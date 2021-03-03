Politics latest news: EU 'cannot trust' UK over Northern Ireland protocol, claims Ireland's foreign minister

The UK Government was 'essentially breaking the protocol', says Simon Coveney - Reuters

The EU is negotiating with a partner it "simply cannot trust", Ireland's foreign minister has said, after the UK unilaterally decided to extend the post-Brexit grace period by several months.

Yesterday the Government announced the transitional light-touch checks across the Irish Sea border would be rolled over until the end of September, something Simon Coveney described as "very frustrating". They had been due to expire this month.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1, Mr Coveney said: "This is not the first time this has happened, that they are negotiating with a partner that they simply cannot trust. That is why the EU is now looking at legal options and legal actions which effectively means a much more formalised and rigid negotiation process as opposed to a process of partnership where you try to solve problems together, so this is really unwelcome.

"It's the British Government essentially breaking the protocol, breaking their own commitments again, and the EU having to then consider how they respond to that."

It comes as Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary organisations told Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

11:38 AM

Brussels mulls retaliation for UK unilateral action in Northern Ireland

Brussels could hit Britain with legal action, suspend the trade deal with the UK and block the City of London from the Single Market in retaliation for Boris Johnson's unilateral delaying of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said it was important to “send a message” to Britain about Brexit, as the fall-out from Wednesday’s announcement that Britain would delay grace periods on checks on GB food imports to Northern Ireland continued.

Ms McGuinness warned the unilateral move could have ramifications for ongoing “equivalence” negotiations aimed at granting UK financial services access to the EU’s Single Market.

"Things like that don't help build trust," the Irish politician said at a Politico event in Brussels.

The UK granted U firms equivalence in a slew of sectors in November last year. Brussels - which has used equivalence as a political weapon in the past - has so far only reciprocated on central securities depositories and clearing houses.

11:31 AM

Towns fund allocation to Conservative areas 'looks fishy', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the way the Government's £1bn towns fund cash was being allocated "looks fishy".

Yesterday it emerged that 40 out of 45 towns whose bids had been approved were represented by Conservative MPs, although Rishi Sunak told journalists last night the formula was "based on an index of economic need, which is transparently published actually I think by MHCLG based on a bunch of objective measures.”

Today the Labour leader told reporters: "We have no issue with areas getting funding, of course we need funding across the whole of the UK. We have had a decade where the economy has been stalling, there needs to be investment, we all want to see that funding going in.

"But it has got to go in properly, to the areas that most need it, and it has got to go in in a transparent way.

"If you end up with a list of 45 areas where the funding is going in and, by coincidence, 40 of them are where there is a Conservative MP, most people would say 'what's going on here, this looks fishy'."

Keir Starmer talks to NHS staff at Royal Derby Hospital during a post-Budget visit - Getty

11:18 AM

Covid bill will take 'decades' to pay off, warns Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said it will take "many years, decades and governments" to pay off the £407bn cost of Covid, following yesterday's Budget.

The Chancellor said his statement would start the process, and "stop the problem getting worse".

He told BBC Breakfast: "The shock that coronavirus has done to our economy has been significant and as I said yesterday, this won't be fixed overnight.

"It will be the work of many years, decades and governments to fully pay all that money back, but it is important that we get our borrowing and debt under control so it stops going up even after we've recovered."

The Budget would help "stabilise things", he added.

"That's what the forecasts from yesterday show, that we stop the problem from getting worse and hopefully start improving it over the medium term."

11:16 AM

Rishi Sunak 'hid' Budget cut to NHS, claims Labour eader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has attacked Rishi Sunak over his "astonishing" decision to cut day-to-day funding for the NHS, saying it was "hidden in that Budget".

Speaking at the Royal Derby Hospital, which he said was "still struggling with Covid cases", he said: "What's coming next is the backlog of cases - 4.5 million people on waiting lists, understandably not been dealt with in the last year, so the NHS is going to have a really hard year and I think most people will be pretty astonished that the funding is being cut."

The Budget documents revealed that there is a planned cut of £30 billion in day-to-day spending at the Department for Health and Social Care from April of this year, falling from £199.2 billion to £169.1 billion.

NHS England will see funding fall from £147.7 billion to £139.1 billion from next year, unless ministers commit to more funding for the health service. Mr Sunak said it was an "adjustment", and that funding would remain at "historic" highs.

Sir Keir said: "If you don't fund the NHS day-to-day you are heading for trouble and if we have a health crisis we are going to have an economic crisis and so the two are linked."

11:02 AM

In pictures: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fly the flag for levelling up

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are visiting Teesport in Middlesbrough today, following a series of announcements such as freeports, Treasury North and the towns fund, in yesterday's Budget designed to appeal to voters in the area.

Hard-hat at the ready: Boris Johnson waves from a boat on the River Tees - AP Pool

Ahoy: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak on the good ship freeport - AP Pool

10:52 AM

Labour hits out at Rishi Sunak's social care claim

Labour has hit out at Rishi Sunak's suggestion that the absence of a plan for social care was because he was waiting for a cross-party plan to be put together (see 8:24am).

Liz Kendall, shadow social care minister, said: "There was nothing in the Budget on social care, despite everything that has happened during this pandemic and the Prime Minister’s promise on the steps of Downing St to fix the crisis in social care more than 18 months ago.

“Today the Chancellor claimed this gaping hole is because the Government is trying to build cross party consensus about the way forward. Yet this has not been discussed or even raised with Labour’s front bench team, despite our repeatedly asking the Care Minister about this issue.

“Our society and economy need a care system that is fit for the future. Ministers must bring forward plans for reform as a matter of the utmost urgency and deliver on their promises to the British people.”

10:47 AM

Have your say: Is Rishi Sunak's Budget fair, honest and feasible?

Experts are now giving their verdict on Rishi Sunak's Budget yesterday, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies saying it "doesn't look deliverable" and he could be "taking a gamble" with the future recovery.

The Resolution Foundation has said that while business groups and Conservative MPs have not opposed the tax rises currently, things might get more challenging in two years' time.

Rachel Wolf, who co-wrote the 2019 manifesto, has suggested that the Chancellor is hoping he won't have to make all the tax rises he announced yesterday.

But if he does, Mr Sunak this morning insisted they were "progressive" with the heaviest burden falling on the richest people's shoulders.

But what do you think? Have your say in the poll below.

10:39 AM

Rishi Sunak's 'big change' in tax approach likely to be challenged in two years, says think tank head

Rishi Sunak's Budget represents a a "very big change around" in the Conservative approach to taxation - but it is unlikely to go unchallenged, the head of a think tank has said.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation economic think tank, said the Chancellor's big rise in corporation tax raised "serious questions both on where investment is going to come from in the years ahead - remember, it's not just this pandemic we are going through, it's Brexit plus this at the same time".

"Do Tory MPs agree with the Chancellor that the bit of Conservatism you need to hold on to is fiscal rectitude, not being low tax, or would they rather be low tax and just borrow lots of money?"

Business groups had not complained too strongly because the tax rises were still some way off, but "I would be amazed if in two years the CBI is not saying 'it's absolutely bonkers that we are raising corporation tax to 25 per cent".

10:29 AM

Rishi Sunak hoping to avoid 'all these tax rises', says manifesto co-author

Rishi Sunak is hoping he will be able to avoid "having to do all of these tax rises", if the economy improves in time, the co-author of the 2019 manifesto has said.

Rachel Wolf, founding partner at research and PR consultancy Public First, told a Resolution Foundation event the Government had learned "perhaps quite late" that it is "better to under-promise and hope you can over-deliver".

She added: "I suspect that the Government very much hopes that it is not going to end up having to do all of these tax rises, or at the least it is going to be able to continue these investments in the long-term in a way that does change things for businesses."

She also suggested Mr Johnson may use a major intervention later in the year to set out how he hopes to reshape the country, noting the Budget was "fundamentally a wartime budget of a cautiously optimistic government, it was not a 'build back better' budget.

