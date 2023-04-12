Politics latest news: Sunak's Brexit deal will bring US billions to Northern Ireland, says Biden

Joe Biden has lavished praise on Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal as the US President said the Windsor Framework will lead to "significant investment" in Northern Ireland.

The US President said there are "scores" of American companies that want to invest in Northern Ireland and the framework will provide the "stability and predictability" for them to do so.

Delivering a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Mr Biden said that since the Good Friday Agreement was signed 25 years ago the size of the Northern Ireland economy had doubled and he believed in the years ahead it could "more than triple".

He said: "I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland, significant investment in Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile, Mr Biden urged the DUP to return to powersharing arrangements at Stormont as he said an "effective devolved government... is going to draw even greater opportunity in this region".

He added: "I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored. That is a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens."

01:45 PM

Analysis: Joe Biden was careful not to warn or threaten DUP over powersharing

Joe Biden was careful not to warn or threaten the DUP as he called for a return to powersharing at Stormont, writes James Crisp, The Telegraph's Europe editor.

He also joked about his English roots in what may have been an effort to reassure unionists who accuse him of wanting a united Ireland.

But he also made clear there were huge economic benefits on offer, if Stormont was restored and the DUP accepts the new Brexit deal.

The President also spoke passionately about the benefits of peace and the Good Friday Agreement, which created devolved government in Northern Ireland.

01:42 PM

US President posed for selfies after concluding speech in Belfast

President Joe Biden walked into the audience after concluding his speech at Ulster University, welcoming guests with handshakes and a warm smile.

He could be seen chatting to attendees as he passed slowly through the crowd lingering in front of the stage. The US President also took selfies.

US President Joe Biden poses for a selfie after concluding his speech in Belfast at Ulster University this afternoon

01:21 PM

Joe Biden speech snap analysis

Joe Biden dangled the prospect of massive US investment into Northern Ireland in his speech, as he said the next 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement should be marked by economic growth and prosperity, writes James Crisp, the Telegraph's Europe editor.

But he suggested that investment would only come if the DUP drops its year-long boycott of Stormont and returns to power-sharing in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The unionists have refused to do that, despite Rishi Sunak negotiating a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland with the EU.

Joe Biden, the US President, delivers a speech at Ulster University in Belfast this afternoon - Chris J. Ratcliffe /Bloomberg

Foreign investment in the UK’s poorest region is far less likely without a stable devolved government in place.

The US is the largest foreign investor in Northern Ireland, which has unique dual access to both the UK and EU market thanks to the Windsor Framework agreement.

Mr Biden offered the prospect of a brighter and richer future for Northern Ireland as a reward if the DUP backs down, accepts the Brexit deal and returns to Stormont.

01:19 PM

'It matters to us, to Americans, and to me personally'

Joe Biden concluded his speech by saying: "Today I come to Belfast to pledge to all the people of Northern Ireland, the United States of America will continue to be your partner in building the future the young people of our world deserve.

"It matters to us, to Americans, and to me personally."

01:14 PM

Joe Biden: Return of powersharing would 'draw even greater opportunity' to Northern Ireland

Joe Biden said that Brexit had resulted in "complex challenges" in Northern Ireland but he believed the Windsor Framework was an "essential step" forward which will help to "preserve and strengthen" the Good Friday Agreement.

The US President said the "stability and predictability" provided by Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal will pave the way for "significant investment" in Northern Ireland.

Turning to powersharing at Stormont, Mr Biden said he believed "democratic institutions... remain criticial for the future of Northern Ireland".

The US President said that "effective devolved government... is going to draw even greater opportunity in this region".

He added: "I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored. That is a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens."

01:07 PM

'Scores' of US companies want to invest in Northern Ireland, says Biden

Joe Biden said that since the Good Friday Agreement was signed 25 years ago the size of the Northern Ireland economy had doubled.

He predicted that if things continue to head in the right direction then he believes the size of the economy could "more than triple" in the years ahead.

