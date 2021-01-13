Politics latest news: Question Time showed too many Remainers, claims Government's pick for BBC chairman

Richard Sharp said he had given "substantially more" to cancer-fighting organisations - PA

The BBC's flagship programme Question Time had "more Remainers than Brexiters" in the run-up to the referendum, the Government's preferred candidate for the next chairman of the broadcaster has said.

Appearing before the DCMS select committee, Richard Sharp told MPs he did not think the overall coverage was one-sided, saying: "I believe there were some occasions when the Brexit representation was unbalanced.

"So if you ask me if I think Question Time seemed to have more Remainers than Brexiteers, the answer is yes, but the breadth of the coverage I thought was incredibly balanced, in a highly toxic environment that was extremely polarised."

Mr Sharp also revealed he has donated around £400,000 to the Conservative party in the last 20 years, but had given "substantially more to cancer-fighting organisations", adding his total donation to charities "dwarfed" his political donations.

But while he was accused of "coziness" with Government ministers, Mr Sharp, who was once Chancellor Rishi Sunak's boss, stressed he had undergone a rigorous process to take over from Sir David Clementi as the BBC chairman.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:27 PM

Welsh Secretary apologises for 'confusion' over Covid support claims

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said he is "sorry" after the Treasury wrongly announced Wales would be receiving £227 million in additional coronavirus support.

He told the Welsh Affairs Committee that the figure "was not new money" and was instead included in the £5.2 billion Covid recovery funding already committed to Wales.

Story continues

Mr Hart said: "I accept with a degree of humility that these messages aren't always perfect first time. I realise that did cause some confusion.

"But I'm hoping, taken in the context of the overall financial contribution made across the whole of the UK to try and help people through this crisis, that everyone understands there's no malice intended in that."

He added: "It is important to stress that was not new, and I'm sorry if anybody got the impression that it was new money."

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart - Eddie Mulholland For The Telegraph

03:25 PM

'We are on the case', promises health minister amid concerns about anti-vaxx disinformation

Ministers have been urged to take a tougher line against vaccine disinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labour's Baroness Thornton called for the Government to publish a strategy to tackle "anti-vax disinformation" to safeguard public health.

Lady Thornton said proposals to build public trust and encourage the uptake of vaccines should be brought forward and social media companies should promptly remove disinformation on vaccines.

Health minister Lord Bethell said confidence in vaccines remained high across the UK but there was a prevalence of misinformation, with "baseless and sometimes absurd narratives" being shared particularly through social media.

"We are not complacent," Lord Bethell told the House, adding: "We are on the case."

02:59 PM

Ministers mull blue envelopes for vaccine appointments amid concerns over missing post

Ministers are working on a plan to use blue envelopes to send out notifications of vaccine appointments, amid concerns about missing and delayed post.

Royal Mail is under pressure because of staff absences, the impact of social distancing on their operations and the sheer volume of post.

Wes Streeting, a Labour frontbencher and MP for Redbridge - an area affected by delays - told constituents that meetings were underway "with the Government and NHS England about having NHS mail even more clearly marked - in blue envelopes for examples - to prioritise the delivery of NHS mail.

"I know this would really help those of you who have experienced delays in prescriptions or medication."

He urged "a bit of forbearance given the challenges they face that are beyond their control."

02:46 PM

Ross Clark: It's astonishing the Government has considered discharging Covid patients to care homes

When the inevitable public inquiry into Covid-19 takes place, someone is going to have to answer for why care home residents were let down so badly.

For weeks during the spring peak elderly NHS patients were being discharged into care homes without so much as a test – something which only became mandatory on 15 April. PPE was redirected hospitals, leaving care home staff to improvise. Around half of all deaths in the first wave took place in care homes.

Moreover, what has happened to the promise to vaccinate care home residents and staff ahead of any other group? They were supposed to be top of the pile, and yet only 23 percent of elderly care home residents have so far had the jab. We’ve had, too, one case of care home staff being ordered into work in spite of just having tested positive for Covid-19.

As Ross Clark argues, it is unbelievable that the Government might repeat the errors of the spring.

02:42 PM

Have your say: Has the Government been too slow on border control?

Labour has attacked the Government over its late-night decision to delay airport testing by four days, saying it could cost lives.

Opposition MPs have also accused Boris Johnson of failing to grapple with the Brazilian variant quickly enough, with no ban on flights from the South American country announced several days after it was first identified.

