Politics latest news: Government accused of imposing 'lockdown-lite through the back door' - watch live

The Government has been accused of imposing "lockdown-lite through the back door", after new restrictions were brought in to Indian variant hotspots without informing local leaders or residents.

People living in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside have been told not to travel in and out of the areas, or socialise indoors. The guidance appears to have been updated, without any announcement, on Friday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branded the move "utterly shameful", and called for clarity "fast".

Kate Hollern, the MP for Blackburn, said: "On Friday night the Government rolled out lockdown-lite through the back door... I strongly oppose the Government's attempt to introduce new measures by stealth and without consultation."

However Therese Coffey told Sky News the plans had been trailed by Boris Johnson during a press conference last week, and that it was "good practice to have formally put that guidance on the record".

Minister called onto prioritise pregnant women for vaccines

Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow, says the data shows that pregnant women who catch Covid are twice as likely to have premature births or still births.

While "other countries have recognised this" and prioritised those women for vaccines, the conversation hasn't even started here. She asks what can be done to help protect the women and their unborn babies.

Nadhim Zahawi says the JCVI "are looking at the data on this", but says the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine is available to those who are eligible.

Ms Creasy shakes her head throughout his response.

Minister 'cautiously optimistic' about June 21 reopening

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested he is "cautiously optimistic" that restrictions will be lifted on June 21.

Conservative MP Greg Smith urged the minister to give "hope and certainty" to businesses banking on a successful summer that the evidence "backs up the complete end of all restrictions and social distancing by June 21".

Mr Zahawi replied: "It is good news from Public Health England on the B1617.2 variant that two doses of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca-Oxford are as effective on infection and very likely to be even more affective on serious illness and hospitalisation in real-world circumstance.

"Ultimately we are effectively pursuing an evidence-led strategy - the reason for the five-week interval is for us to be able to assess the data and then share it with Parliament and the nation.

"At the moment, I would say I am cautiously optimistic that we're in a good place. We have to remain vigilant and work together."

Minister insists local lockdown plans were 'shared with country on May 14'

Rachel Hopkins, Labour's MP for Luton South, says it is "simple unacceptable" that constituents found out about the change to guidance "through the backdoor".

Nadhim Zahawi repeats that the changes "were shared with the country on May 14", although adds "we continue to endeavour to improve our communications in partnership with local government and local health systems".

Tablets and nasal vaccines being considered, says minister

David Linden, the SNPs MP for Glasgow East, asks when a nasal vaccine will be available.

Nadhim Zahawi says it is "still some way off" because the "needle technology dominates".

But there are alternatives being considered, including tablets, he adds.

Vaccine passports decision to come before June 21, says minister

Sir Desmond Swayne, the MP for New Forest West, asks when the Government will set out plans for vaccine passports "in some detail".

Nadhim Zahawi says it would be "remiss" not to look at technologies that could reopen larger venues such as Wembley. No decisions have been taken but they will be set out before we reach step four, he adds.

That means we should hear before June 21.

Minister confirms that vaccines do not preclude need to quarantine

Mark Harper, chair of the Covid Recovery Group, asks Nadhim Zahawi about our exclusive story this morning.

He asks for assurances that come June 21, "not only that legal restrictions go", but "all of the remaining rules" do too, to reflect the reduction in risks. Failure to do so means they could be "in place forever".

The vaccines minister says he should wait until June 14, when an announcement will be made.

But he notes that "even if you have had two doses of either vaccine - and I have had this in my own family - you can still contract Covid, and therefore you should be isolating and quarantining".

He says they are also looking at ways that contacts "can be regularly tested instead of isolating".

MPs must 'work together to deliver message', says vaccines minister

Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson says one of the areas of concern is Hounslow, which borders her constituency, and across which "hundreds of thousands of people" travel for work and other reasons.

She asks what advice is to them, and Nadhim Zahawi says he discussed this with London Mayor Sadiq Khan this morning.

