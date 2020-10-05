Politics latest news: Boris Johnson pledges to use Covid as 'trigger' to fix country's problems

Boris Johnson has promised to use the pandemic as a "trigger" for change, including turning "Generation Rent into Generation Buy" as he looks to fix the housing crisis with lower thresholds to mortgages.

The Prime Minister told the Conservative party conference the country has been "through too much hardship... to go back to how things were before the plague", saying these kind of major events are "a time to learn and improve on the time that went before."

In an optimistic and forward-looking speech that ended with a utopian vision of the future, Mr Johnson promised to introduce 95 per cent mortgages with long fixed terms to help young people get on the housing ladder. He also pledged one-to-one teaching for students who have fallen behind or those who show particular talent.

As trailed overnight, he also said offshore wind power would be powering every home in the country within 10 years.

"That is a Britain we can build - with due respect to everywhere else, the greatest place on Earth," he said. "I know it seems tough now... but I believe it is a measure of the greatness of this country that we will not let it hold us back or slow us down.

"Even in the darkest moments we can see a bright future ahead."

02:29 PM

Lord Lamont lays into Government for creating 'nation of informers' over Covid rules

Lord Lamont claimed that the Government is expecting Britain to "become a nation of informers like the old East Germany" over breaches of coronavirus rules.

The Conservative peer and former chancellor accused the Government of failing to consult the public in drawing up the latest regulations, such as the rule of six, noting the "impracticality" of enforcing them

"What is the point of the rule anyway when one can go into a carriage on the Tube or into an office or a supermarket and find oneself positively close to a lot more than six people," he said.

"It's one thing to report you neighbour if you see that he is building a bomb factory," Lord Lamont added. "If he is holding a barbecue for seven people are you really going to report him? I deplore any suggestion that we should become a nation of informers like the old East Germany."

Lord Lamont added: "I am not arguing let the virus rip. We need rules. But I think we have not had satisfactory explanations. This cat's cradle of rules is in danger of collapsing under its own weight.

"For rules to have legitimacy, people need to understand the rationale and above all government needs to observe the appropriate limits of laws."

Lord Lamont - Joe Newman

02:21 PM

Why Scotland isn't faring much better than England despite Nicola Sturgeon's 'zero-Covid' approach

Scotland's "zero Covid" strategy appears to be slipping away as new infections continue to grow - driven by the return of students in the cities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is said to be considering more lockdown restrictions as new cases continue to rise, risking her strategy to eliminate the virus entirely.

While England's situation is worse, with high-risk areas seeing rates double after 15,000 new cases were dumped on Sunday - missed from the system after an Excel spreadsheet error - there are now very real warning signs in Scotland.

And though Scots endured a much stricter lockdown through the summer, as the country begins to open up the rate of infections is now gathering pace, matching England's.

02:02 PM

Scottish Tories to u-turn on free university tuition, says Douglas Ross

The Scottish Conservatives will support free tuition for university students, in a striking u-turn from the new leader Douglas Ross.

Speaking at a fringe event a the party conference today Mr Ross said: “This group of young people have had their education disrupted like no other.

“They’re losing out on life-defining experiences and they’re going to be entering the job market at the most difficult time.

“We cannot burden them any further. So now is the time for the Scottish Conservatives to re-think our policy on introducing tuition fees and a graduate contribution.

“Our manifesto will support free tuition for university students, while calling for college places to be viewed as equally valuable.”

01:58 PM

Nearly one in five state secondary schools unable to fully open

Nearly one in five state secondary schools were unable to fully open last week - and most were "due to Covid-related reasons", the Department for Education has said.

Around 82 per cent of state secondary schools were fully open on October 1 - down from 84 per cent a week earlier, according to DfE statistics. However, pupil attendance increased in secondary schools from approximately 84 per cent to 86 per cent. The DfE suggested that groups of pupils being asked to self-isolate "are becoming smaller".

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "This is the second week of a downward trend in the number of fully open secondary schools... It reflects the extremely tough circumstances in which schools are operating due to the impact of Covid."

He added: "The Government must redouble its efforts to improve the Covid testing system, and ensure that schools are supported by clear and consistent guidance."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "The vast majority of schools are open, as has been consistently the case since the start of term... Attendance in fully open primary schools is now consistent with what we would have expected before coronavirus.

"We will continue to work with schools to ensure all appropriate steps are taken to keep pupils and staff safe."

01:41 PM

Benjamin Parker: Rebel MPs need to kill off this foolhardy curfew and bolster UK city breaks

As foreign travel options shrink for Britons – we now have viable corridors with only eight countries – more of us will have to turn to the United Kingdom for a holiday.

But with the Government’s unjust and foolhardy 10pm edict – already stomping hard on an under-pressure hospitality sector – the country’s lively hubs are an altogether less tempting prospect for the many people who see diving into the local food scene or visiting lauded bars as pivotal to the fun of a city break.

Encouragingly, rebel Tory MPs are due to meet today to plot whether they can get the measure thrown out. This would be welcome news and would reinvigorate the joy of a city break.

