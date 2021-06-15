Politics latest news: Delay beyond July 19 would require 'unprecedented and remarkable' change in Covid, says Michael Gove

Something "unprecedented and remarkable" would have to happen for the new roadmap date of July 19 date to be extended further, Michael Gove has said.

The Cabinet Office minister reiterated Boris Johnson's phrase from last night's press conference, saying July 19 would be "the terminus date", but appeared to go further in his insistence that this was the last gasp for lockdown.

He told Sky News: "It is regrettable that we have this pause, but … the worst thing for any of us would be to open up and then find we have to quickly reimpose restrictions."

Asked what would have to happen in order for restrictions to be rolled over again, he said: "It would require an unprecedented and remarkable alteration in the progress of the disease."

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also rejected Labour's argument that the Government delayed adding India to the red list so he could meet President Narendra Modi as "total rubbish", adding: "The idea the Prime Minister would put the health of the nation at risk for a photo opportunity is for the birds."

But Jon Ashworth, shadow health secretary, told Radio 4's Today programme concerns about the Indian variant had been raised as early as March 25, but instead of "red listing this variant, we gave it the red carpet" for another month.

"That essentially seeded this variant across the country," he added.

More roadmap delays? Michael Gove admits 'none of us can predict future'

Michael Gove said the Government is "as confident as confident can be" about July 19 being the date for the end of England's coronavirus restrictions, as he appeared to row back from his more explicit position earlier this morning.

The Cabinet Office minister told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "The data shows that we should be in a position to have vaccinated so many people by that date in July that we will be able to lift restrictions.

"Now, you know, none of us can predict the future with 100 per cent certainty - there could be something bizarre and unprecedented that occurs.

"But, on the basis of all the information that we have, then we will have successfully protected such a large section of population, and of course children will be facing summer holidays and that brings the infection rate down. So we're as confident as confident can be about that date."

That appears to be slightly different to what he told Sky News, when he said a further delay would "require an unprecedented and remarkable alteration in the progress of the disease."

British farmers get 15 year import cover in UK-Australia trade deal

British farmers will be protected from cheap produce entering the country from Australia with a cap lasting 15 years, Downing Street has confirmed.

The first full-blown post-Brexit trade deal covers British products like cars, Scotch whisky, biscuits and ceramics. British farmers, who have been very concerned about the impact the deal will have on imports of beef and lamb, will be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years.

People under the age of 35 will be able to live and work in Australia "more freely". Both sides have also agreed to "intensify cooperation" on security, climate change and science and tech.

The UK-Australia trade relationship was worth £13.9 billion last year. No figure has been put on this new deal.

Boris Johnson said: "Today marks a new dawn in the UK’s relationship with Australia, underpinned by our shared history and common values. Our new free-trade agreement opens fantastic opportunities for British businesses and consumers, as well as young people wanting the chance to work and live on the other side of the world.

"This is global Britain at its best."

DUP warns against UK Government 'interfering' in Irish language laws

The DUP has warned the Government against intervening in Stormont affairs to pass Irish language laws at Westminster.

The laws are an unfulfilled commitment within the 2020 deal that restored powersharing at Stormont, and have come to the fore following the formal resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister yesterday.

The joint nature of the office Mrs Foster shared with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, meant Ms O'Neill was automatically removed from her post. Both must be nominated with seven days to maintain the Executive, but Sinn Fein has said it will only engage if Irish language protections are brought forward.

Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Fein, called on Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to take on responsibility for passing the legislation at Parliament.

That prompted Sammy Wilson to respond, saying: "The Government must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Fein."

Boris Johnson welcomes Australian Prime Minister to Downing Street

Boris Johnson greets Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison outside 10 Downing Street - AP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson to formally announce a trade deal with the UK.

It will be the UK's first trade deal negotiated fully since leaving the European Union.

The Prime Minister greeted his Australian counterpart just before 9am before the pair entered Number 10.

Government may have to backtrack on irreversible pledge, says Sage scientist

The Government might have to go back on its promise that the roadmap is irreversible, a Sage scientist has warned.

Asked about whether there could be a need for future measures, Professor Graham Medley told the Today programme it hinged on the vaccine effect, noting that "uncertainty" was changing to become "solidified in terms of being good news."

But he warned that ministers "may well have to make decisions that are against what they would much prefer... which is to make the changes that we've got irreversible".

Prof Medley added: "It is possible we could end up with a situation whereby the numbers of people going to hospital, really mean that the Government have to take some kind of action that they don't want to."

Working from home likely to remain after restrictions lift, says Michael Gove

Some workplaces could see a continued working from home pattern into the future, Michael Gove has indicated.

Asked if restrictions could continue in some form until spring next year, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We want to make sure that we get rid of every possible restriction. We particularly want to get rid of the restriction on social distancing, the one-metre rule, so that people can lead their lives as normally as possible.

"Now, I suspect - and I'm not advocating this, I'm just thinking of the future - I suspect it may be the case that we may see different workplaces allowing people to work from home at certain points as well as coming into the office. I think there may be changes to the way that we live."

Delay to final reopening 'bitterly disappointing', says Culture Secretary

The Culture Secretary has said the delay to reopening theatres, nightclubs and mass events is "bitterly disappointing".

Oliver Dowden said: "We face very difficult headwinds with the Delta variant and want a reopening to be permanent."

He highlighted support on offer for affected businesses.

Yesterday’s news was bitterly disappointing. We face very difficult headwinds with the Delta variant and want a reopening to be permanent.



Tory MPs fear delay to July 19, says Mark Harper

The chairman of the Covid Recovery Group has said several Tory MPs are "a bit worried that we're not going to actually move forward" on the new unlock date of July 19.

Mark Harper, Forest of Dean MP and former chief whip, told LBC radio that "we don't know anything today that we didn't know when the Prime Minister was telling us he was happy to move ahead on June 21."

He went on: "Ultimately we've reduced the risk of this disease hugely by our fantastic vaccination programme, and, as the Government says, we've got to learn to live with it, but the problem is every time we get to that point, ministers seem to not actually want to live with it and keep restrictions in place."

Mr Harper added: "The public needs to understand there's risk involved, you can't get zero risk - we know that because every time we do anything in our lives, we take a calculated risk based on the benefits we get. That's how we've got to now deal with Covid, now that we've vaccinated people. That's what we want to see from the Government."

Liz Truss won't 'roll over' in other trade deals, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has stressed that "the bulk of Australian produce will still go to Asia", despite the new trade deal the UK is signing today.

The Cabinet Office minister said it was "also the case" that the UK would be able to sell more into the country as a result of the deal.

He told Radio 4's Today programme: "Each trade deal is bespoke... Australia is a country with so many aligned interests between ourselves, that a trade deal with Australia would be different to one we might do with other jurisdictions."

Asked about the risk of having set a precedent that other countries will demand, he said Liz Truss would not "roll over" and do whatever was asked.

"She is a tough, principled and shrewd negotiator. I don't think anyone would mistake Liz for a patsy."

Michael Gove side-steps question about winter restrictions

Michael Gove has side-stepped questions about the prospects of restrictions lasting into next spring, if they cannot be fully lifted in the middle of summer.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme that prospect was put to him, and he responded: "I agree with you.

"I agree with the proposition you put... that as we go into summer, as schools break up, as we get to the maximum level of vaccination, that is the moment when we can restore people's freedom.

"Even though we were making fantastistic progress in the vaccine programme.. the Delta variant was, as we say in Scotland, a right scunner.

"We are now making sure we can get to level of vaccination which will provide appropriate protection."

Michael Gove: This is not coercion or imprisonment

Michael Gove has said the world will "have to learn to live with Covid", as he likened it to flu.

"What we can do is use the time we have to improve the quality of protection", the Cabinet Office minister said.

Stressing he was not an epidemiologist, and could not forecast the number of deaths the Indian variant would cause, a sniffing Mr Gove said: "The key thought is how we provide the maximum level of protection to all.

"None of us can predict with perfect foresight the circulation rate or potential new variations. What we can do is be confident, on the basis of everything we know, that the vaccination programme, the whole of the adult population being vaccinated, will provide us with the highest level of protection come what may."

Asked if some restrictions could be reimposed in order to dampen the spread of cases further, he stressed it was "not the imposition of further restrictions - it is the maintenance of where we are now, with some additional flexibility."

It was not "coercion or imprisonment", he added.

Michael Gove: July 19 date picked to coincide with school holidays

Michael Gove has said he is "confident" that July 19 will be the terminus date, as promised by Boris Johnson yesterday.

He told Radio 4's Today programme he was "confident we will be able to move to stage four on that date, on the basis of everything we know. we can be pretty certain."

The Cabinet Office minister stressed that the original roadmap date had always been "no earlier than June 21", and that the extra month would ensure the vaccine programme could protect many more people.

