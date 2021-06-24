Politics latest news: British holiday makers won't face EU-wide travel ban, says Grant Shapps

Macron and Merkel have been trying to pressure tourist hotspots into imposing quarantine restrictions on British holidaymakers - AFP

British holiday makers will not face an EU-wide travel ban, Grant Shapps has insisted this morning,

Emmanuel Macron yesterday backed Angela Merkel's call to impose quarantine for all British tourists entering the bloc. At a Brussels summit the pair lobbied leaders of tourism-dependent EU countries to agree the same stance, criticising "a failure even today to adequately control arrival from non-EU states where virus variants are proliferating."

But the Transport Secretary stressed that each country would take its own decision, suggesting that Germany and France were concerned because of having to "catch up" on the vaccine programme.

"Germany doesn't have the same level of vaccinations, so they will be particularly concerned," he told Sky NEws. "Each country will have to come to own conclusions. I respect that, that is for them to do , it is different in each country."

He told Times Radio: "I don't think other countries are going to follow (Germany and France) - it’s up to each individual country.

"I don't think there will be an EU-wide policy, Malta clearly is not going to restrict British travellers because Malta has very high vaccination rates."

'Phased approach': Transport Secretary pushes quarantine-free travel back

Grant Shapps has reiterated that no decision about allowing fully vaccinated people to travel to amber countries without quarantine will be made in time for the July 19 stage of the roadmap.

The Transport Secretary told LBC radio it was "a good idea to let people see what we are seeing, which is that, increasingly, scientific data is showing that if you have had two jabs then you're pretty well protected and much less likely to carry the disease to other people as well".

But he warned "there are quite a lot of things we need to sort out before we can do that", including unvaccinated children and the way other countries handle their data.

There will be no further announcement before July 19 when domestic coronavirus restrictions are due to be lifted, and exemptions are likely to take a "phased approach", he added.

Uefa officials not a 'free-for-all', insists Grant Shapps

Uefa officials coming to the UK without having to quarantine will "only be able to come here to go to the football" and will be "tested daily", Grant Shapps has said.

They will face fines for any breach, the Transport Secretary added. "This is not a free-for-all.

"We have had this research programme which has enabled people to start to take part in sporting events, cultural events.. this is a continuation of that."

Germany 'concerned' because of lower vaccine rates, says Transport Secretary

Germany is"more concerned" about letting people in because of the country's lower rate of vaccination, compared to nations such as Malta, the Transport Secretary has suggested.

Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast: "I think it is understandable if you are in Germany... and you have yet to reach the level of vaccination that we have seen here or in Malta, that you're going to be more concerned. That may be just a question of waiting for their vaccination programme."

He insisted that "different countries in Europe will take different views" about quarantine restrictions, saying: "Malta we know are keen to accept British tourists, Spain because we've got the Balearics."

He added: "I suspect different European countries will come to different conclusions, depending on their own domestic rollout of the vaccination programme, and it is probably in most cases a question of being patient and waiting to see what happens with their domestic programmes."

Government does publish travel data, Transport Secretary insists

Grant Shapps has insisted that data is available for people to understand the decisions behind which countries are assigned to which colour in the traffic lights system.

"We just want people to be aware - we have this information, we think it's right that people have it as well," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

"I refer them to gov.uk, where the Joint Biosecurity Centre does publish exactly that data. It's a combination of... not just the level of infection in any one country, it's also about the level of vaccination, their ability to track genome sequencing of the virus and how open they are."

Matt Hancock did not breach social distancing rules, says Grant Shapps

Matt Hancock was not breaching social distancing rules, following the emergence of CCTV images of him allegedly kissing his aide while hugging was still banned, Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told LBC radio: "I have seen the photo but, as ever with private matters, I always try to avoid commenting on other people's personal lives and I think I'll stick with that tradition here."

Asked whether the Health Secretary should have been "ignoring social distancing", Mr Shapps replied: "I'm quite sure that whatever the rules were at the time were followed.

"You'll recall that there was a point at which social distancing rules were changed but, as I say, I don't want to comment on somebody else's private life - that is for them."

Matt Hancock aide 'more than qualified', insists Grant Shapps

The Health Secretary leaving 10 Downing Street with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in May - Getty

Grant Shapps has insisted that Matt Hancock's closest aide was "more than qualified" for her job, after the Sun published pictures allegedly showing the married Health Secretary in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo.

The Transport Secretary has said he would not be commenting on an "entirely personal" matter.

But he told Sky News that the former lobbyist - who the Health Secretary met at university - would have gone through an "incredibly rigorous" process to get the job.

"Whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed," he said. "There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the Civil Service knows."

Asked if he would appoint a friend from university, Mr Shapps said: "I would only ever appoint somebody who was qualified for the role, and as I understand it this individual was more than qualified."

No quarantine-free travel for vaccinated before July 19, minister admits

Quarantine-free travel for those who have been fully vaccinated will not be announced before July 19, Grant Shapps has confirmed.

It had been hoped that the Transport Secretary would announce that those who have been double-jabbed could travel to amber countries without restrictions as part of yesterday's review.

But he told Sky News that it was complicated by issues such as what to do with unvaccinated children, and dealing with the logistics of other countries' data.

"It will take longer than 19 July, particularly for people travelling from other countries here," he said. "Phase one will probably be about UK people and what it means for their travel... Come back next month and I'll be able to say more."

Foreign holidays won't be how they were 'in the old days', says Transport Secretary

Overseas holidays won't be like they were "in the old days", the Transport Secretary has admitted, but stressed the additions to the green list gave "a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away".

Grant Shapps defended the creation of a green 'watch list' - which has been criticised as being too confusing - saying it would allow people to "see exactly what we're seeing" and make their own judgment of risk.

"It won't be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction," he told Sky News.

"Whoever is booking to go anywhere this summer at all - travel insurance, making sure your flights are changeable, making sure the accommodation is changeable - all those things are going to be very important in this particular year.

"People will need to weigh up whether that is going to work for them or not."

Matt Hancock refuses to comment on pictures appearing to show affair with aide

The Health Secretary leaving 10 Downing Street with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in May - Getty

Matt Hancock has declined to comment on reports he is having an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo in the Department of Health.

The Sun revealed pictures of the Health Secretary appearing to be embracing his aide, who he hired last year with taxpayers' money, in what the newspaper called a "steamy clinch".

Mr Hancock, 42, appeared to be kissing Ms Coladangelo, 43, in what seemed to be CCTV footage taken from the Department of Health's London headquarters.

The Health Secretary has been accused of cheating on his wife of 15 years with Ms Coladangelo, who is a close friend, lobbyist and taxpayer-funded adviser to his department.

Read more here.

Confusion deepens as new ‘watchlist’ leaves foreign holidays in limbo

Ministers were on Thursday night accused of making summer travel more "complex and confusing" after warning holidaymakers that their trips could be scuppered at the last minute.

The Government announced that 14 destinations – including the holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza, Malta and Madeira – would be opened up, allowing holidaymakers to travel to them from 4am on Wednesday without having to quarantine on their return.

But 13 of the nations were added to a newly-created green "watchlist", meaning they are "most at risk" of suddenly turning amber.

Ministers also said they would allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated Britons to amber list countries but set no date other than "later in the summer".

