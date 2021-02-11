Politics latest news: Social distancing could remain until autumn, No 10 suggests

Face masks and standing six feet away could be with us for months to come

Face masks, the rule of six and standing six feet away from each other could be with us for months to come, Downing Street has suggested today, as a spokesman finally confirmed that the roadmap out of lockdown will be set out on February 22.

Yesterday the Prime Minister's official spokesman refused to say which day Boris Johnson would be revealing his plan, sparking concern among some Tory MPs that the proposed March 8 date for schools reopening was slipping.

But today a No 10 spokesman said: "On February 22 we will set out a gradual and phased approach towards easing the restrictions in a sustainable way."

He did not rule out that one option being considered is social distancing being maintained until the autumn.

Asked about such prospects, the spokesman said: "The latest data and evidence clearly shows that we remain in a difficult situation with the pressure on the NHS still very significant. We keep the latest data and evidence under constant review."

In an interview with Politico this morning, Professor Neil Ferguson suggested that social distancing would be used alongside the vaccine to keep cases under control for the months ahead.

"Maybe if there are areas with very low incidence by that time, we'd move to Tier 1-type measures," he continued, citing the level that allowed household mixing indoors in six-strong groups.

Follow the latest updates below.

01:07 PM

Lobby latest: Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have 'absolute confidence' in Cressida Dick

Downing Street has said that both Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have "absolute confidence" in Dame Cressida Dick, after the Home Secretary failed to give the Met Police Commissioner her backing this morning.

Story continues

Repeatedly questioned during an interview with LBC, on whether she has confidence in Dame Cressida following the force's botched VIP child sex abuse investigation, Ms Patel responded: "I work with the commissioner."

A Number 10 spokesman said: "This was a deeply concerning case and the PM's thoughts are with Lady Brittan, her late husband [Leon Brittan] and others affected.

"The Prime Minister has complete confidence in the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, as does the Home Secretary.

"Both the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have absolute confidence in her as we work together with the police to make our streets safer."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick - PA

01:04 PM

Mark Drakeford eyes Easter to unlock Wales

Restrictions could be eased "slowly and cautiously" in Wales around spring time if levels of Covid-19 infection continued to drop, Mark Drakeford has said.

As well as the roll-out of the vaccination programme, infection levels must fell and the impact on the health service "drained away", the First Minister said.

"If that is the path that we are on, then a pattern in Wales as we move towards the spring and Easter will be one in which we will be able to slowly and cautiously lift the restrictions that are currently in place in all aspects of our lives," Mr Drakeford told a press conference.

"That will include the tourism industry and it'll include those aspects of family life which are denied to us all at the moment, but that is a path that depends upon continued success.

"We've learnt so often over the last 12 months coronavirus continues to have very unpleasant surprises up its sleeve, we're by no means guaranteed to have a smooth passage into the future."

Mark Drakeford stressed that Covid has "very unpleasant surprises up its sleeve, we're by no means guaranteed to have a smooth passage into the future." - Getty

12:51 PM

Boris Johnson to announce roadmap out of lockdown on Feb 22 - but no decision yet on schools

Boris Johnson will be setting out his roadmap out of lockdown on February 22, but no decision has yet been taken on schools, a minister has said.

Victoria Atkins has confirmed the Prime Minister will be making his announcement the Monday - rather than the week of, as suggested by Downing Street yesterday - keeping hopes alive that schools can reopen on March 8 as promised.

But the Home Office minister stressed that no decisions had been taken yet, including on schools, saying: "I've been very careful, as has been the case throughout, to make clear that decision will be based on the data."

She told Sky News: "Next week is a critical week, we are going to gather all of the data – both internationally and our own data."

The equivocation from Number 10 yesterday has prompted concern among several senior Tories, who have warned the Prime Minister that reopening schools on March 8 must be "signed in blood, not a line in the sand".

12:45 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 defends allowing hotel staff to decide if guests can leave during quarantine

Downing Street has defended the level of restrictions that will be in place at quarantine hotels, saying that allowing hotel staff to decide whether travellers are allowed out of their rooms is "in line with other countries who are taking this approach".

