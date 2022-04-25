Politics latest news: Cost of living crisis has workers on 'good wages struggling', says minister ahead of Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured running this morning - Nigel Howard Media

Boris Johnson will hold a crunch meeting of his Cabinet this morning in a desperate attempt to hammer out fresh solutions to the cost of living crisis as a minister admitted "even people on good wages are struggling to make ends meet".

The Prime Minister will try to take back control of the news agenda and move on from the "partygate" scandal by urging his Cabinet colleagues to find "innovative" and low cost ways of alleviating the pressure on household finances.

Mr Johnson said in a statement issued ahead of the meeting: "With household bills and living costs rising in the face of global challenges, easing the burden on the British people and growing our economy must be a team effort across Cabinet."

The PM said the Government had already provided a "strong package of financial support" to help families and insisted "we will continue to do all we can to support people without letting Government spending and debt spiral".

Ministers have faced accusations from their political opponents, as well as from some Tory MPs, of failing to do enough to tackle rising energy bills and spiking inflation.

It came as James Heappey, the armed forces minister, admitted this morning: "The cost of living is getting to such a point now where even people on good wages are struggling to make ends meet and they are looking to the Government to help them with solutions.”

07:11 AM

Minister: No 'golden bullet' to solve cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has said the Government will do "all we can to support people without letting Government spending and debt spiral".

That comment is a clear signal that ministers will not have a lot of new cash to play with as they try to find additional solutions to the cost of living crisis.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, told Sky News that lots of small interventions by the Government can add up to significant help for families.

He said: “There is no doubt about it that these interventions are expensive: £22billion of government intervention to assist families with their cost of living is already huge.

“There will be other levers that government can pull and no one of them will be a golden bullet but cumulatively if you can provide people with lots of small savings across their cost of living then cumulatively that does start to make a difference.”

07:03 AM

'Even people on good wages are struggling to make ends meet'

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, told Sky News that "even people on good wages are struggling to make ends meet" because of the cost of living crisis.

He said the focus on the issue at today's Cabinet meeting "shows you just how seriously this is taken by the Prime Minister".

He said: "The reason that the meeting is happening and the reason that so many meetings on the cost of living happen in government every single day is because the moment that you go out and knock on doors in your constituency, what you find is that is the thing that hard working families across the United Kingdom are most concerned about.

“The cost of living is getting to such a point now where even people on good wages are struggling to make ends meet and they are looking to the Government to help them with solutions.”

He added: “The fact that Cabinet is meeting today to discuss it more shows you just how seriously this is taken by the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the rest of their colleagues in Cabinet.”

07:00 AM

Boris Johnson will shortly hold a meeting of his Cabinet which will focus on finding solutions to the cost of living crisis.

In a fairly unusual step, Downing Street announced the focus of the meeting last night in what was seen as an attempt to seize control of the news agenda as the PM tries to stabilise his premiership and move on from the "partygate" scandal.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, is on the broadcast round for the Government ahead of the meeting. I will guide you through the key developments.