Politics latest news: Country in' race against time' as lockdown to last until March at earliest, says Michael Gove

Cat Neilan

The UK will be in full lockdown until March at the earliest, Michael Gove has warned. 

Last night Boris Johnson appeared to suggest that some restrictions in the third national lockdown could be lifted by the mid-February half-term, depending on the success of the vaccine roll out. However this morning the Cabinet Office minister stressed the lag time for immunity would add at least a couple more weeks to the point at which any freedoms could be restored. 

Mr Gove told Sky News the country faced some "very, very difficult weeks" with the UK in "a race against time", as cases continued to surge. 

"I think it's right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all. We can't predict with certainty" what restrictions can be lifted by March, he added.

He acknowledged that the target of vaccinating the 13.2 million most vulnerable people by that point would be challenging, saying: "It is a significant, a stretching target, but it is one we can achieve."

Following discussions with the various First Ministers, Mr Gove will be "coming forward very shortly with new proposals for how to ensure our borders are safe", amid concerns that there is still no requirement for those arriving in the UK to produce a Covid-negative test. 

The Chancellor will also set out plans for more financial support this morning, however Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is not expected to offer clarity over the Government's plan for summer exams until tomorrow. 

Follow the latest updates below.

08:53 AM

Scotland's lockdown could last until May, Nicola Sturgeon suggests

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that Scotland's lockdown could last as late as May, when everyone on the priority list is expected to be vaccinated. 

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, the First Minister said it is difficult to be definitive about when the restrictions will be lifted.

"I described it yesterday as a race: we've got the vaccines in one lane - we're trying to accelerate that. We've got the virus, which has just learned to run faster, in the other lane, and we've got to slow it down."

She continued: "Lockdown is about trying to slow down the virus and push rates of it back down. Now, if we manage to do that, then hopefully we will be able to start lifting some of these restrictions while the vaccination programme is ongoing, even in that first phase of it.

"But I can't be certain about that yet, because it's dependent on us managing to get the levels of infection down."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon&nbsp; - Reuters
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - Reuters

08:48 AM

Michael Gove dodges questions over exams replacements

Michael Gove has dodged a series of questions about whether students due to take GCSEs, A-levels and other exams this summer will still take some tests. 

The Cabinet Office minister said the Education Secretary was still "talking to exams regulator Ofqal to ensure we have the best and most effective method of assessment", noting that it was "children often from the most disadvantaged circumstances who have suffered the most from disruption to classroom teaching". 

It was a "delicate process", he added, noting that officials were conscious of having learned lessons from last summer's exams chaos. 

Gavin Williamson will set out plans for the alternative to GCSEs and A-levels tomorrow. 

Gavin Williamson under pressure to come up with a fair system for students - Paul Grover for the Telegraph
Gavin Williamson under pressure to come up with a fair system for students - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

08:42 AM

Michael Gove defends 11th hour schools U-turn

Michael Gove has defended the Government's last minute decision to shut the schools again, coming just a day after Boris Johnson urged pupils to return to the classroom. 

The Cabinet Office minister said the decision had been taken with "the heaviest of hearts" and "very very reluctantly", insisting that it was only yesterday when the joint chief medical officers had "made it clear we needed to move to higher level". 

Challenged again on the 11th hour U-turn, he added: "It was the case that we got that clear advice yesterday 

"But schools will remain open for children of key workers and those whose vulnerabilities mean it is the safest place for them."

He confirmed that GCSEs and A-levels were being cancelled and "alternative arrangements" were being put in place. 

08:39 AM

Outdoor socialising must happen only with exercise, says Michael Gove

People can meet up with a friend outdoors to go for a walk but should do "everything possible to restrict social contact", Michael Gove has said. 

Walking for exercise was permitted "but one of the things we do want to stop is the idea of people essentially congregating or socialising outside, so the judgment is clear that one period of exercise a day is appropriate," he told Radio 4's Today programme. 

"For some people that will be running or cycling, for other people it will be walking. You can walk with one other person but it is important, as I say, to maintain the two metre social distance."

On sitting down during a walk with a friend, Mr Gove added: "I think, inevitably, it may be the case that for a second someone will want to pause and rest in the course of exercise.

"We're anxious to make sure people exercise common sense and the clear message is: do stay at home, of course exercise once a day, but also do everything possible to restrict social contact."

08:36 AM

Political parties must 'put quarrels aside' for national interest, says Labour leader

It is time for political parties to "put those quarrels aside" in the national interest, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Challenged over whether he would have done things differently to Boris Johnson, the Labour leader told Radio 4's Today programme: "Me saying would have done it more quickly or criticising the Government is all very well.

"But today, this morning , facing the challenges as a country and a nation, people will say can you put that on one side, pull together and support the Government and do your bit to make these restrictions work.

"I say 'yes, I am up for that challenge'. Let's put those quarrels to one side.... put our shoulder to the wheel."

He added: "That is why we will vote for provisions."

08:26 AM

Vaccination programme is 'huge challenge' says Sir Keir Starmer

The vaccination programme being "rolled out at speed" is vital in restoring the country's freedoms but "that is  a challenge and a half", Sir Keir Starmer said. 

The target set out by Boris Johnson last night was to undertake around 13 or 14 million vaccinations by early to mid February, he told Radio 4's Today programme. "That is a huge challenge," he added. 

"We have all got a play part in this," the Labour leader added. "We can't have the PM over-promising and under-delivering."

It came down to the rate at which the NHS can administer the vaccine - which he said there was "some confidence" could happen at two million a week - and whether the drugs companies can manufacture and supply enough doses quickly.

08:21 AM

Furlough working parents in bid to return to 'spirit of March', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the country needs to return to the "spirit of March", urging people to take this third lockdown more seriously than the one in November. 

The Labour leader told Radio 4's Today programme the Government's "absolutely clear messaging about stay at home" was vital because "we are in a really serious situation, anyone looking at infection rates knows that".

Government must up its support for schools and businesses, he added, noting that "today going to be a really tough day" for working parents and for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, noting that many devices promised last year "never arrived".

He also called for companies to stop charging for data usage, and that parents who need to home school should be able to take furlough, saying: "This is a national effort now. We are asking people to endure very tough restrictions and there has to be the other side of that contract, that is everybody in this together now."

08:16 AM

Students told don't 'down tools' ahead of Education Secretary's statement tomorrow

Students, parents and teachers will have to wait another day before they find out how the Government is planning to replace end-of-year exams, Michael Gove has confirmed. 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will address a recalled House of Commons tomorrow, following discussions with exams regulator Ofqual, to set out how to recognise "the immense hard work that students across the country have put in this year", his colleague said.

"Obviously we can't have A-levels, GCSEs or B-techs in the way that we have had them in the past but there are ways of ensuring that we can assess the work that students have done, give them a fair recognition of that and help them onto the next stage of their education," Mr Gove told Sky News. 

"The Education Secretary will be saying more about that but it is critically important that parents and students recognise that their work will be recognised at the end of this year - it is not the case that anyone would, or anyone would want to, down tools as it were."

Gavin Williamson - Shutterstock
Gavin Williamson - Shutterstock

08:07 AM

Chancellor Rishi Sunak to set out details of further financial support for third lockdown

Rishi Sunak will set out details of additional support for business in the third lockdown later today, Michael Gove has said. 

It is not known exactly what the Chancellor will set out, although Labour has been calling for additional business support as well as addressing the needs of the three million people who have been excluded from support throughout the pandemic. 

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds tweeted: "A lockdown on the same scale as last March makes further changes to economic support inevitable.

"This should have been set out last night - but yet again the PM kept people in the dark. Instead of waiting days to set the record straight, the Chancellor needs to act today."

Pressure is on Rishi Sunak to address the 3m excluded - Reuters
Pressure is on Rishi Sunak to address the 3m excluded - Reuters

08:04 AM

Government cannot 'predict with certainty' when lockdown will lift, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has conceded that the Government cannot "predict with certainty" when the latest lockdown will be lifted, despite Boris Johnson's suggestion last night that restrictions could be eased by mid-February. 

The Cabinet Office minister told Sky News that it would not be a case that lockdown would be lifted overnight, with restrictions being lifted "progressively" and that process unlikely to start before early March. 

He said: "We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22.

"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.

"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all."

07:43 AM

England enters third national lockdown, with 'hardest weeks' ahead

Hospitals are under more pressure from Covid-19 than they have ever been, the Prime Minister warned as he ordered a new national lockdown across England.

Boris Johnson said that hospitals are 40 per cent busier than the first peak of the virus in April 2020. It comes as some doctors compared working in the NHS to being in a warzone.

The British Medical Association (BMA) welcomed the lockdown as it warned that hospitals are "stretched to breaking point".

Sir Keir Starmer said he supported Mr Johnson’s national lockdown plans. The Labour leader said: "Whatever our criticisms of the government, we’ve all got to pull together now to make this work."

Latest Stories

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • SpecOps Colonel Arrested in Police Standoff Was Subject of Toxic Command Climate Investigation

    The 1st Special Forces Command Inspector General dismissed the complaint as "not substantiated."

  • Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

    The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper." Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next.

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil continued. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said -- it was "a little prick, and boop!" She now has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil declared. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

  • Speculation grows that Donald Trump may fly to Scotland on eve of Joe Biden's inauguration

    Donald Trump may be planning to flee the US for Scotland ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. Prestwick Airport, situated near the president’s Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, is said to have been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the carrier often used by Mr Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over. The president-elect is set to be sworn into office in a ceremony at the White House on January 20. While it is customary for the outgoing president to attend, reports suggest Mr Trump will snub the event. Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election to Mr Biden, claiming without evidence that there was widespread fraud. A source at Prestwick airport, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Herald: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.” Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made, the paper writes. The president has strong ties to Scotland, owning the Turnberry golf resort near Prestwick, as well as a course in Aberdeenshire. His mother, Mary, hails from the island of Lewis. If Mr Trump does fly to Scotland later this month he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed under the rules, according to the resort’s website. The US now requires that passengers coming from Britain provide negative coronavirus tests after the UK discovered a new mutant strain of Covid-19. It is also not immediately clear how, as a private citizen, Mr Trump would fly back to the US after January 20. It was reported last month that Mr Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day, skipping the swearing-in of his successor. Biden transition officials said his attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, would not affect their plans, which will be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. The US Department of State said it was for the White House to comment. The White House did not respond to The Herald. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not comment.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pakistani Shiites rally against killing of coal miners by IS

    Hundreds of Pakistani minority Shiites blocked a key highway Monday on the outskirts the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta for a second straight day to protest the killing of 11 coal miners by the Islamic State group. The miners, members of the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community, were abducted by IS militants in southwestern Baluchistan province on Sunday, taken to a nearby mountain and shot. The attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

  • U.S. can break free of its dependence on China by rebuilding Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical industry | Opinion

    The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the precarious state of U.S. pharmaceutical supply chains. Americans have finally begun to realize how much we rely on China — an increasingly hostile geopolitical competitor — for the essential medicines necessary to save lives. It is crucial that we fix this dangerous dependence.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of now, antibody therapies for COVID-19 should not be used to treat infections with the new coronavirus in children or adolescents, "including those ... at high risk of progression to hospitalization or severe disease," according to a panel of experts from 29 hospitals across North America who reviewed the available evidence. The antibody drugs - bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly and Co and the combination of casirivimab plus imdevimab from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - were authorized in November by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in certain groups of adolescents and adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

    A Wisconsin pharmacist convinced the world was “crashing down” told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA, according to court documents released Monday. Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people. “He’d formed this belief they were unsafe,” Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing.

  • Iran seizes South Korean tanker and begins uranium enrichment to 20 per cent in fresh confrontations

    Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

  • Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Johnson

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend where permitted. The government has cancelled the planned reopening of schools in and around London but teaching unions want wider closures. Much of England is already living under the toughest level of restriction under a four-tier system of regional regulations designed to stop the spread of the virus and protect the national healthcare system.

  • ‘Whining and complaining’: Biden tells Georgia voters he doesn’t understand why Trump wants to keep his job

    President-elect Joe Biden questioned Donald Trump’s ongoing election challenges, saying the outgoing chief executive spends most of his time “whining and complaining” rather than doing “the work” of his office. “The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem,” Mr Biden said at a campaign stop before two runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate, referring to the slow Covid-19 vaccine distribution process. “I don’t know why he still wants the job, he doesn’t want to do the work,” the incoming president said of Mr Trump’s efforts to try to create a path to a second term.

  • The Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the past half century

    If 2020 felt like a drag, you may be surprised to discover it actually went faster than you thought ... and this year is set to be even speedier. The Earth has been spinning unusually quickly lately, and July 19 saw the shortest day since records began, with the planet completing its rotation in 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds. The previous shortest day in 2005 was beaten 28 times last year, and 2021 is on track to be the most nippy year ever, with the average day passing 0.5 milliseconds faster than usual. The changes to the length of a standard day were only discovered after highly accurate atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s and compared to fixed stars in the sky. In recent decades, Earth's average rotational speed has consistently decreased and timekeepers have been forced to add 27 leap seconds to atomic time since the 1970s to keep clocks in sync with the slowing planet. The last one was added on New Year’s Eve 2016, when clocks around the world paused for a second to allow the Earth’s rotation to catch up. Then, BT's speaking clock added a second's pause before its third pip while Radio 4 inserted an extra pip to its 1am bulletin.

  • Kushner-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia, Qatar gets tepid reviews from analysts

    After months of haggling, it appears Jared Kushner has helped secure a "last-minute achievement" for the Trump administration in the form of a brokered agreement between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc of regional partners, including Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal, which will be signed Tuesday, involves Saudi Arabia reopening its land border with Qatar, while Bahrain and the UAE will unlock their airspace and waters for Qatari transit. In turn, Qatar is expected to "pursue more open-minded engagement" with its neighbors. But analysts and those involved aren't sure whether things will really cool down.A senior diplomat for one of the Gulf nations reportedly described the pact as a "step in the right direction," but suggested the "root causes" of the longstanding rift between the sides are "still there."> 14 \ “Some of the issues were solved but the root causes for the rift – bad personal relationships between the leaders and big policy differences on Iran, Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood are still there”, the diplomat told me on the Saudi-Qatar deal> > — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 4, 2021In the Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan similarly writes that "this deal may be a detente. But it should not be seen as a restoration of formal alliances." He argues Saudi Arabia will "continue to be enraged" by Doha's relationship with Iran, its financial support of Islamist movements, and its "quiet alliance with Turkey," among other things.Ultimately, the agreement may be a nod to the Trump administration, as well as an attempt to start fresh with the Biden administration. Tim O'Donnell> 3 \ Why it matters: Saudi Arabia and Qatar were under pressure by the Trump administration to sign the deal. Both countries see the signing of the agreement as a gesture to Trump & also as part of their effort to “clean the table” and prepare for the incoming Biden administration> > — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers