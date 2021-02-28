Politics latest news: Budget will set tone for stronger recovery than 'pessimists' claim is possible, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson during a visit to a school in Stoke-on-Trent today - AFP

This week's Budget will set the tone for a stronger recovery than "pessimists" have said is possible, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister declined to pre-empt Rishi Sunak's hotly anticipated statement on Wednesday, beyond saying that the Chancellor would bring forward a "a Budget that builds on everything we have done to look after the businesses and the people of this country throughout the pandemic, but that also paves the way for a strong, jobs-led recovery.

"That's what our focus is going to be on," he added.

"Everybody has heard what Rishi has been saying about the importance of being frank with ourselves about the state of the public finances.

"Yes, of course, it's been expensive to look after everybody throughout the pandemic, but I have no doubt that if we get it right, as I'm sure we can, we can have a strong, jobs-led recovery, that I think could be much stronger than many of the pessimists have been saying over the last six months or so."

It comes amid reports that the Office for Budget Responsibility will unveil better-than-expected forecasts in light of the strength of the vaccine rollout.

According to the FT, the growth rate for 2021 will be the fastest the UK has experienced in almost 50 years, with output likely to recover to the 2019 peak early next year.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:48 PM

Have your say: Will the roadmap be delayed by a new variant?

The Brazilian variant that has emerged in the UK could slow the impact of the vaccine rollout in the UK, an Imperial College professor has suggested this morning.

A mystery 'patient X' is being sought, after Public Health England (PHE) admitted it has no idea who one of the six individuals infected with the "variant of concern" is, nor where the person was tested.

Story continues

Celebrating the 20m vaccinations milestone, which was passed at the weekend, Nadhim Zahawi dodged questions about whether the new variant would affect schools reopening in South Gloucestershire.

The Prime Minister has warned that his roadmap will be contingent on no "variants of concern" emerging - however today he reaffirmed his commitment to the "one-way" path out of lockdown.

So does this latest news affect our route to freedom? Is it a taste of things to come? Or should we carry on regardless? Have your say in the poll below.

01:33 PM

Wales would take 'opposite' approach to Boris Johnson on travel

Mark Drakeford has said he would take the "opposite" approach to international travel to the one taken by the UK Government.

Wales' First Minister told a press conference in Cardiff that he "remained concerned" about international travel because of new variants.

"I would do it in the opposite way to the UK Government, this is the case I've tried to make to them," Mr Drakeford said.

"The UK Government's approach is that all international travel is OK apart from 33 countries that are on a red list.

"I would do it the opposite. I would say we shouldn't be having international travel but here is a list of countries where we are confident that things are under control, where there are testing regimes, where we will be confident that people returning from there would not be posing a threat to us."

01:23 PM

School staff at no higher risk of Covid, study shows

School staff are not at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection than other working-age adults in their local communities, new figures suggest.

Around 14.99 per cent of school staff tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in December, which indicate a past infection, lower than the estimate of 18.22 per cent for working-age adults, according to a small study of schools.

The survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also suggests the proportion of staff who tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies was 14.61 per cent of primary staff, compared with 15.72 per cent of secondary staff.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, a PHE consultant epidemiologist and the study's chief investigator, said the data was "extremely reassuring" ahead of schools reopening next week.

"Where we are now is in a really amazing place for reopening schools the right way," Dr Ladhani said.

"The country is still in lockdown, the infection rates are falling very, very rapidly, community infection and transmissions are going to be very low when they go back to school."

01:14 PM

'Now is not the time for tax rises', says Labour's shadow chancellor

Labour has joined the chorus of voices warning Rishi Sunak against immediately raising taxes in his Budget on Wednesday.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said now is "not the time" for tax rises, but signalled that she could support an increase in corporation tax in the future.

Speaking as part of an event at Bloomberg today, Ms Dodds claimed the reduction in corporation tax over the last decade "hasn't boosted investment in the UK - we have not seen it growing actually in the speed that it has in many other countries".

However she added: "Should the Chancellor be focused on particularly imposing additional tax rises right now? Well, we don't believe that he should be focused on that. He really should be focused on securing the recovery.

"Now is not the time for immediate tax rises - it is the time for a Chancellor focused on jobs and securing our recovery."

01:10 PM

Lobby latest: UK will discuss EU vaccine passport plans, says No 10

UK officials will discuss the European Union's plans for a coronavirus passport with counterparts in Brussels, No 10 has suggested.

The European Commission has set out plans for a "digital green pass" which would record vaccination status and test results, and could unlock travel for work and tourism.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We have said that we are looking at the issue of vaccine passports. As you can expect, DfT (the Department for Transport) will work and do speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports."

The spokesman added: "Of course you can expect us to speak to the EU and other countries on how they may implement any similar sorts of policies."

01:07 PM

Lobby latest: Northern Ireland check-posts pause 'a matter for Executive', says No 10

A controversial decision to halt work on permanent inspection posts for Brexit port checks in Northern Ireland was a matter for the devolved administration, No 10 said.

DUP politician Gordon Lyons told the PA news agency on Friday that he has ordered a stop to construction works and recruitment of inspection staff for port facilities, saying "issues around the end of the grace period are just so uncertain and it’s a real nightmare for us".

Today, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "That is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive and we obviously remain in close contact with them. Goods, including food, continue to flow through ports in Northern Ireland with the existing, interim agri-foods facilities in place."

Asked whether halting work would be a breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol, agreed between the UK and the European Union, the spokesman again said it was a matter for the devolved executive.

"We will obviously will continue to liaise and speak to them."

01:04 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 defends border controls amid 'patient X' mystery

Downing Street has defended the UK's coronavirus border controls following the discovery of a number of cases of a highly transmissible variant from Brazil, saying it is "very, very" rare for people not to fill out the forms correctly.

Health officials are hunting for a mystery Covid patient thought to be one of the first in the UK to have a Brazilian variant that may spread more rapidly and respond less well to vaccines.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said it was very unusual for people not to fill in their details correctly after taking a coronavirus test, as happened in the case of one of those with the Brazilian variant who is now being sought .

"In a very, very few rare cases individuals do not complete that information, which means that extra action has to be taken to track them down. That is what we are currently doing with regards to the Brazil variant," the spokesman said.

01:01 PM

Lobby latest: Schools to reopen as planned, despite Brazil variant, says No 10

Schools in England will reopen on Monday as planned despite the discovery of a number of cases of a Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, No 10 has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Schools will reopen on March 8 as we set out in the road map."

The spokesman said that included South Gloucestershire where two cases had been found.

"We have deployed the extra surge testing in Gloucestershire to ensure that if there are any other cases in that local area we can identify then and ensure those people are isolated," he said.

12:51 PM

Mel Stride: Too early to bring in 'significant' tax rises

It is "too early" to impose "significant" tax increases at this Budget, a former Treasury minister has said, but noted there was plenty of "headroom" to hike corporation tax at a later date.

Mel Stride, who is also the chairman of the Treasury select committee, told Sky News: "We have got to see the recovery get a head of steam behind it - we don't want the Chancellor doing things that will dampen down animal spirits of the economy.

"However there is a large hole in the public finances, which means he will have to make tough decisions around tax."

He added: "Some level of increase around corporation tax, which is very low levels compared with international competitors would be step to take when time is right. We have a reasonable amount of headroom... compared to the G7, we are well behind. We could go to 23 per cent and still be the lowest in the G7."

12:36 PM

Budget will focus on 'jobs-led recovery', pledges Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said he was confident the Budget would "build on everything we have done" to look after businesses and the public throughout the coronavirus crisis.

"I'm not going to anticipate what the Chancellor is going to say on Wednesday," the Prime Minister told reporters.

"But I am absolutely confident that it will be a Budget that builds on everything we have done to look after the businesses and the people of this country throughout the pandemic, but that also paves the way for a strong, jobs-led recovery. That's what our focus is going to be on."

He added: "Everybody has heard what Rishi has been saying about the importance of being frank with ourselves about the state of the public finances. Yes, of course, it's been expensive to look after everybody throughout the pandemic.

"But I have no doubt that if we get it right, as I'm sure we can, we can have a strong, jobs-led recovery, that I think could be much stronger than many of the pessimists have been saying over the last six months or so."

12:26 PM

Boris Johnson: Government will crack down on 'outrageous' people smugglers

The Government will crack down on 'gangsters' and 'thugs' involved in people smuggling across the Channel, Boris Johnson has said.

Today The Telegraph reported that plans to raise the maximum sentence for people trafficking from 14 years to life is being considered by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, amid concern that the current average of three years in prison meted out to smugglers is failing to act as a sufficient deterrent.

