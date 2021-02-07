Boris Johnson eyes border controls when cases are 'much lower', amid hotel quarantine delay

Boris Johnson has insisted that tighter border controls are not effective until the UK's case rates are "really much lower", as it emerged that no hotels have signed a contract to provide quarantine yet.

Speaking during a visit to a lateral flow test manufacturer in Derby, the Prime Minister stressed the UK has "among the toughest border controls of anywhere in the world... but they are most effective when you have got the rate of infection down in your country."

He added: "At the moment we have greatly reduced rate of infection from peak a few weeks ago, but for border controls to really make that key difference... you need to have infections really much lower so you can track them as they spread.

"That doesn't mean we won't be relying very much on border controls as we get the rates of infection down overall."

Labour has repeatedly attacked the Government for moving too slowly, and it recently emerged that Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was at odds with Mr Johnson over shutting the borders at the outset of the pandemic.

It comes amid growing concern that the Oxford University-AstraZeneca jab does not protect against mild and moderate infection of the South African variant.

But speaking during the Downing Street press conference this evening, Jonathan Van-Tam said early modelling data doesn't suggest a "transmissibility advantage", meaning it was unlikely to overtake our homegrown Kent variant for at least a few months. .

Therefore is not something "we should be concerned about right at this time", he added.

Edward Argar, the health minister, this morning said the South African variant was still rare in the UK, with just 147 cases identified so far.

Story continues

Follow the latest updates below.

06:04 PM

And that's it for another day....

It's been another day of ups and downs, as is so often the case with life under lockdown.

Matt Hancock had some promising statistics about the number of people in the top four categories who have now been vaccinated, as the Government enters its final push before the Feb 15 deadline.

The Health Secretary and Jonathan Van-Tam were also at pains to reassure people about the South African variant, and urge anyone who might be put off getting a vaccine because of the latest news not to delay.

But Mr Hancock would not be drawn on where it leaves us for lockdown, refusing point-blank to answer questions about prospective easing of restrictions.

Earlier in the day we heard from a number of experts who fear that measures might now have to stay in place for longer.

However the issue split our readers, with a slim majority - 53 per cent - saying lockdown will end when the most vulnerable have been vaccinated, while 32 per cent said it was "inevitable" that there would be a delay. Just 15 per cent thought the risk could be mitigated with better Test and Trace and tighter border controls.

Read on for the rest of the day's news - we will be back from 8am tomorrow.

05:53 PM

Matt Hancock: Announcement on testing for childcare providers to come

The final question is about whether small businesses such as nurseries and childcare providers will get any support for their staff.

Matt Hancock says the testing will be free for now, and "we are always looking for who we can expand it to".

It has gone to schools, NHS and "hundreds of large employers", and will now go to those with 50 or more staff.

He says childcare is an important point and more will be announced on this later.

05:50 PM

Jonathan Van-Tam: Too early to say whether summer holidays will be possible

The next question is about whether we should expect travel restrictions for "months or possibly years" until the world catches up on the vaccine, and whether summer holidays might be possible.

Matt Hancock says the fact there are only 147 cases of the South African variant "means we need to protect the country from the new variants", which is why measures have been toughened already and will be toughened further from next Monday.

The proportion of cases coming from overseas is very low, he says, but "of course" they want to lift those measures when possible.

Jonathan Van-Tam admits "I can't answer" the question because it is "too early to say". Restrictions will have to be released gradually, and "the more elaborate your plans are for summer holidays.. the more you are stepping into making guesses".

05:47 PM

Matt Hancock refuses to answer question about post-lockdown rules

The next question is about whether the Rule of Six will be making a comeback once lockdown is lifted.

Matt Hancock says it is "very tempting" to give her a replying but adds "I am not going to get into that.

"It is too early to say, and it is too early to speculate on any of the measures we might b e able to take."

He says the Prime Minister will publish a roadmap on Feb 22 "and we will have to leave it there".

05:45 PM

Matt Hancock dodges question about tracers being made redundant

The next question is about Test and Trace, with individuals being made redundant from call centres. Why is this happening now, the journalist asks.

Matt Hancock says the performance of Test and Trace has been "fantastic", with 98 per cent of contacts reached with 24 hours.

They are "constantly working to ensure it delivers" a high quality performance, and more resources are being put into areas where there is "a variant of concern", he adds.

Because the number of cases coming down, the number of contacts is too.

But he doesn't really address the question.

05:41 PM

Matt Hancock dodges question about post-vaccine transmission

The next question is what the plan is if we can't stop transmission of the new variant through the vaccine.

Matt Hancock says he has "a high degree of confidence" that the vaccine will make people safe. "We have a plan for what t do if we need to update the vaccines if we need to deal with the new variant," he adds.

There are just 147 cases of the South African variant over the last two months, and no new cases in the last two days.

Jonathan Van-Tam adds that the UK has "largest amount of sequencing capacity anywhere in the world", adding that at some point "we will be able to pick up" pretty much every case.

Pressed on the question, Mr Hancock says "everybody would like the disease to be eliminated from this earth", and says there will be tighter border controls coming in.

But he still doesn't address the question of transmission.

05:37 PM

South African variant 'not our concern right at this time', says JVT

The next question is from the media, which is about whether it is possible to keep the South African variant suppressed in the UK.

Jonathan Van-Tam says there are "small numbers" of the variant in the UK currently, and early modelling data doesn't suggest a "transmissibility advantage".

It is "most likely" that it will not overtake the Kent variant in the next few months, and therefore is not something "we should be concerned about right at this time".

He says the headlines can be "a bit scary", but for some time they have been thinking about long-term solutions, including "variant vaccines for the autumn".

05:34 PM

'Not realistic' to adapt vaccine in time for second doses, says JVT

The next question is about whether the second dose can be adjusted to work more effectively against the South African variants.

Jonathan Van-Tam says it is more likely to be a booster in the autumn.

He says "you can move pretty fast to vary the virus in the vaccine - we are talking a matter of weeks, rather than many months".

But they have to be tested and produced, so it wold not be "realistic" to do it in time for second doses, he says.

But a booster is "very much on our radar".

He reiterates that the "variant we have" is the Kent one, and vaccines are "almost certain to work".

05:32 PM

No decision made on priority list after over-50s are vaccinated, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock then turns to questions from the public, which is about when police officers will get the vaccine.

The Health Secretary says it is a "very important question" as he thanks police "colleagues" for their work.

The vaccine rollout will go to those who are most at risk first, he says, so any officer over 50 will get the jab first.

After that, a decision will be taken on who goes next, but "no decision has yet been made".