A Number 10 spokesman added: "We require repeat testing, travellers to quarantine inside their room for 10 days and we have strict penalties in places for anyone who fails to comply."

But he confirmed it is up to hotel staff to determine when travellers are allowed out of their rooms, for instance for fresh air, exercise or a cigarette.

"Travellers must quarantine inside their room for 10 days, they are allowed outside for exercise with permission from hotel staff," he said.

He said the list of exemptions to staying inside the hotel room is "quite limited".

12:42 PM

Lobby latest: Social distancing could remain until autumn, No 10 suggests

Social distancing could remain until the autumn, Downing Street has suggested, as the Prime Minister's spokesman finally confirmed that the plan to ease the lockdown in England will be set out on February 22.

Concerns of a delay among lockdown-sceptical Conservatives were raised on Thursday when the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We've been clear we will publish the road map on the week of the 22nd."

But today a No 10 spokesman said: "On February 22 we will set out a gradual and phased approach towards easing the restrictions in a sustainable way."

He did not rule out that one option being considered is social distancing being maintained until the autumn.

Asked about such prospects, the spokesman said: "The latest data and evidence clearly shows that we remain in a difficult situation with the pressure on the NHS still very significant. We keep the latest data and evidence under constant review and on February 22 we will be setting out our plan to reopen schools and gradually reopening our economy and society," he said.

12:38 PM

Lobby latest: Quarantine portal should be back online today, says No 10

Downing Street has said it expects the Government's quarantine hotel booking website to be functioning later on Friday after a technical issue.

The portal - through which all travellers must purchase their £1,750 quarantine package before they start their journey - went down yesterday just hours after it launched.

A No 10 spokesman said: "Work is under way to fix a technical issue with the online booking portal and we expect the system to be back up and running today."

12:29 PM

General Sir Nick Carter raises warning over 1930s-style crisis after Covid pandemic

As the head of Britain's Armed Forces, General Sir Nick Carter's primary task is to ensure that the military is ready to tackle any challenge that may come its way, from the threat posed by radical Islamist terrorists to defending the realm from hostile states such as Russia.

But with the forces playing a central role in the pandemic response, Sir Nick is concerned about the possible negative consequences of the pandemic, both in terms of its impact on the economy and the wider world.

"What you generally find with a crisis like this, which becomes an economic crisis, is that it then undermines the security and stability situation as well. And what often follows a very significant economic event is a security challenge."

The growing nationalist tendency that has emerged in some countries as they struggle to tackle the epidemic could ultimately result in increased international tensions, he warns.

"If you look at the Thirties, that started as a very significant economic crash and that acted as a very destabilising feature."

Read our exclusive interview here.

General Sir Nick Carter: "What often follows a very significant economic event is a security challenge." - Susannah Ireland / eyevine

12:16 PM

Government denies that hotel quarantine guests will be allowed out to smoke

Confusion is developing over the new rules for those who must stay in a quarantine hotel after arriving in England from one of the 33 'red list' countries.

Official requirements for hotel operators state that security staff can "accompany any of the arrived individuals to access outside space should they need to smoke or get fresh air", the BBC reported this morning.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins defended the policy, saying it is "reasonable" to allow travellers quarantining in hotels a "gulp of fresh air".

But the Department of Health denied that people will be allowed outside to smoke, though it said it would be up to hotels to decide on exercise rules.

A Government spokesman said: "Those quarantining in their hotels will not be allowed out of their rooms to smoke; hotel staff will have access to regular testing and suitable PPE."

12:12 PM

England's Covid case rates drop (again)

The Covid case rates in England have fallen further again last week, official figures show.

Around one in 80 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between January 31 and February 6, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - the equivalent of 695,400 people.

This is down from around one in 65 people for the period January 24 to 30 and in 55 the week before that.

12:05 PM

Wanted: a new education secretary for the rebuilding job of a lifetime

A couple of months ago, Boris Johnson was planning a February reshuffle. The virus might have died down by then, he thought, and a new Cabinet would be needed to repair the damage. Matt Hancock was to be relieved of his duties as Health Secretary and Michael Gove liberated from the Cabinet Office. But the biggest single question – one that was never resolved – was what to do about education. This job will be the toughest and, perhaps, the most important, of all.

