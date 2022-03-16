Politics latest news: Britain 'took every precaution' to stop Iran using cash for weapons as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reunited with Richard, her husband, and Gabriella, her daughter, after almost six years - Tulip Siddiq/Twitter

Britain "took every precaution" to ensure that Iran will not use a payment of about £400million for weapons, a foreign minister has said.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, confirmed on Wednesday that the debt, which has been owed for almost 40 years, had been paid to Tehran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the UK overnight after she was freed on Wednesday. Ms Truss was keen to separate the payment of the "legitimate debt" with her release, but sources told the Telegraph the plane could only take off once the transaction had been made.

"We had been looking at ways to settle the debt that we conceded that we owed," James Cleverly told Sky News.

"We owed this debt, we accepted that debt, obviously the sanctions position made it incredibly difficult. You cannot just write a cheque, it doesn’t work like that. But it’s taken a huge amount of work to come up with a method of ensuring that money is for humanitarian purposes and it conforms to the sanctions.

Asked how confident he was that the cash would not be used for arms, he added: "We have taken every precaution to make sure that this is used exclusively for humanitarian requirements. Iran does have a significant, meaningful humanitarian requirement and as I say we have taken precautions to ensure that."

Iran's 'change in tone' could see sanctions reviewed and nuclear deal move closer, says minister

A "change in tone" from Iran and face-to-face meetings could see sanctions reviewed and a nuclear deal move a step closer, a minister has suggested.

James Cleverly, the minister of state for Europe, was speaking a day after the Government paid off a debt of almost £400million, which could end an impasse in talks over the Iranian nuclear programme.

Wednesday also saw dual British-Iranian nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori allowed to leave Tehran after the Ministry of Defence handed over the cash, which dated back to a tank deal from 1979.

Asked if it was the beginning of the country’s readmission to the international community after decades of sanctions, Mr Cleverly said the matter was "entirely in the gift of the Iranian government".

Will Iran return to the fold? That's up to them, says minister

Richard Ratcliffe was right to go public, says Labour MP

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was right to go public with his campaign to free her despite Foreign Office guidance, his MP has said.

Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, recalled how Richard Ratcliffe had been "very clear" that he was advised not to talk about Nazanin's plight when she was detained in 2016.

"Throughout the course of the years, I think I have come round to thinking about Richard and thinking he was probably right," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "I think we did put pressure on particularly the current Prime Minister by being so vocal and public and campaigning.”

Richard Ratcliffe, pictured with his daughter Gabriella, had campaigned tirelessly - including two hunger strikes - for the release of his wife - Andrew Boyers/Reuters/File Photo

Speaking to Times Radio, James Cleverly said earlier this morning that while had "boundless" admiration for Mr Ratcliffe, "I disagree with him" on whether his involvement made any difference.

"Ultimately, the decision to release her was always in the hands of the Iranians.. Frankly I think they were unmoved by his actions.

"He generated a huge amount of support and sympathy and respect and admiration but I don’t think that is true in Tehran. What we have done is work tirelessly in support of his family, in support of Anoosheh’s family because that is right thing to do."

Andrew Bridgen withdraws no confidence letter as 'partygate' woes ease

Another Conservative MP has publicly withdrawn his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, citing the Ukraine crisis - in a sign that the Prime Minister’s "partygate" troubles have abated, reports Claudia Rowan.

At a Telegraph event chaired by Christopher Hope on Wednesday, Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, said that it would be an "indulgence" to hold a vote of no confidence during the war.

Speaking on stage at the panel event, titled 'How will history judge Boris Johnson?', Mr Bridgen said he was "appalled by partygate" - but that the current climate was "no time for internecine warfare within the Conservative Party".

Confirming that he was removing his letter of no confidence, Mr Bridgen said: "It would be an indulgence to have a vote of no confidence at the time of an international emergency, and this is not going to go away quickly."

Allister Heath: Hubristic West has declared victory too soon

We must dare to dream, amid the horror, carnage and war crimes, that Vladimir Putin could soon be defeated – or at least forced into an ignominious stalemate, writes Allister Heath.

Russia’s conventional forces have proved staggeringly incompetent, crippled by appalling leadership, communications, coordination and logistics.

There is now a growing sense that Russia is about to sue for peace, and that the agreement it signs will be a humiliation.