Speaking on a visit to Stoke-on-Trent, the Prime Minister said: "It is outrageous that the gangsters, the people smugglers, these thugs, are still putting people's lives at risks in the way that they are, taking money to help people cross the Channel in unseaworthy vessels, risking their lives.

"What we are going to do is to absolutely, ruthlessly stiffen the sentences for anybody who is involved in this kind of people smuggling and trafficking human beings across the Channel. That is why we are working with the French authorities and others to stop the trade."

Migrants have continued to attempt the crossing throughout the winter months - PA

12:16 PM

Budget will prove boost for 'green infrastructure', says minister

Wednesday's Budget will include a focus on green infrastructure as the country begins to recover from Covid, a minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, stressed that the UK would remain a competitive place to do business, despite reports that corporation tax could be hiked.

"This country is eminently investable if you look at our skills base, our knowledge base," he said. "I am very confident that as we come out of this Covid challenge the economy will bounce back, helped by Rishi Sunak’s Budget on Wednesday."

He added: "One thing I know the Chancellor has been telling business, quite rightly, is that our strategy for the recovery from this unprecedented challenge is infrastructure. There will be a big focus on the infrastructure bank - big amounts, billions of pounds of infrastructure spend, especially in green infrastructure."

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi - PA

12:11 PM

Boris Johnson reaffirms commitment to 'one-way roadmap', amid Brazil variant concerns

Boris Johnson has reaffirmed his commitment to his "one-way roadmap", despite six cases of the new Brazilian variant being identified in the UK.

The Prime Minister has previously warned that any "variants of concern" could set plans back to open new parts of the economy every five weeks, culminating in the country being virtually back to "normal" by June 21.

Today he told reporters at a school in Stoke-on-Trent: "What we are doing is embarking now on a journey, a one-way road map to freedom and it is designedly cautious in order to be irreversible.

"That is what we are hoping to achieve. Some people say we should go faster, some people say we should be more hesitant. I think we are going at the right pace, education is the priority, getting all schools open on March 8 is something that we have set our hearts on for a long time and I am confident we will be ready."

Mr Johnson defended the testing regime for schools, insisting "people do understand how to use them and we are very confident that they will be of use in helping to keep the disease under control, keep it going down as we get schools back open".

12:05 PM

Government moved 'as fast as we could' on border controls, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said that the Government moved "as fast as we could" with introducing hotel quarantine measures, calling it a "very tough regime".

Labour has accused the Government of putting the country at risk through "incompetence", saying ministers did not move fast or strictly enough.

But asked if the Government was too slow to implement quarantine hotel measures, the Prime Minister told reporters: "I don't think so, we moved as fast as we could to get that going. It's a very tough regime - you come here, you immediately get transported to a hotel where you are kept for 10 days, 11 days.

"You have to test on day two, you have to test on day eight, and it's designed to stop the spread of new variants while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme.

"We don't have any reason at the present time to think that our vaccines are ineffective against these new variants of all types."

Stealthy: Boris Johnson snapped during today's visit to a school in Stoke-on-Trent - Getty

12:03 PM

Boris Johnson: 'Massive effort' taking place to stop new variants spreading

A "massive effort" is underway to prevent new coronavirus variants spreading, after six cases of the Brazil variant P1 were identified in the UK, Boris Johnson has said.

He told reporters: "If you look at what we have done in the case of the South African variant, a massive effort went in there.

"The same is going on now to contain any spread of the Brazilian variant."

There was "no reason not to think that our vaccines are effective against these variants of concern at the present time" and Public Health England "don't think that there is a threat to the wider public".

11:56 AM

Boris Johnson defends UK's border controls after Brazil variant surfaces

Boris Johnson has defended the Government's measures to prevent new variants being imported into the country, despite the detection of cases of the Brazilian strain of coronavirus.

Health officials are hunting for a mystery Covid patient thought to be one of the first in the UK to have a Brazilian variant that may spread more rapidly and respond less well to vaccines.

Six individuals infected with the "variant of concern" have been detected in the UK, officials said on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "We have got one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world for stopping people coming in to this country who may have variants of concern."

Boris Johnson during a school visit in Stoke-on-Trent - Getty

11:48 AM

Boris Johnson commits cardinal sin of media visits

It's a classic politician faux pas, the sort of thing that appears in satirical sitcom The Thick of It, but that these days most ministers and their teams are savvy enough to avoid.