"People need to exercise that caution, that common sense - only travel if it is essential outside the area," he says.

He urges MPs to "work together to deliver that message".

Constituents 'paying the price for gross negligence' over border controls, says Labour MP

Mohammed Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford, says the Government "sneaked" his constituency into a local lockdown without warning residents.

The Indian variant has been imported here because of the"lax approach to border control"

He says locals are having to travel further afield to get the vaccine, and are having to "pay the price for his Government's gross negligence and incompetence once again".

Nadhim Zahawi says he is "turbo charging" the vaccine programme, so that as many adults have the first dose as possible.

Government accused of 'sneaking out' variant report during Eurovision final

Dr Philippa Whitford, the SNP's health spokesperson, asks why a Public Health England report into variants was "snuck out" at 11pm during the Eurovision final.

She says the Indian variant is 50 per cent more infectious "and is affecting even younger children", and asks why the Government has said face masks are no longer required in schools.

Nadhim Zahawi says PHE "make their decisions for themselves".

Nadhim Zahawi: 'Operationally ready' to vaccinate teenagers

Jeremy Hunt asks Nadhim Zahawi about vaccines for children as young as 12, which is something he has called for before.

The vaccines minister says the clinical decision has not yet been taken, although the Pfizer-BionTech has been approved for 15 year olds.

"We will operationally be ready, but ultimately the decision has to be a clinical one," he says, adding that the regulator will have to be convinced they are "extremely safe" given the low risk to children.

Nadhim Zahawi: Meeting outdoors is safer

Nadhim Zahawi says for those living in affected areas, that meeting is still allowed "but meeting outdoors is safer".

He reiterates that people should "avoid travelling in and out.. unless it is for essential reasons" such as work.

The vaccines minister says Labour has "a responsibility" to communicate these changes to constituents, and insists there has been a "plan in place"

He also challenges Jon Ashworth not to make political capital out of the situation.

'Constituents will think Dominic Cummings has a point' on incompetence, says Labour MP

Jon Ashworth - who is the MP for Leicester South - asks Nadhim Zahawi to "take a message back from me" to Matt Hancock.

"Withdraw this guidance immediately", the shadow health secretary says.

He asks for a plan for surge vaccinations in the affected areas instead.

The Labour frontbencher then turns to Dominic Cummings' recent suggestions that there was "a lack of competent people in charge".

He says constituents will "think that Mr Cummings has a point".

Jon Ashworth blasts minister over 'local lockdowns by stealth'

Jon Ashworth is unimpressed

Despite Nadhim Zahawi's assertions (below), Jon Ashworth is having none of it, saying people in those areas "feel abandoned".

He asks if the vaccines minister can understand "how upsetting - how insulting it is - to have new restrictions imposed on it. Local lockdowns by stealth, by the backdoor and the Secretary of State doesn't even have the courtesy to come and tell us".

The shadow health secretary asks why the guidance was "plonked" on a website rather than people being informed.

He asks what it means for various people - parents, students, businesses, people planning holidays or weddings.

Vaccines minister insists Boris Johnson warned about local lockdowns

Nadhim Zahawi tells the Commons that "as well as Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen - which the Prime Minister spoke about on the 14th of this month - we are taking rapid action in Bedford, Hounslow, Burnley, Leicester, Kirklees and North Tyneside".

The vaccines minister says "as the Prime Minister set out two weeks ago", that means people should "take extra caution" when meeting with people outside their households, including meeting outdoors rather than indoors, and that travel should be avoided unless it is "essential".

But he stresses the Government "wants the whole country" to leave lockdown at the same time.

Nadhim Zahawi: Race between vaccines and virus continues

Nadhim Zahawi has said the "race between the vaccines and the virus continues", as he notes that average daily deaths have fallen to six - the lowest level since the middle of March (presumably last year).

Meanwhile 43 per cent of adults have now had two doses of the vaccine.

There is new research showing that vaccines have "similar" effect to the Indian variant as the Kent variant.

