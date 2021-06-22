Politics latest news: Boris Johnson says leaving EU ‘allows us to shape a better future’, five years on from Brexit vote

Brexit has allowed ministers to "shape a better future for our people", Boris Johnson has claimed, as he marks the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum.

The Prime Minister told the Commons the vote had allowed Britons to "take back control of issues that matter to people of the United Kingdom".

That have resulted in the "freedom to establish eight free-ports across the country, driving new investment; to develop the fastest vaccine programme in Europe, to protect and invest in jobs and renewal; to control immigration system and to sign a historic trade deal with Australia".

It will "allow us to shape a better future for our people", he added.

His comments come as Brendan Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, told MPs he was looking to make changes to the protocol.

He told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee: "the current position of the Protocol is not sustainable, it is causing issues for businesses and consumers and citizens in Northern Ireland, and we need to rectify that... It is reasonable for anybody to take the view that we have said that there will be changes because there has to be.

"The current status quo is not sustainable."

02:30 PM

HMS Defender crew on 'high alert' after gunfire was heard

A BBC journalist aboard the HMS Defender said the crew was on "high alert" and gunfire had been heard, with Russian jets "still buzzing" around.

More than 20 Russian aircraft were monitoring the Royal Navy destroyer and "indeed we have heard shots fired, we believe they were out of range", Jonathan Beale said.

He said: "Throughout this transit crew onboard HMS Defender have been on high alert, on action stations, and at one stage they did put on white flash (protective equipment) to protect their faces just in case there was going to be an exchange of fire but they did not think that would happen and it did not happen. They did hear gunfire, we think from one of the Russian Coastguards that was shadowing us."

He added that Russia had also tried to "make a manoeuvre to make sure that HMS Defender altered course but HMS Defender continued down that recognised shipping lane inside Crimean territorial waters, within 12 miles of the coast".

02:25 PM

Matt Hancock hails latest milestone as 60pc of adults are fully vaccinated

More than three in five adults in the UK have received a second dose of a Covid vaccine, Matt Hancock has confirmed.

Some 75,188,795 million doses have been administered in total, meaning 43.4 million people have received their first dose (82.5 per cent), while 31.7 million people have had both doses (60.3 per cent).

3 in 5 adults across the UK have now had two jabs for Covid-19 🇬🇧



We know how important second doses are - we are on track to deliver the commitments we need by 19 July.



The vaccine is our route out, so come forward & get the jab. pic.twitter.com/7QHZXJG0K4 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 23, 2021

02:16 PM

Brexit anniversary: Why George Osborne's house price crash never happened

Back in 2016, then-chancellor George Osborne made headlines with a prediction that if Britain left the EU, house prices would fall by between 10pc and 18pc in two years.

Fast forward five years, and the forecast has not aged well. The drop never happened. In fact, in May, data from building society Nationwide showed national house prices jumped 10.9pc.

Of course, a few things have happened in the interim. The property market has been overhauled by a global pandemic, a new desire to move after lockdown and a massive tax incentive. But the fact remains that Britain’s housing market has not felt the macroeconomic shockwaves from Brexit that so many anticipated.

So what did Mr Osborne get so wrong? Or have we actually not felt the real repercussions from Brexit yet?

Read this article to find out.

01:56 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 condemns verbal abuse hurled at Professor Van-Tam

Downing Street has condemned abuse faced by deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam from an anti-vaccination protester.

A video shared online showed Professor Van-Tam being shouted at as he entered the Ministry of Defence building on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "People working to fight the pandemic and save lives, which is what Professor Van-Tam is doing every single day, should never face that kind of appalling behaviour for doing their job. The right to free speech is fundamental to our democracy, but violence, threats or intimidation is absolutely never acceptable."

Last week, BBC journalist Nick Watt was hounded by anti-lockdown protesters.

01:53 PM

Lobby latest: School sports days can go ahead, says No 10

School sports days are allowed to go ahead, Downing Street has said, after backlash over plans to allow more than 60,000 fans into Wembley Stadium for the European Championship at the same time as lockdown restrictions continue for the public.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Outdoor events like sports days can go ahead in line with existing restrictions, such as maintaining class or year group bubbles, and regular cleaning of sports equipment.

"It's also worth saying that it's up to schools to risk assess their sports day plans and decide if it's appropriate to invite spectators. It would be possible for spectators in groups of 30 to attend. So depending on the size of the area, multiple groups of 30 could attend events, as long as there's no mixing between those groups."

01:52 PM

No apology over PM's use of 'jabber' during rape debate

Boris Johnson's use of the word "jabber" was aimed at the Labour Party, rather than the subject of low rape convictions raised by Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister's press secretary has said.

She refused to apologise for the comments, which came after the Labour leader had used all six of his PMQs questions to probe the PM on the decline in sexual assault cases being prosecuted.

Asked why Mr Johnson used the word "jabber", she replied: "I think that exact phrase was used at the end of the exchange and I think it was a broader point about the fact that Labour often do not follow up their words with actions - similar to wanting to talk about tougher sentences but not actually voting for the bill that would deliver that."

The press secretary said the Prime Minister would not be withdrawing the comment.

01:49 PM

Lobby latest: Chilled meats extension on the table, says No 10

An extension to the grace period on chilled meats is still being discussed between the UK and the European Union as part of talks about the Northern Ireland protocol, Number 10 has confirmed.

Deliveries of chilled meats - including sausages and burgers - could be effectively banned from crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland at the end of the month unless an extension, which has been formally requested by the UK, is agreed.

