Politics latest news: Tories erupt over Matt Hancock's 'ridiculous' plan for quarantine prison penalties

Prison or hotel: Matt Hancock's announcement yesterday is threatening to make the party go "full North Korea", says one Tory - AFP

Tory MPs have erupted over plans to impose prison sentences of up to 10 years if people lie about where they have travelled to, labelling it "psychotic" and "ridiculous".

Yesterday Matt Hancock announced that anyone seeking to conceal their trip to a "red list" country such as Portugal – from which arrivals have to spend ten days in a quarantine hotel – would face a £10,000 fine or prosecution and a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

A former minister said it was a "psychotic" move. "Ten years? You get less for rape. It's designed to make them sound tough because they have done f--- all on this for months... you could kill someone behind the wheel of your car and get less," the MP added.

Sir Charles Walker, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee, said the mood among colleagues was "sulphurous", adding: "We are going full North Korea. I mean we really are."

Craig Tracey, the MP for North Warwickshire, said the Government was "overplaying a hand like this" which could lead to "people losing trust".

02:42 PM

Secretary for Walkies and Pensions: Dilyn the dog gets Cabinet role

The daily lobby briefing has just ended and it seems there has been a Cabinet reshuffle on the quiet - with just one promotion.

There was a slight detour from the usual line of questioning to ask why Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' pet dog Dilyn was being snapped by the official No 10 photographer.

Asked "in what way are photos of Larry the cat and Dilyn the dog 'documenting the work of Government'?, the Prime Minister's official spokesman replied: "They document, the work of not just the Prime Minister, but the whole of the Cabinet."

New Cabinet minister Dilyn the dog - No10 Downing Street

02:25 PM

Courts won't impose 10-year sentence for lying about travel, claims former attorney general

British courts are "simply not going to impose" a 10-year sentence for people lying about where they have travelled from, a former attorney general has said.

This morning Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, defended the new enforcement, telling Sky News: "We think it is appropriate that prison sentences for lying about where you have been are imposed."

But Dominic Grieve told Radio 4's Today programme it was "entirely disproportionate". He added: "This is a regulatory offence, and no regulatory offence I can think of attracts a 10-year sentence. The reality is that nobody would get such a sentence anyway, the courts are simply not going to impose it."

The former MP for Beaconsfield urged those in the Commons to "to pay attention to what the Government is doing on this", saying: "The Government should not be abusing the powers it has taken through Parliament for this emergency to create offences which are subject to that kind of penalty."

02:15 PM

Former minister blasts 'psychotic' prisons threat

Another senior Tory has blasted the "psychotic" decision to introduce a 10-year sentencing for people who lie about which countries they have visited.

A former minister said: "Ten years? You get less for rape. It's designed to make them sound tough because they have done f--- all on this for months... you could kill someone behind the wheel of your car and get less.

"It's government by focus group and soundbite."

02:08 PM

Tory MP blasts 'shocking incompetence' on cladding announcement

A Conservative MP has been damning in his response to Robert Jenrick's cladding announcement earlier today, blasting it as "shocking incompetence" and a "betrayal" to leaseholders.

Stephen McPartland, the MP for Stevenage, said he was listening to the statement "with my head in my hands. Wondering how he can have got this so wrong. "

He added: "It is a betrayal of millions of leaseholders. It is not good enough. It is shocking incompetence. It is clear the PM has to step in now."

I am listening to @RobertJenrick's announcement with my head in my hands. Wondering how he can have got this so wrong. It is a betrayal of millions of leaseholders. It is not good enough. It is shocking incompetence. It is clear the PM has to step in now. @ukcag @EOCS_Official — Stephen McPartland (@SMcPartland) February 10, 2021

The statement from @RobertJenrick is all smoke and mirrors. He is very careful to just state cladding. No mention of fire safety defects, Waking Watches or Excessive Insurance Premiums which are often the main costs for millions of leaseholders 🤷🏻‍♂️ @ukcag @EOCS_Official — Stephen McPartland (@SMcPartland) February 10, 2021

02:01 PM

Tory party threatening to go 'full North Korea' over travel announcement, claims senior Tory

A vice chairman of the 1922 has warned that the mood among Tory MPs is "sulphurous" and threatening to turn "full North Korea" after yesterday's travel announcement.

Sir Charles Walker, the MP for Broxbourne, told the Telegraph: "The whips' phone lines are at the point of crashing.

"The PM has had a really good few weeks when the messaging has been far clearer, proportionate and balanced. And then you get blindside by this.

"What we are furious about is that the PM has been bounced. The uplifting of the public mood has been sabotaged by this nonsense.

"We are going full North Korea. I mean we really are."

01:56 PM

Government is 'overplaying a hand' and risks losing voters' trust, warns Tory MP

The Government is "overplaying a hand" on prison sentences for breaking new rules on travel and eroding the trust of voters, a Conservative MP has said.

Craig Tracey, MP for North Warwickshire told the Telegraph that there was a concern among some colleagues that "some of the routes used, perhaps legitimately in a crisis, to enact legislation, come to be accepted as the norm."

And while voters had "generally accepted" lockdown now that the vaccine was providing a route out, "it does worry me that overplaying a hand like this leads to people losing trust," he added.

01:51 PM

Travel prison sentences 'ridiculous', claims former minister

The draconian travel enforcement policies unveiled yesterday are "ridiculous", a former minister has said.

"It will never be used, but I suppose everyone has noticed it which may be all the Government are looking to achieve," the Conservative MP said.

Separately several others have got in touch with their concerns - see more in the posts below.

You can read the full details of what has got Boris Johnson's backbenchers so angry here.

01:46 PM

Off with his head: Senior Tory mocks 10-year prison sentencing for 'popping to France'

The Government's plan to introduce a 10-year prison sentence for people who lie about where they have travelled to before arriving in the UK has been mocked by one senior Tory.

The consensus does seem to be the draconian measures will never be used - although there is concern that they will still damage trust with voters.

The former minister told the Telegraph:"It is strange that I have to lobby hard to get longer sentences for serious sexual assault of constituents, but when it comes to someone not registering that they have popped over to France for Duty Free, then it is off to the Tower of London for beheadings".

01:39 PM

Tory MP attacks 10 year prison threat as hit-and-run offence gets 'months'

Some Tory MPs are outraged by the announcement yesterday that concealing a trip to one of the 33 red list countries could end up earning someone a 10 year prison sentence.

One said that while he understood what Matt Hancock was trying to do "it's hard to balance when the killer of a constituent got a matter of months for a hit and run. It doesn't really stack up."

While the MP said he didn't believe the maximum sentence would be imposed, he said his bigger concern was how it was viewed by constituents. "It will seem like excessive scaremongering," he added.

01:26 PM

Have your say on: That 10-year prison sentence

Matt Hancock has provoked outrage among Tory MPs with his latest announcement, which could see people who lie about where they have travelled to receive prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Boris Johnson's former adviser has suggested it was a "symbol", designed to make-up for moving slowly on borders until now.

Jonathan Sumption wondered if the Health Secretary seriously believes that not disclosing a visit to Portugal is worse than the large number of violent firearms offences or sexual offences involving minors.

Meanwhile Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, suggested the sentence wouldn't ever be imposed by the courts, but still he urged MPs to "pay attention" to the potential abuses of emergency powers.

So is this sentence just a scare tactic - or does it suggest a more concerning erosion of our liberties?

Have your say in the poll below.

01:23 PM

Labour attacks 'arbitrary height limit' on cladding funds

Labour has attacked the decision to cut off funding for the removal of dangerous cladding at an "arbitrary" 18 metres.

Thangam Debbonaire, shadow housing secretary, claimed "today’s announcement is a repeat of undelivered promises made a year ago", adding: "At every stage, the Government under-estimated the problem. Delays caused it to grow. The Government still doesn’t know how many buildings are unsafe, where they are or what danger they pose."

She highlighted the example of one woman whose flat is in a building under 18 metres who won't be able to access the fund, despite being in a development with other taller buildings that could.

"Why should the arbitrary height limit mean the difference between a safe home, and financial ruin?", Ms Debbonaire asked. "People cannot continue to live in unsafe homes. Home-owners shouldn’t face bankruptcy to fix a problem they didn’t cause."

01:18 PM

Philip Johnston: Matt Hancock should admit that we cannot eradicate Covid-19

The question to Matt Hancock at his most recent Downing Street press conference was straightforward enough. If we can’t stop the transmission of the virus, the Health Secretary was asked, is it the Government’s policy to seek its elimination, as in New Zealand? The obvious answer is no, we can’t do that; but Mr Hancock was strangely reluctant to say so.

He talked about his confidence in the vaccine, the importance that people go and get it, and the need for vigilance at the borders. Pressed on whether elimination was an option, he said that everyone would like to see the virus eradicated from the Earth, and then went on to talk about booster jabs and how these are needed every year to deal with flu mutations.

In which case, asks Philip Johnston, why is the Government so hesitant to treat the coronavirus like the flu? Rather, it is to ask why, now we have vaccines, we don’t deal with it in the same way.

01:01 PM

Housing Secretary unveils £3.5bn fund to remove dangerous cladding

Leaseholders in high-rise flats "will face no costs for cladding remediation works", Robert Jenrick has confirmed - but only those who live in buildings over 18 metres high.

The Government is providing an additional £3.5 billion to remove unsafe cladding while imposing a levy on developers building certain new high-rise blocks.

The Housing Secretary told the Commons he was making an "exceptional intervention" to address the issue nearly four years after Grenfell.

"It's clear that without further Government intervention many building owners will simply seek to pass these potentially very significant costs on to leaseholders as this is often the legal position in the leases that they signed.

"That would risk punishing those who have worked hard, who have bought their own home, but through no fault of their own have found themselves caught in an absolutely invidious situation. Importantly, it also risks slowing down the critical works to make these homes safer."

12:41 PM

PMQs: There should be 'untrammelled' trade between GB and NI, says Boris Johnson

Gregory Campbell, the DUP MP for East Londonderry, raises the "problems we warned about for many months" that are being caused by the protocol.

He asks for a timeline when trade will be able to take place "as every other independent trading nation enjoys".

Boris Johnson says he has made it "absolutely clear" to the EU that there should be "untrammelled" free trade, goods and people across all parts of the UK.

He reiterates the possibility of invoking Article 16 "if necessary", which he said last week.

And PMQs is over.

12:38 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson avoids call for Somerset 'referendum'

Conservative MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset Ian Liddle-Grainger claims the local council "has been using Covid money to spend on things that have nothing to do with the pandemic".

He says they need "a referendum down here to test public opinion quickly", and says the county should be made "whole" again".

Boris Johnson says he has raised this twice, and "humbly suggests" the consultation proceeds so that local peole can decide what the best form of local government is themselves.

12:35 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson fudges response to question over building on farmland

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale asks about a pledge to protect the countryside, noting it is "more than just a bit of greenbelt".

He claims there are "plans to smother acres" with housing that is not needed for people but is required to grow crops. He asks for an" immediate moratorium on the use of all farmland for housing".

Boris Johnson mishears this as "an immediate moratorium on the construction of all housing" which he says is "unrealistic".

The Government's "committment to the countryside is unmatched", he adds.

12:32 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson urges cancer patients to 'get your treatment'

Nicola Richards, the Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, asks if the PM will make cancer diagnosis a priority in light of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson says this is an issue "that is very close to her heart".

He says everybody who needs treatment must "come forward and get your treatment as you normally would".

12:30 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson dodges call to meet over DVLA working practices

Labour MP Geraint Davies notes that there are "thousands" of people are working at DVLA in Swansea, despite the official advice being to work from home if you can.

He adds that yesterday 90 people were sent home following "the latest outbreak" of the virus.

He asks if the PM will meet with him and the union PCS ahead of a strike ballot so that workplace numbers can be reduced and "avoid a necessary strike".

Boris Johnson thanks him for raising it, and claims there are only nine cases at the DVLA, which is also getting lateral flow tests.

He says the medium term solution is the vaccination programme.

12:27 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson will 'set out as much as we can say' on schools this Monday

Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, asks Boris Johnson to confirm if all students will be back in school "no later than March 8".

The Prime Minister says he can commit "to doing everything we can", noting that it is the "will of most people in this House to get our kids back in school on March 8 if we possibly can".

It will be set out "as much as we can say on Monday" and the road map will be published on Feb 22.

12:25 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson quizzed on long Covid

Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon and chair of the APPG on Long Covid, highlights the plight of a doctor who wonders if she will be able to walk again, having caught it in the first wave.

She asks about support for those who have lost their livelihoods while saving lives.

Boris Johnson says "we must study the long-term effects of Covid and make sure we continue to look after our wonderful NHS staff throughout their careers".

12:22 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson pledges to make Cop26 'landmark event'

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor, notes that a recent review published last week raised the threat to our ecosystems and biodiversity.

In light of the delay to Cop26 which will now take place at the same time as our presidency of the G7, the Bromsgrove MP asks that the UK show leadership on protecting "our most precious asset - nature".

Boris Johnson says he wants the summit "to be a landmark event" adding it is "high time the leaders of the world took a step to reverse the lost habitats and species that we have seen over the last century".

12:18 PM

PMQs: Ian Blackford attacks 'pathetic' response on Universal Credit uplift

Ian Blackford asks the Prime Minister about rising child poverty, and asks if he will "finally act" on making the £20 uplift to Universal Credit permanent.

Boris Johnson says the country "should be proud" of how the poorest have been looked after through Universal Credit and other forms of support.

He adds that the Government will "put our arms around the entire country" - but doesn't explicitly answer the question.

Mr Blackford said it was a "pathetic" answer.

Mr Johnson says he "laments and rejects" the poverty that some people suffer, adding "we will continue to support them". He then accuses the SNP of "morphing into an ever-more left-wing party", while the Tories "want to get people into jobs".

The Speaker intervenes to stop the PM "winding up" Mr Blackford.

12:15 PM

PMQs: Get used to idea of re-vaccinating, says Boris Johnson

Julian Smith, the former Northern Ireland secretary, asks where the UK stands on the vaccine supply chain when it comes to variants.

Boris Johnson says this is the reason for the deal with CureVac, which will help "respond at scale to new variants of the virus".

The deal is for 50m doses initially.

"We are going to have to get used to the idea of vaccinating and then re-vaccinating in the autumn," he adds.

12:13 PM

PMQs: Sr Keir Starmer calls for 'comprehensive' quarantine

Sir Keir Starmer then says he will give the Prime Minister "constructive proposals" - extend furlough, business rates relief and VAT cuts for hospitality.

He also asks him to impose a "comprehensive" hotel quarantine on arrival.

Boris Johnson says this as just been announced, and it is "tougher than most European countries".

He returns to attacking the Labour leader for having switched to supporting business, and claims that Labour has made "disgraceful" comments about it being a "good crisis" for them.

