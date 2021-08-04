Politics latest news: Future quarantine not ruled out for travellers returning from Spain, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps admitted you can 'never say there is a zero chance' - Getty

Quarantine for travellers returning from Spain is still a possibility, Grant Shapps has admitted, following the latest set of changes to the travel traffic lights system.

In a significant reopening of foreign travel from this weekend, France is to be removed from the “amber plus” list, ending the requirement for fully jabbed holidaymakers to quarantine on their return to England.

The reopening announcement was tempered by new advice for holidaymakers in Spain to take costly PCR tests before coming home, owing to the rise of variants of concern, although this will not be a legal requirement.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News he "can never say there is a zero chance" that quarantine would not be imposed.

However he stressed the "next set of changes are not for another three weeks", adding: "People should be able to go away, enjoy their holidays without looking over their shoulders the whole time."

He denied that Spain had not been put on the red list because there was insufficient capacity at quarantine hotels, telling Times Radio: "We will always do whatever is required."

07:31 AM

Coronavirus 'will always get to you', says Grant Shapps

Coronavirus "will always get to you eventually", Grant Shapps has said, as he defends opening up the borders further.

"Even Australia, which completely locked down borders," has had to deal with outbreaks, he told Radio 4's Today programme. "It is only ever a question of slowing it down to roll out vaccinations and so on, to protect the domestic gains, having gone through lockdowns for the last 18 months or so.

"We have to get the right balance between the two," he added.

The Transport Secretary noted that "vaccine escape" was "the big thing we are looking out for", which is why testing would be the focus for now.

"We are going to have to settle down into knowing this will happen, but... things will start to become more routine for people who do travel."

07:28 AM

Dominic Raab was right on rational for France's amber-plus rating, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has defended Dominic Raab, after the Foreign Secretary suggested that France had been put on the amber-plus list because of a Covid outbreak on the Reunion island, nearly 6,000 miles away.

"When the Foreign Secretary was talking about La Reunion, there are of course very close links between La Reunion and France," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "The issue was travel links and the spillover infection into the the North of France from that.

"Today you have seen all of that clarified with the benefit of further data. La Reunion has gone onto red list but France, now that beta variant has descended, has gone onto the regular amber list."

07:24 AM

Grant Shapps: It is 'not true' that I sought amber watchlist

Grant Shapps has said it is "not true" that he wanted to create an amber watchlist, despite numerous reports suggesting it was pulled at the last minute.

"Don't believe everything you read in the papers that one department or another is pushing one thing or another," he told Radio 4's Today programme. "We work collectively as a covenant."

"We always on every occasion simple look to follow the data," he added. "It couldn't possibly be true simply from the fact that we didn't have the data at the time."

Challenged over the letter that Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, wrote warning against the plans, which has been extensively quoted, he said: "We wall want to see the travel industry... unlock successively."

07:20 AM

Risk of quarantine ' a reality' of international travel, says Grant Shapps

The risk of quarantine is "a reality" from international travel, Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme that being double jabbed would be "a feature" of life as a result of Covid, and that pre-departure tests were also a requirement to help clinicians "to keep abreast of the latest data... we are always having to track particular variants".

Asked about the cost of PCR tests, he said it "misrepresents the situation", because the quality of tests had previously ruled out lateral flow tests.

07:11 AM

How is the travel industry reacting to the traffic lights changes?

It seems they are largely underwhelmed...

Tim Alderslade, of Airlines UK, said: “Alongside the continuation of expensive testing and a much smaller-than-hoped-for expansion of the green list, this is yet another blow to the sector and families desperate to get away, and means the UK continues to open up far slower than the rest of Europe.”

Karen Dee, of the Airport Operators’ Association, said: “Any extension to the green list is welcome, but we remain a long way off a full and meaningful restart of international travel.”

John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive of Heathrow, said: “While these changes are welcome, travel will remain unaffordable for many hard-working Brits until the Government replaces expensive PCR tests with the cheaper lateral flow tests that are used for NHS workers.”

07:01 AM

Dubai was not removed from red list to act as a transport hub, Grant Shapps says

Grant Shapps has denied claims Dubai was taken off the travel red list so it could more easily act as an international "transport hub".

The Transport Secretary told Sky News there were "a whole load of theories" about why particular countries have been moved around - but insisted all decisions were based on independent advice.

"With all these changes what we do is ask the experts, that's the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the JBC in this case, to give us their overview of every country and their recommendation about where a country should sit," he said.

"This time they have come back and said Dubai, and Qatar, the UAE and in fact India - which will surprise some people - are all fit to come from the red list and come onto the amber list."

He said factors for moving countries off the red list included the number of people who had a jab there, the reliability of local Covid data, and the level of prevalence of the virus.

07:00 AM

Spain did not avoid red list over quarantine hotel capacity issues, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has denied that Spain has not been placed on the travel red list because the UK would not have the capacity to quarantine all returning travellers.

The Transport Secretary told Times Radio: "We will always do whatever is required, and you have seen us do this so far with the red list to make sure that countries, even from destinations where there are a lot of people, would go on that red list if that is what is required.

"But we will simply follow the scientific advice."

Experts would be "content as long as we are keeping an eye" on the B.1.162 variant through the PCR test, he added.

06:56 AM

Grant Shapps: My teen twins are very keen to get the Covid vaccine

Grant Shapps said he would "absolutely" encourage his teenage children to get a coronavirus vaccine.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News: "They are very keen to be vaccinated as well. They are in that age group, the 16 to 17 age group, and it is amazing, particularly towards the end of term, how many of their friends had coronavirus and how much time they had to spend off school."

He added: "So they understand the disruption, the amount of their own lives, their own schooling, that has been affected by this and they are very, very keen."

On whether 12 to 15-year-olds will be offered a coronavirus vaccine, Mr Shapps said: "We will wait for the experts from the JCVI to tell us when it is safe."

06:55 AM

Rats in quarantine hotels 'completely unacceptable', says Grant Shapps

Reports of rats in Government-run quarantine hotels are "completely unacceptable", Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary said colleagues at the Department for Health and Social Care would be "very concerned to read any reports and they will certainly be fully investigated".

He added: "It would be completely unacceptable for the tourists who usually use them, it is certainly unacceptable if they are being used temporarily for Government quarantine."

He also alluded to allegations that security guards have been harassing women who stay at the hotels.

"This is not government barracks, these are hotels - any accusations of crimes need to go straight to the police," he told Times Radio. "Rats and the like, these are hotels in the hospitality sector who would be very concerned about that."

Asked about the cost of the hotels in the circumstances, he insisted the price was necessary to "cover the costs".

06:42 AM