The US President said there are literally "scores" of American companies which want to invest in Northern Ireland.

01:05 PM

Joe Biden: Preserving peace in Northern Ireland a 'priority' for US

Joe Biden told the audience at Ulster University that "there is a large population [in the US] that is invested in what happens here, that cares about what happens here".

The US President said preserving peace and protecting the Good Friday Agreement is a "priority for Democrats and Republicans alike and that is unusual today because we have been very divided".

He added: "Your history is our history. Your future is America's future."

01:02 PM

'At least that part is consistent'

Joe Biden said the UK ambassador to the US used to kid him that he was English, despite his regular references to his Irish ancestors.

He said Captain George Biden wrote the rules of mutiny for the British Navy.

"At least that part is consistent," he joked.

01:00 PM

US President: There were 'no guarantees' Good Friday Agreement 'would hold'

Joe Biden said that it was "good to see Belfast, a city that is alive with commerce, with art and I would argue, inspiration".

He said that where there used to be barbed wire in the city centre there is now a "cathedral of learning", referring to the new Ulster University building.

The US President said that when the Good Friday Agreement was agreed 25 years ago there were "no guarantees that the deal on paper would hold".

12:56 PM

Joe Biden begins speech at Ulster University

Joe Biden is now on his feet at Ulster University.

The US President said that he believed that the glass building he is speaking in would not have been able to exist the last time he was in Northern Ireland.

"I don't think it would have stood up very well," Mr Biden told the audience.

The US President received a standing ovation from the crowd when he arrived on stage.

12:55 PM

US-UK relationship in 'great shape', says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has described the UK’s relationship with the US as being "in great shape", describing them as "very close partners and allies", following his meeting with Joe Biden in Belfast.

Mr Sunak said they discussed economic investment in Northern Ireland as well as foreign policy issues.

"That comes on the back of a meeting I had with him last month in the US, I’m seeing him again next month at the G7 and then I’m going to Washington in June; we’re very close partners and allies, we co-operate on a range of things, whether that’s supporting Ukraine or economic security," he said.

"I think actually the relationship is in great shape, and the President and I have lots that we’re working on together."

12:53 PM

Rishi Sunak: 'Pleasure' to welcome Joe Biden to Belfast

12:41 PM

Belfast audience waits patiently for arrival of Joe Biden

Onlookers are lining the balconies overlooking the modest stage where the US President is due to deliver a keynote speech at Ulster University this afternoon, writes Amy Gibbons.

The floor is also full of guests including Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris. The audience has just heard from the university's vice-chancellor Paul Bartholomew.

Those eagerly watching from the balconies above returned a “whoop” when they received a shout out from Joe Kennedy, the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

Cameras and journalists are crowded at the back of the room as they await the arrival of Joe Biden.

12:37 PM

US President has now met with Northern Ireland political leaders

US President Joe Biden has now met with the leaders of the five largest political parties in Northern Ireland after arriving at the Ulster University campus in Belfast.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood each met with the President briefly.

Mr Biden is due to deliver an address at the university’s new £350 million campus at about 1pm.

12:31 PM

Joe Biden's great-grandfather was from West Sussex

Joe Biden makes much of his Irish roots, which has fuelled DUP accusations that he hates Britain, writes James Crisp, The Telegraph's Europe editor.

Ten of Mr Biden’s 16 great great grandparents came from Ireland, where he is guaranteed a rapturous “homecoming” welcome after he leaves Northern Ireland later today.

But the US President is far less talkative about his English ancestry.

William Biden, the President’s third great-grandfather, came from Westbourne, a small village in West Sussex, according to records from 1820.

12:17 PM

Biden meets with Northern Ireland political leaders

The leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties have now gone to their meeting with Joe Biden before the US President gives his speech at Ulster University at 1pm.