12:11 PM

PMQs: Sir Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson's tough border claims

Sir Keir Starmer says he won't take lectures from someone who proposed Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and gave Dominic Cummings a pay rise.

He then turns to border controls, noting that there are 33 countries with tougher restrictions. Research suggests we are not in the top bracket of restrictions, he adds, and asks for an explanation.

Boris Johnson says some countries in Europe "do not even have" the hotel quarantine scheme, and repeats his claim that the UK has one of the toughest regimes in the world.

"Unless he actually wants to cut this country off from the rest of the world... this policy is measured, it is proportionate, it is getting tougher from Monday - I hope he supports it."

12:08 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over business support

Boris Johnson says he has "spoken to a great many business people" and claims that they agree that no other Government has done as much to support them.

He claims that Sir Keir Starmer stood on a manifesto "to destroy capitalism and dismantle the very pharmaceutical industry" that developed the vaccines.

Sir Keir retorts that "we all know what the Prime Minister once said he wanted to do to business - we on these benches would rather listen".

He then asks the PM to commit to extending the evictions ban beyond Feb 21. Mr Johnson repeats that the Government will "put our arms around" the people of the country, including those at risk of eviction.

He claims the Labour leader has had a series of "Damascene moments" over business.

12:04 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of leaving decisions 'to the 11th minute'

Sir Keir Starmer says "the problem is that businesses don't work as slowly as the Prime Minister", as he presses him on business support clarity.

He asks about a possible extension of the furlough scheme.

Boris Johnson says "in just a few days" he will be setting out the roadmap out of lockdown.

Sir Keir says he doesn't "have to leave everything to the 11th minute".

12:03 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson chivvied for being late

Boris Johnson was chivvied by the Speaker as he arrived in the Commons chamber slightly late for PMQs.

The first question is from Gary Sambrook, about the scale-up of mass testing in his constituency of Birmingham Northfield. The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for scaling up mass testing.

Sir Keir Starmer then takes the reins, asking if the Government will extend business rate relief.

Mr Johnson says the Government is committed to supporting businesses, but urges him to wait until the Budget for details.

11:53 AM

Boris has left the building: PMQs is coming up

Boris Johnson is en route for PMQs where the border controls announced yesterday are likely to dominate.

Boris has left the building - PA

11:48 AM

Travel prison sentence 'right', claims Tory MP

Some Conservative MPs are spitting feathers about plans to impose a 10-year prison sentence on people who conceal whether they have travelled to one of the "red list" countries.

Not so John Penrose, the MP for Weston-super-Mare and husband of Dido Harding.

He told Sky News it was "right to have a pretty heavy sentence for the worst cases, but the courts will make up their mind" about whether the most severe sentence was needed.

"With any luck, most cases will not be as serious as that," he added.

During the same debate Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, said it was "a bit of a PR stunt - trying to make up for the fact that action should have been taken earlier."

The Government was hoping they were "looking like they are talking tough," she added.

11:43 AM

Allison Pearson: It's time to free us from lockdown, Boris – we have suffered enough

Back at the beginning of January, the Prime Minister told us that – alas! – we must enter a third lockdown because the NHS was in danger of being overwhelmed again. Now, despite what you see on the TV news, that danger is receding fast.

The UK vaccine rollout continues to astonish. At this rate, the top nine at-risk groups, currently linked to 99 per cent of Covid deaths, will all be protected by March 23. Once the most vulnerable have been vaccinated, hospital admissions and deaths should plummet.

Not so long ago, relieving pressure on the NHS was the condition to be met before they gave us our freedom back. Now that we’ve almost cleared that bar, fools who think the virus can be extinguished are saying we can’t be released until we get down to 1,000 cases a day.

If they test enough people, they’ll always find enough false positives to keep us in jail, argues Allison Pearson. Trapped forever, then.

11:31 AM

Prison threat for travellers 'a little bit of symbolism', claims Boris Johnson's former adviser

The 10-year prison sentence for those who conceal a visit to one of the 33 "red list" countries is "a little bit of symbolism", a former adviser to Boris Johnson has said.

Alex Crowley, who worked on Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership campaign, two mayoral campaigns and wrote a book about him, told Sky News the policy was "the result of an uneasy compromise" on border controls.

"They know full well they have not set up a system in the best way they can, so they had to come up with other things," he added.

"It is a little bit of symbolism over a completely effective policy."

He noted that hotel quarantines had proved to be "very expensive and difficult to implement" in other countries.

11:25 AM

'Time to have someone else' as Health Secretary, says Lord Sumption

It is "time to have someone else" as Health Secretary, Lord Sumption has said, as Matt Hancock is suffering from "tunnel vision".

The former Supreme Court justice told Sky News he felt the successive lockdowns had been wrong because "even if they have been effective in saving lives, the cost of doing so is too high".

He added: "I think there is a problem - this is not personal about Matt Hancock - about ministers who have their nose to the grindstone, looking at the same problem for months and months and months."