05:29 PM

AstraZeneca 'rather likely' to have effect on severe symptoms of South African variant, says JVT

Jonathan Van-Tam says he is confident there will be a substantial effect from the vaccines against the South African variant, even if it is not as effective against young adults reporting mild disease.

"It is still rather likely to have an effect on severe disease," he says, adding "my advice is very simple: do not delay."

People can have another vaccination in future, he adds, noting that "a lot steps behind the scenes" are being taken for boosters.

It is "almost inevitable" we will need variations to the vaccine, he adds. "It is not a big fright, it is not a big surprise."

He urges people to be reassured, although says he the right watchwords are "concerned", "vigilant" and "preparation".

05:25 PM

South African variant not as transmissible as Kent variant, says JVT

Jonathan Van-Tam then turns to the South African variant, saying it has been detected in the UK but is "not our dominant variant".

That is the Kent one, he adds.

But if there is a "distinct transmissibility" over the original variant is that it will become more dominant, but early modelling suggests that is not the case with the South African variant.

As a result there is "no reason to think it will catch up or overtake" our current variant, against which the vaccines are effective.

He urges people to get the jab "to protect yourself against the clear and present danger".

05:23 PM

NHS England medical director urges people to come forward for vaccines

Dr Nikki Kinani, medical director of Primary Care for NHS England, takes the reins, saying that if care home staff have not yet had the opportunity to get a jab "we will come back".

For all those in the priority cohort "you will have that offer", she adds. If people weren't sure first time around, they can go back and get it this time, she adds.

If you get offered two appointments, you should choose one so the other can be offered to someone else.

"Get in touch with us," she adds.

05:19 PM

Get the jab when the time comes, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock says the number of people in hospital is "too high, but falling", as are the number of peole who are dying.

"We are turning a corner," he adds.

In the meantime people must be "vigilant", and "get the jab when the time comes", he adds.

05:18 PM

Vaccine rollout is 'mission critical', despite new variant, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock then turns to the new variants, which have been causing some concern today.

He says the Government invested in genomic sequencing "right at the start" of the pandemic, saying the UK has been able to spot variants at home and in other parts of the world.

The first line of defence is "to spot and suppress" new variants, he says, noting the enhanced action taken in Kent and other areas where variants have been spotted.

The vaccines have "some effect" on the new variants,particularly for serious illness, so the existing rollout is "mission critical", he says.

Existing vaccine suppliers are developing "booster jabs" to strengthen protection, he adds.

And new technologies are being developed to ensure new ones can be developed and deployed rapidly, he adds.

Capacity will be built "securely" in the UK, for the long-term, Mr Hancock says.

05:14 PM

Lateral flow tests to be offered to more businesses

Matt Hancock then turns to Test and Trace, which he says is now performing better than ever.

Even in lockdown, it is critical to "breaking the chains of transmission".

He reiterates what was announced this morning about the deal with lateral flow test manufacturer SureScreen for 20m to "offer more regular testing to even more people".

It is being use by employers and schools already, lowering the number of people who are off work with Covid, he says.

It is now being offered to all businesses with more than 50 employees, he says, although the advice continues to be to work from home if you can.

05:11 PM

All over-70s who have not had Covid vaccine urged to come forward

Matt Hancock reveals a shake-up to the vaccine programme, urging all over-70s to get in touch with their GP now.

Until now, the NHS has said those eligible for vaccines should wait to be contacted, with a policy of "don't call us, we'll call you" to prevent surgeries being overwhelmed by calls.

Now the advice for those 70 and over was reversed, with anyone who has not heard from their GP or responded to an invitation being asked to book themselves in.

Read more on that here.

05:10 PM

Vaccine take up 'high', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock s chairing the Downing Street press conference alongside Jonathan Van-Tam and Dr Nikki Kinani.

The Health Secretary starts by showing one slide, demonstrating that hospitalisations are still higher than they were in the spring peak, and that the daily death toll stands at 841 over the last seven days.

Hospitalisations

But he then pivots to the good news: one in four people have now had the vaccine.

As of midnight, a first dose has been given to 91 per cent of the over-80s. And 95 per cent of 75-79s, and almost three quarters of those aged 70-74. Some 93 per cent of eligible care home residents have had it, he adds.

Mr Hancock says he is "so pleased that take-up has been so high", but"we will keep on searching" for those who haven't. The Government is on track with its target for mid-February.

04:58 PM

DUP receives 'vilest of abuse' over Black Lives Matter comment

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said he had been subjected to the "vilest of abuse" following media coverage of his comments suggesting the number of black people on an edition of Songs Of Praise was "the BBC at its BLM (Black Lives Matter) worst".

He denied an accusation of "race-baiting" and said no-one raised any issue with the remarks he made on his Facebook page for days until it became "a contrived controversy which has escalated over the weekend into the vilest of abuse."

Mr Campbell said the BBC website says it is committed to reflecting the diversity of the UK, but added: "There wasn't much diversity or inclusion in that edition of Songs Of Praise, that's what I was getting at."

He declined to apologise for the remark, saying it was a reasonable thing to say.

"Why would I apologise for something that is correct and accurate? No, I don't apologise. I'm an anti-racist - do I apologise for that? No. I stand with a black footballer who refuses to take the knee - would I apologise for that? No I don't," he told the BBC.

04:52 PM

Have your say: Will the South African variant delay the end of lockdown?

Boris Johnson has been set a series of tests that the boss of NHS Providers believes should be met before lockdown is lifted - one of which is a radical improvement to Test and Trace so it can keep on top of variants as they emerge.

It comes amid growing concerns about the South African variant, after a study suggested it was less effective at preventing milder symptoms of coronavirus - albeit the jury is still out on more severe cases.

With the UK's quarantine hotel system still not up and running, and a warning that the variant could already be widespread, are we now looking at a delay in lockdown being lifted?

Have your say in the poll below.

04:26 PM

Further 333 people die with Covid across UK

A further 333 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 112,798.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 130,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 14,104 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,959,784.

04:20 PM

Labour grills Priti Patel over hotel quarantine delays

While Michael Gove has been answering questions at the European Scrutiny Committee, Labour has been challenging Priti Patel over the delay to imposing new quarantine measures.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said ministers have been "behind the curve throughout" and called on the Government to put in place "proper protective measures" at the border.

He told MPs: "No formal quarantining system until June last year, and when it was introduced, it's ineffective, South African variant already here, border testing only introduced in recent weeks.

"And on the hotel quarantining policy, we hear today that now no formal contracts have been agreed - too little, too late. Isn't the truth the borders policy is a gaping hole in our defences against the virus?"

But Ms Patel countered that some border measures "have been in place since January last year", adding they had been "calibrated" as the situation changed.

