Politics latest news: Boris Johnson 'optimistic' about prospect of summer holidays

Cat Neilan

Boris Johnson has said he is "optimistic" that people will be able to go on holiday this summer, as long as the vaccines start to keep Covid under control.

The Prime Minister hailed the news that "all elderly care homes residents - virtually all - have had their first jab, or a slot for their first jab" during a visit to a vaccination centre in West Yorkshire.

Asked what that means for allowing a return to normality, he said: "I don't want to give too much concrete by way of dates for our summer holidays. I am optimistic - I understand the reasons for being optimistic - but some things have got to go right.

"The vaccine programme has got to continue to be successful. We have got to make sure we don't get thrown off course by new variants, we have got to make sure that we continue to keep the disease under control and the level of infections come down."

The rollout of the vaccination programme has been "phenomenal", he added, although declined to be drawn on whether the Government would meet its targets.

"It is still, relatively speaking, early days," he added.

01:49 PM

Lobby latest: Too soon to say when UK will donate vaccines, says No 10

It is too soon to say when "surplus" vaccine doses could be donated to other counties, such as European Union member states, Downing Street has said.

This weekend Ursula von der Leyen said Boris Johnson had personally assured her that vaccine produced in the UK would be transported to the EU .

However the Prime Minister's official spokesman refused to say whether surplus doses would only be available once all UK adults had been offered a jab - which might not be until September - or whether vaccines could be donated once only the priority groups had been immunised by the spring.

"It's too early to discuss surplus doses," the spokesman said.

"Our priority remains to ensure that we get the vaccine out to the most vulnerable in society - groups one-four and the rest of phase one - by the spring and that's why we have set out what we will do."

Have your say: When should UK factories supply the EU? - take our poll (1:15pm)

01:46 PM

Further 356 Covid deaths reported in English hospitals

A further 356 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in English hospitals, NHS England has confirmed.

That takes the total number of confirmed reported deaths by that measure to 72,145.

Patients were aged between 22 and 103 years old. All except 20, aged 50 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions. The date of death ranges from 18 May 2020 to 31 January 2021 with the majority being on or after 27 January.

The Midlands was the worst-affected region, with 83 deaths, followed by the South East with 81 deaths and London, with 58.

There were 53 deaths registered in the North East & Yorkshire, 44 in the East of England, 23 in the North West and 14 in the South West.

01:36 PM

'Only the Pope is infallible', says Commission spokesman over Northern Ireland protocol row

The European Commission has admitted it was wrong to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol on Friday evening, but stressed "only the Pope is infallible".

A spokesperson said the move was taken as part of an emergency procedure to adopt texts, which it has used to respond quickly to pandemic problems, but would have resulted in a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The decision was made in principle mid-afternoon on Friday, but was Ursula von der Leyen was forced into a humiliating climbdown late on Friday after a call from Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

“I come from, from historically Catholic country. And in my country. We have a saying. Only the pope is infallible. Mistakes can happen along the way the important thing is that you recognise them early on” said the commission’s chief spokesman.

Read Alexandra Phillips: Not since the eurozone crisis have we seen the EU behave in such a megalomaniacal manner

01:15 PM

Have your say: Should UK factories supply the EU?

The vaccine row appeared to peak on Friday night, when the EU triggered Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, after a series of hostile comments by leaders such as Emmanuel Macron.

The decision was quickly reversed but not before causing some considerable damage, both to the EU's reputation and faith in the protocol.

Last night Ursula von der Leyen said she had secured assurances from Boris Johnson that the EU could receive vaccine supplies from AstraZeneca factories in Britain (see below). The PM himself has stressed the need for a global approach to immunisation in order to successfully fight the global spread of the virus.

But should UK factories supply the EU, and if so, when? Have your say in the poll below.

01:07 PM

Boris Johnson assured me EU could get vaccines from UK factories, says Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen has claimed she had secured assurances from Boris Johnson that the EU could receive vaccine supplies from AstraZeneca factories in Britain.

The European Commission president said on Sunday night that the Prime Minister had promised Britain was not seeking exclusive access to the supplies of the jab.

The British Government has never said it wanted exclusive access to the supplies. It has an agreement with AstraZeneca that stipulates that the company must supply the UK with 100million vaccines before it can ship to elsewhere.