Not today though. Boris Johnson has been snapped walking past a display with the words 'gullible' and 'stealthy'.

Expect this photo to appear on plenty of tomorrow's front pages.

Boris Johnson passes the words "gullible" and "stealthy" during a school visit - Getty

It wasn't the only unsympathetic snap taken today though. Others include the PM clutching his head during a year four reading lesson...

Boris Johnson joins a Year 4 reading lesson outside during a visit - Getty

... and one that the nation who has endured yet another period with hairdressers closed may sympathise with.

Boris Johnson's hair looks more unruly than ever - Getty

11:31 AM

Rishi Sunak to take questions from press and public after Wednesday's Budget

Rishi Sunak will answer questions from the public and media on Wednesday afternoon following his Budget statement.

Posting on Twitter, the Chancellor said: "This Wednesday, in a Budget first, I will be taking questions from the public and the press straight after my statement."

The event will take place at 5pm on Wednesday.

This Wednesday, in a Budget first, I will be taking questions from the public and the press straight after my statement.



Live from 5pm. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/pnWYELVvXz — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 1, 2021

11:22 AM

Labour demands answers from Priti Patel over 'unforgivable incompetence' on borders

Labour has written to the Home Secretary demanding "urgent answers" over "the failed quarantine system, which has allowed the Brazilian strain to reach the UK".

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow home secretary, has called on Priti Patel to take stricter measures following the discovery of the P1 variant, which he blamed on "unforgivable incompetence from the UK Government".

The open letter said: "This failing could have put lives at risk, while also risking undermining the progress and hope generated by the vaccine rollout...

"The fact that there are six cases of this variant of the virus identified in communities is also a major concern. It shows how deeply irresponsible it was for the Government to be so slow to put in place limited hotel quarantine measures."

He added: "Thousands of travellers are entering the country and are not required to enter hotel quarantine. It is now vital to accept that these half-baked measures are not enough and to introduce a comprehensive hotel quarantine system without further delay."

11:09 AM

Boris Johnson should 'build the walls higher' to protect against new variants, says Mark Drakeford

Wales' First Minister has said Boris Johnson should not restart international travel from May, suggesting he "build the walls higher for now" to avoid importing more coronavirus variants to the UK.

Mark Drakeford told a virtual meeting with Welsh businesses and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: "It worries me hugely to hear the Prime Minister say that he intends to reopen international travel in May of this year.

"Our September in Wales was made far more difficult by the fact that we had a big importation of the virus from France, Spain, Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey. Every day I will be reading of new outbreaks of people who have gone away, caught the virus and brought it back with them.

"If ever there was a year to be staying at home and to be enjoying all the fantastic things Wales has to offer, this must be it.

"I would build the walls higher for now against the risk that we would bring into this country the variants that could be brewing in any part of the world, and could then put at risk all the careful work we have done to try and keep Wales safe."

11:03 AM

Brazil variant shows UK borders not secure, says Sir Keir Starmer

The discovery of the Brazilian coronavirus variant in the UK shows the Government has not "secured our borders in the way we should have done", Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with Welsh businesses to mark St David's Day, the Labour leader said: "It demonstrates the slowness of the Government to close off even the major routes, but also the unwillingness to confront the fact that the virus doesn't travel by direct flights.

"We know from last summer that a lot of virus came in from countries where it didn't originate in, but people were coming indirect, and that's the way people travel.

"I still think we haven't secured our borders in the way we should have done, and the sooner that's done the better."

10:50 AM

Back to school for Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has made another trip to a school - this time in Stoke-on-Trent - ahead of the mass reopening next Monday, after months of closures to all but children of key workers and those who are vulnerable.

Back to school: England's classrooms will fully reopen from March 8 - Getty

The Prime Minister has made reopening schools the cornerstone of his roadmap out of lockdown, with students of all ages expected back in the classroom from March 8 across in England. Other nations are staggering the return to school over several weeks.

Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he joins a Year 2 maths lesson - Getty

10:33 AM

Have your say: Will the roadmap be delayed by a new variant?

The Brazilian variant that has emerged in the UK could slow the impact of the vaccine rollout in the UK, an Imperial College professor has suggested this morning.

A mystery 'patient X' is being sought, after Public Health England (PHE) admitted it has no idea who one of the six individuals infected with the "variant of concern" is, nor where the person was tested.

Celebrating the 20m vaccinations milestone, which was passed at the weekend, Nadhim Zahawi dodged questions about whether the new variant would affect schools reopening in South Gloucestershire.