"This is encouraging data and it reinforces once again the importance of the vaccines in the path out of the pandemic," he adds.

'Beyond insulting' to suggest residents should have known about 'quasi-lockdowns'

A Labour MP has said it is "beyond insulting" for ministers to suggest local leaders were aware of plans to impose a "quasi-lockdown" on her constituency.

Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East, said she and her office received "no official correspondence" on the change to the advised coronavirus restrictions in her constituency and found out through a story in the Bolton News.

Referring to Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey's claims in a broadcast interview (see 11am), Ms Qureshi tweeted: "For a Govt Minister to then go on the media round this morning and say they were 'surprised' to hear we were unaware is beyond insulting.

"Maybe come to Bolton and see how surprised we are that we now are unable to travel out of the borough because of multiple Government missteps."

Rob Roberts must resign after sexual misconduct review, says Labour

Labour has demanded that Rob Roberts "resign his seat with immediate effect" after the Independent Expert Panel ruled that he should be suspended for six weeks for breaching Parliament's sexual misconduct policy.

The newly demoted Anneliese Dodds said the IEP report "fully upholds the sexual harassment allegations" made against the Conservative MP.

“That such serious and proven abuse doesn’t automatically result in the recall of a sitting Member of Parliament is both absurd and unjust," she added. "The Conservative Government cannot dance around gaps in legislation if it is serious about upholding standards in public life.

"That is why we expect the Government to take immediate action – Labour will support efforts to pass emergency legislation or measures to rectify this situation."

Tory party is not institutionally Islamophobic, report finds

The Conservative Party is not institutionally Islamophobic but evidence of anti-Muslim sentiment has been found among local associations and members, an independent review into alleged discrimination within Tory ranks has found.

The review was led by Professor Swaran Singh, who said the leadership of the Conservative Party "ought to set a good example for appropriate behaviours and language".

The report did acknowledge that "anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem" within the Conservative Party, stating: "While the party leadership claims a 'zero tolerance approach' to all forms of discrimination, our findings show that discriminatory behaviours occur, especially in relation to people of Islamic faith."

Read more here.

Labour to challenge vaccines minister over 'backdoor' lockdowns

Jon Ashworth has made it clear he will take no prisoners during the urgent question coming up shortly.

It is down on the order paper as the fairly run-of-the-mill question: "To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care if he will make a statement on Covid-19" (see 9:54am for more).

But Labour are gunning for the minister - expected to be Nadhim Zahawi rather than Matt Hancock - over "backdoor" lockdowns that have been imposed on the quiet.

I've been granted an Urgent Question in the Commons at 12.30 today where I'll be asking Matt Hancock to explain why he's bring in these local lockdowns by the backdoor and hadn't even bothered to tell us.

Lockdowns are 'undermining people's sanity', says Tory MP

Anti-vaxx conspiracy theories are proof that the lockdown is "undermining people’s sanity, trust in Government and public health", a Conservative MP has said.

Marcus Fysh, the MP for Yeovil, tweeted a link to a fact check that "Covid-19 vaccines do not make you Bluetooth-enabled", saying it was "extraordinary" that such work was needed.

Extraordinary that this fact check is needed. Release all domestic restrictions on June 21st @BorisJohnson Actual science and statistics do not support them and this is evidence they are undermining people's sanity, trust in Government and public health.

Local lockdowns 'disproportionate', says North Tyneside Mayor

The Mayor of North Tyneside has hit out at the Government's "disproportionate" move to impose travel restrictions on local residents, amid ongoing criticism of the handling of the new measures.

Norma Redfearn, a Labour politician, said: "We received no consultation or communication about this advice which has implications for people across North Tyneside and the wider region.

"It is essential the Government explain what this advice means in practice. We have enhanced testing and extra vaccination services in place and are working hard to keep infection rates down."

She added: "This advice is disproportionate for North Tyneside."

Boris Johnson: Detention of Belarus dissident 'will have consequences'

The detention of Roman Protasevich "will have consequences", Boris Johnson has said, as he called for the dissident journalist to be released.

Mr Protasevich was detained on Sunday after Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair flight to Vilnius to land in Minsk, citing a bomb threat.

The video of Roman Protasevich makes for deeply distressing viewing.



As a journalist and a passionate believer in freedom of speech I call for his immediate release.



Belarus' actions will have consequences. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 25, 2021

“I’m sure that he has been tortured and beaten,” Katarzyna Jerozolimska, his former girlfriend and colleague, told the Telegraph on Tuesday. Read more on that here.

Tory MP should be suspended for six weeks, independent body says

Rob Roberts - London Portrait Photographer

Tory MP Rob Roberts should be suspended for six weeks for breaching Parliament's sexual misconduct policy, an Independent Expert Panel has concluded.

The suspension can only be imposed if agreed by MPs.

Mr Roberts sent a female intern a string of WhatsApp messages including one inviting her to "fool around with no strings". He also asked a male parliamentary staffer out to dinner, which the man said had made him feel uncomfortable

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP, said: "The misconduct demonstrated here was significant. It is evident that Mr Roberts MP was in a very powerful position as an employer in relation to the reporter.

"Our conclusion is that the determination of six weeks suspension from the service of the House was proper and proportionate."

Government 'sneaked Bedford into local lockdown', claims MP

The Government has been accused of demonstrating a "shocking lack of respect" to local residents, after it emerged that new restrictions have been imposed without any formal announcement.

Mohammad Yasin, Labur's MP for Bedford, claimed ministers had "sneaked Bedford borough into a local lockdown, without taking the time to consult directly with the local public health team or local elected officials".

He told the Bedford Independent he had "only found out through the media that the Government had silently updated their guidance online".

Local lockdowns have not 'come of the blue', minister insists

The army has been deployed to Bolton to help with surge testing - Getty

A Cabinet minister has insisted that the new restrictions in Indian hotspot areas have not "come out of the blue", amid widespread criticism for a lack of clarity in the changes.

Therese Coffey told Sky News that Boris Johnson had already indicated the need for "extra caution in certain areas regarding the Indian variant", adding: "It is good practice to formally put that guidance on the record affecting those communities."

The Work and Pensions Secretary added: "We have been working in close contact with local leaders, so I am surprised to hear people think this has come out of the blue - it hasn’t.

"It is about formalising on the record the guidance which we believe people can and should follow in order to make sure we tackle and don't have more spread of the Indian variant."

Have your say: Are the local lockdowns a harbinger of things to come?

Local leaders are up in arms this morning after it emerged that swathes of the country have had new restrictions imposed on them without any formal announcement.

Much of the focus has been on the lack of clarity for local residents and businesses, who are uncertain whether the new measures are advisory or legally binding, and how far they go.

However there are also concerns that this called herald a return to the hated tiered system - despite Boris Johnson's repeated rejection of such a move.

With cases on the rise, there is a certain sense of de ja vu - but is today's news a sign of things to come, or has the vaccine programme made enough progress there will be no need for further measures?

Have your say in the poll below.

Senior Tory to meet housing minister over controversial planning bill

A senior Conservative MP has revealed he will be meeting with housing minister Chris Pincher about "intentional unauthorised development, amid widespread opposition to the planning bill.

Tories are up in arms about the plans, which they argue will rest control over developments from local residents in favour of centralised decision-making.

Last year, planning rebels met successfully averted a plan to introduce an algorithm to determine planning decisions following a series of conversations with Mr Pincher - no doubt they will be hoping to secure a similar victory this time around.

Meeting with Planning Minister Chris Pincher MP for briefing on cladding costs and intentional unauthorised development #planning

Government imposing 'lockdown-lite through the back door', claims MP

The Government has been accused of imposing "lockdown-lite through the back door", after new restrictions were imposed across the country without local leaders being warned.

