Politics latest news: 'Of course' I can fight and win the next election, insists Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was last week sent a questionnaire by the police over the parties at No 10 - GETTY IMAGES

Boris Johnson has insisted he can win the next general election despite a torrid few weeks for his premiership and appeared to call for a truce with the Scottish Tories.

Revelations about the 'partygate' scandal led to Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, calling for his resignation, claiming that his position was no longer tenable.

But Mr Johnson said in comments reported on Tuesday: "All I would say is there is far, far more that brings us together than separates us."

He added that Mr Ross had "done a very good job indeed of leading the Scottish Conservatives".

And asked by the Scottish Daily Mail whether both men would lead the Conservatives to fight and win the next general election, Mr Johnson said: "Of course."

The Prime Minister has cut short his "levelling up tour" of Scotland and northern England to chair a Cobra meeting on the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian crisis.

​​Follow the latest below.

03:39 PM

Volodymyr Zelensky: The joker who 'ironically' announced Russia will invade tomorrow

In the face of a massive force of Russian troops lurking on Ukraine's borders this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a sombre address to the nation.

"We are being intimidated by the great war and the date of the military invasion is being set again. This is not the first time," he said, referring to Western intelligence claims of a potentially imminent Russian invasion.

"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it the Day of Unity," he continued. "The relevant decree has already been signed. On this day, we will hoist national flags, put on blue and yellow ribbons and show the world our unity."

Story continues

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in a private audience at the Vatican on February 8 - Gregorio Borgia/Pool via Reuters

The speech was typical of Mr Zelensky's Russia strategy, which has sought to strike a careful balance between keeping the nation calm and preparing it for extremely difficult times ahead.

But his reference to a specific date of invasion caused confusion among foreign media outlets, who inferred that the president was confirming that it was imminent. Aides later insisted that this was an "ironic" nod to previous Western predictions which had not come to pass.

Profile: TV star who once played a normal guy who becomes president

03:25 PM

Nigel Farage: Net zero is like the Europe question - and needs a referendum

Nigel Farage has called for a referendum on net zero in the wake of a dispute between the Conservative leadership and backbench MPs on fracking.

Asked on GB News whether the issue should be settled at the ballot box, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said a referendum was needed "on the whole net zero proposal".

"It's been imposed on people without any public discussion," Mr Farage said. "There is no difference between the political parties, literally no difference between them, on any of this stuff.

"We'd never have got to 25 per cent of our electricity bills being green subsidy if he had proper debate and open politics in Westminster. So it is actually a little bit like the European question - everyone agrees you're not allowed to have your say. So I think we may in the end even have a referendum on it."

Craig Mackinlay, the chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group (NTSG) of Conservative backbenchers, recently told the Telegraph that the group could play a similar role to the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown sceptics who defied Boris Johnson on Plan B measures, or indeed the Tory Brexit rebels under Theresa May.

In case you missed it, our own Liam Halligan has this must-read piece on how net zero may ultimately prove as divisive an issue as Brexit.

03:06 PM

Free Covid tests to be scrapped from next week - reports

Free PCR and lateral flow tests will be axed next week as the Government unveils its plan to live with Covid, according to reports.

Anyone wanting to test themselves for Covid would have to pay to access tests, according to LBC, which quotes concerned sources at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The Department for Health did not deny the claims but said the current testing scheme is "under review".

02:55 PM

'Of course' Russia doesn't want war, says Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin has told a press conference "of course" Russia doesn't want war in Europe, but there must be a constructive to the Kremlin's security proposals, writes Marcus Parekh.

When asked about the prospect of war, Mr Putin told reporters: "Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations."

His statement, made at a joint press conference with Olaf Scholz, came as the Russian military announced some troops had started to return to their bases from both Belarus and Crimea after military exercises ended, per the Ifax news agency.

Mr Scholz, the German chancellor, said Russia was a crucial player in maintaining security in Europe, after talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"For Europeans it is clear that lasting security cannot be achieved against Russia but only with Russia," he told reporters.

02:41 PM

Matt Hancock failed to comply with equality duty over Dido Harding appointment, High Court rules

Matt Hancock did not comply with a public sector equality duty when he appointed the Conservative peer Baroness Dido Harding as the head of a public health quango during the Covid pandemic, the High Court has ruled.

The Runnymede Trust, the race and equality think tank, successfully won its claims against the Government over the appointment of Baroness Harding to the role of interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection in August 2020, and the appointment of Mike Coupe as director of testing at NHS test and trace in September 2020.

The campaign group the Good Law Project had also joined the trust in making complaints, arguing that the Government had not adopted an "open" process when making appointments to posts "critical to the pandemic response". However, the Good Law Project's claim was dismissed.

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: "We're delighted the department has won yet another court case against the discredited Good Law Project. Claims of 'apparent bias' and 'indirect discrimination' have been quashed and thrown out by the High Court."