She accused Mr Thomas-Symonds of "playing party politics", adding that Labour had "no interest in being constructive or acting in the national interest".

04:03 PM

GB-NI trade flows 'back to normal', claim officials

Michael Gove has hit back at suggestions that trade flows have dropped by 68 per cent, saying it is "erroneous and based on a partial survey".

The level of traffic is "north of 90 per cent" of what would be expected for the time of year, he told MPs of the European Scrutiny Committee, despite additional burdens caused by the pandemic such as Covid tests.

Emma Churchill, director general of the border and protocol delivery group, said trade flows between UK and the EU were "absolutely at their normal levels as we start February".

However Jessica Glover, the director general of the transition task force, noted that some businesses were not fully prepared for the changes from the start of the year.

She added that GB-NI trade flows are "back to normal and indeed are slightly higher" than the same period last year, which is "testament to the really good work that many businesses have done to get themselves ready for the arrangements".

Michael Gove claimed that a report suggesting trade flows had fallen 68pc was "erroneous" - Bloomberg

03:58 PM

No extension to provisional application of trade deal, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has said he would be "very surprised" if the EU extended the period for the provisional application of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

"I don't believe the EU will request an extension," he told MPs. "I would be very surprised if they did, and it wouldn't just be my eyebrows that would be raised.

"The UK has been assiduous in living up to its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement, and under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, I am sure the EU will as well."

03:49 PM

Michael Gove: Partnership council decision 'above my pay grade'

Michael Gove has dodged questions about whether he will be appointed as the UK's representative on the partnership council.

The role is critical as the council oversees the implementation, application and interpretation of the trade deal agreed late last year and can shape the agreement in certain forms.

Asked about this, Mr Gove said the decision was "above my pay grade".

: "Whatever decision the Prime Minister makes will always be the right one. I will always do whatever the Prime Minister asks me to. It is his decision.... The Prime Minister makes decisions, I do what he tells me to, it's not the other way around."

"The co-chair has to be a minster, but it can be any minister," he added, noting there were "many other very skilled ministers who could do the job significantly better than I could."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove with Emma Churchill and Jessica Glover - PA

03:38 PM

Northern Ireland protocol 'not working at the moment', Michael Gove admits

The Northern Ireland protocol is "not working at the moment", Michael Gove has said, although insisted it "can be made to work".

The Cabinet Office minister told MPs of the European Scrutiny Committee that "disruptions and difficulties" faced by people on the Northern Ireland "need to be resolved".

But he stressed this can be done without "ditching" the protocol, although the UK would reserve the right to do so if it was not possible. He stressed the issues "are resolvable", but the protocol will be "kept under review".

Asked by Richard Drax if this was a threat to the union, Mr Gove said he believed the UK's "integrity is unaffected" by the process. "People in Northern Ireland want to see the UK Government resolve these issues," he added.

03:33 PM

Pandora's Box opened by triggering Article 16, says Michael Gove

Triggering Article 16 means "Pandora's Box has been opened", Michael Gove has said - but he insisted he believed it was a mistake.

Speaking to the European Scrutiny Committee, he said: "I wanted to ensure we have as good a relationship with our friend and neighbours in Europe as possible. That means understanding when errors are made and working constructively together. "

But committee chairman Sir Bill Cash said "with friends like these, who needs enemies".

He claimed it was a "vindictive act" and that Mr Gove had been "generous", although the Cabinet Office minister stressed that lessons could be learned "and relationships put on a better footing" in future.

Mr Gove said he would pass onto the Commission that the committee believed he was "a bit of a softie".

03:25 PM

Commission's Maros Sefcovic coming to UK for border talks on Thursday, says Michael Gove

Northern Ireland border issues are "very far from resolved" and a meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has been scheduled for this Thursday, Michael Gove has said.

Speaking to the European Scrutiny Committee, he said there were "challenges" to dealing with the EU because it is "not perhaps as transparent as or own institutions are", saying it was only "speculation" as to why Article 16 was triggered.

This had affected "the smoothness of operations" and trust within Northern Ireland, he told MPs, but the quick acceptance that a mistake had been made would allow for concerns to be dealt with.

Given the "succession of EU leaders" emphasis the importance of the Good Friday Agreement, he was confident that focus would remain, Mr Gove added.

Following "private and candid" conversations last week, further talks are due to take place to Mr Sefcovic coming to the UK this Thursday.

03:15 PM

Article 16 not for EU to 'salvage vaccine procurement programme', says Michael Gove

The EU's decision to trigger Article 16 was an "extremely important moment" in the post-Brexit relationship with the UK, Michael Gove has said.

Responding to a question from ERG vice chairman David Jones, during a hearing at the European Scrutiny Committee, the Cabinet Office minister said that "trust was eroded, damage was done, and movement is required to ensure we have appropriate reset".

Mr Gove added that Article 16 should only be invoked after notice has been given and a resolution attempted, which should take 30 days.

However the Commission published its document without notice of the UK or Irish Government, who were "ridden roughshod over", said Mr Gove. The process is not intended "not in order to make sure the EU's own vaccine procurement programme can be salvaged", he added.

"It is still of concern that as things stand the EU reserve the right to return to Article 16... I think there needs to be a realisation on all sides that this isn't just some arcane bit of diplomatic procedure. This has real consequences on the ground."

03:08 PM

Vaccine disinformation means 'lives will be lost', says Home Secretary

Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned that "lives will be lost" if online disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines is not tackled.

In response to Labour MP Kate Hollern (Blackburn), Ms Patel told the Commons: "The Government is absolutely focused on literally zapping down the disinformation, the misinformation, that is circulating around the vaccine because... lives will be lost.

"We cannot allow for people to basically be duped into believing that this vaccine is not safe and I would urge everyone - Labour councils, Conservative councils, everyone, basically, in positions of authority - to get that message out to take the jab.

"It is safe and it will protect individuals and their family."

03:03 PM

Sir Keir Starmer defends Labour leadership amid polls blues

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his leadership of the Labour Party as polls suggest he is struggling to overturn support for the Conservatives during the pandemic.

A YouGov polled published this morning gave the Conservatives a four-point lead, on 41 per cent, with Labour falling back to 37 per cent.

But the leader insisted Labour's "priorities are in the right place" in identifying the needs of families and businesses across the country after a difficult week for his leadership.

In a pub in Thurrock after a visit to Basildon town centre, Sir Keir told reporters: "We started in a very poor place a year or so ago, 24 points behind the Government. We're now getting to a position where on the polls we're about even, so that's a step in the right direction.

"But we've got a long way to go between now and 2024 and we're going to be working hard at this with real determination, every day, every week, every month, every year, into that election in 2024."

