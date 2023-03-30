Politics latest news: Sunak says UK 'not there yet' on agreeing major post-Brexit trade deal

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority in Abingdon, Oxfordshire today - Jacob King/PA

Rishi Sunak said the UK is "not there yet" on agreeing a major post-Brexit trade deal.

The UK is negotiating to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and reports have suggested a deal to become part of the Indo-Pacific trade bloc could be imminent.

The Prime Minister said that "fantastic progress" had been made in the negotiations but an agreement has not yet been finalised.

Speaking during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority in Oxfordshire this morning, the Prime Minister said: "We’ve made fantastic progress in the negotiations about CPTPP but we’re not there yet.

"But taking a step back, this is a great benefit of Brexit, our ability to go and sign exciting trade deals around the world.

"If we are able to accede to the CPTPP trade deal, that will be an exciting moment for the UK, great opportunity for all our businesses to export to a massive and fast-growing market and again just demonstrates the Government getting on with things that are going to make life better, create jobs across the country and deliver the benefits of Brexit."

A deal on joining the trade bloc would give UK businesses easier access to tens of millions of middle-class consumers and a $10 trillion market. It is thought a deal could be announced as soon as tomorrow.

Labour MP 'taking a few weeks off politics' to receive treatment for skin cancer

STATEMENT: From today onwards, I will be taking a few weeks off politics as I receive treatment for skin cancer.



The cancer diagnosis was a bit of a shock but thanks to our brilliant NHS I am being well looked after.



1/5 pic.twitter.com/tCGp4cjzb8 — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) March 30, 2023

Climate protest disrupts Humza Yousaf's first FMQs

Humza Yousaf's first First Minister's Questions session was disrupted by climate protesters.

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament ordered the public gallery at Holyrood to be cleared after five interruptions during FMQs.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf attends First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, in Edinburgh, this afternoon - Russell Cheyne /Reuters

Protests have interrupted the session at Holyrood repeatedly in recent months, causing consternation among elected members and prompting parliamentary officials to begin seizing mobile phones of the public in attendance.

After the fifth interruption today, the public gallery was cleared with only school pupils on a visit to Holyrood allowed to stay.

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises Government over state pension decision delay

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised the Government for delaying making a final decision on increasing the state pension age to 68 (see the post below at 12.37).

The former business secretary told the House of Commons: "Unlike the Labour Party, I don't welcome this decision. Life expectancy from retirement from the 1940s to today has increased by seven years which would indicate a retirement age of 72 rather than of 67 or of 68.

"The benefit of long term decision making is that it gives everybody the chance to plan well in advance and that delaying the decision is a decision in itself and it is not exactly a sign of strength."

Government delays making final decision on increasing state pension age to 68

The Government will delay making a final decision on increasing the state pension age to 68.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, told the House of Commons he agreed a planned rise in the state pension age from 66 to 67 should occur between 2026 and 2028.

But a decision on a proposed further rise to 68 will be looked at in the coming years.

A recent independent report recommended the rise from 67 to 68 should take place between 2041 and 2043 but that was four years later than a previous independent report had recommended.

Mr Stride told MPs: "Given the level of uncertainty about the data on life expectancy, labour markets and the public finances, and the significance of these decisions on the lives of millions of people, I am mindful a different decision might be appropriate once these factors are clearer.

"I therefore plan for a further review to be undertaken within two years of the next Parliament to consider the rise to age 68 again."

Rishi Sunak 'very concerned' by report on children self-declaring gender

A report published overnight revealed that nearly half of secondary schools are allowing children to self-declare their gender without parental consent (you can read the full story here).

Rishi Sunak said this morning that he was "very concerned" by the report as he told broadcasters that the Government will soon issue guidance to schools telling them "how to respond when children are asking about their gender".

The Prime Minister said: "I’m very concerned about these reports. For me the safety and wellbeing of our children is of paramount importance. And I’ve also been clear that parents must be able to know what is being taught to their kids in school, especially on these sensitive areas.

"That’s why we’re already reviewing the RSE guidance to make sure that it is age appropriate for children.