This meant they were suffering from "tunnel vision", he added. "The Health Secretary is only interested in health, but this is actually a multi-sided problem with many other aspects.

"It is time to have someone else in the Health Department who may be able to see other sides on this."

11:18 AM

People 'entitled to be concerned' by prison sentences, even if they are not imposed, says Lord Sumption

Lord Sumption has said the country is "entitled to be concerned" by the decision to allow for a sentence of up to 10 years for those who lie about where they have travelled to.

The former Supreme Court justice told Sky News: "The gravity of the sentence should bare some relation to the gravity of the offence."

Because it was "being made equivalent to serious fire arms offenses, sexual offences, we are entitled to be concerned," he added.

The suggestion that it was unlikely to be used because it was just a scare tactic meant one should question the quality of the rule itself, he added.

11:14 AM

DfT London office vandalised with pink paint

The Department for Transport has been vandalised with pink paint appearing to have been thrown at its London office.

Police were in attendance at the building in Horseferry Road in Westminster on Wednesday morning.

The entrance to the department was taped off, as well as part of the pavement in front, as cleaners attempted to remove the paint.

10:54 AM

Have your say on: That 10-year prison sentence

Matt Hancock has provoked outrage among Tory MPs with his latest announcement, which could see people who lie about where they have travelled to receive prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Writing for the Telegraph this morning Jonathan Sumption notes that this is the maximum sentence for threats to kill, non-fatal poisoning or indecent assault, and wonders if the Health Secretary seriously believes that not disclosing a visit to Portugal is worse than the large number of violent firearms offences or sexual offences involving minors.

Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, suggested the sentence wouldn't ever be imposed by the courts, but still he urged MPs to "pay attention" to the potential abuses of emergency powers.

So is this sentence just a scare tactic - or does it suggest a more concerning erosion of our liberties?

Have your say in the poll below.

10:35 AM

UK the envy of the world on vaccines, says JVT

The UK is the envy of many countries around the world when it comes to the vaccine programme, Jonathan Van-Tam has said.

Speaking during a BBC phone-in, the deputy chief medical officer said "the only thing will ever slow us down is how much vaccine we have".

He added: "We are very lucky to have supplies we do. There are many nations around the world that would dream of being in the position we are in.

"But vaccines are difficult to produce, the scale is new to manufacturers. We are determined that we will go at the speed vaccines can be produced."

Vaccine confidence is "very high" in the UK, he added, saying the "vast majority of people in the UK would prefer to take their advice on vaccines from trusted sources, rather than the nonsense that is circulated on social media".

10:29 AM

JVT dodges question about BAME data, but admits he has 'concerns' abut uptake

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said he is concerned about the take-up of Covid vaccines in minority ethnic groups, as he dodged questions about the proportion of BAME uptake so far.

England's deputy chief medical officer told the BBC: "I have concerns that uptake in the minority ethnic groups is not going to be as rapid or as high as in the indigenous white population of the UK.

"And this really concerns me because the big message I have for for everyone listening is that this virus just doesn't care what ethnic background you're from.

"It just doesn't care about the colour of your skin or where you live in the world or, or any of these things, it just cares that you're a human being, that you don't have immunity and that you're susceptible.

"And this is really worrying, it's a massive concern to people who are older and people who have higher risk conditions. The virus does not discriminate."

10:28 AM

Teachers in their 50s 'already in our sights', says JVT

Teachers who are aged 50 are "already in our sights" for a vaccine, as are those with underlying health conditions, Jonathan Van-Tam has said.

But healthy younger teachers will have to wait to find out what the Government decides after the first one-to-nine cohorts have had the jab, expected by the start of May.

The deputy chief medical officer told a BBC phone in: "That is a decision that will be taken by ministers, and at that point that questions about specific occupation groups will be addressed."

Asked about concerns that the vaccine could affect women trying to conceive, he said it was a "nasty, pernicious" untruth.

10:24 AM

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam looks to reassure woman who caught Covid after vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has sought to reassure a woman after she tested positive with Covid following a vaccine.

The deputy chief medical officer stressed that she would be one of a minority of people to do so, noting that not all vaccines are 100 per cent effective. But he noted that her symptoms - of a bad cold - might have been mitigated because of the vaccine.

Speaking during a BBC phone-in, JVT stressed that the South African variant, against which the AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective, would not "overtake" the Kent variant in the UK, comparing the two variants to running a bath with the hot tap flowing faster than the cold one.

That means the South African variant will not be "the dominant issue in the next few months".

10:21 AM

In pictures: Boris Johnson works out ahead of PMQs

The cold weather might have put some of us off our outdoor exercise regime - but not so Boris Johnson, who was snapped working out with his personal trainer Harry Jameson this morning.

The Prime Minister has made it his mission to become fighting fit after admitting his weight may have played a part in his brush with coronavirus last year.

He will be up against Sir Keir Starmer from midday for the weekly round of PMQs.

Boris Johnson exercising with his personal trainer Harry Jameson - Evening Standard

Boris Johnson exercising with his personal trainer Harry Jameson - Evening Standard

10:14 AM

South African variant 'not today's problem', says JVT

The South African variant is "not today's problem", Jonathan Van-Tam has said, as he confirmed there were still fewer than 200 cases in the UK.