This morning minister Victoria Atkins insisted the Government was monitoring the situation and conscious of the "delicate balancing act", not wanting to place more of a "burden" on the economy.

But has the Government been too slow? Have your say in the poll below.

02:36 PM

Scots Tory leader joins calls to ensure fishermen are compensated

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has joined calls to ensure Scottish fishermen are compensated, following Boris Johnson's suggestion they would be yesterday.

Neither Downing Street nor Environment Secretary were able to give clarity about the Prime Minister's comments, made during his appearance in front of the liaison committee yesterday, with his spokesman saying he was "setting out his desire".

Douglas Ross said financial compensation is "clearly needed by our fishermen right across the country", sharing the story of a local skipper whose catch is currently worth "half of what he needs to cover his costs".

02:17 PM

Lobby latest: No clarity from Downing Street over Scottish compensation plans

Downing Street has also failed to clarify exactly what compensation Scottish fishermen will be receiving, following Boris Johnson's announcement yesterday.

This morning George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, dodged questions about the Prime Minister's claim, including how much would be paid out, when and to whom.

This afternoon the PM's official spokesman said: "We recognise that there has been some temporary administrative issues following the transition transition period with specific regard to fishermen...

"We acknowledge there has been some administrative issues, and the Prime Minister was setting out his desire to ensure they are compensated."

Asked about Mr Eustice's lack of clarity, he added: "I believe he said he is looking at what support we can provide and will obviously be working closely with the fishing industry on that."

"We're obviously working closely with industry to ensure that we can resolve any temporary issues that emerge. The Cabinet Office have worked closely with businesses throughout the transition period, and that network remains ongoing to ensure we can address any issues that are temporarily raised.

02:05 PM

Lobby latest: JCVI is considering second phase vaccine priority list, says Number 10

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now considering who should be covered in the second phase of the vaccine rollout, Downing Street said.

The committee is reportedly meeting on Thursday to decide who should be prioritised - such as certain professions - after the most vulnerable have received their jabs.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "The JCVI are now looking at what phase two should look like.

"The JCVI have been asked to look at the next priority group of people... in terms of who should be next after (phase one) has concluded."

02:03 PM

Further 884 Covid deaths registered in English hospitals

A further 884 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 58,712.

Patients were aged between 27 and 101 years old. All except 48, aged 38 to 101 years old, had known underlying health conditions. The date of death ranges from 4 December 2020 to 13 January 2021.

The South East was the worst-affected region, with 209 deaths registered, followed by London with 185 and the Midlands with 175.

There were 117 deaths in the East of England, 80 in both North East & Yorkshire and the North West, and 38 in the South West.

01:56 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street dodges details on vaccine supply

Downing Street has refused to reveal the size of the UK's coronavirus vaccine supply, despite Boris Johnson pledging that the Government would be "transparent as we possibly can" on rollout data.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Vaccines are obviously in high demand across the world and it has been the case throughout that we haven't provided a commentary on the size of our supplies, or the detailed logistics around them.

"That will remain the case."

01:55 PM

Nicola Sturgeon defends publishing vaccine plan amid row with UK ministers

The Scottish Government has been forced to retract its Covid-19 vaccine delivery plan following a major backlash from UK ministers and manufacturers.

Ministers in Westminster reacted furiously on Wednesday evening to the decision by the Scottish Government to publish its plan for deliveries, which has effectively revealed how many doses the UK is expecting.

The fallout has been compounded by Jeane Freeman, the Scottish health secretary, naming a vaccine storage facility. The Scottish Government has argued the name was already in the public domain.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed the plan had been "temporarily" removed after the UK Government £raised concerns about the level of information we included in that on the projected supply of vaccine£.

She added: “We were seeking to be very transparent around all aspects of this, to be clear on the targets we are setting for the numbers of people vaccinated and then to give people as much assurance as we can, subject to all the caveats that we still have to put in place about the supply flows that we are expecting.”

Read the full story here

01:51 PM

Lobby latest: Announcement on Brazil variant coming shortly, says Downing Street

Ministers have met to discuss "urgent measures" to restrict any spread of the Brazilian coronavirus variant, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Ministers have met this morning to consider urgent measures to reduce the potential spread to the UK of the Brazilian variant."

An announcement is expected to follow the meeting.

