 restrictions over the weekend.

Those who are at very high risk of severe illness from coronavirus, including people with specific cancers and severe respiratory conditions, are being urged to stay at home and only leave to exercise or attend health appointments.

People who cannot work from home are being told they should not attend work, while children on the shielded patient list should not attend school during term times.

They are advised to avoid all non-essential travel unless they are heading to hospital and GP appointments, and to avoid going into any shops and pharmacies.

12:45 PM

Tory MP calls for more virtual participation in Commons

Tory MP Anne Marie Morris says that given the new virus variant, MPs should be able to "properly participate virtually in debates, given the current situation".

She says that travelling in or out of Tier 4 would be "madness".

The Speaker is said to be working on plans to boost virtual participation in light of the new strain.

12:29 PM

MPs should sit virtually if Parliament recalled, union says

A trade union which represents parliamentary staff has said MPs should sit virtually if Parliament is recalled in order to avoid "unnecessary risk".

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: "Prospect and the other parliamentary staff unions have been calling for months for Parliament to move to a fully hybrid system before the situation in London got worse - Jacob Rees-Mogg refused at every turn.

"We are now in the situation where London and much of the South East have been effectively forced back into lockdown, yet staff are facing the potential full recall of Parliament either in relation to Covid or to approve a Brexit trade deal, if one is reached.

"Democracy must be allowed to continue but it must not be at the expense of the safety of parliamentary staff. Any recall must be done on a fully remote basis so that the numbers of people entering Westminster can be kept to an absolute minimum."

12:09 PM

Sir Keir Starmer urges PM to get a trade deal 'over the line' in next 48 hours

The Labour leader has called on the UK Government to act now to get a Brexit trade deal done.

Asked if the transition period should be extended, he said the Prime Minister should instead get the deal he had "promised".

Sir Keir urged Boris Johnson: "Get that deal over the line today or tomorrow, don't delay. People were promised a deal and you must deliver that deal".

He insisted a no-deal Brexit would be a "very, very bad outcome and a complete failure of the Government".

11:41 AM

Sadiq Khan calls for Brexit extension

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period.

The Labour mayor said: "Securing our key supply chains and fighting the coronavirus pandemic requires the full and undivided efforts of ministers more than ever before.

"Risking the chaos and uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit was reckless even before the latest surge in Covid cases and the worrying news about this latest strain.

"With the virus spreading rapidly and our hospitals increasingly stretched, the only thing the country should be concentrating on is fighting the virus."

11:39 AM

UK's mutant Covid likely to become 'dominant global strain'

Professor Calum Semple, of the Government's Sage committee, says the UK's mutant Covid variant is likely to become the "dominant global strain".

In more cheering news, he's wearing a Christmas tie.

Professor Calum Semple showing us all how to do Christmas 2020 style:



Put on a Christmas tie and Keep Calm and Carry On.

All he needs to do now is sing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/sSDWvwY7D8 — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) December 21, 2020

11:34 AM

Police officers could become 'superspreaders' without jab

Police officers could become Covid-19 superspreaders if they are not vaccinated against the virus, a federation leader has warned.

Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh said it was "breathtaking" that no plans were in place to give frontline officers the jab.

He said: "We have the ability as police officers to become superspreaders because we're not just in the boroughs of London, 32 of them, we go out of the boroughs as well.

"I find it breathtaking that the Government aren't for one minute thinking 'we need to vaccinate our frontline officers so they protect themselves and protect the public'."

Mr Marsh also said there is "no way" officers will be knocking on the doors of normal households in London, which is in Tier 4.

"We won't be knocking on people's doors at all, unless there is a large group and noise, ie a party or something like that," he said.

"But normal day-to-day households, there's no way that my colleagues will be dealing with that."

11:29 AM

PM's approach to Brexit has 'frayed the bonds of the United Kingdom', Sir Keir Starmer says

The Labour leader says that the "cavalier" approach of the Government to Brexit has "frayed the bonds" of the United Kingdom.

Sir Keir says that the Internal Markets Bill shows that Boris Johnson's instinct is to "hoard power, not to devolve it".

He calls for a devolved and "socially just" Scotland in the United Kingdom.

11:14 AM

Sir Keir Starmer says we are in a 'real emergency'

The Labour leader says that the news over the last 24 hours has been "deeply, deeply disturbing".