12:08 PM

Liz Truss to warn Margaret Thatcher’s economic legacy is being ‘strangled into stagnation’

Liz Truss is due to deliver a big speech in Washington DC this afternoon, getting underway at about 4pm UK time.

The former prime minister will use the address to warn that Margaret Thatcher’s economic legacy is being "strangled into stagnation".

Ms Truss will criticise high taxes, big government and authoritarian regimes in a speech hosted by a US think tank. She will also launch an attack on "woke culture" taking over institutions and question whether Western nations are still "match-fit to take on China".

11:42 AM

'We are aware of a security breach'

Northern Ireland police are investigating a suspected security breach in the operation around Joe Biden’s visit, the BBC reports.

A member of the public said he discovered what police think is a copy of an "operational order", which includes information on officer deployment around Belfast for the visit.

The police said: "We are aware of a security breach. An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

"We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place."

11:38 AM

Joe Biden tells reporters he is 'here to listen' at start of meeting with Rishi Sunak

The US President told reporters he was "here to listen" as he met Rishi Sunak at a hotel in central Belfast this morning.

Joe Biden faced a volley of questions from reporters at the start of the meeting, including whether he had a message for Northern Irish political parties and why he was not discussing a trade deal while on his visit to the UK.

Mr Biden, meeting the Prime Minister on the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel, said: "Heck of a view out there."

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak hold talks in Belfast this morning - Patrick Semansky /AP

11:26 AM

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden hold talks in Belfast

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak are now holding talks in Belfast.

The US President and the Prime Minister were all smiles as they started their meeting, with each having a cup of tea on the table in front of them.

Broadcast cameras were present for the initial interaction between the pair before being escorted away.

11:13 AM

Crowds gather in Belfast ahead of Biden speech

Crowds have begun to gather in Belfast city centre before Joe Biden’s speech at Ulster University, writes James Crisp, The Telegraph's Europe Editor.

Mr Biden is holding talks with Rishi Sunak before the historic address. He will also meet leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties.

Guests arriving at Ulster University are undergoing tight airport-style security. IDs are being checked and all bags going through scanners as people enter the campus before the 1pm speech.

Firearms officers with sniper rifles have taken up positions on the rooftops of the university.

Mr Biden arrived on a rainy Tuesday night but the weather today is bright and sunny.

11:10 AM

Joe Biden: 'Great to be back' in Northern Ireland

Hello, Northern Ireland!



10:42 AM

US President to say next 25 years in Northern Ireland 'should be marked by economic growth and prosperity'

Joe Biden will say the next 25 years in Northern Ireland should be marked by "economic growth and prosperity" when he delivers a speech in Belfast at lunchtime, the White House has suggested.

The US President will address a mixture of young entrepreneurs, business leaders, and representatives of the UK Government at Ulster University.

Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council senior director for Europe, told reporters ahead of the speech: "I expect the President will talk about how the last 25 years were focused on peace, but the next 25 years should be marked by economic growth and prosperity."

10:38 AM

Biden to tell Northern Ireland political leaders that voters 'deserve' powersharing government

Joe Biden will today reaffirm his belief that the people of Northern Ireland "deserve to have a democratically elected powersharing" government at Stormont, the White House has said.

The US President is set to meet with the five largest political parties in Northern Ireland later during his visit to the Ulster University campus in Belfast. He will meet with the party leaders, but it is not expected to be a formal sit-down group meeting.

In a briefing to journalists, Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council, was asked what the President’s strategy will be to encourage the DUP to end its boycott of powersharing arrangements.

She said: "The main message of the President to all parties, to all people of Northern Ireland, is to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement, and obviously pillar one and the devolved institutions here in Northern Ireland are a fundamental part of the Good Friday Agreement, and so I think the President's message – as he said on St Patrick’s Day and I expect he will reaffirm today – is the United States’ strong support for that, the belief that the people of Northern Ireland deserve to have a democratically elected powersharing representative governance."