01:50 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street defends delay on airport testing

Downing Street has defended the delay to enforcing the requirement for pre-departure coronavirus tests when travelling to England.

Labour has attacked the delay - which was announced late last night - suggesting it could cost lives.

But the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We always said we'd introduce the regulations on Friday and the law is still coming into force on Friday.

"We've implemented a grace period over the weekend until 4am on Monday so passengers can have a little bit more time to ensure they can get access to tests that meet our requirements."

Asked if the delay was giving the strain a chance to enter the UK, he said: "It is important to remember this is alongside other measures we have in place.

"We will continue to look out for new variants and new strains."

01:49 PM

Lobby latest: Every area of England getting 'fair share' of vaccine, says Downing Street

Every area is receiving its "fair share" of coronavirus vaccines after figures showed a disparity in the rollout of jabs, Downing Street has insisted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is among the local leaders to complain that his region is losing out, estimating that just 10 per cent of doses were going to the capital, despite it being the home of around 13.7m people.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We've rolled out the vaccination programme across the country and we've ensured that every area receives a fair share of the vaccinations and we will continue to do that.

"You will continue to see the vaccination programme accelerate through this month and throughout February and the PM's been clear that we will ensure there is a vaccine centre close to everybody by the end of the month."

01:47 PM

Lobby latest: Work on 24/7 vaccine centre at early stage, Downing Street suggests

Ministers are looking at the "possible options" to deliver coronavirus vaccines around the clock, but was unable to put a date on the launch - marking a shift from Boris Johnson's tone yesterday.

During PMQs, the Prime Minister told MPs "we will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can", saying the Health Secretary will set out more shortly. This was welcomed by Sir Keir Starmer.

But asked for details on when that would be, the Prime Minister's official spokesman suggested work was only just starting.

"We're looking at the possible options to deliver vaccines 24/7," he said.

"Some people who may benefit from being able to receive a vaccine at different hours to others, so we're open to the options and we are looking at how we can deliver it."

01:36 PM

Environment Secretary dodges questions about fishing compensation

The Environment Secretary has repeatedly failed to give details of a compensation scheme for fishermen, promised by Boris Johnson yesterday.

The Prime Minister told the liaison committee the Government was planning to compensate firms who were being affected by post-Brexit disruption.

But asked by SNP MPs including Dr Philippa Whitford and Drew Hendry, George Eustice struggled to elaborate, instead focusing on work being carried out to resolve the problems.

He told them: "We're working very closely with the industry and with [logistics firm] DFDS to identify what we can do to address some of the problems that have been encountered."

He added: "We do need people to pay attention to the detail and to get that paperwork right. We're working closely with the industry to acclimatise themselves to this administrative process."

Seafood exporters in Scotland have been hit by "layer upon layer" of administrative problems - AFP

01:30 PM

Trumps actions 'matter of gravest concern', says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Outgoing US president Donald Trump's actions are "a matter of the gravest concern", Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Commons leader told MPs that it was "right" for the Government to "get on with the American president, the new American president, incoming president."

But he added: "I must confess, the actions of the outgoing president were a matter of the gravest concern.

"I don't think it's the business of government ministers to criticise the leaders of friendly countries, but what happened in Capitol Hill is a reminder of how delicate and fragile democracy is.

"And (it is) the responsibility of politicians to protect democracy and not to be what one might call an accessory before the fact to disorder. That is a real problem and let's hope for better things in the United States and that our special relationship will be able to flourish."

01:28 PM

Labour 'undignified' to criticise Boris Johnson over bike ride, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was spotted cycling in a park seven miles away from his residence.

Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said: "It seems that the Prime Minister doesn't take his own advice to stay local, exercise locally.

"I don't know if it was the letters from the backbenchers that said what a terrible Prime Minister he was. They must have said 'on your bike' and he actually took it literally."

Mr Rees-Mogg responded: "He was clearly exercising reasonably within all the rules, both the spirit of the rules and the letter of the rules. I think this sort of game of trying to pick holes in what people are doing when they're obeying the rules is undignified.

"And I think there is clarity in the rules. I think people know what they're supposed to do, and people are allowed to exercise and they are allowed to at the moment meet one person whilst they're exercising - these rules are absolutely clear."

01:26 PM

Putting a date on lockdown lifting is 'tempting fate' claims Jacob Rees-Mogg

Putting a date on when Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted is "tempting fate", Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The date appears to be slipping since the Prime Minister first ear-marked mid-February as a likely point, with Matt Hancock yesterday refusing to acknowledge March 8 - three weeks after the vaccination of vulnerable people should be completed - as a possible date.