Asked whether Boris Johnson was optimistic about an extension, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We're discussing this with our EU counterparts currently.

"There is no further update and that work is ongoing. We do want to find a solution."

The No 10 spokesman said the Government had not received a response "as yet" to its letter requesting a continuation of the grace period.

01:48 PM

British ambassador summoned by Moscow over Defender incident

Deborah Bronnert, the British ambassador to Russia, has been summoned by Moscow authorities following the incident with HMS Defender, Ben Wallace has revealed.

The Defence Secretary told the Commons' defence committee: "Since I spoke, HMA Moscow has now been summoned to the embassy and obviously to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow."

01:46 PM

Chris Addison: Dominic Cummings seems worse than Malcolm Tucker’

British actor, writer and director Chris Addison - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

Westminster veers between using The Thick of It and Yes, Minister as their reference points. But as former star Chris Addison points out, in an interview with The Telegraph, reality has overtaken fiction.

“The facade has gone," the man who played hapless spad Ollie says. "The facade of competence and good intentions. The loss of shame in politics means we’re seeing the incompetence: it’s on display. There’s less pomposity and pretense to point at."

Nevertheless, he’s fascinated by Dominic Cummings, a figure for whom a TV drama has already been written, but even that didn’t quite capture just how bizarre he is.

“The trestle table in the Rose Garden is one of the most ridiculous moments in modern politics. By all the rules of his job, if you become the story, you’re doing it wrong. But he couldn’t be happier to be the centre of attention.”

Read our interview in full here.

01:36 PM

Royal Yacht will have 'important national security role', says defence minister

An image issued by 10 Downing Street showing an artist's impression of a new national flagship, - PA

A successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia will have "an important national security and foreign policy function", a defence minister has said.

Baroness Goldie said the main role of the £200m vessel would be "to promote trade and to protect the nation's economic security".

She added: "It is not a new royal yacht, it is a new national flagship. I think that's a very good thing if I must make my opinion clear. The MoD will be responsible for the initial cost of taking the flagship though the procurement process but the source of government funding for the rest of the project is still to be determined."

She added: "To the cynics I would say this ship will have an important national security and foreign policy function. It is not a warship and its primary role will be to promote trade and to protect the nation's economic security."

01:25 PM

Nicola Sturgeon attacks Michael Gove’s ‘sneering, arrogant condescension' on IndyRef2

Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at the "sneering, arrogant condescension" of Michael Gove, after he told The Telegraph there would be no second independence referendum before the next General Election.

The First Minister told PA news agency: "Every time we hear that kind of sneering, arrogant condescension from Michael Gove - or whatever UK Government minister it may be - completely refusing to accept Scottish democracy, actually the more they just build support for independence.

"If we can't even have a UK Government that respects the choices we make democratically which - in an election just a matter of weeks ago - was an overwhelming victory for the SNP on the manifesto commitment to have the choice of independence, not to force independence on people but to give people the choice at the right moment after we're out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If that can't even be respected, then the idea that the UK is a partnership of equals just completely disintegrates."

01:21 PM

Lobby latest: Uefa VIPs will face fines if breach restrictions in UK

Any breaches of coronavirus restrictions by Uefa officials travelling to the UK for the Euros would be punished with fines, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said that discussions were still under way with Uefa and Public Health England over the "final detail" of whether officials would be allowed into the UK for the semi-finals and final without having to quarantine.

But he said: "As I've said before, we wouldn't do anything that compromises the safety of the public. Those who are eligible to come will be subject to a strict code of conduct and you can expect that to include daily testing, staying in designated hotels, use of designated private transport and compliance with all other Covid restrictions, including social distancing, face coverings, and test, trace and isolation."

Asked if they would face fines if these rules were breached, he said: "We're updating on that... any breaches of restrictions would result in fixed penalty notice fines."

01:20 PM

Lobby latest: Russian claims to have fired on HMS Defender 'incorrect'

Downing Street has said the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender was taking the "most direct" route from Ukraine to Georgia along an "internationally recognised travel corridor" and was not subject to warning shots fired by Russia.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It's incorrect to say either that it was fired upon or that the ship was in Russian waters. HMS Defender was taking the most direct and internationally recognised route between Ukraine and Georgia.

"As you know, the UK does not recognise Russia's claim to Crimea and we continue to uphold the international consensus that Russia's annexation of Crimea is illegal."

He said the UK and other countries had been informed by Russia it was undertaking a "gunnery exercise" near to where HMS Defender was sailing.

"They provided us and others with prior warning of this activity," the spokesman added.

01:18 PM

Lobby latest: Government monitoring Delta Plus variant

The Government and Public Health England are monitoring the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said PHE had already put extra measures in place where the variant had been detected including "enhanced contact tracing, testing, and isolation".

He said 41 cases of the variant had been identified in the UK (see 1:48pm).

01:14 PM

Russia 'lied' about firing shots at HMS Defender, says senior Tory

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, has accused Russia of having "lied" about firing shots at HMS Defender.

The MP for Tonbridge and Malling had originally accused the Kremlin of "criminal" behaviour.

"For a mafia regime they really are pretty rubbish," he adds.

Now it appears they lied about it.

For a mafia regime they really are pretty rubbish. But then they've so robbed the people and stripped out the country that there's nothing left.

Russia deserves better than these thieves. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) June 23, 2021

12:55 PM

Schools are not a 'political space', says Gavin Williamson

Schools are "not there to be a political space", the Education Secretary has said.

