Politics latest news: DUP tells Rishi Sunak not to 'abandon' Northern Ireland to EU rule

The DUP has told Rishi Sunak he must not "abandon" Northern Ireland to European Union rule as the Prime Minister holds crunch talks in Belfast on his new Brexit deal.

The premier is meeting political leaders as he attempts to convince them to back his deal on improving the post-Brexit border arrangements rolled out under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The deal is designed to smooth trade and assuage the concerns of unionists about Northern Ireland's place in the UK but there are concerns it may not go far enough to win over the DUP and Tory Brexiteer MPs.

Asked what the DUP needs to hear from Mr Sunak today in order to return to powersharing at Stormont, Sammy Wilson, the party's chief whip at Westminster, told the BBC: "What we want to hear most importantly is where the negotiations have reached in removing the automatic application of EU law to Northern Ireland without any democratic input from the representatives in Northern Ireland and without any ability to change those laws if they are detrimental to Northern Ireland.

"We’ve been, quite frankly, abandoned to the EU ruling Northern Ireland through the imposition of single market rules."

10:37 AM

PM 'told UUP leader "there's a way to go yet"'

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that Rishi Sunak told him during their talks this morning that there was a way to go yet on the Northern Ireland Protocol deal.

"I will take what he said to me, he said 'there’s a way to go yet', is what he said, his words," he told reporters after the meeting in Belfast.

"That doesn’t mean that things won’t move quickly, that he did say there’s a way to go yet, so that tells me that a deal has not been finalised."

10:23 AM

Sinn Fein leader: 'Very much game on' to do deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Sinn Fein, said she believes it is "very much game on" after holding talks with Rishi Sunak over his potential deal on fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast, she said she wanted to see a "speedy conclusion of matters" and "we want to see the institutions restored here in the north".

She said she believes a "deal can be done, should now be concluded speedily" and "very, very significant progress has been made".

She said: "We now want to see a speedy conclusion of matters and above all else we want to see the institutions restored, government restored here in the north. The bottom line is that we have to ensure that any deal provides for ongoing access to the European single market, no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland and a protection of the Good Friday Agreement in all of its poarts.

"Those are the core elements and aspects that need to be protected but it seems to us that it is very much game on and we are very heartened by that. We are very, very conscious that a deal can be done, should now be concluded speedily, we hope that that will be the case."

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and vice president Michelle O'Neill speak to the media outside the Culloden Hotel in Belfast - Liam McBurney/PA

10:19 AM

Sir John Redwood criticises EU over Brexit deal

Sir John Redwood, the Tory former Cabinet minister, said the European Union needs to "stop imposing its laws and its court on Northern Ireland if it wants a deal on trade".

He tweeted this morning: "The EU needs to stop imposing its laws and its court on Northern Ireland if it wants a deal on trade. The EU has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and prevented Stormont meeting.

"Why were the Unionist parties in Northern Ireland barred from the talks with the EU and not told of possible concessions they would be expected to make?"

10:02 AM

Peter Kyle: 'NI can no longer be held back by the Tory Brexit purity cult'

Peter Kyle, Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary, said Northern Ireland can "no longer be held back by the Tory Brexit purity cult".

He tweeted the following this morning:

We hear for the umpteenth time a NI protocol deal is near.



To reiterate: if a deal can be done, @RishiSunak should do it.@UKLabour with @Keir_Starmer’s firm leadership stands ready to ensure parliamentary approval.



NI can no longer be held back by the Tory Brexit purity cult. — Peter Kyle MP (@peterkyle) February 17, 2023

09:59 AM

SDLP leader 'fairly optimistic' Brexit deal is close

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Rishi Sunak had given "scant" detail on the potential deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol during their talks this morning.

Mr Eastwood said he believed that Mr Sunak was "ticking the box" of engaging with the Stormont parties.

(Left to right) Claire Hanna, Colin McGrath, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and party colleague Matthew O'Toole speak to the media outside the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol - Liam McBurney/PA

"I think he’s very careful not to get into too much detail until the deal is done and I suppose that’s fair enough," he said.

Mr Eastwood said the Prime Minister "said the deal is not done yet" but "lots of progress has been made". Mr Eastwood said he would be "fairly optimistic that we’re very close to an agreement".

09:47 AM

Alliance Party leader: 'We are not over the line yet'

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Rishi Sunak is in listening mode, and that there is "some heavy lifting still to be done" to secure a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking after holding talks with Mr Sunak at a hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, she said it was "a very constructive and very positive meeting".

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long speaks to the media outside the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol - Liam McBurney/PA

She said: "He was very much in listening mode and keen to hear our views. It seems apparent that while he was not in a position to brief us about the details, that things are gradually moving in the direction of a potential deal.

"But we are not over the line yet. That doesn’t mean that we won’t be very soon, but there’s clearly some heavy lifting still to be done."

