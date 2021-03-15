Politics latest news: Cressida Dick backed by government - but police must be 'accountable' over Sarah Everard vigil

Cat Neilan
·8 min read
The policing minister has stood by Cressida Dick  today, but said the police force must be "accountable" for its response to the Sarah Everard vigil this weekend.

Ahead of a crunch meeting with Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner today, Kit Malthouse said he "found it very distressing and the pictures were obviously alarming".

But asked if he backed calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, he told Sky News: "I don't, and I do recognise that police are in an incredibly difficult position.

"The Home Secretary has asked for this independent investigation into what actually happened, so that we can hold the police accountable, which I know they are happy to be so, to make sure that everything was done in accordance with the rules," he added. 

"We have to reflect on the fact that Saturday obviously saw a huge amount of emotion and anger, not just about the appalling crime that had occurred, but about a repressed sense of women's safety, that that was in jeopardy and under threat.

"That's what we will be talking about with the Prime Minister this afternoon, to see what more we can do."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:37 AM

Feminist group calls on Boris Johnson to halt policing bill

A feminist organisation focused on domestic and sexual violence services has called on Boris Johnson to halt the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill if he is "serious about ending violence against women". 

A statement published on Sisters Uncut's website claimed: "As the actions of police at peaceful vigils this weekend show, police abuse the powers that they already have - and yet the government plans to give them more powers in the police, crime, sentencing and courts Bill...

"The current 'tough on crime' approach does nothing to improve the lives of victims of violence and it protects police officers from accountability."

"This bill must be stopped, " it added. "Boris we don’t want your concern, we don’t want more reviews, and most importantly we don’t want any more laws. Too many people have already died at the hands of the police and the current government, and we need radical change."

08:27 AM

Sarah Everard: The Duchess of Cambridge's appearance was her 'Me Too' moment

Taken at face value, it was a personal display of sympathy for a young woman whose life was brutally and tragically cut short. No unscheduled public appearance by a member of the Royal family should ever be taken at face value, however, writes Gordon Rayner.

In deciding to lay flowers on Clapham Common for Sarah Everard, the Duchess of Cambridge was making a not-so-subtle political statement, knowing her message would be received loud and clear by the likes of Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan.

Just in case they needed any help interpreting her actions, royal sources let it be known that she “remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married”.

This was the Duchess’s “MeToo” moment, in a week when women have insisted that Sarah Everard’s death must be a watershed for women’s safety.

Read Gordon's full analysis here. 

08:23 AM

Cressida Dick 'superlative officer', says policing minister

Policing minister Kit Malthouse defended Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick amid calls for her to step down.

"Cressida Dick is an officer of superlative achievement in her life and she has been close to some incredibly successful investigations," he told BBC Breakfast.

"I know that she is very dedicated and committed to this issue of dealing with violence against women and girls in as assertive a way as we possibly can."

08:22 AM

Policing bill puts 'everyone shoulder to shoulder on crime', says minister

The Government will use its police, crime, sentencing and courts bill to ensure people "stand shoulder to shoulder on violence across the board", the policing minister has said, ahead of a Labour challenge. 

Kit Malthouse told Sky News he was "disappointed and a bit confused" by the opposition's decision to block the bill, which will be debated tomorrow, saying it offers "huge protections for the public, not least against serious sexual offenders".

He rejected claims that the bill would offer more protections for statues than rape victims, noting that "criminal damage already carries a sentence of 10 years", although this was "limited" according to value. "That ignores the emotional or symbolic value of war memorials," he added. "So we are just removing that anomaly."

"It seems unusual they would pick that particular issue to focus on when there is so much more in the bill," Mr Malthouse added.  

"We are using this bill to put everyone shoulder to shoulder on violence across the board, not just against women and girls, important though that is."

08:11 AM

Labour not backing calls for Cressida Dick to resign

Labour is not backing calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign in the wake of the Sarah Everard vigil on Saturday.

Sarah Jones, the shadow policing minister, said the focus "has to be on Sarah Everard and the increasing problems of violence against women".

"I don't think we want to be talking after this incredibly emotional week about Cressida Dick and her role," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "There's going to be an investigation, we know that, and we need some answers, because we were given assurances and I think we all felt that the response on Saturday was the wrong one.

"But the focus has to be on Sarah Everard and the increasing problems of violence against women, the increasing problems of harassment against women, and what we can do now in this Bill today to fix some of those problems."

On the weekend, London mayor Sadiq Khan issued a sternly-worded statement, saying he was "not satisfied" by the Met Police Commissioner's explanation for what had happened. 

08:06 AM

Cross-party female MPs to 'seize the moment' on policing bill, says Labour

Labour is planning to "seize the moment" by building cross-party support among female MPs to make a series of changes to a bill designed to crack down on protesters, in the wake of the Sarah Everard vigil. 

Shadow policing minister Sarah Jones told BBC Breakfast Labour was talking with "all the women across the House" about the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which will give police more powers over protests.

She added: "The fact there is no mention of women on a bill of this kind is really unacceptable... this is time for action, not more talking, the bill is there so lets get something good done."

It was time to be "tough on crime - we have suffered as women long enough". 

08:05 AM

Vigil organiser backs Cressida Dick against 'pile-on'

One of the organisers of a vigil to commemorate the life of Sarah Everard said she does not want Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, despite a storm of criticism over the force's handling of the event.

Anna Birley from the group Reclaim These Streets told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We are a movement of women seeking to support and empower other women, and as one of the most senior women in British policing history, we do not want to add to the pile-on."

She added: "We do want her to meet with us.

"We were hugely disappointed that she put out a statement yesterday without talking to any of the people who were organising the vigil and had such a difficult experience with the Metropolitan Police force."

08:03 AM

Police force failed to show 'sensitivity' during Sarah Everard vigil, says Labour

Shadow policing minister Sarah Jones said there was not "sensitivity" in the policing of Saturday's vigil at Clapham Common in south London.

"I think most people will agree that police have had to make a really difficult call often through Covid and I talk to police all the time as the shadow policing minister, and I have talked about some of these challenges," the Labour MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I think there were two things that went wrong. The first was that an agreement wasn't come to in advance with those women who really just wanted to pay their respects

"It wouldn't have been unlawful if an agreement had been reached, that's what the judge said, and it was unfortunate that an agreement wasn't reached.

"Then I think it was wrong the way it was policed on the night, the sensitivity wasn't there.

"I think it speaks now to the issue of the Government trying to rush through legislation that changes the laws again on public processions and assemblies and protests."

07:51 AM

PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown

Boris Johnson accepts it was a mistake to delay the start of the first national lockdown, close allies have said, while insisting the Prime Minister was let down by scientific advisers.

Mr Johnson would act “harder, earlier and faster” if he had his time again, supporters say, raising the possibility of a mea culpa moment in a future inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

As the first anniversary of lockdown approaches, Mr Johnson has rightly won plaudits for the runaway success of Britain’s vaccine rollout, but knows he will eventually have to confront the question of why the UK has suffered the highest death toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world.