Speaking during a Q&A on the BBC, the deputy chief medical officer said: "The thing that is going to kill people in the next one to two months is... the Kent variant."

But he added there was "now good data now that the vaccines are very effective against" this variant.

A rolling vaccine programme was "likely" to deal with future variants that may arise, he added.

10:08 AM

'Certainly plausible' that vaccine passports will be required for travel, says JVT

Jonathan Van-Tam has said it is "certainly plausible" that vaccine passports could be required for international travel.

During a phone-in session, the deputy chief medical officer told the BBC the UK had "never mandated vaccines - it isn't something we have ever done, and therefore I don't think we have a culture of it."

Mandating vaccines would "create resistance", he added.

However, when it comes to travel, JVT said: "I can't tell you how other countries are going to react to us, to the idea of international travel in the post-Covid pandemic world and whether in fact other countries will themselves insist that visitors are vaccinated."

It was "certainly plausible", he added.

10:01 AM

What's on the agenda today?

Coming up shortly, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam is expected to do a Q&A with the BBC, as the Government continues its efforts to address vaccine hesistancy.

Here is what else is coming up today:

Right now: The Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee takes evidence on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol

11:30am: Women and Equalities questions

12pm: Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash in Prime Minister's Questions.

12:15pm Welsh Government press conference.

12:30pm: Nicola Sturgeon has First Minister's Questions

12:40pm Robert Jenrick to make statement to Commons

4pm: Epidemiologist Professor David Heymann will answer questions on the new variants of the virus and vaccines at Chatham House.

09:56 AM

First vaccine dose delivers two-thirds protection across all age groups, provisional results find

A single dose of the Pfizer vaccine delivers around 65 percent protection against coronavirus in both older people and young adults, provisional results have found.

The jab begins to become effective in just two weeks, and after the second dose people's protection rises to 84 percent. It has been reported the Oxford vaccine is likely to return similar results.

The first dose reduces symptomatic infection risk by 65 percent in younger adults and 64 percent in over-80s, according to the newspaper.

After the second dose, this increases to between 79 and 84 percent dependent on age.

Clinical trials suggested there would be 95 percent protection. The data is expected to be released in the coming days.

09:41 AM

EU risked disintegrating in face of coronavirus threat, says Ursula von der Leyen

The EU would have crumbled under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic if it had not bought vaccines as a collective bloc, the president of the European Commission said this morning.

Ursula von der Leyen defended her under fire vaccination strategy, which has been hit by supply delays and lags far behind the rollout of jabs in Britain, Israel and the US.

“I cannot even imagine what would have happened if just a handful of big players, big member states had rushed to it and everybody else would have been left empty handed,” she told the European Parliament.

“What would that have meant for our internal market and for the unity of Europe?” she said, “it would have been, I think the end of our community.”

Read the full article here.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen adjusts her earphone during a debate on the state of play of the EU's coronavirus disease - Reuters

09:33 AM

Jonathan Sumption: Does Mr Hancock really think a non-disclosed Portugal visit is worse than a sexual offence?

Matt Hancock’s connection with reality, which has been getting looser for some time, has finally snapped writes Jonathan Sumption.

To enforce his hotel quarantine rules and keep out unwelcome mutations of the Covid-19 virus, there are to be sentences of up to ten years in jail for failing to disclose that you have been to a 'red list' country.

Ten years is the maximum sentence for threats to kill, non-fatal poisoning or indecent assault. Does Mr Hancock really think that non-disclosure of a visit to Portugal is worse than the large number of violent firearms offences or sexual offences involving minors, for which the maximum is seven years?

The hotel quarantine rules are a form of imprisonment in solitary confinement. They are brutal, inhumane and disproportionate. They are economically extremely destructive. They are also of limited value because the virus is already endemic in the UK and spontaneously mutates all the time.

Read the full column here.

09:23 AM

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall get Covid jab

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have had their first Covid-19 vaccinations, Clarence House said.

The Prince, 72, who contracted the virus last March, was the first member of the Royal Family to make clear he would have the jab when it was his turn, stressing that he would not jump the queue. Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip received their jabs last month.

When he tested positive for the disease he expressed sympathy with those who had lost family or friends, saying he was "so determined to find a way out of this" to prevent more people from losing loved ones.

Clarence House declined to reveal which vaccine the couple had received.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have had their first Covid-19 vaccinations - PA

09:11 AM

Grant Shapps' 'very worried' as 89-year old father is on Covid ward of hospital

Grant Shapps has revealed that his 89-year old father is on a coronavirus ward in hospital, and has been for "quite some time".

The Transport Secretary told Good Morning Britain: "It is very difficult, I know quite often people think people in authority or power live a somehow different gilded life, but the truth is you lead the same life as everybody else.

"Coronavirus that gets everybody, got my Dad.... We're all very worried."