09:44 AM

09:25 AM

'We all know in every negotiation you don’t get everything you want'

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said "this is an important moment for our politics here" while on his way in to talks with Rishi Sunak in Belfast.

He told reporters: "Hopefully we’re getting very close to a deal. I spoke to the Taoiseach [Leo Varadkar] last night, I don’t think this is totally done and dusted yet but it’s nearly there.

"We’re coming very close to the time where people have to decide whether or not they’re going to take 'yes' for an answer.

"I think most of the issues that the DUP have put on the table will be resolved, and we all know in every negotiation you don’t get everything you want."

09:23 AM

Pictured: Northern Ireland political leaders arrive at Belfast hotel for talks with PM

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (right) and party colleague Matthew O'Toole arrive at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol - Liam McBurney/PA

09:08 AM

08:52 AM

David Lammy: UK relationship with US is 'poor' because of Brexit handling

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said the UK's relations with Europe are "bad" and the relationship with the Us is "poor" because of the Government's handling of Brexit.

He told Times Radio: "Well at the moment because of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and the Government's determination to tear up the treaty that it signed with the European Union just a few years ago, our relationships with Europe are bad, there's no structured dialogue, we're not able to move forward on issues like student mobility, like science, with our European colleagues.

"And also because of the undermining of the Good Friday Agreement by that Bill our relationship with Washington is poor. We need to get back into the world and reconnect with the global community."

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is currently making its way through the House of Lords. It would give UK ministers the power to make unilateral changes to post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland.

08:45 AM

Labour will 'assist' Rishi Sunak to get new Brexit deal through the Commons - David Lammy

David Lammy said Labour will "assist" Rishi Sunak to get a deal on fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol through the House of Commons.

The deal, depending on what exactly is in there, could face opposition from Tory Brexiteers and DUP MPs. But the support of the Labour Party should mean the Prime Minister would have no problem getting the deal passed.

Mr Lammy told Times Radio this morning: "It's clear that the pressure on Rishi Sunak has actually always been from a significant part of his own backbench, the ERG that have raised issues around the European Court of Justice, particularly.

"It will be interesting to see how Rishi Sunak overcomes those issues. But what we have said is that he does have Labour's support to get the changes through whatever mechanism he requires, we don't yet know whether he will tear up his bill, whether there'll be more motions for the House of Commons, but we will assist him in the coming days."

08:37 AM

08:26 AM

Northern Ireland must be freed from EU laws and ECJ oversight - DUP MP

Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP, made clear that the party wants Northern Ireland to be completely free from EU laws and European Court of Justice oversight.

Asked if his position was no ECJ oversight in Northern Ireland at all, Mr Wilson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "Well, the European Court of Justice oversight only occurs because it has to ensure that EU law applies in Northern Ireland and that it has been implemented.

"If the issue of being part of the single market rules and single market laws is removed from Northern Ireland then there is no need for the European Court of Justice."

He added: "It would ensure that Brexit actually applied to Northern Ireland, it would ensure that the UK Government has sovereignty over this part of the United Kingdom and that Northern Ireland was not separated legally from the rest of the United Kingdom as a result of the protocol. That is fundamental."

08:20 AM

DUP in 'let’s find a way through this mode'

The DUP wants to "find a way through" the current impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol and return to powersharing arrangements at Stormont, Sammy Wilson said.

The DUP MP told the BBC: "We are very much in a let’s find a way through this mode, because we want to have the powersharing arrangements restored in Northern Ireland."

He added: "We want to be in a problem-solving mode, but the problem is not caused by us. The problem is caused by the application of the protocol... part of which we believe are unnecessary and the Government has said should be changed."

08:15 AM

DUP MP: Northern Ireland has been 'abandoned' to EU rule

Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP and the party's chief whip in Westminster, said Northern Ireland has been "abandoned" to being ruled by the European Union.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Mr Wilson said: "What we want to hear most importantly is where the negotiations have reached in removing the automatic application of EU law to Northern Ireland without any democratic input from the representatives in Northern Ireland and without any ability to change those laws if they are detrimental to Northern Ireland.

"We’ve been, quite frankly, abandoned to the EU ruling Northern Ireland through the imposition of single market rules."

08:11 AM

Tory Brexiteers issue ECJ warning to Rishi Sunak

A former Brexit minister has warned Rishi Sunak that Northern Ireland "must cease to be subject to laws made in Brussels" as the Prime Minister attempts to get a new Brexit deal over the line.

Mr Sunak is in Belfast today to hold talks with political leaders as he tries to convince them to back his deal to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But he is facing Tory disquiet amid concerns the deal will not end the European Court of Justice's current role in Northern Ireland.

David Jones, now the deputy chairman of the European Research Group of Tory MPs, tweeted the following: