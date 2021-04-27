Politics latest news: I didn't break rules over Downing Street flat refurbishment, says Boris Johnson, as probe launched

Boris Johnson has insisted he broke no "rules or laws" over the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, amid a formal investigation into the matter.

This morning the Electoral Commission revealed it had launched a probe into the matter, saying there were "reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".

A spokesman said: "The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the Commission and whether such funding was reported as required."

During a heated PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer said this was "incredibly serious".

The Labour leader added: "Can the Prime Minister tell the House does he believe that any rules or laws have been broken in relation to the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's flat?"

Mr Johnson: "No, I don't. What I believe has been strained to breaking point is the credulity of the public."

12:45 PM

Labour's first prime minister 'had to borrow and buy from fleamarkets'

While Boris Johnson fends off questions over the so-called "cash for curtains", and criticism for his apparent dislike of John Lewis, one former MP has highlighted how different things used to be.

Ramsay Macdonald, Labour's first prime minister who governed in the 1920s, "had to borrow & buy from fleamarkets", says Caroline Flint.

Ramsay Macdonald, Labour's first prime minister who governed in the 1920s, "had to borrow & buy from fleamarkets", says Caroline Flint.

12:36 PM

Labour told of plans to create trust for Downing Street last June

Labour received correspondence from the Government about setting up a trust for Downing Street in June 2020, the party has revealed.

Speaking to reporters after today's PMQs clash, Sir Keir Starmer's spokesman said: "As far as I'm aware it was about the building overall, the Downing Street building overall, not about the Prime Minister's flat or paying for refurbishment of that flat."

The spokesman added: "When that correspondence came in, we didn't engage with the idea of establishing the trust."

12:30 PM

Labour goes to war... over John Lewis

The Downing Street flat at the heart of the row - AFP

Labour appears to be going to war with Boris Johnson - over the fact he and Carrie Symonds redecorated the Downing Street flat to allegedly rid it of the "John Lewis nightmare".

A spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said that "unlike the Prime Minister he doesn't turn his nose up to John Lewis thinking it's too downmarket" and "wouldn't spend £840 per roll on wallpaper".

The spokesman told reporters in Westminster: "The real question here is about whether or not the Prime Minister has complied with the rules governing the ministerial code, the rules governing MPs making a declaration to the register of interests and - as we have seen today - whether or not the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister followed electoral law.

"That's the big issue of today and if the Prime Minister wanted to end this saga he would come clean about precisely what's happened.

"The only reason we are talking about wallpaper and furnishings is because the Prime Minister hasn't come clean on what is becoming a daily story of more Tory sleaze."

12:26 PM

Covid patients in England drop to lowest level in seven months

The number of patients in hospital in England with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level for seven months, figures show.

A total of 1,310 patients were in hospital at 8am on April 27, according to figures from NHS England, the lowest since September 21.

At the peak, on January 18, there were 34,336 people hospitalised with Covid - far higher than the first wave's peak of 18,974 on April 12 2020.

Hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 are also back to levels last seen in mid-September, with a a total of 107 admissions reported for April 25.

It comes ahead of Matt Hancock's press conference at 5pm today.

12:20 PM

‘Support provided by the United Kingdom will save lives’, says minister

The UK is offering India support that "will save lives", a Foreign Office minister has insisted.

Challenged over why the UK Government isn't doing more to help the Covid-stricken country, Nigel Adams told the Commons that the UK is sending further 400 oxygen concentrators in the next couple of days, after an initial shipment of ventilators arrived yesterday.

"The heartbreaking scenes in India have shocked us all," he told MPs. "As the PM has said, we stand side-by-side with India as a friend and partner in the fight against Covid-19.

"Support provided by the United Kingdom will save lives," he added.

12:04 PM

Why Labour isn't going harder on the 'pile bodies high' comment

The reason that Labour is focusing on the Downing Street flat affair, rather than claims he said 'let the bodies pile high', is clear for two reasons.

Firstly, unless or until a recording surfaces, it's a case of he-said-she-said, and ultimately up to individuals which account they believe. Boris Johnson has repeatedly and emphatically said it's not the case.

The second is set out rather clearly by former minister Simon Clarke below. While it might be an eyebrow raising phrase, the fact is he did order another lockdown - being all too aware of how appalling they are.