The Prime Minister dislikes wielding the knife, but delaying the reshuffle until July would at least let him tell allies like Gavin Williamson that they have had a good two years.

Fraser Nelson makes the case for why his replacement could be a man with a very different perspective to many in the Cabinet: Sajid Javid.

11:55 AM

'Please, please do not come': Tourism bosses urge Britons not to visit during half term

Britons have been urged not to travel to tourist hotspots during next week’s half-term holiday, with police warning of steep fines for those making unnecessary trips.

"We are in lockdown. We are closed. Please, please do not come," said Alistair Handyside, South West Tourism Alliance chairman.

Sally Everton, director of Visit Devon, said the tourism board supports the police message: "we are very much in the government's hands and as things stand people have to stay away," she said.

Meanwhile, Dorset’s police chief said that people could be fined hundreds of pounds for travelling to the county's beauty spots during the half-term break, with schools breaking up from today.

James Vaughan, Dorset’s chief constable, said staying local does not mean "travelling for over 100 miles from out of the county to visit Dorset's beaches, countryside or beauty spots [...]. If people are found to have travelled unnecessarily and in blatant breach of the rules, they could be handed a £200 fine and turned around".

Read more in our live travel blog here.

11:47 AM

Over-65s to start getting the jab in England

People aged 65 to 69 can now have a Covid-19 vaccine in England if GPs have done all they can to reach those at higher risk, NHS England has said.

Some parts of England have already begun vaccinating the over-65s with their first dose after they reached everyone in the top four priority groups - including the over-70s and care home residents - who wanted a jab.

Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group is among those that has invited over-65s to receive a vaccine, while in Shropshire, Coventry, York and Hampshire some vaccines have been given already.

Once over-65s have been vaccinated, they will then be followed by all those over 16 with underlying health conditions (group six), then the over-60s, the over-55s and the over-50s. Boris Johnson has targeted the end of April to complete the top nine groups, before a decision is made on which groups will then be prioritised.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford said some over-50s there have already begun to be contacted and offered a vaccination.

11:16 AM

Rishi Sunak must 'get off the fence' about extending support, says shadow chancellor

The Chancellor must "get off the fence" and confirm whether he will extend support such as furlough, business rates holidays and Universal Credit uplift, his counterpart has said.

Rishi Sunak has "continually" acted too late when it comes to business support and "should be acting now", instead of waiting for the Budget, Anneliese Dodds told Sky News.

"We can't afford to have that approach again. We should be preserving economic activity - we are experiencing the worst economic crisis in three hundred years. We do need to see from Government now a laser-like focus on protecting jobs and businesses."

Ms Dodds said she was "pretty sure" some measures would be extended, adding: "I just wish the Chancellor get off the fence".

11:06 AM

Have your say: Should hotel quarantine guests be allowed 'a gulp of fresh air'?

Questions have been raised about the UK Government's plans for hotel quarantine, after an Australian professor said it would be "very risky" to allow residents outdoors during their stay.

In Australia, people staying in quarantine hotels are not allowed to leave their rooms. However, the UK's rules state that security staff can "accompany any of the arrived individuals to access outside space should they need to smoke or get fresh air".

This morning Victoria Atkins, the Home Office minister, said it was "reasonable" to allow people a "gulp of fresh air". HoweverProfessor Michael Toole, from the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, which has just re-entered lockdown after an outbreak linked to a quarantine hotel, it was "a very risky procedure."

So should the Government have a rethink before the policy comes in on Monday? Or is that just closing off another chink of light for those forced to live in a tiny room for 10 days or more?

Have your say in the poll below.

10:58 AM

Chancellor urged to cut NICs and support businesses across the supply chain ahead of Budget

The Federation of Small Businesses has joined calls for the Chancellor to set out the next stage of his financial support before the Budget next month.

National chairman Mike Cherry said pre-Budget action would "mark a real statement of intent" as he urged Rishi Sunak to consider the whole supply chain instead of a "simplistic" sectoral approach.

"Extending current measures – and building new ones – to help suppliers is essential," he added. "Creating fresh measures around assessments of lost revenue, rather than property or industry, marks the way forward. "

He also called for a reduction in National Insurance contributions, or the reintroduction of a jobs retention bonus, to help "employers to get staff off furlough and into work".

"The Government needs to take concerted action to get people back into work, and it’s senseless to wait until furlough ends to start doing so. "

10:42 AM

'A choice may have to be made' between protocol and Assembly, former DUP leader warns

Northern Ireland must be "freed from the protocol", Arlene Foster has said as her predecessor warned unionists "a choice may have to be made" between the protocol and the Assembly.

The DUP leader and Stormont First Minister told the Government to "step up and protect this part of the United Kingdom with permanent solutions, not sticking plasters".

Northern Ireland needs freed from the Protocol.

We must have unfettered trade between GB & NI.

It’s time for the Government to step up & protect this part of the United Kingdom with permanent solutions, not sticking plasters.

EU must recognise the absence of unionist support. — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) February 12, 2021

It came as her predecessor as first minister and DUP leader Peter Robinson told Northern Ireland unionists they could not oppose the protocol at the same time as being part of an administration that implements it.

"Is the scrapping of the protocol more important than the continued operation of the Assembly?" he wrote in the Belfast News Letter.

"A choice may have to be made."

10:29 AM

EMA adopts rolling review process for CureVac vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of a vaccine being developed by German manufacturer CureVac, a week after the UK inked a deal for 50m doses of a future drug designed to tackle new variants.

The rolling review, which allows for a speedier approvals process without cutting corners, will continue until enough evidence is available for a formal marketing authorisation application.

Back in November the Commission had approved a deal with CureVac for an initial purchase of 225 million doses, plus an option to request up to a further 180 million doses, after approval is granted.

10:13 AM

Countries could be added to red list with few hours notice

Labour has accused the Government of "lurching from one crisis to another", amid reports that countries could be added to the so-called 'red list' with just a few hours notice.

Sources told the BBC that changes to the list of countries from which travellers must pay £1,750 to stay at a quarantine hotel would happen on an ad hoc basis, rather than regular review points.

But Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary, attacked this approach as not giving potential travellers sufficient notice.

"The UK government are clearly content to continue lurching from one crisis to another when it comes to border policy," he said.

"They need - urgently - to move to a comprehensive hotel quarantine system, to protect against mutant strains of the virus and provide certainty. Continuing with this 'red list' approach will achieve neither."

10:08 AM

Priti Patel disagrees with BLM 'take the knee' protest

Priti Patel has said she disagrees with the act of taking a knee as a protest against racism, as she criticised Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The Home Secretary told LBC radio: "Last summer was quite a moment with all the protest that we saw taking place.

"We saw policing as well coming under a great deal of pressure from some of the protest. I don't support protest and I also did not support the protests that were associated..."

Interrupted, she sought to clarify that she was not criticising the right to protest but rather the "dreadful" action last year.

Ms Patel said she would not take the knee herself, and asked if she agrees with the gesture more generally, she replied: "No."

Protesters - and some police officers - took the knee during Black Lives Matter protests last year - AFP

09:58 AM

Watch: Chancellor resists calls for pre-Budget announcement on support

The Chancellor is resisting Labour's calls to set out the next stage of his financial support ahead of the Budget, as he responds to the gloomy GDP data published this morning.

The UK's economy shrank a record 9.9 per cent in 2020, according to the ONS.

"Today's figures show that last year our economy experienced a significant shock, and whilst there were some signs of resilience over winter, you know what's clear is right now many families and businesses are experiencing hardship," said Rishi Sunak.

Watch the video below.

09:48 AM

Priti Patel dodges question about confidence in Met Police Commissioner over sex ring probe

Priti Patel has declined to express her confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick over the force's botched VIP child sex abuse investigation.

Former High Court judge Sir Richard Henriques has written an open letter calling on the Home Secretary to launch a criminal inquiry into the Metropolitan Police's Operation Midland, which was sparked by lies told by Carl Beech.

Pressed that she does not have confidence in the commissioner during repeated questioning on LBC Radio, Ms Patel responded: "I work with the commissioner.

"The commissioner does a lot of great work and she oversees the largest police force in the country.