However the Prime Minister has warned that his roadmap will be contingent on no "variants of concern" emerging.

So does this latest news affect our route to freedom? Is it a taste of things to come? Or should we carry on regardless? Have your say in the poll below.

10:24 AM

Government faces trade-off between border controls and domestic lockdown, says expert

The Government faces a trade-off between controls on travel and "the harms caused by lockdown and restrictions" domestically, an infectious diseases expert has said.

Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is a global problem; our Government can make decisions about what happens in the United Kingdom, but they can't make decisions about what happens globally.

"But they can decide the extent to which we have transmission crossing borders.

"It's a risk and the Government has to play off the risks of new variants arising somewhere else and then coming here against the harms caused by lockdown and restrictions."

Asked if more travel would risk new variants coming into the country, he said: "It's inevitable, the risk is never zero - places that have high levels of protection across borders are still having incursions of the virus still coming in."

He added: "It is a global problem, and if we remain globally connected, which I think we must, then it is about the rate and the risk of this happening rather than whether it does or not."

10:09 AM

Government considers pubs plan to freeze alcohol duty

The Government has discussed a giveaway for pubs which would see the business rates holiday extended and all alcohol duty frozen.

Treasury officials have been in talks with the hospitality industry to continue business rates relief and a VAT cut for pubs, restaurants and clubs beyond June 21 – when lockdown restrictions could be fully lifted – and potentially into the New Year, sources have told The Telegraph.

Beer and other alcohol duty could also be frozen in the Budget on Wednesday, although a proposed plan to cut tax on alcohol served in pubs while maintaining it on shop-bought drinks will not be included.

Read the full article here.

09:53 AM

Mystery person with Brazil variant 'highlights failures in quarantine policy', says expert

The mystery person who has tested positive for the Brazilian variant without being identified "highlights failures in quarantine policy", an epidemiologist has said.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, a senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, told BBC Breakfast: "Sage has also advised that, unless we had a comprehensive, managed quarantine policy at our borders, something like this would happen.

"But unfortunately it's something that we've been quite complacent about; now we're just seeing the consequences of that.

"Unfortunately our contact tracing strategy has also failed in this regard, because particular errors were made.

"Were this variant to spread into the community, the real worry is that, as (the) vaccine is rolled out, if this variant is more resistant to vaccines than other variants it could potentially increase in frequency alongside vaccine rollout, if we don't contain the pandemic.

"So it's very important at this point in time to focus our efforts on not just finding cases but reducing transmission because this really increases the risk of virus adaptation and these sort of variants increasing in frequency."

09:45 AM

Watch: Why Rishi Sunak has a lot to lose if he doesn't get the Budget right

Rishi Sunak's Budget on March 3 will be a "career-defining" moment for the Chancellor, according to The Telegraph's Deputy Political Editor Lucy Fisher.

He has spent billions of pounds of public money to keep businesses and families afloat across three separate lockdowns. But as the vaccine rollout starts to halt the spread of coronavirus and the country slowly creeps towards normality, Mr Sunak is now facing some very difficult choices, she adds.

For the Budget, he has been warned not to raise taxes but, as a Conservative chancellor, also faces pressure to balance the books and restore control over the Government's spending.

In the video below, Lucy Fisher looks into why these decisions are so important for Mr Sunak's career, particularly as he looks ahead to the 2024 General Election.

09:44 AM

Britain 'cannot wash our hands' of Yemen crisis, says former minister

Britain is "complicit" in the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and cutting aid by as much as 50 per cent will lead to millions of people starving to death, an ex-minister has warned.

Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme reports that aid to the country could be halved would mean that " four million Yemenis, mainly children, will continue the slow, agonising and obscene process of starving to death".

He added: "Britain holds the pen on Yemen. We are the senior country at the UN which addresses the issues of Yemen. And it's happening during the British presidency of the UN Security Council, so it's a very serious matter."

Speaking ahead of a donor conference, Mr Mitchell said it would "set a very bad example" if Britain were to cut aid, adding: "Others should step up and Britain has been extremely good at making sure that other countries do fulfil their role.

"Remember that in Yemen we are complicit in what is happening on the ground there because we are part of the Saudi coalition. And so we cannot wash our hands of that."

09:37 AM

Scientists 'optimistic' that vaccines prevent severe disease from new variant, says JCVI member

Scientists remain "optimistic" that the Covid-19 vaccines will still prevent severe disease when tested against new variants, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.

Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol, urged people to continue coming forward for their jab, which is effective against the dominant variant in the UK.

He told BBC Breakfast that current evidence suggested that both the vaccine was "less effective at reducing at least mild disease and possibly transmission" of the South African and Brazilian variant, but they were "optimistic that the vaccines will continue to prevent severe disease".

Manufacturers were looking at what needed for "revising the vaccines if that proves necessary", he said.

"But for the moment the vaccines that we're using are very effective against the strains that are predominantly circulating in the UK and it's important that people understand that that's still the case because we do need people to get immunised as fast as possible to get things under control."

09:24 AM

Country could 'go backwards' on roadmap because of Brazil variant, warns Sage member

The emergence of the new Brazilian variant in England could mean the country needs to "go backwards" in terms of relaxing restrictions, a Sage scientist has warned.

Boris Johnson and fellow ministers have repeatedly stressed that the roadmap out of lockdown is contingent on no 'variants of concern' spreading, as one of the four tests that must be met.

Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is a variant of concern but we are going to be faced with these in the next six months as we move towards relaxing measures.

"There are going to be challenges on the way, and there is always a risk that we might have to go backwards, and that's what nobody wants to do is to actually open up and then have to close down again.

"So monitoring these variants, keeping an eye on in terms of what they actually do - so sequencing, for example, viruses in hospitals - I think is a crucial step to know whether or not this variant and other variants in the future, what impact they're actually having."

09:13 AM

Regional variations a 'bigger challenge' than new variants, says Sage member

Varying rates of Covid-19 across the country could be a "bigger challenge" for the Government than the new variants, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said.

Boris Johnson has pledged not to return to a regional tier system as the country reopens. But Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are already seeing, and when we start opening up we will see more, variation in terms of prevalence around different parts of the country."

The push to reopen should be "guided" by the data, he added. "But the data will show different things in different parts of the country, and so the challenge will be what do you do in terms of opening things up when in one place it says it's a good idea, in other places it says it isn't?

"These are very old problems, these social inequalities and health inequalities have existed for a very long time."

He added: "We'll have to look at those regional variations because they are likely to be just as big as they were last summer and in the autumn."

09:10 AM

Nick Timothy: The country craves a ‘Beveridge moment’, but it is beyond our grasp

Keir Starmer has called for it. Tory MPs say they want it too. Academics and Whitehall mandarins have joined them. So too has even the Archbishop of Canterbury. But is the end of the pandemic really likely to bring about a “Beveridge moment” for Britain, Nick Timothy asks.

The parallels are tempting. The Beveridge Report, written as the Second World War raged, was a blueprint for a better future once the country’s collective struggle and sacrifice had finally ended. Identifying “five giants” – idleness, ignorance, disease, squalor and want – the report proposed comprehensive social and economic reforms that would support citizens from “cradle to grave”. But while the public demand is there, the political supply is not.

Read Nick's column in full here.

08:52 AM

PHE in 'belt and braces' effort to track down mystery person with Brazil variant

Public Health England has made a direct appeal to the person thought to be one of the first in the UK to have a Brazilian variant that may spread more rapidly and respond less well to vaccines.

Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic response director at Public Health England, admitted this was a "belt and braces approach" to ensure the person was tracked down.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We're making an appeal for anyone out there who was tested on February 12 and 13, probably by a home test or a test that was a drop and collect from a local authority system, and may not have completed the form completely online, or may have thought they did, but still hasn't got their results.

"We are looking at where that test may have been sent from and to, working with the postal services, and the courier services.

"We're also looking to try and track where exactly that sample may have been sent to on a local authority system.

"But I think the public appeal is also a belt and braces approach to ensure that we've gone through every option to find this individual."

08:42 AM

'March will be a very big month' for vaccines, says minister

March will be a "very big month" for vaccinations, Nadhim Zahawi has said, following the Telegraph's report that over-40s will start being offered the jab from this week.

"We have already been for now over 10 days reserving second doses," he told BBC Breakfast.

"You have seen the numbers tick up of second doses - yesterday I think we were at 800,000 second doses.

"And in March you will see that number increase even more, because obviously those who had the first dose in January will be getting their second dose.

"The NHS have got all the protocols in place to deliver that, as well as of course continuing to do the first dose.