Benjamin Parker implores the Government to drop the curfew, to save our cities and aid domestic tourism.

01:37 PM

Tory rebels hoping to 'persuade' ministers as they admit they can't defeat Government on Covid rules

Conservative rebels are hoping to persuade ministers to give some ground on coronavirus restrictions, admitting they cannot defeat the Government without the help of opposition MPs.

Sir Keir Starmer said earlier today that Labour would back the Government on the rule of six vote today.

Steve Baker, who has organised a meeting with rebel Tory MPs to discuss tactics, said there was a consensus among them that children should be excluded from the rule of six and that the curfew was not justified by the evidence.

But he said they were not expecting to "win a vote on either issue".

"The reality is we need to persuade the Government on all these matters," he explained. "With Labour and the SNP missing in action we won't be defeating the Government in any rebellions.

"The reality is now that we are into a long hard business of negotiating with the Government, trying to keep the Conservative Party together and trying to persuade the Government to have restrictions which don't do more harm than good," he told PA.

Steve Baker - Rex

01:25 PM

Boris Johnson should be 'frank' about the problems with Test and Trace, says Sir Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson should give the country a "frank acknowledgement" that there are problems with Test and Trace, the Labour leader has said.

Speaking after the Prime Minister's Conservative party conference speech, Sir Keir Starmer told the media: "I think that what NHS workers on the front line and the country want from the Prime Minister is a frank acknowledgement that there are real problems with the Government's approach.

"The testing regime just isn't working.

"What people, I think, wanted was a frank acceptance that those problems are there and a road map to get out of where we are now, a road map, if you like, from here through to when we get a vaccination."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media today - Getty

01:13 PM

Labour to vote with Government on rule of six

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will support the Government in a Commons vote on the rule of six Covid regulations.

He told the media: "We will support on the rule of six.

"There are, of course, arguments about whether it should be six or a different number, I think clarity and simplicity is really important here and therefore we will support the rule of six tonight."

We were not expecting huge fireworks over the rule of six vote, which will happen later today.

However the same can't be said for tomorrow's vode on the curfew.

01:04 PM

Further 50 Covid deaths recorded in English hospitals

A further 50 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in England, the NHS has confirmed, bringing the total number to 30,226.

Patients were aged between 42 and 96 years old. All but four patients had known underlying health conditions.

Date of death ranges from 1 October to 5 October 2020 with the majority being on or after 3 October.

The East of England and South West recorded no Covid-related deaths, with the majority of fatalities registered in the North West (23) and North East & Yorkshire (17). There were five deaths recorded in the Midlands, four in London and one in the South East.

12:51 PM

Iain Dale: There's a hole at the heart of the Government

Back in the not-so-distant past, the job of Conservative Party Chairman was one that every single Conservative MP hankered after. In the Thatcher government it held the status in Cabinet of being almost on a par with the three great offices of state. Lord Thorneycroft, Cecil Parkinson, Norman Tebbit, Lord Young and Kenneth Baker – these were all big beasts of the political jungle.

They had two roles – first, to ensure the party machine was ready to fight an election, and secondly to act as a lightning rod for the Prime Minister on the media - and many a later luminary held it first.

Since Boris Johnson came to power, it’s seen by most observers as the least important job in Cabinet.

12:39 PM

Lobby latest: Government keeping coronavirus restrictions under review

Downing Street has said that the coronavirus restrictions are being kept under review by the Government, amid warnings from some scientists that tighter controls are needed.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman played down suggestions of new national measures but said the Government would not hesitate to act on a "local basis" if it proved necessary.

"We keep all of the measures we have under review. But we have recently set out a package of measures with the specific intention of reducing the R rate and limiting the spread of the virus," the spokesman said.

"We are looking at a wide range of data in terms of the number of positive cases per 100,000, also the number of hospitalisations and people who are moved into intensive care units and also, sadly, the number of deaths.

"We have set out that if there is a need to go further on a local basis then we won't hesitate to do what is required to protect the NHS and protect lives."

The rest of the briefing was even less enlightening...

Following up policy announcements from Johnson's speech:



Care homes: You have the PM's words

One-to-one tuition: You have the PM's words

Mortgages: We'll update with more details, you have the PM's words.

Digital ID: Don't have anything beyond the speech









— William James (@WJames_Reuters) October 6, 2020

12:36 PM

Rishi Sunak says 'I care deeply about arts' after tweet suggested he had hold musicians to retrain

Rishi Sunak has intervened after a social media post by ITV suggested he had told musicians and other artists should retrain and find other jobs as a result of the pandemic.

ITV has deleted the offending tweet and changed the article "to reflect that the Chancellor's comments were about employment generally and not specifically about the music or arts sectors".

He has followed that up, saying: "I care deeply about the arts which is why our £1.57bn culture package is one of the most generous in the world."

An earlier @itvnewspolitics tweet falsely suggested I thought people in arts should retrain and find other jobs.