"There are still questions, rightly so, some questions have been put to me today actually, very publicly in newspapers, and it's right that I also look at these questions."

Her spokesman later clarified that the Home Secretary "has full confidence in her to do her job."

09:44 AM

Travellers should 'persevere' with booking portal, says Priti Patel

Priti Patel has told people to "persevere" with the Government's testing website after a woman raised fears she will not be able to travel back from the US because of issues with the portal.

During a call-in with LBC, one UK listener - who is married to a US citizen - said she was due to return from the States on February 22 but has been unable to book a test.

The Home Secretary responded: "I do understand there have been problems with the testing package website, which I think was launched yesterday.

"I've been told it was back up and running this morning so please persevere with this.

"This is a fresh website clearly."

Home Secretary Priti Patel - PA

09:34 AM

Border controls likely to be last Covid restrictions lifted, says Prof Ferguson

Border controls could be the last restrictions to be lifted as the world lumbers back towards "normality", Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

The Imperial College epidemiologist told Politico's Westminster Insider podcast it was his "fervent hope" that "by this time next year, we will be basically back to normal", saying it would all depend on the effectiveness of ongoing vaccines.

Prof Ferguson suggested a biannual programme, rather than annual with flu, might be likely with Covid.

Asked if border controls were likely to outlast other restrictions, he said: "Yes. I mean, I think some degree of whether it's border measures in terms of quarantine or whether it's border measures in terms of requiring vaccination certificates, I suspect those will persist for longer.

"Unfortunately, the rest of the world, particularly low and middle-income countries, are going to be many months, if not years, behind the UK in terms of getting high levels of vaccination coverage. So just as one needs a yellow fever vaccine certificate to go to many countries in the world, it may become routine to have a requirement for a Covid vaccination certificate.”

09:12 AM

UK must protect itself against Chinese disinformation ahead of May elections, says Tom Tugendhat

China is "a very good student" of tactics developed in Russia including more recent disinformation campaigns, a senior Tory has warned.

Tom Tugendhat said he and other critics of Beijing had experienced "extremely low level irritation from the Chinese government in recent months and years, and the likelihood is that will increase."

He added: "Australia has sadly become a test ground for many of the Chinese Communist State's attempts to undermine democracy... there is a good chance we will see more of it and that would be extremely concerning."

Ahead of May's local elections the foreign affairs committee chairman said the UK must "make sure that our elections our safe, our information networks are clear and we defend ourselves against this new form of warfare that is disinformation.

"One thing we have seen in recent years is that China - a very good student of Russian Soviet activity - is learning off disinformation campaigns we are seeing indifferent parts of the world."

09:06 AM

China's BBC ban 'trying to shape the battlefield' over disinformation, says senior Tory

China's decision to ban BBC World Service over its reporting on coronavirus and the persecution of ethnic minority Uighurs is part of efforts to "try and shape the battlefield", a senior Tory has said.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, told Radio 4's Today programme the move was "not much of a surprise, but it is certainly a deepening... or an extension of the 'Great Fire Wall' that surrounds China and is keeping China cut off from information from the rest of the world in order to enable control of the people".

He added: "The BBC's extremely courageous coverage of the brutality and perhaps even genocide that is going on in Xinjiang is something that has really riled the Beijing authorities, calling them out as not being the egalitarian leaders they claim to be but almost Han Chinese nationalist."

Asked if this was part of 21st century warfare, he said: "Even in combat the way you command battlefield is you convince enemy to run away - you don't try to kill them... you are trying to shape the battlefield before you get there,

"You can see this in terms of way that disinformation is used in terms of trying to influence... trying to shape the field at home in Beijing."

08:45 AM

UK hotel quarantine plan 'very risky', warns Australian professor

Allowing travellers quarantining in hotels to leave their rooms with guards is "very risky", an Australian epidemiologist has warned.

Professor Michael Toole, from the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, which has just re-entered lockdown after an outbreak linked to a quarantine hotel, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there had been instances where an infected guest opened their room door and "with the positive pressure this kind of fog of virus went out into the corridor, travelled down and infected hotel staff".

Asked for his views on people being allowed to leave their rooms in UK quarantine hotels while accompanied by guards, Prof Toole said: "We've learnt that that is a very risky procedure."

This morning Victoria Atkins, the Home Office minister, told the BBC that allowing people out for "a gulp of fresh air" was "reasonable" (8:20am).

08:41 AM

Welsh Government in talks with tourism industry about 'what might be possible' for Easter

The Welsh Government can "see a path into the spring", with talks taking place about "what might be possible" for Easter, Mark Drakeford has said.

The First Minister told BBC Breakfast: "Here in Wales, numbers of people infected with coronavirus continue to go down. If that can be sustained over the weeks to come then we can see a pathway into the spring in which we will be able to restore freedoms to people that they've had to go without while we've been in this second wave."

However he warned there were "so many unknowns", with new variants occurring all over the world "that could make a difference here in the United Kingdom".

"But with vaccination, and with numbers falling, provided we reopen society carefully and cautiously and don't allow the virus to get away from us again, we can see a path into the spring where it will be possible for us to go back to doing some of the things that we're all missing so much."

Easter was an "important moment" for the tourism and hospitality industry in Wales and the Government was "talking with them about what might be possible", he added.

08:36 AM

Chancellor must launch 'smarter furlough' ahead of Budget, says Labour

The UK's GDP figures show that the UK is "experiencing the worst economic crisis of any major economy", as well as the worst death toll in Europe, shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds has said.

She urged Rishi Sunak not to wait until the March 3 Budget to set out the next stage of his plan for financial support.

"Businesses can't wait any longer," Ms Dodds said. "The Chancellor needs to come forward now with a plan to secure the economy in the months ahead, with support going hand in hand with health restrictions.

"We need a smarter furlough scheme that offers certainty beyond April, alongside an extension to the business rates holiday and the vital VAT reduction for hospitality and tourism to give businesses breathing space.

"This crisis has pulled back the curtain on the Conservatives' insecure economy. We need to rebuild stronger, putting in place the foundations for a better, more secure future."

08:33 AM

'Up to Scotland' to decide how to handle 'red list' travellers from England, says minister

It is "up to Scotland" to decide where passengers landing in England but travelling on to the country should quarantine.

Scotland has closed its airports to all international travel, but people can still land in England and drive in.

Victoria Atkins told BBC Breakfast: "If you are coming from a red list country, you must quarantine in a hotel; if you are coming from a non-red list country, then you quarantine at home."

When pressed on quarantine measures for the devolved administrations, she said: "That will be for the Scottish Government to work out."

She refused to comment on reports that lockdown measures could be in place until autumn, saying: "It's far too early to say. This review next week is so important and the roadmap out of (lockdown) - we have to listen to the evidence and listen to the data on this."

Scotland has closed its airports to all international travel, but people can still land in England and drive in. - Getty

08:25 AM

Minister defends quarantine hotels policy after outbreak in Australia

A minister has defended the use of quarantine hotels, following the outbreak of the UK variant in an Australian hotel.

A fresh Covid-19 cluster reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight, as Melbourne authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus.

Victoria Aitkins, the Home Office minister, told Radio 4's Today programme: "We have looked very carefully at this [policy] - you will appreciate this is a very fast evolving story.

"We can only look at the data we have in front of us, and we are satisfied these quarantining rules are the way in which we can help to control the spread of variants.

"But the first and most fundamental rule is that you should not be travelling abroad... unless you have an essential reason for doing."

08:20 AM

Reasonable to allow quarantine hotel residents 'a gulp of fresh air', says minister

Allowing people who are staying in quarantine hotels "a gulp of fresh air" is reasonable, a minister has said.

This is one of a handful of measures that are different to set-ups in other countries such as Australia, including the thickness of face masks for staff, and a lack of compulsory daily tests for staff.

In Australia, people staying in quarantine hotels are not allowed to leave their rooms. However, the UK's rules state that security staff can "accompany any of the arrived individuals to access outside space should they need to smoke or get fresh air".

Victoria Atkins told the BBC's Today programme: "We have our own measures in our own country. The hotels will be adhering to very strict measures in relation to social distancing and face masks and so on.