"As well as the increased protection that vaccination will provide, it is also the case that greater opening up will coincide with the beginning of school holidays, which we are assured will bring down the R-rate anyway."

Michael Gove hints at mask-wearing this winter

Hopefully he will have mastered it by then - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Michael Gove has said he wants "as few restrictions as possible" this winter, but did not rule out mask-wearing and other measures.

The Cabinet Office minister told BBC Breakfast: "I'm not an epidemiologist, so I can't predict with confidence what the likely level of the circulation of the virus will be and what the public health impact will be. But what I do know is that the best way of minimising the number of people who go into hospital, and who face terrible consequences as a result, the best way of reducing that number is by increasing vaccination.

"So I don't think we're at all blase or shoulder-shrugging about anyone dying, but the best way that we can ensure that we protect everyone, including the vulnerable is by all of us getting the jab."

Asked if mask-wearing will be used over winter, Mr Gove said: "I want as few restrictions as possible, but I'm not an epidemiologist or a virologist and I will listen to those who are and weigh their advice in the balance."

Chancellor has 'gone long' on Covid support, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has defended the decision not to extend financial support for individuals and businesses, despite the month-long delay in lifting the final set of restrictions.

Asked about the fact that furlough would begin tapering off at the end of this month, the Cabinet Office minister told Sky News: "We are asking employers to pay a bigger role... the system we have is more generous than most similar countries.

"Furlough support will last until end of September, but we are asking employers to pay a little bit of that support," Mr Gove said.

"The Chancellor decided deliberately to go long… that is why furlough and other support is there until autumn.

"He has calculated will help support the economy.

UK farmers should be 'more concerned about what comes next', says trade expert

UK farmers should be "far more concerned about what comes next", rather than the deal being signed off today, a former trade negotiator for the Australian government has said.

Dmitry Grozoubinski said he thought there would be "champagne being popped" in Canberra, but noted the UK has been "very close-lipped indeed" about what the upsides were.

"It's getting a little bit worrying that the Government won't tell us," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

However, in terms of food welfare Mr Grozoubinski said the two countries were so different it was hard to compare standards, noting that there were "farms the size of Belgium" for cows to graze "because it's a really dry place with not a lot of grass".

But he added: "Your Scottish farming guest should probably be far more concerned about what comes next, in terms of precedent this establishes for future trade deals, instead of Australia specifically."

Indian variant 'would have ended up in UK' even with closed borders, claims Sage scientist

The Delta/Indian variant "would have ended up in the UK at some point" even if the borders had been closed sooner, a Sage scientist has said.

Asked whether it would have made a difference if Britain had stopped people coming from India in early April, Professor Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told the Today programme: "Potentially, I mean it's speculation.

"The newer Delta variant is now quite common around the globe so it would have ended up in the United Kingdom at some point but perhaps it would have been delayed.

"It's really the competition between the virus and the vaccine so had the variant arrived in the country when we'd had more people vaccinated, then it may well not have grown in the same way that it has."

UK-Australia deal will lead to 'investment in countryside', claims Michael Gove

The UK-Australia trade deal will give "our farmers the opportunity to show on the world stage their amazing produce", and will lead to "investment in the countryside", Michael Gove has said.

Boris Johnson and his counterpart Scott Morrison last night agreed the "broad terms" of a free-trade agreement -the first negotiated from scratch since Brexit. The details will be formally announced this morning following a bilateral between the two.

The Cabinet Office minister this morning claimed there had been "one or two points made about Australia that mischaracterises how Australian farmers operate".

One of the chief critics of the deal is George Eustice, the Environment Secretary.

Mr Gove added: "We support farmers and do so not just by providing them direct financial support but also giving them the opportunity to export their produce on the world stage."

It’s definitely a July 19 unlocking ... unless it’s not

Boris Johnson called his new July 19 reopening date "a terminus" on Monday – but did not rule out further delays as he pushed back the full end of lockdown by four weeks.

The Prime Minister said pausing the final step of reopening in England, originally due to happen on June 21, would avoid thousands of deaths from Covid, with cases surging.

Attempting to provide reassurance of no further slippage in the schedule, Mr Johnson repeatedly said at a Downing Street press conference that he was confident full reopening would happen on July 19.

But he acknowledged that the emergence of a new Covid variant could throw the plan off course as his top scientific advisers stressed the danger would not fully disappear after the delay.