"That leaves a lot of room later in the year for probably the Prime Minister to say a lot about what he wants the future of the country to be."

10:21 AM

Levelling up about 'Tory MPs' leaflets' rather than addressing inequalities, claims Labour MP

A Labour MP has accused the Government of basing the levelling up agenda on giving Conservative MPs something to "put on their leaflets" rather than addressing regional inequalities.

Yesterday it emerged that 40 out of 45 towns being handed multi-million pound funding were represented by Tories, while the Treasury North hub is being moved to Darlington, also represented by a Tory MP.

Darren Jones, chair of the business select committee and MP for Bristol North West, told Sky News that his city might have "lost out" from its freeports bid because if twas represented by four Labour MPs.

He added: "The levelling up approach seems to be based more on what Conservative MPs can put on their leaflets as opposed to really levelling up the country...

"All we got was £4.1m for local transport projects -that doesn't go anywhere near the needs... of our growing population in the West of England."

10:10 AM

Boris Johnson 'full of beans' after weight loss as he confirms £100m obesity package

Boris Johnson said he is "doing all I can to lose weight" as he announced funding to help the public get "fitter and healthier".

Mr Johnson said he has been eating fewer carbs, avoiding chocolate and "no more late-night cheese", coupled with early morning runs and is now "full of beans".

It comes as the Government announced a £100 million package to help drive down levels of obesity - which increases a person's risk of dying from Covid-19 or severe disease, as well as a number of other health problems.

Mr Johnson became unwell with Covid-19 himself last year.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Johnson said: "I know there are many people in the same sort of position as I am, and I was, who want to lose weight. That's why we're investing now in that whole national objective."

I’ve been doing all I can to lose weight, and I'm not only fitter and healthier but also happier for it.



10:08 AM

Variant vaccines will prompt 'difficult judgements' about future priorities, says MHRA boss

"Difficult judgments" will have to be made about the deployment of any modified coronavirus vaccines, the head of the medicines regulator MHRA has said.

Dr June Raine said: "We turn to the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, who have a wealth of data to try and make these judgments.

"They are difficult judgments and we know that age is the prime risk.

"What we will do, if and when the situation arises that we need to move rapidly to deploy a vaccine that's effective against variants, we will be working closely to ensure that JCBI is absolutely ready to give the right advice on how it should be deployed.

"It will be done in the same independent way in terms of our own decision but working closely with the authorities that have to make these decisions about deployment."

09:52 AM

Rishi Sunak: 'Too early' to give backing to vaccine passports

Rishi Sunak has said it is "too early" to commit support to vaccine passports, while a review is currently under way.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, the Chancellor said it was "a difficult and complicated question because it raises various practical, legal and ethical issues".

He added: "We are working through those, so the Prime Minister has a committee and we have not just ethicists but doctors and business people working together to look at that particular question, to consider all the issues in the round and come up with some recommendations in a few months' time and we will see if they can play a part."

Asked whether he was "minded to back" so-called vaccine passports, he said: "It would be too early for me to use a phrase like 'minded to'... there are some obvious challenges - some people are not able to, for health reasons, to get vaccinations. And then there is the practical aspect - how do we verify it, what kind of technology would one use, what circumstances would it be appropriate to use it?

"It is too early to say anyone is minded to do anything - that is quite a specific phrase - but I think it is right we go through all of that to surface what some of the issues and benefits might be and then we can decide and make a decision in the round in the coming months."

09:44 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak has signalled a big state 'out as far as the eye can see'

It feels a bit odd to talk about winners from this year's Budget, against the backdrop of the pandemic, says The Telegraph's financial columnist Ben Wright.

But nevertheless, there are clearly some groups - such as companies likely to remain shuttered for some time - who will be breathing a big sigh of relief that furlough has been extended until the autumn.

There is also more support for those on the lowest incomes, and potential house-buyers.

But larger companies, and millions affected by the frozen thresholds, will end up paying more tax.