10:29 AM

Biden and Sunak not expected to discuss trade deal during Belfast talks

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak are not expected to discuss a free trade agreement between the US and the UK during their meeting in Northern Ireland this morning, the White House has indicated.

In a briefing to journalists, Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council, said the focus of the meeting will be Northern Ireland, as well as touching on the war in Ukraine.

She said: "I don’t anticipate that the two leaders are going to be talking about a free trade agreement on this trip… I think their conversation is going to focus primarily on the situation in Northern Ireland given that that’s where they’re meeting, as well as the chance to touch base on Ukraine and some other issues."

10:06 AM

White House rejects DUP's claim that Joe Biden is 'anti-British'

The White House has insisted it is "simply untrue" that Joe Biden is anti-British and hates the UK, writes Amy Gibbons, The Telegraph's political correspondent.

Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council senior director for Europe, stressed the UK is one of the US's strongest and closest allies.

She also said the people of Northern Ireland can decide for themselves whether to back Irish reunification when asked if the President was in favour of a united Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement allows reunification referendums to be held on both sides of the border if it seems likely a majority of Northern Irish people back the move.

Asked during a briefing with reporters if Mr Biden was in favour of Irish reunification, as unionists believe he is, Ms Sloat said: "The president is a strong supporter of the Good Friday Agreement and the Good Friday Agreement includes mechanisms by which the people of Northern Ireland can make that decision for themselves."

Responding to DUP accusations (see the post below at 08.10), she later stressed Mr Biden's track record showed he was not "anti-British".

10:00 AM

Rishi Sunak presents Points of Light award during visit to Belfast

Rishi Sunak has personally presented a six-year-old boy who is awaiting a heart transplant with an award recognising his "outstanding" contribution to his community.

The presentation to Daithi Mac Gabhann is one of the Prime Minister’s engagements coinciding with US President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak presents six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is awaiting a heart transplant, with an award recognising "outstanding volunteers" for his contribution to his community - Niall Carson/PA

A new organ donation law for Northern Ireland is named in honour of the Belfast boy in recognition of his and his family’s campaign for law changes.

Mr Sunak met Daithi and his family as part of the Prime Minister’s daily Points of Light award.

09:55 AM

'Keir Starmer is not a nasty man by any measure'

Jonathan Reynolds defended the Labour Party's controversial new attack adverts which take aim at Rishi Sunak (you can read the original story on the adverts here) as he said Sir Keir Starmer is "not a nasty man by any measure".

The shadow business secretary told Sky News this morning: "Keir Starmer is not a nasty man by any measure but he is someone who believes it is fair to hold the Government to account.

"I think after 13 years of Conservative government, they have been in power now the same length as the last Labour government, it is reasonable to do so."

Mr Reynolds said that Labour is "not going to shy away from holding the Government to account because we think it is fair and reasonable to do that as well, at the same time as putting forward out more positive offer".

09:39 AM

Labour: US has 'role to play' in restoring powersharing at Stormont

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, said Joe Biden and the United States of America have a "role to play" in the efforts to restore powersharing arrangements at Stormont.

Mr Reynolds said today's intervention by the US President as he visits Belfast is "not something anybody should feel uncomfortable with".

He told Sky News: "All of us, I think, would want a situation where that [Stormont] ran smoothly. That is not what the history of Northern Ireland has been and it is not the contemporary political situation and the United States has been a part of this process, it has as a nation invested time, political time, and effort in the process.

"It has a role to play and if any of our friends and allies can assist in getting Northern Ireland back into that powersharing position, I think we should welcome that so I think the intention, the focus, from President Biden today is not something anybody should feel uncomfortable with or not want to see happen.

"We need to use everything we can to make sure we can continue the tremendous progress Northern Ireland has made."

09:16 AM

Watch: Joe Biden is greeted by Rishi Sunak after arriving in Belfast last night

08:45 AM

US-UK trade deal talks won't start until 2025 at the earliest

Negotiations for a US-UK free trade deal are unlikely to restart until 2025 at the earliest, nine years after the Brexit vote at the EU referendum.