Kate Hollern, the MP for Blackburn, said: "I strongly oppose the Government's attempt to introduce new measures by stealth and without consultation. Instead, the Government needs to continue to ensure it gets vaccines to where they're needed the most."

On Friday night the Government rolled out lockdown-lite through the back door. The guidance is likely to have major implications on businesses, schools and the hospitality sector and I'm furious that the Government hasn't bothered to consult the local authorities involved.

Keir Starmer attacks 'shameful' local lockdowns as he demands clarity 'fast'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has attacked the Government's "utterly shameful" move to impose new restrictions on eight parts of the country without alerting local leaders.

He tweeted: "Making a major change that will impact so many people without even telling them is utterly shameful. The Government needs to provide clarity, fast. Local lockdowns are the wrong approach for both public health and local economies.

"The Government is time and again failing to learn lessons. We need proper support to self-isolate, decent sick pay, a working test and trace system and the roll out of the vaccine as quickly as possible."

'Baby of the House' Nadia Whittome takes leave of absence with PTSD

Nadia Whittome was just 23 when she was elected - Getty

Parliament's youngest MP has announced that she is stepping back from work for "several weeks" because she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Nadia Whittome, Labour's MP for Nottingham East who took her seat at the last general election aged 23, said she has spent the last few months "battling some persistent health issues" alongside her work, but had to step back on the advice of her doctor.

"I feel it is important for me to be honest that it is mental ill-health I am suffering from - specifically post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," she added.

"Through being open about my own mental health struggle, I hope that others will also feel able to talk about theirs, and that I can play a small role in creating greater acceptance and facilitating healthier discussions around this issue."

08:54 AM

Today is shaping up to be another busy day in Westminster - here is what's on the agenda today:

10:30am: Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will give evidence to the Beis committee for its inquiry into Liberty Steel. He is expected to be asked about the Gupta business empire, and its links with Greensill. He then opens the Commons with Beis questions an hour later.

12:30pm Labour has an urgent question, seeking an update on Covid-19. Although Jon Ashworth has requested a response from Matt Hancock, Nadhim Zahawi is down to speak.

1:30m An urgent question on when the Government's review of the criminal justice system response to rape will be published

2pm: 'King of the North' Andy Burnham and Greater Manchester leaders to hold press conference.

Over in the House of Lords, there will be a statement on the findings of Lord Dyson's report into the BBC at 1:30pm

Government accused of 'causing more chaos' over local lockdowns

The newly-elected Mayor of West Yorkshire has attacked the Government for "their chaotic response to Covid", after local lockdowns were imposed without warning.

Tracy Brabin told BBC Breakfast: "It's another example of the Government doing to us without working with us. It's caused a lot of confusion. We were only alerted to it by journalists last night, late last night."

She revealed she will be meeting vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi this morning, and added: "I'm expecting Matt Hancock to come to the Houses of Parliament to explain what's actually going on."

"Unfortunately this is yet another example of the Government and their chaotic response to Covid," she said. "If we have an issue here, we need Government to be working with us, not causing more chaos."

Asked if this is a step towards a return to tiers, Ms Brabin said: "If it is, we would like to know. This is part of the problem. We don't know how to respond. We don't know what to advise our citizens. One wonders whether we should be taking this seriously at all."

Government 'disgraceful' for causing confusion on local lockdowns, says MP

Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East says she has "no idea" what is going on with local lockdowns, which had been "sneaked onto a Government website".

The shadow international development minister said "nobody knew about it and even now the guidance is unclear", particularly on whether it is "the law or is this guidance".

She added: "I first found out about it was last night when a local newspaper journalist told me - she herself had only found out about 10 minutes beforehand."

Ms Qureshi told Sky News it had caused great confusion among local residents, adding: "This is just incompetent... I think it's disgraceful".

Minister fails to explain why local lockdowns were announced by stealth

A Cabinet minister has failed to explain why it is that the Government did not make a formal announcement about local lockdowns, affecting people in eight different areas around the country.

