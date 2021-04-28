Politics latest news: 'Nothing to see here', says Boris Johnson over Downing Street flat donations probe

Boris Johnson has claimed there is nothing "to see here, or to worry about", amid a trio of investigations into the funding of his refurbishment of the Downing Street flat.

The Electoral Commission yesterday announced a formal probe, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Separately, the new ethics adviser Lord Geidt is undertaking a review, which will run in tandem with one being carried out by Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary.

During a trip to a London school, Johnson said he would comply with whatever the Electoral Commission demands following its investigation.

But he added: "I don't think there's anything to see here or to worry about."

Mr Johnson has said he covered the cost of the refurbishment, but has not answered directly whether the costs were initially covered by someone else and later repaid.

More data needed to sign-off on vaccinated people socialising, No 10 says

No 10 said more data was required before signing off on fully-vaccinated people meeting up.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman was asked whether Boris Johnson agreed with England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam's suggestion it would be safe for two inoculated people to meet up.

The spokesman said: "I think JVT made two points yesterday.

"Firstly he said that if two people who had been fully vaccinated meet, then he would be confident that it would be safe for both of those individuals.

"He then went on to make the point, which I think is important, that we still need further data to understand whether these vaccines work as well for people who are frail and elderly as they do in fit and young people...and that only 64.5% of the population have had their first dose, so we are still a way off the full population having been fully vaccinated.

"The point he was making is that we are close but it is right that we continue to be cautious and follow the steps set out in the road map."

Read the full report of Professor Van-Tam's comments from Wednesday's Downing Street press conference.

Government failure to answer Covid questions 'totally unacceptable', says Speaker

Ministers have been blasted for failing to answer questions over opinion poll spending connected to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was "totally unacceptable" for the Government to not supply details to MPs.

The Procedure Committee is expected to be asked to look into it.

Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis told the Commons: "This Government spends more money on polling and focus groups than any government in history.

"There may be good reason for that but for the last year they have resisted adamantly all Freedom of Information requests about that subject."

Sir Lindsay, in his reply, said: "It is totally unacceptable. We're elected by our constituents, our constituents expect a service and that service is being denied by ministerial departments.

"It is not acceptable, we will continue to take it up."

He added: "I am dissatisfied. The message needs to go to the heart of Government: Take MPs seriously from all sides, they deserve the service, so do their constituents, it's not acceptable."

Have your say: Is John Lewis furniture a 'nightmare'?

The "cash for cushions" row is not just about where the initial donation came from - it's also a question of taste.

The Downing Street flat is said to have required a nearly £100,000 upgrade because of the "John Lewis nightmare" left behind by Theresa May.

Labour has made much of this, arguing that it shows how out of touch Boris Johnson and the Tories are that they turn their noses up at something the majority of the country would consider quite high-end.

But it's not just the opposition who are making those claims - others, including Samantha Cameron's sister Emily Sheffield, have suggested it is "very out of touch indeed".

Tackling those claims, the Prime Minister today said "I love John Lewis."

So is John Lewis nice or a nightmare? Desirable or dreary? Have your say in the poll below.

Boris Johnson: Public understands need to cut overseas aid

Boris Johnson answers questions from the media after a visit to King Solomon Academy - Getty

Boris Johnson has said that the public "will understand" the cuts to overseas aid due to the pressures of the pandemic, after it emerged the UK's contribution to a United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency had been cut by 85 per cent.

This morning Baroness Sugg, the former Foreign Office minister, suggested the move could harm the UK's global ambitions, and called on the Government for greater transparency (see 8:55am).

But the Prime Minister told reporters people should be "proud" of the £10bn budget.

"I also think that they will understand, and I know that other countries around the world understand, the particular pressures of the pandemic that mean we have to economise in that way.

"You ask me if we will go back to 0.7 per cent - the Government has always been clear that we will when it is fiscally prudent to do so, when we have the headroom to do so."

