Politics latest news: We're in state of 'constant vigilance' against foreign interference, insists Dowden

Oliver Dowden said the Government maintains a state of “constant vigilance” to protect against foreign interference in the UK as he responded to the China spy claims.

The Deputy Prime Minister told the House of Commons that the Government will do “whatever it takes to protect our national security”.

He told MPs: “These Houses of Parliament stand as a monument to the freedoms of expression and belief that underpin our values.

“But just as these institutions have provided the paradigm for so many modern democracies, there are still those who fear such freedoms, and who seek to undermine them, and to interfere in our society.

“We maintain constant vigilance in our efforts to understand and root out this interference, and we will always take action to address it - whatever its source.”

Mr Dowden made the comments as he responded to the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China. The parliamentary researcher has said he is “completely innocent”.

04:24 PM BST

Ex-Tory leader: UK in a 'mess' over how it defines China

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that the UK was in “a mess” over how it defines China.

The former Tory leader told the Commons: “The problem lies in the mess we’ve got into over what we define China as with respect to us. Are they a threat or are they not? If they are a threat, why do we not call them a threat and take the relative action that is necessary to deal with them on that basis and sanction some people.”

04:11 PM BST

Truss challenges Dowden to formally designate China as a threat

Former prime minister Liz Truss challenged Mr Dowden to formally designate China as a threat.

She told the Commons: “These are extremely worrying reports about the level of infiltration of Chinese supported forces into our democracy.

“Does my Rt Hon friend agree that what we need to do is to recognise that China is the largest threat, both to the world and the United Kingdom, for freedom and democracy, and does he not agree that the Government should designate them as such?”

Mr Dowden responded: “She’s absolutely right that China presents a systemic challenge to our interests and values and it is also the case for example in respect of our economic security it is the number one state-based threat to our economic security.”

He added: “What I would say to my Rt Hon friend is that the Government is absolutely clear-eyed about the threat that this nation faces and robust in taking action.”

Mr Dowden continued: “We will continue to take whatever steps are necessary based on appropriate advice to provide that protection for our nation and our democratic institutions.”

04:09 PM BST

Good afternoon

Hi, Genevieve Holl-Allen here, taking over from Jack to guide you through the rest of the day in Westminster.

Oliver Dowden is speaking in the Commons following the revelations that a parliamentary researcher had been arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

The Prime Minister is expected to appear in the chamber later on after returning from his trip to India for the G20 summit.

03:51 PM BST

UK will do ‘whatever it takes to protect our national security’ - Dowden

Oliver Dowden said the Government maintains “constant vigilance” to guard against domestic interference by foreign states.

Referring to democratic freedoms, he told MPs this afternoon: “There are still those who fear such freedoms and who seek to undermine them and to interfere in our society.

“We maintain constant vigilance in our efforts to understand and root out this interference and we will always take action to address it whatever its source.”

He added: “The United Kingdom Government will do whatever it takes to protect our national security and this nation’s democratic institutions which have stood for centuries as a beacon of liberty from wherever that threat may come.”

03:47 PM BST

Oliver Dowden: China spy claims are ‘serious’

Oliver Dowden said the China spying claims were “serious allegations” as he said the UK remained “clear-eyed” about the challenges posed by Beijing.

The Deputy Prime Minister told MPs: “These are serious allegations and it is right that they are being thoroughly investigated by the police and relevant agencies.”

Mr Dowden said he could not comment on any “specific aspect” of the investigation after a parliamentary researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

He said it remains an “absolute priority” for the Government to take “all necessary steps to protect the UK from any foreign state activity which seeks to undermine our national security, prosperity and democratic values”.

03:29 PM BST

Keir Starmer wants private schools ‘to thrive’ despite pledge to scrap tax breaks

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants private schools to “thrive” despite pledging to scrap their tax breaks.

The Labour leader told Jewish News he firmly backed the policy outlined by Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, of ensuring independent schools have to add VAT to their fees.

But he said he had no “ideological” opposition to private education, adding: “We have got fantastic independent schools. I want them to thrive.”

02:47 PM BST

Sir Lindsay Hoyle tries to reassure MPs amid China spy claims

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has sought to reassure MPs about Parliament’s security vetting process as he addressed the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China.

