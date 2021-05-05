Politics latest news: French fishermen blockade Jersey's capital as Royal Navy gunboats arrive

A flotilla of fishing vessels are seen in St Helier harbour, Jersey as French fishermen protest post Brexit changes - Jersey Evening Post / SWNS

Dozens of French boats are blockading Jersey's capital of St Helier, while Royal Navy gunboats arrived this morning, as a row over post-Brexit fishing rights escalates.

As many as 100 French fishing vessels are expected to sail to the island's main port today to protest new rules imposed as part of the UK-EU trade deal, which limit their access to British waters around Jersey. HMS Tamar and HMS Severn, both of which are equipped with machine guns, are stationed just off the coast.

Yesterday David Sellam, from the Eastern Channel Sea Authority, said: "We’re ready for war. We can bring Jersey to its knees if necessary." That followed threats by France's sea minister Annick Girardin to cut electricity to the island if the row is not resolved.

This morning a French MEP tried to downplay the threats, telling Radio 4's Today programme: "These are only words - we are not ready for war."

But Stephanie Yon-Courtin, who sits on the European Parliament's fishing committee, added: "All retaliatory measures will be explored... as a last resort. If we don't have any other means to be understood, we will have to consider that."

Last night, a Downing Street spokesman said the Navy was being sent in as a "precautionary measure", stressing that the Prime Minister was calling for "the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions".

08:07 AM

Jersey blockade: How did we get here?

Tensions between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights have been building for some time, with fishermen having staged protests last month.

On Friday, things kicked up a gear when the Jersey government granted 41 permits to French fishing vessels that are equipped with technology that allows them to be located. The French government claimed the list of approved ships came with further demands that "were not arranged or discussed, and which we were not notified about".

The row erupted on Tuesday when Annick Girardin, the French Minister of the Sea, said her country was prepared to cut Jersey's energy supply unless it relented over access to UK waters.

On Wednesday morning, government sources accused Paris of sinking lower than Jersey's Nazi occupiers during the Second World War. "At least when the Germans invaded they kept the lights on," a source said.

Last night, following threats of a blockade, Boris Johnson sent two patrol vessels to St Helier to monitor the situation."

08:01 AM

07:57 AM

Have the French now sent their Navy?

France has sent a "small naval gendarmerie" to Jersey, according to a Dutch journalist.

Here are the details - we will bring you more as we have it.

France has dispatched a small naval gendarmerie vessel towards Jersey. It's the Athos (A712). At full speed: ~23 knots. And yes, its sister ship is named Aramis. pic.twitter.com/oDSLLgD0dJ — Hans de Vreij (@hdevreij) May 6, 2021

07:44 AM

French blockade of St Helier 'like an invasion', says Jersey fisherman

The French blockade at the port of St Helier this morning was "like an invasion", a Jersey fisherman has said.

Josh Dearing told the PA news agency: "There were probably about 60 boats. There were a few hand-held flares and smoke flares going off and apparently a few maybe bangers and stuff going off from the French."

He said the French fleet was mostly made up of "big French dredgers and trawlers" of about 12 metres or more.

He added: "It was quite a sight. It was impressive, I looked from the shore this morning and it was just like a sea of red lights and flares already going off at sea. It was like an invasion."

He said there had been rumblings about a planned protest a few days ago but he had not been sure if it was "serious or empty threats".

He added: "The French being the French, they don't mess around. They can blockade their own harbours - they wouldn't think twice about coming and doing it to us."

07:33 AM

Jersey blockade: More from our man on the scene

Henry Samuel, our France correspondent, is on one of the fishing vessels currently blockading St Helier.

He estimates there have been at least 50 fishing boats blocking the main port of Jersey, in a dawn protest at what they say are totally unfair changes to their fishing rights.

Already a ferry has been prevented from leaving the port. Jersey maritime police are circling to monitor the situation and in the distance is what appears to be a UK Offshore Patrol Vessels.

Currently on board a French fishing boat blockading the main port of Jersey. pic.twitter.com/5IxjygdXqe — Henry Samuel (@H_E_Samuel) May 6, 2021

07:30 AM

Royal Navy unlikely to fire at French blockade - but they may board vessels

A former head of the Royal Navy has said it is unlikely that the two gunboats monitoring the blockade of St Helier will have to resort to a literal "shot across the bows" to break the situation up.

Instead marines may board vessels, arrest those involved and impound the boats, Baron West of Spithead told Times Radio.

"That is normally the thing that makes fishermen be very careful," he noted. "It is extremely expensive and a catastrophic thing. But let's hope we don't get to that."

07:27 AM

French blockade at Jersey is '19th century behaviour', says former head of Royal Navy

Blockading a British port is a "19th century way of behaving, rather than a 21st century way", a former First Sea Lord has said.

Baron West of Spithead, who was head of the Royal Navy from 2002 to 2006, told Times Radio it was "quite extraordinary" for French fishermen to be blocking St Helier, Jersey's capital, alongside the threats made by the French government to cut off electricity to the island.

Stressing that those on the two naval ships would be attempting to "diffuse" the situation, he added: "You can’t allow vessels of another country to blockade one of our ports - in the final analysis that can’t be allowed.

"If they did something to block it they would have to do something to unblock it," he added. "It is an extraordinary situation."

07:21 AM

Commission backs France over fishing row

Brussels has backed France in its row over fishing licences in Jersey, writes Europe Editor James Crisp.

The new conditions and restrictions introduced on licences by Jersey - a major factor in this morning's stand-off - as a breach of the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement (TCA).

The conditions, which Paris brands unacceptable and led to the threat to cut off electricity, govern where and when boats can go in jersey's waters and for how long and what machinery they can use.

A spokeswoman said, "Any addition of new specific conditions to these fishing authorisations that limit EU fishing activities in UK waters must comply with the objectives and principles set out in the TCA, which are based on clear scientific rationale. Any such conditions must also be non-discriminatory between UK and EU vessels."

"The Commission has clearly indicated to the UK that the provisions of the EU-UKTCA have not been respected. Until the UK authorities provide further justifications on the new conditions, these new conditions should not apply. The Commission remains in close contact with France and the UK on the matter."

07:14 AM

View from St Helier: Our man in Jersey joins 'the French armada'

Around 50 French fishing boats are currently blocking the main port of Jersey in a dawn protest at what they say are totally unfair changes to their fishing rights, writes France correspondent Henry Samuel.

Red flares have been lit. The French have blocked a ferry from leaving the port. Jersey maritime police are circling to monitor the situation and what appears to be a Royal Navy patrol boat.

Several Jersey fishing boats have joined the French armada in support. One, the Normandy Trader, is seeking to broker talks. A Jersey minister is prepared to come out for negotiations if the boats allow safe passage.

Some French say blocking the port is going too far but others insist: “We haven’t come all this way for nothing!”

I am currently on board L’Omerta, a French fishing boat just under 12m long. Skipper Olivier Andreani, 32, has erected a banner on the boat in English that reads: “Jersey government kill us.”

"I hope we can come to an agreement. Otherwise we’ll cut off electricity to the island and prevent them from selling their catch in France."

One Jersey boat sped past hurling insults and gesticulating. His Jersey colleagues promised to take action to calm the situation.

07:10 AM

Jersey's fishermen will 'fish without licences' if French demands are met

Jersey's fishermen will "fish without licences" if the Government bows to French demands, the president of the local association has said.

Don Thompson told Good Morning Britain: "We've already told our minister - our licences, some of our fishermen have paid a quarter of a million pounds for our licences - we're going to get rid of our licences and fish without licences.

"We just will not put up with those (French) boats being left to fish uncontrolled, unsustainably in our waters, whilst we're subject to all sorts of constraints."

He said: "It would be grossly unfair and highly discriminatory on our fleet to have to fish against that huge (French) fleet out there in our waters and see those boats have no constraints whatsoever and for our boats to be subject to all sorts of conditions.

"That would just be absolutely unacceptable."

07:08 AM

What is happening off the coast of Jersey?

For islanders waking up this morning, things might look rather busy.

The French flotilla, of between 60 and 100 boats, has arrived - and the two Navy gunboats are just beyond.

The French flotilla are already at St Helier https://t.co/K6PQJnuPD9 — Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) May 6, 2021

07:06 AM

Jersey fishermen urge Boris Johnson not to 'capitulate' to French fishermen

The president of Jersey Fishermen's Association has called on Boris Johnson to stand firm and not "capitulate" to threats by the French government, as up to 100 fishermen blockade the port of St Helier.

Don Thompson said the "big question on everybody's lips right now is 'will our Government capitulate to that sort of tactic?"'.

He told Good Morning Britain: "The French fishermen out there want conditions removed from their licences so that they can fish with no constraints in our waters, whilst our boats are subject to all sorts of conditions about how much they can catch, where they can go."

He said it would be "grossly unfair" if the Government does "capitulate to that" and said such tactics might be used "again and again in the future".

He added: "They're not very happy fishermen down here this morning, suspecting that we probably will see our Government give in to that."

06:59 AM