I'm grateful they have now deleted that tweet. I care deeply about the arts which is why our £1.57bn culture package is one of the most generous in the world. https://t.co/raEXxXUMqx



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 6, 2020

12:24 PM

Treasury Committee chair calls for support for businesses stopped 'dead in their tracks' by restrictions

The chairman of the Treasury Select Committee has called for sector-specific support for hospitality businesses who are being stopped "dead in their tracks" by coronavirus restrictions.

Mel Stride, a former minister, told the Commons that there were "many thousands of jobs" which were "otherwise entirely viable" which were being put at risk because of the measures.

SNP economy spokeswoman Alison Thewliss also asked about sector specific support, saying: "The Chancellor seemed to suggest earlier people should just go and get another job, which is deeply offensive to many in those sectors. Failing to support and sustain businesses right now risks putting those businesses over the edge and risks the chance that they will not be there for a recovery in the future."

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, said this was "heard loud and clear" and pointed to existing support on offer for the arts and hospitality, suggesting that the SNP would have support last indefinitely.

12:06 PM

Labour demands more economic support for local lockdowns

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds criticised the Government for providing economic support to areas affected by lockdowns long after fresh restrictions have been imposed.

She told the Commons: "17 million people, that's one in four of us, are living under additional Covid-19 restrictions. This was not inevitable, experts agree it's linked to the continuing failure to deliver a functioning test, trace and isolate system."

Ms Dodds added: "Support for local areas has only ever come after restrictions have been imposed, for example a month later in Leicester's case. Now there are leaked suggestions the Treasury will be involved in decision-making around restrictions potentially to prevent such delays.

"So when will this Government finally be in a position to deliver support hand-in-hand with the imposition of restrictions, not trailing them?"

Treasury minister Steve Barclay responded by saying the Labour MP "implies that the resurgence of the virus is unique to the United Kingdom, and yet anyone who looks across the Continent will see that many other countries, as we come out of the summer period, are seeing exactly the same trend and are dealing with it in many of the same ways that we are within the United Kingdom".

11:56 AM

PM attacking 'lefty lawyers' because he keeps losing in court, claims barrister

Boris Johnson's attack on "lefty human rights lawyers" has been prompted by the Prime Minister repeatedly "losing in court when it acts unlawfully", a leading barrister has said.

As part of his Conservative party conference speech today, the Prime Minister said: "We’re also... stopping the whole criminal justice system from being hamstrung by what the Home Secretary would doubtless – and rightly – call the lefty human rights lawyers, and other do-gooders.”

But Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister with Doughty Street Chambers, told the PA news agency: "It is no surprise that the Prime Minister is picking a fight with lawyers as his Government keeps losing in court when it acts unlawfully.

"People need to understand that what is really going on is the Government don't like certain laws, such as human rights laws, or feel they should not be bound by them, and is deflecting attention from that basic fact by attacking lawyers who are just doing their job."

Meanwhile, Parliament's Human Rights Committee has just tweeted this:

📢Letter from Lord Chancellor @RobertBuckland to @HarrietHarman says that govt plans for “an independent review” into the operation of the Human Rights Act to be launched “in due course”. pic.twitter.com/BBrJkHqIkJ — UK Parliament Human Rights Committee (@HumanRightsCtte) October 6, 2020

11:31 AM

Join the conversation - Telegraph readers on Boris Johnson's wind power proposals

Boris Johnson has set his sights on an ambitious aim to have every home in Britain powered by wind within 10 years.

As part of a ‘green industrial revolution’, Mr Johnson believes that his new plan will create millions of jobs while revolutionising how Britain produces its energy. The policy will be backed by a £160 million investment in ports and factories to manufacture the next generation of turbines.

However, is the Prime Minister’s latest pledge a realistic one? Mr Johnson has repeatedly faced accusations that he has over-promised on pronouncements about "world-beating" policies.

Telegraph readers have had their say on whether the proposal will be successful and, crucially, fulfilled.

11:30 AM

Nicola Sturgeon: Latest restrictions 'most difficult decision yet'

Having ruled out a full-blown lockdown, any future restrictions will focus on areas where people are "most likely to come together", Scotland's First Minister explains.

Nicola Sturgeon says she is "mindful" of the harm it can cause people, particularly those living on their own.

And the Scottish government is thinking how best to mitigate the economic impacts of whatever restrictions they do impose.

"This is actually the most difficult decision yet," she says. The economic and social harms had not begun when the original lockdown was imposed in March.

She reminds Scots that "each and every one of us" has the power to reduce the spread of the virus by following the rules.

Nicola Sturgeon - AFP

11:27 AM

Nicola Sturgeon rules out full-blown lockdown 'even on temporary basis'

Nicola Sturgeon praises Scotland's answer to Test and Trace - Test and Protect - which she says is "taking the strain" of the pandemic.

She then turns to the "understandable speculation" about what the Scottish Cabinet is proposing

"We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis," she says. Ministers are not proposing that people will have to stay in their own homes again, as was the case in March.

Travel restrictions "may be necessary for hot spot areas" but not the entire country. There will be no national economic shut down, she adds. And apart from the October holidays, they are not proposing to close schools, she adds.