"What the judgment does make clear is that 'the claim brought by Good Law Project fails in its entirety', therefore highlighting the fact this group continues to waste the court's time."

Read the full story here

02:31 PM

Tom Harris: Keir Starmer's Brexit U-turn takes the public for fools

Sir Keir Starmer was presumably optimistic that his latest pronouncement on Brexit – namely that there now exists “no case” for Britain rejoining the European Union – would settle the issue within his party, writes Tom Harris, the former Labour MP who led the Vote Leave campaign in Scotland.

That, or he felt it would at least allow him to draw a line under his previous, electorally calamitous, mistake in pressing for a rerun referendum on the issue.

Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy were in Burnley today on day two of Sir Keir's three-day tour of England - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The reaction from his fundamentally Europhile membership was suspiciously muted, almost as if there now exists a broad, unspoken understanding that there are certain things the Labour leader must say in order to get a fair hearing from a previously sceptical electorate, however unpalatable those things are.



But there might be limited returns for a leader who so quickly and easily veers from one extreme to the other while even the most partisan of observers can take a step back and allow that, whatever their personal views, there is certainly a case for rejoining the EU.

Tom Harris: Keir Starmer risks repeating all of his old mistakes

02:16 PM

A crash worse than 2007-08 is coming, warns 'notable' Tory rebel Steve Baker

Steve Baker has said he is expecting a global financial crisis worse than the one seen in 2007-08.

Mr Baker, the MP for Wycombe and deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said problems with the financial system are "the biggest issue we face" even when compared to Brexit, the response to coronavirus and now net zero - all issues on which he has been a strident campaigner.

" I expect a global crisis worse than 2007-08 because a failure caused fundamentally by excessive credit expansion has been papered over with yet more credit expansion and now quantitative easing," he said. "The distortions that will have been sown seem to me likely to unwind catastrophically.

On his status as a serial rebel, he told the LGBT Conservatives website: "I always planned to obtain a referendum on the European Union and to oppose the advance of the project; that implied rebellions I’m afraid.

"I have not enjoyed them and I have never been a scattergun rebel. It must be admitted I suppose that the scale of my rebellions has been notable.

02:00 PM

Boris Johnson: Intelligence 'still not encouraging' on Ukraine

01:52 PM

Tom Tugendhat: We can't believe anything coming out of Moscow

Tom Tugendhat has urged caution towards the claims coming out of the Kremlin today as he cast doubt on whether de-escalation is possible.

Mr Tugendhat, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said it was "far too early to tell" whether there is a diplomatic route out of the current trajectory.

"I think it's far too early to tell," he told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme. "Don't forget he's announced the withdrawal of 10,000 troops just before Christmas. None of them went anywhere.

"And the build-up continued so, you know, let's not pretend that we can believe anything that's coming out of Moscow. They have lied and lied and lied, and surprisingly, are continuing to lie."

Mr Tugendhat also labelled the Russian foreign ministry "the barking dog outside a house of a Mafia don... It's just there to make a noise. If it ever shuts up, it'll be cut loose, but nobody really cares what it says, least of all the Kremlin."

01:40 PM

Nigel Farage: We should not entertain Nato membership for Ukraine

As more than 100,000 Russian troops sit tight around Ukraine’s borders, an intensive series of negotiations involving international leaders is taking place, writes Nigel Farage.

Yet I believe it is time for the Western allies to reconsider what the real purpose of Nato is. Boris Johnson is talking to world leaders to avert crisis. I would urge him to think hard and fast about this. If American intelligence is correct, time may be short.

German forces seen preparing for their deployment to Lithuania today - Bernd Wuestneck/DPA

To resolve any potential conflict in life, it is important to put yourself in the shoes of your opponent. Russia, with its painful history of being invaded, has always been more fearful of the West than the West is of Russia. Despite being the largest country in the world, it suffers from a form of paranoia that lasted throughout the Cold War and has prevailed ever since.

Today, Russia sees the continued expansion eastwards of both the European Union and Nato as a direct threat. Every Western military and political leader says they have no intention of threatening Russia, which is true. But they all seem to misunderstand Vladimir Putin’s fundamental objection to the West’s approach in Ukraine.

Nigel Farage: We must remove a chief reason for invasion

01:19 PM

Russian tanks can return at 'same speed' as they left

The head of a Russian state media organisation has warned that Russian tanks can return to the Ukrainian border at "the same speed" at which they left, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

"The main thing to remember is that the departing tanks in the images disseminated today by the Defence Ministry will head back if they are needed at the same speed," Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russian state news network RT, said today.

"Exercises have been conducted - troops have been withdrawn. They have shown everyone what they wanted."

The warning would appear to vindicate the fears of Bob Seely, the senior Tory MP, who warned this morning that Putin can always re-deploy troops at speed (see 11.06am).

01:03 PM

Boris Johnson: 'Very difficult decision' made to keep embassy in Kyiv

The UK will keep its Ukrainian embassy in Kyiv, Boris Johnson confirmed after today's Cobra meeting as he acknowledged it was a "very difficult decision".

"[We] continue to ask Melinda Simmons, our fantastic ambassador to do what she's doing," Mr Johnson told reporters. "Now, that's a balanced decision.

"We have to face the fact that there is a risk, we'll keep it under constant review. But one of the things we want to do is show the UK's continued support for Ukraine, for stability in Ukraine and I believe that keeping our embassy going for as long as possible is an important symbol."

Mr Johnson also confirmed new measures to target "dirty money" would be included in the Economic Crime Bill.

01:02 PM

Boris Johnson repeats calls for de-escalation of crisis

Asked about reports that US intelligence officials believe there could be an invasion at 1am GMT tomorrow, Mr Johnson said "we think that they huge preparation to go at virtually any time" and acknowledged Russia would have a "lot of options" by which it could invade.

"I think what everybody needs to see is a programme of de-escalation," the Prime Minister said. "That means withdrawing the battalion tactical groups away from a potential theatre of conflict, not constructing field hospitals on the border with Belarus and giving a sense that things are being scaled back, scaled down that the threat is over and a conversation, a negotiation is beginning.

"We think there is an avenue for diplomacy, we've seen some positive signs. And if that's correct then let's build on that."

01:00 PM

Breaking: 'Mixed signals' on Russia-Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

There are "mixed signals" on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and Russia building field hospitals on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is "not encouraging", Boris Johnson has said.

"Last night going into today clearly there are signs of diplomatic opening, there always has been an opportunity to talk, there are grounds for a conversation about Ukraine, with Ukraine and that's good," he told reporters. "We are seeing a Russian openness to conversations.

"On the other hand the intelligence that we're seeing today is still not encouraging. We've got Russian field hospitals being constructed near the border with Ukraine in Belarus that only can be construed as preparation for an invasion, you've got more battalion tactical groups actually being brought closer to the border according to the intelligence that we're seeing.

"So mixed signals, I think, at the moment and all the more reason therefore for us to remain very tough and very united and particularly on the economic sanctions. And there what we're doing the UK has been out in the lead for a while."

Mr Johnson added that a "very, very tough" package of sanctions was ready to go "if Russia is so rash, so reckless, as to invade Ukraine".

12:45 PM

'Army of women' mobilised to fight Nicola Sturgeon's transgender reforms

An "army of women" has formed to fight Nicola Sturgeon's transgender reforms after being ostracised by established feminist groups, a study has found.

The author of new research, published in the respected Scottish Affairs journal, said a determined grassroots movement was growing and attracting women from across Scotland’s usually rigid constitutional divide.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly dismissed fears that her plan to allow Scots to "self-declare" their own gender without a doctor's approval poses a risk to the rights and safety of women.

The SNP has been accused of ignoring feminist and religious groups in talks on gender reform - Jeff J Mitchell/AFP

However, Sarah Pedersen, professor in communication and media at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, said the First Minister faced a major battle with campaigners, including politicians and activists from her own party, who were horrified at her policy.

Opposition has been galvanised by prominent figures such as JK Rowling and women have formed their own support networks to back each other up when they come under attack online from trans rights campaigners, the study reveals.

Daniel Sanderson, our Scottish Correspondent, has more

12:28 PM

Westminster Bridge incident: Roads to reopen after police called to suspicious package

Police have reopened all the roads around Waterloo station after issuing an evacuation order following the discovery of an unattended package, writes Marcus Parekh.

"The unattended item has been assessed and was found not to be suspicious. Road closures will be lifted imminently. We thank the public for their cooperation," the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

12:08 PM

Post Office scandal inquiry hears 'lives were ruined'

The Post Office IT scandal wrecked lives and tore apart families in what has become "the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history", an inquiry has been told.

Three sub-postmasters shared evidence on the opening day of the inquiry. Dozens will take the stand over the coming weeks to detail how they were affected by the scandal, with more than 700 people wrongly prosecuted for crimes they did not commit between 2000 and 2012.

Their convictions were based on evidence from a faulty IT system called Horizon. In his opening remarks to the inquiry, Sir Wyn Williams, its chairman, said he would "examine decisions made by those who seem to have treated that information as infallible".

Gurpreet Narwan, our Consumer Affairs Editor, has the story

12:04 PM

Wages overtaken by inflation as living standards plummet

New figures showing the worst drop in living standards in eight years have sparked calls from trade unions demanding workers are given an "urgent pay rise", writes Tim Wallace.

The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at 7.25 per cent with households' take-home pay set to fall by two per cent this year in real terms, the biggest drop in any calendar year on records dating back more than three decades.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said: "Pay packets are plummeting in value as bills and prices sky-rocket. This huge pressure on household budgets will only get worse unless the Government takes proper action."

However, Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, has warned workers they should show "restraint" in asking for pay rises, for fear of starting a dangerous wage-price spiral.

​Tim Wallace: The worst is yet to come

11:57 AM

Is Boris already bullish about 2024?

"Of course" was Boris Johnson's response when asked by the Scottish Daily Mail whether he can lead the Conservatives into the next general election.

His latest comments are all the more significant after he refused to confirm he would resign if he was fined as part of the investigation into alleged parties at Downing Street.

"The fastest-growing economy in the G7" has become a frequent refrain at Prime Minister's Questions. Mr Johnson can point to "getting Brexit done" after years of political impasse, more than nine in 10 Britons receiving a Covid vaccine, and the UK bucking the trend of further restrictions over Christmas in favour of remaining open.

Boris Johnson will hope his popularity can once again balloon - and appears to have one eye on the next election - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Indeed, predictions of his demise in the past have proven premature. Those who saw no way back after he quit as Foreign Secretary could not have been more wrong. Besides, when Mr Johnson took over as PM, his party had just received eight per cent of the vote in the 2019 European elections - winning an 80-seat majority by the end of the same year.

There may be bumps in the road ahead. It is unknown what police investigation will conclude. Sue Gray's full findings could swing public opinion beyond repair. A "fast-growing" economy will mean nothing if wages fail to keep up with soaring costs. And net zero, Northern Ireland and tax rises have all caused concern on the Tory backbenches.

But despite jibes from the opposition, letters of no confidence, and a noticeable - if not drastic - drop in the polls, a Prime Minister famed for his campaigning abilities could well still be in place the next time that Britain heads for the polling station.

11:38 AM

Breaking: Waterloo Station evacuated over bomb scare

Police have evacuated Waterloo station and closed both Westminster and Waterloo Bridge's in central London after discovering a "suspicious" package on South Bank, writes Marcus Parekh.

York Road, which runs close to Waterloo Station, is also cordoned off, while a nearby apartment block has been evacuated. Reporters on the scene say evacuations are now taking place across South Bank and Westminster Bridge.

Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridge have all been closed.

11:27 AM

'Partygate' is not Boris Johnson's focus, says Liz Truss

Boris Johnson is "fully cooperating" over the police questionnaire he received last week in relation to "partygate" but it is not his focus, Liz Truss has said.

Mr Johnson has four days left to respond to questions from Scotland Yard after No 10 confirmed he had been contacted in relation to reported Downing Street parties.

He is expected to argue he was working during an alleged party said to have taken place on November 13, 2020.

Liz Truss arriving with Tim Barrow, the British Ambassador to the EU, to attend today's Cobra meeting at No 10 - Daniel Leal/AFP

"He is fully cooperating with the police inquiry," the Foreign Secretary told Sky News. "But there is a very serious situation at present that we’ve been discussing, with Russia and Ukraine, and the Prime Minister is fully focused on that.

"He’ll be chairing a meeting of Cobra later this morning to make sure that we are really pursuing the diplomacy, that we’re pulling out all the stops on that, at the same time as preparing for the worst and making sure we are in the best possible position to respond alongside our Nato allies."

11:20 AM

West must stop 'complacent, panicked' response, warns senior Tory

A senior Tory MP warned the West must stop swinging from "complacency to panic" in the face of authoritarian states, reports Danielle Sheridan, our Political and Defence Correspondent.

Bob Seely added that while "this crisis may go away for a short time, in the long term it’s not going away".

Bob Seely - Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

“Nor is the importance of understanding how to deal with authoritarian states such as Russia and China. The potential for conflict is only going to grow."

"Over the next ten years Putin will continue to try to break Nato, dismember Ukraine, demand a sphere of influx in eastern Europe and through years of war propaganda at home in Russia he is building an image of the West as the enemy."

11:06 AM

This is not the end of the crisis, senior Tory warns West

Bob Seely has warned the West to be wary of "taking this as anything close to the end of the crisis" amid reports Vladimir Putin is withdrawing troops, Danielle Sheridan reports.

Mr Seely, who writes academically on Russia and sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Putin can always re-deploy troops at speed.

He warned: "Over the next ten years Putin will continue to try to break Nato, dismember Ukraine, demand a sphere of influx in eastern Europe and through years of war propaganda at home in Russia he is building an image of the West as the enemy."

10:57 AM

Fraud victims short-changed as just one in 1,000 cases solved by police

Just one in 1,000 frauds are solved by police as officers are accused of “looking for excuses not to investigate”.

A total of 4,924 fraud offences resulted in a charge last year out of more than five million scams reported by people in the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) annual survey of crime.

This means just 0.1 per cent of frauds resulted in a prosecution despite the number of offences rising by 32.4 per cent from 3.8 million in 2020, according to the analysis of official data by The Telegraph.

One senior police watchdog said the failure to tackle fraud was spurring criminals into it because they knew there was a less than one in a 100 chance of being detected.

Charles Hymas and Ben Butcher have the alarming details

10:35 AM

Ukraine latest: Kremlin has begun pulling back troops

Marcus Parekh, currently on breaking news duty for the Telegraph, has the latest on Ukraine:

The Russian military has announced some troops have begun returning to their bases from both Belarus and Crimea after the conclusion of military exercises, the local news agency Ifax reports.



"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," a defence ministry spokesman said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.



Russia's top diplomat mocked Western intelligence for naming the date of a Russian invasion as Moscow announced a partial drawdown of troops.

10:33 AM

Britain must be 'safe for disagreement', says Stonewall founder

One of the founders of Stonewall has said Britain must be "safe for disagreement" in the wake of Oliver Dowden railing against so-called "woke" ideology yesterday (see 8.08am).

Simon Fanshawe, now a supporter of the LGB Alliance which was founded in 2019 in opposition, insisted it was important to "hear each other's upset and offence".

"We need to realise that's going to happen and we learn through our mistakes, we learn through dialogue and discussion," he told GB News.

"You don't need to agree with people and what you need to be able to do is collaborate with them and get on with them, and the way we do that is through our differences.

"When trans activists say what they say, or Oliver Dowden say what he says, what I'm trying to do is create a space that is safe for disagreement, not from disagreement."

10:23 AM

Water company bosses 'should have pay linked to pollution'

Water company chief executives should have their pay linked to levels of pollution, the head of the industry regulator has told the Telegraph.

“Excess” returns must be reined in and action taken to clean up sewage in rivers, David Black, Ofwat’s interim chief executive, said.

Ofwat is considering changes which could require companies to link their performance to payouts or risk fines by the regulator.

Mr Black was speaking to the Telegraph as it launched its Clean Rivers campaign, which calls for action to protect England’s waterways.

Emma Gatten, our Environment Editor, has the full story

10:09 AM

Defence Secretary arrives ahead of Cobra meeting

Ben Wallace has arrived at the Ministry of Defence before an emergency Cobra that is to be chaired by Boris Johnson this morning.

Mr Johnson warned yesterday an invasion could take place within "the next 48 hours".

Ben Wallace has win plaudits for his show of support with Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Liz Truss was also seen after completing this morning's media round - Tayfun Salci/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

10:02 AM

This is the EU's darkest hour

As Russian forces continued to build along the Ukrainian border last month, Netflix released one of its most popular movies to date – Munich: The Edge of War, writes Richard Kemp.

The film is set in 1938 as German troops prepare to attack the Sudetenland while Chamberlain and other European leaders negotiate away Czechoslovakia’s sovereignty. Today, it’s almost as if President Macron is reading from Chamberlain’s script.

Putin and Macron - Sputnik/Reuters

Since his meeting last week with Putin, he’s been pressing Ukraine to implement the Minsk accords, brokered by France and Germany in 2015 as Russian forces and their proxies fought in eastern Ukraine.

The imposition of the Minsk accords would see an end to Kyiv’s sovereignty and give Russia a say in running the country. It is extraordinary that Macron, whose country now holds the EU Council presidency, should entertain such gunpoint bartering of a democratic nation’s integrity.

Richard Kemp: The EU fragmented as soon as it faced a real threat

09:52 AM

No laughing matter?

The BBC is right not to apologise for a joke made by Graham Norton about the Ukraine crisis, the Foreign Secretary said.

Earlier this month the chat show host quipped during the introduction to his BBC One show that Ukraine would be "south-west Russia" for those watching on catch-up TV.

Graham Norton, also a presenter on Virgin Radio, made the joke on his BBC Friday night chat show - Virgin Radio/PA Wire

But asked about the remarks on LBC, Ms Truss maintained she was "a believer in free speech" and added: "I don't necessarily believe that every joke on the BBC is in good taste, but I certainly don't support a censorship state that stops comedians making jokes".

The BBC said the joke, aired on Feb 4, was "subjective" and that "no subject is off limits" when it comes to comedy on the channel.

09:46 AM

Labour accuses Government of 'fragile' recovery

The Government has only been able to achieve a "fragile" recovery, Labour said in response to the newest Office for National Statistics figures (see 9.39am) released this morning.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said: "Today's employment figures reveal how fragile the recovery is.

"Without an ambitious plan for jobs our recovery will remain weak, we'll be stuck trapped in Sunak's low growth, high tax cycle and working people, families and pensioners will continue to face a cost-of-living crisis."

09:39 AM

Living standards fall at fastest pace since 2014 as inflation bites

Living standards tumbled at the fastest pace in almost eight years in December, writes James Warrington, while looming tax rises and higher energy bills mean the squeeze on households is set to worsen.