"But also what I’m also going to say today is that for the summer term, we will make sure that we publish guidance for schools so that they know how to respond when children are asking about their gender. These are really sensitive areas, it’s important that we treat them sensitively, and that parents know what’s going on, and we’ll make sure that that happens."

UK 'not there yet' on deal to join Indo-Pacific trade bloc, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said "we’re not there yet" on the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), amid reports that the UK’s accession to the Indo-Pacific trade bloc could be imminent.

Speaking during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority in Oxfordshire, the Prime Minister said: "We’ve made fantastic progress in the negotiations about CPTPP but we’re not there yet.

"But taking a step back, this is a great benefit of Brexit, our ability to go and sign exciting trade deals around the world.

"If we are able to accede to the CPTPP trade deal, that will be an exciting moment for the UK, great opportunity for all our businesses to export to a massive and fast-growing market and again just demonstrates the Government getting on with things that are going to make life better, create jobs across the country and deliver the benefits of Brexit."

Health Secretary accuses BMA of taking 'political militant stance' over junior doctor pay talks

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of adopting a "political militant stance" in the talks to resolve the junior doctors’ pay dispute.

Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for 96 hours from April 11, after the BMA insisted no "credible offer" was made by the Government.

Answering an urgent question on the strikes in the House of Commons, Mr Barclay said he had checked the minutes of the meeting with junior doctors and spoken to civil servants to confirm that "it was a precondition of the talks" to commit to a 35 per cent pay increase.

He said the Government stands "ready to work constructively" with the BMA, but added: "They have chosen to take a more political militant stance in contrast to the approach that other trade unions have pursued."

Illegal Migration Bill to return to Commons on April 25

The Government has got just under a month to reach an agreement with Tory rebels on toughening up the Illegal Migration Bill before it returns to the House of Commons for its final stages of scrutiny.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, has just announced that the draft legislation will come back to the Commons for its remaining stages on April 25 before it will then go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Downing Street managed to defuse a potential revolt on the Bill earlier this month with the offer of more talks on how to make changes.

The rebels want the Bill to be changed to ensure that European judges cannot stop migrants from being removed from the UK.

'Decline is not inevitable', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said the Labour Party must demonstrate to voters that it is "hungry for change" ahead of the local elections in May.

He told activists in Swindon that "decline is not inevitable, the cost-of-living crisis is not inevitable, sticking plaster politics is not inevitable".

He concluded his remarks by saying that by voting Labour people can "build a better Swindon and build a better Britain".

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured launching the Labour Party's local elections campaign in Swindon this morning - Isabel Infantes/AFP

Sir Keir Starmer urges voters to 'send a message' to Tories at May local elections

Sir Keir Starmer said that "these elections really, really matter" as he addressed the Labour Party's local elections campaign launch in Swindon.

He said that "at the heart of these elections is a really simple question, do you believe that Britain deserves better".

He said that "we have to send a message" to the Tories at the May elections that the job they are doing is "not good enough, it is no where near good enough".

Rachel Reeves urges people to 'vote Labour to get the change that our country desperately needs'

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is introducing Sir Keir Starmer at an event in Swindon as Labour launches its local elections campaign.

Ms Reeves said voters at the elections in May could "vote Conservative and have more of the same" or "vote Labour to get the change that our country desperately needs".

11:03 AM

Pictured: Grant Shapps and Rishi Sunak visit a research lab in Oxfordshire this morning

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) and Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (left), are pictured during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Culham Science Centre, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, for a discussion on energy security and net zero - Jacob King/PA

Sir Keir Starmer set to launch Labour's local elections campaign

Sir Keir Starmer is set to launch the Labour Party's local elections campaign at an event in Swindon at 11am.

The Labour leader is expected to say that voters should use the vote in May to "send a message" to the Tories that what they have achieved in 13 years in power is "nowhere near good enough".

He is due to say: "We’ve got to send a message to this Government: What they’ve delivered to our country after 13 years in power is nowhere near good enough.

"Just look around Britain. Seven million on NHS waiting lists. Crime – totally unpunished. The biggest hit to living standards – the cash in your pocket – on record. Does anyone honestly think that Britain can’t do better than this?"