This morning Dr Susan Hopkins suggested restrictions could last until "at least" Easter.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham urged for the Government to give the country "light at the end of the tunnel."

But Mr Rees-Mogg told the Commons: ""It's really a matter of achieving critical mass and having enough people vaccinated at which point life will change and we will get (back to) normal which is something we all welcome."But the lesson of the last few months is that putting a date on things is tempting fate."

01:08 PM

Hancock 'hugely grateful' to pharmacies joining vaccination programme

Matt Hancock has said he is "hugely grateful" to the community pharmacies who started giving out Covid vaccinations today.

Boots, Superdrug and several independent stores will be the first of hundreds of community pharmacies to offer vaccinations protecting against Covid-19.

Two hundred community pharmacies are due to come online over the next fortnight as more vaccine supplies come on stream by the end of the month.

Hugely grateful to the community pharmacies rolling out the COVID vaccination today



We'll keep accelerating the vaccine roll-out in the national effort pic.twitter.com/VL7LGcp7IQ — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 14, 2021

01:02 PM

Iain Duncan Smith: The Government must do more to crack down on trade with China

The Chinese Communist Party's repression is intensifying throughout the country and well beyond its borders.

Whether it is the appalling plight of the Uighurs and other religious communities, the snuffing out of freedom in Hong Kong, or its widespread use of inhumane practices such as torture, the West can no longer turn a blind eye to the evils perpetrated by those in charge in Beijing.

As Iain Duncan Smith argues in today's column, it is time for the free world to re-evaluate our relationship and dependency on China.

It is time to impose those targeted sanctions on officials and entities in Beijing complicit in grave atrocities.

Members of the Muslim Uighur minority demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul - AFP

12:49 PM

Labour building 'close' relationship with Joe Biden, says Starme

Labour is already building "a close working relationship" with US president-elect Joe Biden's team, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

During a visit to a mass vaccination centre in Stevenage, the Labour leader said the Democrat's presence in the White House will "make a huge difference" in America as well as in the UK.

"We hope to have a good working relationship," Sir Keir said.

"We would've loved to have been there for the inauguration, that's not going to be possible with travel restrictions but we're already building a close working relationship between my team and president-elect Biden's team."

: Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer - Getty

12:32 PM

People 'bewildered' by Government delay on airport testing, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Government for delaying the requirement for pre-departure coronavirus tests before arriving in the UK.

During a visit to a mass vaccination centre in Stevenage, the Labour leader: "It's a complete mess again. Priti Patel has talked tough about the borders but other countries have been doing testing for months and months.

"People are really worried about strains in other parts of the world, in Brazil, et cetera.

"Yet again we've got a Prime Minister and a Government that's late, slow and... they're putting testing back another few days.

"I think people will be bewildered and they will feel that we're exposed - there's a gap in our defences. We can't go on like this with delayed decisions not being made in a competent way."

Keir Starmer looks on as Ruby Byers receives the first of two vaccination shots - Getty

12:19 PM

Prioritise teachers and police officers for vaccine, says Tory mayor candidate

Teachers and police officers should be prioritised for the vaccine in the second stage of the rollout, the Conservative candidate for London mayor has said.

Shaun Bailey called on the Government to make its decision now, before completing the top four categories in mid-February.

“It’s clear to me that we should prioritise those occupationally at risk. In other words, police officers and teachers," he added.

"Both groups have spent the last year on the frontlines, turning up for work and helping to keep our country going. So they deserve as much protection as we can provide.

"That’s why I’m calling for those in frontline occupations like police and teachers to be prioritised — so we can reopen the country and put Britain on the road to recovery.”

12:16 PM

London is not getting enough vaccines, Sadiq Khan claims

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed the capital is not getting its fair share of vaccine doses, and is planning to speak to vaccines deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi today.

The Labour mayor said: "I am hugely concerned that Londoners have received only a tenth of the vaccines that have been given across the country.

"The situation in London is critical with rates of the virus extremely high, which is why it's so important that vulnerable Londoners are given access to the vaccine as soon as possible."

I’m hugely concerned that Londoners have received only a tenth of the vaccines that have been given across the country.