But who is the real loser? Ben believes it could be those who believe in a Thatcherite world view, as we look set for a longer-term big state "out as far as the eye can see".

Watch his analysis below.

09:32 AM

2021 Budget winners and losers: use our tax calculator to see which you are

Millions of people will wind up paying more income tax as a result of Rishi Sunak's move to freeze the thresholds for income tax, inheritance tax, capital gains tax and the pensions lifetime allowance. Corporation tax is also due to jump in 2023.

But he also froze fuel duty and alcohol duty, extended stamp duty holiday and rolled out further support for individuals and businesses affected by Covid.

With all the different measures to factor in, are you a Budget winner or loser? Use our tool below to see.

09:23 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak 'going long' on Covid support with furlough extension

Rishi Sunak has extended furlough and other support past the roadmap deadline of June 21 to give businesses an "extra cushion".

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB), the Chancellor said furlough would run until September because "I wanted people to have the reassurance that we were 'going long', beyond the end of the road map, because of course things might change".

He added: "We wanted to accommodate even the most cautious view of exiting from the restrictions - hopefully that won't happen, we are making great progress, and thanks to everyone involved in the vaccination drive for making that possible.

"But it is also important to remember that, just because the restrictions end, businesses will still need to take time to recover, things will take a bit of time to get back to the way they were, so I think it is important to provide that extra cushion."

Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street before the Budget yesterday - No10 Downing Street

09:17 AM

Planet Normal: Why this Budget has left the UK in the danger zone

Rishi Sunak had little choice but to keep borrowing and spending when he announced his Budget, but for Planet Normal hosts and Telegraph columnists Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan, it’s time to be honest about how he’s keeping the economy on life support.

"It doesn't work to keep creating money to effectively buy up your own debts, and now we're in the danger zone”, Halligan tells the podcast. “He’s not levelling with us or the world as a whole about that, and my fear is that that lack of transparency will come back to bite us.”

Co-host Allison Pearson agrees: “People are being bought off with their own money, aren't they? It's our children's money. It's our grandchildren's money."

Listen to that - and hear Lady Carnarvon, owner of Highclere Castle, make an impassioned case for reopening England’s heritage sites earlier than May - below.

09:12 AM

Matt Hancock confirms 'fast-track' plans for Covid variant vaccines

Matt Hancock has confirmed a new fast-track approach to approving new vaccines for coronavirus variants, which will avoid having to seek new approval or ‘lengthy’ clinical studies every time.

During a visit to Glasgow Lighthouse Lab, the Health Secretary said: "We will have a fast-track approach to safely approving future vaccines that work against a variant of Covid-19.

"The vaccine programme has clearly been a huge UK success story, and part of the reason that we have been able to develop the vaccines so far so quickly is because of the MHRA's rigorous yet flexible approach, which has been based entirely on looking as quickly as possible at the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

"I'm delighted that they're taking that same principled approach to the approval process for vaccines that may work against variants."

09:00 AM

UK's unilateral move to extend grace period 'very frustrating', says Ireland's foreign minister

Ireland's foreign affairs minister described the UK's latest Brexit actions as "very frustrating" and said the EU is negotiating with a partner it "simply cannot trust".

Speaking on RTE Radio 1, Simon Coveney said the British Government is breaking the Northern Ireland Protocol and its own commitments with its unilateral decision to continue Irish Sea border grace periods until October.

"This is not the first time this has happened that they are negotiating with a partner that they simply cannot trust," Mr Coveney said.

"That is why the EU is now looking at legal options and legal actions which effectively means a much more formalised and rigid negotiation process as opposed to a process of partnership where you try to solve problems together, so this is really unwelcome."

08:51 AM

Nicola Sturgeon 'polished' but lacking detail, says Holyrood committee member

Nicola Sturgeon put in a "very good performance" at the Holyrood committee yesterday, but was lacking detail, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie has said.

Ms Baillie, a member of the committee investigating the Government's unlawful investigation of former first minister Alex Salmond, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It was very polished, as we've come to expect of her.