The average salary excluding bonuses rose 3.6 per cent from the previous year, well below the rise in consumer prices. Adjusted for inflation, wages fell 1.2 per cent – the biggest fall since 2014.

Rishi Sunak flagged the measures taken by the Government to ease the burden on the most vulnerable amid the cost-of-living crisis - Simon Walker/HM Treasury

The latest ONS figures showed another rise in payrolled employees to a record 29.5million in January - hailed by the Chancellor (see 8.28am) - as the labour market continues to recover.

But a rise in wages is being wiped out by soaring inflation, which is expected to top 7 per cent in the spring. Surging energy bills, a raid on National Insurance and higher interest rates are all conspiring to hit household incomes further.

09:34 AM

Suzanne Moore: Jeremy Corbyn is too much of a narcissist to retire

Do you remember the joy in 2017 when Jeremy Corbyn won a stunning election victory? writes Suzanne Moore.

This was just a year after the divisive referendum had been settled and Remain triumphed? Perhaps you don’t, but believe me, there is a corner of social media, and indeed the Labour Party, where these things happened.

The part of the Left that still hangs on does so to await the resurrection of Jeremy Corbyn. This is fantasy politics on every level, yet the only person who can disrupt that fantasy is Corbyn himself.

Instead of more conflict, he could exit gracefully. If he cared for his party, that is surely what he would do. Instead, we have the nasty spectacle of his presence causing more in-fighting.

Suzanne Moore: How Corbyn is still killing Labour

09:24 AM

Russia's Ukraine invasion 'highly likely', says Liz Truss

09:18 AM

We need 'full-scale removal' of Russian troops, Liz Truss urges

Liz Truss demanded the "full-scale removal" of Russian troops if the UK is to believe that there are no plans to invade Ukraine.

Ms Truss reiterated the latest intelligence suggests an invasion is imminent and "highly likely" with more than 100,000 troops stationed around the border.

Russia and Belarusian troops held joint military exercises last week - Russian Defence Ministry/TASS via Getty Images

"The Russians have claimed that they have no plans for an invasion, but we will need to see a full-scale removal of troops to show that is true," the Foreign Secretary told LBC.

"I would need to see more details to understand if that has any major implications."

09:11 AM

Met Police boss: Some officers are racist - but we are not a racist organisation

A senior officer in the Metropolitan Police has admitted that racism is a problem in the country's largest force but denied that "all of the organisation [is] a racist organisation".

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid also acknowledged that "people who have racist views and are racist" are among the force's staff.

When asked on BBC Newsnight if he accepted racism "is a problem in the Metropolitan Police", Mr Javid replied: "Yes, I do."

"Let me be really clear on this, there's absolutely no room for racism in policing," he told the programme. "Especially here in the Metropolitan Police, we made that very, very clear to our people, anyone who works for us and demonstrates any type of racism or discrimination behaviour will be removed from the organisation."

Full story: 'We've done a huge amount of anti-racist work'

09:05 AM

Sir Keir goes on the counter-attack

Labour is hiring a "Director of Attack and Rebuttal" with a view to the next general election, as the party looks to expand on what is only a thin lead over the embattled Conservatives in the most recent polling.

The advertisement for the role, as spotted by Guido Fawkes, promises a cool £68,000 per year and seeks to find someone "who will responsible for the production and dissemination of materials to support Labour’s election strategy".

The successful candidate would "ensure prompt and effective rebuttal of claims made by political opponents".

After Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, said at the weekend Tony Blair had "got it right" on crime, it seems Sir Keir's party is also looking to revert to the New Labour era of "spin wars" a year after Baron Mandelson reportedly came back on the scene in the party.

08:58 AM

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Put your questions to Telegraph journalists

In recent developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, tens of thousands of Russian troops have massed on the borders of Ukraine, raising fears Moscow could invade imminently.

As a result, Western leaders are desperately rushing to find a diplomatic solution to avert a potential invasion, while the UK believes Vladimir Putin is planning a "false flag" event as soon as tomorrow.

At midday (GMT) tomorrow (Weds, Feb 16), you can join the Telegraph's senior foreign correspondent, Roland Oliphant and Moscow correspondent, Nataliya Vasilyeva, as they discuss the Ukraine stand-off.

Sign up to our webinar here

08:52 AM

How John Major swallowed the politics of the Blob

In his recent speech to the Institute for Government, Sir John Major won headlines for his claim that "at No 10, the Prime Minister and officials broke lockdown laws", writes Charles Moore. He may be proved right - but it was surprising to hear him say it.

Although making a speech defending the rule of law, he was publicly intervening while a police investigation is still in progress. You are not supposed to do that, especially if you are an ex-prime minister.

Contrary to Sir John Major's view, political parties must not be organs of the state - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The headlines distracted from Sir John's most concrete point. He sidled up to it: "There is rarely a good time for a bad idea, but sometimes – when faced with the alternatives – a bad idea can appeal. So it is with the funding of politics."