I’ll be speaking to Government today to ensure we urgently receive an amount of the vaccine that reflects our size, density and the level of need in our city. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 14, 2021

11:51 AM

Travel to the UK from Brazil not restricted due to 'economic burden', says minister

A minister has insisted the Government is not moving slowly to act on the concerning new variant identified in Brazil, saying they are "monitoring it very closely" and "practical measures" were being worked out.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm new restrictions on travellers arriving from Brazil and other countries following a meeting of the Government's key "Covid-O" committee this afternoon. Yesterday he struggled to define what specific action was being taken to prevent the new variant being imported into the UK.

Last night Sir Patrick Vallance told ITV's Robert Peston "we don’t know for sure" if the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines will work on the Brazilian and South African strains.

But Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted they were not moving slowly, telling Sky News: "What we need to ensure is that when we make these very, very important decisions that have a huge impact on people's personal lives, but also businesses, we have got to have a little bit of time to let that bed in.

"The Prime Minister was clear that measure will be taken, we have acted decisively in the past with both the Denmark and South African variants, so I wouldn't want to speculate further at this stage."

She added: "There is a very delicate balancing act between controlling the virus but also making sure we are not putting too much burden on the economy."

11:31 AM

Discharging Covid patients to care homes 'history repeating itself', says Labour

Government plans allowing hospitals to discharge Covid patients to care homes is "history repeating itself with potentially tragic consequences yet again", the shadow health secretary has said.

Care providers have said they are "deeply worried" about the latest proposed rules, which advise clinicians to release patients without requiring them to have a test 48 hours before discharge if they have no new virus symptoms and have isolated in hospital.

Responding to the Telegraph's story today Jon Ashworth said: “Having failed to protect care homes in the first wave it appears ministers simply have not learnt the lessons.

“We urge ministers to review this guidance and ensure that no one is discharged into a care home without a Covid test, to protect lives.”

A care home resident receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - Reuters

11:18 AM

Sherelle Jacobs: Lockdown sceptics have one last chance to lead the Covid debate

Is that light at the end of the tunnel, or flames licking the bottom of the rabbit hole from hell? In committing to yet another lockdown, society may now be stuck in a trap that it is yet to fully understand - a push for Zero Covid through further lockdowns.

No 10’s more astute critics in Parliament have realised this. Having lost the original lockdown argument, this group of MPs – which has organised as the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) – is focusing its energy on lobbying the Government to reopen society once the vulnerable have been vaccinated. You would be forgiven for thinking that the CRG is pushing at an open door.

But what the lockdown-sceptics haven’t quite articulated is that, once again, the public has been persuaded into a lockdown based on a delusion.

The myth of the first lockdown was that it would only have to last three weeks. Sherelle Jacobs argues that the myth of this lockdown is that life can resume in spring.

11:06 AM

'Nearly there': Former minister Tracey Crouch celebrates last chemo round

Former minister Tracey Crouch has said she is "nearly there" as she marks her last round of chemotherapy.

The 45-year old Chatham & Aylesford MP and former sports minister announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last summer.

My last chemo! Thank you to the wonderful team at @MTWnhs for looking after me, my family and friends for their incredible support, the kindness of those who've walked this path before & sent tips & my constituents for their patience. Nearly there 💪 pic.twitter.com/kBLH68uAtY — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) January 14, 2021

10:43 AM

Priti Patel: Action should be taken against Chartwells

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said "action should be taken" against food provider Chartwells after images of poor-quality free school meal parcels sent to families were widely shared on social media.

She told ITV's This Morning: "Those were just appalling in every way. The voucher scheme is coming back in place on January 18, so that scheme is coming. Quite frankly that scheme is just so, so important.

"I do think the company that were involved with that appalling display of food parcels should be ashamed of themselves quite frankly - it was thoroughly unacceptable and it is right that the Government are investigating them.

"I personally think some action should be taken against that company."

A mother shared a photo of a delivery which she estimated cost £5.22, rather than the £30 vouchers she is entitled to. - Twitter

10:40 AM

Exercise 'on your own', says Priti Patel

Priti Patel has said people should be exercising alone - going against the recommended guidance.

Under current rules in England individuals are allowed to exercise outdoors with one other person from a different household.

But the Home Secretary told ITV's Good Morning: "The clarity is exercising on your own and not socialising."

She added: "The point to make about any exercise - yes, it should be local, people exercise differently. But exercise on your own and don't use it for a social meeting."