He added: "I don't think there is anyone in Britain now, there is nothing special about my situation, sadly I don't think there is in any family in Britain now who doesn't [know how this feels]."

Mr Shapps said they have "in the last day or two we have not been getting contact from him in the same way", saying that NHS staff were helping despite still being "pressed" with capacity.

'Coronavirus that gets everybody, got my Dad. We're all very worried.'@grantshapps talks to @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 about his dad who is currently on a Covid ward in hospital.



He praises the NHS for the way they are working and caring for patients, including his dad. pic.twitter.com/8sGlqs8EKV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2021

09:05 AM

Labour demands investigation into new 'crony' Government appointment

Labour has demanded an investigation into the appointment of Boris Johnson's former campaign manager, the Conservative peer James Wharton, as chair of the Office for Students amid new allegations of "cronyism".

Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, has written to Simon Case asking the Cabinet Secretary to look into the matter.

In the letter, Ms Green claimed it was "simply another example of cronyism", adding: "This will only be made worse by Baron Wharton’s decision to keep the Conservative whip, bringing into question his ability to make independent decisions.”

Last year the commissioner for public appointments Peter Riddell accused the Government of “packing” the panel to recruit the chair, whose appointment was announced by Gavin Williamson yesterday.

James Wharton is at the centre of a new 'cronyism' row - PA

08:54 AM

European Commission 'too optimistic' about Covid vaccine production, admits Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has admitted that the EU is "not where it wanted to be" in the vaccine fight against coronavirus.

"We were late with the approval. We were too optimistic on mass production. And perhaps we were also too certain that the orders would actually be delivered on time," she told European Parliament this morning.

She also offered an apology of sorts over the triggering of Article 16 in the Northern Ireland protocol, telling MEPs: "The bottom line is that mistakes were made in the process leading up to the decision. And I deeply regret that. But in the end we got it right. "

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wearing a protective mask sits after her speech - Reuters

08:41 AM

Senior Tory calls for end to cladding liabilities 'hanging around the necks of leaseholders'

Conservative MP and Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley said the Government should acknowledge leaseholders are not liable for unsafe cladding.

Robert Jenrick is expected to announce billions of pounds in funding to help tackle the cladding crisis more than three and a half years after the Grenfell Tower disaster, during a statement after PMQs today.

Sir Peter told Radio 4's Today programme the Housing Secretary should ensure "that the only tenants who are being asked to pay at the moment are leaseholders, who aren't really holding anything except for the liability for the buildings they don't own.

"They need to provide the money so that remediation can take place, for buildings to be made safe, they need to be made saleable which means you can't have liabilities hanging around the necks of individual leaseholders.

"And as and when liabilities are sorted out by the inquiry and by civil cases, which I'm sure are going to come, you must leave leaseholders out of the liabilities."

08:33 AM

Government in talks over international vaccine passports, Grant Shapps admits

Domestic vaccine passports are "not on the cards", but an international system is likely, Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary was asked about comments made by the International Air Transport Association (Iata), who has revealed it is in talks with the Government about a coronavirus vaccination app for travellers (7:56am), despite repeated denials by Number 10.

Mr Shapps said the confusion was over a passport would be needed "to go to the pub or something like that", suggesting it was more likely to be introduced as "an international system where countries will want to know you have been vaccinated or had tests taken before flying".

He added: "The UK Government is speaking to other governments about this - I am speaking to my Singaporean counterpart, my US counterpart. We will have discussions about those things to have an internationally recognised system.

"The confusion comes when people talk about domestic passports, which I think are not on the cards."

08:26 AM

Do not book summer holidays in UK or abroad, Transport Secretary says

Grant Shapps has urged people not to book summer holidays either in the UK or abroad, suggesting there is no certainty they won't still be illegal later this year.

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "Please don't go ahead and book holidays for something which at this stage is illegal to actually go and do, either here or abroad."

He added that "we simply don't know the answer as to where we will be this summer", telling would-be holidaymakers to "wait until that is clear before booking anything".

People should "do nothing at this stage," Mr Shapps added.

08:23 AM

Travel policies made through 'collective agreement', Grant Shapps insists

Grant Shapps has insisted he supports the new draconian travel policies, despite widespread reports that he has resisted tighter controls.

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "We make collective agreements as a Government and I work very well with the Health Secretary and others to do the things which are right, and quite correctly you weigh up different aspects of policy."

He stressed that a full ban on travel would not work because "you need to have some people enter country to deliver critical infrastructure and medicines and all the rest.

"It seems to us at this stage... we don't want to trip up now."

08:17 AM

Grant Shapps defends 10 year prison sentence - but suggests it won't be used

Grant Shapps has defended the 10-year prison sentence people found to have lied about where they are travelling into the UK from - but suggested it is unlikely to be used.

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme concealing a trip to a red list country would be "impacting on a lot of people's lives, potentially losing people lives", but stressed you would "have had to go to deliberately out of your way to lie about it".

"But it is important that we make clear to people that this is a serious problem - if you are deliberately... seeking to evade and avoid detection for having been in those countries, it is important to know there are very stiff fines."

