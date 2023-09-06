Politics latest news: Grant Shapps says he'll 'fight' for higher defence budget

Grant Shapps said he will “fight” for a higher budget for the Ministry of Defence but he will lobby Rishi Sunak for the extra cash “in my own way”.

09:14 AM BST

'Only two of the last 15 defence secretaries have come from the military'

Grant Shapps hit back at some criticism over his appointment as Defence Secretary, amid questions over the depth of his military knowledge.

“Only two of the last 15 defence secretaries have come from the military,” he told LBC Radio.

“It’s actually highly unusual. We have a civilian government and rightly we put civilians in charge of it. I think that the Ministry of Defence will benefit from having a hugely experienced secretary of state.

“I have run complex infrastructure-heavy departments in the past and I will, of course, as Secretary of State be fighting the corner.”

08:57 AM BST

Concrete crisis 'reinforces' for parents that Government 'doesn't care' about education

The concrete crisis in the nation’s schools “reinforces” for parents that the Government does not care about education, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has claimed.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Geoff Barton said: “I think the nation’s parents will think this just reinforces a sense that we have got a Government that frankly doesn’t care, and hasn’t cared about education for many years.”

Mr Barton said that school headteachers were now “scrambling around trying to identify bits of concrete” at a time when they “should be focusing on children learning and developing”.

08:49 AM BST

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt goes for an early morning run with dog Poppy

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured running with his dog Poppy in central London this morning - George Cracknell Wright

08:44 AM BST

Defence Secretary says there 'could be' crumbling concrete in military buildings

Grant Shapps said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) “could be” present in military buildings but he believed it was “highly unlikely” that it has been used in service family accommodation.

He also said that even if the crumbling concrete was found in military buildings it would be unlikely to cause disruption because it would be dealt with “in the normal course of business rather than needing to close anything down”.

Asked how much Raac there could be in the military estate, Mr Shapps told Times Radio: “Raac was used, or aerated concrete was used, throughout government estates particularly after the war, from the 50s onwards and in common with all the other departments we are looking through and assessing what we have got.

“I think it wasn’t used in single occupation accommodation fortunately. When it comes to family accommodation what I am seeing is it is highly unlikely that it has been involved. We will continue to check out the rest of the estate but I think it is unlikely to be an accommodation issue for us.”

Asked if there could be Raac in other military buildings, he replied: “There could be, as with all of the government estate, but I think it will be a in the course of business issue to resolve when it comes to the MOD.”

He later told Sky News that “we are looking at the rest of the estate but it looks like the kind of thing that we will be dealing with in the normal course of business rather than needing to close anything down”.

08:37 AM BST

Grant Shapps says he will 'fight' for increase to defence budget

Grant Shapps said he will “fight” for a higher budget for the Ministry of Defence but he will lobby Rishi Sunak for the extra cash “in my own way”.

The Defence Secretary was asked during an interview on Sky News this morning if he will be as vociferous as his predecessor Ben Wallace was in calling for more money for the armed forces.

Mr Shapps said: “I am now in charge of the Ministry of Defence and as the Secretary of State of course I will always fight my corner.

“In fact it is quite helpful from my point of view coming here, the amount that we are spending, the proportion of our gross domestic product that we are spending on defence, is on the rise and we have already said that we want to see that over the longer term as conditions allow to go up to 2.5 per cent. It is over £50billion already.

“I fully support that. I think it is very important that we are protected as a nation but also that we are doing our part around the world to help the world be better protected.”

Asked again if he would be as vociferous as Mr Wallace, Mr Shapps said: “I will do it in my own way but as I say I have spoken before about my desire to see a higher defence budget, well before being in this role, and I am pleased to see that our goal is to get to that 2.5 per cent and by the way that puts us at the top in terms of Nato countries, that puts us nearer the top, compared to many others.”