That "speaks well of him", notes Mr Clarke.

That "speaks well of him", notes Mr Clarke.

11:57 AM

Boris Johnson fact-checked on sexual offenders claim

Labour is keen to hammer home their argument that Boris Johnson can't be trusted - even at the dispatch box.

But while much of the focus is on the headline-grabbing allegations about the Downing Street flat and claims he said 'let the bodies pile high', one shadow minister has zeroed in on another topic.

Just a small thing Boris Johnson said at PMQs that he'd made tougher sentences for sexual offenders in his time as PM. He hasn't there has been absolutely no sentence change since he became PM, but I look forward to him backing all of our proposals to do so.

11:44 AM

Have your say: Does it matter who gave Boris Johnson a loan?

Labour is making much of the fact that we don't know who may or may not have given Boris Johnson a loan to cover the costs of the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Sir Keir Starmer dedicated several of his questions to this matter. Although the Prime Minister claimed to have answered his question, saying he has "covered the cost" personally, we are still in the dark as to where the cash initially came from.

But does it matter? Sir Charles Walker, who is no fan of the PM, has said as long as his constituents aren't on the hook it is irrelevant, and that is certainly the argument being pushed by Number 10.

Have your say in the poll below.

11:42 AM

What the lobby made of today's PMQs...

It was certainly an explosive PMQs - but did Sir Keir Starmer really land any punches, or has Boris Johnson fended them off successfully?

Here's what the press pack made of today's clash.

I have never seen Boris Johnson that angry #PMQs

Boris Johnson just claimed Labour opposed his Brexit deal. They didn’t.



Boris Johnson just claimed Labour opposed his Brexit deal. They didn't.

Despite much internal opposition, Keir Starmer whipped his party to support it in a Commons vote on December 30.

He's sometimes know as the teflon Tory, but not today. The formal investigation into the flat coupled with the leaks around what he might have said privately in lockdown discussions (with the prospect of Cummings at a select committee next month) has left him very rattled at PMQs

Johnson has no wiggle room on this now - that's what Starmer has got from this PMQs. Either he really didn't say it or they are betting the house that no-one can prove he did

not saying the PM is trying to change the conversation but he's now talking about council tax and house building for some reason #pmqs

11:38 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson quizzed over when he learned of ESL plans

Rachel Hopkins, Labour's MP for Luton South, asks a straightforward question - "When was the Prime Minister and his chief of staff first made aware of plans for a European Super League?"

Boris Johnson replies that it was "Sunday night and we acted decisively, using the arsenal of legislative freedoms we have thanks to leaving the EU".

He adds that "The UK Government took a dim view of this matter - and the same goes for my chief of staff."

11:36 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson thinks rules are for 'the sort of people who shop at John Lewis', claims Labour MP

Boris Johnson was grilled over the 'cash for curtains' row - AFP

Labour MP Lillian Greenwood says the "cash for curtains" row shows that Boris Johnson thinks "rules, laws and decency are for other people - the sort of people who shop at John Lewis, or Ikea or Argos."

But the Prime Minister fires back that "people think Labour are losing all the arguments across British politics".

He claims the opposition has "no vision for our country".

11:33 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson challenged over unpublished James Dyson texts

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions - PA

Christian Mathers, Labour's MP for the City of Chester, says Boris Johnson promised to publish his texts to Sir James Dyson and has not "made good on that promise".

He asks when the messages will be published.

The Prime Minister replies: "I promised to publish my account of dealing with James Dyson, which is exactly what I have done".

He says Labour is trying to do "a W-turn" and asks if the party supports efforts to secure ventilators.

11:31 AM

PMQs: Labour have 'nothing to say' on important issues, claims Boris Johnson

Janet Daby, Labour's MP for Lewisham East, says it is "absolutely shocking" that the Electoral Commisison is investigating the Downing Street flat donations.

She asks why Boris Johnson thinks these stories "about sleaze, corruption and dishonesty" keep happening to him.

He replies that it is "because people are absolutely determined to find anything they can hang onto to talk about, except our vaccine rollout, our plans to level up and unite the country... because they can't win on those issues.

"They have absolutely nothing to say," he adds.

11:28 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson backs public inquiry into Post Office scandal

Conservative MP Duncan Baker, a former subpostmaster, says last week's ruling is "the beginning, not the end" and calls for "a proper, judge-led inquiry" into the scandal.

Boris Johnson says he is "totally right", and what happened was "one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in our history".

He confirms the High Court judge will be making recommendations about future steps.

11:27 AM

PMQs: 'What happens when a prime minister goes rogue?' asks Plaid Cymru MP

Liz Savile Roberts, Plaid Cymru's leader, says the sole judge of questions on conduct is the Prime Minister himself, "what happens when a prime minister goes rogue?"

Boris Johnson says the public have the opportunity to make their minds up on May 6 - when the local elections will take place.

11:25 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson 'up to his neck in sleaze', says SNP MP

Ian Blackford replies that it is "the Prime Minister's behaviour that is not in order".

He claims Boris Johnson is "up to his neck in Tory sleaze", and that he is dodging questions - but they won't go away.

"When exactly was money funnelled through Tory HQ into his personal bank account?" he asks, adding "who was the donor who originally donated them."

He asks if the PM will publish the details today or "wait for the police to come knocking at his door".

Mr Johnson says the SNP's Westminster leader is "talking complete nonsense".

11:22 AM

PMQs: Ian Blackford asks Boris Johnson if he is a liar

Ian Blackford was criticised for his 'unsavoury' question - PA

Ian Blackford gets around the Parliamentary rules that ban him from calling the Prime Minister a liar by asking him if he is.

There is a long pause before Boris Johnson says he leaves it to the Speaker to decide whether they are in order.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said they were "not savoury, and not what we would expect".

Mr Johnson then challenges the SNP's Westminster leader to "produce the author" of the claims "because I can't find them".

11:18 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson is 'Major Sleaze', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer then goes through the principles of those in public life, which include "accountability, openness, honesty and leadership".

He says the Prime Minister is "Major Sleaze" - a riff on the Captain Hindsight moniker that Boris Johnson has given him.

Keir Starmer widens out his attack at the end of his questioning, claiming the Tory government is 'mired in sleaze, cronyism and scandal'. #PMQs

But Mr Johnson hits back, saying Labour has attacked him for speaking for James Dyson about ventilators and has attacked Kate Bingham over her work on vaccines.

He also crowbars a reference to the European Parliament vote on Brexit last night, saying the Government is "taking back control of our country".

11:15 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson denies 'rules or laws have been broken' over Downing Street flat

Boris Johnson gets heated during PMQs - AFP

Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson should "answer the question" but notes that he "never answers the question".

The Labour leader points to the fact that donations should be reported within 28 days.

He cites the Electoral Commission's investigation, saying it is "incredibly serious" and asks if the Prime Minister believes any "rules or laws have been broken" over the flat refurbishment.

"No I don't," says Mr Johnson. "What I believe has been strained to breaking point is the credulity of the public... when I have told him umpteen times I have paid for it."

11:13 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson challenged over Downing Street flat donation

PMQs has been fiery - PA

Sir Keir Starmer attacks Boris Johnson's claims he is focused on the pandemic, saying he has been "nipping out to buy wallpaper" and personally briefing newspapers about Dominic Cummings.

He asks about the allegations that Lord Brownlow was asked to donate £58,000 for the cost of the refurbishment, and asks if that is true.

Mr Johnson says he has answered the question "many times now", repeats that he has covered the cost personally "in full", and repeats his attack line that "Tony Blair wracked up a bill of £350,000" on doing the flat up.

"What people want to see is minimising taxpayer expense," he adds.

11:10 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson says he has 'conformed in full' with code on Downing Street flat

Livid: Boris Johnson hits back at sleaze allegations

Sir Keir Starmer says there are "only four options" for who paid the initial invoice, saying it "should be easier than finding the Chatty Rat".

But Boris Johnson says he has "given him the answer - I have covered the costs.

"Most people will find it absolutely bizarre that he is focusing on this issue," he adds, stressing that he has "conformed in full with code of conduct and ministerial code", and that officials have been advising me throughout this whole thing".

The Prime Minister says he would "rather not pay taxpayers' money" unlike the former Labour government did "tarting it up".

11:08 AM

PMQs: 'Someone isn't telling the truth', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer challenges the Prime Minister - PA

Sir Keir Starmer says "someone isn't telling the truth", and highlights the ministerial code requirement that those who "knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation".