However, ministers are considering "additional targeted steps" can be taken over the next couple of weeks.

11:23 AM

Scottish government receiving 'very strong public health advice' that tougher measures needed

Nicola Sturgeon says cases are "particularly pronounced" in the centre of Scotland, but are rising pretty much everywhere.

Infection levels are now higher than they are comfortable with across the board, she says.

It is also spreading from the younger population to older age groups, and the number of people dying is increasing again.

The situation is "not out of control" but it is "a cause of increasing concern", the First Minister says, adding that she is hopeful restrictions imposed on household socialising two weeks ago will slow the spread.

But she cannot guarantee it will be sufficient, and the government is receiving "very strong public health advice" that further measures are needed.

However it is not "a one-dimensional decision", she says, noting the "different harms" caused by lockdown as well as the pandemic itself.

11:20 AM

No decision on Scottish lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon says

Scotland's Cabinet has failed to agree which further measures to take in the nation, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told her press conference they would meet again today and she would then give a statement to parliament tomorrow with a "more detailed update of current situation and set out any further measures and the reasons for them" then.

But noting there was "talk of circuit breakers", Ms Sturgeon said she would tell the country what she was not recommending. "I want to be as frank and open as I can about where we are now," she says.

11:16 AM

Chairman of Bar Council hits out at Boris Johnson for 'demonising' lawyers

The chairman of the Bar Council has hit out at Boris Johnson's description of lawyers as "lefties", saying this will "demonise the very people helping constituents every day, without agenda, simply because they provide a vital public service".

Amanda Pinto QC said: "Lawyers carry out their duty and apply the law, irrespective of political persuasion, in accordance with our professional standards.

"Given our duty to the court and our commitment to justice more generally, barristers, as well as solicitors, must do just that.

"It is not the job of lawyers to limit Parliament's own laws in a way that the Government of the day finds most favourable to its political agenda. The law, not politics, is what matters to a profession that upholds the rule of law."

11:13 AM

While you were speaking...

Labour MPs have criticised Boris Johnson for his "shameful" speech attacking lawyers and offering "no plan for the months ahead.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy tweeted: "Boris Johnson repeats Priti Patel's attack line that the justice system is 'hamstrung by lefty-lawyers and do-gooders'.

"Utterly shameful on the same day (The Law Society of England and Wales) warned these comments put lawyers at risk of physical and verbal attack."

Angela Rayner deputy leader of the Labour Party, added: "The British people needed to hear the Prime Minister set out how he and his government will get a grip of the crisis. Instead we got the usual bluster and no plan for the months ahead.

“We end this Conservative conference as we started it: with a shambolic testing system, millions of jobs at risk and an incompetent government that has lost control of this virus and is holding Britain back.”

11:03 AM

Boris Johnson predicts Britain will become 'the greatest place on Earth'

Boris Johnson then paints an imaginary picture of the future - one with cleaner air from all the electric vehicles and trees, as well as a stronger union and better tech and animal welfare.

In this utopian vision, he says it will be a country that "scrupulously" protects its borders but welcomes people from around the world.

It will be a country that is proud of its past but also future-looking.

"That is a Britain we can build - with due respect to everywhere else, the greatest place on Earth.

"I know it seems tough now... but I believe it is a measure of the greatness of this country that we will not let it hold us back or slow us down.

"Even in the darkest moments we can see a bright future ahead," he adds.

10:59 AM

Boris Johnson pledges to turn 'Generation Rent into Generation Buy'

Boris Johnson then turns to the housing crisis, saying planning reforms will "take time" to make a difference to the cost of housing.

As a result, he will take forward a key pledge from the manifesto, he says, confirming the Telegraph's exclusive story from the weekend in which they will remove stress tests on mortgages, meaning banks would be able to offer 95 per cent loans, as was the norm 15 years ago.

He tells conference this will turn "Generation Rent into Generation Buy".

Mr Johnson says: "That is the difference between us and the Labour opposition. They may have million-pound homes in north London, but they deeply dislike home ownership for anyone else.

"We want to level up, they want to level down," he says.

10:55 AM

'We deeply regret the erosions of liberty', says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson tells the Conservative party conference "it wasn't the state" that produced the treatments, the vaccine and "the gowns and the masks and the ventilators that we needed at such speed".

It was the private sector, he says.

"We must not draw the wrong economic conclusion from this crisis," he says. The financial support that Rishi Sunak has put together "goes against our instincts" as Conservatives, and the "erosions of liberty" are ones "that we deeply regret".

But they are necessary to fight the virus he says.

However are there some on the left who want the state to "keep pre-empting and keep spending", he says.

10:52 AM

Mother Nature has savaged us - but we can harness it to boost country, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson then turns to the "one area where we are progressing with gale force speed" - the green economy.

He says this will create "hundreds of thousands if not millions of jobs".

Mr Johnson then sets out his offshore wind pledge, to power every home by wind within 10 years, which was trailed overnight. You can read the full details here.

"I remember how some people used to sneer about wind power 20 years ago and say it wouldn't pull the skin off rice pudding," he says.