She said "cycling is fine, because you are on your own, you should not be cycling with other people".

Ms Patel continued: "Running, exactly in the same way because you are on your own, walking on your own."

10:27 AM

No tightening of lockdown 'today or tomorrow', says Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that the Government is not bringing in new social distancing restrictions "today or tomorrow".

Ms Patel stressed that ministers are focusing on increasing the enforcement of current restrictions to keep the spread of coronavirus down rather than bringing in new measures.

Asked whether further restrictions could include a three-metre social distancing rule or the requirement to wear masks outside, she told ITV's This Morning: "The plans are very much to enforce the rules.

"This isn't about new rules coming in, we're going to stick with enforcing the current measures.

"We are not thinking about bringing in new measures today or tomorrow."

Priti Patel: "We're going to stick with enforcing the current measures." - PA

10:11 AM

DUP minister 'peddling panic' over food supplies, claims Sinn Fein MP

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard accused Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots of "talking up a problem".

This morning the DUP minister claimed that hospitals and schools may run out of food when the three-month grace period runs out.

"That is a major crisis and I have raised this with Michael Gove," he said. "Seriously, are we going to have a situation where our hospitals and schools are not able to feed the children at school, they're not able to feed their patients?"

But the South Down MP claimed he was "peddling panic needlessly to divert the gaze of angry supporters who are angry at Irish Sea Border".

Poots on @BBCNolan talking up a problem despite the fact that officials from his department DAERA, DEFRA & EU have agreed a solution in recent days & will test in days ahead



He’s peddling panic needlessly to divert the gaze of angry supporters who are angry at Irish Sea Border — Chris Hazzard (@ChrisHazzardSF) January 14, 2021

10:00 AM

Brussels hits back over Oliver Dowden's claims on touring musicians

Brussels has hit back after Oliver Dowden blamed the EU for the Brexit trade deal's impact on British touring musicians, writes James Crisp.

The European Commission said that it was Britain's fault that musicians are not one of the professions covered in visa-free stays in the bloc, which will mean greater costs for touring.

Mr Dowden, the Culture Secretary, told the NME the EU was to blame, saying the bloc was "letting down music on both sides of the Channel”.

A Brussels spokesman said "The UK has chosen to no longer allow the free movement of EU citizens to the UK. It also refused to include a chapter on mobility in the Agreement.

"These choices inevitably mean that travel between the EU and the UK – including for business purposes – will no longer be as easy as it was while the UK was a Member State."

Dowden has argued that the EU was “letting down music on both sides of the Channel” - PA

09:56 AM

Northern Irish hospitals and schools may run out of food after Brexit grace period, minister warns

Northern Ireland's hospitals and schools risk running out of food when post-Brexit Irish Sea trade grace period comes to an end, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has claimed.

After the grace period, which runs out at the end of March, supermarkets will have to comply with more rigorous animal health certification processes than currently.

"It was made very clear to us by the suppliers to both hospitals and schools that if the current arrangement for supermarkets isn't extended in a few months' time that they will not be able to supply our hospitals and schools with food," the DUP minister, told BBC Radio Ulster.

"That is a major crisis and I have raised this with Michael Gove.

"Seriously, are we going to have a situation where our hospitals and schools are not able to feed the children at school, they're not able to feed their patients?

"That is an outrageous situation that we in Northern Ireland have been put in as a result of the protocol negotiated between the UK Government and the European Union."

09:43 AM

Vaccine rollout paused at Newcastle hub because of bad weather

Hospital bosses have advised older people not to visit Newcastle's Centre for Life mass vaccination hub today because of snow in the city.

The Newcastle NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust said those who had an appointment today should "rebook for another day when the weather is better".

They added: "No need to risk travelling in the bad weather."

❄️❄️⚠️⚠️We're advising older people who are booked for their COVID-19 vaccine at the Centre for Life today to rebook for another day when the weather is better. It's easy to do by calling 119. No need to risk travelling in the bad weather. pic.twitter.com/BdefJADbiQ — Newcastle Hospitals (@NewcastleHosps) January 14, 2021

09:34 AM

Labour attacks 'middle of the night' decision to delay airport testing

Labour has attacked the decision to delay airport testing by four days, claiming it is "putting people at serious risk".

Grant Shapps announced the move last night, saying it was "to give international arrivals time to prepare".

But Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary, said: "The Government has lacked a comprehensive airport testing policy through this pandemic and now it is slipping into utter chaos.

