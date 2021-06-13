Politics latest news: EU leaders need to show some 'respect' over Northern Ireland, says Dominic Raab

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron discuss Brexit at the G7

EU leaders need to show some "respect" and stop the "offensive" suggestion that Northern Ireland isn't part of the UK.

Dominic Raab hit back at Emmanuel Macron's comments that Northern Ireland was not a full part of the UK.

However the Foreign Secretary described the French President's language as "offensive" with the consequence of "real world effects".

He said: “We need a bit of respect here and appreciation for all communities in Northern Ireland."

Mr Raab added that to distinguish the two was like saying Catalonia was not part of Spain, or Corsica as not part of France.

It comes after The Telegraph reported that Boris Johnson asked Mr Macron on Saturday at the G7 Summit: "How would you like it if the French courts stopped you moving Toulouse sausages to Paris?” when discussing the transportation of cold meats across the Irish Sea.

A source said Mr Macron replied that it was "not a good comparison because Paris and Toulouse are part of the same country”.

Mr Raab also told Sky News that the UK wanted "tensions eased" and a "flexible, pragmatic approach". "What we cannot have is both the Northern Ireland protocol being applied in a very lopsided way or the Good Friday Agreement being undermined as a result of it," he said.

09:18 AM

Northern Ireland tensions

Away from coronavirus and re-opening, the other big topic of conversation at the G7 summit has been Northern Ireland.

However, talks in Cornwall between Boris Johnson and key EU figures have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in the dispute over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland.



As reported today far from triggering a breakthrough in the stand-off over customs checks there, the bilateral meetings triggered a wave of critical media briefings from all sides.



It comes after the Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Friday that "all options are on the table" when asked whether he would waive checks on meat imports if no agreement is reached by the end of this month.



Speaking this morning Dominic Raab cautioned of having "serially seen senior EU figures talk about Northern Ireland as if it was some kind of different country to the UK".



He said: "It is not only offensive, it has real world effects on the communities in Northern Ireland, creates great concern, great consternation."

08:59 AM

UK must proceed 'carefully and cautiously'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has the media round this morning and appeared to be lining the public up for a delay.

He told Sky News that the Government needed "to sift the data very carefully".



"We have done a great job with the vaccine rollout but, as the PM said, we want to proceed irreversibly. That means we need to do it carefully and cautiously," he said.

Mr Raab added that the UK is "in a race to roll out the second dose of the vaccine against the variants".

08:51 AM

Politics today

While all eyes are on the G7 summit this weekend, Boris Johnson cannot escape the mounting pressure over the June 21st reopening. Later this afternoon the Prime Minister will give a press conference where he is expected to announce that the final easing of controls for June 21 will be delayed. The blog will cover the conference at 2pm.