"But in the torrent of words that were exchanged over the eight hours I'm not sure that in some areas where we needed quite specific detailed answers that we actually got them."

A lack of information continued to be part of the problem in the committee's investigation, she added. "In my 22 years in Parliament, I have never been so obstructed, unable to do my job, as I have been on this committee."

She said not all the legal advice was handed over, meaning that questions about "key bits of the process" still cannot be asked.

08:38 AM

Budget 2021: Past corporation tax reduction didn't spur growth, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to raise corporation tax, saying "it is an increase, but it is an increase that still means we are lower than all our competitors".

Asked if he no longer believed that raising taxes would actually choke growth and cut the tax take, he said "there are other ways to support businesses", highlighting his super deduction policy announced yesterday.

But challenged on comments made by Theresa May and others, that cutting corporation tax actually helps boost the total tax take, he said; "You need an internationally competitive tax environment to support businesses to grow.

"Corporation tax receipts have risen as corporation tax has come down but the vast majority, if not all the increase is probably more likely due to the cyclical recovery in corporation profits, which took a real hammering in the last crisis and have taken quite a long time to recover," he added.

"Over the last few years haven't seen that step change in the level of capital investment that businesses are doing as a result of those corporation tax reductions."

08:33 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for saying country should live without fear

Rishi Sunak has said he is "not going to apologise" for having taken a more hawkish approach to the lockdown, in light of the high death toll from the second wave.

The Chancellor has long been identified with the group of ministers pushing for restrictions to be lifted earlier, and critics claim his 'eat out to help out' scheme was unwise in hindsight.

Challenged over comments he made previously suggesting the country had to 'learn to live without fear' of the virus, he said: "This will hopefully become something like flu, which we do learn to live with... We are not going to completely ever eliminate Covid and so like flu it will be something we learn to live with but do so in a way that doesn't require the degree of restrictions endured over the last 12 months."

"But in terms of it having come back over the last year, I am not going to apologise for that. We are dealing with a hopefully once-in-a-generation situation."

There was "no playbook" he added, so it was "absolutely right we adjust our economic response" as the situation demanded.

08:28 AM

Budget 2021: Future Covid costs to be considered in Spending Review, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said he will be looking at how much to allocate to Covid costs later this year, after the OBR warned that there was no provision beyond 2021/22.

The Chancellor said he had already set out £55bn of "extra funding to deal with all the various Covid costs", with an extra £1.6bn announced during the Budget "particularly for the vaccine drive, dealing with the need for booster shots this autumn" among other things.

Asked about the next steps, he said: "We will have to look at it in the round when do Spending Review this year."

08:24 AM

Budget 2021: Social care funding will wait for cross-party plan, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has defended the lack of any pledge to fix social care in the Budget yesterday, saying it will be based on a cross-party "consensus".

The Chancellor told Radio 4 it would "take some time and thought to get it right" and the focus for now remained tackling the virus.

"We are committed to finding a cross party solution to sustainable social care funding. It is important given the duration of social care funding. Right now our our focus is the pandemic, but the Health Secretary has started that work and if we can find consensus we will bring that forward."

He also stressed that the £4bn cut to spending on health was an "adjustment to previous spending plans", saying: "Underlying real growth in spending hasn't changed from the spending review."

The Government was committed to "delivering on our promises for more nurses, police officers, hospitals, and our levelling up agenda," he added. "Over the course of this parliament you will see public spending grow at historically high levels as we deliver on all of those commitments."

08:18 AM

Budget 2021: We are throwing everything we have at job creation, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has defended the decision not to phase out the uplift to Universal Credit, saying it is "a more generous approach" to keep it in place in full.

The Chancellor also stressed the various forms of support in house, on housing and council tax, as well as the kickstart scheme and lifetime guarantee.

"Helping people into good quality work is absolutely our focus and as the economy reopens it is right that is our focus," he says. "We are throwing absolutely everything we have at protecting, supporting and creating as many jobs as possible."