He does not want to ban private donations to political parties completely but says they should be capped, and continues: "If a restriction on donations means an increased level of public funding of political parties, of elections, of referendums, then so be it."

Charles Moore: John Major sounded reasonable - but was mistaken

08:32 AM

Priti Patel to change law to stop Sadiq Khan sacking or suspending Met chief

Priti Patel is to introduce a new law that will prevent Sadiq Khan from summarily sacking or suspending the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Charles Hymas can reveal.

The Home Secretary is planning the legal change to prevent police and crime commissioners (PCCs) dismissing chief constables, including the Met Police Commissioner, for political or personal reasons.

The move was already being planned before the Mayor of London forced the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick amid concerns within the Government that a pattern has been emerging of Labour PCCs disposing of policing chiefs.

Priti Patel and Dame Cressida Dick alongside Ian Dyson and Boris Johnson arriving at the scene of a stabbing on London Bridge in 2019 - Simon Dawson/Reuters

It is thought that the departure of Dame Cressida, who quit after being told that she had lost the support of Mr Khan, will accelerate the shake-up to protect her successor and other chief constables who fall out with their political masters.

Ms Patel is the person by law who appoints the Met Commissioner, although the legislation requires her to consult the Mayor. There are no plans to change this process.

Read the full story here

08:29 AM

Matt Hancock records 'heated' podcast interview

Matt Hancock has taken part in a "heated podcast" in which he was grilled about his departure from the front bench.

The former Health Secretary was accompanied by Gina Coladangelo, his girlfriend, to the interview with Steven Bartlett, the newest Dragon on Dragons' Den and the founder of social media marketing agency Social Chain.

Matt Hancock x The Diary Of A CEO!



Matt Hancock stopped by with his new partner Gina to speak to me.



It’s time to find out what really happened, it’s time to ask the questions we’ve not had answers to; Party gate? Where did the CCTV footage come from? What mistakes did he make? pic.twitter.com/JVUiLpiDV0 — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) February 14, 2022

Mr Bartlett said the podcast would touch on "partygate", where the infamous CCTV footage of Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo had come from, and mistakes the former Health Secretary had made.

"This is the first time in the history of The Diary Of A CEO that things got a little heated between me and a guest at one point," the entrepreneur wrote. "However, Matt did answer all of the tough questions I asked him and nothing will be edited out."

08:28 AM

Rishi Sunak: Record payroll figures show our plan is working

New unemployment figures show the Conservatives' plan for the economy is working, Rishi Sunak said as the number of payrolled workers hit a record high.

The UK employment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 75.5 per cent in October to December 2021, while the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points and payrolled employees rose to an unprecedented 29.5million.

"Our £400 billion economic plan has protected our jobs market through the pandemic and it is now healthier than most could have hoped for," Mr Sunak said.

"Payrolled employee numbers are at a record high and redundancies are at an all-time low thanks to our Plan for Jobs."

Mr Sunak pointed to the £20billion provided across the next two financial years by the Government in a bid to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

08:24 AM

Putin more dangerous than 'deluded' West will admit

With Ukraine on the edge of invasion, a question hangs over the West. Who is the real Vladimir Putin? asks Sherelle Jacobs.

Is he the street fighter who grew up in a dilapidated St Petersburg apartment chasing rats for thrills? Or is he the messianic statesman on a mission to restore Russia to greatness? Is he a cynical opportunist who can be shouted down from the brink? Or a fanatic who sees his personal destiny as enmeshed in that of his country?



Put simply: is Putin a thug in a tsar’s clothing or a tsar in thug’s clothing? And which would be more dangerous?

Vladimir Putin attending a meeting with Sergei Shoygu, his defence minister - Sputnik via Reuters

The West appears to have gambled big that Putin is, in essence, little more than a mafia man. That for all his grandiose rhetoric about restoring a certain respect for Russia on the world stage, he is focused, above all else, on the survival of his regime.



It seems that Washington’s high-stakes tactic is to apocalyptically talk up the prospect of war in the hope of calling Putin’s bluff. This could be borderline reckless hubris. Or, it could be a cunning bit of theatre that gives the West room for manoeuvre in negotiations: should Putin step back from invading,

Sherelle Jacobs: Our throw of the dice may not pay off

08:19 AM

British embassy location under review, suggests Liz Truss

The location of the British Embassy in Ukraine is subject to "review", Liz Truss suggested after the United States confirmed it was closing its embassy in Kyiv due to a likely invasion.

"We have moved some staff to Lviv in the west of Ukraine," Ms Truss told the Today programme. "We still have staff in Kyiv. We continue to review that.

"But we do think it is very important that we are supporting British citizens in Ukraine and we do have a presence in Kyiv, but, clearly, I'm constantly looking at our staff safety to make sure they are protected."

