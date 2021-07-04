Politics latest news: Government can't 'wash its hands' of responsibility, PM warned, ahead of July 19 announcement today

Millions of people are expected to return to the office this summer - Reuters

The Government has been told it "can't just wash its hands" of the responsibility to keep people safe, ahead of Boris Johnson's announcement setting out plans to go ahead with the July 19 reopening today.

Unions and scientists have warned that the Prime Minister cannot move wholesale towards "personal responsibility" from Step Four, when potentially millions of people will return to their workplaces, without creating a framework for individuals and businesses to follow.

Paul Nowak, the deputy general secretary of the TUC, told Radio 4's Today programme firms needed "clarity, consistency and time to prepare", for when the work-from-home guidance would change.

"I don't think it’s acceptable to outsource responsibilities to individuals and individual employers," he added. "Of course personal responsibility will have a role to play, but the Government can’t just wash its hands of this issue."

Prof Robert West, of the Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said personal responsibility was "a bit of a red herring", because that included ministers.

He told Sky News: "The idea that Government can abdicate its responsibility is nonsense".

07:39 AM

Not irreversible? Minister fudges questions about future lockdowns

A minister has said cases "are going to continue to rise", but dodged questions about whether the virus is under control in the UK.

"We going to see rates continue to rise," Helen Whatley told Radio 4's Today programme. "But what the NHS medical director said... is that while we expect to see rates rise we have weakened the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths.

"So yes, cases are going to continue to rise for period."

Asked about Boris Johnson's "cautious but irreversible" pledge on the lockdown, and whether that can be possible if he is "following the data", she said: "There is no question of course we should keep watching the data.

"We are looking ahead to the winter, when we may get a surge in Covid again... and are also likely to see flu again this winter because we didn't have much last winter."

07:33 AM

Covid is not like flu - but we must live with it in the same way, says minister

Ministers are not trying to "suggest Covid is like the flu" in suggesting that the country must "live with it" in the same way.

Helen Whatley, the care minister, told Radio 4's Today programme that while mortality rates are much higher with Covid, the parallel was applicable because "we don't every year when we see the flu surge in the winter have a whole load of restrictions on how people live their lives... that is what we are going to have to do with Covid.

"We need to have children go to school, for instance."

07:30 AM

Ministers says she won't 'ditch face mask entirely'

A minister has said she is looking forward to no longer wearing her mask, saying they "have a real downside", including being able to communicate.

Helen Whatley, the care minister, said after July 19 it would be a case of "taking a balanced approach", saying she might not "ditch it entirely" but keep it for crowded environments, including possibly on the commute.

Asked if she would wear one in care homes, she said PPE would "continue to be needed for a while".

Challenged over the purpose of masks - which is to protect others rather than yourself - Ms Whately told Radio 4's Today programme stressed people were altruistic, saying: "People are being vaccinated both to protect themselves and others."

07:25 AM

Face masks 'common sense' in crowded areas, says NHS boss

People should continue to follow hygienic practices even after coronavirus restrictions had been lifted and use "common sense" when it comes to face masks, Professor Stephen Powis has said.

The national medical director of NHS England said he would be "following the guidance, as I have throughout", adding: "There may be occasions in the next few months in a crowded environment where I might choose to wear a mask and I'm sure others will make similar choices."

He told the BBC: "Some of the habits we've developed - washing hands more frequently, not going to work or not going to see people if you are feeling unwell - those are habits that it would be really great to continue because it will keep Covid under control, but also other infections as well."

Prof Powis added: "Many people will use common sense and if they want to be cautious, particularly over the next few weeks as infection rates are still high, then wearing a mask would be very appropriate."

07:23 AM

'No doubt' hospitalisations will rise after July 19, warns NHS boss

There is "no doubt" that the number of people in hospital with Covid will rise as a result of July 19 unlocking, the national medical director of NHS England has said.

Prof Steve Powis told BBC Breakfast: "There is no doubt that hospital numbers rise over next few weeks we will have to deal with that pressure but we are well used to dealing with pressure... We will have to learn to live with Covid now and that is what the NHS is preparing to do."

He also said "habits" such as better hygiene, mask wearing and staying at home if ill were "common sense" behaviours that were likely to remain, but declined to answer questions about future lockdowns or localised responses to flare up, saying they were questions for ministers.

07:21 AM

Care home visiting won't go 'completely back to normal', minister says

Care home visiting is unlikely to "completely go back to normal" following the final stage of the road map out of lockdown expected on July 19, a minister has revealed.

"We will be taking some more steps as part of Step 4 of the road map," Helen Whatley, the care minister, told Sky News.

"I don't think visiting will completely go back to normal. There will still have to be some precautions.

"It's step by step, getting things as close to normal as we can, while still protecting people who are at greater risk from Covid."

07:19 AM

Covid cases will rise after July 19, minister admits

Covid-19 infections are expected to rise, but it is important to note that "everyday more people (are) getting vaccinated", the care minister has said.

"What we do anticipate is we will continue to see infections rise as we open up more, as people are going about life more like normal," Helen Whatley told Sky News.

"But the important thing here is every day more people getting vaccinated.

"We are already in a position where 86 per cent of adults have had their first dose, 63 per cent have had their second dose - we expect by July 19 that will be over two-thirds of the adult population having had their second dose.

"So that's far more protection from Covid."

06:56 AM

Use your judgment on masks, Boris Johnson urges public

Boris Johnson will tell the public on Monday that they will no longer be bound by Covid laws on facemasks and social distancing but should instead exercise their own “judgment” when restrictions are lifted on July 19.

However, despite scrapping compulsory face masks, The Telegraph understands people will still be told in government guidance they should consider wearing a covering in crowded enclosed places.

Ministers will also warn that some shops and public transport may still enforce the wearing of masks even though it would no longer be a legal requirement to do so.

The Prime Minister will tell the public they need to “carefully manage” the risks of Covid as he sets out plans for the final steps of his roadmap at a Downing Street press conference this afternoon.

He will give the final go-ahead next Monday to lift the restrictions after reviewing the data.

06:56 AM

Good Morning

We are expecting Boris Johnson to make a Very Important Announcement later this afternoon - with Sajid Javid updating MPs shortly before that.

But there is plenty to chew over before then.

