Politics latest news: 'Not credible' that Boris Johnson didn't understand consequences of Brexit deal

It is "not credible" that Boris Johnson did not understand that the Brexit deal would affect trade into Northern Ireland, the former chief of staff to Theresa May has said.

Downing Street has insisted the agreement was "not a finished solution... and we didn't expect the EU to take such a purist approach to it."

This morning Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said: "I don't think either side when we signed up to the protocol envisaged that the EU would interpret it in such a rigid and unpragmatic way."

But Lord Barwell told Radio 4's Today programme: "[Mr Johnson] and David Frost are intelligent people, I find it inconceivable they didn't understand what they were signing up to."

The Prime Minister felt it was easier to "fight an election with an oven-ready Brexit deal, so I think the calculation was 'sign up to whatever is on offer and see if we can deal with anything we don't like further down the line'," he added.

Asked if he thought Mr Johnson was "pretending" not to have understood the implication of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Barwell said it is "difficult to conceive of any explanation".

The EU had "come to same conclusion", Lord Barwell said, which is why they are resisting any change now.

08:19 AM

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden 'entirely aligned' on sausage wars ahead of G7

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden are "entirely aligned" on the so-called sausage wars, a Cabinet minister has claimed, ahead of the US President's arrival in the UK today.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, told Sky News that US President would have the "good sense" to recognise how unfair it was to block produce made in one part of the country from being sold in another.

The pair would be "entirely aligned in their position", he added, saying it would be "ridiculous for a US president to even consider that something grown in Alabama couldn't be moved across the border".

Ahead of a crunch joint committee meeting, which will be jointly chaired by Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic, Mr Jenrick rejected the "rigid" approach taken by the EU, saying it was "not a good use of either side's time" to stop "sausages made in Birmingham being exported to a Sainsbury's in Belfast".

He added: "There are more serious things than sausages at stake here - medicines, for example."

08:13 AM

Watered-down education programme a 'false economy', says Labour

The Government's £1.4bn catch-up programme is a "false economy", Labour's shadow education secretary has said, ahead of an opposition day debate in the House of Commons.

"The cost of not investing in children and young people now will amount to many, many more hundreds of billions of pounds of costs for our economy from lost earnings, from poor productivity and so on down the years," Kate Green told Sky News.

"It's a false economy and their own choice really for Rishi Sunak not to be making this investment in children and young people now."

The decision to allow children to remove face masks in schools, especially in areas where there has been an increase in coronavirus cases, was "premature", she added.

08:06 AM

EU diplomat: A sausage might as well be €2.7bn Chinese shoes

Boris Johnson might be hoping that the EU blinks on the so-called sausage wars - but the mood music in Brussels suggests he may be in for disappointment.

One EU diplomat has told The Telegraph that, as they see it, the question of sausages being exported from Britain to Northern Ireland is viewed as a threat to the internal market, saying "a sausage might as well be Chinese footwear worth €2.7bn".

The source added: "What can be done in the protocol will be done but ask for things going beyond and you unlock the internal market.... the EU will always be maximalist in its approach because Frost is forcing us to with his uncompromising negotiation stance and self defined Brexit baseline."

He also emphasised "unity above all", noting that "Ireland will not be dropped"; and that "we have the market of the 27 as well as the global market so we can be patient.

"We just hope Poots and Frost don’t accidentally set fire to the UK’s backyard first."

07:59 AM

'Not credible' that Boris Johnson didn't understand consequences of Brexit deal

Boris Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal "hoping that over time they would be able to negotiate themselves out of the most damaging effects of it", Theresa May's former chief of staff has said.

"The original EU proposal for a Northern Ireland-only backstop had these regulatory checks - the same kind of regulatory checks as the deal he signed up to," Lord Barwell told Radio 4's Today programme.

"I find it inconceivable that he would sign up to something similar without understanding what the potential consequences would have been... I don't think anyone who was involved in the process is going to find it credible that the Government signed up to something and didn't understand the consequences.

"The attempts to potentially get out of this started fairly quickly - we had in the autumn of last year the Internal Markets Bill, where the Government was very open with Parliament that potentially it was prepared to consider breaking its international legal obligations.

"There is a pattern of behaviour here which I think is clear for everyone to see."

07:54 AM

Boris Johnson 'pretending' not to have understood Brexit trade deal consequences

The former chief of staff to Theresa May has suggested Boris Johnson is "pretending" not to have understood the implication of the Northern Ireland protocol on goods when he signed it.

Lord Barwell said it is "difficult to conceive of any explanation" than this, saying the Prime Minister "perfectly understood the previous iteration" and that the "explanatory memorandum for the bill, which explained what the bill meant, was very clear".

He added: "[Mr Johnson] and David Frost are intelligent people, I find it inconceivable they didn't understand what they were signing up to."

The Prime Minister had decided to "fight an election with an oven-ready Brexit deal, so I think the calculation was sign up to whatever is on offer and see if we can deal with anything we don't like further down the line", Lord Barwell added, noting the EU had "come to same conclusion", which is why they are resisting any change now.

07:40 AM

Being arrested would be 'most interesting', says Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber has doubled-down on his suggestion that he will reopen his theatres without social distancing later this month "come hell or high water".

The West End composer told Radio 4's Today programme: "The feeling is that the reaction of the Government if they do stop us going forward is neither rational, nor is it proportionate."

He added: "The Government has in its hands a report that seems to say it is absolutely fine to go to live events... this is the Government's moment to really show they do care about the musicians and actors, and all those who work in live events.

"If we are not allowed to open, and there is something really serious going on, have another circuit breaker or total lockdown, but don't keep penalising the poor live music and theatre sector."