“I was glad that he guaranteed that the two factories who produce AstraZeneca will of course supply to Europe, just as European vaccine doses for example from [Pfizer] BioNTech are being delivered to Britain,” said Mrs von der Leyen on German television on Sunday.

Read the full article here.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen&#xa0; - AFP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - AFP

01:02 PM

Labour attacks Government's quarantine system as South African variant spreads in Surrey

Residents in a part of Surrey are to be urgently tested for Covid-19 after it emerged the South African strain of the virus may have started spreading in the community.

Two positive cases of the strain - which has been worrying scientists - have been identified in people with no links to travel or previous contact with those affected.

So far, 105 cases of the strain have been identified to date across the UK, but this is the first sign of wider community spread.

Some of the vaccines in use and currently going through approval have shown some effectiveness against the variant.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary, said it was "deeply worrying" as he attacked the Government's quarantine system.

12:58 PM

Government 'very confident in supply chains' of vaccine, says Boris Johnson

The UK Government is "very confident of the supply chains that we have got", Boris Johnson has said, following suggestions that some doses could be rediverted to the EU.

The Prime Minister stressed the "international effort" that went into developing the vaccines, adding: "The UK is one of the leading, if not the leading, country advocating cross-border corporation. We are the second largest contribute to Covax."

He noted that the Oxford vaccine was being "distributed at cost" which would ensure those in poorer countries have access to it.

Asked about the efficacy of the vaccines against the South African variants, he said he was " confident that all the vaccines using provide a high degree of immunity and protection against all variants".

He added: "We are going to be living with Covid for a while to come. I don't think it will be as bad as the last 12 months, but it is very important that out vaccines continue to develop and adapt - and they will."

12:56 PM

Too early to 'take your foot off the beast', says Boris Johnson

The UK is "starting to see some signs of flattening, maybe even falling off of infections and hospital rates", but it is too soon to "take your foot off the throat of the beast", Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister said while infection rates appeared to be slowing it was from a "very high level", and would require rates to come down further before restrictions are lifted.

"The risk is if you take your foot off the throat of the best, and allow things to get out of control again, you could alas see the disease starting to spread again before we have got enough vaccines into people's arms," he said.

12:48 PM

Boris Johnson marks slightly equivocal vaccine milestone

Boris Johnson has given a somewhat confused confirmation that England has hit its care home milestone, saying "all elderly care homes residents - virtually all - have been given their first jab, or a slot for their first jab".

The Prime Minister, who was speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre in West Yorkshire, said the progress of the rollout was "very important for getting the serious illness down", but was unable to confirm numbers. It is thought these will be set out by Matt Hancock during a press conference this afternoon.

Mr Johnson said: "A few [care home residents] have already had their second jab, but everyone will get one within 12 weeks. We are confident we have the supplies to do that."

Speaking just before, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 98 per cent of care home residents had been vaccinated, emphasising that the figure related to those who had received the jab "not just been offered".

12:30 PM

Arlene Foster accused of 'sabre-rattling' as she claims protocol 'reality has bitten'

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has been accused of "sabre-rattling" as she repeated her view that the EU's intervention over the Northern Ireland Protocol was wrong.

She told the Northern Ireland Assembly: "Reality has bitten.

"Unionists across the length and breadth of Northern Ireland are in anguish.

"It should matter that everyone in Northern Ireland is being denied supply of trade and if they really care about all of the people of Northern Ireland, they will act."

Sinn Fein Upper Bann Assembly member John O'Dowd accused unionists of "sabre-rattling" and called for calm heads.

12:10 PM

EU told not to 'touch Northern Ireland protocol' without consultation again

The EU's bid to override part of the Northern Ireland protocol on Brexit was "a mistake that shouldn't have happened", Ireland's Foreign Minister said.

The decision, made on Friday evening as the vaccine row escalated, was swiftly reversed following condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast.

This morning Simon Coveney told RTE's Today: "It was a mistake that everybody recognises should not have happened. I mean in simple terms, you do not touch the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland without full consultation with the people who are most impacted by it.

"The Irish government, the British government and, perhaps most importantly, political leaders in Northern Ireland."

Te incident had strengthened Unionist opposition to the protocol, which is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, he added.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney did not hold back in his criticism - Getty
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney did not hold back in his criticism - Getty

12:03 PM

UK 'pretty close' to normal by summer, says Government adviser

The UK could be "pretty close" to normal by summer if vaccines work as hoped, a Government scientific adviser has suggested.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of Sage subgroup the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), said scientists believed vaccines would block transmission of coronavirus but it was not yet known by how much.

"If we think optimistically, if we follow the trajectory of the rollout of the vaccine... then hopefully we can be easing out of these controls that we've got in place sometime in March," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But I think even with that optimistic situation, it needs to be done relatively gradually. The danger is of course as we do start to unwind controls then we offset the gains that we get from vaccination, so we need to be very careful.

"But if the vaccine rollout continues at high levels, and we do find that actually these vaccines are very good at blocking transmission as well as preventing severe infection, then we're in a good position.

"Hopefully by the summer we can get back to something pretty close to what we have seen before the pandemic was normal."

Dr Tildesley said the UK did "need to have these vaccines being pretty good at blocking transmission".

11:36 AM

'Government's own MPs do not support cut to Universal Credit', claims Labour

Labour has seized on a report published by the all-party parliamentary group on poverty as proof that Tory MPs will back their calls for the Universal Credit uplift to be extended.

The grouop – co-chaired by Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake – asks for the top up, worth £1,050 a year, to be retained beyond April and for the benefit cap to be suspended.

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “Britain had the worst recession of any major economy because of the Government’s incompetence and indecision.

“Even the Government’s own MPs do not support the Chancellor’s planned cut to Universal Credit, taking £1000 a year from millions of families already struggling in this pandemic.

“The Government are running out of time to do the right thing, give certainty to families and secure our economy, by cancelling their disastrous cut to Universal Credit."

11:11 AM

In pictures: Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre in West Yorkshire

The Prime Minister has visited a vaccination centre in West Yorkshire today, as the UK continues to press ahead with the rollout of its programme.

Boris Johnson speaks to members of staff as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire, - AP Pool
Boris Johnson speaks to members of staff as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire, - AP Pool
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley - Getty
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley - Getty
Boris Johnson reads a magazine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, - AP Pool
Boris Johnson reads a magazine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, - AP Pool

10:58 AM

Tim Stanley: The Union isn't just about keeping Scotland happy

When the next Scottish independence referendum comes, and come it will, one big difference from 2014 will be the silence of the English. Last time, we rushed north to say “please stay!”, and some of us will do so again. But fewer. Is it any wonder? We’ve had seven years of being told we’re rich Tory monsters and the average Scot hates us. This has had its effect on British self-perception. Unionists shoulder some of the blame.

When the PM visited Scotland last week, the tour was treated as politically awkward. Even some Scottish Unionists were on edge, warning that Boris embodies the qualities of England most Scots dislike.

But, argues Tim Stanley, the claim that Boris is beyond the pale because he is posh and conservative can only be read as an insult by Englishmen who are posh and conservative, along with the millions simply think it should be uncontroversial for a British PM to visit a part of Britain in the middle of a pandemic that Britons are fighting together.

10:51 AM

James Brokenshire leaves hospital after 'troublesome' right lung removed

James Brokenshire, the security minister, has been discharged from hospital after "surgery to remove my somewhat troublesome right lung".

The MP for Old Bexley & Sidcup was admitted following a re-occurrence of the lung cancer that saw him step down as Northern Ireland Secretary in 2017.

"Next step rehab & recovery but keeping positive & upbeat," he said, adding: "A heartfelt thank you to the amazing NHS thoracic surgical, anaesthetist and theatre teams at Guy’s Hospital for performing my lung removal and to the incredible team on Dorcas Ward for getting me through the challenging days since. They are all superstars.

10:38 AM

Matt Hancock to give Downing Street press conference today

Matt Hancock is expected to give a press conference from Downing Street this afternoon, as the UK Government confirms the completion of its care home vaccination programme.

There are a few flies in the ointment - the rollout hasn't actually been completed as there are some care homes with outbreaks, where teams have been advised not to attend. BBC Radio 4 also reported this morning at least one premises in Kent that had not been visited.

The pressure is also on to vaccinate care home staff, which was meant to be taking place simultaneously. There are lots of concerns that workers are being missed because of a reluctance to take the jab, or simply that they missed the opportunity because their shifts fell at the wrong time.

Still, the Government is rightly pleased with the progress being made, with around nine million vaccinations being delivered so far, and the Health Secretary was snapped during a celebratory jog this morning.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock jogs through Green Park this morning - Joshua Bratt
Health Secretary Matt Hancock jogs through Green Park this morning - Joshua Bratt

10:27 AM

Brexit and 'harsher' Covid restrictions force UK manufacturing to three-month low

Growth in the UK's manufacturing sector fell to a three-month low due to supply chain disruptions caused in the first month since the Brexit trade deal was signed with the EU, according to new data.

The closely-followed IHS Markit / CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit 54.1 in January, down from a three-year high in December of 57.5 where many manufacturers stockpiled goods over fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: "Whereas many countries are seeing manufacturers provide a much-needed support to economic growth as the service sector is hit by Covid-19, the UK's manufacturing sector has come close to stalling.

"A mixture of harsher Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit led to near-record supply-chain disruptions, lower exports and increased costs.

"The impact was felt most at consumer goods producers, who reported steep falls in output and new orders. There were also early signs that smaller companies were being hit harder by the tougher operating environment than medium- and larger-scale producers."

10:19 AM

UK formally applying to join Trans-Pacific trading group today

Trade minister Greg Hands has spoken with his Vietnamese counterpart to confirm that the UK will be "today formally applying to join" the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The move to join one of the world's largest trading areas has long been expected, with Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, flagging plans last autumn.

You can read Ms Truss' column, setting out the benefits of joining the partnership, here.

10:12 AM

Nicola Sturgeon's claims on slower vaccine rollout 'bogus', claims Lib Dem leader

Nicola Sturgeon is coming under further pressure over Scotland's vaccine rollout today, with the leader of the Scottish Lib Dems claiming her explanation for a slower pace is "bogus".

The First Minister has repeatedly said Scotland was lagging behind other nations because of its focus on care homes. But over the weekend Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, claimed that nearly half of the vaccines allocated by UK Government were sitting in cold storage.

Willie Rennie said: “England’s care homes are all but done and their nationwide roll out is still racing ahead. The care home excuse was bogus.

“The gap with England is growing with Scotland even further behind," he added. “We knew this vaccine was coming so had time to prepare. We even had a warning sign when the flu campaign stumbled in the autumn yet the Scottish Government were still not ready.

“When we have vaccines in our hands it is unforgivable to leave vulnerable people without protection. People are angry that they are being left exposed to this deadly virus when the vaccine is stuck in storage."

09:49 AM

EU secures further 75m Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for spring

BioNTech and Pfizer will ramp up their coronavirus vaccine deliveries to the European Union, pledging to send up to 75 million extra doses in the second quarter, as the bloc continues to scramble for supplies.

The drugs firms said improvements in their production capabilities would allow them to speed up supplies. Previously they had warned that doses would be delayed because of modifications at the Puurs factory.

"Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work toward increased deliveries beginning the week of February 15, ensuring we will supply the full quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter we contractually committed to and up to an additional 75 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter," they said in a statement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called a conference with manufacturers amid growing anger over the bloc's vaccination programme.

Last week a major row erupted after AstraZeneca said it could deliver only a quarter of the doses originally promised to the bloc this winter because of problems at one of its European factories. Ursula von der Leyen said said last night that had been increased by 30 percent.

09:41 AM

Government urged to consider further sanctions following Myanmar coup

Labour has called for the UK Government to consider further sanctions against the Burmese military, in response to the coup in Myanmar overnight.

Aung San Suu Kyi is among those to have been detained in an early morning raid, which the army claimed was in response to "election fraud".

Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary, said: “We condemn this attempt to impose political will through force. The democratic rights of the people of Myanmar must be upheld. All political prisoners should be released and the UK Government should consider further sanctions against the Burmese military.

“We continue to urge the UK Government to formally support the ICJ genocide case against Myanmar and provide greater support to Rohingya refugees.”

It has already been condemned by ministers including Boris Johnson (see below). Read more about the situation here.

09:29 AM

Piers Corbyn sparks outrage with anti-Semitic antivaxx leaflet

Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers is at the centre of a new controversy, after he was linked to anti-Semitic leaflets comparing support for the vaccine programme to the Nazi slogan 'work sets you free'.

The leaflets, apparently sent to homes in London, included a mock-up of the Evening Standard's front page with a picture resembling the gates of Auschwitz and a headline saying: "Vaccines are safe, path to freedom". The prominent antivaxxer's name and website were emblazoned on the back.

Holocaust Memorial Day was marked last Wednesday.