Westminster voting intention:



CON: 41% (+4)

LAB: 37% (-4)

GRN: 6% (+2)

LDEM: 6% (-)

REFUK: 3% (-)



via @YouGov, 02 - 03 Feb

Chgs. w/ 27 Janhttps://t.co/i9bEVcAoFl — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) February 8, 2021

02:51 PM

Labour leader tells Boris Johnson to 'secure our borders' amid concerns over SA variant

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Prime Minister to "secure our borders" after concerns were raised that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab may be less effective against the South African variant.

Speaking to reporters in Thurrock, Essex, the Labour leader said: "I think the South African variant is the single biggest risk at the moment. It's very important therefore that we secure our borders.

"We have known about the South African variant for some time. If you can believe it, it's going to be 50 days from knowing about the variant to border restrictions, quarantining in hotels, coming in.

"Add to that, and this is probably the most significant thing, a number of other countries we now know have the South African variant, and they are not even in the Government scheme for quarantining in hotels.

"This is leaving a back door open at a vital stage in the battle against the virus."

Sir Keir Starmer: Not shutting borders is "leaving a back door open at a vital stage" - PA

02:48 PM

Boris Johnson to back Sir Bob Neill amendment on genocide

Boris Johnson is seeking to avert a Tory revolt over allegations of genocide in China by backing a compromise plan put forward by a senior Conservative.

The Trade Bill returns to the Commons tomorrow, with Conservative MPs including Nus Ghani and Iain Duncan Smith demanding action in light of recent reports of abuses being carried out against the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Instead of Ms Ghani's amendment, or another put forward byLord Alton, the Government will back a compromise plan put forward by Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the justice select committee, which would put the matter in the hands of parliamentarians rather than judges.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson "shares the grave concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang" but other amendments "could embroil the courts in the formulation of trade policy and conduct of international relations and risks undermining the separation of powers."

He added: "The amendment put forward by the chair of the select committee, which the Government will be supporting, addresses the concerns raised by the parliamentarians to take a stand on credible reports of genocide by a prospective trade partner while ensuring a specific duty on government to act."

02:29 PM

England nears 11m vaccines given so far

A further 229,826 vaccines were given in England yesterday, nudging the total closer to 11m.

So far some 10,991,365 Covid-19 vaccinations have been received between December 8 and February 7, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses.

Of this number, 10,519,729 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 229,514 on the previous day, while 471,636 were a second dose, an increase of 312.

The UK-wide figures will be released later today.

02:24 PM

'Absolutely everything' is being done tackle knife crime, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said "absolutely everything" is being done to tackle violent crime, after a mother and former Conservative Party activist pleaded with him for help following her only son's stabbing death.

Sven Badzak, a 22-year-old aspiring lawyer from Maida Hill, west London, was killed and his friend is fighting for his life after they were chased and attacked by a group in Kilburn, north-west London, at around 5.30pm on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Jasna Badzak, 49, a former Conservative activist, posted a picture on Twitter of her only son with Boris Johnson and pleaded with the Prime Minister to help bring his killers to justice.

Mr Johnson said today he was concerned there could be a "rebounding" in crime figures as the country emerges from lockdown, and said efforts are being made to ensure a "tough policing policy response" and also to "make sure that kids, young people, have other things to do, they don't get sucked into the nihilistic culture of these gangs".

He said there has been "some success" on that front, but added: "That's no consolation, I know, to a grieving mother, but we are doing absolutely everything we can to fight those gangs."

02:19 PM

Expert 'reluctantly agrees' with PM on AstraZeneca confidence

The professor of pharmacoepidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has said he is "reasonably confident" the current vaccines would protect against serious disease from the South African variant.

Stephen Evans told BBC Radio 4's The World At One programme that the number of cases of the variant was "probably here in dramatically more numbers" than had been found.

"There's a lot more of it about and it will probably spread and cause difficulties over the next few months."

But Prof Evans said he was "hopeful" the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and other jabs would protect against serious disease.

"I'm reasonably confident, and I'd probably reluctantly want to agree with the Prime Minister in being optimistic, but I don't think it is certain. The Prime Minister has a point about the likelihood is (it will) reduce hospitalisation and death even if it doesn't prevent milder infections."

02:15 PM

Give people access to records to act as vaccine passport, says BMA committee chair

The UK should set up an internationally-recognised system enabling people to have access to their own vaccination records, the chair of the GP Committee at the British Medical Association has said.

Speaking as the debate around vaccine passports continues, Richard Vautrey told BBC Radio 4’s World at One that it was untenable for GPs to administer vaccine passports.

“We need to enable people who have been vaccinated to have access to the information about that. What we don’t want is millions of people contacting their GPs for a letter outlining that," he said.

“It’s so much easier if we can empower patients to do this themselves. It’s possible through apps – the NHS app can be configured to enable patients to see elements of their record including their vaccination status and that should be sufficient.

“What we need a national or an international recognised system. But we need to avoid the need for large numbers of requests from letters from GPs because that simply isn’t tenable.”

02:00 PM

Further 31 Covid deaths in English hospitals

A further 313 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in hospitals in England to 76,080.

Patients were aged between 16 and 108 years old. All except six, aged 49 to 81 years old, had known underlying health conditions.

Date of death ranges from 24 December 2020 to 7 February 2021 with the majority being on or after 3 February.

The South East was the worst-affected region, with 83 deaths, followed by the Midlands with 77 and the East of England with 47.

There were 43 deaths in the North East & Yorkshire, 34 in London, 23 in the North West and six in the South West.

01:30 PM

Boris Johnson told not to lift lockdown until Test and Trace can spot new mutations

Boris Johnson must not lift lockdown until the UK's Test and Trace system has been bolstered so it can spot mutations within two or three days, the head of NHS Providers has said.

Chris Hopson has written to the Prime Minister asking him to commit to a series of tests ahead of easing restrictions including case numbers and infection spread, hospital admissions, vaccinations and new variants of the virus.

He told BBC Breakfast the UK should have a Canada-style "Test and Trace programme capable of finding those mutations... [having them] genomically sequenced in two or three days."

He added: "We've all worked incredibly hard over the last nine months as a nation - and over the last few months, last few weeks in terms of this immediate set of restrictions. What we mustn't do is rush to lift them, and then find the virus bounces straight back."

01:23 PM

Lobby latest: 'Jabs for jobs' would be discriminatory, says Downing Street

Forcing someone to get a vaccine in order to keep their job would be "discriminatory", Downing Street has said - even in the case of care homes.

Some staff are refusing to have the vaccine, with some providers said to be considering not hiring staff who have refused the jab on non-medical grounds.