Liz Truss confirmed this morning that an invasion of Ukraine remains "highly likely" and could be "imminent"

Ms Truss revealed she "can't make any commitments about any refugees at this stage" in the event of an invasion, having avoided giving a number in her earlier Sky News interview.

"The point I would make is that we have asked British citizens to leave Ukraine while there are still commercial flight routes available," she said.

08:12 AM

Police to reveal number of fines issued for ‘partygate’ gatherings

Scotland Yard will reveal the number of people fined at each "partygate" event being investigated and explain why the decision was taken, civil servants have been told.

A question and answer sheet sent to government officials caught up in the inquiry, a copy of which has been seen by The Telegraph, says the civil service will not be told who gets fined.

Government staff facing allegations of attending lockdown-breaking parties are told to talk to their supervisors if they need time off to deal with what is happening.

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has this report

08:08 AM

Stop 'obsessing' over pronouns, urges Tory chairman

Britons should stop “obsessing” over pronouns and "decolonising" the school curriculum, the Conservative Party chairman has urged - as he decried the “painful woke psychodrama” of activists across the West.

Oliver Dowden warned that institutional Left-wing ideology risked a collapse in resolve, as he became the first Tory chairman to make a speech in Washington for more than two decades.

We cannot be complacent about defending our values against this painful woke psychodrama. It will take courage to resist it.



Too many have fallen for the idea it is kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas. It is not.



My speech at @Heritage today👇 pic.twitter.com/a7JqEZu3vf — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) February 14, 2022

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy think tank which enjoyed a close relationship with Margaret Thatcher, he noted the UK and US are where the so-called "woke agenda" is being "pursued the most aggressively".

"If all we hear is that our societies are monstrous, unjust and oppressive, why on earth would anyone fight to sustain them?" he asked.

End this 'painful woke psychodrama', Dowden tells West

08:05 AM

Window for peace in Ukraine is open, say Joe Biden and Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden on last night insisted not all hope was lost despite Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, appearing to suggest that Russia could invade on Wednesday, Lucy Fisher, Nick Allen and James Rothwell report.

After another frantic day of diplomacy, Mr Johnson and Mr Biden agreed that there was still a "crucial window" to avoid war.

It came as Mr Zelensky warned his people to prepare for a Russian invasion on Wednesday and urged them to greet it with a show of patriotism on the streets in a bizarre video address to the nation.

Ukrainian soldiers seen in training in Donetsk - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency

Ukrainians should "hang national flags, put on blue and yellow ribbons, and show our unity to the whole world", Mr Zelensky said. A close aide later said the president, a comedian turned populist politician, was being "ironic".

Last-ditch diplomatic push amid backtrack over invasion claim

07:58 AM

End Russian oil reliance for sake of freedom, urges Liz Truss

Europe must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas to safeguard "freedom and democracy," Liz Truss said this morning.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Ms Truss pointed to the "very damaging" impact a war in Ukraine would have on costs at the petrol pump and stressed the need to "find alternative sources".

"In the United Kingdom only three per cent of our gas is from Russia, which is different from continental Europe. We are working to support people with the cost of living but of course a war in Ukraine would do further damage to the European gas market."

Ms Truss insisted the petrol duty freeze had saved people "£15 every time they fill up with petrol" but pointed to a "global situation of high oil and gas prices", adding: "One of the things we need to do is reduce dependence on Russian gas for the long-term future of freedom and democracy in Europe."

Earlier, she used her Kay Burley at Breakfast appearance to describe the idea of Nord Stream 2 going ahead in the event of an invasion as "simply unconscionable" and said she hoped Olaf Scholz would send a "very clear" message to Vladimir Putin during talks today.

07:53 AM

Liz Truss 'deeply regrets' Keir Starmer mob

Liz Truss said she "deeply regrets" the mob that surrounded Sir Keir Starmer at the start of last week but insisted it was not Boris Johnson's fault.

Mr Johnson yesterday declined to take the opportunity to apologise to the Labour leader, who confirmed to BBC Radio Newcastle he had received death threats in the wake of the Prime Minister's claim, later clarified, that Sir Keir "spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile" as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Boris Johnson was not to blame for anti-lockdown protesters shouting "paedophile protector" at Sir Keir Starmer, Liz Truss said this morning - BBC

Ms Truss told Sky News: "The Prime Minister did clarify his remarks and of course I deeply regret what happened to Keir Starmer.

"Every politician needs to be able to go about their job without fear, that’s very important.

"But ultimately it’s the perpetrators who attacked Keir Starmer, who verbally abused Keir Starmer who we should be putting the blame on."

07:49 AM

Good morning

Boris Johnson is "fully cooperating" with the police in the criminal investigation into alleged Downing Street parties but it is not his focus, Liz Truss insisted as she warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine could still be imminent.

Here is the front page of your Daily Telegraph: