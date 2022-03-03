Politics latest news: Use oligarch's mansions to house Ukrainian refugees, says Dominic Raab

Alisher Usmanov, one of the two oligarchs sanctioned last night, owns the 16th century Sutton Place estate in Surrey. - David Cooper / Alamy Stock Photo

The Government should seize the mansions of Russian oligarchs and use them to house Ukrainian refugees in the UK, Dominic Raab has said.

He said on LBC that Britain would capture property owned by Russian billionaires in punishment for the country's invasion of Ukraine "if we've got the evidence and legal basis".

He said that this property should "absolutely" be used to house Ukrainian refugees, a move which Michael Gove is reportedly supportive of.

"We are looking at everything in the round, it is a team effort across Government, from the foreign and defence secretary through to Michael Gove and, of course, the Prime Minister is driving this very hard," he added.

Last night the Government sanctioned two further oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov, bringing the total number of those sanctioned to 13.

The measures, which include asset freezes and travel bans, came after Boris Johnson announced on Wednseday that a list would be published of "all those associated with the Putin regime.”"

09:30 AM

West must be prepared for Putin to become 'even more barbaric'

The Deputy Prime Minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the economic sanctions taken on Russia are "starting to bite" but that Britain and its allies need to "bed in and have the strategic stamina for the long haul".

He added: "I've said that we can expect that, after the stuttering start to this campaign, that Putin would resort to ever more barbaric measures as he gets frustrated.

"And that is the next phase that we all need to be alert to, whether it is the sanctions or the steeling of the capacity and the will of the Ukrainian defence."

09:20 AM

Government again refuses to comment on Abramovich

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether Mr Abramovich should be able to do "what he wants to" with the proceeds of the sale, the Deputy Prime Minister said: "I'm not going to talk about individual sanctions on individuals."

Pressed on the case of Mr Abramovich and the sale of his Premier League club, Mr Raab said: "We don't talk about individual cases before the sanctions are imposed.

"We have overnight imposed sanctions on Mr (Alisher) Usmanov and (Igor) Shuvalov, but the reason we do it is, first of all, precisely because it is contested and, as Justice Secretary, I can't prejudge these things.

"But, more importantly, we do not want to give advance sight to anyone of the measures that we take."

Vladimir Putin, poses for a photo with USM Holdings founder, businessman Alisher Usmanov - Alexei Druzhinin

Vladimir Putin listens to his then-first deputy prime minister, Igor Shuvalov. - VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP

09:01 AM

Government to stop oligarchs abusing UK legal system

The Justice Secretary is looking to change the law to prevent Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats from exploiting the British justice system to "silence" those investigating corruption linked to Vladimir Putin's regime.

He told BBC Breakfast he was looking it "as a matter of urgency and will be producing proposals on very shortly".

"We have seen oligarchs and kleptocrats and those with links to Putin coming into this country and suing under our libel laws those who are shining a light, whether it is authors or NGOs, on corruption and abuse.

"And that is an abuse of our system and I'm going to be putting forward proposals to deal with that and to prevent that.

"It cannot be right that kleptocrats and those with links to Putin can silence those shining a light on those excesses and use our courts to do so."

Tom Burgis outside of the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a high court judge dismissed a libel claim against him over his book, Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World. - Jess Glass / PA

08:54 AM

Welsh to send £4 million in aid to Ukraine

Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister , who told Sky News that Wales hopes to be "a nation of sanctuary" for Ukrainian refugees, said the aid would help people on the front line.

"For those people for whom Wales could be even a temporary home, a temporary place of sanctuary, we will want to do everything we can to welcome them and to provide for them," he added

08:48 AM

Putin must contemplate prison time

Dominic Raab was asked on Times Radio whether he saw the conflict ending with the Russian president "imprisoned for war crimes".

He said: "I think it is a very real risk that he must now contemplate.

"Beyond his personal situation, every commander operating in Ukraine, or indeed Moscow, when they are faced with illegal orders, whether it is to target civilians or otherwise, attack illegal or unlawful sites, they now know the ICC (international criminal court ) is investigating and the chief prosecutor Karim Khan is, I believe, travelling to Ukraine.

"They must now know that they face the very real risk of ending up in the dock of a court and, ultimately, in a prison if they follow through on those illegal, unlawful orders."

08:39 AM

Three million Russian companies blocked

Dominic Raab was asked during broadcast interviews why the European Union had sanctioned more individual Russian elites than Britain.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Deputy Prime Minister said it was a "false distinction" to make, adding: "The question is not whether it is individuals or companies - it is where the money is flowing."

"We've been at the vanguard of taking action and, of course, what is really important is we act in concert with our allies, European, American and other Nato allies.

"For example, we have sanctioned more Russian banks than the EU, including Sberbank, which is the biggest Russian bank. We've made it clear and introduced measures so that three million Russian companies cannot raise loans or get listed on the UK stock market.

A mega-yacht owned by a company linked to the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft has been seized in southern France. - VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

08:34 AM

Ukraine-Russia morning briefing: Five key developments overnight

Vladimir Putin made clear on Thursday that "the worst is yet to come" as fighting in Ukraine continued for a ninth day. Here are five things you need to know about developments in the war with Russia.

Volodymyr accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism" over its attack of the nuclear plant. A US senator has asked if there is "a Brutus in Russia" who would kill Vladimir Putin. 700 missiles set to be sent by Germany to Ukraine are inoperable because they have been stored in "mouldy" boxes. The BBC may have been blocked in Russia. Russia will keep its stock exchange closed for a fifth day.

You can read the full detail here.

08:26 AM

Russia's attack is 'affront to the world at large'

Dominic Raab told Times Radio: "It is clearly reckless, irresponsible and not only the fact they were shooting, bombarding that particular site, but when the Ukrainian emergency authorities were trying to put out the fire, the shelling continued.

"It must stop. We support the Ukrainians in dealing with the security situation there but also I think come down hard on Vladimir Putin.

"That's why the Prime Minister has called for an emergency United Nations security council meeting in New York so the entire international community can address this, because of course it is a much wider threat, given the nuclear implications.

"It is an affront to the world at large."

Early hours of this morning, Boris Johnson said the shelling of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant means Putin now “could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe”. - ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR AUTHORITY/AFP

08:20 AM

Lord Owen: Ukraine is going to be Putin's undoing

Lord David Owen, former Foreign Secretary, joins Christopher Hope to discuss why he thinks Ukraine is Vladimir Putin's undoing, how the Russian President's approach has radically changed since he first took power, and his fears about nuclear threats.

You can listen to the latest episode of Chopper's Politics Podcast here.

08:11 AM

Good morning

Following last night's attack on the Ukrainian nuclear facility, Dominic Raab is fielding questions on the morning round.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News that the attack on the nuclear facility in Ukraine was “at the very least it was clearly a reckless bombardment of a very sensitive, precarious and dangerous facility."

“The fact they kept bombarding it when there was a fire and the Ukrainian rescue teams were trying to get to it makes it doubly reprehensible," he said.

In other news Labour has won the by-election in Birmingham Erdington.

Later in Parliament, only the House of Lords is sitting where it is debating private members' bills.