Asked if he was willing to be arrested, he said: "It would be most interesting."

07:26 AM

Unelected spin doctors had too much influence in charity funding, say MPs

Unelected spin doctors had too much influence in assigning government funding for charities during the coronavirus pandemic, a report by Parliament’s public accounts committee (PAC) has found.

MPs on the committee, which scrutinises government spending on behalf of Parliament, raised concerns about the role of Whitehall special advisers in the allocation of £513 million of public money to keep charities afloat.

In a report released on Wednesday, they also questioned why some organisations received money at all, since officials were unsure if they were actually "eligible for government funding in the first place," and suggested there was no clear rationale for paying external consultants £2 million to assess the bids on behalf of the Government.

The report said it was "unclear what influence special advisers had over some funding decisions, with some charities awarded government funding despite the department's officials initially scoring their bids in the lowest-scoring category, including four out of the five lowest-scoring applications".

07:23 AM

'Get a sense of proportion', Andy Burnham tells Oxford students over Queen portrait row

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said he "does not support" the idea of removing a portrait of the Queen from a common room at Oxford University after reports said a college committee voted to take it down due to concerns over its colonial links.

"These kind of gestures are getting a bit out of hand," Andy Burnham told Nick Ferrari on LBC. "We should always respect the Queen but particularly now given things that have happened in the last few months. I don't support that.

"Let's get a sense of proportion and a bit of respect. People can air their views but those kind of gestures are divisive actually - they just divide people, and I don't think they achieve much, to be honest."

07:22 AM

Oxford College indulging in 'student union politics' over Queen's portrait row

The original photograph taken in 1952 by Dorothy Wilding to mark the Queen's accession and coronation - Hulton Royals Collection

Robert Jenrick has attacked an Oxford College for "student union politics" after a group of graduates removed a portrait of the Queen from the the middle common room (MCR) of Magdalen College.

The MCR committee claimed the picture - a colourised print based on a 1952 photo of the monarch -represented an unwelcoming symbol of "recent colonial history”.

The Communities Secretary said it was "student union politics". He told Radio 4's Today programme: "I have got a portrait of the Queen at my office at Ministry of Housing and proud to have that hanging in my wall."

Yesterday Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, said it was "simply absurd".

07:12 AM

No plan to return to local lockdown, minister insists

Robert Jenrick has said there is "no plan to return to the regional or tiered approach" from last year, despite hotspots surfacing in parts of the country.

"We have seen in Bolton that [new] approach has worked," he told Radio 4's Today programme. "That approach of going door to door with testing, doing surge testing, doing the vaccine buses, getting everybody out to be vaccinated, has worked there.

"If we can replicate that in other areas where you see similarly concerning rises in the number of cases, that is the best way forward."

However, he did not explain what would happen if they can't replicate it.

07:09 AM

Greater Manchester under new 'guidance, not law', stresses minister

Robert Jenrick has insisted that those living in Greater Manchester are being "supported to bring down cases in the way we have done so successfully in Bolton", through surge testing and mobile vaccine units.

It also involves extra "guidance - not law, but guidance to ask people to use a degree of personal responsibility in how they conduct themselves in the day ahead, until we have this situation under control".

The Communities Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme the country was "in a race against time between the vaccine and the virus", but challenged over surge programmes for hotspots, he highlighted the JCVI's advice to work through the vulnerable groups rather than prioritise jabs by geography.

He noted the "vast, vast majority" of people are now able to book a jab, thanks to having dropped to those aged 25 and up.

07:05 AM

Minister strikes cautious note over June 21 reopening

Robert Jenrick has struck a note of caution about the prospect of the final stage of the roadmap on June 21, saying coronavirus cases are "clearly rising".

The Communities Secretary told Sky News: "The Prime Minister is reviewing the data, and more data is coming in, which is very important.... it's a finely balanced decision.

"We need to see that data of cases, which are clearly rising, but the link to hospitalisations and ultimately to death."

He declined to offer his view of the current data, but added: "We do think it important w e don't throw away the gains we have made, so we will take a cautious approach.

"If we can reopen on June 21, all of us would love that."

07:03 AM

Andrew Lloyd Webber must 'abide by the rules', says Cabinet minister

Andrew Lloyd Webber must "abide by the rules", a Cabinet minister has said, after the composer told The Telegraph he would risk arrest in order to fully reopen his theatres.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said he "sympathised" with the West End impressario, and that "people are desperate to go to them, tickets are selling fast for all those productions because people have been away too long".

He attempted to pass off Lord Lloyd Webber's comments as having been made "in the heat of the moment", adding: "I am sure he feels this very strongly."

When asked if Lord Lloyd-Webber should be arrested if he does open theatres without restrictions relaxing, Mr Jenrick said: "We all have to abide by the rules."

Read in full ‘You'll have to arrest us to stop us reopening theatres', says Andrew Lloyd Webber

06:40 AM

We need to end this beef, Lord Frost tells Brussels

Lord Frost has told Brussels to stop threatening a sausage trade war with the UK and focus on solving the problems faced by families and small businesses in Northern Ireland, ahead of a showdown summit on Wednesday.

On the eve of the first UK-EU Partnership Council in London, the Brexit minister warned that “further threats of legal action” would do nothing to solve the “damaging impact” that the Northern Ireland Protocol was having on the ground.

“Trade retaliation from the EU won’t make life any easier for the shopper in Strabane who can’t buy their favourite product,” he continued. “Nor will it benefit the small business in Ballymena struggling to source produce from their supplier in Birmingham.”

His comments were echoed by Boris Johnson, who in a call with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, stressed the UK needed to see “quick progress” to “minimise the impact” of the protocol “on the lives of people in Northern Ireland”.