But it was "what propelled this country to greatness", he says, listing some of the maritime heroes of old.

"Mother Nature has savaged us with Covid, but with the help of basic natural phenomena we will build back better and greener," he adds.

10:48 AM

Boris Johnson pledges one-to-one teaching for talented and struggling children

Boris Johnson pledges more support for the NHS, to "care for the carers as they care for us" and to boost police officer numbers to help fight crime.

These are all pledges made during the election, but he is flagging them again through the prism of the pandemic.

"Our agenda is basic social justice," he says. "Not just about the inputs but about the outputs."

He says he wants to explore the value of one-to-one teaching, both for those who have fallen behind and those of talent.

"It is in crises like this that new approaches are born," he says.

Mr Johnson then highlights the lifetime skills guarantee he announced last week.

10:44 AM

It is not good enough to simply return to normality, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says the only reason the Government has been able to support people through the worst of the pandemic is because of the "sensible" policies made by previous Conservative governments.

But it is "not good enough" to simply "return things to normality".

Now ministers are "in the teeth of this pandemic resolving not to go back to 2019 but to do better", he says.

That will create the conditions for a "dynamic recovery that is led not by the state but by private enterprise".

Improving national productivity will ensure we can respond to whatever "cosmic spanner may be hurtling towards us through the dark" in the future, he says.

10:41 AM

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is a trigger for change

Boris Johnson says the country has responded "with energy and self-sacrifice", praising frontline workers and even name-checking Captain Tom Moore.

But we can't go back to how things were before, he says.

"We have been through too much hardship... to go back to how things were before the plague," he adds.

These events are often a "trigger" for major change, says Mr Johnson. "They are a time to learn and improve on the time that went before."

He then turns to the "nonsense" and "self-evident drivel" about how his brush with coronavirus has left him with long-term healthcare.

Mr Johnson offers to wrestle or "sprint off" anyone who doubts him, but notes he had "a very common underlying condition - I was too fat".

He says he has lost 26lbs since.

10:38 AM

Boris Johnson promises 'cheek by jowl' meeting again soon

Boris Johnson has taken to the stage thanking party members for "saving this country from socialism" during last year's election.

He quickly moves onto coronavirus, saying he has had "more than enough" of the disease that has stopped so much human interaction, including the conference itself.

But he says "we will succeed, just as this country has seen off every alien invader" in the past.

With science and technology "we will ensure the next time we meet, it will be face to face and cheek by jowl", he adds.

10:19 AM

Margaret Ferrier attended church service day after developing coronavirus symptoms

Margaret Ferrier attended a church service and gave a reading to the congregation the day after she developed coronavirus symptoms.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP developed coronavirus symptoms and took a test on Saturday September 26. She breached rules by travelling to London the following Monday and taking a train back to Scotland on the Tuesday after receiving a positive result.

However it has since emerged that Ms Ferrier attended a Mass at St Mungo's Church in Townhead, Glasgow on Sunday September 27. She is said to have given a gospel reading from the altar.

The Archdiocese of Glasgow said: "For the good of the whole community, it is important that anyone who is required to self-isolate does so in accordance with the Government's guidance, so anyone in that situation should not attend mass.

"It is disappointing if this has not happened but we would like to reassure people that we fulfil all the Government and church guidelines."

Ms Ferrier has so far not responded to calls for her to resign as an MP, despite her former boss Nicola Sturgeon calling on her to "do the right thing".

10:05 AM

Labour attacks Prime Minister's 'serial incompetence'

Labour has attacked Boris Johnson for "serial incompetence" ahead of the Prime Minister's keynote speech at the Conservative party conference today.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labour, said: "The testing fiasco over the past 24 hours has again exposed the serial incompetence of Boris Johnson and his Government.

“The Prime Minister should use his speech to set out how he will get a grip and tackle the crisis at hand.”

The Ashton under Lyne MP has also done the broadcast round this morning, telling Sky News ministers should "hang their heads in shame".

'They should all hang their heads in shame'



Labour Deputy Leader @AngelaRayner says the 16,000 people who tested positive for #COVID19 but were not added to the government's list had a 'significant impact for people in the North West'



Read the latest: https://t.co/tJEC6lkvxy pic.twitter.com/nPYs4Tjij0







— SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 6, 2020

10:01 AM

Hospitality's 'viable jobs' could be endangered by curfew unless further support is given, MPs told

Hospitality provides "viable jobs" but they could be endangered by the 10pm curfew unless further support is offered, MPs have been told.

Kate Nicholls, the head of UK Hospitaity, warned that if the businesses are shut it could cause long-term scarring to the economy - something Rishi Sunak has said he wants to avoid - asking "Who will employ people further down the line?"

"There is a very real danger that we will lose large chunks of the economy - in hospitality we will have insolvent businesses, businesses going into administration and therefore that engine of growth for re-employing people will be lost for good," the head of UKHospitality said. "I think that's what we need to be focusing on to make sure we support viable jobs for the future.

"In our sector, those on full-time and part-time furlough are in viable jobs," she added. "There is an issue now only because you have legislative constraints on the hours these businesses can open, the capacity they can open with and instructions to the general public such as working at home."