Joe Biden, the US President, called off talks that had been taking place under Donald Trump when he took office, putting the prospect of any agreement on ice.

Rishi Sunak is now targeting smaller deals, such as on specific sectors or with individual US states, instead of an overarching agreement with America.

A White House spokesman confirmed on the eve of Mr Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland this week that there were no "active" negotiations happening about a trade deal.

A UK government insider close to trade policy told The Telegraph that talks are unlikely to start again until at least early 2025, when a new US president could be in place.

08:31 AM

Joe Biden's itinerary for today

This is what Joe Biden's day is scheduled to look like:

Mid-morning: The US President will meet with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, for formal bilateral talks in Belfast.

Lunchtime: Mr Biden will deliver a speech at Ulster University as he marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He is due to speak with the leaders of the main political parties in Northern Ireland before the address.

Early-afternoon: The US President will leave Belfast to travel to Dublin. He will then travel on to County Louth - an area to which he has traced his ancestral roots - for a tour of Carlingford Castle. Later he will spend the night in Dublin.

Joe Biden, the US President, disembarks Air Force One after his arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, last night - Kevin Lamarque /Reuters

08:19 AM

DUP MP: Rishi Sunak 'bowed to US pressure' when agreeing Windsor Framework

Rishi Sunak "bowed to pressure" from the US when he agreed his Windsor Framework Brexit deal with the EU, a DUP MP has claimed.

Sammy Wilson, the party's chief whip at Westminster, said the UK Government had been "spineless" in its approach to resolving issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Referring to problems with the Windsor Framework, Mr Wilson said: "This is of course the result of a Prime Minister who claimed to be a Conservative and Unionist Prime Minister, bowing to pressure from, partly at least anyhow, bowing to pressure from the Americans.

"And Joe Biden has played his part in that and he has to accept the responsibility which he has in the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement not working today and also in the political stability in Northern Ireland being impacted by foreign interference from the EU, backed by foreign interference by the American government and unfortunately responded to by a spineless government at Westminster."

08:10 AM

'He has got a record of being pro-Republican, anti-Unionist, anti-British'

Sammy Wilson questioned whether Joe Biden could have a positive impact on resolving the impasse on restarting powersharing at Stormont.

The DUP MP claimed the US President "has got a record of being pro-Republican, anti-Unionist, anti-British" and that Mr Biden will be viewed by many in Northern Ireland as "extremely partisan".

He told TalkTV: "He has got a record of being pro-Republican, anti-Unionist, anti-British as well of course as we saw the sides he took during the debates on Brexit and on the Northern Ireland Protocol and trying to force the UK to fit into the EU mould.

"So I am not too sure what influence he is going to have on unionists in Northern Ireland. Certainly Republicans will love the fact that he has visited here but I suppose this is more about Joe Biden, his re-election attempts and appealing to the Irish vote in America."

08:06 AM

DUP tells Joe Biden not to 'lecture us about democracy' during visit to Belfast

Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP and the party's chief whip at Westminster, has told Joe Biden not to "lecture us about democracy" as the US President visits Belfast today and attempts to boost efforts to restore powersharing at Stormont.

The leaders of Northern Ireland's main political parties are expected to have the chance to speak to Mr Biden before he delivers a speech at Ulster University at lunchtime.

Asked if there was any chance of Stormont being back up and running before the local elections next month, Mr Wilson told TalkTV: "First of all I hope that he doesn’t come here and lecture us about democracy and getting the Stormont assembly going.

"He wouldn’t accept any interference in the affairs of America by outside bodies or outside governments and I don’t think he should expect us to respond to that either.

"I don’t see any prospect if the Government is not prepared to undo the damage which the framework has done."

The DUP has said it will not return to powersharing arrangements until its concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland have been addressed.