Politics latest news: Country in' race against time' as lockdown to last until March at earliest, says Michael Gove

The UK will be in full lockdown until March at the earliest, Michael Gove has warned.

Last night Boris Johnson appeared to suggest that some restrictions in the third national lockdown could be lifted by the mid-February half-term, depending on the success of the vaccine roll out. However this morning the Cabinet Office minister stressed the lag time for immunity would add at least a couple more weeks to the point at which any freedoms could be restored.

Mr Gove told Sky News the country faced some "very, very difficult weeks" with the UK in "a race against time", as cases continued to surge.

"I think it's right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all. We can't predict with certainty" what restrictions can be lifted by March, he added.

He acknowledged that the target of vaccinating the 13.2 million most vulnerable people by that point would be challenging, saying: "It is a significant, a stretching target, but it is one we can achieve."

Following discussions with the various First Ministers, Mr Gove will be "coming forward very shortly with new proposals for how to ensure our borders are safe", amid concerns that there is still no requirement for those arriving in the UK to produce a Covid-negative test.

The Chancellor will also set out plans for more financial support this morning, however Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is not expected to offer clarity over the Government's plan for summer exams until tomorrow.

08:53 AM

Scotland's lockdown could last until May, Nicola Sturgeon suggests

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that Scotland's lockdown could last as late as May, when everyone on the priority list is expected to be vaccinated.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, the First Minister said it is difficult to be definitive about when the restrictions will be lifted.

"I described it yesterday as a race: we've got the vaccines in one lane - we're trying to accelerate that. We've got the virus, which has just learned to run faster, in the other lane, and we've got to slow it down."

She continued: "Lockdown is about trying to slow down the virus and push rates of it back down. Now, if we manage to do that, then hopefully we will be able to start lifting some of these restrictions while the vaccination programme is ongoing, even in that first phase of it.

"But I can't be certain about that yet, because it's dependent on us managing to get the levels of infection down."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - Reuters

08:48 AM

Michael Gove dodges questions over exams replacements

Michael Gove has dodged a series of questions about whether students due to take GCSEs, A-levels and other exams this summer will still take some tests.

The Cabinet Office minister said the Education Secretary was still "talking to exams regulator Ofqal to ensure we have the best and most effective method of assessment", noting that it was "children often from the most disadvantaged circumstances who have suffered the most from disruption to classroom teaching".

It was a "delicate process", he added, noting that officials were conscious of having learned lessons from last summer's exams chaos.

Gavin Williamson will set out plans for the alternative to GCSEs and A-levels tomorrow.

Gavin Williamson under pressure to come up with a fair system for students - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

08:42 AM

Michael Gove defends 11th hour schools U-turn

Michael Gove has defended the Government's last minute decision to shut the schools again, coming just a day after Boris Johnson urged pupils to return to the classroom.

The Cabinet Office minister said the decision had been taken with "the heaviest of hearts" and "very very reluctantly", insisting that it was only yesterday when the joint chief medical officers had "made it clear we needed to move to higher level".

Challenged again on the 11th hour U-turn, he added: "It was the case that we got that clear advice yesterday

"But schools will remain open for children of key workers and those whose vulnerabilities mean it is the safest place for them."

He confirmed that GCSEs and A-levels were being cancelled and "alternative arrangements" were being put in place.

08:39 AM

Outdoor socialising must happen only with exercise, says Michael Gove

People can meet up with a friend outdoors to go for a walk but should do "everything possible to restrict social contact", Michael Gove has said.

Walking for exercise was permitted "but one of the things we do want to stop is the idea of people essentially congregating or socialising outside, so the judgment is clear that one period of exercise a day is appropriate," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

"For some people that will be running or cycling, for other people it will be walking. You can walk with one other person but it is important, as I say, to maintain the two metre social distance."

On sitting down during a walk with a friend, Mr Gove added: "I think, inevitably, it may be the case that for a second someone will want to pause and rest in the course of exercise.

"We're anxious to make sure people exercise common sense and the clear message is: do stay at home, of course exercise once a day, but also do everything possible to restrict social contact."

08:36 AM

Political parties must 'put quarrels aside' for national interest, says Labour leader

It is time for political parties to "put those quarrels aside" in the national interest, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Challenged over whether he would have done things differently to Boris Johnson, the Labour leader told Radio 4's Today programme: "Me saying would have done it more quickly or criticising the Government is all very well.

"But today, this morning , facing the challenges as a country and a nation, people will say can you put that on one side, pull together and support the Government and do your bit to make these restrictions work.

"I say 'yes, I am up for that challenge'. Let's put those quarrels to one side.... put our shoulder to the wheel."

He added: "That is why we will vote for provisions."

08:26 AM

Vaccination programme is 'huge challenge' says Sir Keir Starmer

The vaccination programme being "rolled out at speed" is vital in restoring the country's freedoms but "that is a challenge and a half", Sir Keir Starmer said.

The target set out by Boris Johnson last night was to undertake around 13 or 14 million vaccinations by early to mid February, he told Radio 4's Today programme. "That is a huge challenge," he added.

"We have all got a play part in this," the Labour leader added. "We can't have the PM over-promising and under-delivering."

It came down to the rate at which the NHS can administer the vaccine - which he said there was "some confidence" could happen at two million a week - and whether the drugs companies can manufacture and supply enough doses quickly.

08:21 AM

Furlough working parents in bid to return to 'spirit of March', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the country needs to return to the "spirit of March", urging people to take this third lockdown more seriously than the one in November.

The Labour leader told Radio 4's Today programme the Government's "absolutely clear messaging about stay at home" was vital because "we are in a really serious situation, anyone looking at infection rates knows that".

Government must up its support for schools and businesses, he added, noting that "today going to be a really tough day" for working parents and for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, noting that many devices promised last year "never arrived".

He also called for companies to stop charging for data usage, and that parents who need to home school should be able to take furlough, saying: "This is a national effort now. We are asking people to endure very tough restrictions and there has to be the other side of that contract, that is everybody in this together now."

08:16 AM

Students told don't 'down tools' ahead of Education Secretary's statement tomorrow

Students, parents and teachers will have to wait another day before they find out how the Government is planning to replace end-of-year exams, Michael Gove has confirmed.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will address a recalled House of Commons tomorrow, following discussions with exams regulator Ofqual, to set out how to recognise "the immense hard work that students across the country have put in this year", his colleague said.

"Obviously we can't have A-levels, GCSEs or B-techs in the way that we have had them in the past but there are ways of ensuring that we can assess the work that students have done, give them a fair recognition of that and help them onto the next stage of their education," Mr Gove told Sky News.

"The Education Secretary will be saying more about that but it is critically important that parents and students recognise that their work will be recognised at the end of this year - it is not the case that anyone would, or anyone would want to, down tools as it were."

Gavin Williamson - Shutterstock

08:07 AM

Chancellor Rishi Sunak to set out details of further financial support for third lockdown

Rishi Sunak will set out details of additional support for business in the third lockdown later today, Michael Gove has said.

It is not known exactly what the Chancellor will set out, although Labour has been calling for additional business support as well as addressing the needs of the three million people who have been excluded from support throughout the pandemic.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds tweeted: "A lockdown on the same scale as last March makes further changes to economic support inevitable.

"This should have been set out last night - but yet again the PM kept people in the dark. Instead of waiting days to set the record straight, the Chancellor needs to act today."

Pressure is on Rishi Sunak to address the 3m excluded - Reuters

08:04 AM

Government cannot 'predict with certainty' when lockdown will lift, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has conceded that the Government cannot "predict with certainty" when the latest lockdown will be lifted, despite Boris Johnson's suggestion last night that restrictions could be eased by mid-February.

The Cabinet Office minister told Sky News that it would not be a case that lockdown would be lifted overnight, with restrictions being lifted "progressively" and that process unlikely to start before early March.

He said: "We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22.

"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.

"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all."

07:43 AM

England enters third national lockdown, with 'hardest weeks' ahead

Hospitals are under more pressure from Covid-19 than they have ever been, the Prime Minister warned as he ordered a new national lockdown across England.

Boris Johnson said that hospitals are 40 per cent busier than the first peak of the virus in April 2020. It comes as some doctors compared working in the NHS to being in a warzone.

The British Medical Association (BMA) welcomed the lockdown as it warned that hospitals are "stretched to breaking point".

Sir Keir Starmer said he supported Mr Johnson’s national lockdown plans. The Labour leader said: "Whatever our criticisms of the government, we’ve all got to pull together now to make this work."