09:45 AM

Have your say on: Did Rishi Sunak's Eat Out scheme spread coronavirus?

This morning Rishi Sunak was forced to defend his Eat Out to Help Out scheme, amid accusations the discount dining initiative helped spread coronavirus further.

But he did so by questioning the very data that is being used to justify the curfew scheme, arguing that there is a "big difference between correlation and causation", and that other figures suggested "a very small percentage of hospitality" was the cause of transmission.

So what do you think? Have your say in the poll below

09:36 AM

Rishi Sunak defends Eat Out scheme as Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew looms

he Chancellor has given curfew rebels a boost after he defended his Eat Out to Help Out scheme, questioning the extent to which transmission has occurred in hospitality venues.

Rishi Sunak defended his discount dining scheme, saying: "The spread of virus this time around is pretty much in sync with other countries around the world. Actually this time around it seems to be more a feature of the virus and the season rather than anything specific."

He also argued there was a "big difference between correlation and causation", and pointed to data showing "a very small percentage of hospitality" was the cause of transmission. The South West, where the scheme was very popular, was seeing some of the lowest coronavirus rates, he added.

"It is incredibly difficult to pinpoint the cause of transmission - we have to have humility about our ability to do that," he told Sky News.

His comments are likely to be seized on by curfew-fighting Conservative rebels, who are meeting today ahead of a vote tomorrow, as they look to force the PM's hand on the much-hated measure.

However, when asked specifically about the measure he told BBC Breakfast it was "something we were told could make a difference to the spread of transmission".

09:32 AM

Coronavirus vaccine will not offer 'complete and sudden solution' to pandemic

A coronavirus vaccine will not offer a "sudden and complete solution" to the pandemic as it is likely to be given to vulnerable and older people first, a Government adviser has said.

Professor Adam Finn from the University of Bristol, who is a member of the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI), which advises ministers on vaccines, said the evidence showed that the jab should be first given to older people, carers and those who are vulnerable, before other considerations such as people's occupations were looked at.

He told the Today programme it was difficult "to find out whether a vaccine blocks transmission until you implement it", adding that "with most of the programmes in the past, this is something we found after we've started using the vaccine".

"So for both of those reasons, I think we're likely to see the vaccine being directed towards people who are seen as being at the highest risk, at least to start with."

It follows comments by vaccine taskforce boss Kate Bingham, who said it was "misguided" for people to think the whole population would be vaccinated.

09:29 AM

Hospitality needs sector-specific support, MPs told

A "large part of the hospitality industry is still in stasis" and more redundancies are expected in October, MPs have been told.

Kate Nicholls, the boss of trade body UKHospitality, said: "The Covid second wave and restrictions are not hitting all sectors equally so need to make sure that we have sector-specific support.

"We still have 900,000 hospitality workers on full furlough and 400,000 on part-time furlough.

"We fear that unless there are amendments for those areas which are particularly hit, you won't avoid the cliff edge in October and we have got large numbers of redundancies that are forecast in October because of how the jobs support scheme is set up."

09:04 AM

William Hague: To defeat a resurgent Labour, Boris must show the power of Tory values

The huge change in the politics of Yorkshire, and other parts of the North and Midlands, tells us much about the power of values in politics, writes William Hague in today's Telegraph.

As Labour learned in December, if your values are out of line with those of key voters, you can’t get elected however brilliant and detailed your policies might be.

Unfortunately for the Conservatives, Sir Keir Starmer has had this advice from elsewhere or has already been around long enough to know it.

So when Boris Johnson steps to the virtual rostrum today, it is his challenge not merely to communicate his policies but to set them in the context of powerful Tory values.

08:48 AM

Covid deaths rise for third week in a row

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales has risen for the third week in a row.

A total of 215 deaths registered in the week ending September 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 139 deaths in the week to September 18, 99 deaths in the week to September 11, and 78 deaths in the week to September 4.

08:44 AM

Circuit breaker-style lockdown should be considered, Prof Neil Ferguson says

The Government should consider extra restrictions "for a concerted period", a health expert has said, raising the prospect of a circuit breaker once again.

Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, said the most important measures were reducing contacts between households.

"We are in a more difficult position, if we want to keep schools open we have to reduce contacts in other areas of society by more," he told the Today programme. "You will have heard measures being discussed across society as a whole such as extended half terms where we try to reduce transmission for a concerted period. I think those measures should be considered."

Closing venues should be considered in "hotspot" areas where case numbers are increasing but the risk of transmission from meeting people outside was low, he added.

"Of course as the weather gets colder meeting outdoors is less appealing, people obviously do want to meet indoors but that's where transmission happens unfortunately."

08:34 AM

Boris Johnson will pledge to make Britain 'the Saudi Arabia of wind'

Boris Johnson is due to close the virtual Conservative party conference at 11:30am this morning with a speech that will focus on renewable energy.

The Prime Minister will tell the nation: “As Saudi Arabia is to oil, the UK is to wind — a place of almost limitless resource, but in the case of wind without the carbon emissions and without the damage to the environment.”