Gavin Williamson told the Commons' education committee that while settings should allow for "different arguments and viewpoints and a good understanding of a situation, schools are there to create the space for children to learn - they are not there to be a political space".

Asked specifically about use of the term "white privilege", Mr Williamson said: "Schools are there and they have to be politically impartial.

"There is no space for schools to be showing political views or trying to sort of push that in any form or way whatsoever and that's something that needs to be always remembered."

12:48 PM

Delta-plus: 41 cases found in England

The so-called “Delta plus” variant, formally known as AY.1, has already infected 41 people in England.

It is believed the strain, first found in Nepal, evolved from the original Delta variant which is now dominant in the UK and carries a genetic mutation, called K417. It remains unknown if delta plus is more dangerous than other variants or if it warrants its own formal categorisation.

In the latest technical briefing from Public Health England, which includes data up to June 11, 36 cases were seen in England.

But Dr Andrew Lee, Covid incident director at Public Health England, today said this figure is now 41. The variant has also been found in Wales and Scotland.

Dr Lee said: “Active investigation of cases and clusters will ensure our public health response remains fast and proportionate."

12:44 PM

Northern Ireland Secretary told changes to protocol must not be 'tinkerings'

Brandon Lewis has been told that any changes made to the Northern Ireland protocol must be significant to address "commercial discrimination" against businesses and customers.

In an appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, the Secretary of State said it is reasonable to take the view that changes will be made to the terms of the Brexit deal as it is "not sustainable" in its current form (see 10:35am).

But DUP MP Ian Paisley said that any changes needed to be substantive, and could not be "tinkerings".

Mr Paisley said: "I don't think it should be lost on anyone as to why there is a requirement for significant changes, and I hope that those changes, which you are tempting us with, and putting in front of us, that they are actually significant and they will not be tinkerings, but they will be changes which address this discrimination aspect."

12:34 PM

'Routine' shadowing: Defence Secretary plays down HMS Defender's run in with Russians

A Royal Navy destroyer was "shadowed" by Russian vessels and "she was made aware of training exercises" in the area, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said HMS Defender carried out a "routine transit" from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea, he said.

"As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST.

"As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity."

12:30 PM

Labour attacks PM for 'disgraceful' comments during clash over rape convictions

Boris Johnson ended a Q&A about rape convictions by accusing Labour of 'jabber' - Barcroft Media

Boris Johnson's slightly tone-deaf attack on Labour towards the end of his clash with Sir Keir Starmer has been seized on by a shadow minister.

Sir Keir had used all six of his questions to challenge the Prime Minister about the collapse in rape convictions in recent years. But when concluding their back-and-forth, Mr Johnson fell back on his usual flourish, saying while the Government was focused on "jabs", all Labour did was "jabber" (see 12:17pm).

Jess Phillips is unamused. "For the Prime Minister to describe questions about rape convictions as ‘jabber’ is disgraceful," the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding said.

"But this is the man who once said investigating child sexual abuse was ‘spaffing money up the wall’ - he simply doesn’t care about tackling sexual violence. He should apologise for his comments and his government’s appalling record."

12:24 PM

SNP MP accuses Sir Ed Davey of 'unacceptable behaviour' in Commons

An SNP MP has claimed that Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, "made me give up my seat for him at PMQs in a v forceful manner".

Joanna Cherry, the MP for Edinburgh South West, said she would be raising it with the Speaker as it was part of a wider trend of "unacceptable behaviour" from colleagues, which she has had "a gut-full".

"Presumably Ed Davey got the memo that on account of my gender critical views I’m fair game for nasty behaviour & no one, including my own party, will defend me. It’s intolerable," she added.

There are no reserved seats in @HouseofCommons at present yet Ed Davey just made me give up my seat for him at #PMQs in a v forceful manner. I’ve had a gut-full of unacceptable behaviour from other parliamentarians recently & I’m taking it up with the Speaker — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) June 23, 2021

12:17 PM

'No shots fired' by Russia, Ministry of Defence says

The Ministry of Defence has said "no shots were fired" by Russian military towards the HMS Defender, contradicting Russian state media reports (see 12:51pm).

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity," the MoD said.

"No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

12:13 PM

Boris Johnson 'shocked and amazed' about Amazon landfill row

Boris Johnson has said he was "shocked and amazed" following reports that Amazon is destroying millions of items every year.

During PMQs, he was asked about a report claiming the "largest company in the world was throwing brand new tech into landfill".

The Prime Minister told MPs he thought "the whole House would agree the practice is bizarre and unacceptable".

"One thing that we are doing - I'm sure Amazon will wish to rectify this as fast as possible - but one thing we are doing to get to her second point is we are ensuring that tech giants and other companies pay their fair share of tax on their sales within this country thanks to the agreement that the Chancellor struck at the G7."

12:05 PM

Have your say: Five years on, has Brexit live up to expectations?

Today marks five years since the EU referendum - but how much has been achieved in that time? And has Brexit lived up to your expectations?

During PMQs, Boris Johnson extolled the freedom it has granted the UK, including the rapid vaccine programme the opportunity to create a new immigration system, and signing a new trade deal with Australia.

"It will allow us to shape a better future for our people," he added.

But do you agree - or are you concerned about some of the issues it has sparked, such as the rising tensions in Northern Ireland? Have your say in the poll below - or leave a comment below.

11:51 AM

Russia fires 'warning shots' to deter British destroyer near Crimea

Russian forces have fired "warning shots" at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country's territorial waters in the Black Sea.

A border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs, the defence ministry said in a statement reported by the Russian Interfax news agency.

"The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It disregarded the warning," the statement said.

"As a result of joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, HMS Defender left the territorial sea of the Russian Federation."

Read more here.

11:44 AM

PMQs: Planning bill will not restrict local residents' rights, Boris Johnson insists

Theresa Villiers uses her question to raise the planning bill, asking him to confirm that it will not restrict local residents' rights "to have their say over what is built in their neighbourhood".

Boris Johnson says he "won't have it misrepresented by the Liberal Democrats", saying the bill will ensure young people "across the country" can get onto the housing ladder.

It will "relieve pressure on the overheating south-east and make sure we build back better across the whole of the UK - that is the objective of our planning bill," he adds .

And that is it - PMQs is over.

11:41 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson swipes at Lib Dems over HS2

Esther McVey, a former minister, challenges Boris Johnson over the "white elephant" that is HS2.

She rather pointedly asks him if there is a point at which he would stop pressing ahead with it, given the spiralling costs. Instead she suggests high speed broadband is cheaper and more likely to help levelling up "in all our communities".

The Prime Minister says she is "absolutely right" about the need for high speed broadband but "I can't agree with her about HS2", which he says has "the potential to do a massive amount of good in levelling up".

He also notes that even the Liberal Democrats have backed it, joking; "You wouldn't think it, to judge from some of their recent campaigns, but that is the thing about Liberal Democrats - they can vote for one thing, then say another when it comes to elections".

11:38 AM

PMQs: Windrush should be regarded as 'Mayflower of our country', says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told MPs he "accepts the injustice done to the Windrush Generation", following a question in light of yesterday's 73rd anniversary of the first arrivals.

The Prime Minister adds: "I renew the apologies on behalf of the Government for our share of responsibility... I hope the name Windrush in due time will not be associated just with that injustice, though it was appalling but with the amazing sacrifice and effort of the Windrush Generation to this country."

He adds that Windrush should be regarded as "the Mayflower of our country".

11:32 AM

PMQs: No extension to EU settlement scheme deadline

Boris Johnson ahead of PMQs - AP

Boris Johnson is asked to extend the EU settlement scheme, amid fears that people will miss the deadline.

But he tells MPs it has "produced 5.6m applications" - far more than was originally predicted.

"Everybody knows what the deadline is, and I hope people will come forward and do what 5.6 people have already done," he adds.

11:30 AM

PMQs: Is Boris Johnson planning another Scottish summer holiday?

Boris Johnson has hinted that he might be visiting Scotland for his summer holiday, telling MPs he is "seldom away" from the nation.

"I can't wait to get back there after the record poll secured by Scottish Conservatives at the recent election," he said.

The Prime Minister holidayed in Scotland last summer but has kept his plans for this year under wraps.

11:24 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson insists Government has cared for carers

Sir Ed Davey raises the case of a family carer in Chesham and Amersham - the seat where the Liberal Democrats have just overturned a Tory stronghold - and asks what he will do to support them.

Boris Johnson says he salutes those who are carers, and the Government has tried to look after them "to the best of this country's ability", including putting "unprecedented" sums into social care.

But there are "no words I can express" that will be enough to pay back the care and love given.

11:21 AM

PMQs: Government accused of 'gross misuse of public funds'

Ian Blackford claims "the Tories simply can't be trusted".

The Covid contracts were meant to be used for PPE to support "our brave doctors and nurses" but were "siphoned off".

He says it "sanctioned corrupt campaigning", and calls for the PM to commit to "a full public inquiry on this gross misuse of public funds".

Boris Johnson says he "can't think of a better use of public funds than making sure the whole of the UK fights the pandemic together".

11:19 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson challenged over 'secret' funds for polling

Ian Blackford, the SNP's MP, asks about reports that the Cabinet Office used "secret" funds meant for emergency Covid to carry out polling.

He asks if the UK Government used a £560,000 Covid contract "to carry out constitutional campaigning on the union".

Boris Johnson says he is "not aware" of the contract, before praising the "benefits" of the union, which he says have been "incalculable throughout the pandemic".

11:17 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson apologises to victims of rape

Sir Keir Starmer returns to his theme, saying "criminals are getting away with it" - blaming the fall in rape convictions on austerity.

He asks Boris Johnson to "take some responsibility" and apologise.

The Prime Minister says he fought for tougher action - but initially avoids the question, however in apparent response to the rising jeers from opposition MPs he says "of course, to all the victims... and survivors, I say sorry for all they go through.

"We are fixing that," he adds, before indulging in his usual final flourish about how the Government is "getting on with it", and attacking the Labour leader for his "jabber" - a slightly tone-deaf attack given the six preceding questions.

11:15 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson calls Sir Keir Starmer 'weak'

Sir Keir Starmer lists a series of cuts, including closing half the courts in the country, as the reason.

He tells Boris Johnson he can't deny this has had an impact.

But it is about more than that, he claims, saying a recent review is "littered" with recommendations but that nothing has been done "for years and years".

Mr Johnson stresses that the landmark domestic violence bill has also been designed to address this.

"No matter how much he wriggles and squirms, he can't get away from the simple fact that on a three line whip he got his party to vote against tougher sentences for serious sexual and violent offenders.

"That, Mr Speaker, is weak."

11:12 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson denies rape convictions have fallen because of cuts

Sir Keir Starmer says "victims of rape are being failed", and claims that the Prime Minister's responses so far have been about sentencing, rather than prosecutions.

He asks if it's because of cuts to the system.

"No, Mr Speaker," replies Boris Johnson. It is "the evidential difficulties caused by data recovery process and the lack of joined up thinking" in the system, which is being addressed.

11:11 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson hits out over Labour's failure to back sentencing reform

Sir Keir Starmer asks what part of the Policing Bill which do "anything" to boost conviction rates.

Boris Johnson points to a particular section of the bill "which would have stopped the early release of rapists".

He adds: "What kind of message does that send... we will not tolerate sexual violence, but I am afraid the Right Hon Gentleman has not been supporting that."

The Government is also "recruiting record numbers" of police officers, "of which 40 per cent are female".

11:09 AM

PMQs: Rape convictions have 'plummeted' under Boris Johnson

Sir Keir Starmer says rape convictions have "plummeted on his watch".

Boris Johnson says recovering data from phones "has been an obstacle" and that "too often" cases go to the Crown Prosecution Service without enough evidence to secure convictions.

This will be addressed with the end-to-end rape review, he adds, and asks for Labour to support it.

"What kind of signal does it send when they won't even back tougher sentences?"

The Labour leader says this was because "it does more to protect statues than women".

11:07 AM

PMQs: Boris Johnson blames Labour for failure to toughen rape convictions

Sir Keir Starmer's first question to the Prime Minister is a pithy one: Why has the number of rape convictions fallen to a record low.

Boris Johnson says "one of the first things he said" on taking the reins was precisely this, which is why so much has been invested into resolving the problem.

He says ministers are looking at the problem of forcing victims to hand over their phones and wanted to "impose tougher sentences" on criminals, but did not get the support from Labour.

11:05 AM

PMQs: Brexit has allowed us to shape a better future, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has opened PMQs by "marking five years since this country voted to leave the European Union".

He praises the freedom it has granted the UK, including the rapid vaccine programme and create a new immigration system, as well as signing a new trade deal with Australia.

"It will allow us to shape a better future for our people," he adds.

10:57 AM

Foreign Secretary calls on Beijing to 'keep its promises' as Hong Kong newspaper forced to close

The Foreign Secretary has attacked the forced closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily as a "chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong".

Dominic Raab added: “It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order.

“The Chinese government undertook to protect press freedom and freedom of speech in Hong Kong under the UK-Sino Joint Declaration. It must keep its promises, and stand by the commitments it freely assumed.”

10:53 AM

One Britain, One Nation song strikes wrong chord - but receives government backing

The Government has supported a campaign by a former police officer which aims to instil pride in Britain through a celebratory day this week.

One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day is due to be celebrated in schools on Friday through the singing of a patriotic song, after the campaign was founded by retired police inspector Kash Singh.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it was encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate OBON Day on Friday, so that "children can learn about our shared values of kindness, pride and respect".

But the song has struck the wrong chord with many, with some comparing it to state-led propaganda. The idea has also been derided by one of the Conservative Party's own MPs, Caroline Nokes.

I can’t unhear this (however fervently I wish I could) https://t.co/vste0SdBRW — Caroline Nokes MP (@carolinenokes) June 22, 2021

10:48 AM

Minister tells Andy Burnham and Nicola Sturgeon to resolve travel ban row

The row between Andy Burnham and Nicola Sturgeon is "clearly not satisfactory", a minister has said, as he urged the two to "come to a very sensible arrangement to allow travel to resume between Greater Manchester and Scotland".

Iain Stewart insisted that there were "several meetings a week" with ministers such as Michael Gove and devolved administrations, but "at the end of the day the Scottish Government does have the ability to make its own decisions".

10:41 AM

Coming up.... Matt Hancock to be grilled on social care

Matt Hancock on his way to work - Alamy Live News

PMQs is sneaking up on us, with Boris Johnson due on his feet to answer questions from 12pm.

After that, the grilling of ministers continues with Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, responding to questions about social care.

Mr Hancock is likely to face questions about why his meeting with the Prime Minister and Chancellor was cancelled, when it will be rescheduled and where the funding is coming from for a long-term solution to the crisis.

However, if his responses to journalists yesterday is anything to go by, MPs are unlikely to get much clarity.

10:37 AM

Oliver Dowden welcomes Royal Academy's apology to artist embroiled in trans row

The Culture Secretary has said he welcomes the apology by Royal Academy to artist Jess de Wahls, after her work was removed from its gift shop.

Her embroidery was removed following a backlash for comments she made in a blog in 2019 about gender and sex.

Oliver Dowden said: "Freedom of expression is central to great art and culture and should always be protected."

Welcome apology from the Royal Academy.



Freedom of expression is central to great art and culture and should always be protected.https://t.co/IzFm2iIIBJ — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 23, 2021

10:30 AM

Education Secretary 'very concerned' by early close to school days

Gavin Williamson is "very concerned" that "some schools "close far too early".

He told the education committee: "We do have, sadly, a number of schools that are finishing too early in my view and I don't want to see that continue."

The Education Secretary said work is being done to "build up a lot more evidence" on the benefits of a longer school day.

He added: "On average, secondary schools are open for as long on average as primary schools. But in the post-16 environment, actually the average amount of time spent actually declines. We're the only country in Europe where you see that difference and I think that actually sort of presents some concerns and some worries."

10:21 AM

UK and EU expected to declare sausage war ceasefire next week

Peace in our time? The sausage skirmish with Brussels could be fizzling out - PA

Negotiators will move to stop the outbreak of a sausage trade war next week by agreeing a ceasefire in the row over an EU ban on British bangers in Northern Ireland, writes James Crisp.

Sources on both sides predicted a deal would be done next week just days before the June 30 deadline for a grace period in the Northern Ireland Protocol for chilled meat preparations.

The UK has threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period, as it had done for supermarket supplies and parcels, so British sausages could still be stocked in Northern Irish shops from July 1.

Read more of James' banging bangers story here.

10:13 AM

No more excuses: Lib Dems call for sanctions over Apple Daily closure

The closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is "yet another blow to freedom", the Liberal Democrats' Layla Moran has said.

Ms Moran, the party's spokesman on foreign affairs, said: "Not content with eroding away democratic rights, the Chinese government is overseeing the end of any independent media that dares to challenge it.

"This is surely a red line for the UK Government. They must provide protection for Hong Kong’s free media - that should include providing safe harbour for journalists and content that would otherwise be in danger of detention or erasure."

She added: "The Government can make no more excuses – it's time for the UK to step up, lead and take action. That means implementing Magnitsky sanctions and taking China to the ICJ. Gaps in the BNO visa must be plugged."

10:05 AM

Former Labour peer to face trial over child sex abuse claims

A former Labour peer will face trial over allegations of child sex abuse after the Court of Appeal ruled criminal proceedings against him should continue.

Nazir Ahmed, who was Lord Ahmed of Rotherham before he resigned from the House of Lords, went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year accused of sexually abusing a younger boy and girl when he was a teenager in the early 1970s.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC halted the trial in February, but on Wednesday the Court of Appeal announced that it had overturned that ruling.

At the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Fulford said: "The case will now be tried at a future date in the Crown Court."

The judge added: "These proceedings should continue before a different judge."

09:48 AM

Coming up... PMQs at midday

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer will return to the Commons' chamber from 12pm today for another round of PMQs.

Here is the call list for the other MPs who have been granted a question after the two leaders clash.

Here are the MPs on the list for today’s PMQs - first up @John4Carlisle pic.twitter.com/WOqN1bwZ98 — PARLY (@PARLYapp) June 23, 2021

09:44 AM

Nadhim Zahawi to lead Downing Street press conference

Nadhim Zahawi will lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today, Number 10 has confirmed.

The minister for vaccine deployment - who is seen as a rising star and tipped for possible promotion at the next reshuffle - is expected to set out plans to further boost uptake of the Covid vaccination programme.

09:35 AM

Northern Ireland protocol must be 'rectified', says Secretary of State

The Northern Ireland Secretary has confirmed that the UK is seeking "changes" to the protocol, telling MPs: "The current status quo is not sustainable.

Speaking to the Commons' Northern Ireland committee this morning, Brandon Lewis was asked what he had told Edwin Poots, who claimed he had received a personal assurance that significant changes will be made.

Mr Lewis said: "We are very clear that the current position of the Protocol is not sustainable, it is causing issues for businesses and consumers and citizens in Northern Ireland and we need to rectify that... We want to get that rectified and we are determined to do so, so I think it is reasonable for anybody to take the view that we have said that there will be changes because there has to be, the current status quo is not sustainable."

He continued: "At the moment it's very questionable whether it's going to be sustainable in its current format and I think that's why it's in everybody's interests to see it rectified."

09:29 AM

Have your say: Five years on, has Brexit live up to expectations?

Today marks five years since the EU referendum.

While Parliament was paralysed for a good 18 months of that, the time has zipped by - but how much has been achieved in that time? And has Brexit lived up to your expectations?

Have your say in the poll below - or leave a comment below.

09:19 AM

No sign of extension to Universal Credit uplift

A minister has insisted the Government will "continue to support families" but failed to commit to extending the £20 uplift to Universal Credit beyond October.

Media minister John Whittingdale said he cares "about all children", and defended his vote against an opposition motion for free school meals during the pandemic.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "The Government had a programme whereby we were supporting children in the course of holidays etc during the pandemic; we had our own way - which we felt was a better way - of helping those children and that is what we put forward and continue to do."

Asked whether the Government will therefore keep the pandemic-triggered increase to benefits he said: "We will continue to support families in need; the way in which we do so is a matter which obviously ... the Treasury and my colleagues in the DWP continue to keep under review."

09:08 AM

Gavin Williamson rejects call to target white working-class boys above other groups

Gavin Williamson is giving evidence to the education committee - PA

Gavin Williamson has said there should be "targeted solutions to all children who are potentially behind, regardless of the background they come from".

The Education Secretary said he recognised that white working-class boys on free school meals were among the most likely to require additional need, but stopped short of adopting the demands set out by yesterday's report by the Commons' education committee.

He told MPs he preferred to take a "strong approach across the board".

09:06 AM

British citizens in EU are being denied work and healthcare after Brexit, Priti Patel warns

Priti Patel: “It is only right that the EU uphold their obligations on citizens’ rights, just as the UK has done for EU citizens in the UK.” - No10 Downing Street

British citizens living in the EU after Brexit are being denied work and healthcare, Priti Patel has warned.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, the Home Secretary urges EU nations to treat UK citizens as fairly as Britain was treating their citizens.

It coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum vote, as Boris Johnson marked the moment by declaring the recovery from the pandemic offered the chance to "seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level up our whole United Kingdom".

Read the column in full here.

08:58 AM

Mixed messages during Euros risks undermining Covid measures, warns Sage scientist

The Government risks sending mixed messages by allowing 60,000 fans to gather at Wembley while other restrictions are still in place, a Sage scientist has said.

Professor Stephen Reicher, from the University of St Andrews, told BBC Radio 4's Today that infection rates in Scotland were "about three times higher" for younger men, whereas previously there was no real difference between the sexes, "and the obvious explanation for that is people meeting up at home, forgetting restrictions".

He added: "The point is that 60,000 people at the match sends a message to 60 million, which is 'well if they can all meet together why can't we? If they're rammed together and leaping up and down and hugging each other when a goal is scored, why shouldn't we?'

"The most potent form of messaging, in fact, are the policies we put forward and we've got to think of those policies, not only in terms of what they do practically, but the types of messages they send and the ways in which they change behaviour."

08:45 AM

Matthew Lynn: Five years on, Brexit has already transformed the economy

It is amazing how time flies when you are having fun, writes Matthew Lynn. It may seem like only yesterday that the UK voted by a narrow margin to leave the European Union. In fact, it was five years ago on Wednesday.

We only finally left, in the sense of severing control from Brussels, at the start of this year. And yet, in truth, Brexit has already transformed the British economy. Like how?

We are witnessing a shift back to our historic trading patterns; wages are starting to accelerate upwards; our industrial base is changing; and we are finally creating a regulatory regime that works for the UK.

Matthew sets out the four most significant changes here.

08:39 AM

Prof Ferguson raises warning over 'significant flu epidemic'

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and a member of Sage, said he did not have a personal preference for a date on when restrictions such as face masks and social distancing should end.

Opinion appears to be divided among the medical community, with Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's special envoy, saying they should remain (see 8:47am) while vaccine expert Professor Brendan Wren said masks were of "dubious value" and should be voluntary (8:40am).

The Imperial College scientist and Sage member told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Certainly seasonal influenza is likely to be a significant issue coming into the autumn and winter because all the measures we adopted against Covid around the world drove flu to very low levels...

"We can counter that with seasonal flu shots which will be rolled out in the autumn, but I think we do need to be prepared for potentially quite a significant flu epidemic probably late this year, early next year."

08:32 AM

Scottish independence: The Union has never been in a more perilous state

Despite voting decisively to stay in the UK just seven years ago, momentum for a second Scottish independence referendum is growing.

Nicola Sturgeon argues the SNP has a clear mandate after winning 64 seats at the May election (notably one seat short of a majority but one more than the party won in 2016) and has urged Holyrood's opposition parties to unite behind her in calls for a second vote, as soon as the immediate Covid health crisis has passed.

There are problems for Unionists across the border too, with an exclusive Telegraph poll showing only 20 per cent of English voters "strongly oppose" separation.

The Telegraph's Political Editor, Ben Riley-Smith, examines why appetite for independence is growing, whether there really will be a second referendum and if so, who will win. Watch the video below to see what he discovered.

08:16 AM

Two vaccines make people '50pc less infectious', says Prof Ferguson

Having two doses of vaccine offers a high level of protection and even those who do get infected are "almost certainly probably 50 per cent less infectious", Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

The Sage member and Imperial College expert said the virus was currently concentrated in unvaccinated groups, including children, "and whilst, yes, it's highly disruptive to schools and to pupils to be off school for a period, what we're seeing is that those measures are proving relatively effective at stopping very large explosive school outbreaks in those circumstances.

"So unfortunately, that picture will continue for a few weeks more until we get past the third wave which will unfold in the next couple of months."

08:01 AM

UK had to make 'special dispensation' on VIP travel to host Euro finals

The UK had to make "special dispensation" for visiting football VIPs in order to host matches in the country, the media minister has said.

John Whittingdale told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We've always been clear that we were keen to host tournaments in the UK and therefore obviously, we've had to make special dispensation already for team members and people closely associated with teams."

He insisted those who would be able to come into the country without quarantining would not be allowed to "just go on a tour of Britain whilst they're here".

Mr Whittingdale said: "They come in, they stay in a designated place, they attend the match, and then they leave. So it is for a specific purpose."

Read more on that story here.

07:51 AM

Scotland is 'striking a balance where everybody is equally unhappy'

Scotland's national clinical director of healthcare quality has stressed that August 9 is the best date for restrictions to be lifted.

Professor Jason Leitch said it was "a hopeful journey - a hopeful light at the end of the tunnel", but highlighted the rise in cases and deaths.

"The virus is not done with us... we have seen it come back to us with a couple of variants as we have opened up," he added.

"You can't keep the economy closed indefinitely, that balance is really hard to strike," he told Sky News.

There is "a clamour for dates, and then a clamour for 'once you give us dates could you give us earlier ones', so you have to find a way in the middle where everybody is equally unhappy."

07:47 AM

Keep face masks and social distancing to avoid 'big spikes', says WHO envoy

Masks and physical distancing should remain because the virus is mutating, the World Health Organisation's special envoy on Covid has said.

Dr David Nabarro told Sky News: "There will be a need for every single workplace to be asking, 'is it right that we stop wearing masks and stop maintaining distance?'

"Because that's the way you prevent people from getting infected and that's the key to stopping big spikes building up... I am advocating continued physical distancing, continued mask wearing for the time being, including in countries where there's a lot of vaccination."

But he added it was "time for us all to start to work out how we are going to get on with our lives... we can't just stop doing everything because we are scared."

"Keep behaving carefully and don't do things you don't need to do," he added.

07:40 AM

Face masks 'of dubious value', says vaccinologist

The Government has been "over-cautious" and could open the country up more quickly than it is doing, a vaccine expert has said.

Brendan Wren, professor of vaccinology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the third wave was "more like a bump than a huge increase", thanks to the impact of the vaccine and post-infection immunity.

"The Government has been a bit over cautious, it's got Corona-mania," he told Sky News.

Face masks should be voluntary, he noted, saying they "don't act as a barrier to the tiny particles... personally I think masks are of dubious value."

He added that a lot of people were "over-using them" without washing.

07:34 AM

SNP: Government must not 'dictate timtable' on independence referendum

The Government is not able to "dictate the timetable" of a second Scottish independence referendum, an SNP MP has said.

Responding to The Telegraph's exclusive interview with Michael Gove, in which the Cabinet Office minister ruled out another vote before the 2024 election, Stewart McDonald said: "It’s not really for the party that lost the recent election to dictate the timetable of the winning party’s agenda."

The Glasgow South MP called on Downing Street to "respect" a future Holyrood vote for the referendum.

It’s not really for the party that lost the recent election to dictate the timetable of the winning party’s agenda. When the Scottish Parliament votes for the referendum it’s vital that the UK Gov’t respects it. Although good to see reality on #indyref2 finally hitting home. https://t.co/8HQGu1HzHv — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) June 23, 2021

07:26 AM

Privatising Channel 4 will 'sustain it in the longer term', claims minister

Privatising Channel 4 would ensure that the broadcaster is "sustained in the longer term", the media minister has said.

John Whittingdale noted the "huge transformation in the way we watch TV" meant that the channel needed the same kind of capital investment as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple. In its current guise, Channel 4 was also restricted by greater broadcasting obligations, he noted.

Mr Whittingdale told Sky News: "One of the requirements, I think, over the coming years is that Channel 4 needs to have access to the kind of capital investment needed in order to retain viewers.

"You do need investment in good content and with some of the new entrants, Netflix and Amazon, they are spending huge amounts more than Channel 4 is able to do, and an alternative ownership model may make it possible for them to access the kinds of money to continue to provide great programming."

07:21 AM

Government 'obfuscating' over mass events review, claims Labour

Labour's shadow culture secretary has accused the Government of 'obfuscating' by not publishing the report into mass events.

Leaks this morning show that maintaining even the lightest of restrictions will cost the hospitality and leisure industries billions of pounds over the course of the year.

Media minister John Whittingdale said it would be published before July 19, however Jo Stevens accused him of "waffling" and said the reluctance to publish it now raised questions as to why.

"The more the Government obfuscates the more suspicions and questions it raises. Why won’t it just publish the results of the four-month old Events Research Programme?" she tweeted.

07:18 AM

Minister pledges to publish mass events report before July 19

The Government will publish the results of trials of mass events before the next stage of coronavirus lifting which it is hoped will take place next month.

Media minister John Whittingdale told Sky News that the review, which follows mass events such as the Brit Awards and the FA Cup final going ahead in person, would be made public, but he said "it's a complicated exercise, it needs a lot of analysis, and obviously we want to be absolutely confident of the findings before we publish".

He said: "I think that people will expect us to carry out a very thorough analysis, we've always made plain that we will publish and we will publish before we announce the next steps."

07:11 AM

Former chief scientific adviser backs lifting face masks - for now

A professor of infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh has backed the prospect of removing face masks and social distancing this summer, although noted the "spillover" from the current surge must still be assessed.

Mark Woolhouse told Times Radio: "Whether or not this wave will have turned around by July 19 is harder to say for sure... We are now dealing with a new variant and we have to respond accordingly."

He noted that face masks and other measures might have to be reintroduced later in the year, particularly if new variants emerge.

"We are going to see surges of one kind or another... We are going to have to have some other measures in place to slow the spread to vulnerable members of the population."

07:05 AM

Ministers look to add to travel green list

Ministers are hoping to put more countries on the green list of travel restrictions later this week, offering some relief for would-be holidaymakers.

John Whittingdale, the media minister, told Sky News the list would be reviewed "later this week to make revisions to the green list, and I hope that we can put more countries on to it".

He urged people to go on holiday in Britain, but acknowledged that "people like to get away to the sun and there are a number of countries on the green list, and hopefully it will be possible to increase that number."

Mr Whittingdale added: "We hope very much it will be possible to put more countries on the green list. It may even be possible in due course to relax restrictions for people who have had two vaccinations, but these are things that are being kept under close examination."

06:52 AM

Michael Gove: No new Scottish referendum before next election

Michael Gove has become something of a problem fixer for the Prime Minister in his job at the centre of the Government.

But it is the task of keeping the Union together – put another way, stopping Boris Johnson becoming the leader who lost Scotland – that has taken up increasing amounts of his time this year.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Mr Johnson will not grant a new Scottish independence referendum before the 2024 general election.

He said the Prime Minister's focus is on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gove said it would be "at best reckless, at worst folly" to hold a vote while rebuilding the UK following the damage caused by Covid.

06:52 AM

Good morning from Westminster...

It's a sunny Wednesday here in SW1A - have the dark clouds over Downing Street finally lifted?

It seems increasingly likely that July 19 will bring greater freedoms - but there are big questions about why the findings of a key report into mass events has not yet been published.

And as we mark the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum, Michael Gove rules out another one for Scottish independence.

Here's today's front page.