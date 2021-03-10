Politics latest news: Frustration at EU's 'untruths' on vaccine export ban goes to 'top of Government'

Frustrations go to the 'top of Government', the source said - Reuters

Frustration at the EU's repeated "untruths" over the UK's vaccine supply goes to the "top of Government", a senior official said today.

Ministers are seeking an apology and retraction of claims made by Charles Michel, who yesterday said the UK imposed an "outright ban" on exports of the Covid vaccines.

So far the European Council chief has not rowed back on his statement, insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions".

A representative from the EU delegation to the UK has been summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office.

This morning a senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission.

"We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government".

It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight".

08:31 AM

Transport Secretary 'hopeful' about prospects for summer holidays

Grant Shapps has said he is "hopeful" that people will be able to travel abroad this summer but warned there were no "cast iron guarantees".

The Transport Secretary said that under the road map out of lockdown in England, the earliest people would be able to travel overseas was May 17 and he urged caution when it came to booking.

"We know you won't be able to travel until May 17. I would say that it makes sense to see how the course of the pandemic unlock proceeds," he told Times Radio.

"I am hopeful but, as with everything to do with this virus, you can't say for certain.

"There are a lot of issues that we need to work around but I am working with international partners, both governments and organisations, to try to make it happen. We can't provide cast iron guarantees on it."

08:30 AM

EU sending charge d'affaires over vaccine row

In the ongoing row over Charles Michel's claims that the UK imposed an "outright ban" on vaccine exports, there is another complication - exactly who is being hauled in to answer questions.

Downing Street has refused to grant the EU's ambassador João Vale de Almeida full diplomatic status, arguing that it would set a precedent by treating an international body in the same way as a nation state.

Other international organisations would then apply, it says, leading to a proliferation of other such bodies seeking diplomatic status.

As a result, the EU is sending charge d'affaires Nicole Mannion instead of Mr Almeida, who is not based in London currently.

The charge d'affaires will be received by Philip Barton, permanent under secretary of FCDO at 8.30am UK time.

08:23 AM

Minister confirms plans for bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Grant Shapps has confirmed the Government is looking at the possibility of building a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland as part of its review of connectivity within the UK.

Transport Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "One of the elements in that review is should we have some sort of fixed connection - that could be a tunnel, it could be a bridge - between, for example, Scotland and Northern Ireland which is the closest crossing.

"Actually it is odd in a sense that we don't have a connection with another part of the United Kingdom so it is looking at whether that is feasible or not."

Read more: Boris Johnson’s dream of a tunnel to Northern Ireland moves a step closer

Boris Johnson views maps as part of the Union Connectivity review - No10 Downing Street

08:21 AM

Pandemic would have been 'heck of a lot worse' without Test and Trace, says minister

Grant Shapps has said the coronavirus pandemic would have been "one heck of a lot worse" without the Test and Trace system.

Fending off criticism of the system made by a PAC report today, the Transport Secretary told Sky News: "It certainly hasn't been cheap fighting coronavirus but it has absolutely been necessary.

"9.1 million people have been contacted by Test and Trace. These are people who otherwise would be wandering round often unaware that they had coronavirus and spreading it around further.

"Whatever the coronavirus experience we have had as a nation, good or bad, it would have been one heck of a lot worse if we didn't have a Test and Trace system which has contacted so many people and prevented the disease spreading further."

08:19 AM

Criticism of £37bn Test and Trace system 'defies logic', says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has defended the Government's Test & Trace system, after a report claimed there was no clear evidence it had prevented lockdowns.

Public Affaircs Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier said it was hard to point to a "measurable difference" the test-and-trace system had made. "The promise on which this huge expense was justified - avoiding another lockdown - has been broken, twice," she said.

But the Transport Secretary said it was "factually untrue" to suggest it hadn't played a major role in controlling the spread of the virus.

He acknowledged it had not been "completely perfect", but told Sky News that without rapid testing "we wouldn't have been able to reopen the border that was closed just before Christmas".

He told BBC it "defies logic" to claim Test & Trace had not had an impact.

"Had they not contacted 9.1m people…. Where would we have been without it?"

07:58 AM

PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer

A tunnel between the United Kingdom mainland and Northern Ireland championed by Boris Johnson moves a step closer today as a study into its feasibility is commissioned.

Sir Peter Hendy, the Network Rail chairman who is advising the Government on improving UK transport links, has asked two leading construction figures to look into the idea.

Writing for The Telegraph about improving transport connections, the Prime Minister says “it is time to begin to strengthen the very sinews – the musculoskeletal structure – of the United Kingdom”.

Air Passenger Duty (APD) on flights within the UK is expected to be cut, with the Government announcing a consultation that could see the cost of domestic flights reduced.

The Government has also announced £20 million to further develop plans for upgrading rail, road, sea and air links singled out in Sir Peter’s interim report.