Speaking during a speech on devolution he says: "We cannot be in any doubt the virus is now out of control - international flights have been banned, international borders have been shut.

"This is now a real emergency."

He calls for "strong leadership" and says the Prime Minister "needs to be straight with people about precisely what's going on".

Sir Keir says Boris Johnson needs to address the nation today and host daily press conferences.

11:03 AM

Conditions 'far from ideal' to secure a deal, Conservative MP warns

Meanwhile, Tory MPs are conflicted over whether to extend the transition period.

"Red wall" MP Jacob Young says there is little to gained from organising an extension.

Absolutely not.



What can we expect to gain by extending the transition period?



While the chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood argues that we are living under "far from ideal conditions to rationally determine our future prosperity".

LET BREXIT TALKS CONTINUE



The biggest decision in a generation. 98% agreed (exceeding Canada’s).



But these are far from ideal conditions to rationally determine our future prosperity & security terms.



10:54 AM

MEPs hint at Brexit extension

After Sunday's deadline for negotiations was missed, MEPs seem to be suggesting that there should be an extension to the transition period.

After a meeting of the UK Coordination Group, German MEP David McAllister says the European Parliament is "committed to take any step that minimises disruptions for our citizens and businesses".

10:46 AM

33 countries ban UK flights

India has become the latest country to ban flights from the UK, travel industry expert Paul Charles reports.

The UK has been left increasingly isolated after countries across the world were left "spooked" by the coronavirus data.

10:25 AM

France could lift its freight ban today

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has suggests that the freight ban could be eased in the next few hours.

He said: “In the coming hours, at European level, we will be putting in place a solid health protocol so that flows from the United Kingdom can resume. Our priority: protect our nationals and fellow citizens.”

10:14 AM

Watch: Chaotic scenes at Heathrow as travellers rush to beat EU travel ban

Huge queues formed at Heathrow Airport as travellers rushed to avoid travel bans on arrivals from the UK.

10:10 AM

Sainsbury's warns some products could go missing from shelves

The supermarket giant warns that some products could be missing from shelves due to restrictions at ports, including fresh vegetables and citrus fruits.

A spokesman said: "All products for the Great British Christmas lunch are already in the country and we have plenty of these.

"We are also sourcing everything we can from the UK and looking into alternative transport for product sourced from Europe.

"If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit - all of which are imported from the Continent at this time of year.

"We hope the UK and French governments can come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports."

09:54 AM

Could France's haulier ban break international law?

Tory MP Sir Robert Syms suggests that the haulier ban is in conflict with the Withdrawal Agreement and could be "against international law".

09:45 AM

Unions call for Government support for workers caught up in travel chaos

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said decisive action was needed to protect thousands of jobs caught in the crossfire of the closures to UK traffic across Europe.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "Thousands of workers on Eurostar, on the ferries and at our ports have been caught in the crossfire of the border crisis that has developed overnight and escalated this morning.

"RMT is calling for an urgent package of Government support and protection for the staff and services impacted by the decision to suspend operations.

"We will be looking for emergency tripartite talks with the employers and Government to ensure that the practical and financial underpinning required is made available without delay."

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association said Eurostar needed urgent financial assistance.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Our union has been warning for months that Eurostar is in a fight for its survival and the latest developments only confirm our worst fears.

"The Government is guilty of twiddling its thumbs and doing little else to help this vital green strategic link with the continent."

09:25 AM

Calls for Brexit extension 'must be resisted', Tory MPs say

While some might be calling for an extension (see 09.16 post), it's fair to say other Conservative MPs are not so keen.

Daniel Kawczynski argues the demands, originally proposed by Nicola Sturgeon, are "wrong and must be resisted".

And David Jones, the deputy chairman of the ERG, asks: "Given that the EU have pursued a wholly unreasonable position throughout the trade negotiations this year, why would anyone think they would be any more reasonable if there were an extension?"

09:16 AM

Tory MP calls for extension of Brexit talks

Grant Shapps may have earlier ruled out the prospect of extending negotiations (see 08.38 post), but backbenchers are calling for the clock to be "stopped".

Simon Hoare, the chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, said: "With worsening Covid situation & time of the year I’d really like to see the clock temporarily “stopped” on Brexit talks.