The leaflets were highlighted by a range of people on social media, with Labour MP Neil Coyle urging recipients to report it to the police.

09:14 AM

Valneva vaccine will support 'local jobs', minister says, after ordering another 40m doses

The Government has ordered an extra 40 million doses of the Valneva vaccine which is being manufactured in Scotland, saying it will help support jobs as well as help in the fight against Covid-19.

The UK has now ordered 100 million doses of Valneva, enough for every adult in the UK, with the latest batch earmarked for delivery in 2022, with options for a further 90 million doses for supply between 2023 and 2025.

Valneva said the total value of the entire order for the vaccine - which is still in clinical trials - was up to 1.4 billion euro (£1.24 billion).

The jab is expected to be given as two doses and is being made at a site in West Lothian, with the Government saying the new deal "will bolster long-term vaccine production in Scotland".

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, said the order would ensure "we can quickly deploy jabs across the UK if their candidate is approved, while supporting top quality, local jobs."

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "If approved, Valneva's vaccine will not only help tackle Covid-19 here in the UK, but aid our mission to ensure there is a fair supply of vaccines across the globe.

"No-one is safe till the whole world is safe."

09:02 AM

'Cultural issues' affecting care home staff vaccine take-up, says association boss

Some care home staff are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine due to "cultural issues", the National Care Association's executive chairman has said.

Nadra Ahmed told BBC Breakfast on Monday: "Some of it is to do with access and that is that people are just not able to get to where they needed to go to. If they've been coming into the care homes, the GPs have not had enough vaccine for the staff as well, they've just got enough for the residents, which is the priority.

"And some of it is to do with cultural issues and some is that people just don't want to have the vaccine.

"We have to convince people that this vaccine is for them. That it's for the staff to protect them and therefore protect the services they work in."

Last week, a cross-party group of MPs urged members of the BAME community to come forward when they are offered the jab.

08:59 AM

Shutting borders 'a complex balance' of risks, says genomics boss

Closing borders to keep out new variants of coronavirus is a "nuanced decision" for the Government, which must also think about the economy,

Professor Sharon Peacock, executive director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium, which first identified the British variant, described the situation as a "complex balance".

She told Times Radio: "We do know that people coming into the country could be carrying the new variant in the same way that people leaving our country could be carrying the new variant.

"Quarantine and investigating people coming into the country is an effective way that other countries have gone.

"I think we have the sequencing capability to understand what people are introducing into the country."

The Consortium is made up of the UK's four public health agencies, National Health Service organisations, academic partners and the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

08:41 AM

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'inspiration for the country', says minister

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been "an inspiration for the country", a minister has said as she joined a chorus of voices wishing him well.

Sir Tom was taken to hospital on Sunday after finding it difficult to breathe. He remained on a general ward, rather than in intensive care, at his local hospital in Bedford.

He had not received a Covid vaccine because of fears it would interfere with medication he was taking for pneumonia, which he contracted "over the last few weeks". He tested positive for Covid at the end of last week.

Helen Whately, the social care minister, said: "He has been such an inspiration for the country, really lifted our spirits, through the wonderful walk he did. I really wish him well and hope he pushes through."

Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and Matt Hancock have been among those already to send him their best wishes.

Sir Tom was taken to hospital on Sunday - Reuters
Sir Tom was taken to hospital on Sunday - Reuters

08:36 AM

'Big clock is ticking' to get care home staff vaccinated, says National Care Forum

Ensuring everyone working in the care sector is offered a coronavirus vaccine over the next two weeks is a "big, big task", the executive director of the National Care Forum (NCF) has said.

Vic Rayner told Sky News on Monday that just 27 per cent of NCF member organisations had 70 per cent or more of their staff vaccinated as of early last week, adding that "access" to vaccinations was the main issue.

She said: "Now clearly if you bring a vaccination team into a home there is a great opportunity to vaccinate all the staff who are there, but staff work on shifts.

"Sometimes they might not have been available because of holidays or other issues. So I think it's about getting those staff who weren't on site vaccinated.

She added: "The priority over the next two weeks is to get the vaccine out to 1.6 million people who work across care. So it is a big, big task and a big clock is ticking away around that."

Care home staff might miss out because of shift times, warns NCF - Getty
Care home staff might miss out because of shift times, warns NCF - Getty

08:31 AM

Minister hits out at Macron's AstraZeneca comments

The UK Government "does not agree" with Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "quasi-ineffective" in the over-65s, a minister has said.

The French president has sparked outraged with his comments, which came as the row with the EU escalated on Friday, with senior MPs saying he was talking "nonsense" that risked undermining public confidence in the UK's vaccine programme.

Asked if Downing Street was asking Mr Macron to correct the record, Helen Whately told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We don't agree with that view. The [regulator] MHRA has approved it for use of all ages, as has the European Medicines Authority for use in the EU.

"We know it is effective, that is why we are suing it along with the Pfizer vaccine as part of this huge effort to vaccinate our most vulnerable."

Macron sparked fury with his comments on Friday - Reuters
Macron sparked fury with his comments on Friday - Reuters

08:23 AM

Macron should 'understand the science' before making vaccine comment, says JCVI prof

Emmanuel Macron's comments about the effectiveness of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 65 shows he may need to learn more about the science, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.

As the row escalated on Friday, the French president claimed the vaccine "doesn't work as expected" and appeared to be "quasi-ineffective" in the over-65s. He also criticised the UK's decision to give doses 12 weeks apart, claiming this could "accelerate the mutations" of the virus.

But this morning Professor Anthony Harnden told Good Morning Britain: "In my view the politicians need to understand the science before they make utterances like that."

He added: "This vaccine, from the data, is very very effective against hospitalisations and deaths and nearly 100 per cent effective actually.

"It is a really good safe vaccine and any older person that has received it should have absolute confidence that it is a good vaccine."

08:16 AM

Too early to talk about international vaccine support, says minister

A minister has played down the suggestion of that the UK Government is considering any immediate assistance to countries struggling with vaccine supply, following our report that the UK could share doses with Ireland.

In the wake of a row with the EU about vaccine supplies which on Friday saw the bloc forced to climb down from plans to impose a border on the island of Ireland, Boris Johnson said he wants Europe and the rest of the world to receive vaccinations "at the same time".

In a People's PMQs, filmed on Sunday, he said "there is no point one country on its own getting vaccinated", adding: "Britain, the UK, we can't think of this just as a project for us and us alone."

But this morning Helen Whatley, the social care minister, stressed this will not be considered until at least after the 1-9 groups are vaccinated.

"Right now our priority is to vaccinate people in our country, across the UK, who are most at risk from this virus," she told Sky News.

"It feels too soon to be setting out what you are talking about. We know we have to get on and use our doses to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations. I am sure the time will come to support others."

08:12 AM

Government 'very concerned' by Myanmar coup, says minister

The UK Government is "very concerned" about the military coup in Myanmar, a minister has said.

Social care minister Helen Whately said they were monitoring the situation closely after the country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians were arrested.

"It is clearly an extremely worrying situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely," she told Sky News.

"We are very concerned about it. We clearly support democracy, support free and fair elections. We will hear from the Foreign Secretary later. The Government will be putting out a position."

Dominic Raab has tweeted his condemnation of the actions, as has Boris Johnson (see below).

You can read more about the coup here

08:10 AM

Boris Johnson condemns Myanmar coup

Boris Johnson has condemned "the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians" in Myanmar.

The army said it had carried out the detentions - including the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi - in response to "election fraud".

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing has been handed power, and a state of emergency imposed for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

08:07 AM

Care home worker vaccine uptake improving, minister insists

A minister has played down reports that some care home workers have been unwilling to take the coronavirus vaccine.

"We know that there were some staff that were worried about the idea of having the vaccination," Helen Whately told BBC Breakfast.

"But what I am hearing is that when the vaccination teams go into the care homes staff are coming forward. Some might be nervous but when they see their colleagues getting the vaccination, when they see that it's all right... we really are seeing good take-up from care home workers."

07:53 AM

Fuel duty rise now inevitable, say Tory MPs

A hike in fuel duty could be announced in the Budget after Conservative MPs signalled to Rishi Sunak they could live with an end to the decade-long freeze.

Acknowledging the need to get the public finances under control, backbenchers from across the party have told The Daily Telegraph they believe an increase in the levy now looks inevitable.

They include senior members of the Northern Research Group (NRG), made up of dozens of MPs in former “Red Wall" seats, who suggest that a 1p-2p hike in fuel duty would be “bearable”, providing it enabled investment in left behind areas.