Mr Johnson will higlight the untapped potential of renewable energy, telling party faithful: "Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle — the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands.”

Below is a little teaser he has put out on social media.

It falls to this generation, and this Government, to take this opportunity now to transform our country and #BuildBackBetter 🇬🇧



Tune in at 11:30am to watch my speech at Conservative Party conference. #CPC20 pic.twitter.com/nOIm1GonhH



— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 6, 2020

08:26 AM

Maybe I'm immune: Donald Trump's address on leaving hospital

Donald Trump has told Americans not to fear coronavirus and "let it take over your lives" as he left hospital last night.

The US President has received a cocktail of treatment including steroids and the anti-virul drug remdesivir before leaving hospital, but claimed he could be "immune" to the disease.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Mr Trump said in a recorded video message. "We're going back, we're going back to work. We're going to be out front. ... Don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful."

08:12 AM

Government will 'take stock' of public finances after pandemic, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said the current record levels of Government borrowing are not sustainable in the long term.

The Chancellor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is the right approach in the short term to try and protect as much of the economy's productive capacity as possible so that we can recover strongly.

"But you can't sustain that level of borrowing. So once we get through the crisis we need to take stock."

Mr Sunak said the Government's general election manifesto promises not to raise income tax, VAT or National Insurance are "very important to us" but refused to be drawn on possible future tax rises.

"I can't comment on future tax policy outside fiscal events," he said.

08:06 AM

Nicola Sturgeon to announce further lockdown restrictions in Scotland

Today is shaping up to be another busy day - and Nicola Sturgeon's regular press conference is shaping up to be a must-watch event amid rumours she could be poised to strengthen Scotland's lockdown.

The First Minister was on Monday night preparing to announce a series of new curbs which is likely to include new restrictions on the already struggling hospitality industry, which could include a temporary shutdown of pubs and restaurants.

A reintroduction of limits on leisure travel was also under consideration. The new rules are set to be imposed within the coming days, and remain in place on a temporary basis, potentially for a fortnight, to coincide with the October school holidays.

08:01 AM

Government does not believe in accountaability, says former speaker John Bercow

Former Commons speaker John Bercow has condemned the Government over its handling of the pandemic and described the coronavirus Test and Trace system as "shambolic at best and non-existent at worst".

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "This is a Government that doesn't believe in accountability."

Asked whether he thought Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the right man for the job, he replied that it is "in a sense a red herring".

"If the Prime Minister is not going to demand the resignation of the (Education Secretary) after the exams fiasco over which he presided, if he's not going to ask for the resignation of the Heath Secretary despite the fiasco over Covid which he has presided, manifestly he's not going to resign himself," he said.

"My critique of the Government is that they have had months and months and months of mixed and misleading messages and, frankly, doing press conferences offering scripted soundbites and televised addresses to the nation or taking to Twitter are no substitute for accountability."

John Bercow - PA

07:29 AM

Local lockdowns are working, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the Government's policy of localised coronavirus lockdowns is working.

Mr Sunak said the alternative to localised restrictions was blanket national interventions.

"They are working. As we learn more we can adapt our interventions," he told BBC Breakfast.

"If you look at places like Leicester or Luton who have had these restrictions and had them lifted, that shows there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

"But this is the right approach. The alternative is that we have blanket national interventions.

"I think that clearly wouldn't be appropriate and we should try and avoid that if we can given that there are areas of the country which aren't seeing either this level of growth or absolute level of transmission and therefore in those areas we can afford to take a slightly different approach.

"That is a better way to go - this more targeted, localised approach."

07:28 AM

Rishi Sunak 'fully supports' Boris Johnson's approach

Rishi Sunak has said he "fully supports" the approach being taken by Boris Johnson, as he looks to play down suggestions of a rift between the two men on coronavirus measures.

The Chancellor told the Today programme that "of course" his focus was on the economy, saying: "If you look around the table it would be off if the Education Secretary wasn't the person talking about the impact on education, if the Health Secretary wasn't the person talking about the impact on the NHS… if the Culture Secretary wasn't talking about the impact on theatres and performing arts and sports."

The Cabinet "come to collective decisions", he added, saying: "A Cabinet is not a collection of robots, cabinet is a collection of people who come together to debate the issues.

"These are really difficult judgements, there is no precise way to come to mathematically correct answer."

He praised Boris Johnson for his "calm leadership", saying the Prime Minister was in "the best place to do that" Mr Sunak said, adding: "I fully support the approach he has taken."

07:20 AM

Rishi Sunak plays down suggestions of rift in Cabinet

Rishi Sunak has tried to play down suggestions of a rift in the Cabinet between the hawks and doves on coronavirus policy.

The Chancellor stressed that ministers "debate and discuss things in order to get to the right answer on behalf of the country".

He told BBC Breakfast: "People would be shocked otherwise, if they thought we were a bunch of robots sitting around a table who all just agreed on absolutely everything."

The pub curfew - which he is thought to have pushed back against - was "a decision we have reached on this on the advice of scientists", Mr Sunak said.

"We believe it will make a difference, and it is something many other countries around the world are doing. We are not a massive outlier," he added.

07:15 AM

Airport testing 'step in right direction', says Virgin Atlantic boss

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said an expected Government announcement on coronavirus testing for international travellers was a "step in the right direction".

Steve Barclay, the Treasury minister, and Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, have both said an announcement is due imminently.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday the aviation boss said further "swift action" was needed to protect the 500,000 jobs in the UK which relied on aviation.

Mr Weiss added: "We are suggesting testing pre-departure as the way to go to free up the need for this quarantine and get passengers moving freely.

"We welcome this potential news from the Government but further swift action is required if we are to save the 500,000 jobs which rely on travel and aviation in the United Kingdom.

"And of course our economy needs to get going and the only way it can take off is for the free movement of goods and people between countries."

07:12 AM

Curfew 'better than having places closed', says Rishi Sunak

The 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants is "better than having places closed", Rishi Sunak has said.

The Government is under pressure from Toy MPs to abandon the curfew amid claims there is no evidence that it is preventing the spread of coronavirus while it is damaging business.

The Chancellor is understood to be one of the ministers fighting against the measure. During an interview with BBC Breakfast this morning he damned it with faint praise.

"The curfew was something we were told by our advisers could well make a difference to the spread of the transmission," he said. "In common with many other countries around the world this is thought to be something that can help suppress the spread of the virus. We are not an outlier in having a curfew.

"As a tool we have at our disposal to try and suppress the spread of the virus, it is one that is advised across the board can make a difference.

"What I would say is it is better than having places closed."

07:10 AM

Rishi Sunak defends personal branding against claims it is 'Trumpian' and 'narcissistic'

Rishi Sunak has defended the use of branded marketing on social media, after a journalist accused him of being "Trumpian" and "narcissistic".

Speaking to Sky News, the Chancellor said: "I am very new to politics in that sense, for someone who has a job like mine… most people didn't know who I was before.

"My job is to make sure everyone understands what I am doing on their behalf."

He added: "We are living in a world where people can communicate in different ways... I am not going to apologise for that. I want people to know what I am up to so they can understand and question it."

Mr Sunak was also challenged over he urged the country to "live without fear", telling the same interviewer: "It’s important we degree maintain some degree of optimism about our future.

"If we have no confidence... that will have a direct impact on people losing their jobs... It is not an abstract concept, it is about protecting jobs."

Read more about today's Winter Economy Plan here:https://t.co/wuODJCXwu5



I will be taking questions from journalists live from 3pm. pic.twitter.com/Ii2f9ggP3B



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 24, 2020

07:03 AM

Protecting jobs is focus for now - but rebalancing books will happen 'over time', says Rishi Sunak

The top priority is to protect jobs in the short term, before going onto to rebalance the books, Rishi Sunak has said.

In his speech to the Conservative Party's virtual conference yesterday the Chancellor warned the country faced "hard choices" as it rebuilt the public finances.

But speaking to Sky News on Tuesday he said that would have to be achieved "over time" and that his immediate focus was on employment.

"My overall focus at the moment is trying to protect as many jobs as possible. What is happening in our economy at the moment is significant and severe, many people are losing their jobs," said Mr Sunak.

"So the focus of my intention in the short term is doing what we can to support as much employment as possible.

"Over time we need to have sustainable public finances. That is important to me, it is important to the Government, but in the short term the best way to have long-term sustainable public finances is to protect as much employment as possible."

06:59 AM

Test and Trace is "not perfect", but is working, says Chancellor

Rishi Sunak has defended Test and Trace in the wake of the lost 16,000 results because of a technical "glitch".

The Chancellor reiterated the comments made by Matt Hancock yesterday, praising the work of the tracers over the weekend in reaching 51 per cent of the individuals whose data had been lost.

He told Sky News: "Is it perfect? No. Are we making it better? Yes."

He stressed "Progress has been made" since the spring, with capacity growing from 10,000 tests a day to more than 250,000 and a "clear trajectory" to hit the 500,000 target by the end of this month.

But he conceded there were "times when the system has been under stress, which is not something we want to see."

06:51 AM

End of 10pm curfew in sight as dozens of Tories prepare to rebel

Boris Johnson's 10pm coronavirus curfew for pubs, restaurants and bars could be thrown out after it emerged that dozens of Tory MPs are prepared to vote against the measure on Wednesday night.

The rebel Conservatives, due to meet at lunchtime on Tuesday to plot their next steps, have been emboldened by comments from the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, questioning the measure.

Tory backbenchers have also been encouraged by Labour's refusal to say whether it will support the curfew until it has seen the scientific evidence that underlies it. A Labour decision on how to whip the vote is not expected until Wednesday.

There were rumours in Westminster on Monday that Government whips might even pull the curfew vote on Tuesday in order to allow more time to work on bringing the rebels to heel.

It came after Matt Hancock, the Secretary, said on Monday that a fiasco which allowed almost 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases to become lost in Britain's tracking systems "should never have happened".