"March will be a very big month for us. We'll probably going to be twice the rate over the next 10 weeks as we have done over the past 10 or 11 weeks."

08:30 AM

Minister dodges question about South Gloucestershire schools

A minister has said that surge testing in South Gloucestershire is a "precautionary measure", but did not respond directly to questions about whether schools in the area might not reopen next week due to the Brazil variant.

Two of the cases identified in England are in south Gloucestershire, where two more contacts within the same household have tested positive for Covid but await the results of gene sequencing to determine whether they have the new variant.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told BBC Breakfast: "It's really a precautionary measure because the particular family in question actually followed the rules very, very closely. But it's an important precautionary measure.

"Schools have had 50 million lateral flow tests delivered, they have already done about three million tests, even before we set out the road map to reopening by March 8.

"Teachers will be tested twice a week, even in secondary schools and colleges will be tested twice a week. There's a big infrastructure of testing going into schools."

08:27 AM

Brazilian variant appears to 'break through' immunity, warns expert

The Brazilian variant appears to be "breaking through" antibodies built up by previous infection, a leading immunologist has warned.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College, said research on the Brazilian city of Manaus, published in The Lancet, showed that while a high level of protection had been expected because the city had one of the highest levels of antibodies in the world - perhaps more than 70 per cent - "they're seeing this enormous wave of reinfections."

He added: "If you put two and two together their assumption is that's because the new variant is breaking through those antibodies. But if that hadn't really been proven yet, it looks likely."

Asked if it was impossible to keep the door shut to new variants coming in to the UK, he added: "It's a really, really hard challenge. The border controls, test and trace and containment hasn't been our biggest strength.

"We see these variants popping up variably all over the world, so we're just as liable to suffer from a homegrown one as an imported one.

"So we just need to be really on the case all the time."

08:23 AM

Do not remove any Covid support in this week's Budget, says Tory MP

The country must not have "the rug whipped" on Covid support in this week's Budget, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Jake Berry, chairman of the Northern Research Group and former minister, told Sky News it had been a difficult time "for the entire country", saying: "Now is not the time to remove any of the Covid support measures. We are still in the woods."

Mr Berry also pressed the case for an end to business rates, which he called a "pernicious fixed tax on business" and an "analogue tax in a digital age".

He added: "We have to do something now to support the recovery in our high streets. This is a call to arms, we are saying to Rishi who is himself a northern MP, come out and support our northern high streets."

Tax and spend plans should focus on a long-term plan to boost the economy, he added.

08:17 AM

Ministers wrongly 'raising expectations about summer holidays', says Labour MP

Labour has attacked the Government over its border controls, with a senior backbencher warning that ministers are "raising expectations" about summer holidays that might not be possible.

Yvette Cooper, home affairs select committee chair, told Radio 4's Today programme that many travellers would have taken "indirect flights" from Brazil and that the situation highlighted "gaps" in the system.

"We need to look at how these cases have arrived in the country in the first place in order to prevent others doing so," she said. "These cases seem to have arrived a month after the Brazil variant was first identified and we were raising with the Government the need for stronger action."

The Government should be "learning lessons" from countries such as South Korea and New Zealand, that have extra precautions such as testing and transport home from airports, Ms Cooper said.

"There is a concern that the Government is raising expectations about summer holidays that they may not be able to meet," she said.

08:15 AM

Brazil variant 'much closer to South African' mutation, says minister

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil was similar in terms of its mutations to the variant first detected in South Africa, raising concerns it could 'escape' the Covid vaccine.

"In terms of its profile, this P.1 variant is much closer to the South African variant, which we've been dealing with now for several weeks by surge testing, genome sequencing and isolation," he told Sky News.

"This variant is a variant of concern, it is very similar in terms of its mutations to the South African variant. So, it is concerning."

On the two cases identified in South Gloucestershire, Mr Zahawi said one had travelled from Sao Paulo through Zurich to London prior to the hotel quarantine.

"They did take a pre-departure test and filled in their passenger locator form, which is why we are able to deal with them so effectively and work with South Gloucestershire Council," he said.

"There is minimal reason to believe that there may be further spread because they have been isolating correctly.

"But we will be doing asymptomatic testing in South Gloucestershire."

08:12 AM

Rishi Sunak paves way for tax rises with warning of 'enormous' Covid impact on economy

A tax squeeze could hit within months as Rishi Sunak warned that he will "level" with the public about the challenge the economy faces.

The Chancellor is considering Budget plans that could see personal taxes effectively raised as early as April in a bid to recoup some of the £300 billion cost of dealing with the Covid pandemic.

The move would freeze the point at which people start paying the basic rate of income tax – £12,500 – and the £50,000 threshold at which they begin paying the higher 40p rate for at least three years.

It would raise £6 billion and push 1.6 million people into a higher tax bracket before the election.

Read the full article here.

08:10 AM

Government does not know where Brazilian variant case contracted, admits minister

Authorities working with the postal service to locate a person infected with a concerning variant of coronavirus first found in Brazil, the vaccines minister has said, as he confirmed they did not yet know where the disease had been contracted.

Asked if it is known if the person had travelled to the UK or contracted the virus here, Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast: "We don't. Part of the reason why we want to locate them quickly is to understand more about them and their movements.

"They could have had a home test kit or a test kit provided to them by their local authority. But they didn't fill in the contact details.

"We are working with the postal service to try and get other data to try and locate them, and this appeal is a belt and braces to try and make sure we locate them as quickly as possible."

08:08 AM

Scottish Labour's leader calls for Nicola Sturgeon to resign if she broke ministerial code

Scottish Labour's new leader has said Nicola Sturgeon must resign if she is found to have broken the ministerial code over Alex Salmond.

The First Minister is due to give evidence before the Holyrood committee investigation the Scottish government's handling of sexual harassment allegations against her former mentor on Wednesday.

Anas Sarwar, who was named Labour's new leader at the weekend, told Radio 4's Today programme that if Ms Sturgeon was found to have misled Parliament over when she had first learned about the allegations being made against Mr Salmond she must resign.

He also said he would "have no choice" but to back the Tories on a vote of no confidence in her deputy John Swinney if he doesn't hand the legal advice to the Holyrood committee.

"Twice Parliament has voted by a clear majority for the legal advice to be provided to the committee and John Swinney has failed to do it. He has now had the chance this week to do it.

"If he doesn't do it, then it's a deliberate obstruction of the work of the committee by the Scottish Government, following on from what looks like obstruction in previous weeks as well, which is just not acceptable."

08:03 AM

Up to a third of students won't take Covid test next week, warn teachers

Teachers have warned that as many as a third of secondary school students will not take the Covid tests when schools reopen next week.

Students are meant to take three lateral flow tests at school sites from March 8, after which they will be expected to carry out two a week at home. However several families have not given consent for tests to be carried out, with headteachers warning of reluctance and confusion about what to do.

Jo Tunnicliffe from North Kesteven academy in Lincolnshire told Radio 4's Today programme: "Between a quarter and a third will not have the test... it's going to take a little while to get them reassured to take the test. "They're not particularly pleasant and not particularly easy... there might be some reluctance."

Kevin Sexton, headteacher at Chesterfield High School in Merseyside said he was expecting between 70-75 per cent take-up. "We have a concern that we need to get a much greater turn-out to make sure it's effective," he added, saying it was still unclear "how tests recorded are connected to our own tracking systems".

Mr Sexton warned that just two out of 180 teachers have had the vaccine so far.

08:01 AM

Brazilian variant in UK proves 'our border controls are pretty robust', says minister

A minister has fended off criticism that the Brazilian variant has surfaced because of porous controls at the border.

Health officials are hunting for a mystery Covid patient thought to be one of the first in the UK to have a Brazilian variant that may spread more rapidly and respond less well to vaccines.

Six individuals infected with the "variant of concern" have been detected in the UK, officials said on Sunday night.

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said it was proof the "delay in introducing a hotel quarantine was reckless and the continuing refusal to put in place a comprehensive system leaves us exposed to mutations coming from overseas.”

But Nadim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told Sky News: "The regime for our borders is pretty stringent, there are other countries… for example, Australia who have even more stringent checks but they still have variants."

He added: "If anything, it says our border controls are pretty robust."

07:48 AM

Budget boost for pubs considered

The Government has discussed a giveaway for pubs that would see the business rates holiday extended and all alcohol duty frozen.

Treasury officials have been in talks with the hospitality industry to continue business rates relief and a VAT cut for pubs, restaurants and clubs beyond June 21 – when lockdown restrictions could be fully lifted – and potentially into the New Year, sources have told The Telegraph.

It comes as 45 Conservative MPs Northern "Red Wall" seats urged Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, to make "a bold move to reduce business rates" on retail as soon as possible.