Lobby latest: No 10 rejects claim that Boris Johnson dodged bereaved families

Boris Johnson 'visited the memorial wall in private for quiet reflection' - Anadolu Agency

Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson visited the Covid Memorial Wall in central London in the evening to avoid meeting bereaved families (see 12:03pm).

His spokesman insisted that the Prime Minister wanted to visit the wall late on Tuesday evening so he could make it a "private visit" for "quiet reflection".

The spokesman said: "He went on Tuesday evening for a private visit. As many others have done, he visited the memorial wall in private for quiet reflection.

"The Prime Minister has spoken to a number of families bereaved by Covid, both in person and virtually.

"With regard to the Bereaved Families for Justice group, the Prime Minister has said he is happy to meet them at an appropriate time to do so and once the legal proceedings have concluded."

'I love John Lewis', Boris Johnson insists

Boris Johnson during a visit to a school in London today - Getty

Boris Johnson has insisted "I love John Lewis", amid the ongoing row over the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat.

The Prime Minister and his fiance Carrie Symonds have reportedly spent nearly £100,000 upgrading their residence to get rid of the "John Lewis nightmare" left behind by Theresa May.

Asked what was wrong with the department store, he told journalists: "Absolutely nothing.

He added: "The one thing I object to in this whole farrago of nonsense is, I love John Lewis."

Boris Johnson accused of 'dodging' bereaved families with 'private' visit to memorial wall

"Our invitation for him to walk the wall with families who've lost loved ones is still open" - AP

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to "dodge meeting bereaved families" after he visited the National Covid Memorial Wall late on Tuesday.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice is considering legal action against the Government as it demands ministers set a date for an independent, judge-led inquiry into the crisis.

Co-founder Matt Fowler said: "For weeks we've asked him to come to the wall and meet bereaved families. He's refused to even acknowledge our request.

"Then, the day after it's revealed he said he'd let 'bodies pile high', he makes a late evening visit under cover of darkness, just so that he can dodge meeting bereaved families.

"This is a cynical and insincere move that is deeply hurtful. Our invitation for him to walk the wall with families who've lost loved ones is still open, and we await a response."

But No 10 defended Mr Johnson's "private" visit to the site opposite the Houses of Parliament as being for "quiet reflection", and said he "offers his deepest condolences" to those who have lost a loved one.

Nicola Sturgeon and Anas Sarwar go head-to-head for Glasgow Southside

It is the first time in British political history that the leaders of two major parties have stood for the same constituency seat - PA

It has been Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s mantra ever since it was confirmed that he would go head-to-head with Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow Southside - the first time in British political history the leaders of two major parties have stood for the same constituency seat.

“Glasgow Southside is Nicola Sturgeon’s constituency, but it’s my home.”

The new Scottish Labour leader is “not going to pretend” that he’s the favourite to win the seat, which Ms Sturgeon won with considerably more votes than all other candidates combined in 2016 with 61 per cent of votes cast and a majority of 9,593.

However, despite the SNP’s enormous lead - Glasgow Southside is its safest seat in a city where the party has won every constituency in the most recent Holyrood and Westminster elections - it has become one to watch because it is being contested by two party leaders.

Read our profile of the key battleground in next month's vote here.

Tory MP calls for Great North Road to be renamed after the Queen

A Queen's Highway? One could be amused - AFP

It's not quite a Royal Yacht - but a Conservative MP has launched a campaign to rename the A1 the Queen's Highway to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough, told the Commons the "beautiful" Great North Road should be renamed after the Queen to celebrate her 75 years on the throne next year.

Transport minister Rachel Maclean said she agrees "fully" with Sir Edward's suggestion, adding that she is sure Grant Shapps will "consider" the proposal.

10:33 AM

Back to school for Boris and Rishi

Boris Johnson doing his bit for science - Getty

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak take part in a science lesson at King Solomon Academy in Marylebone

Boris Johnson should answer question on Downing Street flat donation 'this morning'

Starmer is hoping voters will look left on May 6 - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will "clean up Westminster", as he argues Lord Geidt's investigation into the Downing Street flat refurbishment was inadequate.

The Labour leader said: "The idea of having an adviser who can investigate only if the Prime Minister says so just shows how weak the system is. That's why what we are proposing is that we clean up Westminster. We have a proper, independent commission."

He added: "We've got the Prime Minister on WhatsApp messages about tax arrangements and now we've got this ridiculous farce of the Prime Minster not being even prepared to answer a simple question about who paid for the redecoration of his flat. We need to clean this up."

He called on Boris Johnson to "set up a camera pool and take the question and answer it".

"The Prime Minister should do that this morning, then we can move on and concentrate on things that matter most to people."

Boris Johnson 'farcical' for silence on Downing Street flat, says Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer: Most people would say 'about time he concentrated on what really matters' - Getty

It is "farcical" that Boris Johnson won't explain who first covered the cost of the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister has insisted he has paid for the works carried out on his residence - but has failed to respond to questions about the original loan.

During an election campaign visit in Manchester, the Labour leader said: "The Prime Minister could actually deal with this very, very quickly. All he's got to do is answer a very simple question; which is who paid, initially, for the redecoration of your flat?"

He added: "The Prime Minister could actually end this now, tell us who paid for it in the first place, answer the question, it would take him about one minute and then he can get back on with the day job...

"The question's really moved on... the bigger question is now: why is the Prime Minister not prepared to just answer that question? What is he hiding?"

Government working to drive down costs of airport testing

Tests have come down in price - but still cost £44.90 a pop - Bloomberg

The Government has been working with companies to "drive down the cost" of PCR tests to make them more widely accessible as international travel returns, Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told MPs: "I know that the House is interested on the update with regard to travel returning internationally over the coming months and I wanted to provide a very quick update to say that although PCR tests may be required from a medical, scientific point of view, we have been working with private laboratories, pharmacies, supermarkets and other companies to encourage them to deliver on their logistical expertise and enter the market and drive down the cost.

"We've seen some success so far. Because, as I mentioned earlier, the cost of a single PCR day two test now has come down to £60 from one of the large providers on the Government linked site, with a new entrant now at £44.90 - enabling more people to access PCR tests as international travel returns."

Watch: Matt Hancock gets the jab from Jonathan Van-Tam

Covid cases fall below 50 cases per 100,000 in vast majority of UK

Covid-19 case rates have dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 people in more than 95 per cent of local areas of the UK, new analysis shows.

It is the first time since the start of September that as many as 19 in 20 areas have seen their rates plunge below such a symbolic level.

Around one in 10 areas are even recording rates in single figures.

It is almost a complete turnaround from how the data looked three months ago, when the second wave of coronavirus had just peaked.

However this morning Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, stressed there would be no acceleration of the Prime Minister's roadmap out of lockdown, emphasising the need for caution.

Matt Hancock and JVT celebrate as Health Secretary gets the jab

Matt Hancock is never one to hide his Tiggerish enthusiasm for life - and it seems getting the Covid jab (and a sticker for being brave) might have tipped him over the edge.

The Health Secretary was vaccinated by deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam this morning - causing the pair much jubilation.

Matt Hancock gets the jab - and a sticker

Matt Hancock beams after getting his jab

Matt Hancock and JVT celebrate as the Health Secretary gets the jab

Government 'very out of touch' on John Lewis claims, says Sam Cam's sister

It might not be the biggest issue in the "cash for cushions" row, but the Prime Minister and his fiance's apparent besmirching of John Lewis is gaining traction.

Labour has made much of the claim that Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds sought donations for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat to get rid of the "John Lewis nightmare" left by Theresa May. Middle England's go-to department store even fired off a cheeky tweet.

Yesterday Michael Gove's wife Sarah Vine said they shouldn't be expected to "live in a skip" - prompting Samantha Cameron's sister to wade in.

A regular visitor to the flat, Emily Sheffield tweeted: "What with insulting John Lewis and now referring to a stunning, only recently refurbished vast apartment as a skip... this government (and their wives) sounding very out of touch indeed!

As someone who visited Number 11 on a number of occasions, it is no skip. What with insulting John Lewis and now referring to a stunning, only recently refurbished vast apartment as a skip... this government (and their wives) sounding very out of touch indeed! #number11 — Emily Sheffield (@emilysheffield) April 28, 2021

Planet Normal: 'The President doesn't yet know who he is'

Sunday Telegraph columnist Janet Daley says that Joe Biden's first 100 days in office as President have been marked by an identity crisis.

Speaking to Allison Pearson on this week's Planet Normal podcast, the American-born journalist said: "[Biden] doesn't seem to know whether he is the reincarnation of Franklin Delano Roosevelt or a Hillary Clinton type focused on identity politics.

"He's not a far left politician of the kind that does exist now in the Democratic Party. He seems to be trying to create the kind of unity that Franklin Roosevelt managed to create around the reinvention of the state. But he's also got all tied up in this identity politics stuff. "

Listen to the interview in full below - then join Allison and Liam in a discussion from 11am here.

Matt Hancock gets the Covid jab from Jonathan Van-Tam

Matt Hancock has said it is a "privilege" to have received his first dose of the Covid vaccine at the Science Museum, as the 42-year old Health Secretary joins the millions of Britons in getting the jab.

Deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam administered the dose.

He said it "felt fitting to be at the museum", where the team are documenting the national pandemic response and preserving items like the first Covid vaccine vial to be used anywhere in the world.

"I was very excited when my call came, and I'd urge everyone to take up the offer when it comes, and become part of history in the UK’s biggest ever vaccination programme," he added.

Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all.



Massive thanks to JVT & the @sciencemuseum team.



When you get the call, get the jab! pic.twitter.com/dPhUwkGEYB — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 29, 2021

Something for the Weekend: Rishi Sunak gets a trim

Dishy Rishi's keeping up appearances with a trip to the barbers.

The Chancellor has visited a string of small businesses in Wembley including hairdressers Chop Chop, where he got his hair trimmed,

Rishi Sunak gets a trim

Something for the weekend: Rishi Sunak gets a trim

In depth: The gilded makeover of the No 11 flat and Boris Johnson’s battle to pay for it

The Prime Minister had been complaining about money for some time - AFP

Nothing flatters Boris Johnson quite so much as comparisons to his great hero Winston Churchill, and in one respect the two are undeniably alike: their troublesome struggles with their own finances.

Churchill constantly had to turn to wealthy friends for help when he overstretched himself, whether it was to cover debts on his country home, Chartwell, vast invoices from his shirt makers, or the astronomical costs of his champagne and cigar intake. In the pre-war years, he was repeatedly attacked by opposition MPs over the gifts and loans he needed to stay afloat.

Mr Johnson inadvertently emulated his wartime predecessor when he and his pregnant girlfriend (now fiancée) Carrie Symonds decided to embark on a lavish redecoration of the grace and favour flat they share above No 11 Downing Street.

Read our deep-dive into the row that is engulfing the Prime Minister here.

Scientists to decide on single jab for Project Cov boost

Zahawi: There is a big piece of research which will be done in June called 'Cov boost' - Jeff Gilbert

Scientists are considering which single jab will offer the best protection against Covid as part of a piece of research being carried out this summer called 'Cov boost'.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that decisions about how best to use the 60m Pfizer doses unveiled yesterday would be down to scientists and clinicians as part of the "future-proofing the vaccination booster campaign".

On the booster jab, he said: "Novavax looks pretty good because it works against the current dominant virus in the UK, the Kent virus, and the South Africa virus. Pfizer looks good, we are talking to AstraZeneca about their vaccine variant, Valneva as well."

