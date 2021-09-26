Politics latest news: Grant Shapps told to sort out DVLA's 'unacceptable performance' amid fuel shortage

Grant Shapps has been told to address the "unacceptable performance" of the DVLA, which is exacerbating the country's petrol crisis.

Brian Madison, chairman of the Petrol Retailers' Association, told Sky News that the division was "sitting on" 40,000 applications for HGV drivers' licences, which would be a more effective solution than alternative options - including sending in the Army - because of the training required.

"They have had strikes in Swansea, and working from home, but whatever is going on, it is a completely unacceptable performance," he said. "This is the responsibility of the Department of Transport, Grant Shapps' department. I wonder if he has ever been there to sort it out. "

Getting in the Army was "not quite as easy as you think, because HGV tanker drivers are a highly trained, specialised breed", so replacing them would require additional training.

Meanwhile attracting foreign drivers back from the EU would be problematic because there are "shortages across the continent". He also questioned "quite how many we can attract back for just three months" under the temporary visa plan as currently envisaged.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:08 AM

Keir Starmer's HGV plan won't work, says union boss

Sir Keir Starmer’s proposals to bring in 100,000 lorry drivers is "not going to address a fundamental long-term problem at the heart of the HGV crisis, a union boss has said.

"I am not convinced that issuing loads of visas is going to address the problem," Gary Smith, general-secretary of the GMB, told the Today programme.

Story continues

"We have a short-term crisis, but there has to be a conversation about a country that is mired in low pay. We are paying for years of driving down working conditions."

The proposals being readied by the Government were a "sticking plaster" but the problems had been caused by a "race to the bottom" in pay and conditions, he said.

07:05 AM

Jeremy Corbyn backs Angela Rayner's "way with words" over scumgate row

Jeremy Corbyn has backed Labour's deputy leader in the row, after Angela Rayner called Tory voters "scum".

Her comments were yesterday disavowed by Sir Keir Starmer and Lucy Powell, the shadow housing secretary.

However the former party leader told BBC Radio 4 she was right, saying she "has a way with words and is right to be really strong in opposing what this Government has done.

"I am alarmed at levels of poverty in this society and horrified about the way racist attitudes are promoted against refugees," he added.

The now-independent MP also praised John McDonnell for describing Starmer's essay as "the sermon on the mount written by focus group", adding that the leader needs to "stop fiddling about with rule changes and constitution of the party, get out there and campaign".

07:01 AM

Whistleblower 'completely and utterly irresponsible' for leaking secret Government meeting

The whistleblower who leaked confidential comments made during a top-level Government was to blame for having sparked petrol panic buying over the weekend, which has resulted in average stock levels falling below 20 per cent.

Brian Maddison, the head of the UK Petrol Retailers Association, told Sky News that the whistleblower was "completely and utterly irresponsible", with his actions "immediately" sparking panic buying across the country. "

It was being entirely well maintained at that point by industry and Government, who were moving towards a solution," he added.

"We really didn't need this whistleblower to set off panic buying."

06:50 AM

Plans for the Army to help ease mounting fuel crisis

Boris Johnson will be asked to decide on Monday whether to sign off on plans to draft in the Army to help tackle Britain’s mounting fuel crisis.

On Sunday, ministers discussed proposals to trigger Operation Escalin – a plan which would see “several hundred” soldiers brought in to drive petrol tankers – and are due to formally present the plans to the Prime Minister on Monday.

It comes after they were shown government figures suggesting that petrol stations across most of England had average stock levels below 20 per cent, enough for just one to two days.

While there is no shortage of fuel in the country, there have been problems getting it to filling stations because of a lack of HGV drivers and panic buying.

06:50 AM

Good Morning

We greet you from a rainy Brighton this morning, as we head into day two of the Labour Party conference.

But the storm clouds are not only gathering for Keir Starmer, as the Government grapples to keep the country on the road following several days of petro panic buying.

Here's today's front page.