This morning the Telegraph revealed a Cabinet split on the matter, with some believing such a move would be supported by existing health and safety laws.

However the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Taking a vaccine is not mandatory and it would be discriminatory to force somebody to take one."

01:21 PM

Lobby latest: Still no contracts awarded for quarantine hotels, No 10 confirms

No contracts have been awarded to hotels by the Government to quarantine arrivals from countries on the "red list", No 10 has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Last week the Department of Health issued a commercial specification to hotels near ports and airports.

"This asked for proposals on how they could deliver managed quarantine facilities. No formal contracts have been awarded yet."

The system is expected to be up and running by February 15.

01:12 PM

Summer term could be extended to help kids catch up, Boris Johnson hints

Boris Johnson has not shied away from suggestions that the summer term could be extended as part of measures designed to help children make up for lost time in the classroom.

Asked directly about reports stating this in on the horizon, the Prime Minister said: "On the week of Feb 22 we will be setting out much more about what we are doing to help kids catch up for the learning they have lost.

"This is the single biggest priority for Government now. We can remedy gaps in health care, we can speed up court cases, but we have got to work flat out now as a society to remedy the loss of learning kids have had.

"We will certainly be setting - Gavin Williamson will also be setting out - to help kids catch up and bounce back from this pandemic.

"It will take a while to do to that," he added.

Boris Johnson visits SureScreen Diagnostics in Derby - Reuters

01:07 PM

Tighter border controls won't be effective until cases are 'really much lower', says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that tighter border controls are not effective until the UK's case rates are "really much lower", amid criticism that the Government is acting too slowly to prevent new variants being imported.

He said: "We have among the toughest border controls of anywhere in the world... but they are most effective when you have got the rate of infection down in your country.

"At the moment we have greatly reduced rate of infection from peak a few weeks ago, but for border controls to really make that key difference... you need to have infections really much lower so you can track them as they spread."

He added: "That doesn't mean we wont be relying very much on border controls as we get the rates of infection down overall."

Boris Johnson during a visit to SureScreen Diagnostics - Getty

01:03 PM

Boris Johnson 'very confident' in AstraZeneca vaccine

Boris Johnson has said he is "very confident in all the vaccines we are using", after a study suggested that the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab was less effective against the South African variant.

Speaking during a visit in Derby the Prime Minister said both this and the Pfizer jab were "effective in giving a high degree of protection against serious illness and death", and that work was underway to evaluate how "the population is starting to respond to the vaccines as we prepare to say what we are doing to do in the week of Feb 22."

The AZ jab was effective at "stopping serious disease and death" and there was "good evidence it is stopping transmission as well", he said, citing a 67 per cent reduction in transmission observed so far.

"Vaccines remain of massive benefit to our country and our population as we go through the pandemic and I have no doubt that vaccines generally are going to offer the way out," he said. "With every day that goes by medicine is slowly getting the upper hand against the disease."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Visits SureScreen Diagnostics In Derby - Getty

12:57 PM

Daily tests 'crucial' in fight against Covid, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said daily tests are of "crucial importance" as part of the fight against Covid, after it emerged the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the new South African variant.

Speaking during a visit to Derby manufacturer SureScreen Diagnostics, with whom the Government has just signed a contract for 20 million British-manufactured rapid coronavirus tests, the Prime Minister said: "We have moved as fast as we can to ensure we are making these lateral flow tests in the UK."

He stressed the key to these type of tests was establishing "whether you have the disease without knowing it".

Mr Johnson said: "They also do a great deal if you take the test daily to let you go about your life... that is the crucial importance of daily testing as well as the vaccine."

12:51 PM

UK's economy will be 'worst hit of any G7', claims think tank

The UK will be one of the worst-hit big economies in the world in the first three months of this year, according to a new forecast, as the expected economic performance for 2021 was downgraded.

The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) will only rise by 3.4 per cent across the year, denting hopes of a so-called V-shaped recovery from the economic harm caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The forecast, from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), is a downgrade from the think tank's previous estimate of 5.9 per cent growth during the year.

It said that the economy will continue to shrink during the current quarter, which started with different types of lockdown in place across the whole country.

Across the three months, the UK's GDP will be the worst hit of any of the Group of Seven (G7) large economies in the world.

The forecasted drop of nearly 9 per cent in the quarter would be more than twice the expected decline in Japan, the second-worst hit country in the G7, NIESR said.

12:49 PM

Have your say: Will the South African variant delay the end of lockdown?

Boris Johnson has been set a series of tests that the boss of NHS Providers believes should be met before lockdown is lifted - one of which is a radical improvement to Test and Trace so it can keep on top of variants as they emerge.

It comes amid growing concerns about the South African variant, after a study suggested it was less effective at preventing milder symptoms of coronavirus - albeit the jury is still out on more severe cases.

With the UK's quarantine hotel system still not up and running, and a warning that the variant could already be widespread, are we now looking at a delay in lockdown being lifted?

Have your say in the poll below.

12:19 PM

MPs urged to 'lead the world' on genocide amendment

A former minister has called on MPs to " lead the world again in standing up to tyrannical, genocidal regimes" by backing her on a new amendment to the Trade Bill tomorrow.

Nus Ghani, who is leading the campaign with support from former leader Iain Duncan Smith, said: "The Government’s policy on genocide is that it is a ‘judicial matter’ yet then proceeds to ban courts from getting involved. Even the Prime Minister once described the status quo as ‘baffling’.

“The new genocide amendment allows our respected UK courts to make a preliminary determination on genocide so that parliamentarians can then debate what needs to happen next in terms of who we trade with. It will expose and prevent genocide and ensure Britain is never complicit in trading with genocidal regimes.

"I know my constituents wouldn’t want to buy products that they knew were produced on the back of slave labour and genocide."

She added: “This week the House of Commons has an opportunity to lead the world again in standing up to tyrannical, genocidal regimes and making sure that ‘never again’ actually means something.”

Not to act is to act. We must pass the #GenocideAmendment tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/R2WnuQBA5Z — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) February 8, 2021

12:08 PM

Matt Hancock to host Downing Street press conference today

Matt Hancock will host a press conference from Downing Street later today, Number 10 has confirmed.

The Health Secretary this morning confirmed a new contract with manufacturer SureScreen Diagnostics for 20 million British-manufactured rapid coronavirus tests.

These lateral flow antigen tests produce a result in under 30 minutes and will support the Government’s drive to deliver rapid testing to those without symptoms to break chains of transmission.

The press conference is also likely to centre around growing concerns about the South African variant and an update on the quarantine hotels scheme, which is yet to be rolled out.