The Commons Speaker told MPs this afternoon: “I want to reassure members that the House follows the same vetting procedures as the Government, that issues raised by media stories are being addressed and that the security is working closely and effectively with other relevant authorities.”

Sir Lindsay said it was an “ongoing sensitive investigation” and “we keep our security arrangements under review at all times”.

01:50 PM BST

Jeremy Hunt downplays chances of tax cuts at Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt has downplayed the chances of tax cuts at the Autumn Statement on November 22 as he warned such a move would be inflationary.

Asked if he anticipated having more money to spend at the statement later this year, the Chancellor told Bloomberg: “I think it is unlikely because since the Spring Budget when the last numbers were published we have seen inflation stickier than was forecast at the time and that means debt interest payments are higher.

“But we don’t have the numbers yet from the Office for Budget Responsibility so this is speculation for you and me both.

“But our priority is to bring down inflation and when you are trying to bring down inflation you have to be really careful not to pump extra money into the economy, much as you would like to, not to pump extra money into people’s pockets because that can push up prices and keep inflation higher for longer.

“So the one thing I can absolutely say is that our focus at the Autumn Statement will be on bringing down inflation.”

01:40 PM BST

UK-India trade deal could be agreed by end of 2023, says Chancellor

A free trade deal between the UK and India could be completed by the end of 2023, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Chancellor told Bloomberg during an interview in Delhi today that “we won’t sign anything in a hurry and nor will India, it has to be right for both sides”.

But when asked if a deal could be done before the end of the year, Mr Hunt said: “We could but I think it just depends on what happens in the next few weeks. What I would say is I sense real political momentum.

“I think both prime ministers would like to see if there is a way to do a deal and I think this is a good moment.”

October 2022 was the original target date for the deal to be finalised.

12:58 PM BST

PM hails 'major vote of confident' in UK car sector

Rishi Sunak has welcomed an announcement by BMW that it will make its next-generation electric Mini in Oxfordshire after securing government support (you can read the original story here).

The Prime Minister tweeted: “The Mini is a British classic. So it’s fantastic to see @BMWGroup backing its future here with a £600 million investment.

“This is a major vote of confidence in our car sector which will support high-quality jobs and grow our economy.”

12:29 PM BST

Deputy Prime Minister to deliver 'security update'

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, is due to deliver a “security update” ministerial statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Mr Dowden’s statement is likely to get underway just after 3.30pm.

12:24 PM BST

No10 resists calls to designate China a ‘threat’

Downing Street said it would be wrong to “reduce” the UK’s approach to China to “just one word” amid pressure to designate Beijing a threat following the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said the Government would “robustly defend our democracy” but that the UK must continue to engage with China.

“We do not think it is right to reduce the approach to just one word given we need to take the opportunity to engage with China, not to just shout from the sidelines,” the spokesman said.

“As you saw from the Prime Minister yesterday, he took the opportunity to call them out about some of these reports… He left them in no doubt that these sorts of actions are completely unacceptable and that we will robustly defend our democracy.”

12:20 PM BST

Starmer backs Government’s labelling of China as ‘challenge’

Sir Keir Starmer has declined to describe China as a “threat” to national security as he backed the Government’s stance of describing Beijing as a “challenge”.

Asked whether he would use the term “threat”, the Labour leader told reporters during a visit to an east London school: “Strategic challenge is I think the right way to describe what we’re confronted with here but that does require that consistency of approach and that’s what’s been lacking.”

11:40 AM BST

UK tax burden close to being counterproductive, says Lord Hammond

The UK’s tax burden is approaching a level at which it could start to hamper the “normal” running of the economy, Lord Hammond has suggested.

The Tory former chancellor was told during an interview on Sky News this morning that the current tax burden is 36 per cent of GDP and it is set to rise to 38 per cent.

Asked if the UK was close to a “counterproductive” tax burden level, Lord Hammond said: “Yeah, I think we are. I think that there is a danger that taxation becomes so high that it interferes with the normal operation of the economy and it drives people to make investments and to carry out entrepreneurial activity elsewhere.

“The problem of course is worse than it sounds because we have also got a demographic profile that is going to see demand for public services pushes still higher. We have got the huge cost of the energy transition to finance.

“And we have also got to invest more in defence as the world has become a more dangerous place around us.