“Issuing statements in the middle of the night, because their proposals are unworkable, causes ever greater challenges for travellers and industry.

“This chronic failure is also putting us at risk yet again, from strains such as those that emerged in South Africa and Brazil. As ever, Ministers are too slow to act and it’s putting people at serious risk.”

09:27 AM

It's not just supply that is holding up vaccine rollout, minister admits

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins as conceded the speed of the vaccine rollout is being determined not just by supply but the number of people able to administer the jabs.

So far ministers have insisted supply is the major constraint in the programme.

When asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain why other frontline workers such as teachers and police officers could not be vaccinated she said: "We absolutely understand this but we have the supply of vaccines that we have and we are aiming to get up to two million doses delivered each week.

"We would love everyone to be vaccinated right now but we have to be realistic."

Ms Atkins also said she could not give a timeframe for when vaccinations will begin to be provided 24/7 and added: "It's not just the availability of the vaccine, it's having the people to do it.

"I would not want to give you a timeframe because I am not involved in those discussions. It does take time, and we have to do it carefully and we have to do it with safety absolutely paramount in our minds."

09:21 AM

Planet Normal: 'Ludicrous' lockdown 'removing hope' from the public, says Sir Graham Brady

The third coronavirus lockdown has been accused of containing “ludicrous” measures which are “removing hope and aspiration” from the public by a senior Tory MP.

Sir Graham Brady, the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, lamented the measures which have restricted members of the public going for walks with friends or sitting on a park bench.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player below, Sir Graham accused ministers of “infantilising people, refusing to accept they can make common-sense decisions for themselves.”

The past ten months have seen “an authoritarian attack” on the fundamental human rights of the British people, he adds.

09:13 AM

Brexit disruption 'breaches fundamental element of Good Friday Agreement' claims DUP MP

The Good Friday Agreement could be breached as a result of disruption to post-Brexit Irish Sea trade, a DUP MP has warned.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Northern Ireland protocol was "damaging the Northern Ireland economy", and therefore the peace deal.

"And furthermore, that agreement makes clear that Northern Ireland will remain an integral part of the United Kingdom unless the people of Northern Ireland vote otherwise."

"Therefore this breaches a fundamental element of the Good Friday Agreement by increasingly separating Northern Ireland from Great Britain in trading terms - our biggest trading partner, our biggest trading market, and that simply doesn't help anyone in Northern Ireland."

He rejected suggestions this was the inevitable outcome of leaving the Single Market - something the DUP supported - insisting it was not the case for businesses in Britain.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (c) rejected suggestions that disruption between GB and NI was inevitable after Brexit - PA

09:07 AM

Major logistics firm suspends UK deliveries over 'significant' Brexit disruption

A major logistics firm has suspended deliveries to the UK due to "significant" problems caused by post-Brexit red tape.

German giant DB Schenker, which has about 76,000 employees in 2,100 locations, “has been forced to put a temporarily hold on the acceptance of new consignments for shipment” to Britain, it said in an e-mailed statement, Bloomberg reports.

Just 10 per cent of goods it had been commissioned to ship were accompanied with accurate customs forms, the firm said.

Last week parcel delivery firm DPD also temporarily suspended deliveries into the EU due to high error rates with new customs forms.

Michael Gove last week warned of "significant additional disruption" as a result of the changes - Reuters

08:49 AM

Covid in care homes: Is the Government about to make the same mistakes again?

Of all the mistakes that have been made during the coronavirus pandemic, the Government's decision to send infected hospital patients back into care homes last March is likely to feature predominantly in any future public inquiry.

Covid ripped through facilities caring for 400,000 residents in England, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) later confirming that care homes accounted for roughly half of all excess deaths – 25,374 – between March 7 and September 18.

The figures completely undermined a claim by Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, in May that the Government had "thrown a protective ring" around care homes.

Now, as care homes are once again at risk of being overwhelmed, owners fear that history is not only in danger of repeating itself but also of killing off the sector altogether.

Read Camilla Tominey's analysis here.

A care home resident talks to local GP staff after receiving an injection of the coronavirus vaccine - PA

08:46 AM

Scotland ploughs ahead with airport testing plan, despite delay in England

England might have delayed airport testing for four days - but rules requiring travellers arriving in the country to have a negative coronavirus test are in force in Scotland.