He adds: "I'll leave it there for now" - prompting MPs to mutter and jeer.

The Labour leader then asks who "initially" paid for the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Boris Johnson attempts to turn the tables by saying that Sir Keir had said the UK should remain in the European Medicines Agency, and that Sir James Dyson is a "personal friend of mine", which has been clarified in today's Telegraph.

"As for the latest stuff, he should know I paid for the Downing Street refurbishment personally... any further declaration I have to make, if any, I will be advised upon by Lord Geidt."

11:04 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson denies 'bodies pile high' comment

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls PMQs with jeers from MPs who are anticipating an explosive session.

Boris Johnson says he welcomes the High Court ruling to overturn the convictions of the 39 subpostmasters, saying it was an "appalling" situation.

Sir Keir Starmer echoes these remarks about the "ongoing injustice", saying it is "even more poignant than usual" because of what frontline workers have endured this year.

He then turns to the multiple reports that the Prime Minister said he would rather have 'bodies piled high' than impose another lockdown. He asks "yes or no" if he made those remarks.

"No, Mr Speaker," comes the reply.

"If he is going to repeat allegations, he should come to this House and substantiate them."

He adds: "Lockdowns are miserable,.,. but we had absolutely no choice."

10:58 AM

Boris Johnson en route for PMQs

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQs - AFP

Boris Johnson is on his way into PMQs where he will no doubt face a barrage of questions from opposition MPs about the Electoral Commission's investigation.

It couldn't have come at a worse time - but as one senior Tory tells me, "never bet on his downfall".

10:46 AM

Downing Street flat is top of the inbox for Boris Johnson's new standards adviser

Lord Geidt's inbox is full before he even starts - Getty

Lord Geidt has been confirmed as the Prime Minister's new independent adviser on interests, as Boris Johnson attempts to grapple with the deluge of accusations of sleaze.

The Telegraph had revealed this morning that the former private secretary to the Queen would be named today (see 10:45am).

A Number 10 statement said: "He brings a distinguished record of impartial public service and experience of Government to bear on the appointment. The Prime Minister is grateful for Lord Geidt’s willingness to assume this important role, and for the particular contribution it will make to the maintenance of the integrity of the Ministerial Code."

Lord Geidt, a crossbench peer, will "begin by ascertaining the facts surrounding the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat", the statement added.

10:43 AM

Labour calls on minister to apologise for PM's 'let bodies pile high' comment

Labour's Ian Murray has called on a Cabinet minister to apologise on behalf of Boris Johnson for his alleged remarks that he said 'let the bodies pile high'.

But Alister Jack, the Scotland Secretary, said he had "no recollection of the Prime Minister being focused on anything other than saving lives and protecting the NHS".

He told MPs: "On the bodies remark, every conversation I have had with the Prime Minister in the last year, his desire at all levels has been to save lives and protect the NHS."

Mr Jack added that his boss had been "entirely focused on this pandemic all the way through - he hasn't been distracted like others have".

He noted that SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon "admitted taking her eye off the ball - he hasn't taken his eye off the ball."

10:39 AM

Boris Johnson is a 'serial liar', says MP

The revelations that the Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into the Downing Street flat comes ahead of what is likely to be an explosive PMQs, with opposition MPs lining up to attack the Prime Minister.

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP, told Radio 4's Today programme he was "a serial liar".

"This is a man who isn't just lying occasionally, he is routinely lying at the dispatch box and that makes it impossible for MPs to hold him to account," she added.

Lisa Nandy, Labour's shadow foreign secretary, claimed the secrecy over the loan meant "we do not have a Prime Minister in this country that we can be confident is acting in the interests of the British people."

But Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, told Sky News that the row was simply "the opposition trying to stir it up", because they did not want to "talk about the success of the vaccine programme".

10:33 AM

What can the Electoral Commission do?

The Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into the donations used to pay for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, saying it believes "an offence or offences may have occurred".

But what can this oversight body actually do if it finds that any such funds were not "reported as required"?

Here's what I've been told:

We can’t speculate in relation to specific investigations but we have a range of civil sanctions available to us that we can use if it is appropriate and proportionate to do so. Where we do issue fines, we do so in line with our Enforcement Policy. Our fines range from £200 to our maximum of £20,000.

The Enforcement Policy also states that the Commission can "seek prosecution" if there is sufficient grounds.

10:17 AM

Downing Street flat row 'isn't going to end well for Boris', says Labour MP

The row over who lent the Prime Minister cash for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat "isn't going to end well for Boris", Labour's shadow business minister has said.

Moments ago, the Electoral Commission announced it has launched an investigation into the donations used for the work, saying it believes "an offence or offences may have occurred".

Lucy Powell, Labour MP for Manchester Central, said: "This isn’t going to end well for Boris. The pleading poverty defence really is a smack in the face for vast majority of Britons."

Lewisham East MP Janet Daby added: "All eyes on PMQs."

09:45 AM

Boris Johnson to name Queen's former private secretary as new standards adviser

One of Lord Geidt’s first tasks in the role will be to scrutinise the long-delayed list of ministers’ interests - Chris Jackson Collection

Boris Johnson will name a former private secretary to the Queen as his new ministerial standards adviser, The Daily Telegraph understands.

Lord (Christopher) Geidt, a crossbench peer who served Her Majesty in that position between 2007 and 2017, taking up a seat in the House of Lords after leaving the role, is expected to be confirmed in the role shortly before today's PMQs.

The announcement has been expected for more than a week, and is likely to be used by Mr Johnson to attempt to draw a line under days of politically damaging front pages, with the local elections less than a fortnight away.

One of Lord Geidt’s first tasks in the role will be to scrutinise the list of Government ministers’ interests, the release of which has been long delayed.

Interest in the list has been heightened by the row over how Mr Johnson’s Downing Street flat refurbishment was paid for and whether it was declared correctly.

09:41 AM

Women at no greater risk from blood clots following AstraZeneca jab, MPs have heard

Women are at no greater risk from blood clots after the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, despite there being more cases and deaths reported in them, MPs have heard.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chairman of the Commission on Human Medicines, told the Science and Technology Committee: "There are two things to consider - the first is the way the vaccine was deployed, particularly in healthcare workers and social care workers.

"The majority of the workforce there is female and so they had higher exposure rates.

"But when you then start relating to the exposure rate in different populations, what you find is that the case incidence rate between male and female is actually very similar.

"So, from our data that we've got in the UK, it doesn't look as if the females are at a higher risk of this adverse event compared to males."

Sir Munir added: "The only risk factor that we are finding is age in that there is a slightly higher risk in the younger age group compared to the older age group."

09:29 AM

Prime Minister cannot be expected to 'live in a skip', says Michael Gove's wife

Boris Johnson "can't be expected to live in a skip", the wife of Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.

Sarah Vine said the Prime Minister must live "to a certain standard" and that it is "perfectly reasonable" for him to want to change the colour of his sofa.

Prime ministers are allocated a budget of up to £30,000 per year to renovate their Downing Street residency, but newspaper reports have suggested Mr Johnson has spent up to £200,000 on the changes.

No 10 has refused to answer questions on whether Tory HQ or a party donor, Lord Brownlow, either donated or loaned tens of thousands of pounds to the Cabinet Office to pay for the initial flat renovation, before Mr Johnson paid back the cash out of his own pocket.

A Downing St spokesperson issued a statement last night saying: "Any costs of wider refurbishment this year beyond those provided for by the annual allowance have been met by the Prime Minister personally. Conservative Party funds are not being used for this."

Boris Johnson is under pressure to reveal details of this financing of his Downing Street flat refurbishment - Shutterstock

Ms Vine told the BBC Radio Four Today programme: "The thing about the whole No 10 refurbishment thing is that the Prime Minister can't be expected to live in a skip."

The Daily Mail columnist said Mr Johnson is "working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, trying to run the country which is quite a difficult job to do".

While she does not think the taxpayer should fund such work, she said a "transparent" arrangement for refurbishment is the way forward, such as a "trust" with a "clear budget".

She added this approach would mean "my husband wouldn't have to cancel all his very important NHS procurement meetings on an afternoon to go and answer an urgent question about curtains".

09:09 AM

Arlene Foster fighting for political survival after claims of DUP revolt

Arlene Foster appeared to be fighting for her survival as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on Tuesday night amid claims that dozens of DUP politicians had signed a letter of no confidence in her, writes Harry Yorke.

