Politics latest news: UK and EU formally adopt Brexit deal despite DUP opposition

The UK and the EU have formally adopted the Windsor Framework Brexit deal after MPs overwhelmingly backed the agreement in a vote on Wednesday.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, welcomed Maros Sefcovic, the Vice President of the European Commission, to London this morning to rubberstamp the deal.

Now that the framework has been adopted the measures set out within it to improve post-Brexit border arrangements in Northern Ireland can now begin to be rolled out.

The two sides are pressing ahead with the deal despite the DUP voting against it and ruling out a return to Stormont powersharing as things currently stand.

Mr Cleverly has said the framework is the "best deal for Northern Ireland" and by approving it "we are delivering on our commitment to provide stability and certainty for Northern Ireland".

10:57 AM

Downing Street confirms the King's state visit to France has been postponed

Downing Street has just issued a statement confirming that the King's state visit to France has been postponed.

A Government spokesman said: "The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed.

"This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit."

The King's visit to Germany will go ahead as planned.

10:27 AM

Cleverly and Sefcovic meet as UK and EU adopt Windsor Framework

James Cleverly has now met with Maros Sefcovic, the Vice President of the European Commission, as the UK and the EU formally adopted the Windsor Framework Brexit deal.

The Foreign Secretary welcomed Mr Sefcovic to London this morning to rubberstamp the agreement.

09:51 AM

Rishi Sunak welcomes Benjamin Netanyahu to No10 for talks

Rishi Sunak has welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu to No10 for talks as the Israeli Prime Minister faces a wave of protests over his domestic judicial overhauls that critics say will drag the nation towards autocracy.

As the UK Prime Minister met his counterpart at the door for a handshake, they could clearly hear loud shouts of "shame" in Hebrew from protesters waving Israeli flags and placards stating their aim of "saving Israeli democracy".

One sign opposite the gates of Downing Street branded Mr Netanyahu a "dictator on the run".

Rishi Sunak welcomes Benjamin Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street this morning - Isabel Infantes /AFP

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets demanding that Mr Netanyahu, who was re-elected in November, end his proposed legal overhaul.

Critics of his reforms claim they will turn Israel into a "dictatorship" as they will weaken the Israeli supreme court and increase the government's influence over the appointment of judges.

09:25 AM

Wes Streeting urges Government to 'deescalate' rhetoric on junior doctor strike action

The Government needs to "deescalate" its rhetoric on the junior doctor pay dispute and do a deal, Wes Streeting said this morning.

Labour's shadow health secretary told Sky News: "The best thing the Government can do is treat them with respect. I think some of the rhetoric the Government have used including in recent days since talks have broken down I think just needs to be deescalated now, get them back round the table.

"I think it is encouraging the BMA have said that they are willing to compromise, let's see that compromise in practice now and avert this strike action."

09:20 AM

Labour would not be able to meet junior doctor pay demands 'overnight' - Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting said a Labour government would not be able to meet the pay demands of striking junior doctors "overnight".

The British Medical Association is seeking pay restoration for its members in what would amount to a 35 per cent pay rise and Mr Streeting, the shadow health secretary, was asked this morning if that demand was reasonable.

He told Sky News: "I think the argument for pay restoration is reasonable, they are making a reasonable argument that their pay hasn't kept up with inflation for more than a decade.

"But I have been honest with the BMA that if I were the health secretary today we just wouldn't be able to do a 35 per cent pay rise overnight and what I have asked them to do is judge Labour on our record.

"When we were last in government we did deliver pay rises, fair pay rises for NHS staff."

08:53 AM

James Cleverly: Windsor Framework is the 'best deal for Northern Ireland'

James Cleverly said the Windsor Framework is the "best deal for Northern Ireland" as he said rolling the deal out will provide "stability and certainty".

The Foreign Secretary said: "By formally approving the Windsor Framework, we are delivering on our commitment to provide stability and certainty for Northern Ireland.

"The Framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its place in the Union and protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

"I look forward to further effective cooperation with the EU on key issues, such as security and energy."

08:34 AM

UK and EU set to formally adopt Windsor Framework Brexit deal

It is a big day for Brexit, with the UK and the EU due to formally adopt the Windsor Framework at a meeting in London today.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Maros Sefcovic, the Vice President of the European Commission, will formally rubberstamp the deal after it was overwhelmingly backed in the House of Commons by MPs on Wednesday.

The formal sign-off of the deal will take place despite the DUP voting against the framework and ruling out a return to Stormont powersharing as things currently stand.

The formal sign-off will come at a Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee meeting. Mr Sefcovic is due to arrive in London mid-morning.

08:25 AM

Shadow health secretary urges Government to 'see off' junior doctor strike action

Wes Streeting urged the Government to negotiate with the British Medical Association and reach a "sensible compromise" on a pay rise for junior doctors in order to "see off" strike action planned for next month.

The shadow health secretary told LBC Radio: "I really hope this doesn’t happen. The last three day strike by junior doctors caused untold disruption. I say untold because I was struck by the fact that it didn’t get nearly as much coverage as the nurses strike but I think was more disruptive in terms of its impact.

"The next round of strike action proposed, following the Easter weekend, comes at a time that is typically quite pressured for the NHS after that long bank holiday weekend.

"So I am really worried about patient safety. I hope it doesn’t go ahead. I hope the Government gets back around the table with the junior doctors to see off this strike action and come to a sensible compromise so that junior doctors don’t feel forced to walkout and patients can be confident that they are going to be seen on time."

08:12 AM

Wes Streeting says he does not support junior doctor strike

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said he does not support the strike action scheduled to be taken by junior doctors in England next month.

The British Medical Association has announced a 96-hour walkout between April 11-15 as a row with the Government over pay continues.

Mr Streeting was asked during an interview on LBC Radio this morning if he supported the strike and he said: "No, I don’t support the strike action. I don’t want the strikes to go ahead. I do think the junior doctors are making a fair argument around their pay and the fact that pay has not kept up with inflation.

"I have spent a lot of time on the frontline talking to junior doctors and to be honest I always feel quite sad when I have spoken to junior doctors because they are a bunch of professionals at the start of their career in the NHS really, they should be full of energy, they should be full of optimism about their future careers and they are feeling burned out, undervalued and they are feeling a financial pressure, especially if they are working in big cities.

"I don’t think they are being unfair or unreasonable. I think that the headline pay demand they are making, I don’t think is achievable overnight and I have been honest with them about that.

"But I don’t want to see the strikes happen, I want to see the Government come to a compromise so that the strikes do not need to go ahead."

08:07 AM

Nadine Dorries: 'Boris Johnson will be found guilty by this kangaroo court'

Nadine Dorries claimed there is "no doubt" the Privileges Committee will find against Boris Johnson as she labelled the partygate investigation a "kangaroo court".

Ms Dorries told her Friday Night with Nadine show on TalkTV: "I don’t think there was ever a world in which this committee was going to find Boris innocent. The committee have demonstrated very clearly that they have decided early on to find him guilty.

"The committee knew that they had not a shred of evidence to prove that he misled with intent. They changed the rules, lowered the bar and inserted the vague term ‘reckless’ into the terms of reference.

"Boris Johnson will be found guilty by this kangaroo court. There is no doubt about that. And that in itself will be a disgraceful and possibly unlawful conclusion with serious reputational consequences."