He added: "We want to give as much optionality to the clinicians to be able to make the decision of how they want to offer that additional protection for the most vulnerable cohorts."

The Covid jab would hopefully "dovetail with the flu vaccination programme in the autumn and then the annual vaccination programme next year", he added.

08:02 AM

Joe Biden attacks 'trickle-down economics' as he hikes top tax rate

Joe Biden has attacked the idea of "trickle-down economics", in a speech on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Speaking to Congress last night, Mr Biden called for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-pandemic US middle class and give new life to "forgotten" workers.

He unveiled a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan to pour money into early education, childcare and higher education, which will rely on pushing the top income tax rate from 37 percent back to its pre-Trump 39.6 percent.

Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, however, would face no extra taxes.

"My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked. It's time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out," Mr Biden said. "What I've proposed is fair."

Trickle-down economics has never worked.



Trickle-down economics has never worked.

It's time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 29, 2021

Former minister calls for transparency on overseas aid cuts

Baroness Sugg quit as a Foreign Office minister after the Government cut overseas aid last year - PA

A former minister has called on the Government to be fully transparent about where its cuts to overseas aid are being made.

Conservative peer Baroness Sugg, who resigned in protest at the cuts last year, told the Today programme there must be a clear timetable for when ODA would return to 0.7 per cent of GDP - the level committed to in the party manifesto.

"Until then, I think we need transparency so we can understand where these cuts are being made, the budgets obviously exists, they've been published in the past, so we need to see a full breakdown," she added.

"We also really need to see an explanation of how the Government's going to make this action lawful.

"When they announced the cuts they confirmed they needed to bring forward legislation but five months on from that we still haven't heard what they plan to do and this really needs to come before Parliament for a vote."

Minister grilled over 'John Lewis nightmare' comment

The controversial refurb was reportedly inspired by a desire to get rid of the "John Lewis furniture nightmare" left over by Theresa May - PA

Asked why John Lewis furnishings were "not good enough" for Boris Johnson, Nadhim Zahawi said the company or person behind the renovations does not matter, but who paid for the revamp.

According to Tatler magazine, the Prime Minister's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, felt the lavish Downing Street overhaul was necessary to rid the 11 Downing Street flat of the "John Lewis nightmare" left behind by former occupant Theresa May.

The vaccines minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Whether it is John Lewis or Lulu Lytle, the important thing for your listeners is that the Prime Minister paid for this, not the taxpayer."

ICYMI: Rewatch last night's Downing St press conference

If you missed last night's briefing, rewatch it in full here.

07:40 AM

Festival bookings 'carry some risk', minister warns

If you have booked a ticket to a festival in the UK, "you carry some risk", a minister has warned.

Despite the Government vowing life will return to normal on June 21 according to its roadmap, this is the latest hint that all restrictions will not be lifted on that date.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi was repeatedly asked on the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme whether or not people should be booking tickets for festivals in July or August.

While he said there was "no evidence" that the Government would miss the May 17 and June 21 milestones, Mr Zahawi insisted "we have to remain cautious".

Pressed repeatedly on whether or not people should be booking a ticket, he said: "If you are now booking, you do carry some risk, clearly because we have to follow the data."

Minister refuses to confirm if Boris Johnson will accept findings of flat probe

A minister has refused to answer whether Boris Johnson would accept it if Lord Geidt's investigation into the Downing Street flat donations concludes that he broke the code.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, was challenged over the fact that the Prime Minister did not accept the findings of a report by the ethics adviser's predecessor into bullying allegations against Priti Patel.

He told the Today programme: "The Prime Minister has answered umpteen questions on this, including saying that if Lord Geidt finds the Prime Minister needs to make other declarations he will... Through this whole process, he has been advised by his officials."

But asked directly if "Lord Geidt finds the Prime Minister has broken the code, will he accept that finding?", Mr Zahawi did not answer.

"He has followed the ministerial code, Lord Geidt will obviously look at how the process has been followed," he replied.