“But you can’t start by borrowing to cut taxes. You have got to start by increasing investment if necessary, investing more, consuming less, in order to grow the economy, improve productivity, so that living standards and economic growth can rise over the coming years.”

11:19 AM BST

Covid financial help was 'too generous for too long' and fuelled inflation, says Lord Hammond

Lord Hammond, the Tory former chancellor, said the Government’s financial support for businesses and citizens during the Covid pandemic “went on being too generous for too long” and helped to stir up the high levels of inflation the nation is now facing.

Asked if he believed Covid stimulus from the Government had contributed to inflation levels today, the ex-Cabinet minister told Sky News: “To start with, of course hindsight is a wonderful thing and I agree with Andy Haldane on monetary policy but I also agree with what you have just suggested there that I think fiscal policy was too loose for too long.

“I am not sure whether that was driven by the Treasury or by No10 during that period because I wasn’t inside government, but I do think it was right in the beginning of the Covid crisis to take a precautionary approach and to throw the kitchen sink at the problem because we didn’t know how big it was going to be.

“But once it was clear that we were going to get Covid under control through the use of vaccines and treatments and that the economy would survive the Covid crisis I do think we went on being too generous for too long and the evidence is clear. We were more generous than any other large economy in our support for businesses and citizens. That did allow pent up demand to be accumulated during the Covid period which manifested itself as soon as we unlocked in September 2021 in the early stirrings of inflation.

“I think some of the problems we have had in the UK economy are due to that over stimulus.”

10:50 AM BST

Commons Speaker to make statement on China spy claims

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon addressing the China spy claims.

The Commons Speaker will address MPs when the chamber starts its Monday sitting at 2.30pm.

10:33 AM BST

Man accused of spying for China says he's 'innocent'

A parliamentary researcher who has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China has said he is “completely innocent”.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Birnberg Peirce, the man said: “I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy’. It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place.

“However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent. I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

“To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

10:27 AM BST

Jeremy Hunt visits Delhi for meeting with Indian finance minister

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is in Delhi today for meetings with Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is reportedly the first such meeting between the UK and India since 2017.

Mr Hunt said he wanted to discuss “how we can work together to address global challenges” as well as how to encourage economic growth.

Great to be in New Delhi.



India is a core global player & ally – the 4th biggest economy, home to almost a fifth of the global population & a tech superpower.



I'll be speaking to partners here about how we can work together to address global challenges & grow our economies. pic.twitter.com/IzWKz1md2g — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) September 11, 2023

10:17 AM BST

George Osborne and Ed Balls launch new podcast

George Osborne and Ed Balls have confirmed they are launching a new political podcast.

It is called “Political Currency” and the first episode is due out on Thursday this week.

The pair were political adversaries for the best part of five years during the Coalition Government as Mr Osborne served as chancellor and Mr Balls was his Labour shadow.

They were insiders. Now they’re out.



Subscribe to Political Currency - the new podcast from Ed Balls and George Osborne.



First episode: Thursday 14th September.



🎧 https://t.co/4GVrbgntQ6 pic.twitter.com/VBODxutWf7 — Political Currency (@polcurrency) September 11, 2023

10:02 AM BST

Ex-MI6 boss: ‘Just being nice to China doesn’t get you very far’

Sir Alex Younger said that in his experience as the former head of MI6 “just being nice” to China “doesn’t get you very far”.

Asked if China should be designated as a threat to the UK, Sir Alex told the BBC: “I tend to switch off when I hear ‘is a threat’, ‘isn’t a threat’, ‘we should call it a threat’, ‘we shouldn’t call it a threat’... China is a fact, it is a fifth of humanity, we need to geopolitically be capable of chewing gum and walking at the same time.

“Of course we need to engage with China, of course we need to compete against China in a way that it understands competition, by the way, linking economics and politics and security altogether.

“And sometimes we need to confront China and in my experience just being nice to them doesn’t get you very far.

“I am not aware of what the people who have entered this debate are talking about but if they are talking about the specific point of whether China should be designated within the terms of the National Security Act as a particular state of concern and therefore links to China should mandate additional reporting requirements, if it is about that my view is probably it should be.”

09:43 AM BST

UK ‘increasingly concerned’ by scale and scope of Chinese intelligence activity

The former boss of MI6 said the UK’s security services have become “increasingly concerned” by not just the scale of Chinese intelligence activity but also by its scope.

Sir Alex Younger told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that Beijing placed an emphasis on seeking to “influence”.

He said: “I think for a long time we have been increasingly concerned about not just the scale of Chinese intelligence activity which perhaps you would expect from a China that is increasingly seeing the world through a security lens, but also the scope and I think this is where it is important for us to have a conversation because the scope is far broader than anything we would define as intelligence here.

“It includes information more broadly and influence and the significance of influence, so undisclosed attempts to change the way in which people behave I think is underestimated within our system.

“It is not something we are familiar with, it is fundamental to the way China operates.”

09:19 AM BST

Ex-Tory leader: ‘We have to call a spade a spade’ on China ‘threat’

Beijing poses a “significant threat” to the UK and it is time for the Government to “call a spade a spade”, Sir Iain Duncan Smith said this morning.

The former Tory leader also claimed that the Government “seems to have ignored” warnings from the security services that ministers “need to do more about China and the threat that China poses to us”.

He told Talk TV: “The reality is that right now China does pose a significant threat. This is not the first time as I said earlier on, this has been going on for a long time in all sorts of areas.

“What is interesting about this is that the security services have been pretty open about warning the Government that we need to do more about China and the threat that China poses to us and that message seems to have been ignored for a little while.

“I tell you, I believe that the British public are well ahead here of politicians because they recognise the real threat.”

He added: “I think there is a real point where we have to call a spade a spade. They are a threat to us, not alone to us, but to every single democratic country in the world and they are intent on extending their power and their influence.”

08:52 AM BST

Sir Iain Duncan Smith: UK approach to China has ‘weakened’ under Sunak

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who has repeatedly urged the Government to adopt a tougher stance in its approach to China, said the UK approach had “weakened” during Rishi Sunak’s time in No10.

The ex-Cabinet minister was asked during an interview on Talk TV if he believed the UK was doing enough.

He said: “I think the most important thing is this event, this issue, would have been a problem had nothing else happened but the trouble is right now it is quite clear that the Government policy, I think, has weakened since the Prime Minister came in, in the sense that he has decided that he wants to have a closer relationship with China having said previously that they were a systemic threat.

“So we now have a process which makes it rather weak.”

08:43 AM BST

Parliamentary security vetting should be overhauled ‘right now’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the security vetting process for obtaining a pass to access the parliamentary estate should be immediately overhauled after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

The former leader of the Conservative Party told Talk TV: “The security takes forever to get anybody through but if at the end of it you end up with somebody who becomes a threat you have to question the process, what is going on.

“I hope there is going to be an overhaul of that right now because organisations like mine deal with a lot of people, dissidents, who have left, who have fled Hong Kong in particular but other parts of China, Uighurs etc.

“The last thing we want is somebody in the building being able to get access somehow to documents and to profiles of people.”

08:31 AM BST

Business and Trade Secretary: China a ‘challenge’ not a ‘threat’

The Business and Trade Secretary said China represented a “challenge” to the UK and other countries as she declined to label Beijing a “threat”.

Kemi Badenoch was asked if China was a “challenge” or a “threat” after Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, misspoke yesterday.

Mr Chalk had to correct himself after he said China was a “threat” before immediately retracting that and saying it was a “challenge”.

Ms Badenoch told Sky News: “It is a challenge. I am the Secretary of State for International Trade and quite a lot of what I see happening at the World Trade Organisation isn’t just, it is not about the UK, it is actually many other countries worried about the economic challenge that China is creating for them.”

08:28 AM BST

China should not be described as a ‘foe’, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch said the UK “certainly should not be describing China as a foe” after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

Ms Badenoch said it was important not to use “language that makes people scared” and to remain diplomatic in the approach towards China.

Asked on Sky News whether China was a “friend or foe”, she replied: “China is a country that we do a lot of business with. China is a country that is significant in terms of world economics, it sits on the UN Security Council.

“We certainly should not be describing China as a foe but we can describe it as a challenge which is what the Justice Secretary said yesterday and which is what I am saying today.

“I don’t think we should be careless in terms of how we speak about other countries when these sorts of things happen and what is significant is that the Prime Minister said to the Chinese premier just this weekend, he spoke about his very serious concerns and that is why it is important to be able to have the engagement so that you can speak face to face and say exactly what it is that we think in a way that will have an impact.”