12:05 PM

Ursula von der Leyen 'fully supports' gaffe-strewn diplomatic visit to Moscow

Ursula von der Leyen "fully supports" the EU chief diplomat who went on a gaffe-strewn visit to Moscow which saw him praise the Sputnik vaccine while Navalny was on trial in a glass cage, her spokesman said this morning.

Russia announced the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden during ta rare meeting in Moscow between EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, prompting US officials to say he got "played" by the Russians.

Mr Borrell was also criticised after he urged the independent European Medicines Authority (EMA) to authorise the Sputnik jab so it could make up the shortfall in supplies to the bloc, and for having "whitewashed Putin's regime" during the high-profile trial of Alexei Navalny.

This morning his spokesman said: "Of course he has no regrets. He is a diplomat, and diplomacy is about engaging.'

Ms von der Leyen's spokesman said: "Quite naturally the president of the Commission lends her full support to the High Representative for the trip to Moscow."

Josep Borrell's visit took place during the high profile trial of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny - Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

11:49 AM

UK terror threat lowered to 'substantial', Home Secretary reveals

The UK's terrorism threat level has been lowered from severe to substantial, the Home Secretary has confirmed today.

The decision was taken last Thursday (February 4) by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which acts independently of ministers. A formal review is conducted every six months.

In a statement issued just now, Priti Patel said the decision was "due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020. However, the UK national threat level is kept under constant review and is subject to change at any time."

She added: "Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our National Security. Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack on the UK is still likely. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the Police."

11:38 AM

Holyrood committee accused of being 'led' by Alex Salmond allies

The SNP's chief operating officer has accused a Holyrood committee of allowing itself to be led by allies of Alex Salmond looking to "bolster his reputation" through false allegations.

Last week, the committee reviewed messages between women who made complaints about the former first minister, before unanimously agreeing not to publish them.

"Offering support to a friend and complainer is not a conspiracy," said Sue Ruddick. "It is, however, a complete invasion of my privacy and has already led to further distress to the other women involved in complaints against Mr Salmond, and those we turned to for support.

"In my case, this included Peter Murrell."

She added: "The bullying and intimidation of complainers through use of their private and personal communications must end now.

"It is incredibly disappointing that complainers' personal experiences of Mr Salmond are being ignored, and that this committee has allowed itself to be led by selective quoting, leaks and false allegations, all made in an attempt by Mr Salmond and those around him to bolster his reputation."

11:31 AM

Illegal immigrants can sign up for vaccine without checks on status, Home Office confirms

Illegal immigrants will be given coronavirus vaccines without checks on their immigration status, the Home Office has confirmed.

It means that the Home Office will take no action if someone who is in the UK illegally registers with a GP to be inoculated.

A Government spokesman said: "Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status.

"Those registered with a GP are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine."

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said: "This will only work if the Home Office immediately legislates to end all data sharing with doctors, hospitals and healthcare providers. Without this guarantee, mistrust will prevent vaccine uptake, which will harm us all."

11:12 AM

Teachers 'using Covid pandemic to push pay rise'

Britain's biggest teaching union has been accused of "hijacking" the pandemic to sneak through pay demands at the expense of education.

The National Education Union (NEU) is including pay rises in "key demands" and bosses have said that any reduction in class sizes should be "long-term" - not just for social distancing.

Union leaders have congratulated their members for closing down schools, claiming that it was their threats to not turn up to class, as opposed to the scientific data, which led to Boris Johnson ordering that children should stay at home last month.

NEU bosses described the pandemic as a "turning point" in the power of teachers over the Government, but MPs say the union is "playing politics" and "hijacking the pandemic".

Read the full story here.

Union leaders claim it was staff threatening not to turn up, rather than scientific evidence, that led to schools being closed - Getty

10:54 AM

Have your say: Will the South African variant delay the end of lockdown?

Boris Johnson has been set a series of tests that the boss of NHS Providers believes should be met before lockdown is lifted - one of which is a radical improvement to Test and Trace so it can keep on top of variants as they emerge.

It comes amid growing concerns about the South African variant, after a study suggested it was less effective at preventing milder symptoms of coronavirus - albeit the jury is still out on more severe cases.

With the UK's quarantine hotel system still not up and running, and a warning that the variant could already be widespread, are we now looking at a delay in lockdown being lifted?

Have your say in the poll below.

10:45 AM

Watch: The EU's vaccine fiasco was 'humiliating' but its biggest challenge is yet to come

When the European Commission sought to block AstraZeneca from exporting the Covid-19 vaccine, it wasn't expecting the move to backfire so spectacularly.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, swiftly backtracked on the suspicion that AstraZeneca wasn't being transparent about its production capacity. The entire incident, which Mrs von der Leyen hoped would humiliate AstraZeneca, ended up painting the European Commission in a bad light.

Many political commentators quickly branded the episode as an argument for Brexit in itself. But once the EU's vaccination roll out gets under way, the episode is likely to be forgotten among member states, says The Telegraph's Brussels correspondent James Crisp.

Watch his analysis of the vaccine fiasco - and why worse is yet to come - in the video below.

10:35 AM

South Africa will deploy AstraZeneca vaccine after 'temporary' delay, says adviser

South Africa is still planning to deploy the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, despite having put it on "temporary" hold after a study suggested it was just 22 per cent effective against the variant.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said it is still not clear whether it will be effective in "preventing severe disease", as the study focused on younger people with mild cases.

He told Times Radio: "Our problem is we don't know if the AstraZeneca vaccine will be effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation in the population. That's why we felt we should hold until that information becomes available."

He added: "We are planning on rolling it out, this is just a temporary delay, but the way in which we're going to roll it out is going to be different.

"We're taking a two-step approach, the first is to vaccinate probably around 100,000 individuals and assess what the hospitalisation rates are. Once we're confident the hospitalisation rates are low with the AstraZeneca vaccine, then we proceed to roll out the remaining million doses we have."

10:21 AM

'Very possible' that South African variant is widespread in UK, Government adviser warns

A Government adviser has said it is "very possible" that the South African variant is already quite widely spread in the UK, and that lockdown may have to be extended if it is more prevalent than thought.

This morning Edward Argar, the health minister, said there were just 147 cases of the variant -against which the AstraZeneca vaccine appears to be less effective - in the UK.

But Dr Mike Tildesley, who advises the Government as a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The fact we're starting to see cases in the hundreds, albeit in the low hundreds, means that unless we've really got on top of this quickly, I would expect we could see quite a few more cases coming over the next few weeks and possibly quite a little bit more widespread, so it's a real concern."

He said "surge testing" currently taking place must be effective to stop the variant spreading widely, but when asked if it may already be quite widely spread, he replied: "It's very possible."