The letter has not yet been made public but is said to contain the signatures of at least 21 Stormont Assembly members and four MPs, and comes 24 hours after 18 constituency associations submitted letters of concerns.

Arlene Foster has faced mounting criticism over her handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol - PA

It comes amid mounting frustration within the party over the leadership’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit trading arrangements which have caused significant disruption for traders moving goods across the Irish Sea.

Despite Mrs Foster being a vocal opponent of the protocol and demanding it be scrapped, some in the party believe she failed to take a hard enough stance over what they believe to be a "betrayal" by Boris Johnson.

Read the full story here.

08:54 AM

Madeline Grant: In SNP Scotland, do the facts matter any more?

The SNP fear spooking moderate swing voters with talk of radical change - Reuters

In the comic sci-fi masterpiece The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the giant supercomputer Deep Thought calculates that the “Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything” is the number 42, writes Madeline Grant.

Similarly, members of the Scottish National Party have long favoured a single response, providing the perfect riposte to any criticism flung their way. It is Independence.Their interpretation possesses a gloriously irrefutable circular logic. Problems in Holyrood can usually be blamed on some combination of Westminster, the Tories, or Tory austerity – and, by extension, not enough independence. Any Whitehall failure further vindicates the case for independence. It is a cynical strategy, but it has helped them dodge accountability with remarkable success – even in areas that fall entirely within their remit.Yet the sight of Scottish pubs reopening, though forbidden to sell alcohol and forced to close at 8pm, has coincided with something equally bizarre. Ahead of the Holyrood elections, the SNP has suddenly become curiously reluctant to talk about independence.

Read the rest of Madeline's latest column here.

08:34 AM

Have your say: Does it matter who gave Boris Johnson a loan?

Labour is making much of the fact that we don't know who may or may not have given Boris Johnson a loan to cover the costs of the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Yesterday Jon Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said the country should know who he was "beholden to", adding: "Who is loaning you the money to buy your cushions, your sofa, the bed you sleep in at night?"

Colleague Lisa Nandy picked up on that refrain this morning, saying the country must know who Mr Johnson "may owe favours to". Sir Keir Starmer is likely to run with it.

But does it matter? Sir Charles Walker, who is no fan of the PM, has said as long as his constituents aren't on the hook it is irrelevant, and that is certainly the argument being pushed by Number 10.

Have your say in the poll below.

08:28 AM

Analysis: BBC breaks rank over Boris Johnson – but is it being used in a revenge game?

It was a subtle yet significant shift in the way the BBC and ITV report political stories, writes Camilla Tominey.

The state broadcaster and its commercial rival would ordinarily shy away from confirming newspaper reports that had been categorically denied by Downing Street.

Yet in the case of Boris Johnson allegedly declaring that he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown, both appear to have made an intriguing exception.

On Monday, the Prime Minister completely rebuffed claims he had made the controversial remark last autumn after agreeing to a second lockdown – answering “no” when asked if he uttered the comment. It came after he had earlier branded the reports “total, total rubbish”.

Yet that did not stop both the BBC and ITV leading their evening news bulletins by citing sources who contradicted the rebuttal of the high-vis jacket-wearing PM, pictured below.

Read the rest of Camilla's analysis here.

08:16 AM

Hugging from June: Hopes rekindled by Government adviser

People may be able to hug their loved ones after June 21, a Government scientific adviser has said, as a new study shows a single jab cuts virus transmission by up to half.

Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) group, said it was "a political decision rather than an epidemiological decision", although noted there was confusion about what the lifting of "legal limits on contact" meant.

Dr Tildesley told Times Radio: "Whether that means that on that date some social distancing will be in place or whether all of those will be removed and you'll be able to go and hug your loved ones...

"If you're both vaccinated, of course, it does reduce the risk of anyone becoming severely ill and my hope is that as we move towards that June date, we will be in a position that we can not just see our loved ones, but also we can hug our loved ones because it's been a very long time since we've been able to do that."

It comes as a new study from Public Health England (PHE) shows that a single dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines can slash virus transmission by up to half.

08:13 AM

British people cannot be sure Boris Johnson is acting in their interests, says Labour MP

Lisa Nandy said 'somebody is lying' about the flat fund row - Getty

The country cannot be sure that Boris Johnson is "acting in the interests of the British people", a Labour frontbencher has said.

Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary, told Sky News: "The problem with what has gone on over the flat is we still don't know who loaned the Prime Minister this money, he won't even confirm or deny whether it was loaned or not, we don't know why he didn't declare it and we don't know what he offered them in return.

"The reason those rules are there is so we know who powerful figures are beholden to, who they may owe favours to so we can properly scrutinise and check that they're not acting in the interests of a privileged few over and above the majority of people in this country.

"At the moment, we do not have a Prime Minister in this country that we can be confident is acting in the interests of the British people, that's just unacceptable."

Mr Johnson should "come clean about who offered him money, who he took money from, and what he owes them in return", she added, saying "somebody is lying".

08:06 AM

Matt Hancock to give Downing Street press conference today

Matt Hancock will give the Downing Street press conference this evening - UK Parliament

Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference this afternoon.

The Health Secretary will no doubt want to focus on the success of the UK's vaccine rollout, after it was announced yesterday that a quarter of the adult population of the UK have received both jabs.

Yesterday also saw the programme progress to those aged 42 and over.

But he'll be unlikely to escape without questions on sleaze, the Downing Street flat and why the UK isn't doing more to help India.

07:46 AM

Downing Street flat donations row 'a story of the past', says Grant Shapps

The row over who made an initial loan to cover the costs of the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat is "a story of the past", Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme the Prime Minister "has met the costs of the refurbishment", adding that "if all the details set out that would be helpful, and the Cabinet Secretary will do exactly that.

"The most important thing is the Prime Minister has paid for it, and the annual report and accounts from cab office will set out all the details as well," he added.

Challenged over where the initial loan came from, and "what they want in return", the former party chairman said "the fact that Prime Minister has paid for the wider refurbishment costs does render it, if anything, a story of the past."

He noted there was "a slightly unusual situation of living above the shop" which made the idea of setting up a trust to cover costs a "perfectly sensible, rational idea".

07:38 AM

Brexit vote 'the final step in a long journey', says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has welcomed the "final step in a long journey", after the European Parliament voted to approve the Brexit trade deal.

The Prime Minister said: "This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals.

"Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more Global Britain."

Great news that the European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of our zero tariffs, zero quotas Trade and Cooperation Agreement.



Now is the time to look forward to a new relationship with the EU and a more Global Britain. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 28, 2021

07:29 AM

Lord Frost hails 'new chapter' as Brexit deal gets Brussels sign-off

Lord Frost has hailed the beginning of a "new chapter" in UK-EU relations after the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve the trade deal.

The Brexit minister said he "hugely" welcomed the overwhelming vote in favour of the trade deal and thanked former counterpart Michel Barnier and the European Commission for "helping us get here".

"Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterised by friendly co-operation between sovereign equals," he added.

Hugely welcome the overwhelming vote by @Europarl_EN for our trade agreement with the EU.



Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterised by friendly cooperation between sovereign equals.



Thank you @EU_Commission @michelbarnier for helping get us here. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) April 28, 2021

07:25 AM

Lord Lister quit before sleaze row

Lord Udny-Lister had been one of the names in the frame to replace Dominic Cummings - NurPhoto

Boris Johnson's longest-serving aide has insisted he quit Downing Street before the row over second jobs and sleaze surfaced.

Lord Udny-Lister, the 71-year-old who has worked with the Prime Minister since his time as London Mayor, told Politico it was "the right time for me to go" and had handed in his notice three months ago. His departure was only made public on Friday.

"My letters were in, the agreement was done — all of that was sorted," he said.

Lord Udny-Lister had been one of the names in the frame to replace Dominic Cummings as Mr Johnson's chief adviser, but sources at the time suggested he was looking to reduce, rather than increase, his workload. He subsequently became the PM's Gulf envoy.

"I thought that was quite a good role as a part-time role. But it was quite clear that wasn’t going to work as a part-time role. You’ve either got to be in Government 100 percent or out of Government. There isn’t a half-way house."

07:17 AM

European Parliament votes to approve Brexit trade deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised MEPs the deal had "teeth" - EPA

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to approve the UK and European Union's post-Brexit trade deal.

Yesterday Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the Brexit trade deal has "real teeth" as MEPs branded leaving the EU a "historic mistake".

Mrs von der Leyen said: "This agreement comes with real teeth with a binding dispute settlement mechanism and the possibility for unilateral remedial measures were necessary. And let me be very clear. We do not want to have to use these tools, but we will not hesitate to use them if necessary."

The European Commission president said that Brussels would not hesitate to hit Britain with trade tariffs if it failed to implement its commitments in Northern Ireland, before the European Parliament voted to ratify the deal in the final step of the years-long Brexit negotiations.

07:10 AM

Data 'looks good' for international travel to restart mid-May, says Shapps

The Transport Secretary has said the "data does continue to look good" for reopening the UK's borders from mid-May - although cautioned that Covid cases in other countries could hinder global travel.

Grant Shapps told Sky News he was pressing ahead with plans for a traffic lights system to come into force from May 17, but would not be able to confirm which countries are given the green light for another "couple of weeks", owing to the uncertain outlook overseas.

"Beyond our shores seeing highest levels of coronavirus we have seen so far, right now, so we do need to make sure we do this very carefully," he said.

The four factors will include vaccine rates, Covid rates, variations and "how accurate we believe their reporting to be, which is absolutely essential". He noted that in the UK "we take it for granted" that figures are independently verified.

Concerns are growing that India, which is in the grip of another wave, is suffering a daily death toll that is actually 20 times higher than official figures.

07:05 AM

NHS app will form basis of vaccine passport, says Grant Shapps

The NHS app will act as a digital Covid vaccine passport for international travel, Grant Shapps has confirmed.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News: "In terms of vaccine certification, I can confirm we are working on an NHS application, actually it will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS and so on, to be able to show you've had a vaccine or you've had testing.

"I'm working internationally with partners across the world to make sure that system can be internationally recognised, as that's the way forward.

"Actually, I'm chairing a meeting of the G7 secretaries of state for transport, my equivalents from America and Canada and all the G7 countries, next week on exactly this subject."

07:02 AM

India wouldn't have any vaccine without UK's help, minister insists

A Cabinet minister has defended the decision not to share surplus vaccine supplies with India, saying the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab "simply wouldn't exist" without the UK's R&D support.

Grant Shapps fended off accusations that the UK was not doing enough to help the country, which recorded 360,000 new daily infections - a global record - and over 3,000 deaths on Wednesday.

India's official death toll is now pushing towards 200,000, but many states are only recording Covid-19 fatalities if there are no comorbidities. Some estimates put the current daily death toll at 20 times higher than official figures.

Pressed on why the UK isn't doing more, Mr Shapps said: "One of the biggest things we have done in response to these heart-breaking images is to be the country that researched, developed and produced the vaccine they used in India.

The Transport Secretary added: "Actually, thanks to the Oxford research and AZ approach, the way this has been licensed -unlike other very successful vaccines like Pfizer, this is being made without profit. That is way bigger than any other country’s contribution."

06:57 AM

Self driving cars will help save lives, says Grant Shapps

Self-driving cars will not be introduced unless they are safer than having drivers behind the wheel, the Transport Secretary has said.

Grant Shapps told Sky News: "It will be safer than people driving and if it's not, then we won't do it.

"This isn't about the kind of cars that are already available, this isn't about a self-driving Tesla or something, those would not qualify currently for full self-driving capability. Instead, this is about new technology, new types of car."

Mr Shapps said that around 85% of the 1,800 road deaths in the UK yearly are due to driver error.

"The deaths come from primarily errors made by human beings, because we're all human, and I just think if we're ever going to drive that down lower, we can't turn our back on technology," he said.

06:39 AM

Sir James Dyson exclusive: BBC twisted the truth over my links to the Tories

Sir James Dyson: BBC twisted the truth over my links to the Tories - AFP

Sir James Dyson has accused the BBC of a “grotesque mischaracterisation” of his links to the Conservative Party as he denied acting inappropriately over his texts with Boris Johnson.

Speaking for the first time since the row over his messages broke last week, the British inventor and businessman said it was untrue he tried to “extract favours from the Prime Minister”.

The messages, revealed by the BBC last Wednesday, showed Sir James sought clarification from Mr Johnson on UK tax matters related to building ventilators during the pandemic.

It thrust a spotlight on how figures in the private sector communicate with the Prime Minister and raised questions about how such requests are handled inside government.