Pictured: Starmer and Rayner head to Swindon for local election campaign launch

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner travel by train to the launch of the Labour Party's campaign for the May local elections in Swindon, Wiltshire - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Grant Shapps admits he doesn’t have a heat pump – but insists he will get one

The Government is encouraging people to ditch their gas boilers in favour of heat pumps as part of the push to hit the net zero by 2050 target.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, has admitted he does not have a heat pump but insisted he is planning to get one.

He said: "On a personal note I’m actually getting my own place surveyed for a heat pump. I found when I was transport secretary that when I drove an EV it gave me insight, and I’ve had solar panels on my house for 12 years.

"It will be quite useful to see the practicalities of a heat pump system and how difficult it is. Maybe it will be difficult to install."

You can read the full story here.

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt enjoys a morning run with his Labrador Poppy

Chancellor of The Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is pictured running this morning in Westminster with Poppy the family Labrador - Nigel Howard Media

09:41 AM

Rishi Sunak arrives at research lab for energy visit with Grant Shapps

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, are visiting a research laboratory this morning to mark the unveiling of the Government's new energy plan.

Mr Sunak arrived within the last half an hour and he and Mr Shapps were ushered in to the lab in Culham, Oxfordshire, which is run by the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

We are expecting to hear from Mr Sunak later today in an interview with broadcasters.

Standards Committee recommends 30 day suspension for MP who breached Covid rules

Margaret Ferrier, the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP, should be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days for breaching Covid-19 rules, the Committee on Standards has recommended.

Ms Ferrier, a former SNP MP who now sits as an independent, travelled on public transport at the height of the pandemic knowing she had Covid-19.

She pleaded guilty last year to putting people at “risk of infection, illness and death” and was sentenced to 270 hours of community service.

A parliamentary probe was also launched into the MP’s behaviour and the Committee on Standards has now recommended a 30 day suspension.

The committee said that “Ms Ferrier’s actions knowingly and recklessly exposed members of the public and those on the parliamentary estate to the risk of contracting COVID-19 and demonstrated a disregard for the parliamentary and national guidance in place”.

If the 30 day suspension is now approved by the Commons it will likely trigger a recall petition in Ms Ferrier’s constituency which could end her political career.

Government's new energy plan not a 'rip-out-your-boiler moment', says Shapps

Homes will move from gas to cleaner energy "over the next decade or two", Grant Shapps said as he insisted the Government's new energy plan does not amount to a "rip-out-your-boiler moment".

He told Sky News: "We all know that electricity can be a big way to decarbonise, but we also know these are big changes. So this is not a sort of rip-out-your-boiler moment.

"This is a transition over a period of time to get to homes which are heated in a different way and also insulated much better."

He admitted "we’re in the low numbers still" on heat pump installations, with approximately 42,000 put in last year.

He said: "This programme, which is latent, it’s at the beginning. There are technical issues that people are having to deal with in order to meet the switchover."

Tories: Labour council tax freeze pledge 'not worth the paper it's written on'

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said Labour's council tax pledge (see the post below at 08.46) is not "worth the paper it's written on" because the opposition have "no plan" to actually introduce the freeze if elected.

He said: "Labour’s announcement isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. They have no plan to introduce this if elected. They're taking the British people for fools.

"If Labour were serious about cutting council tax Labour councils would be doing it now. Instead across the country it’s Labour-run councils with higher council tax, Labour-run Wales where bills have quadrupled and Labour-run London where council tax has gone up 9.7 per cent."

Labour will not commit to future council tax freeze

Sir Keir Starmer will launch Labour's local elections campaign at an event this morning when he will announce that the party would freeze council tax this year if it was in power, funded through the windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

The announcement has inevitably prompted questions about whether Labour would make the same commitment for the future when it may actually be in a position to implement the policy.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, refused to do so when asked this morning as she said the party would have to "see what the public finances look like" ahead of the next general election.

She told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I wish there was a general election tomorrow and then we could do this now and we could freeze council tax this year.