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney told BBC Breakfast there was no change to his plan in light of Grant Shapps' late night announcement.

He said: "The position in Scotland is that those restrictions are in place and we want to see people following those restrictions to make sure that we minimise the risk."

Asked, "So you have to have a test before you travel to Scotland?", he replied "Yes" and agreed that the restrictions apply now.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney - PA

08:29 AM

ICYMI: Airport tests delayed four days to give travellers grace period

The Department for Transport (DfT) has been forced to delay its pre-departure testing for passengers after a backlash from the travel industry over hold-ups in guidance for the new regime.

Passengers and airlines are to get a weekend grace period when they will not be fined after being left in limbo over the types of Covid tests that would be accepted by border officials when they arrived in the UK.

Grant Shapps had promised last week the DfT would detail the “specificity” and “sensitivity” required of the tests, whether the gold standard PCR, which can cost up to £180, or the cheaper more rapid LAMP or lateral flow versions.

Our exclusive story was later confirmed by the Transport Secretary on Twitter:

UPDATE: To give international arrivals time to prepare ⏱️ passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from MONDAY 18 JANUARY at 4am 📅 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 13, 2021

08:21 AM

Lockdown measures under 'constant review', says minister

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins said that the Government was keeping coronavirus restrictions under "constant review".

When asked on BBC Breakfast on Thursday if restrictions needed to be tightened, as they have been in Scotland, she said: "Well we keep this under constant review, but we keep coming back to this point: this is incredibly serious.

"We know from the pressures on the NHS that hospitals in particular are very, very overstretched at the moment."

When asked why people were still allowed into the UK without a test despite the new Brazilian variant she added: "From Friday the regulations come into force that people will be required to show a negative test before departing."

08:14 AM

Don't stop following rules because of 'great news' about immunity, says minister

People must continue to follow the rules, despite the "great news" that people have some immunity to Covid-19 after contracting the virus, a minister has said.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins told Sky News: "The science on this is developing, as with this pandemic we all know it is unprecedented, we are all learning as time goes by and it is fantastic that we have such a great team of scientists working on this.

"But the message from Government, I'm afraid, remains the same: all of the measures that we have, whether it's 'hands, face and social distancing', all the lockdown measures that we are currently in, they all still apply.

"This vaccination news, or indeed the news that if you have already had Covid you might have some immunity, that's great news for the future but we all must play our part in sticking to the rules so we can start to, in due course, release these lockdown restrictions and get back to some form of normality."

08:12 AM

'Sign of plateauing' in hospitalisations, says Professor Ferguson

There is a "sign of plateauing" in cases and hospital admissions in parts of the country, a leading epidemiologist has suggested.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling led to the original lockdown in March, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was "much too early" to say exactly when case numbers would come down but in some NHS regions they appear to be "plateauing".

He said: "It looks like in London in particular and a couple of other regions in the South East and East of England, hospital admissions may even have plateaued, though it is hard to tell if they are coming down.

"It has to be said this is not seen everywhere - both case numbers and hospital admissions are going up in many other areas, but overall at a national level we are seeing the rate of growth slow."

08:11 AM

Lockdown rules could last until 'at least' Easter, PHE boss warns

Lockdown rules could last until Easter "at least", despite the vaccine rollout being on target, a Public Health England director has warned.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for Test and Trace, told the Today programme that the "seriousness" of the situation facing the NHS was likely to linger for some time.

"If we can start bringing that down from vaccination of individuals, now over 80 and then over 70s, that will really help us.

"But I still think we are going to have difficult time at least until Easter," she added. "I hope after that we would see reduced infection rates, as we did that time last year."

Yesterday Matt Hancock rejected suggestions that restrictions could be dropped from March 8, as many MPs are expecting, saying he had not put a date on it.

07:58 AM

Labour leader to urge greater use of pharmacies for vaccine rollout

Thousands of pharmacies must be used to help deliver round-the-clock coronavirus vaccinations by the end of next month, Sir Keir Starmer has urged.

The Labour leader - who will visit a vaccination centre in Stevenage today - said the Government needs to "match the nation's ambition" with a 24/7 rollout of jabs.

He has called on ministers to deploy England's 11,500 community pharmacies to guarantee vaccines can be delivered on every high street.

Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that the NHS will launch a round-the-clock vaccination service as soon as possible, despite Downing Street previously saying there was no clamour for a 24/7 model.