People living in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside have been told not to travel in and out of the areas, or meet people indoors. The guidance appears to have been updated, without any announcement, on Friday.

Challenged as to why this was not communicated, Therese Coffey insisted it had been "clear to the communities" because of additional measures such as testing that were already taking place.

'Why didn't anyone get told?' @billtu and @susannareid100 challenge @theresecoffey about why there has been no formal announcement about restrictions on travelling in and out of Covid hotspots.



Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/oIAlegoxaF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 25, 2021

Don't travel unless it's 'essential', people living in hotspots told

People living in Indian variant hotspots should consider "whether it really is essential" for them to travel during half term, the Work and Pensions Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Asked whether a family from Bolton, where a new de facto local lockdown has been imposed, should go on a half-term holiday to a "green list" country, Therese Coffey said she would not discuss "hypothetical situations", but stressed: "The guidance is very clear that people need to consider whether it really is essential.

"The green list is there... because we recognise the amount of transmission in that country is very low, so the risks of bringing the variant back into the UK are very low, and that's why we have the process that we have.

"But I think people just need to consider carefully the risks that they are under themselves."

ICYMI: Vaccination won’t mean an end to self-isolating

Fully vaccinated people face still having to self-isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone infected with Covid after June 21, The Telegraph understands.

The continued imposition of quarantine for those who have been vaccinated is likely to undermine plans for "normality" to return next month because people may be deterred from going to crowded places if they face the threat of enforced self-isolation.

Workplaces may also be loath to mix vaccinated and unvaccinated staff if a case of Covid could see dozens of staff being forced into quarantine.

Asked about this, Therese Coffey told Sky News: "I strongly suggest to people they wait to hear from the Prime Minister, the chief medical officer and scientific advisers, about what is happening."

Read the full story here.

Councils 'not consulted or warned' about local lockdowns, says public health director

The director of public health for Blackburn with Darwen has said he had not been made aware of the updated guidance advising against all but essential travel in the area.

Dominic Harrison said local leaders "were not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted to this guidance".

#Covid19 ⁦⁦Travel Advisory#localgov areas involved were not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted to this guidance. I have asked to see the national risk assessment which supports this action - it has not been provided to us yet.

https://t.co/sq2luOi2Zb — Dominic Harrison (@BWDDPH) May 25, 2021

No evidence that Black Lives Matter activist was target in shooting, police say

Police say they do not believe the shooting of a black equal rights activist in Peckham, south-east London, on Sunday was a targeted attack.

Sasha Johnson was at a party when four black males entered a garden and discharged a firearm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Commander Alison Heydari said: "We are aware of Sasha's involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and I understand the concern this will cause to some communities - however I wish to stress that at this time there is nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack. We are also not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident."

Yesterday former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott appeared to draw a link with the shooting and her work on "racial justice".

Black activist #SashaJohnson in hospital in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. Nobody should have to potentially pay with their life because they stood up for racial justice #BlackLivesMatter

BBC boss: I will never air Bashir-Diana interview in full again

The director general of the BBC has said he has no plans to broadcast the Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana in full, but there is a "legitimate case" for clips to be shown.

Tim Davie told Radio 4's Today programme: "I have got no intention of airing the interview ever again... I think we need to discuss clips and reflect on that

"There is a legitimate case around whether you need to show clips of that interview... my view s you cannot now look at this interview free from the context in which i twas secured. Any use of clips need to be considered in that context."

Asked if he accepted Earl Spencer's claim that he 'draws a line between' Diana's interview with Martin Bashir and her death, the broadcasting boss added: "We fully accept the Dyson report, I think beyond that we are into speculation

"The Dyson report lays out multiple serious failings for the BBC, we apologise fully for that... [but] I haven't got the evidence for [Earl Spencer's claims].

Government braced for unemployment to rise further, minister admits

A Cabinet minister has admitted the Government is expecting the number of unemployed people to rise as the furlough scheme tapers off.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said there was an increase in vacancies in some sectors such as hospitality, which those without work would be directed towards. She stressed there were other schemes being run to support people back into employment.