"I have always been really clear that I won’t announce any spending increases or tax cuts that aren’t fully costed and fully funded. That is an important principle for me.

"And so I can say where this money is coming from if we were in government now and that is through an extension of the windfall tax on the huge profits the energy giants are making.

"There is going to be at least one more Budget, two more Office for Budget responsibility forecasts before the next general election and so we will have to see what the public finances look like going into a general election but the principle Keir has set out today is Labour want lower taxes on working people."

'I don’t have plans and I haven’t set out any plans to increase capital gains'

More comments from Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, which suggest she does not want to see an increase in capital gains tax.

She told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "There are people who have built up their own businesses who maybe at retirement want to sell that business. They may not have had huge income through their life if they have reinvested in their business but this is their retirement pot of money.

"And we also have said we want Britain to be the best place to start and grow a business."

She added: "I don’t have plans and I haven’t set out any plans to increase capital gains but we have said we will get rid of the non-dom tax status."

Rachel Reeves: No plans to increase capital gains tax

Senior Labour figures had suggested earlier this month that they wanted capital gains tax to be increased to bring it into line with income tax levels.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has now appeared to rule out such a move.

Asked if a Labour government would put up capital gains, Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Look, we will set out all those plans but I don’t have any plans to increase capital gains tax."

Labour labels Government's energy plan 'weak and feeble groundhog day'

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate and net zero secretary, criticised the Government's new energy plan and labelled it a "weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements".

He said: "What was billed with huge hype as the government’s 'green day' turns out to be a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements, reheated policy, and no new investment.

"This confirms once and for all that, after 13 years of failed energy policy, that Britain under the Conservatives will be stuck with higher energy bills, energy insecurity, lost jobs and climate delay.

"These announcements are most notable for their glaring omissions: no removal of the onshore wind ban which is costing families hundreds of pounds on bills, no new investment for energy efficiency which could cut bills and imports, no response to the Inflation Reduction Act which could help Britain win the global race for clean energy jobs. This is a government out of ideas, out of touch, and out of time."

Grant Shapps: Gas companies will need to 'turn themselves into broader energy companies'

Gas companies will need to transform into "broader" energy companies if they are to survive the transition to cleaner, greener power, Grant Shapps has suggested.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary was told this morning that the days of gas companies appeared to be "numbered" under the Government's new energy plan.

He told GB News: "Well, they are going to have to turn into an energy company rather than a gas company but actually someone like Centrica is already doing it, they are already on that path because today we are also announcing hydrogen as a power source effectively, £240million into that particular project.

"They will be interested in things like carbon capture… and they will progressively look to turn themselves into a broader energy company rather than being that traditional gas company."

Households do not need to immediately switch away from gas boilers, suggests Grant Shapps

Under the Government's new plans to make UK energy greener, households will be penalised if they do not switch away from gas.

Ministers are planning to overhaul subsidy rules so gas is relatively less attractive compared to electricity in an attempt to drive the uptake of green power and hasten the end of fossil fuels.

The move means gas bills could rise by £100 a year while electricity costs will fall. You can read the full overnight story here.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, was asked this morning what people with gas boilers should do now.

He told GB News: "Carry on using it for the time being, probably check your flow control, make sure that the boiler is not pumping out heat that is not required, won’t make your home any warmer, but that is a sensible thing to do.

"And for the time being that is it. There are other options coming down the line including heat pumps and potentially things like us mixing hydrogen into your gas boiler as well which is not something you would have to do anything about, it would just happen behind the scenes."

Grant Shapps unveils new energy plan to 'power Britain from Britain'

Grant Shapps said the Government wanted to "power Britain from Britain" as he unveiled a new plan to increase the UK's energy security and boost the net zero drive.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary is today publishing a package of measures designed to make the nation's energy supply more resilient and greener.

He told GB News this morning: "The measures today, about 1,000 pages of different measures, all to do with our energy security because we have been hauled over the coals by Putin’s war in Ukraine, it has hit us all hard, the Government has ended up paying around half of the typical energy bill this winter.

"The plan today is to power Britain from Britain and all the different measures that we are going to take to make sure that that can happen in the future."