"There’s no Parly time to scrutinise & agree a Deal & daily clarity of the dangers to our already pressured economy of No Deal is alarming. Time for maturity."

09:05 AM

New variant of virus the 'worst news' of pandemic, NERVTAG member claims

Professor Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist and NERVTAG member, says the new coronavirus strain is the "worst news" of the pandemic so far.

He said: “If a vaccine was the best news - and it still is in this pandemic - then this is the worst news we’ve had so far.

"We really need to tighten down the hatches in order to stop the spread of this strain.”

Member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), Professor Andrew Hayward, tells @skynewsniall the government 'has taken very swift action' on the new strain of #COVID19.



Latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/9hWqHYJGrf pic.twitter.com/KsaC3IZA5U — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 21, 2020

09:00 AM

'No need' to panic buy, Food and Drink Federation says

There is "no need" to panic buy as a result of France's ban on freight lorries from the UK, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation has said.

Ian Wright warned that there is, however, "concern" around food supplies in the longer term, particularly after Christmas.

He said: "The problem is the return journey of drivers coming to the UK. If they cannot be guaranteed either that they will get out of the UK because of the congestion or that they will be able to secure a return journey full of whatever product it is, that's going to make it much more unlikely for them to come in the first place.

"And, over time, because the transport system requires these round trips, that will reduce the ability of us to bring food into the country after Christmas if that takes effect.

"We need a pragmatic solution that gets drivers across the border and into the UK by whatever route in exactly the same way we had throughout the lockdown in March and in the earlier part of the year."

08:52 AM

Haulier industry calls for rapid testing for lorry drivers

Logistics UK general manager Alex Veitch has called on the Government to offer rapid testing for lorry drivers in order to get goods flowing again.

He said: "The silver lining in this very substantial cloud is that we now have measures and tools available that were not here in the first wave of the pandemic.

"There were no material disruptions that prevented shelves being stocked, even in April and May when we didn't really understand how the virus was transmitted.

"Now we have testing and so we are encouraging our Government to look seriously at introducing rapid testing for drivers."

He said he is very worried about drivers who are stuck in their lorries, and that plans to use the defunct Manston Airport site would be an "absolute necessity" for them to get refreshments and use the toilet.

08:46 AM

20% of lorries won't be able to operate on Kent routes

Grant Shapps says that around 6,000 lorries - about 20 per cent of the daily total - will not be able to operate on Kent to Calais routes.

The Transport Secretary insists that there will not be too much disruption on food supplies, saying that the route is not "the mainstay" for such products.

"Most goods actually come in and out by unaccompanied containers and those will continue to flow."

08:38 AM

'Absolutely' no extension to Brexit transition period, Grant Shapps insists

The Government has faced calls to consider an extension to Brexit negotiations in light of the chaos caused by the new variant of the virus.

However, the Transport Secretary has said that this will "absolutely not" happen.

Asked about the suggestion, he said: "I think the one thing which could actually add fuel to the fire would be ending something that everyone's known is ending for a very long time, which is the end of the transition period which completes on the 31st December, so absolutely not, no.

"The important thing is that businesses continue to prepare, that individuals are prepared and as I say, as it happens, it's because we've got some of those contingencies in place, for example being able to open up Manston as a lorry park for what's actually happening today, that planning is in place, because of all the work that's gone on with the Kent Resilience Forum and others preparing for the end of the transition, in any case."

08:33 AM

Good morning

Boris Johnson is set to hold an urgent meeting of ministers this morning after France sealed its borders to British travelers and hauliers last night.

This morning Grant Shapps has insisted public will not notice any disruption in terms of supermarket shortages "for the most part" as a result of the lorry ban

The Transport Secretary said hauliers were "quite used to anticipating disruption", adding there were variations in supply "all the time".

He said: "The absolute key is to get this resolved as soon as possible. I'll be speaking again to my opposite number Jean-Baptiste (Djebbari) later this morning.

"There's a meeting taking place actually right now in Europe about it, in order to co-ordinate approaches."

Meanwhile, Brexit negotiations rumble on in Brussels and the European Parliament meets this morning to decide what to do about the missed Sunday deal deadline.

We'll bring you the latest here.