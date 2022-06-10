Politics latest news: Boris Johnson not a good role model for children, says new social mobility tsar

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Blackpool yesterday - Peter Byrne/AFP

Boris Johnson is not a "good role model" for the nation's children, the Government's new social mobility tsar has claimed.

Katharine Birbalsingh, the chairman of the Social Mobility Commission, said that she "wished" the Prime Minister could be a good role model "but he isn't".

She told Sky News: “No, I do not think so, I don’t. I wish he could be but he isn’t and that is a bit sad."

She added: "You know I like Boris, I don’t think he’s a bad guy... but I do not think that he is a good role model for children.”

Robin Walker, the schools minister, defended the PM and said: "I think actually anyone who leads this country is a role model, someone that children can look up to."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:22 AM

Minister hints at future help for motorists

Robin Walker, the minister for school standards, has suggested that Rishi Sunak could soon be forced to bring forward additional support for motorists to combat rising fuel prices.

He told Sky News: “This is an enormous challenge and I recognise, I have constituents who are profoundly affected by the cost of energy. “I have always campaigned both as a backbencher and a minister to try and keep fuel duty down, to reduce the impact of that.

“I think the Chancellor will continue to have to look at all the tools at his disposal to try and keep these costs down because of course it is the case that when fuel duty or fuel prices rise substantially it has a broader impact on the cost of living.”

07:20 AM

5p fuel duty cut ‘more than outweighed’ by price rises

A minister has admitted that the 5p fuel duty cut unveiled by Rishi Sunak in March has been “more than outweighed” by surging prices at the pumps.

Story continues

Robin Walker, the school standards minister, told Sky News: “First of all we saw in the recent spending review the 5p cut to fuel duty which is the biggest cut in many years but I recognise that has been more than outweighed by the pressure on the wholesale cost of energy, that is why we have helped people directly.”

07:19 AM

Minister insists PM is a ‘good role model’

Robin Walker, the minister for school standards, has rejected a claim made by Katharine Birbalsingh, the Government’s social mobility tsar, that Boris Johnson is not a “good role model” for children.

He told Sky News: “Well, that is her opinion, of course she is entitled to her opinion on that.

“I think actually anyone who leads this country is a role model, someone that children can look up to. “The Prime Minister has shown phenomenal resilience through the Covid pandemic and leadership and I think that is something that children should learn about, understand about in schools.

“I think it is also, he is a great communicator and one of the things we seek to teach in all our schools is the importance of communication…”

07:18 AM

Social mobility tsar: PM is not a good role model

Katharine Birbalsingh, the chairman of the Social Mobility Commission, has said she does not believe Boris Johnson is a "good role model" for children.

Speaking to Beth Rigby on Sky News, she said: "No, I don't think so, I don't. I wish he could be but he isn't and that is a bit sad.

"But you know I can't get into the ins and outs because I don't know enough about you know, people say, well should he be there or should he not be there, I don't know. You know I like Boris, I don't think he’s a bad guy you know, but I don’t know enough about what he’s got up to but I do not think that he is a good role model for children."

Katharine Birbalsingh, the Government's new social mobility tsar - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Asked what is "not good about him", she said: "Well his personal life for instance, that does make me raise an eyebrow."

She also criticised the PM's haircut as she suggested it does not look "professional": "It's important to look professional. And sometimes Boris looks professional, but sometimes he's not professional enough for me."

07:07 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Boris Johnson is expected to visit Tiverton and Honiton today as he heads out on the by-election campaign trail one day after trying to reset his premiership with a major speech in Blackpool.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is in Belfast for talks with Stormont leaders on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

There is plenty going on in the world of Westminster today and I will guide you through the key developments.