"My department has been working very closely with the Treasury," she told Radio 4's Today programme. "The big cushion of furlough has helped stave off the risk of unemployment for millions of people in this country... [but] we are preparing for potentially further increases in unemployment."

She added that the country "can get through this by sticking to further rules" as restrictions lift.

June 21 reopening 'still very much under consideration', says minister

A Cabinet minister has said the final stage in the Prime Minister's roadmap is "still very much under consideration", amid growing fears that the Indian variant could delay step four.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, told Radio 4's Today programme: "June 21 is still very much under consideration.

"We are taking a little bit longer to make sure we have all the data, to really understand the impact of what is happening, to asses whether or not we can proceed.

"An announcement will be made in the usual way."

Minister 'not nervous' about Dominic Cummings' appearance

Dominic Cummings is due before two select committees tomorrow - Getty

Pressed on whether she was "nervous" about the Prime Minister's former aide Dominic Cummings appearing before MPs on Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told LBC radio: "I'm not nervous at all.

"It is right that Parliament has these inquiries and scrutiny.

"Of course, next year we will have the full public inquiry because the Government is still focused on tackling the coronavirus and also the road map to recovery.

"We are still busy getting on with the job and I'm sure there will be more interest tomorrow on what is said and the questions asked."

Cabinet minister rejects Dominic Cummings' claims on herd immunity

Herd immunity was not a tactic the Government looked to deploy at the outset of the pandemic, a Cabinet minister has said.

Asked whether herd immunity was discussed as a response, as has been claimed, by former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings, Therese Coffey told LBC radio: "Er, no.

"I would say that there were a variety of ways that we wanted to (react) early on, and in particular a smaller group of people were involved in some of the day-to-day tactical decisions about how we were going to suppress this virus.

"That has been an important part of the strategy along the way, our road map to how we were going to get vaccines was clearly part of the strategy and that's why so much effort was put into that vaccine taskforce, and Government investment along the way.

"So it has been a variety of ways where we've worked with the chief scientific adviser, the chief medical officer in what we can do to try and suppress this awful virus."

Local lockdowns 'sensible extra caution', says minister

A Cabinet minister has not denied that the new restrictions in eight areas of the country amount to a local lockdown, but stressed the move was one of "extra caution".

Therese Coffey, Work and Pensions Secretary, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it was not a shift in strategy, saying: "The Prime Minister set out quite clearly the risk.. of the Indian variant.

"This is just about sensible extra caution for us to try and get a grip locally."

Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out a return to tiers.

Chancellor insists twin economic strategy is working

The Chancellor has said he is focusing both on bringing Government spending under control and "driving a strong economy recovery" after official data showed that borrowing remained at record highs last month.

ONS data showed that it hit £31.7 billion in April, down from £47.3 billion in the same month a year ago, but still the second highest April on record. Government receipts were £58 billion, up £3.8 billion on April 2020.

Rishi Sunak said: "At the Budget, I set out the steps we are taking to keep the public finances on a sustainable footing by bringing debt under control over the medium term.

"But we also need to focus on driving a strong economy recovery from the pandemic. That is why the Government is continuing a comprehensive package of support to help businesses and workers get back on their feet - and the evidence shows that our Plan for Jobs is working."

Tories sense ‘shapeshifter’ Gove and Cummings stalking No 10

Some Tory MPs are convinced Dominic Cummings is plotting a sensational political comeback as part of a future Michael Gove premiership.

It is a measure of the deep distrust of the two men by sections of the Conservative Party that some MPs believe they are conspiring to oust Boris Johnson and stage an imminent Downing Street coup.

Allies of Mr Gove insist he is content to serve at the Prime Minister's pleasure and is happy in his current role. Other friends have suggested he would love to have his own department again, ideally the Foreign Office or Home Office – but that that is the limit of his ambitions.