"You can hear the frustration in my voice. So many questions have been asked about this. The important one is who paid for this - did the taxpayer? No, they didn't, the Prime Minister did."

Vaccine passports could be required for pubs later this year, minister hints

A minister has stressed that vaccine passports will not be required "to go to pubs or restaurants on May 17" - opening the door to their possible usage thereafter.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told Sky News that work was underway to make vaccine passports "operationally possible by May 17" for international travel.

Meanwhile the work "exploring them for mass events" is ongoing, he added, highlighting their use in large venues such as Wembley Stadium.

"If you want to go to 100 per cent seat capacity at Wembley you have to look at all technologies available to you," he said. "It is only responsible."

He noted there were "issues around discrimination, hence why domestically it is something we have to explore, ask those questions,"

Allowing Boris Johnson final say over Downing Street probe is 'only right', says minister

Lord Geidt is a "really creditable individual", says Nadhim Zahawi - Chris Jackson Collection

Allowing Boris Johnson the final say over whether he personally breached the ministerial code over donations used for the Downing Street flat refurbishment is "only right", a minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said the newly-appointed independent adviser on ministerial standards Lord Geidt was a "really creditable individual".

He told BBC Breakfast: "All ministers serve with the confidence of the Prime Minister - I think that's right, that is the right system to have.

"So it is only right that the adviser on ministerial conduct has to be able to report to the Prime Minister."

Mr Zahawi added: "Ultimately the individual tasked with this has to report to the Prime Minister because we as ministers only are able to do our job because we carry the confidence of the Prime Minister.

"When that confidence goes, when Lord Geidt finds against a minister in terms of breaking the code, then in terms of my role I would obviously step away from being a minister because I no longer have the confidence of the Prime Minister."

Support for Scottish independence ebbs

Support for Scottish independence has dropped to the lowest level since the last general election, with a new poll suggesting just 42 per cent back breaking with the Union.

The Savanta Comres survey, for the Scotsman, suggests that if a referendum were to be held tomorrow the results would be similar to the 2014 poll when No took 55.3 per cent of the vote.

It comes at a critical juncture for the SNP, who will claim a mandate for a second referendum if pro-independence parties win a majority in May's elections.

Chris Hopkins, associate director at Savanta ComRes told the Scotsman: "The direction of travel has been clear in the last few polls, with support for both independence and the SNP dropping ahead of the May elections. What this is down to remains unclear.

"It seems that the two major unionist parties, the Conservatives and Labour, have somewhat - but by no means completely - got their act together.

"This, coupled with a potentially more fragmented pro-independence List vote, means the SNP may fall short of their majority and not give Nicola Sturgeon the unequivocal mandate for a second independence vote that she so clearly craves."

Roadmap will not be fast-tracked despite vaccine transmission impact, minister says

Nadhim Zahawi ruled out speeding up the roadmap, despite new evidence showing the impact the vaccine has on transmission.

The vaccines minister told Sky News that while the "data is looking good" for the next stages in May and June, Number 10 was fearful that another surge could take off if restrictions were lifted too soon.

"If the vaccines have 85 per cent efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85 per cent of the adult population, that is still only 72 per cent protection.

"That is still quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect."

Boris Johnson may be forced to hand over emails about Downing Street flat refurbishment

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has not been asked for any information, but he and the Government will be happy to assist if asked.” - Reuters

Boris Johnson could be interviewed by the Electoral Commission and forced to hand over text messages and emails after it launched a formal investigation into payments for the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Conservative Party chiefs and Government advisers could also be ordered to share communications and financial documents to the watchdog, with inspections of the party's headquarters a possibility.

The dramatic escalation in the furore about declaring the payments came on Wednesday when the Electoral Commission released a statement saying “there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.

The news dropped around 11am on Wednesday, blinding the Prime Minister - who Number 10 claims was not given prior notice - just an hour before he faced Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions in a fiery exchange.