08:12 AM

10-year prison sentence 'no substitute for effective quarantine system', says Labour

The "eye-catching" policy to impose a 10-year prison sentence for people lying about travel movements should not distract from the need for a fully-functioning quarantine system, Labour has said.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said "of course" he was in favour of "a significant penalty" from lying, saying it was "obviously a very serious thing to do".

But he told Times Radio he wanted to look at the detail of the Government's plans and that more information was needed to see if there was a scale within the 10-year sentence.

He added: "What we shouldn't do either is allow the announcement of an eye-catching 10 years to be in some way a substitute for an effective quarantine system that works. It isn't a substitute for that and it's that that I urge the Government to look at."

08:05 AM

No exemptions to tough new travel rules, says Grant Shapps

There will be no exemptions to the strict new travel rules when they come in from Monday, Grant Shapps has said.

When asked if a woman who had travelled to Portugal following the death of her father would still be faced with a bill, the Transport Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "If she doesn't come back before Monday, that is right.

"You do get these cases, which we have seen throughout the whole of the coronavirus, where sadly families throughout the UK have been impacted by this and sometimes haven't been able to say goodbye to loved ones.

"If there are harsher cases, people should of course contact the embassies and posts in various different countries.

"The answer is 100 per cent - people will need to adhere to going into these managed quarantine hotels after Monday.

"And we do plead with people, bear in mind, the law is that you cannot travel, people shouldn't be travelling for leisure purposes, holidays and that sort of thing, domestically or internationally."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps - PA

08:01 AM

Government can increase quarantine hotel rooms 'very, very quickly', claims Transport Secretary

Grant Shapps has insisted the Government will be able to scale up the number of hotel rooms required for mandatory quarantine "very, very quickly", amid concerns that they will quickly run out.

Matt Hancock announced yesterday that an "initial" deal had been struck with 16 hotels for 5,600 in time for the quarantine hotel policy to launch on Monday. However it is thought that could be used up within just a couple of days.

This morning the Transport Secretary insisted there would be sufficient rooms for the "very, very small number of people" coming in from one of 33 red list countries, adding that the team "can increase those numbers very quickly - in a day or so - because we have those agreements in place".

He told Sky News: "There are less than a thousand [people arriving] a day, and by next week, when people have to pay…. I think we will find the numbers are actually pretty small, but we can increase hotel numbers very very quickly. We have got those numbers in place."

Quarantine hotel, Japanese style: Coming to a hotel near you from Monday - AP

07:56 AM

Government in talks over 'vaccine app' for travellers

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) is in talks with the Government about a coronavirus vaccination app for travellers, according to its chief executive.

The trade body is working with carriers on the TravelPass app, which will give people flying abroad the ability to share their coronavirus test and vaccination results.

Alexandre de Juniac told the BBC's Newscast podcast that the app could be rolled out from April and that discussions with the UK Government have been "very fruitful".

"We should not anticipate, but the UK authorities are among those with whom we have the closest link on this element," he said, confirming that the app is being trialled by IAG, the parent company of British Airways.

A No 10 spokesman said: "There are still no current plans to roll out vaccine passports. Going on holiday is currently illegal."

07:55 AM

'Vaccine certificates' being trialled for use in care homes, says tech firm boss

The boss of a tech firm has said they are trialling a digital "vaccine certificate", which can access data on whether people have had the jab using biometrics.

Andrew Bud, founder and chief exec of IProov, said the trial was in part to establish the public demand for such an option, noting that it was "problematic" under the law.

Asked if he was in conversations over its use, he told Radio 4's Today programme "very much so", adding there was "huge interest" from organisations who have responsibility to keep staff safe", such as care homes and entertainment venues.

While it could allow people to "do things they wouldn't otherwise be able to do things they would like to do"

But he acknowledged it came with "very serious political and social issues, and issues of fundamental human rights".

07:55 AM

No guarantee of holidays at home or abroad, Grant Shapps admits

The Government cannot guarantee whether people will be able to go on holiday this summer - even within the UK - Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News: "I can’t give you a definitive answer on whether we will be able to take holidays, either at home or abroad... Nobody can tell from the point at which we are sitting right now."

He added: "The entire travel corridor policy was on the basis that place you were travelling to had to have lower levels of coronavirus.

"What we are dealing with now are new variants, and we cannot risk it."

07:41 AM

EU told: French boats face delays over shellfish ban

French fishermen could face lengthy delays before gaining access to the UK’s fishing waters under retaliatory measures being discussed if Brussels refuses to cave on its live shellfish ban, The Telegraph has learnt.

In a bid to force an EU climb down over “indefensible” trade barriers to British fishermen, it is understood that the granting of new licences for vessels hoping to fish in the UK’s six to 12 mile nautical zone could be slowed down.

The UK has already issued licences beyond the 12-mile range but applications those inside are still being processed, suggesting the row could backfire on the European Commission and France, which is suspected of fuelling it.

“There are things we could do to make their life difficult,” a Whitehall insider said, although a Downing Street source said they did not recognise the proposal.