No, Ukraine will not join Nato, pace George W Bush; it would need to adopt a Swedish-style neutrality; and Russia would retain some stolen territory, for now. Crucially, however, Kyiv would keep its army under the 15-point plan in discussion, and Putin wouldn’t even come close to achieving his aim of destroying Ukraine, as detailed in his grotesque speech prior to the invasion.

But it is too soon to know in the fog of war and propaganda whether this relatively optimistic scenario will materialise, or if Russia is bluffing, playing for time as it inflicts death and destruction.

'I want mummy to take me to the toy shop'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter, Gabriella, has said that the first thing she wants to do with her mother when she returns from Iran is to go toy shopping.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Mason Boycott-Owen on Wednesday, Richard Ratcliffe, who has been campaigning for his wife’s release for six years alongside her family, said: "We’re happy; jubilant."

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with his daughter Gabriella - Geoff Pugh

Asking his daughter, who is now six, what the first thing she wanted to do when she saw her mother, Gabriella replied: "Go to the toy shop."

Her father added: "She’s packed a number of toys that she wants to show her mum and various craft things. She’s started to learn the piano. She wanted to show her mummy the things she can do now that she couldn’t before."

Debt repayment will 'exclusively' be used for humanitarian purposes

The agreement over the repayment of a debt of around £400million was agreed a number of years ago, James Cleverly told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Emphasising that the money would be used "exclusively for humanitarian purposes", Mr Cleverly could not comment on whether it had gone to the Iranian government.

"It is to be used for Iranian humanitarian purposes exclusively and in line with international counter terrorism and anti money laundering laws."

On whether the deal had the approval of the Biden administration, Mr Cleverly said the UK and US work "incredibly closely" and the countries will continue to work on ensuring the full release of Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian, American and British trinational who has currently been released by Iran on furlough.

'Ridiculously distasteful' to compare Saudi and Russia

James Cleverly said it was "ridiculously distasteful" to draw any comparisons between Saudi Arabia and the actions of Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia.

On Wednesday, Labour claimed Boris Johnson had gone "cap-in-hand from one dictator to another" and questioned why he had visited the kingdom in light of its human rights record.

"We need to recognise that Saudi is an incredibly influential country in the region," he told BBC Breakfast.

Boris Johnson was welcomed by Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, in Riyadh yesterday - Bandar Al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace/AFP via Getty Images

"It is a significant oil and gas producer and it is absolutely right that the Prime Minister seeks to alleviate some of the pressure that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put on oil and gas prices.

"[It’s] absolutely the right thing to do. We’ve always raised concerns about human rights and the death penalty when we speak with the Saudis.

I haven't had 'full debrief' on Boris's Saudi visit, says James Cleverly

Asked if there was any sign of a breakthrough on Saudi Arabia increasing its oil production after Boris Johnson's visit on Wednesday, James Cleverly said that he had not had a "full debrief" from the trip.

"Obviously the Saudis will need to go through whatever internal processes they have and probably also talk to their partners in Opec," he told BBC Breakfast

"But it was absolutely the right thing to do for the Prime Minister… to find ways of alleviating the pressure they are finding themselves [in] because they are much more reliant on Russian energy than we are."

Speaking to Sky News, he added: "We have to see what the production levels [are] that come out of the Middle East. The Prime Minister has a very influential relationship with a number of heads of state and heads of government in the Middle East and I really hope that production will step up to alleviate some of the pressure we’re seeing."

Mr Johnson appeared to have walked away empty-handed from talks with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE that were designed to encourage the states to export more oil to the UK.

Boris Johnson does not owe Nazanin an apology, says minister

Boris Johnson should not apologise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a foreign minister has insisted.

Mr Johnson told a committee of MPs in 2017 that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who returned safely to the UK early on Thursday morning after six years of detention in Iran, had been training journalists in the country, which prompted fears for her safety.

But asked whether the PrimeMinister, who was the Foreign Secretary at the time, should apologise to her, Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: "The Iranian regime have demonstrated a willingness to apply completely arbitrary and meaningless charges.

"The simple truth of the matter is it was always within their gift to release Nazanin and Anoosheh and Morad and others, they chose not to. They are the sole party responsible for the suffering these people have endured in the last few years."

Mr Cleverly added that he had "absolutely no doubt that [Mr Johnson's] comments made no difference" and noted there were people from a number of countries in arbitrary detention.

Good morning

Britain has taken "every precaution" to stop Iran using a payment of about £400million being used for weapons, a foreign minister has said.