08:16 AM

Budget 2021 will 'support recovery', says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said his Budget will "support recovery" while continue being "generous" in support until well after the roadmap is due to complete.

Furlough and the Universal Credit uplift have been extended until September, while the roadmap sees the country reopened by June 21.

"The plan we set out yesterday takes the roadmap the Prime Minister outlined last week and builds on that," Mr Sunak told Rado 4's Today programme.

"It supports recovery in the timing of those measures but also is fair," he added.

Asked about the potential cliff edge when Universal Credit ends, he stressed the other benefits in place designed to get people back into work.

08:11 AM

Budget 2021: Labour calls for 'sensible financing solution for social care'

Labour has called for "a sensible financing solution for social care into the future", after the sector was missed out of yesterday's Budget.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Government has said it will set out future plans to deal with the financing needs of social care "time and time again for years" but still has not produced a necessary plan.

She told the Today programme: "We cannot continue as we are currently. I think we've seen in particular the situation for pay for so many social care workers is totally unacceptable.

"They've been the heroes of this crisis and yet they have not been valued in the way that they need to.

"So there needs to be a long-term approach to this, and I would say that actually that's been a consistent problem with Conservative-led governments - they've not faced up to the long-term problems in social care, not just funding, but delivery as well."

08:09 AM

Budget 2021: OBR raises warning over lack of cash for Covid after this year

The Government has failed to set aside enough to cover the cost of Covid beyond the financial year, the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said .

Richard Hughes told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that while there were plenty of additional resources for the current year, Rishi Sunak's Budget "provided basically no explicit additional resources beyond the coming financial year for the legacy of the pandemic for public services".

He added: "If we think we're going to need an annual re-vaccination programme, an ongoing test and trace capacity, to catch up on all the operations which the NHS hasn't been able to do over the past year...

"At the moment the Government hasn't set aside any additional resources for that activity, and in fact what it's done is cut about £15 billion of non-Covid spending beyond next year.

"So it's actually set itself up for more difficult spending rounds coming up this autumn, because it's put aside even fewer resources to deal with those those legacy issues coming out of the pandemic."

08:02 AM

Richest will pay 15-times what poorest pay in 'progressive' Budget, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has defended his "progressive" Budget amid concerns over the freezing of personal tax thresholds, revealing that the richest in the country would pay 15-times what those on the lowest incomes face.

Under the Chancellor's plans unveiled yesterday, millions of people will pay more tax over the coming years, after he froze thresholds for income tax, inheritance tax, capital gains tax and the pensions lifetime allowance.

But challenged on this, he told Sky News: "Freezing personal tax thresholds is a progressive way to raise money... crucially what people need to understand is that no one's take-home pay that they have today is affected or lowered by this policy."

He added: "Those on higher incomes are affected more by this policy - it is a very progressive policy and that is something that has been noted by independent think tanks that are respected, like the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and others who have made the point that the richest 20 per cent of households, for example, will end up contributing I think 15 times more than those on the lowest incomes.

"That is why this is a fair way to help solve the problems that we need to."

07:48 AM

ICYMI: Rishi Sunak's five-year tax raid after Covid crisis

Rishi Sunak has announced a five-year personal tax raid that will bring in more than £21 billion as the bill for vast Government spending during the Covid pandemic was laid bare.

The Chancellor froze thresholds for income tax, inheritance tax, capital gains tax and the pensions lifetime allowance, meaning millions of people will pay more to the Treasury. Corporation tax would jump from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in April 2023, although most smaller businesses will be spared the rise.

Revealing his Budget in the House of Commons, he did not hide from the tax hikes, saying: "I recognise they might not be popular. But they are honest." It means Britain now has a tax burden higher than at any time since the 1960s, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The Government's total Covid economic support was pushed beyond £350 billion as furlough and other major relief schemes were extended to the autumn.

Meanwhile, the UK now has its highest level of borrowing since the Second World War following a 10 per cent shrinking of the economy that was the largest fall in 300 years.