Politics latest news: Budget tax cuts would be irresponsible, claims senior Tory

Caroline Nokes, a former minister and the current chairman of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, said she would be "happy with no tax cuts" because the recent past had illustrated the "dangers of unfunded tax cuts".

Asked if she would be happy with no tax cuts in the Budget, Ms Nokes told TalkTV: "Yeah, I would be happy with no tax cuts. I think it would be irresponsible to have tax cuts and we saw back in the autumn, didn’t we, the dangers of unfunded tax cuts.

"I will be content with that. What I would like to see and I think is going to be a really difficult decisions, is something on childcare."

The comments came after it emerged that allies of Liz Truss are planning to hand Jeremy Hunt an alternative low-tax Budget as they ramp up pressure on the Chancellor to set out a plan for growth, with the Tories now fiercely split on taxes.

Senior Conservative MPs have warned the Chancellor that a clear majority of Tory backbenchers want to see taxes cut at next month’s Budget. But Mr Hunt said last month that significant tax cuts are "unlikely".

08:25 AM

Former national security adviser says UK air defences not as 'watertight' as PM suggested

Lord Darroch, who served as the UK's national security adviser from 2012 to 2015, said the UK's capability to protect against incursions by spy balloons into British airspace is not as "watertight" as Rishi Sunak suggested.

The Prime Minister said yesterday that "people should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe".

Asked if he was as confident as the PM, Lord Darroch told Times Radio: "I am not, to be honest, but I wouldn't want your listeners to get very worried about that.

"I am not because I think we have underinvested in defence for the last couple of decades, one might argue ever since the end of the Cold War, and we don’t have all the kit and equipment that we really need and there are gaps around in the technology that our armed forces have.

"So we will have some capability. Whether we have a watertight capability as the Prime Minister says, I am not so sure. But we have enough capability, I think, that people can certainly sleep easy in their beds."

08:13 AM

Chancellor: Unchanged unemployment rate an 'encouraging sign'

Jeremy Hunt said today's unchanged unemployment figures (see the post below at 08.04) are an "encouraging sign of resilience" in the UK's labour market.

The Chancellor said: "In tough times unemployment remaining close to record lows is an encouraging sign of resilience in our labour market.

"The best thing we can do to make people’s wages go further is stick to our plan to halve inflation this year."

08:04 AM

Unemployment rate is unchanged while wages continue to be outstripped by inflation

The UK’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged despite Britain’s economy flatlining, official figures published this morning have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the rate of UK unemployment was 3.7 per cent in the three months to December, the same rate that was recorded in the three months to November.

However, it had edged slightly higher than the previous calendar quarter, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.6 per cent in the three months to September.

The data also showed that regular pay growth was 6.7 per cent in the three months, the strongest growth rate seen outside the pandemic. However, wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 2.5 per cent once inflation was taken into account.

08:00 AM

Another Tory MP announces they will step down at next general election

Stephen McPartland last night became the latest Tory MP to announce they will stand down at the next general election.

The MP for Stevenage said he had made the decision after "much soul searching". He has been an MP since 2010.

Here's his tweet and letter to Rishi Sunak:

I have written to ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ to inform him that after much soul searching I am not seeking re-election. I will always support ⁦@Conservatives⁩ as the party that gave a working class kid from Brixton the opportunity to become Prime Minister

07:56 AM

Senior Tory MP says cutting taxes at the Budget would be 'irresponsible'

Caroline Nokes, the former minister and current Tory chairman of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, has argued it would be "irresponsible" for Jeremy Hunt to cut taxes at the Budget next month.

Asked if she would be happy with no tax cuts in this Budget, Ms Nokes told TalkTV: "Yeah, I would be happy with no tax cuts. I think it would be irresponsible to have tax cuts and we saw back in the autumn, didn’t we, the dangers of unfunded tax cuts.

"I will be content with that. What I would like to see and I think is going to be a really difficult decisions, is something on childcare."

She continued: "I think it is very obvious at the moment that we have a sector that is really struggling and we have parents that are struggling and that is something that is most keenly although not exclusively felt by women.

"We want mums to go back to work, we want them to be in the economy, we have massive labour shortages but you can’t go back to work if you can’t get decent, affordable childcare, so that would be my big plea for the Chancellor headed into next month’s Budget."

The Tories are fiercely split on tax cuts, with allies of Liz Truss planning to hand the Chancellor an alternative low-tax Budget as they ramp up pressure on him to set out a plan for growth (you can read that story here).