He added: "If it does become widespread across the country, then that has significant implications because it means that even with high levels of vaccination there will be a lot of people that could potentially get infected and could potentially pass it on and it may mean that more restrictions might be needed for longer if we can't get on top of this."

10:06 AM

Tim Stanley: Border bureaucracy is proof the EU is a protectionist racket

If it wasn’t for the virus, Brexit would be the big story. In fact, Covid-19 has probably disguised the scale of the problems we face.

Suddenly Europe is allergic to our very soil: seed potato imports are banned and, according to Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, you can’t sell a tractor from Great Britain to Northern Ireland if there’s earth on the tyres.

Hauliers are hit with costs and paperwork, some of it flagrantly daft. When British pigs go to the Netherlands, the forms must be filled out in a red pen; when they go to France, in a blue pen.

Article 16 was intended only to be used in emergencies. That it has been discussed twice within a month of Brexit suggests that the protocol does not work.

So, what should Brexiteers say? Tim Stanley calls for the honest approach: admit that “friction” at the border with Europe is a built-in cost of Brexit, even a rationale for departure. The EU has always been a protectionist racket: it cares more about preserving the “integrity” of its market than genuine free trade.

Read his latest column here.

09:55 AM

Two men charged with criminal damage over 'Irish sea border' graffiti

Two men have been charged with criminal damage in connection with graffiti condemning Irish Sea border checks in a Northern Ireland port town, as tensions grow since transition ended.

The men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested in Larne on Saturday evening. They both have been charged with eight counts of criminal damage and with possessing an article with intent to damage property.

They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Slogans were painted at various locations in the town on Saturday, one stating "Larne says no to Irish Sea Border".

Last week Northern Ireland's chief constable warned people to "step back from the brink" amid rising tensions over disrupted trade with the rest of the UK after Brexit.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has called for the protocol - which effectively puts a customs and regulatory border in the Irish Sea - to be ditched - Bloomberg

09:49 AM

Labour calls on firms to publish pandemic profits amid cronyism claims

Labour frontbencher Rachel Reeves has written to the top 10 firms with Tory connections that secured contracts during the Covid-19 crisis, calling on them to publish their pandemic profits.

The shadow Cabinet Office minister will use a speech today to call for taxpayer money to be clawed back by the Government if the contracts have failed to be delivered fully, and outline proposals to boost transparency for outsourcing and the tendering process.

The National Audit Office (NAO), the public spending watchdog, published a scathing report last November, which claimed that firms recommended by MPs, peers and ministers' offices were given priority.

Ahead of her speech, Ms Reeves said: "The public is paying a high price for this Government's mismanagement and waste. This current Tory Party is rife with conflicts of interest. It's all cheques and no balances."

A Government spokesman said: "As the National Audit Office has made clear, there is no evidence of ministerial involvement in procurement decisions or contract management. We have robust rules and processes in place in order to ensure that conflicts of interest do not occur.

"Contracts are awarded on a combination of price and quality, not the political or other affiliations of owners or stakeholders."

09:38 AM

Up to 205,000 passengers from countries with new variant could arrive in UK before hotel quarantine

This morning Edward Argar, the health minister, made it clear that keeping on top of the South African variant is vital, after it emerged that the AstraZeneca jab is less effective against this mutation.

"If that variant becomes more widespread... that presents a challenge because it is a particularly virulent variant," he told the Today programme (8:19am).

Which makes my colleague Charles Hymas' report, that up to 205,000 passengers from countries with confirmed new variant cases are expected to enter the UK before hotel quarantine is enforced, particularly concerning.

Read the full story here.

09:29 AM

Social media driving vaccine hesitancy among younger people, nursing head warns

Social media appears to be driving vaccine hesitancy among younger people, the chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing has said.

Dame Donna Kinnair told BBC Breakfast that anti-vaxx disinformation "has been around for a long time", noting that community and clinical leaders "have been slow to react to them".

"Ever since we talked about a vaccine on social media we've had video after video of anti-vaxxers telling people scary things about the vaccine," she said.

"So we've got a lot of work to do as community leaders to actually ensure that people get the truth about the vaccine."

"There has been "real distrust" in some communities - particularly people from Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia, she said, adding: "Social media influences more people than we perhaps realise, and quite often when I talk to communities, it's often the young people in the communities that are hesitant to take the vaccine and influence the older people."

09:22 AM

Alex Salmond hearing cancelled

Alex Salmond will not appear before a Scottish Parliament committee tomorrow, it has been announced.

He had previously offered to appear in front of a Holyrood committee - but only if it publishes his explosive claims against Nicola Sturgeon first.

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said he had " raised a number of issues for clarification" about his appearance.

She added: "Mr Salmond had been contacted to make it clear that he can speak freely in committee about all of his contact with Nicola Sturgeon and his views on her actions.

He was given the opportunity to make a lengthy opening statement on Tuesday and would have had four hours to answer questions in public. He was also invited to send more written evidence for publication after the meeting."

Alex Salmond had offered to appear in front of a Holyrood committee - but only if it publishes his explosive claims against Nicola Sturgeon first. - Getty

09:17 AM

Nicola Sturgeon's husband to get second grilling over Alex Salmond meetings

Nicola Sturgeon's husband and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell will give evidence at a Scottish Parliament committee today, amid growing pressure over the handling of harassment complaints made against Alex Salmond.

Conservatives had threatened to trigger a vote on whether Ms Sturgeon misled Parliament if Mr Murrell did not reappear at the committee.

The row centres on the date she first learned of complaints of sexual harassment against Mr Salmond, her predecessor, after it emerged that two meetings had taken place, on 28 March and 2 April 2018, with only the latter being minuted.

Jackie Baillie, a Labour MSP who sits on the committee, told Sky News: "It's a serious matter, more than just a simple diary confusion. In this case, four days is the difference between telling a significant truth and significant untruth to parliament and the Court of Session, that has far-reaching implications."

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell - Reuters

09:04 AM

No kitten: Coughing cats and dogs to be tested in Seoul

Could this be a sign of things to come in the UK?

Over in South Korea, pet cats and dogs with a fever, cough or breathing difficulties will be offered coronavirus tests if they have been exposed to carriers, the Seoul metropolitan government has announced.

The programme in the sprawling South Korean capital comes weeks after the country reported its first case of Covid-19 infection in an animal, involving a kitten.

Animals that test positive will be required to be kept isolated at home for 14 days, but where owners have the virus their pets will be sent to separate kennels or catteries, as human patients in South Korea are generally confined in central quarantine facilities if they do not need hospital treatment.

