Politics latest news: Brexit benefits will take time, says new Business and Trade Secretary

Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on February 7 - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Kemi Badenoch has criticised the "fake conversation" on Brexit trade benefits as she suggested people need to be patient to see the economic fruits of the UK leaving the European Union.

The Business and Trade Secretary argued that demands to see immediate improvements in trade are like asking a newly married couple "where's the baby" as she said "some things will take time and some things will happen quickly".

Asked about post-Brexit trade volumes, Ms Badenoch told Sky News: "What I can’t do is get in a time machine and go back into the EU and what I find frustrating is that we spend loads of time trying to relitigate Brexit rather than focus on solving new issues that are coming up.

"That is what I am here to do. I am not here to go back to 2017, 2019, and do that. We wasted so much time and I am not here to waste time, I am here to fix problems for business.

"Having a long discussion around ‘oh but it was better with this year and not that year and it has gone up and it has gone down’, it is the long term trend that I need to work towards rather than what happened this year, last year.

"I think that that is actually, it is what I would call a fake conversation, it is like asking people who just got married ‘where’s the baby, where’s the baby?’. Some things will take time and some things will happen quickly."

Ms Badenoch made the comments as she heads to Mexico for a two day visit hoping to make progress on "post-Brexit wins" by pushing for new trading arrangements for the UK.

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:13 AM

Sir Lindsay Hoyle jokes he could wear Ukrainian fighter pilot helmet in House of Commons

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has joked he could wear the fighter pilot helmet he was given by Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday in the House of Commons when things "get a bit out of hand".

LBC Radio presenter Nick Ferrari joked the Commons Speaker could put the helmet on when things get a bit "rambunctious".

Sir Lindsay replied: "Absolutely. We were actually going to put it on display in Speaker's House so when I am walking into the chamber I can quickly put it on... I have got to tell you there will be a lot of jealousy in my family.

Story continues

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reveals when he could wear the helmet Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave him... @NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/DuJ1JfmxGr — LBC (@LBC) February 9, 2023

"My son in law is a pilot, my grandson is mad about planes. When they visit Speaker's House it is going to have pride of display.

"But as you say, when it gets a bit out of hand in the chamber I can always put the helmet on as well."

08:50 AM

Minister disagrees with Lee Anderson on death penalty but is a 'big fan' of new deputy Tory chairman

Lee Anderson, the new deputy Conservative chairman, has supported the death penalty, saying it had a "100 per cent success rate" (you can read the full story here).

Children minister Claire Coutinho said she is a "big fan" of Mr Anderson but she disagreed with him on the return of the death penalty.

Asked about Mr Anderson's comments, Ms Coutinho told LBC Radio: "I don’t agree with Lee all the time. I don’t back the return of the death penalty, for example, but I do support Lee... what I think people respond to when it comes to Lee is he does speak his mind. And I think it’s really important that we have people who have lots of different opinions.

"And that’s one of the things I like about the Conservative Party frankly, because we are very good at living alongside each other even when we disagree."

She added: "I’m a big fan of Lee and I think he’s a very good thing for the party."

'I'm a big fan of Lee...'



Minister Claire Coutinho tells LBC she thinks controversial MP Lee Anderson is a 'good thing' for the Tory Party, but says she doesn't agree with his comments on the death penalty.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/siUsOduz3C — LBC (@LBC) February 9, 2023

08:31 AM

£300m for 'family hubs' is 'all new money'

The Government's new "family hubs" will be subject to "rigorous" evaluation to make sure the £300million programme is actually helping people and improving lives, the children minister said.

Asked how the hubs will be evaluated, Claire Coutinho told LBC Radio: "We are going to do rigorous outcomes evaluation."

Ms Coutinho also insisted that the £300million is "all new money".

08:19 AM

'Family hubs' will focus on helping deprived communities - minister

The Government’s new "family hubs" will be focused on helping deprived communities, the children minister has said.

Asked what the difference was between the hubs and Labour’s Sure Start centres, Claire Coutinho told Sky News: "The difference with family hubs is we’re very much targeting them in areas of deprivation.

"So today, we’re announcing 75 areas who will be benefiting from the rollout of family hubs."

She continued: "Sure Start was nought to five and we know that early years are very important. But actually family hubs are nought to 19 because we want to have a one-stop-shop for parenting, which looks at the whole family needs."

08:16 AM

Government unveils £300m 'family hubs' programme

The Government today announced a new £300million programme of "family hubs" which will be rolled out in communities to help people with things like infant feeding, mental health and relationship building.

Officials said the hubs will benefit 75 different areas up to 2025 and they will act as a "one-stop shop" to offer guidance and advice to parents.

As well as family advice, the hubs will also provide advice on things like getting into work and offer stop smoking services.

08:12 AM

Fire chief says members will not be 'over the moon' with below inflation pay offer

Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said his members will not be "over the moon" about the increased pay offer (see the post below at 08.07) because it is still below inflation.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "It is a below inflation pay rise yet again. I don’t think people will be jumping for joy.

"I think people have had 12 years of attacks on their pay. They won’t be over the moon. Our members are intelligent people, they will make an assessment about whether they should go on strike. Whether they (employers) have gone far enough I’ll reserve my own views on that for due course."

Mr Wrack said it is "too early" to judge what members will decide.

08:07 AM

Fire Brigades Union postpones strike action after increased pay offer

Strikes by firefighters have been postponed after an increased pay offer from employers, the Fire Brigades Union announced early this morning.

The FBU said it has been offered a seven per cent pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then five per cent from July this year.

The union had warned of strikes if a previous five per cent pay offer was not increased following a huge vote in favour of industrial action.

The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a ballot of its members, and has postponed the announcement of strike dates pending the outcome.

08:04 AM

Business and Trade Secretary heads to Mexico in pursuit of 'post-Brexit wins'

The Business and Trade Secretary is heading to Mexico today for a two-day visit hoping to make progress on "post-Brexit wins" by pushing for new trading arrangements for the UK.

Kemi Badenoch is due to hold talks with her Mexican counterparts to discuss the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Joining the CPTPP - an 11 country bloc which includes Australia, Canada, Japan and Mexico - is viewed as one of the biggest post-Brexit trade moves the UK could make.

The Department for Business and Trade, which was created this week as part of Rishi Sunak’s carving up of Whitehall departments, said the UK was "nearing the final stages" of talks to join the £9trillion gross domestic product (GDP) trading bloc which stretches across the Indo-Pacific.

Ms Badenoch, the former international trade secretary who was handed extra responsibilities as part of the Prime Minister’s shake-up, will also look to renegotiate Britain’s free trade agreement with Mexico.

07:59 AM

Kemi Badenoch criticises 'fake conversation' on Brexit benefits

Kemi Badenoch has suggested people need to be patient to see the economic benefits of Brexit as she said demands for immediate trade improvements are like "asking people who just got married ‘where’s the baby'".

Asked about trade volumes during an interview with Sky News, the newly appointed Business and Trade Secretary said: "What I can’t do is get in a time machine and go back into the EU and what I find frustrating is that we spend loads of time trying to relitigate Brexit rather than focus on solving new issues that are coming up.

"That is what I am here to do. I am not here to go back to 2017, 2019, and do that. We wasted so much time and I am not here to waste time, I am here to fix problems for business.

"Having a long discussion around ‘oh but it was better with this year and not that year and it has gone up and it has gone down’, it is the long term trend that I need to work towards rather than what happened this year, last year.

"I think that that is actually, it is what I would call a fake conversation, it is like asking people who just got married ‘where’s the baby, where’s the baby?’. Some things will take time and some things will happen quickly."