Politics latest news: Scottish schools set for return as adviser hails 'progress' against Covid

Ministers opted to introduce quarantine and testing measures instead of border closures, says Michelle Donelan - Steve Parsons/PA

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce the return of Scottish schools, as the country makes "progress" against coronavirus, one of the Government's top advisers has signalled.

Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director of the Scottish Government, said he had recommended that younger children should return to school soon - but older pupils may have to wait longer.

Ms Sturgeon, the First Minister, will update MSPs at 2.30pm on changes decided by the Cabinet.

"We're heading in the right direction," Prof Leitch told the BBC on Tuesday.

"I can break the secret - you definitely won't see all of lockdown lifted, but there is progress and therefore you've got to think, as public health advisers, what is the first thing you should do?

"The most important thing is children.

"That's what we've trailed in the last few weeks that, if we can, we will get some kids back to school."

In England, Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to ramp up preparations for the return to school, The Telegraph understands.

Prof Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, has privately told the PM that Britain is likely past the peak of new infections.

Follow the latest updates below.

11:14 AM

Calls for cool heads after threats against port workers in Northern Ireland

There were calls for cool heads and language to be tempered in the Northern Ireland Assembly this morning following threats against staff at Belfast and Larne ports.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson brought a Matter of the Day and opened by criticising the threats as "unacceptable", and urged "calm, cool, collected thoughts around this issue".

Story continues

William Irwin, a DUP MLA, condemned the threats and called for those behind the "sinister activity" to "desist immediately".

He revealed he was contacted by police on Saturday and informed of "social media misinformation" and a threat against him.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon condemned the threats as well as "RIP Good Friday Agreement" graffiti scrawled on the office of Alliance MP Stephen Farry earlier, and urged those speaking to "watch their tone".

10:56 AM

Buy now pay later firms regulated after warnings they are 'new Wonga'

"Buy now, pay later" finance companies are to be regulated more stringently by the Financial Conduct Authority after warnings they are plunging millions of Britons into unmanageable debts.

Companies like Klarna, a Swedish firm, encourage people to spend on credit when buying online, spreading the costs of purchases over several months.

Evidence suggests that they lead to as much as 30 per cent more spending, and MPs have warned they are causing a debt crisis, especially among young people. Stella Creasy, a Labour MP, has led the charge against the companies in Parliament.

She called the companies "the new Wonga".

The UK head of Klarna this morning admitted the company did pass on customers who could not pay their bills to debt collection agencies, but told the BBC the purpose of debt agencies was to give customers expert help on restructuring their payments.

🚨government U turn 🚨 for a year have been warning the BNPL industry the new Wonga. Three weeks ago every MP had chance to vote to regulate them to protect consumers - the government voted it down. Now the FCA say ARE risk to consumers - the consequences of this delay clear 1/3 — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 2, 2021

10:14 AM

Police raid party and hand out fines of £800 to rule-breakers

Avon and Somerset Police have become the latest to demonstrate their party-busting skills on social media.

The force posted a video, below, showing officers kiboshing a party attended by more than 50 people in Bristol.

Fixed penalty notices of £800 were issued to 13 people, while six others were given formal warnings.

Music equipment was also seized from the property.

Last week Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said an unacceptable number of people were breaking the rules and cautioned that police would be ruthless in shutting parties down.

Watch as officers disrupt a house party in Bristol at the weekend.



Thirteen £800 fines were issued, six warnings given and music equipment seized.



In total, we handed out 47 fines after more than a dozen parties across the force between Fri/Sat.



More👉 https://t.co/diOvys1NkV pic.twitter.com/lh5K4qoJBF — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) February 2, 2021

09:45 AM

Scotland prepares to go back to school - as numbers 'heading in the right direction'

Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs in Holyrood later today - REUTERS

The return of some school pupils in Scotland is set to be announced, as top adviser Professor Jason Leitch claims "progress" is being made against the coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs later today on changes decided by the Cabinet to the current restrictions in Scotland, which was forced into lockdown earlier this month.

Prof Leitch told the BBC his recommendation to ministers is that younger children can return, although he is reluctant to say older pupils - who will be working towards qualifications - can do the same.

"We're heading in the right direction," he said.

"I can break the secret - you definitely won't see all of lockdown lifted, but there is progress and therefore you've got to think, as public health advisers, what is the first thing you should do?

"The most important thing is children.

"That's what we've trailed in the last few weeks that, if we can, we will get some kids back to school."

09:38 AM

Forget Scotland - it's Welsh independence that is on the rise

Welsh nationalism is on the rise as young people feel they don't need to be part of Britain to access its culture, the chair of a pro-independence group has said.

In January 2020, there were just 2,000 members of the pro-independence campaign group YesCymru but this has since swelled to 17,000 - with 25,000 citizens pledging to back a referendum on Wexit.

YesCymru chair Siôn Jobbins said: “People quite like the culture but you don't need the British state for British culture. British comedy and pop music will still thrive if there wasn't Westminster.

“We watch Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube... all of these are cutting off the cultural divide,” he said.

Jess Carpani has more.

09:24 AM

Vaccine should work against new variants but may be less effective, says Prof

Coronavirus vaccines may be less effective against new variants of the disease but should still prevent serious illness, a senior researcher has said.

Professor Robin Shattock, who is leading Covid-19 vaccine research at Imperial College London, said scientists are working on vaccines which could counter new variants like the one that had emerged in South Africa.

"We can make these vaccines in the lab in a three-week process but then, to actually get them manufactured, that would take two to three months to get to the manufacturing stage and into the clinic," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"That is still quite fast - and we need to remember that more changes may occur - but these vaccines won't go from working well to not working at all."

09:17 AM

Border Force checking 'up to 25 per cent' of passengers for essential travel

The UK's Border Force is checking "up to 25 per cent" of passengers to make sure they have essential reasons for travel, the Universities Minister has said.

Asked why the UK had not opted for a full border closure, Michelle Donelan said: "This isn’t our only policy. We have countries we have banned travel from. Our message to people who want to go abroad is that there is a very small list of exemptions and that we are checking that.

"In fact, Border Force have checked up 25 per cent of passengers coming in, everyone has to have a PCR test as well."

09:05 AM

Sorry, not sorry: Ursula von der Leyen says 'we all make mistakes'

The president, known as VDL, suggested commentators wait until 2024 to decide whether she had made a mistake - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has given an interview to a number of European newspapers in an attempt to repair the damage of last week's row with the UK over vaccine supply.

The EU initially suggested it would block supplies of the Pfizer vaccine to the UK, effectively introducing a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, which is in the EU, and Northern Ireland, which is not.

In her interview with El Pais, Le Monde and Republica, Ms von der Leyen said anyone wanting to judge her mistakes should wait until the end of her term - in 2024.

"Let's wait until the end of the term to see the successes and mistakes and then we will take stock, " she said.

"In politics there are always ups and downs and even more so in times of crisis, but what matters is the final assessment."

Asked if the row with the UK had been a mistake, she replied: ""We make mistakes every day. We learn every day. That corona pandemic is like a roller coaster.

"But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together. If every member state had entered the market for itself, the EU would not have had five of the six successful vaccines available now. "

08:56 AM

When will hotel quarantine actually begin?

The Government has announced its intention to force people arriving from high-risk countries to quarantine in a hotel.

Asked when the measures will be introduced, Michelle Donelan, the Universities Minister, said Matt Hancock will update the House of Commons shortly and refused to "pre-empt" his statement.

She refused to confirm reports that the quarantine policy will not begin until February 15.

The minister said there were "logistical challenges" that had kept the policy from being introduced earlier.

08:53 AM

Today's front pages

This morning's Telegraph splash reveals that Boris Johnson is personally pushing for schools to return as soon as possible, after Prof Chris Whitty told him that the peak of the virus was passed last week.

This morning's Telegraph

Almost all papers run the story of the South African variant - and the drive to root out all cases in high-risk postcodes.

The good, the jab and the ugly: the Mirror and Sun this morning

The Times splashes its report on Sage papers, while the Guardian reports a "sprint" in the race to fight the new variant.

Times and the Guardian

08:37 AM

Good morning

Leaked advice from the Government's Sage committee has reignited the row over Britain's borders, suggesting ministers knew about the risks of the South Africa variant more than two weeks ago.

Michelle Donelan, the Universities minister, this morning said the Government was advised a full border closure would be "ineffective".

Professor Calum Semple, who sits on the Sage committee, said: “It’s much easier if you are a small island to close your borders. But in general I do support restricting the movement of people at this time.”

On the ground in eight postcodes, 80,000 people are to be tested for the new variant, as scientists warn that more cases will be reported.