Back in July, the UK announced it had identified Covid in a pet cat, but stressed "there was no transmission to other animals or people in the household."

Hello Kitty: Cats and dogs to get Covid tests in Seoul if they show symptoms - Telegraph

08:52 AM

Fight against Covid 'tougher' - but there is an 'end in sight', says professor

The South African study has made it "tougher again" in the fight against Covid, although there is "an end in sight", a professor of immunology has said.

South Africa announced yesterday that it was putting its AstraZeneca programme on hold after a study suggested the jab was just 22 per cent effective against the variant.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told Times Radio: "I think we can still win; it's just got so much tougher again."

But he added: "I think the number of variants that can come out of this spike antigen is finite, and we're not going to be playing this catch-up game forever. There is an end in sight and there is tweaking to be done, but I think we'll get there.

"The sort of biggest worry is that it's not just about South Africa, is it, it's about our homegrown versions, and the modification to the Kent variant, and the idea that we've got to be so on our guard and track and tracing it so carefully that we don't expand our homegrown version."

08:48 AM

'Still some hope' that AstraZeneca jab works in older cohorts, says South African adviser

There is "still some hope" that the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab is effective for older people who are most at risk of severe disease, the head of South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has said.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the study of 2,000 people suggests that "in a relatively young age group demographic - with very low prevalence of morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes etc - the vaccine does not protect against mild to moderate infection."

Its effectiveness against serious infection could possibly be extrapolated based on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses "similar technology" to Oxford and has similar immune effects.

"Extrapolating from that, there's still some hope that the AstraZeneca vaccine might well perform as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a different age demographic that are at highest risk of severe disease," he said.

He added that laboratory studies could reveal it is not just antibodies that are effective in protecting against severe disease, but also T cell immunity.

08:35 AM

Minister dodges question about 'jab for a job' health and safety law

A minister has dodged questions about whether employers can legally insist their staff get vaccinated against Covid.

The Telegraph reported today that there is a split within Cabinet on the issue, with some ministers believe companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm.

Edward Argar told Radio 4's Today programme that the Prime Minister and Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister "have been very clear on this - it is not the way we do things in this country. We are not going to be mandating anything. We do things by consent in this country."

But asked about the health and safety rules at the heart of the debate, he demurred, saying: "I am not a lawyer so I am not going to interpret health and safety law live on air with you ...

"I am not going to say anyone should be mandating on the jab. There are plenty of routes to make sure workplaces are safe... I would encourage everyone to take the vaccine... but we do not in this country mandate such things."

Charlie Mullins' Pimlico Plumbers has told staff they must get the jab - Andrew Crowley

08:25 AM

People could have three Covid jabs this year, minister admits

People can expect as many as three Covid vaccines this year, a minister has conceded.

Edward Argar, the health minister, told Radio 4's Today programme that while Covid was "hugely more serious" than flu in terms of deaths and severe illness, the "principle is the same" when it came to regular vaccinations.

Asked if people could have as many as three jabs this year, including a booster jab in the autumn, he said: "When we have our flu vaccinations each autumn or winter, we do that every year.

"Scientists look at how the genomics have changed.... and we tweak the vaccine so we can catch those new strains every year. There is no reason to think we wouldn't do the same thing with this."

08:19 AM

South African variant will 'present a challenge' if it becomes more widespread, minister says

If the South African variant becomes more widespread "that presents a challenge", a minister has admitted.

Edward Argar, the health minister, sought to downplay the findings of a recent South African study, saying it was "small" with just 2,000 people taking part.

The study - which has prompted South African to put its AstraZeneca programme on hold - suggested the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab was only 22 per cent effective against the variant.

Mr Argar told Radio 4's Today programme: "It does appear to show the vaccine may not be as effective against mild or less severe forms of that disease... but there is no evidence to suggest it wouldn't be effective against severe forms."

But he added: "We need to keep very, very careful sight of how these are evolving and changing. If that variant becomes more widespread... that presents a challenge because it is a particularly virulent variant."

08:13 AM

ICYMI: Nadhim Zahawi writes in today's Telegraph

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, has written in today's Telegraph amid concerns that a new study in South Africa has found the Oxford University-AstraZeneca jab does not protect against mild and moderate infection of the variant in that country.

The emergence of other variants is yet another challenge the world's scientists are rising to meet, he writes.

It is a timely reminder that currently, even with the vaccine rollout going well, we all need to live by the national restrictions and act as if we might have the virus to stop us spreading it.

Read the column in full here.

Keep the faith in Oxford Covid jab, urges vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi in today's Telegraph - Reuters

08:09 AM

Seasonal vaccine programme will help 'outwit' Covid variants, says minister

A seasonal vaccine programme akin to the flu jab will be key to helping "outwit" variants of coronavirus, a minister has said.

Edward Argar, the health minister, said it "would not be unreasonable" to have annual coronavirus booster jabs to protect against new strains that emerge.

He told Sky News: "It is in the nature of how these diseases behave - they mutate. This is a much more severe virus than for example seasonal flu, but that is a good example of how that will work here, where we tweak and update the vaccine.

"What we would all expect is every year we have our flu booster jabs, or our flu jabs, it would not be unreasonable to suggest something similar here."

The minister said the virus "will always try to outwit us", adding: "We've just got to make sure we get ahead of the game and we outwit it."

08:07 AM

Minister does not rule out plans for extended summer term

A minister has not ruled out extending the summer term to give pupils time to catch up.

This weekend the Telegraph reported that private schools were already considering this in a bid to maximise te time that children will be able to be back in the classroom. The plan is also being considered by ministers for state schools.

Asked about these reports Edward Argar told BBC Breakfast: "My colleague the Education Secretary is looking to do everything he can do to ensure education is not disrupted any more than it has been.

"It's quite right that Gavin (Williamson) is looking at a whole range of things to see how we can make sure the impact on them is minimised to the extent that's possible.

"But it would be premature for me to comment on what may or may not be what he does announce."

07:51 AM

Keep the faith in Oxford Covid jab, urges vaccines minister

The public can have confidence in the Oxford jab despite evidence that it is less effective against the South Africa variant of coronavirus, the vaccines minister says.

Writing in The Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi says the vaccines being used in Britain “work well against the Covid-19 variants currently dominant in the UK”.

It follows an announcement on Sunday of new findings that show the Oxford University-AstraZeneca jab does not protect against mild and moderate infection of the South African variant.

South Africa announced on Sunday it is putting its AstraZeneca programme on hold because of its poor efficacy against the variant which emerged in the country. Its health minister suggested it was only 22 per cent effective against the variant.

A new Oxford vaccine that can beat the South African variant is likely to be ready by autumn, its designers have said.