"Allowing someone a gulp of fresh air... with all the very strict measures we have is very reasonable."

However the Home Office minister stressed that all measures would be kept under review.

08:13 AM

Wales to experience 'small dip' in vaccine supplies, says First Minister

There will be a "small dip in the volume of vaccine coming to Wales" over the next two weeks, the First Minister has said.

Mark Drakeford told BBC Breakfast that those already vaccinated would receive second doses and anyone in the next five priority groups would begin to receive their first doses.

"Then in March, the volume of vaccine accelerates again and that gives us confidence that we will complete the vaccination of the next five priority groups by this spring," Mr Drakeford said. "That's what we promised we would do, we remain firmly on track to deliver that."

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government was "confident" it would vaccinate the top nine priority groups by the spring and aimed to reach the rest of the population by the autumn.

"Plans are already being made because we will need the vaccination centres, we will need the staff to deliver it, we will need the systems to contact people and all of that is being worked on now," he said.

08:11 AM

Minister appears to rule out suggestion that cases must fall below 10,000 before lockdown is lifted

A minister has appeared to rule out suggestions from Sir Jeremy Farrar that the Government wait until daily cases fall below 10,000 to lift lockdown.

The director of the Wellcome Trust made the comments yesterday, prompting concern among senior Tories that the goalposts are being moved ahead of Boris Johnson setting out his roadmap.

"We should aim that this is the last lockdown of this level in the UK, but that can only be true if transmission is much lower in the UK," he told Radio 4's Today programme, saying that should be brought down to the "single thousands" before measures are eased. There are currently 750,000 people in UK infected with Covid.

Victoria Atkins, the Home Office minister, told Sky News the Prime Minister was conscious of the "difficult balancing act of keeping the public with us, keeping us all united in wanting to stick to the rules, but also has to keep an eye on the economy."

08:05 AM

UK Covid strain shuts down Melbourne amid fears over speed of outbreak

Melbourne will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown tonight, fearing the UK variant is spreading much faster than previous outbreaks.

A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight, as authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus. All of those infections were linked to the highly contagious UK variant.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown for the state, starting at midnight on Friday, calling it a "short, sharp circuit breaker" banning public gatherings, home auctions, weddings and religious gatherings. It means spectators will be barred for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

"We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Read more in our Covid live blog here.

08:00 AM

Wales set to become first nation to have offered vaccines to top four groups

Wales will become the first of the four nations to offer vaccinations to everyone in the top four priority groups, Mark Drakeford has said.

Everyone in the most vulnerable cohorts will have received "invitations to come in" for a Covid-19 jab "at the very latest over the weekend".

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "There are 740,000 people in Wales in those four groups, 689,000 of them had already been vaccinated by the end of Wednesday.

"We expect, when we have yesterday's figure, to go well past the 700,000 barrier today.

"We know that all of those who are yet to be vaccinated will have had invitations to come in by the end of today or at the very latest over the weekend."

07:58 AM

Economy has suffered 'serious shock' from pandemic, after economy shrinks nearly 10pc, says Chancellor

Rishi Sunak has said the economy suffered a "serious shock", after figures showed the UK suffered a record decline last year.

GDP shrank 9.9 per cent in 2020, ONS data shows.

The Chancellor said: “Today’s figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world. While there are some positive signs of the economy’s resilience over the winter, we know that the current lockdown continues to have a significant impact on many people and businesses."

He promised his Budget would see him “set out the next stage of our Plan for Jobs, and the support we’ll provide through the next phase of pandemic.”

07:46 AM

Stealth tax raid on personal allowances to raise £6bn

The Treasury is considering freezing personal income tax allowances in next month's Budget in a "stealth" tax raid that could bring in up to £6 billion, The Telegraph can disclose.

Officials are interested in scrapping the planned increases to both the £12,500 and £50,000 thresholds in a move that would result in tens of millions of people paying more.

Freezing the thresholds would effectively cancel planned tax relief, with the average family forecast to miss out on a £250-a-year saving by 2024-25.

Such a move is often described as a "stealth tax" because no tax rates are being increased – meaning the risk of a voter backlash is lessened – but a large amount of revenue is raised.